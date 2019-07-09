Objectivity Announces 2019 Year End Growth and New Product Availability

San Jose, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objectivity, Inc., a leader in enterprise database software platforms for critical, operational, real-time data and sensor fusion systems, announced significant financial growth for its fiscal year 2019, ending June 30, 2019. “Objectivity is pleased to announce bookings growth of over 70% during our fiscal 2019, as compared to fiscal 2018. This is complemented by increases for the same period in cash and receivables, and deferred revenue, exceeding 60% and 130%, respectively,” stated Gary Lewis, CFO of Objectivity, Inc. The increases reflect additional business and Objectivity’s new focus on selling subscription based licenses. Additionally, Objectivity’s customer base continues to remain a strong piece of the business with a renewal rate of 95%. “This financial strength, along with a debt free balance sheet and effective cost controls, allows us to continue to develop and fund our business internally,” stated Gary.

Objectivity/DB Release 13 is now generally available. This major release has several new features. Objectivity’s new declarative language, “DO”, and the new visualization dashboard, “Studio”, are some of the major new powerful tools that make it easier for users to get started and value from their data. Existing customers, who are current on their maintenance and support contracts, can download this new version and all the new features by contacting Objectivity’s support department.

Additionally, Objectivity’s new Metadata Connect cloud application is now available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Metadata Connect is the first interactive cloud Software as a Service platform with the ability to quickly store, link, trace and discover new intelligence in massive amounts of complex and inter-related metadata (data about the data) without programming. “Metadata Connect can perform pathfinding queries out to any degree of separation in a very short time because it is supported by an efficient storage and navigational platform and has some unique algorithms to speed up complex queries,” said Leon Guzenda, Chief Technical Marketing Officer and Founder of Objectivity. “The requirements for Metadata Connect came from Objectivity’s customer who was unable to achieve comparable throughput and search performance with other technologies,” stated Leon. To learn more about Metadata Connect visit https://www.objectivity.com/products/metadataconnect/ .





About Objectivity

Objectivity, Inc. delivers massively scalable and highly performant enterprise software platforms that are proven to power mission-critical applications for the most demanding and complex datasets. With a rich history of serving Global 1000 customers and partners, Objectivity holds deep domain expertise in fusing vital information from massive volumes of data and sources to discover unknown connections at speed and scale. Objectivity’s technology enables enterprises to make better decisions with precision, scale and efficiency. Objectivity is privately held with headquarters in San Jose, California.

