Oando : Warns Against Unofficial Company News Circulating in the Media

Our attention has been drawn to an unsigned document circulating online addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and allegedly from the Chairman of Oando PLC (the 'Company' or 'Oando').

We would like to use this medium to inform the general public that the Company has not officially released a statement or letter in response to the SEC.

We urge the general public to be aware.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Ayotola Jagun Company Secretary

The Wings Office Complex 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159

ajagun@oandoplc.com

Alero Balogun

Head, Corporate Communications The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761

albalogun@oandoplc.com

Ayotola Jagun

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary