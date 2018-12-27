Oben Collaborates With SNH48 to Create World's First PAI/Human Music Video

PASADENA, CA, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) ObEN Inc., the artificial intelligence (AI) company creating Personal AI (PAI) technology to revolutionize digital interaction, is happy to announce the premiere of the first joint human and AI celebrity music video, created using ObEN’s Personal AI (PAI) technology. The world premiere of the video is available now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ja4RsRuSFxA.

SNH48 - Chinese idol girl group based in Shanghai





The video was created in collaboration with Chinese idol girl group SNH48 for their single Now and Forever (此刻到永远) from their annual Holiday album. ObEN created 3D avatars for the six leading members of the group, using its AI technology to generate the appearance and voice of the group members to create a virtual PAI girl group. The music video features a duet of the real-life group members performing alongside their virtual counterparts. Fans worldwide will now be able to experience the talent, charisma, and charm of this new AI girl group.



“SNH48 is always looking for ways to deliver the most exciting, intimate, and fresh experience for its fans worldwide,” said Xiong Tao, VP of SNH48 Group. “We believe that digital stars will rapidly become a popular new way fans can engage with their favorite idols, a way for them to stay connected right from their mobile phone or smart device. This music video demonstrates humans and AI technology working together to create new content that can provide entertainment and joy to all our fans.”

The avatars for each group member were created using ObEN’s proprietary full-stack AI technology. Combining state-of-the-art speech, computer vision, and natural language processing research, ObEN can create personalized, intelligent 3D avatars that look, sound and learn to behave like the user. ObEN’s suite of AI products enable these Personal AIs (PAIs) to sing in the creator's voice, as well as speak in multiple languages, using the company’s speech-to-singing and voice conversion technology.

“The intersection of tech and entertainment is an area in which ObEN’s PAI technology shines,” said ObEN CEO Nikhil Jain. “Not only is the creation process faster than any other on the market, our PAIs allow members of SNH48 to connect with fans via an immersive, interactive new medium. PAI provides SNH48’s audience with new types of content - one that blends man and machine into a unique entertainment experience.”

This marks the second time SNH48 has tapped ObEN for one of its celebrity collaborations. Earlier this year at the Shanghai World AI Conference, ObEN debuted the PAI of SNH48 member Aijia, allowing conference attendees to create their own PAI which posed and danced with the singer’s PAI. In addition to SNH48, ObEN also works with global powerhouses like SM Entertainment, SoftBank, Tencent, and K11 to incorporate its PAI technology into various experiences in retail, mobile, and entertainment. Another of its celebrity PAIs was recently featured on popular Asia reality TV show My Future, showcasing the PAI conversing with its human creator.



Learn more about ObEN’s Personal AI technology at oben.com.



About ObEN

ObEN is an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing Personal AI technology that revolutionizes personal digital interaction, enabling never before possible social and virtual interactions. The company’s technology allows users to create intelligent 3D avatars that look, sound, and behave like them. Deployed on the Project PAI blockchain, ObEN’s Personal AI (PAI) technology enables users to create, use, and manage their own PAI on a secure, decentralized platform. Founded in 2014, ObEN is a K11, Tencent, Softbank Ventures Korea and HTC Vive X portfolio company and is located at Idealab in Pasadena, California. To learn more about ObEN, please visit oben.com.

