ObsEva SA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2019 | 01:01am EST


Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – February 22, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. 

  • The SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York February 27-March 1, 2019.  ObsEva will present on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
     
  • The Jefferies Global Healthcare Summit taking place in Zurich, Switzerland on March 8, 2019. ObsEva will present on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. Central European Time.


The SVB Leerink presentation will be webcast, and available in the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.ObsEva.com.


About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.


For further information, please contact:


Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:
Christophe Lamps
Dynamics Group
cla@dynamicsgroup.ch
+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

Media Contact U.S.:
Marion Janic
RooneyPartners LLC
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017 Office
+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

CEO Office Contact:
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile



Attachment

logo_new.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
