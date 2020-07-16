Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oak Stone Limited : Reports On SMIC IPO Which Rallied Over 202% On its Debut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Taipei-based financial management company Oak Stone Limited has reported that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. soared over 200% during its Shanghai debut after a stock offering that is set to be China’s biggest in a decade.

On its first day of trading in the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR market, the Shanghai-based chipmaker rose to 82.92 yuan after initially selling shares at 27.46 yuan each.

If it chooses to fully exercise a greenshoe option, SMIC will raise as much as 53.2 billion yuan ($7.6 billion), making it the biggest mainland stock sale since the 68.5 billion yuan IPO of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. back in 2010,” reported Michael Pearson, Head of Corporate Equities at Oak Stone Limited.

The mainland listing of SMIC arrives while competition between the U.S. and China for global tech dominance intensifies. As the country’s No.1 contract maker of chipsets, SMIC plays a significant role in Beijing’s plans to become self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacturing following attempts by the Trump administration to curb the access of Chinese companies to key components.

Proceeds from the share sale will be used to produce next-generation chipmaking technologies as SMIC aims to catch up with competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for the most advanced smartphone models of Apple Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co. TSMC, the biggest contract chipmaker in the world, is poised to launch 5-nanometer technology, two generations in front of SMIC’s capabilities.

“On Thursday, SMIC’s shares in Hong Kong dropped 22%, the biggest decline since its 2004 listing. Those shares had tripled this year in anticipation of the Shanghai IPO,” reported James Burnley, Head of Wealth Management at Oak Stone Limited.

China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte are among the institutional investors involved in SMIC’s share offering.

About Oak Stone Limited

Oak Stone Limited was established in late 2014 within the financial heart of Taipei, Taiwan. The company has since grown into a leading wealth management company in the Asia-pacific region, serving both individual clients and institutions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aSCOUT GAMING PUBL : Group explores conditions for executing directed share issues
AQ
11:32aWGU LABS : Partners with Student Opportunity Center to Scale Experiential Learning at Western Governors University
BU
11:32aU.S. CELLULAR : Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
BU
11:32aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Inbound Support Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 101 Billion
BU
11:32aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and Its Subsidiary
BU
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 16.07.2020
AQ
11:31aIDACORP : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call
PR
11:31aCFTC Encourages Standardized Approaches to Assessing Cybersecurity Preparedness, Including the FSSCC Cybersecurity Profile
PU
11:31aMEREDITH : PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL To Launch Series Of Virtual Events Beginning July 23
PR
11:31aGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTICA SYSTEMS AG : INTICA SYSTEMS AG: First virtual Annual General Meeting successfully held - Business in Q2..
2INNERWORKINGS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
3AMEREN : AMEREN CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Aug. 7, 2020
4EURO SUN MINING INC. : EURO SUN MINING : Invited to Participate in Sprott Natural Resource Symposium July 22-2..
5Codex DNA Releases New Synthetic SARS-CoV-2 Genome for COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group