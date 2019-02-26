Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico extend their commercial relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:24pm EST

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today that its subsidiary Cadena Comercial OXXO, S.A. de C.V. (“OXXO”) has signed an agreement with Cervezas Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V. (“HEINEKEN Mexico”), and both companies have agreed to an extension of their existing commercial relationship, with certain important changes. The current successful commercial relationship between OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico began in 2010 and has been conducted under a ten-year agreement, whereby the only beer brands sold by OXXO have been those of the HEINEKEN Mexico portfolio. Today’s announcement represents an early renegotiation of the agreement with HEINEKEN Mexico.

Under the terms of the agreement announced today, starting in April of 2019 and following a gradual process, OXXO will also start selling the beer brands of Grupo Modelo in certain regions of Mexico, and will cover the entire Mexican territory by the end of 2022. As an example, the markets where OXXO will start selling both brand portfolios simultaneously during 2019 include Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The new commercial agreement will increase the productivity of the beer category within OXXO stores and will contribute to the growth of the beer industry in Mexico. Furthermore, the agreement is consistent with OXXO’s permanent efforts to evolve its value proposition, committed to its consumers and offering more and better solutions to their daily needs.

The agreement announced today is expected to be formalized through the signing of a definitive contract, which is expected to take place during March of 2019.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
investor@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com/inversionista

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pFOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
05:38pSOPHEON : Sr. Technical Writer-Denver
PU
05:38pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Parts of human body found at cargo plane crash site
AQ
05:37pKBR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:37pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:36pAXALTA COATING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:35pHCP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:35pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:35pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividends
BU
05:35pSunrise announcement re UPC Schweiz
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
3HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
5BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.