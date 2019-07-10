Log in
Occidental Management, Inc. Completes Purchase of Sprint Headquarters Campus

07/10/2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Management, a Wichita, Kansas-based, “turn-key” commercial real estate development and management firm, closed on its purchase today of the 20-building, 190-acre Sprint Headquarters Campus in Overland Park, Kansas.

Sprint Corp., after an extensive nation-wide selection process, chose Occidental as the buyer due to its vision for working with Sprint and the other tenants on campus to re-invigorate and create an environment for companies to recruit and retain top workforce talent in the region and country.  This was in addition to Occidental’s excellent track record for creativity and ability to offer the best value for the best quality in the markets they serve.  This vision includes the recently completed OPx redevelopment, which neighbors the campus and was transformed into a vibrant, warm-contemporary Class A office complex.

The Sprint headquarters will remain on the Overland Park campus, and as part of the agreement between the two companies, Sprint is leasing back buildings for its long-term office needs, primarily in the southern portion of the campus.

“The Sprint campus has been one of our ideal acquisition targets in the Kansas City market, and we’re excited to start work to enhance the already amenity rich campus,” said Gary Oborny, CEO and Chairman of Occidental.

“We are excited to add to our operating platform in Overland Park, and Sprint has solidified its long-standing commitment to Kansas City and we look forward to working with them and the other tenants on campus as they look to grow their businesses in our home State,” said Chad Stafford, president of Occidental and Overland Park native. 

With the transaction complete, Occidental expects to announce more details for its future plans for the campus by year’s end.

Contact Information:

Chad Stafford

chad@occmgmt.com

3162623331

Gary Oborny

gary@occmgmt.com

3162623331

© GlobeNewswire 2019
