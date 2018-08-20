Log in
Obuv Rossii Group : Announces Reviewed Financial Results for 2Q and 1H2018

08/20/2018 | 09:38am CEST

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 630 stores in 190 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces the unaudited financial results in accordance with IFRS for the second quarter and first half ended 30 June 2018.

2Q 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 22.9% year-on-year to RUB 2.233 bln.
  • LFL sales of Obuv Rossii Group increased by 1.5% with LFL number of tickets decreasing by 5% and LFL average ticket size growing by 6.7%.
  • Gross profit grew by 23.9% year-on-year to RUB 1.450 bln.
  • Gross profit margin reached 64.9% growing by 3.6 p.p.
  • EBITDA decreased by 3.4% year-on-year to RUB 0.532 bln.
  • EBITDA margin declined by 5 p.p. and amounted to 23.8%.
  • Net profit rose by 14% year-on-year to RUB 0.230 bln.
  • Net profit margin was 10.3% compared to 10.6% in the same period of 2017.

1H 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 13.9% year-on-year to RUB 4.493 bln.
  • LFL sales of Obuv Rossii Group decreased by 5.2% with LFL number of tickets decreasing by 8.5% and LFL average ticket size growing by 3.7%.
  • Gross profit grew by 6.4% year-on-year to RUB 2.638 bln.
  • Gross profit margin was 58.7% decreasing by 1.1 p.p.
  • EBITDA decreased by 16.6% year-on-year to RUB 0.877 bln.
  • EBITDA margin declined by 5.9 p.p. and amounted to 19.5%.
  • Net profit decreased by 10.1% year-on-year to RUB 0.313 bln.
  • Net profit margin was 7% compared to 8.4% in the same period of 2017.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented:

The Group fulfilled the plan of stores rollout for this year ahead of schedule and launched 100 new stores by 20 August 2018. We considerably enhanced our sales geography, as well due to entering towns with population 50-100 ths. people. Now the retail chain of the Group comprises 630 stores in 190 cities. Taking into account favourable situation at the Russian footwear market as well as good results of our activity in small towns, we have decided to increase the number of new stores openings for this year up to 150.

In 2Q the gross profit rose by 23.9% and net profit — by 14%, we also had a positive like-for-like growth in 2Q. Thus, we have partially offset the impact of the abnormally cold weather on the sales of footwear in 1Q. The LFL average ticket size increased by 6.7% in 2Q and by 3.7% in 1H. This is a result of successful implementation of the assortment diversification strategy and growth of the complex purchases’ share in the chain.

The Group intends to further develop according to the announced plans, to be ahead of the schedule, to enhance stores rollout, to develop its range of goods and client services.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.


© Business Wire 2018
