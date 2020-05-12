Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Occidental offering voluntary job buyouts, citing need for spending cuts - document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Occidental Petroleum Corp is offering its employees voluntary buyouts over the next two weeks, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, citing the sharp decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic for "severe dislocations" in its business.

Occidental bet heavily on the continued growth in U.S. shale oil, taking on heavy debts for its controversial purchase of Anadarko Petroleum last year for $38 billion. That bet has proved ill-timed following the coronavirus outbreak, which has cut fuel demand worldwide by about 30% and is responsible for the worst oil-and-gas-industry downturn in 40 years.

Energy companies worldwide, including Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, have slashed capital expenditures and oil output to reckon with the pandemic.

Houston-based Occidental last week posted a $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds) quarterly loss and has slashed capital spending drastically to shore up its balance sheet. The company said that if spending cuts are not met, it will have "serious potential consequences" to the company, the document said.

Interested employees can submit a resignation offer to Occidental through May 26, specifying the number of months of base salary that they will accept for voluntary separation, according to the document. Employees can amend or withdraw offers unless the company has already accepted them by then, the document said. Offers not accepted will expire automatically on June 12.

Occidental declined to comment.

The company's shares are down 64% on the year, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index.

Occidental has been cutting expenses to deal with its debt-laden balance sheet and had been laying off workers and selling assets to pare down debt even before the fall in oil prices.

The company said last week it is considering raising new cash, swapping debt for stock or refinancing existing debt due to shrinking oil demand. It withdrew its outlook for 2020.

It cut its 2020 capex budget on three separate occasions this year, most recently to $2.5 billion from an original plan of $5.3 billion.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and additional reporting by Shariq Khan in Bangalore; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02pEXCLUSIVE : Neiman Marcus creditor calls for deal with Saks Fifth Avenue - letter
RE
09:58pUBER APPROACHES GRUBHUB WITH ACQUISITION OFFER : sources
RE
09:55pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-05-13 Jaguar Project - More High-Grade Intersections at Onca Preta | 1,484KB
PU
09:50pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Transparency in payment times to small businesses
PU
09:50pFurther steep declines in overseas travel in April (Media Release)
PU
09:50pAnnual wage growth slows to 2.1% in March quarter 2020 (Media Release)
PU
09:45pProducer Prices for the Industrial Sector for April 2020
PU
09:45pUNITED STATES NAVY : Naval Research Laboratory Researchers Create Electronic Diodes Beyond 5G Performance
PU
09:45pConsumer Prices for April 2020
PU
09:22pOil falls amid concerns about new viral outbreaks, rise in inventories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group