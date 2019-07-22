Ob Hospitalist Group : Celebrates 1,000 Employee Milestone

Employee growth enhances company mission of caring for more women and babies

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation’s largest and only dedicated provider of customized OB hospitalist programs, today announced that it has grown to more than 1,000 employees nationwide. Clinicians make up the majority (nearly 80 percent) of OBHG’s workforce. The rapidly escalating demand for OB hospitalist medicine combined with the breadth of OBHG’s services have resulted in strong company growth and network expansion.

“This milestone is important because it is a reflection of our commitment to improving the health care of pregnant women and their babies, as well as postpartum patients,” said Lenny Castiglione, OBHG chief executive officer. “As our company continues to grow, it means that our clinicians are caring for more and more women. OBHG was founded with the vision of ensuring that every expectant mother was afforded consistent, unconditional, quality medical care by a highly skilled clinician 24/7 when presenting to labor and delivery. As we continue to expand, our purpose only gets stronger.”

OBHG’s employee talent – from OB/GYNs and certified nurse midwives working in hospitals across the country, to OBHG’s support team members, are all driven by a dedicated focus on OBHG’s clinical mission. “Each of the talented individuals that we employ recognize the importance of driving value back to our hospital partners and the part they play in either supporting or providing direct care to patients,” said Cheryl Slack, OBHG chief human resources officer.

Compliance Medical Auditor Natasha Rybalko is OBHG’S 1000th team member. Based out of OBHG’S headquarter offices in Greenville, SC, Rybalko said she was “surprised and very honored” to learn she was OBHG’s 1000th employee. OBHG’s mission of elevating the standard of women’s healthcare is woven directly into her work, said Rybalko. “Supporting moms and babies is supporting the future; this is where life begins. It’s exciting that our clinicians are at the forefront, meeting the needs of moms and babies. By supporting them (clinicians) and giving them education, our team supports our clinical mission.”

