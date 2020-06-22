Log in
Occupational Employment and Wages in Charleston – May 2019

06/22/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1285-PHI
Monday, June 22, 2020

Workers in the Charleston, WV Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $21.96 in May 2019, 15 percent below the nationwide average of $25.72, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that after testing for statistical significance, 19 of the 22 major occupational groups had average wages in the local area that were significantly lower than their respective national averages, including protective service, computer and mathematical, and business and financial operations. One group-production-had a significantly higher wage than its respective national average.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, Charleston area employment was more highly concentrated in 8 of the 22 occupational groups, including healthcare practitioners and technical, protective service, and legal. Eleven groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including production, food preparation and serving related, and business and financial operations. (See table A and box note at end of release.)

Major occupational group Percent of total employment Mean hourly wage
United States Charleston United States Charleston Percent difference

Total, all occupations

100 100 $25.72 $21.96 * -15

Management

5.5 5.3 58.88 43.78 * -26

Business and financial operations

5.6 5.0 * 37.56 27.88 * -26

Computer and mathematical

3.1 2.8 * 45.08 29.68 * -34

Architecture and engineering

1.8 1.5 * 42.69 34.91 * -18

Life, physical, and social science

0.9 1.3 * 37.28 28.76 * -23

Community and social service

1.5 1.7 * 24.27 20.16 * -17

Legal

0.8 1.5 * 52.71 38.94 * -26

Education instruction and library

6.1 4.4 * 27.75 21.19 * -24

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media

1.4 1.0 * 29.79 25.20 * -15

Healthcare practitioners and technical

5.9 8.8 * 40.21 36.70 * -9

Healthcare support

4.4 4.9 14.91 12.44 * -17

Protective service

2.4 4.0 * 23.98 15.30 * -36

Food preparation and serving related

9.2 7.5 * 12.82 11.37 * -11

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

3.0 2.8 15.03 12.19 * -19

Personal care and service

2.2 1.6 * 15.03 12.23 * -19

Sales and related

9.8 8.6 * 20.70 16.84 * -19

Office and administrative support

13.3 17.0 * 19.73 17.47 * -11

Farming, fishing, and forestry

0.3 0.1 * 15.07 14.63 -3

Construction and extraction

4.2 5.2 * 25.28 23.42 * -7

Installation, maintenance, and repair

3.9 4.6 * 24.10 21.08 * -13

Production

6.2 3.3 * 19.30 21.04 * 9

Transportation and material moving

8.5 7.2 * 18.23 17.48 -4

One occupational group-construction and extraction-was chosen to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. Charleston had 5,730 jobs in construction and extraction occupations, accounting for 5.2 percent of local area employment, significantly higher than the 4.2-percent share nationally. The average hourly wage for this occupational group locally was $23.42, significantly lower than the national wage of $25.28.

Operation engineers and other construction equipment operators (1,050) and construction laborers (880) were some of the larger occupations within the construction and extraction group. Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were first-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers ($30.62) and electricians ($25.53). At the lower end of the wage scale were construction laborers ($16.31) and highway maintenance workers ($16.43). (Detailed data for transportation and material moving occupations are presented in table 1; for a complete listing of detailed occupations available go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_16620.htm.)

Location quotients allow us to explore the occupational make-up of a metropolitan area by comparing the composition of jobs in an area relative to the national average. (See table 1.) For example, a location quotient of 2.0 indicates that an occupation accounts for twice the share of employment in the area as it does nationally. In the Charleston area, above-average concentrations of employment were found in several of the occupations within the construction and extraction group. For instance, operating engineers and other construction equipment operators were employed at 3.5 times the national rate in Charleston, and mining roof bolters at 67.2 times the national rate. On the other hand, electricians had a location quotient of 1.0 in Charleston, indicating that this particular occupation's local and national employment shares were similar.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, WorkForce West Virginia.

