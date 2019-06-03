Log in
Oando : Warns Against Unofficial Company News Circulating in the Media

06/03/2019 | 12:34am EDT

Our attention has been drawn to an unsigned document circulating online addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and allegedly from the Chairman of Oando PLC (the 'Company' or 'Oando').

We would like to use this medium to inform the general public that the Company has not officially released a statement or letter in response to the SEC.
We urge the general public to be aware.

Ends.
For further information, please contact:

Ayotola Jagun Company Secretary
The Wings Office Complex 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159
ajagun@oandoplc.com

Alero Balogun
Head, Corporate Communications The Wings Office Complex
17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761
albalogun@oandoplc.com

Ayotola Jagun
Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oando plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 04:33:05 UTC
