Object Computing’s New Framework to Rival Spring Boot for Building Microservices and Serverless Apps

09/30/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Today, St. Louis-based solutions engineering firm Object Computing, Inc. (OCI) announced the first release candidate (RC1) for Micronaut, a new framework for building microservice and serverless applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005008/en/

Micronaut was built by the same software engineering team that developed and maintains the open source web application framework, Grails, used by Fortune 100 and 500 organizations across the globe.

Organizations migrating from on-premises, monolithic application architectures to cloud-native, microservice architectures will experience significant gains in efficiency thanks to Micronaut’s robust range of capabilities. Micronaut enables organizations to optimize the development and deployment of mission-critical microservice applications by enhancing developer productivity and simplifying software testing.

Micronaut RC1 includes a rich set of features, including dependency injection, AOP, and configuration management, which significantly optimize compute resources and enable simple deployment to cloud environments. Additional features include an innovative compile-time annotation processing engine, support for common discovery services, distributed tracing tools, cloud runtimes, and more.

“Micronaut is a better fit for building microservices than Grails or Spring Boot in part because Micronaut does not depend on the runtime reflection inherent in Spring-based solutions,” said Micronaut co-founder, Jeff Brown. “Runtime reflection is expensive in terms of runtime performance and memory consumption. With Micronaut, we’ve eliminated runtime reflection, which enables highly performant applications with minimal memory footprint.”

Micronaut was unveiled by co-founder, Graeme Rocher, at Greach Conference in Madrid on March 16, 2018, and open sourced on Github on May 23, 2018.

Find more details at objectcomputing.com/micronaut or contact Nicki Powers at powersn@objectcomputing.com.

Object Computing, Inc. (OCI) builds high-performance, real-time, mission-critical systems and integration solutions with a focus on making solutions more open, bringing the added benefits of massive scalability, reusability, interoperability, and affordability to our clients. Visit objectcomputing.com to learn more about OCI’s software engineering and professional technology training services.


© Business Wire 2018
