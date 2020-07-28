Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oak View National Bank : July 27, 2020 - Oak View National Bank Announces Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Announces an Increase of 33.1%

in Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Warrenton, VA., July 27, 2020 --Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 33.1% to $673,574 compared to $506,002 for the second quarter of 2019 and net income for the six months of $860,119 compared to $943,809 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.23 compared with $0.18 per share in the second quarter of 2019 and $.30 for the six months ended

June 30, 2020 compared to $.33 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Return on average assets (ROAA) was .89% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to .82% for the second quarter of 2019 and .62% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to .78% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Return on average equity (ROAE) was 10.89% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 8.90% for the second quarter of 2019 and 7.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 8.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO said, "Although Oak View continues to be impacted by the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, our participation in the SBA Payroll Protection Program

  1. has allowed us to receive approvals for $25.4MM in forgivable loans under this government program as of June 30, 2020, which has provided much needed assistance to over 360 small businesses in our communities. In addition, the Bank has received over $1.1MM in fee income related to these loans which will be amortized, net of the related costs, over the life of the loan under current accounting standards. Most of that interest income will be booked as earnings at the time each loan is forgiven by the SBA," Mr. Ewing went on to indicate that, "The Bank had no past due loans as of June 30, 2020 and only one non-performing loan totaling $27,475, and it is protected by an 85% guarantee from the SBA. In addition, an in-depth analysis of our loan portfolio indicated that large additional reserves beyond those taken last quarter were not necessary as of June 30, 2020 and although the environment continues to be challenging, we are hopeful that the worst is behind us and that the balance of the year will show marked improvement."

The net interest margin of the Bank was temporarily impacted in the second quarter of 2020. A very large short term deposit that was invested in overnight Fed Funds at the extremely low Fed Funds rate significantly changed the mix in interest earning assets for the quarter. As of June 30, 2020 the deposit had left the Bank. In addition, the increased balance in the SBA Payroll Protection Program loans at comparatively lower yields also had an impact. The net interest margin decreased to 2.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.61% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The average yield on earning assets decreased 105 basis points to 3.63% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 from 4.68% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and the cost of funds decreased by 24 basis points to 1.16% in the second quarter of 2020 from 1.40% for second quarter of 2019. The ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest bearing liabilities increased to 157.49% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 from 130.5% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

1

Loans, net of unearned interest and deferred fees/costs, increased 12.6% to $234.8 million at the end of the second quarter 2020 compared to $208.6 million at June 30, 2019 and included $25.8 million in SBA guaranteed Payroll Protection Program loans. The bank had one non-performing loan as of June 30, 2020 totaling $27,475 and for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.There was a loan loss provision of $61,511 for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 compared to a loan loss provision recovery of $12,682 for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $2.03 million or .86% of total loans at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.80 million or .87% of total loans at June 30, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, the allowance for loan losses would have been .97% at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits ended the quarter at $232.0 million, representing an increase of 15.7% compared to $200.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 Total bank assets ended the quarter at $280.2 million, representing an annual growth rate of 11.9% compared to the same period last year.

Noninterest income decreased by $23,239 or 9.8% to $214,676 for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2019 primarily due to lower levels of service charges on deposit accounts and lower levels of fees on mortgage loans originated for the secondary market.

Noninterest expenses decreased by $325,976 or 19.1% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 reflecting the increased level of costs deferred due to the high volume of loans originated under the SBA Payroll Protection Program.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank serves Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

###

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

2

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Asse ts

Cash and due from banks

$

4,119,735

$

3,516,391

Federal funds sold

12,074,000

7,110,000

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

14,124,000

15,990,961

Securities held to maturity, at cost

2,649,354

2,649,286

Restricted stock, at cost

1,978,305

2,039,219

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,030,444 and

$1,805,492 for 2020 and 2019, respectively

232,798,728

206,769,726

Premises and equipment, net

5,532,648

5,675,176

Accrued interest receivable

845,832

658,274

BOLI investment

5,149,525

5,036,719

Deferred tax asset

483,249

547,590

Other assets

471,686

551,801

Total assets

$

280,227,062

$

250,545,144

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

71,777,659

$

44,229,975

Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

82,911,971

76,057,646

Time deposits

77,357,397

80,272,034

Total deposits

$

232,047,027

$

200,559,655

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

21,800,000

25,800,000

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,243,515

1,123,395

Total liabilities

$

255,090,542

$

227,483,050

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

$

- -

$

- -

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock

$ 5 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares,

None issued and outstanding

- -

- -

Common stock

$ 1 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares,

2,893,002 shares issued and outstanding at 6-30-2020;

