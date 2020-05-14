Log in
Oak View National Bank : May 8, 2020 - Oak View National Bank Announces First Quarter Results

05/14/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Announces Net Income of $186,545 for the First Quarter of 2020 and Participation in the Payroll Protection Program

Warrenton, VA., May 8, 2020 --Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $186,545, compared to net income of $437,808 for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 57.4%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.06 compared with $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets (ROAA) was .29% and return on average equity (ROAE) was 3.10% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to .74% and 7.94% respectively for the first quarter of 2019.

"Like all businesses, Oak View was impacted by the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the first quarter," Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO said. "From the very beginning of this crisis, our management team has focused on maintaining the health and safety of our customers and our team. This has included an increased emphasis on our digital channels and drive through transactions as we enforced social distancing best practices. Our overall goal has been to continue to serve our customers, although it may look a little different than it has in the past. We are dedicated to ensuring business continuity and availability of all of our banking services to our customers, now and in the future. " He continued, "Even though the Bank only had one past due and one non-performing loan as of March 31, 2020, adjustments to the environmental factors in our loan loss reserve calculation resulted in an increase of 10 basis points to the loan loss reserve percentage compared to the fourth quarter 2019 calculation and a total provision of $263,458 for the quarter. At the same time, we reached out to our loan customers who had been impacted by the economic shutdown to offer our assistance in the form of loan forbearances; which resulted in 55 loan deferrals totaling $18.6 million or 9% of our loan portfolio receiving payment deferrals. More recent developments included Oak View's participation in the SBA Payroll Protection Program which allowed us to help over 300 small businesses to be approved for in excess of $24 million in forgivable loans under this government program. The full economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis will not be measurable until later in the year, however, we believe the Bank is well positioned to respond to the crisis and assist our customers in weathering the economic stress created by this pandemic."

"We are hearing from businesses in the community that are having difficulties in applying for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We understand that these business owners are very anxious to establish their application because this second round of funding will likely be the final opportunity to participate in this very popular program. Oak View National Bank is committed to helping small businesses navigate the SBA PPP. We recognize that this is a chance for us, as a community bank, to help people in their time of need. For us, it isn't a distant transaction from which we can remain detached; it's about helping small businesses in our community gain access to government funding to keep their employees employed during the worst of the Pandemic," Ewing stated regarding the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.

He continued, "We have completed the approval process for all of the applications that we have received to date. We are still accepting new applications, even if they are not from a current Oak View customer. Feel free to email us at SBA-PPP@OakViewBank.comand one of our loan officers will respond to begin the application process. As of May 7, there is an abundance of funding still available, however,

1

we cannot predict how quickly the funds will be exhausted. We will take each application on a first-come,first-served basis and keep working until everyone is accommodated or the funds run out."

The net interest margin was 3.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.64% for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The average yield on earning assets decreased by 37 basis points to 4.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due in part to increased levels of short term investments, resulting from unusually high loan prepayments in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.65% for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The cost of funds increased by 3 basis points to 1.33% in the first quarter of 2020 from 1.30% for first quarter of 2019.

Loans, net of unearned interest, deferred costs and allowance for loan losses, increased 1.43% to $205.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2020 compared to $202.8 million at March 31, 2019. Credit quality remained outstanding as the bank had just one non-performing asset at March 31, 2020 totaling $28,675. For the quarter ending March 31, 2020 there was a loan loss provision of $263,458 compared to a loan loss provision of $16,171 for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $1.968 million or .949% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.822 million or .892% of total loans at March 31, 2019.

Total deposits ended the quarter at $209.5 million, representing an increase of 6.23% compared to $197.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Total bank assets ended the quarter at $262.0 million, representing an annual growth rate of 7.03% compared to the same period last year.

Noninterest income increased by $29,834 or 15.0% to $228,288 for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 primarily from higher levels of card fee income and mortgage loan fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased by $55,532 or 3.32% for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, the majority of the increase was attributable to volume driven increases in data processing costs and higher personnel and occupancy costs due to the opening of our new loan production office in Washington, Virginia.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank serves Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

###

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

2

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Balance Sheets

March 31, 2020 and 2019

Unaudited

2020

2019

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

2,337,467

$

3,062,774

Federal funds sold

20,897,000

5,644,000

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

16,079,922

16,171,865

Securities held to maturity, at cost

2,649,386

2,649,744

Restricted stock, at cost

2,105,805

2,005,250

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,968,564 and

$1,822,675 for 2020 and 2019, respectively

205,712,735

202,804,688

Premises and equipment, net

5,585,406

5,664,397

Bank Owned Life Insurance

5,122,436

5,008,020

Accrued interest receivable

648,577

656,574

Deferred tax asset

483,249

547,590

Other real estate owned

- -

284,083

Other assets

411,236

326,988

Total assets

$

262,033,219

$

244,825,973

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

48,175,433

$

42,938,078

Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

77,416,190

73,200,656

Time deposits

83,917,693

81,080,963

Total deposits

$

209,509,316

$

197,219,697

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

26,800,000

23,800,000

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,260,957

1,250,184

Total liabilities

$

237,570,273

$

222,269,881

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

$

- -

$

- -

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock

$ 5 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares,

None issued and outstanding- -- -

Common stock

  • 1 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares, 2,893,002 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 2,873,456

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019.

$

2,893,002

$

2,873,456

Additional paid-in capital

17,521,203

17,427,382

Retained earnings

4,048,741

2,255,254

Total shareholders' equity

$

24,462,946

$

22,556,092

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3

$

262,033,219

$

244,825,973

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Statements of Income

For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Unaudited

2020

2019

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

2,400,041

$

2,436,893

Interest on held to maturity securities

30,546

29,630

Dividends on restricted stock

31,913

30,312

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

94,983

90,126

Interest on federal funds sold

65,104

22,622

Total interest and dividend income

$

2,622,587

$

2,609,583

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

$

501,300

$

447,991

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

122,845

118,080

Interest on federal funds purchased

-

-

Total interest expense

$

624,145

$

566,071

Net Interest Income

$

1,998,442

$

2,043,512

Provision for Loan Losses

263,458

16,171

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

1,734,984

$

2,027,340

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

28,264

$

29,255

Card Fee Income

77,415

64,802

Income on Bank owned life insurance

27,293

28,224

Other income

95,316

76,173

Total Noninterest Income

$

228,288

$

198,454

Noninterest Expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

$

1,028,764

$

1,005,449

Occupancy and equipment expense

146,268

134,882

Professional services

81,284

86,433

Data processing

283,515

239,256

Promotional and marketing

32,271

40,278

Other operating expenses

155,037

165,310

Total noninterest expenses

$

1,727,139

$

1,671,608

Net Income Before Tax

$

236,133

$

554,187

Income tax expense

49,588

116,379

Net income

$

186,545

$

437,808

Earnings per Share, basic and diluted

4

$

0.06

$

0.15

Disclaimer

Oak View National Bank published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 20:24:08 UTC
