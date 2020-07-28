Oak View National Bank : July 27, 2020 - Oak View National Bank Announces Second Quarter Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Announces an Increase of 33.1%

in Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Warrenton, VA., July 27, 2020 --Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 33.1% to $673,574 compared to $506,002 for the second quarter of 2019 and net income for the six months of $860,119 compared to $943,809 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.23 compared with $0.18 per share in the second quarter of 2019 and $.30 for the six months ended

June 30, 2020 compared to $.33 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Return on average assets (ROAA) was .89% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to .82% for the second quarter of 2019 and .62% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to .78% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Return on average equity (ROAE) was 10.89% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 8.90% for the second quarter of 2019 and 7.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 8.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO said, "Although Oak View continues to be impacted by the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, our participation in the SBA Payroll Protection Program

has allowed us to receive approvals for $25.4MM in forgivable loans under this government program as of June 30, 2020, which has provided much needed assistance to over 360 small businesses in our communities. In addition, the Bank has received over $1.1MM in fee income related to these loans which will be amortized, net of the related costs, over the life of the loan under current accounting standards. Most of that interest income will be booked as earnings at the time each loan is forgiven by the SBA," Mr. Ewing went on to indicate that, "The Bank had no past due loans as of June 30, 2020 and only one non-performing loan totaling $27,475, and it is protected by an 85% guarantee from the SBA. In addition, an in-depth analysis of our loan portfolio indicated that large additional reserves beyond those taken last quarter were not necessary as of June 30, 2020 and although the environment continues to be challenging, we are hopeful that the worst is behind us and that the balance of the year will show marked improvement."

The net interest margin of the Bank was temporarily impacted in the second quarter of 2020. A very large short term deposit that was invested in overnight Fed Funds at the extremely low Fed Funds rate significantly changed the mix in interest earning assets for the quarter. As of June 30, 2020 the deposit had left the Bank. In addition, the increased balance in the SBA Payroll Protection Program loans at comparatively lower yields also had an impact. The net interest margin decreased to 2.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.61% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The average yield on earning assets decreased 105 basis points to 3.63% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 from 4.68% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and the cost of funds decreased by 24 basis points to 1.16% in the second quarter of 2020 from 1.40% for second quarter of 2019. The ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest bearing liabilities increased to 157.49% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 from 130.5% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

1