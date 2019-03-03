Oasis Names Pru Bennett to Advisory Council

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) today announced that Pru Bennett has joined its Advisory Council.

Pru previously served as a Managing Director at BlackRock and Head of BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship team for the Asia Pacific Region based in Hong Kong, where she led a team responsible for engagement and proxy voting activities.

Pru joins current Oasis Advisory Council members former Chief Executive Officer of the U.K. FCA and the Hong Kong SFC Martin Wheatley, former Commissioner of the Japan FSA Masaharu Hino, and HKEX Listing Committee and SFC Public Securities Group member Phil Tye.

In addition to serving on a number of industry and regulatory bodies, including the Public Shareholder Group of Hong Kong’s SFC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Corporate Governance Advisory Committee, Pru has been the recipient of numerous industry awards for her leadership on corporate governance. In 2018, she received the Asia Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance. In 2013, she was named as one of Australia’s top 10 Women of Influence in Corporate Governance.

She is a member of steering groups for the Australian and Hong Kong chapters of the 30% Club and a founding member of Board Diversity Hong Kong, an investor initiative focused on improving corporate board diversity among Hong Kong-listed companies.

“Pru is a leading voice on corporate governance, stewardship and responsible investment in Asia and a dedicated champion of inclusion and diversity,” said Seth Fischer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Oasis. “Her perspective and experience are invaluable, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

“Oasis has an excellent reputation for identifying value and working with boards and management teams across Asia to improve corporate governance, long term value, and strategic focus,” said Bennett. “I am excited to join Oasis’s Advisory Council and begin to contribute to the exciting things that Seth and the Oasis team are working on.”

About Oasis

Oasis Management Company Ltd. is an international investment management firm. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Oasis was founded in 2002 by Seth H. Fischer, who leads the firm as its Chief Investment Officer. More information about Oasis is available at www.oasiscm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005048/en/