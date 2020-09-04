Log in
Oak Street Health to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

09/04/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) (the “Company) will host a conference call on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal second quarter results will be issued on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, after market close.

To participate in the Company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, referencing participant code 6986226, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.oakstreethealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 60 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
