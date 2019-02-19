Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OWL Executes Delaware Basin Produced Water Agreement and Acreage Dedication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:16pm EST

Oilfield Water Logistics, LLC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary OWL SWD Operating, LLC (“OWL”), executed a new 7-year contract for gathering and disposal of produced water covering approximately 20,000 dedicated acres in Lea County, New Mexico. OWL’s in-place network of expandable midstream water infrastructure overlays the core Northern Delaware Basin acreage of leading producers, enabling OWL to uniquely serve its customers’ water needs.

“OWL has longstanding relationships with its customers in the Northern Delaware, and we are proud to continue to play a meaningful role in their large-scale development plans,” says Chris Cooper, CEO and President of OWL. “We are committed to continuing to provide the necessary midstream water infrastructure to ensure our customers can maximize oil production.”

As Avalon and Wolfcamp oil, gas and water production in the region continue to set records, OWL is positioned to handle its customers’ and the broader industry’s growing water volumes. OWL is pleased to have partnered with leading E&P companies in the Northern Delaware Basin and, through OWL’s extensive contract portfolio, is committed to helping customers achieve their vision.

About OWL

Oilfield Water Logistics, LLC provides midstream water infrastructure and services to the energy industry in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, with offices in Midland, Denver and Dallas. OWL is an established leader in the Permian Basin and owns and operates the largest commercial produced water gathering and transportation system in the Northern Delaware Basin. OWL is a portfolio company of NGP Energy Capital Management. www.oilfieldwaterlogistics.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Ata rcf
PU
06:48pGrupo Elektra Announces 13% EBITDA Growth to Ps.4,836 Million in 4Q18
GL
06:47pTV Azteca Announces Net Sales of Ps.3,693 Million and EBITDA of Ps.977 Million in the 4Q18
GL
06:44pPROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS : 8-K - Current report
PU
06:44pFLOWERS FOODS : Elects Ryals McMullian CEO Effective May 2019; CEO Allen L. Shiver To Retire
PU
06:43pOWENS & MINOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pVICAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pSHOTSPOTTER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:39pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM on track for top end of guidance after strong 1H growth
PU
06:39pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement CTD FY19 Half Year Accounts
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : to close oldest Brazil plant, exit South America truck biz
3KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
4DELEK US HOLDINGS INC : DELEK US HOLDINGS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Res..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.