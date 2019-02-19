OWL Executes Delaware Basin Produced Water Agreement and Acreage Dedication

Oilfield Water Logistics, LLC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary OWL
SWD Operating, LLC (“OWL”), executed a new 7-year contract for gathering
and disposal of produced water covering approximately 20,000 dedicated
acres in Lea County, New Mexico. OWL’s in-place network of expandable
midstream water infrastructure overlays the core Northern Delaware Basin
acreage of leading producers, enabling OWL to uniquely serve its
customers’ water needs.
“OWL has longstanding relationships with its customers in the Northern
Delaware, and we are proud to continue to play a meaningful role in
their large-scale development plans,” says Chris Cooper, CEO and
President of OWL. “We are committed to continuing to provide the
necessary midstream water infrastructure to ensure our customers can
maximize oil production.”
As Avalon and Wolfcamp oil, gas and water production in the region
continue to set records, OWL is positioned to handle its customers’ and
the broader industry’s growing water volumes. OWL is pleased to have
partnered with leading E&P companies in the Northern Delaware Basin and,
through OWL’s extensive contract portfolio, is committed to helping
customers achieve their vision.
About OWL
Oilfield
Water Logistics, LLC provides midstream water infrastructure and
services to the energy industry in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and
Wyoming, with offices in Midland, Denver and Dallas. OWL is an
established leader in the Permian Basin and owns and operates the
largest commercial produced water gathering and transportation system in
the Northern Delaware Basin. OWL is a portfolio company of NGP Energy
Capital Management. www.oilfieldwaterlogistics.com
