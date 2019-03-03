Oasis Names Pru Bennett to Advisory Council

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) today announced that Pru Bennett
has joined its Advisory Council.
Pru previously served as a Managing Director at BlackRock and Head of
BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship team for the Asia Pacific Region
based in Hong Kong, where she led a team responsible for engagement and
proxy voting activities.
Pru joins current Oasis Advisory Council members former Chief Executive
Officer of the U.K. FCA and the Hong Kong SFC Martin Wheatley, former
Commissioner of the Japan FSA Masaharu Hino, and HKEX Listing Committee
and SFC Public Securities Group member Phil Tye.
In addition to serving on a number of industry and regulatory bodies,
including the Public Shareholder Group of Hong Kong’s SFC and the
Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Corporate Governance Advisory
Committee, Pru has been the recipient of numerous industry awards for
her leadership on corporate governance. In 2018, she received the Asia
Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance. In 2013, she was
named as one of Australia’s top 10 Women of Influence in Corporate
Governance.
She is a member of steering groups for the Australian and Hong Kong
chapters of the 30% Club and a founding member of Board Diversity Hong
Kong, an investor initiative focused on improving corporate board
diversity among Hong Kong-listed companies.
“Pru is a leading voice on corporate governance, stewardship and
responsible investment in Asia and a dedicated champion of inclusion and
diversity,” said Seth Fischer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at
Oasis. “Her perspective and experience are invaluable, and we are
thrilled to have her on board.”
“Oasis has an excellent reputation for identifying value and working
with boards and management teams across Asia to improve corporate
governance, long term value, and strategic focus,” said Bennett. “I am
excited to join Oasis’s Advisory Council and begin to contribute to the
exciting things that Seth and the Oasis team are working on.”
