OYO's Long-Term Stays Emerge as Preferred Accommodation Choice; Provides Vital Support Amidst COVID-19  

OYO Hotels, one of the world’s leading hotel chains, has recorded an uptick in long-term stays in the US during the current COVID-19 pandemic as more and more travelers opt for OYO’s services for their accommodation needs. A stay is classified as long term when a guest spends over seven days at a hotel and OYO has witnessed an upwards of 21% increase in this category during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel chain has been constantly monitoring the situation and resorted to adaptive measures for ensuring business continuity for its asset partners while taking the necessary steps to safeguard the health and well-being of its guests with a clear focus on hygiene and cleanliness.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, OYO has been focused on offering accommodation to those who are most likely to be at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic and is glad for the opportunity to serve them. These include those offering medical, government and military support, healthcare, transitional housing, mobility and essential transportation. In the transitional housing segment, in particular, OYO has seen an increased demand for stays over 30 days in length for displaced workers and medical staff. The company is constantly working on new protocols while adhering to the current ones on social distancing for guests staying at hotels.

OYO is glad for the opportunity to serve and support its asset partners through the means of innovative technology and tools for offering remote assistance. Over the past four weeks, the company’s average response time on its OYO OS chat is less than one minute with over 95% requests being answered in less than five minutes.

Commenting on the development, Abhinav Sinha, Global COO and Operating Partner, OYO US, said, “We value this opportunity to serve our guests in these unprecedented times. We are working diligently to offer comfortable and hygienic accommodation to all those in need and our asset partners have a huge role to play in helping us achieve this. While the coronavirus crisis has deeply impacted our industry, it has also created the need for long term stays for the frontline workers. We are hopeful of driving demand for our partners across regions in the long term stays segment at a time when this can help maintain social distancing and break the cycle/chain of infections. Many of our hotels provide amenities in-house and are well-equipped to support the needs of long-term guests at an affordable price. We will continue to work together to serve those who are in need while adhering to stringent levels of hygiene and cleanliness.’’

The company continues to work with the Department of Homeland Security, Salvation Army, National Guard, Red Cross, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Health and Human Services and Mayors and Governors from across the country to meet any accommodation need that arises as they fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, OYO has offered free accommodation to doctors, nurses and medical first responders across its 300+ hotels in the US so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

