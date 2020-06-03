Log in
Oak View National Bank : May 26, 2020 - Oak View National Bank Welcomes Jean Taylor to Board of Directors

06/03/2020 | 11:21am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Welcomes New Board Member

Jean Taylor, Cybersecurity Consultant, Joins Board

Warrenton, VA., -- Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) Oak View National Bank today announced Jean Taylor, Senior Consultant Federal Services, Cyber Defense with Coalfire, an independent cyber management company, has joined their Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to add someone of Jean's experience and expertise to our Board of Directors," stated Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO. He continued, "Her depth of knowledge will be greatly beneficial to the Board and to the bank as a whole. As banking becomes increasingly dependent on technology, it is critical for us to focus on our digital operations. Jean's willingness to share her skills with us will be instrumental now and going forward."

Ms. Taylor has worked in the Information Assurance/Cybersecurity field for over 18 years supporting the delivery of cutting edge, innovative Information Security Continuous Monitoring and Governance support for DoD and Intelligence communities, Fortune 500 companies, and Federal Agencies. She has extensive experience in project management; information technology; cybersecurity; compliance; security assessments; and certification and accreditation processes.

In 2002, Ms. Taylor, in collaboration with her husband and business partner Dennis Taylor, co-launched Paradigm Solutions, a leading Virginia-based business and management consulting firm serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Loudon, Fairfax, Prince William, Spotsylvania, and Stafford. Together, they have provided solutions to their clients that include: business consulting and coaching; organizational assessments; process reviews and improvement; business and strategic planning; marketing planning; and project management.

Ms. Taylor and her husband reside in Catlett, Virginia. They enjoy gardening, music, photography, cooking, and travelling.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank serves Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

###

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

Disclaimer

Oak View National Bank published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 15:20:09 UTC
