Oak Tree Insurance Agency and Reardon Insurance Named as New Members of Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services

Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, the nation’s premier membership alliance for independent insurance agencies, announces that two new independent insurance agencies have joined its New England network: Oak Tree Insurance Agency LLC, Shrewsbury, MA and Reardon Insurance, Waterford, CT.

In making the announcement, Executive Chairman of Renaissance Alliance Kevin Callahan said, "We welcome these two excellent agencies as members in our network and look forward to working with them to catapult their growth.” He notes that in addition to the prospect of enhanced growth, both new members cited the ability to offload operational and processing tasks as key reasons for joining the network. Callahan adds, “The ability to outsource many backroom processes to our team of 90+ insurance experts allows our members to free up their staff time for revenue generating and service activities.”

The new members are:

Oak Tree Insurance Agency LLC, Shrewsbury, MA, serving the personal and business insurance needs of the members of Central One Federal Credit Union and the Greater Shrewsbury community. The agency was founded in 2007. Lisa M. Griffiths is Agency Principal.

Reardon Insurance, Waterford, CT, a family owned and operated independent insurance agency that has been serving business and personal clients in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts since 1967. The agency has a strong commercial expertise and a special business focus in serving condominium and homeowners associations. Kevin S. Reardon is owner and president.

About Renaissance Alliance: Founded in 1999, Renaissance Alliance is a membership alliance for independent agencies specialized in property and casualty insurance. Renaissance Alliance provides its members with higher commissions, access to more carriers, products, and markets, and a set of services that lead to higher growth and profitability. See: www.renaissanceins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005600/en/