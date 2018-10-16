Oaks Hotels & Resorts Joins Global Hotel Alliance

Global
Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the world’s largest alliance of independent
hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty
programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that Oaks Hotels & Resorts
(“Oaks”) has joined its portfolio of independent hotel brands, adding a
collection of over fifty hotels, resorts and furnished serviced
apartments in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Qatar and the UAE, with
Beirut to be launched soon, to GHA’s collaborative network of 33
independent brands and over 550 hotels.
Established in Australia in the early 1990s, today Oaks continues to
expand with a focus on strengthening its international footprint. In
2011 it was acquired by Minor Hotels (“Minor”), the leading hotel owner,
operator and investor in Thailand and the broader region. Minor’s hotel
brands, Anantara, AVANI, Elewana Collection and Tivoli, have already
been members of GHA and participated in the DISCOVERY loyalty program
for several years.
Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, is thrilled that Minor’s full set of brands is
now participating in DISCOVERY: “Back in 2007, Minor joined GHA with its
Anantara brand and only a few hotels. Since then, Minor’s growth story
has been incredible and contributed significantly to GHA’s owns success.
Now, with Oaks joining the alliance, DISCOVERY becomes the second
largest hotel loyalty programme in Australia and New Zealand, with over
100 hotels participating in that market, as well as over one million
local DISCOVERY members out of the 13 million total members globally.”
Dillip Rajakarier, Minor’s CEO, adds: “We’re very committed to GHA, and
DISCOVERY’s multi-brand loyalty approach has suited our own brand
acquisition strategy very well. We get the scale and reach of a global
programme, combined with the efficiencies of operating a shared loyalty
platform across 33 brands. We expect Oaks to benefit significantly from
the additional customer reach that DISCOVERY brings, especially with
travel into Australia and New Zealand booming at the moment.”
Oaks Hotels are live and bookable on the DISCOVERY website, and members
are already experiencing the recognition and programme benefits across
the Oaks portfolio.
About Global Hotel Alliance
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of
independent hotel brands, bringing together 33 brands with over 550
hotels in 77 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive
incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands.
GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 13 million
members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture
wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include: Alila,
Anantara, Atura, AVANI, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle,
Elewana, GLO, Grace, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo,
Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan
Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon,
Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com
About Oaks Hotels & Resorts
Oaks Hotels & Resorts is one of Australia’s largest self-contained,
accommodation providers, currently incorporating a portfolio of 56
properties spanning Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, the Northern
Territory, South and Western Australia as well as New Zealand, Thailand,
the United Arab Emirates and India. Providing the luxury of space, Oaks
Hotels & Resorts offers a range of contemporary accommodation, from
hotel and resort rooms and suites, to furnished serviced apartments, in
central city locations and resort destinations. For more information,
visit oakshotels.com
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005682/en/