Object Computing’s New Framework to Rival Spring Boot for Building Microservices and Serverless Apps

Today, St. Louis-based solutions engineering firm Object
Computing, Inc. (OCI) announced the first release candidate (RC1) for
Micronaut, a new framework for building microservice and serverless
applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005008/en/
Micronaut was built by the same software engineering team that developed
and maintains the open source web application framework, Grails,
used by Fortune 100 and 500 organizations across the globe.
Organizations migrating from on-premises, monolithic application
architectures to cloud-native, microservice architectures will
experience significant gains in efficiency thanks to Micronaut’s robust
range of capabilities. Micronaut enables organizations to optimize the
development and deployment of mission-critical microservice applications
by enhancing developer productivity and simplifying software testing.
Micronaut RC1 includes a rich set of features, including dependency
injection, AOP, and configuration management, which significantly
optimize compute resources and enable simple deployment to cloud
environments. Additional features include an innovative compile-time
annotation processing engine, support for common discovery services,
distributed tracing tools, cloud runtimes, and more.
“Micronaut is a better fit for building microservices than Grails or
Spring Boot in part because Micronaut does not depend on the runtime
reflection inherent in Spring-based solutions,” said Micronaut
co-founder, Jeff Brown. “Runtime reflection is expensive in terms of
runtime performance and memory consumption. With Micronaut, we’ve
eliminated runtime reflection, which enables highly performant
applications with minimal memory footprint.”
Micronaut was unveiled by co-founder, Graeme Rocher, at Greach
Conference in Madrid on March 16, 2018, and open sourced on Github on
May 23, 2018.
Find more details at objectcomputing.com/micronaut
or contact Nicki Powers at powersn@objectcomputing.com.
Object Computing, Inc. (OCI) builds high-performance, real-time,
mission-critical systems and integration solutions with a focus on
making solutions more open, bringing the added benefits of massive
scalability, reusability, interoperability, and affordability to our
clients. Visit objectcomputing.com
to learn more about OCI’s software engineering and professional
technology training services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005008/en/