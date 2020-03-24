OYO Hotels & Homes : Offers Free Stays to Medical Personnel Fighting the Spread of COVID-19

OYO Hotels & Homes is opening the doors to its hotels and offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Beginning March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

“All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness.”

“OYO was founded on the principle that we all should Live the Good Life and whatever we can do to make the lives of these brave women and men a little better, OYO and our wonderful hotel partners want to do. It is our responsibility to give back.”

“To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can’t be grateful enough,” concluded Agarwal.

“OYO’s offer shows what America is all about. If we come together and help each other, show kindness and determination, there isn’t a challenge we won’t overcome. This is a great idea that will help physicians and other health care providers on the front lines during this unprecedented crisis, and I hope others will join them,” said Robert Seligson, CEO, North Carolina Medical Society.

How it works:

Those on the front lines in the medical community should call (+1) 628-213-7020 (code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS) to get their reservation for the nearest OYO.

With your valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs.

ABOUT OYO HOTELS & HOMES:

Opening our doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world’s leading chain of hotels and homes. Our portfolio includes 43,000 hotels with over 1 million rooms and 130,000 vacation homes around the world. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005789/en/