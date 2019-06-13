Log in
Oando : Federal High Court of Lagos Adjourns Hearing Between Oando PLC's Group Chief Executive and Deputy Group Chief Executive and the Securities & Exchange Commission.

06/13/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

Today, Thursday, June 13, 2019 the Federal High Court of Lagos under presiding Judge C M A Olatoregun the case between Oando PLC's (referred to as 'Oando' or the 'Company') Group Chief Executive, Adewale Tinubu, and Deputy Group Chief Executive, Omamofe Boyo, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) came up for hearing.

The Court directed that the Respondents' Preliminary Objection and the substantive application for enforcement of fundamental Rights should be taken together at the next adjourned date. Consequently, the Court adjourned to 24th June, 2019. The Court ruled that all parties involved are to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion

The Company, in its press release dated 3rd June 2019, reported that the court had granted the following orders pending the hearing and determination of the applicant's motion for interlocutory injunction:

  • An order of interim injunction restraining the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), its servants, agents, employees and / or privies from taking any step concerning and / or acting on the decisions contained in its letter of 31st May 2019 imposing a fine of N91,125,000 on Jubril Adewale Tinubu and barring both Jubril Adewale Tinubu and Omamofe Boyo from being Directors of public companies for a period of 5 years.
  • An order of interim injunction restraining Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu from acting as the head of the Interim Management of Oando PLC.
  • An order staying and / or suspending the execution or the enforcement of the SEC's decisions contained in its letter dated 31st May, 2019 imposing a fine of N91,125,000 on Jubril Adewale Tinubu and barring both Jubril Adewale Tinubu and Omamofe Boyo from being Directors of public companies for a period of 5 years.
  • An order restraining the SEC, its servants and its agents from directing, requesting any Agency of the Government from acting upon the SECs decisions contained in its letter dated 31st May, 2019.

Pursuant to the court order, Oando's management team and Board of Directors as at the date of this release (save for the two (2) non-executive directors departure announced on the 7th of June 2019) remain unchanged pending the outcome of the hearing of the various applications filed by the parties.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Ayotola Jagun

Company Secretary

The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159

ajagun@oandoplc.com

Alero Balogun

Head, Corporate Communications

The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761

albalogun@oandoplc.com

For Oando PLC

Ayotola Jagun

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oando plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:08:08 UTC
