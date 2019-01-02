Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ObsEva : to Participate in JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 7-10, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:04am CET

Press Release in Pdf

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston - January 2, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 7-10, 2019 in San Francisco. ObsEva will present on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

The presentation webcast will be available in the 'Investors' section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol 'OBSV' and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol 'OBSN'. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:

Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 22 308 6220 Office

+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017 Office

+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

Disclaimer

ObsEva SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:03:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00aNETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia
AQ
01:59aCAST : and Henson Group Partner to Streamline Cloud Migration Assessments
PU
01:58aFRONTLINE : FRO – Increase in share capita
AQ
01:57aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
01:54aRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Radisson in relation the mandatory public offer from a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through Aplite Holdings AB
PU
01:49aTALGA RESOURCES : Listed and Unlisted Options Expiry - Appendix 3B
PU
01:49aMMC BERHAD : Senai International Airport to Manage Kertih Airport Operations
PU
01:44aPW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-12
PU
01:44aSLIGRO FOOD : Sales Sligro Food Group 2018
PU
01:44aMAZDA MOTOR : Beat VAT with special deals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2REGEN CO LTD : REGEN : iLife Digital Technologies in radio show with Radio Olive
3PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
4CALIMA ENERGY : 2 January 2019 – Montney Operations Update
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia - media
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.