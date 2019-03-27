OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. : to Collaborate with Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv for a Safety Study on Its Cannabis-Based Tablets

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center will conduct a safety and tolerability trial on OWC’s sublingual tablets for the treatment of chronic low back pain

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) (http://owcpharma.com/), the company transforming cannabis into scientifically proven and clinically approved medical solutions, announces an agreement with the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Fund.

The medical center will perform a single-dose, randomized crossover study to compare the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of OWC’s tablet with Buccal Sativex in healthy adult volunteers. The tablet is designed to provide rapid API uptake through buccal membranes and to be a substitute for patients being treated with medical cannabis by smoking.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. is focusing its efforts on developing cannabis-based therapeutic products and treatments, specifically designed for several medical conditions and diseases. The company’s solutions include a topical ointment to treat skin diseases, such as psoriasis, a sublingual disintegrating tablet to treat chronic pain, and a unique formulation aimed at treating multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells found in bone marrow.

“There is a very large amount of hype surrounding medical applications of cannabis, but we are one of the few companies doing real medical research,” says Mordechai Bignitz, CEO of OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. “Our collaboration with Sourasky Medical Center is further proof of our commitment to developing real cannabis-based medical solutions.”

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.:

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWCP is also developing unique and effective delivery systems and dosage forms of medical cannabis.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

