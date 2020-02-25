Log in
Oak View National Bank : February 25, 2020 - Oak View National Bank Welcomes Sarah J. Yakel to Board of Directors

02/25/2020 | 01:12pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Welcomes New Board Member

Sarah J. Yakel, Partner with Meridian Financial Partners, Joins Board

Warrenton, VA., --Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) Oak View National Bank today announced Sarah J. Yakel, Partner with Meridian Financial Partners, has joined their Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Sarah to Oak View's Board of Directors. Her integrity and passion for doing the right thing for each client aligns perfectly with our mission and vision at the bank," stated Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO. He continued, "Sarah's experience and deep knowledge of our community will be a valuable asset to Oak View's growth objectives and will provide additional expertise to our Board of Directors."

Ms. Yakel received her degree in Trust Management and Financial Planning from Campbell University and is a Certified Financial Planner® professional and is a member of the Financial Planning Association. She has more than 20 years of experience in investment and trusts, coupled with an ability to clearly communicate a client's unique path to financial peace of mind.

Active in the community, Ms. Yakel is a founding member of Leadership Fauquier, a leadership development organization, and enjoys volunteering with local nonprofits. She is currently serving as Treasurer on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce.

When not working or volunteering, Ms. Yakel enjoys spending time with her husband and three children and indulging her love of cooking and traveling.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank serves Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

###

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

1

Disclaimer

Oak View National Bank published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:11:04 UTC
