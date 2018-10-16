Log in
Oaks Hotels & Resorts Joins Global Hotel Alliance

10/16/2018 | 03:44pm CEST

Australia’s leading provider of contemporary accommodation strengthens presence of the alliance in Oceania and beyond

Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that Oaks Hotels & Resorts (“Oaks”) has joined its portfolio of independent hotel brands, adding a collection of over fifty hotels, resorts and furnished serviced apartments in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Qatar and the UAE, with Beirut to be launched soon, to GHA’s collaborative network of 33 independent brands and over 550 hotels.

Established in Australia in the early 1990s, today Oaks continues to expand with a focus on strengthening its international footprint. In 2011 it was acquired by Minor Hotels (“Minor”), the leading hotel owner, operator and investor in Thailand and the broader region. Minor’s hotel brands, Anantara, AVANI, Elewana Collection and Tivoli, have already been members of GHA and participated in the DISCOVERY loyalty program for several years.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, is thrilled that Minor’s full set of brands is now participating in DISCOVERY: “Back in 2007, Minor joined GHA with its Anantara brand and only a few hotels. Since then, Minor’s growth story has been incredible and contributed significantly to GHA’s owns success. Now, with Oaks joining the alliance, DISCOVERY becomes the second largest hotel loyalty programme in Australia and New Zealand, with over 100 hotels participating in that market, as well as over one million local DISCOVERY members out of the 13 million total members globally.”

Dillip Rajakarier, Minor’s CEO, adds: “We’re very committed to GHA, and DISCOVERY’s multi-brand loyalty approach has suited our own brand acquisition strategy very well. We get the scale and reach of a global programme, combined with the efficiencies of operating a shared loyalty platform across 33 brands. We expect Oaks to benefit significantly from the additional customer reach that DISCOVERY brings, especially with travel into Australia and New Zealand booming at the moment.”

Oaks Hotels are live and bookable on the DISCOVERY website, and members are already experiencing the recognition and programme benefits across the Oaks portfolio.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together 33 brands with over 550 hotels in 77 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 13 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Atura, AVANI, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, Grace, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com

About Oaks Hotels & Resorts

Oaks Hotels & Resorts is one of Australia’s largest self-contained, accommodation providers, currently incorporating a portfolio of 56 properties spanning Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, the Northern Territory, South and Western Australia as well as New Zealand, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and India. Providing the luxury of space, Oaks Hotels & Resorts offers a range of contemporary accommodation, from hotel and resort rooms and suites, to furnished serviced apartments, in central city locations and resort destinations. For more information, visit oakshotels.com

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
