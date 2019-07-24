Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Obuv Rossii Group : Announces Operating Results For 2Q AND 1H 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:14am EDT

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 849 stores in 329 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for 2Q and 1H ended 30 June 2019.

2Q2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group’s consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 26% y-o-y to RUB 2.814 bln.
  • Total LFL revenue rose by 9.3% with LFL sales growing by 1.2% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 34.2%.
  • Group’s retail chain increased by 82 new DOS. As of 30 June 2019, the total number of stores was 837.
  • Total DOS selling space increased by 23.5% y-o-y to 58,600 sqm.
  • Number of loyalty cards holders increased by 12.9% y-o-y to 2.369 mln.

1H2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group’s consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 19.3% y-o-y to 5.358 bln. .
  • Total LFL revenue rose by 7.7% with LFL sales growing by 1.6% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 27%.
  • Group’s retail chain increased by 110 new stores.
  • Portfolio size in installment sales grew by 6.6% to RUB 2.365 bln, portfolio size in cash loans increased by 35.4% to RUB 2.053 bln.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

1H2019 was successful for the company: we increased the revenue by 19.3%. Opening of new stores and ramp-up of the stores launched last year became the key drivers. We saw positive dynamics in LFL sales due to further improvement of our stocks, expansion of the related products line, including clothing, and additional services. Add-on services play an increasingly bigger role in Company ‘s development due to significant changes in retail business. Stores being a part of customers’ daily route become points of sale providing a wide range of high-tech services, including financial ones. Our online sales grew by 23%; their share in retail proceeds made up 14.3%.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aWIX.COM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03aCANON : profit on track to fall by 36%, hit by weak China demand
AQ
05:03aSynthetic Dyes & Pigments Market - 2019 Global Report By Type And By Key Players
AQ
05:02aBOYDEN : Survey Reveals Top HR Executives Say Increasing Diversity in C-Suite Is a Priority
BU
05:01aTIETO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Tomas Franzén
AQ
05:01aTIETO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Timo Ahopelto
AQ
05:01aTIETO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Johanna Lamminen
AQ
05:01aTIETO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Harri-Pekka Kaukonen
AQ
05:01aTIETO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Niko Pakalén
AQ
05:01aTIETO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Kurt Jofs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
4DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first-half profit boosted by Iberdrola plants deal
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group