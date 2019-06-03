Oando : Warns Against Unofficial Company News Circulating in the Media

Our attention has been drawn to an unsigned document circulating online addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and allegedly from the Chairman of Oando PLC (the 'Company' or 'Oando').
We would like to use this medium to inform the general public that the Company has not officially released a statement or letter in response to the SEC.
We urge the general public to be aware.
Ends.
For further information, please contact:
Ayotola Jagun Company Secretary
The Wings Office Complex 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159
ajagun@oandoplc.com
Alero Balogun
Head, Corporate Communications The Wings Office Complex
17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761
albalogun@oandoplc.com
Ayotola Jagun
Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Oando plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 04:33:05 UTC