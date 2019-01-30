Obuv Rossii Group : Announces Operating Results for 4Q and FY 2018

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the
Russian fashion retail, comprising 727 stores in 234 cities of Russia
and two production facilities, announces its operating results in
accordance with IFRS for 4Q and FY ended 31 December 2018.
4Q2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:
-
Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 4.5% y-o-y to RUB
3.720 bln.
-
Retail chain increased by 22 new DOS. As of 31 December 2018, the
total number of stores accounted for 727, of which 161 operated as a
franchise.
FY2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:
-
Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 9% y-o-y to RUB
11.526 bln.
-
Obuv Rossii grew by 192 new stores, 144 are DOS and 48 are operated as
a franchise.
-
Total DOS selling space increased by 34.2% y-o-y to 53,800 sq.m.
-
Number of holders of the loyalty cards grew by 15.1% y-o-y to 2.239
mln.
Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented:
In 2018, Obuv Rossii showed rather strong performance: unaudited
consolidated revenue increased by 9% up to 11.526 bln rubles. We
exceeded the program targets for retail network development, launched
192 new stores and significantly expanded footprint entering over 80 new
cities and towns across Russia. One of the main tasks for the nearest
future is to develop omni-channel sales as well as to get integrated
into the logistic infrastructure of the Russian e-commerce market. In
2018, we started cooperating with logistic operators PickPoint and DPD
to open pickup points on the basis of our retail stores. The total
look concept according to which collections in our stores are formed
is our competitive advantage. The share of related products including
apparel in our retail revenue got to 35%. We are not a classical shoe
store any more, we are a branded store offering a wide range of products
to form a whole fashionable look. The Group is developing within the
announced program, and in 2019 we plan to launch 100-150 stores.
About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)
Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly
traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was
established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a
representative office in Moscow.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129006016/en/