2,873,456 shares issued and outstanding at 6-30-2019

$

2,893,002

$

2,873,456

Additional paid-in capital

17,521,203

17,427,382

Retained earnings

4,722,315

2,761,256

Accumulated other comprehensive income

- -

- -

Total shareholders' equity

$

25,136,520

$

23,062,094

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3

$

280,227,062

$

250,545,144

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Three Months ending June 30,

Six Months ending June 30,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

2,456,092

$

2,544,570

-3.48%

$

4,856,133

$

4,981,463

-2.52%

Interest on held to maturity securities

30,393

30,545

-0.50%

60,939

60,175

1.27%

Dividends on restricted stock

25,809

28,879

-10.63%

57,722

59,192

-2.48%

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

86,812

92,100

-5.74%

181,794

182,226

-0.24%

Interest on federal funds sold

7,491

22,246

-66.33%

72,596

44,867

61.80%

Total interest and dividend income

$

2,606,598

$

2,718,340

-4.11%

$

5,229,183

$

5,327,923

-1.85%

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

$

436,546

$

493,112

-11.47%

$

937,845

$

941,103

-0.35%

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

89,723

126,813

-29.25%

212,568

244,893

-13.20%

Interest on federal funds purchased

-

1,712

0.00%

-

1,712

-100.00%

Total interest expense

$

526,269

$

621,637

-15.34%

$

1,150,413

$

1,187,708

-3.14%

Net Interest Income

$

2,080,329

$

2,096,703

-0.78%

$

4,078,771

$

4,140,215

-1.48%

Provision for Loan Losses

61,511

(12,682)

-585.01%

324,968

3,489

9214.23%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

2,018,819

$

2,109,386

-4.29%

$

3,753,803

$

4,136,726

-9.26%

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

14,970

$

28,524

-47.52%

$

43,235

$

57,779

-25.17%

Card Fee Income

79,440

78,479

1.22%

156,855

143,281

9.47%

Income on BOLI

27,089

28,699

-5.61%

54,382

56,923

-4.47%

Other income

93,177

102,213

-8.84%

188,493

178,386

5.67%

Total Noninterest Income

$

214,676

$

237,915

-9.77%

$

442,964

$

436,370

1.51%

Noninterest Expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

$

703,640

$

990,931

-28.99%

$

1,732,404

$

1,996,379

-13.22%

Occupancy and equipment expense

142,608

136,488

4.48%

288,877

271,370

6.45%

Professional services

90,598

100,490

-9.84%

171,882

186,923

-8.05%

Data processing

246,330

252,763

-2.55%

529,845

492,019

7.69%

Promotional and marketing

35,412

51,762

-31.59%

67,683

92,039

-26.46%

Other operating expenses

162,280

174,412

-6.96%

317,318

339,722

-6.59%

Total noninterest expenses

$

1,380,869

$

1,706,845

-19.10%

$

3,108,009

$

3,378,454

-8.00%

Net Income Before Tax

$

852,626

$

640,456

33.13%

$

1,088,758

$

1,194,642

-8.86%

Income tax expense

179,051

134,454

33.17%

228,639

250,833

-8.85%

Net income

$

673,574

$

506,002

33.12%

$

860,119

$

943,809

-8.87%

Earnings per Share, basic and diluted

$

0.23

$

0.18

32.22%

$

0.30

$

0.33

-9.31%

Earnings per Share, diluted

$

0.23

$

0.18

$

0.30

$

0.33

4

Disclaimer

Oak View National Bank published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:42 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aRESTORBIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:39aOHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings
PR
11:39aAfriAg Global Plc - Change of Registered Office
PR
11:38aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:38aUBS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
11:38aNATIXIS : Press release relating to the capital increase following the ordinary share allocation to the members of the senior management committee and the chief executive officer of natixis
GL
11:36a&LSQUO;PEOPLE OVER PROFITS : ' Delta CEO reiterates airline's values-led strategy
PU
11:36aENEL RUSSIA : published H1 2020 results amid challenging external context
PU
11:36aNESTLE S A : Purina invests USD 167 million to expand US production
PU
11:36aBERGENBIO : Update on bemcentinib's involvement in potential treatment of covid-19 pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group