OZ : Invites Health Leaders to Health Sciences Human Experience (HX) Summit in New Jersey

OZ, a global consulting, services and solutions leader enhancing the customer experience (CX) through digital innovation, is hosting the OZ Health Sciences Summit: The Human Experience (HX) in Hoboken, New Jersey for national health sciences leaders. The event will be held at the W Hotel Hoboken, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Medallia, a global experience management leader, is the Platinum Sponsor.

WHO: The event will host health sciences and pharma industry leaders from Amazon and Medallia, as well as several notable speakers who will discuss patient advocacy, the transformation of health sciences, personalization of the patient journey and improving data-driven decision making. Speakers include:

Grace Cordovano, PhD, CEO of Enlightening Results and award-winning, board certified patient advocate

Matthew Smith, Global Lead, Strategy, Digital and Operations at Pfizer

Emmanuel Fombu, MD, physician and author of The Future of Healthcare: Humans and Machines Partnering for Better Outcomes

Laura Derwin, Campaign Director of the New Jersey Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Ric Cavieres, President of OZ, health sciences thought leader, author and PharmaVOICE 100 honoree

Murray Izenwasser, VP of Health Sciences of OZ, industry expert and sought-after speaker at leading life sciences conferences

Executives from the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies will be in attendance, including Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Bayer, GSK and Otsuka, to name a few.

WHAT: Recently, there has been a fundamental shift from the era of “Life Sciences” into an era of “Health Sciences” that focuses on what OZ calls the “Human Experience;” where people are not defined as either a patient or provider, but as a whole person with experiences. At the OZ Health Sciences Summit, attendees will learn about the new model of HX, which focuses on the 4Es – Empathy, Education, Engagement and Empowerment – and how digital innovation can build trust and advocacy across the health landscape. Several industry experts will be speaking throughout the day, followed by a panel discussion in the afternoon. OZ will be conducting Design Thinking Workshops to show the potential that digital innovation has to transform health sciences.

The event will conclude with an Interactive Showcase, Reception and Wine Tasting hosted by Zeitgeist Cellars.

WHERE: The W Hotel Hoboken, 225 River St., Hoboken, NJ

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25th 8:30am – 5:00pm

