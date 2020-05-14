Oak View National Bank : May 8, 2020 - Oak View National Bank Announces First Quarter Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Announces Net Income of $186,545 for the First Quarter of 2020 and Participation in the Payroll Protection Program

Warrenton, VA., May 8, 2020 --Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $186,545, compared to net income of $437,808 for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 57.4%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.06 compared with $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets (ROAA) was .29% and return on average equity (ROAE) was 3.10% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to .74% and 7.94% respectively for the first quarter of 2019.

"Like all businesses, Oak View was impacted by the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the first quarter," Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO said. "From the very beginning of this crisis, our management team has focused on maintaining the health and safety of our customers and our team. This has included an increased emphasis on our digital channels and drive through transactions as we enforced social distancing best practices. Our overall goal has been to continue to serve our customers, although it may look a little different than it has in the past. We are dedicated to ensuring business continuity and availability of all of our banking services to our customers, now and in the future. " He continued, "Even though the Bank only had one past due and one non-performing loan as of March 31, 2020, adjustments to the environmental factors in our loan loss reserve calculation resulted in an increase of 10 basis points to the loan loss reserve percentage compared to the fourth quarter 2019 calculation and a total provision of $263,458 for the quarter. At the same time, we reached out to our loan customers who had been impacted by the economic shutdown to offer our assistance in the form of loan forbearances; which resulted in 55 loan deferrals totaling $18.6 million or 9% of our loan portfolio receiving payment deferrals. More recent developments included Oak View's participation in the SBA Payroll Protection Program which allowed us to help over 300 small businesses to be approved for in excess of $24 million in forgivable loans under this government program. The full economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis will not be measurable until later in the year, however, we believe the Bank is well positioned to respond to the crisis and assist our customers in weathering the economic stress created by this pandemic."

"We are hearing from businesses in the community that are having difficulties in applying for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We understand that these business owners are very anxious to establish their application because this second round of funding will likely be the final opportunity to participate in this very popular program. Oak View National Bank is committed to helping small businesses navigate the SBA PPP. We recognize that this is a chance for us, as a community bank, to help people in their time of need. For us, it isn't a distant transaction from which we can remain detached; it's about helping small businesses in our community gain access to government funding to keep their employees employed during the worst of the Pandemic," Ewing stated regarding the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.

He continued, "We have completed the approval process for all of the applications that we have received to date. We are still accepting new applications, even if they are not from a current Oak View customer. Feel free to email us at SBA-PPP@OakViewBank.comand one of our loan officers will respond to begin the application process. As of May 7, there is an abundance of funding still available, however,

