Ocado shareholders took the big prize this morning on the London Stock Exchange, as shown by the 12.8% increase in the share price of the British distributor and technology supplier to GBP 1362. A major agreement was signed with the Japanese company Aeon. "We are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement between Ocado Solutions and Aeon to develop Aeon's online grocery business in Japan using the Ocado Smart Platform," the management said in a statement this morning. This is Ocado's first Asian contract, and what a contract: with the Japanese leader in the sector, with 21,000 stores in 14 countries. The objective is having an infrastructure generating 600 billion JPY in sales by 2030, the equivalent of 5.5 billion dollars. A second step of JPY 1,000 billion is planned for 2035. The first automated logistics centers will be established in the Kanto region in 2023. Ocado will also provide its software platform and associated engineering services.

Beer in Singapore. Thai Beverage is reported to have planned to list its beer division on the stock market, which could be worth some $10 billion. The transaction, if completed, would be the largest IPO in Singapore since 2011. The perimeter concerned would contain the local giant's Thai and Vietnamese beers.

Trading losses. Morgan Stanley fired, or at least is in the process of firing, four traders who have reportedly caused the American bank to lose between $100 million and $140 million on the Forex market, Bloomberg learned. The institution is currently conducting an internal investigation into transactions with emerging market currencies. Two of the traders are based in New York and two in London.

FB out of order. Yesterday, Facebook and its subsidiaries Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp were affected by a power outage lasting several hours. The Californian explained that he had encountered a problem in one of his main software system, without saying anything more. He apologized for the inconvenience caused to his users.

In other news. Panasonic has reached an agreement with Taiwanese Nuvoton to sell its semiconductor division to him. AMS has all the difficulties in the world to close its offer on Osram because of the hedge funds which would control 35 to 45% of the capital, according to the latest rumors. The German E.ON raises its objectives after completing the acquisition of Innogy. GAM Holding will do without an investment manager. New CFO at Interroll.