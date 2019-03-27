Oasis Commends A Better Katakura

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) is the manager to funds that
beneficially own 8.35% of Katakura Industries Co. Ltd. (“Katakura” or
the “Company”), making Oasis the Company’s largest minority shareholder.
Oasis has adopted the Japan FSA’s “Principles for Responsible
Institutional Investors” (a/k/a Japan Stewardship Code) and in line with
those principles, Oasis monitors and engages with its investee companies.
Katakura, an historic Japanese company with a legacy spanning more than
a century, has recently taken steps that demonstrate that it is
embracing the country’s corporate governance changes, and stands as an
example of what engagement and constructive dialogue with shareholders
can achieve. Oasis stands with our fellow shareholders in commending
Katakura on the dramatic improvements unveiled over the past several
months.
Oasis has been a long-term shareholder of Katakura. Today, following our
engagement, we are very pleased to see that the Company has made great
strides in building “A Better Katakura”.
In the past few months alone, Katakura has closed loss-making
businesses, withdrawn from more than four business units, and is in the
process of restructuring others, in line with Oasis’s suggestions. As
encouraged by Oasis, the Company has introduced formal targets for ROE,
ROIC and NOI, which has led to an expected 30% increase in operating
profit next year. Further cost-cutting and wise investments will see
Katakura increase profitability in both the short- and long-term. In
addition, Katakura’s plans for the redevelopment of its Saitama
properties will see earnings from real estate more than double and
substantially increase the value of the underlying real estate. As a
result, we believe that Katakura’s value will more than triple in the
medium-term.
We congratulate Jyoko-san on his recent promotion to President. We are
impressed with his commitment to modernizing the business and expect
that he and Chairman Sano will be excellent partners in driving Katakura
forward. We also wish to congratulate Omuro-san on his appointment as
new external director of the Company. We believe his deep experience in
real estate will allow him to contribute to the development of the
Saitama property development project and further increase corporate
value.
Seth Fischer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Oasis, said:
“As long-term shareholders, we are encouraged by the recent actions
taken by Katakura, which we see as evidence of a paradigm shift. We have
high hopes that the Company will continue to grow its corporate value
over the medium- and long-term, which will benefit all stakeholders.”
Oasis Management Company Ltd. manages private investment funds
focused on opportunities in a wide array of asset classes across
countries and sectors. Oasis was founded in 2002 by Seth H.
Fischer, who leads the firm as its Chief Investment Officer. More
information about Oasis is available at https://oasiscm.com.
