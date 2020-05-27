Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Occidental is sued by shareholders, bondholders over Anadarko merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:51pm EDT
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seen in The Woodlands

By Jonathan Stempel

Occidental Petroleum Corp has been sued by investors who claim they suffered billions of dollars of losses because the heavily indebted company concealed its inability to weather plunging oil prices, after paying $35.7 billion to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The proposed securities class action was filed late Tuesday in a New York state court in Manhattan on behalf of former Anadarko shareholders who swapped their stock for Occidental shares, and investors who acquired $24.5 billion of Occidental bonds that helped fund the August 2019 merger.

Investors said Occidental should have disclosed in its stock and bond registration statements how quadrupling its debt load to $40 billion would leave it "precariously exposed" to falling oil prices, and undermine its ability to boost shale oil production and its common stock dividend.

The investors also said Houston-based Occidental's issuance of $10 billion of preferred stock to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc compounded the overleveraging.

As of Tuesday, Occidental's market value had dropped to $13 billion from about $44 billion when the merger closed. Some of Occidental's new bonds traded at between 60 and 90.5 cents on the dollar.

"Investors have suffered severe losses," the complaint said.

Occidental spokeswoman Melissa Schoeb declined to comment.

Other defendants include Chief Executive Vicki Hollub, former Chief Financial Officer Cedric Burgher and several Occidental directors.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, which helped underwrite Occidental's bonds, were also sued for alleged inadequate due diligence.

Occidental has since early March slashed capital spending and salaries and lowered its dividend 86%, as reduced travel stemming from the coronavirus pandemic as well as a price war caused oil prices to tumble.

The company lost $2.23 billion in the first quarter, and Hollub said Occidental may sell assets to raise money. She recently survived a proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn.

The case is City of Sterling Heights General Employees' Retirement System et al v Occidental Petroleum Corp et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 6.65% 25.925 Delayed Quote.-35.66%
CITIGROUP INC. 7.32% 51.69 Delayed Quote.-39.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.56% 34.65 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 6.09% 27.8542 Delayed Quote.-51.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pU.S. Businesses See Limited Recovery Evidence Through Mid-May
DJ
03:24pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions
RE
03:23pBlackRock says voted to split CEO, chairman roles at Exxon Mobil
RE
03:23pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Scalise, Cuellar Introduce Bipartisan SPR Reform Act
PU
03:22pHuawei CFO Meng loses key court fight against extradition to United States
RE
03:21pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions
RE
03:20pMgm Resorts to re-open its Las Vegas casinos on June 4
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group