OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. : to Collaborate with Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv for a Safety Study on Its Cannabis-Based Tablets

Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) (http://owcpharma.com/),
the company transforming cannabis into scientifically proven and
clinically approved medical solutions, announces an agreement with the
Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Fund.
The medical center will perform a single-dose, randomized crossover
study to compare the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of OWC’s
tablet with Buccal Sativex in healthy adult volunteers. The tablet is
designed to provide rapid API uptake through buccal membranes and to be
a substitute for patients being treated with medical cannabis by smoking.
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. is focusing its efforts on developing
cannabis-based therapeutic products and treatments, specifically
designed for several medical conditions and diseases. The company’s
solutions include a topical ointment to treat skin diseases, such as
psoriasis, a sublingual disintegrating tablet to treat chronic pain, and
a unique formulation aimed at treating multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the
plasma cells found in bone marrow.
“There is a very large amount of hype surrounding medical applications
of cannabis, but we are one of the few companies doing real medical
research,” says Mordechai Bignitz, CEO of OWC Pharmaceutical Research
Corp. “Our collaboration with Sourasky Medical Center is further proof
of our commitment to developing real cannabis-based medical solutions.”
About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.:
OWC Pharmaceutical
Research Corp. conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop
cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including
multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWCP is
also developing unique and effective delivery systems and dosage forms
of medical cannabis.
