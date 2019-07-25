OXIGEN® Beverages Inc. Appoints Jeff Seavey as Chief Sales Officer and Matthew Rothschild as National Director – DSD & Wholesale

Oxygen-Enhanced Recovery Water Adds Beverage Industry Veterans to Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Today, Playa Vista-based OXIGEN® Beverages Inc. announces the appointment of Jeff Seavey as Chief Sales Officer and Matthew Rothschild as National Director – DSD & Wholesale. The new sales leadership team joins on the heels of the appointment of Chief Marketing Officer Bill Lange in February as OXIGEN overhauls its leading roles with beverage industry experience in order to launch its next phase of extreme growth.

Seavey and Rothschild bring forty years of combined experience in the beverage industry, holding positions at Core Hydration, Glaceau, ZICO and Nestle Waters. Most recently, Seavey served as National Director at the Hain Celestial Group. Rothschild served as Senior National Accounts Manager for DSD and Wholesale, also at the Hain Celestial Group.

“I’m excited to join the team and leverage my expertise to increase retail availability and get this one-of-a-kind, functionally proven product into the hands of consumers across North America,” Seavey said. Rothschild added “OXIGEN products offer an incredibly unique value proposition to consumers, and I’m thrilled to play a role in delivering this innovation to top accounts on a national scale.”

Originally founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2015, OXIGEN Beverages Inc. makes the world’s first and only scientifically-proven, all-natural, oxygen-enhanced waters and shots. OXIGEN water contains 100x the oxygen content of regular water, proven to improve post-exercise recovery via lactic acid removal twice as fast as regular water. OXIGEN shots contain 500x the oxygen content of regular water and the bioavailable oxygen has been proven to enter the bloodstream immediately upon consumption. The benefits of additional oxygen in the bloodstream include increased stamina, improved focus, jet lag recovery, alcohol recovery and altitude recovery, making OXIGEN truly functional when it comes to delivering recovery.

OXIGEN Beverages Inc. CEO Blair Bentham noted “We’re thrilled to have both Jeff and Matthew join our team during this exciting time as we move into the next phase of growth. As seasoned industry leaders, their track records of proven success and extensive experience in the beverage industry will be instrumental to help bring OXIGEN products to consumers nationwide.”

In February, Bill Lange was appointed Chief Marketing Officer for OXIGEN bringing over two decades of experience with global and early-stage consumer packaged goods brands including KeVita, Nestlé, Pressed Juicery, ZICO and most recently, C-Fresh, a division of The Campbell Soup Company.

About OXIGEN® Beverages Inc.

OXIGEN® Beverages Inc. makes oxygen-enhanced water and shots and is the world’s first and only scientifically-proven, oxygen-enhanced functional beverage, using a proprietary O4 molecule (ASO®) to promote faster recovery. OXIGEN water contains 100x the oxygen content of regular water, while concentrated OXIGEN shots contain 500x the oxygen content of regular water. OXIGEN water bottles are made from 100% post-consumer use recycled plastic (rPET), are BPA free and are completely recyclable. OXIGEN shots are packaged in 100% recyclable plastic. OXIGEN is the Official Functional Water & Recovery Tool Partner of FC Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most successful soccer teams. For more information, please visit drinkoxigen.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. ASO® is a registered trademark of Oxigenesis, Inc. Used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005148/en/