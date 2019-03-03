Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oasis Names Pru Bennett to Advisory Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 11:01pm EST

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) today announced that Pru Bennett has joined its Advisory Council.

Pru previously served as a Managing Director at BlackRock and Head of BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship team for the Asia Pacific Region based in Hong Kong, where she led a team responsible for engagement and proxy voting activities.

Pru joins current Oasis Advisory Council members former Chief Executive Officer of the U.K. FCA and the Hong Kong SFC Martin Wheatley, former Commissioner of the Japan FSA Masaharu Hino, and HKEX Listing Committee and SFC Public Securities Group member Phil Tye.

In addition to serving on a number of industry and regulatory bodies, including the Public Shareholder Group of Hong Kong’s SFC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Corporate Governance Advisory Committee, Pru has been the recipient of numerous industry awards for her leadership on corporate governance. In 2018, she received the Asia Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance. In 2013, she was named as one of Australia’s top 10 Women of Influence in Corporate Governance.

She is a member of steering groups for the Australian and Hong Kong chapters of the 30% Club and a founding member of Board Diversity Hong Kong, an investor initiative focused on improving corporate board diversity among Hong Kong-listed companies.

“Pru is a leading voice on corporate governance, stewardship and responsible investment in Asia and a dedicated champion of inclusion and diversity,” said Seth Fischer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Oasis. “Her perspective and experience are invaluable, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

“Oasis has an excellent reputation for identifying value and working with boards and management teams across Asia to improve corporate governance, long term value, and strategic focus,” said Bennett. “I am excited to join Oasis’s Advisory Council and begin to contribute to the exciting things that Seth and the Oasis team are working on.”

***

About Oasis

Oasis Management Company Ltd. is an international investment management firm. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Oasis was founded in 2002 by Seth H. Fischer, who leads the firm as its Chief Investment Officer. More information about Oasis is available at www.oasiscm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:34pSANTOS : Resolutions under section 249N of the Corporations Act at AGM
PU
11:29pVINGROUP JSC : Southeast Asia Stocks - Most climb on trade optimism; Malaysia falls
RE
11:29pBOART LONGYEAR : Amended Appendix 3Y - R Wallman (transposition error)
PU
11:29pCHINA EVER GRAND FINANCIAL LEASING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended february 28, 2019
PU
11:29pBOART LONGYEAR : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:27pOil climbs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, OPEC's deepening supply cuts
RE
11:26pRONSHINE CHINA : Feb sales up 12% to RMB7.35bn
AQ
11:26pGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : R&F PPT Feb contracted sales up 4% to RMB6.05bn
AQ
11:26pHSI opens up 42 pts at 28,855; H-share up 6 pts to 11,513
AQ
11:26pPOWERSPEED ELECTRICAL : to expand branch network
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks jump as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
2Oil climbs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, OPEC's deepening supply cuts
3CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : CHENIERE ENERGY : U.S. and China said to appear close to deal to roll back tariffs
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European expansion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.