Changes to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Data

With the May 2019 estimates, the OES program has begun implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Each set of OES estimates is calculated from six panels of survey data collected over three years. Because the May 2019 estimates are based on a combination of survey data collected using the 2010 SOC and survey data collected using the 2018 SOC, these estimates use a hybrid of the two classification systems that contains some combinations of occupations that are not found in either the 2010 or 2018 SOC. These combinations may include occupations from more than one 2018 SOC minor group or broad occupation. Therefore, OES will not publish data for some 2018 SOC minor groups and broad occupations in the May 2019 estimates. The May 2021 estimates, to be published in Spring 2022, will be the first OES estimates based entirely on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC.

In addition, the OES program has replaced some 2018 SOC detailed occupations with SOC broad occupations or OES-specific aggregations. These include home health aides and personal care aides, for which OES will publish only the 2018 SOC broad occupation 31-1120 Home Health and Personal Care Aides.

For more information on the occupational classification system used in the May 2019 OES estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm and www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm#qf10.

The May 2019 OES estimates use the metropolitan area definitions delineated in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Bulletin 17-01, which add a new Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) for Twin Falls, Idaho. For more information on the area definitions used in the May 2019 estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/current/msa_def.htm.


Technical Note

The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey is a semiannual survey measuring occupational employment and wage rates for wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments in the United States. The OES data available from BLS include cross-industry occupational employment and wage estimates for the nation; over 580 areas, including states and the District of Columbia, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), nonmetropolitan areas, and territories; national industry-specific estimates at the NAICS sector, 3-digit, most 4-digit, and selected 5- and 6-digit industry levels, and national estimates by ownership across all industries and for schools and hospitals. OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/tables.htm.

The OES survey is a cooperative effort between BLS and the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). BLS funds the survey and provides the procedures and technical support, while the State Workforce Agencies collect most of the data. OES estimates are constructed from a sample of about 1.1 million establishments. Each year, two semiannual panels of approximately 180,000 to 200,000 sampled establishments are contacted, one panel in May and the other in November. Responses are obtained by mail, Internet or other electronic means, email, telephone, or personal visit. The May 2019 estimates are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over a 3-year period: May 2019, November 2018, May 2018, November 2017, May 2017, and November 2016. The unweighted sampled employment of 83 million across all six semiannual panels represents approximately 57 percent of total national employment. The overall national response rate for the six panels, based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia, is 71 percent based on establishments and 68 percent based on weighted sampled employment. The sample in the Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Area included 1,350 establishments with a response rate of 65 percent. For more information about OES concepts and methodology, go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_tec.htm.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with the ability to make confident statements about a universe based on sample. It is entirely possible that a large difference between two values is not significantly different statistically, while a small difference is, since both the size and heterogeneity of the sample affect the relative error of the data being tested.

The May 2019 OES estimates are the first set of OES estimates to be based in part on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC. These estimates use a hybrid of the 2010 and 2018 SOC systems. More information on the hybrid classification system is available at www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm.

The May 2019 OES estimates are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). More information about the 2017 NAICS is available at www.bls.gov/bls/naics.htm.

Metropolitan area definitions

The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Boone, Clay, and Kanawha Counties in West Virginia.

Additional information

Answers to frequently asked questions about the OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm. Detailed technical information about the OES survey is available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_doc.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Occupation Employment Mean wage
Level Location quotient Hourly Annual

Construction and extraction occupations

5,730 1.2 $23.42 $48,700

First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

680 1.4 30.62 63,690

Carpenters

360 0.7 21.59 44,910

Cement masons and concrete finishers

19.64 40,850

Construction laborers

880 1.2 16.31 33,930

Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

1,050 3.5 21.81 45,360

Electricians

520 1.0 25.53 53,110

Painters, construction and maintenance

110 0.6 18.33 38,130

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

240 0.7 25.30 52,630

Roofers

22.85 47,530

Sheet metal workers

19.01 39,550

Helpers--carpenters

30 1.2 17.92 37,280

Helpers--electricians

40 0.7 17.03 35,430

Helpers--pipelayers, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

70 1.6 16.82 34,990

Construction and building inspectors

90 1.1 24.40 50,760

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

100 4.6 33.80 70,300

Highway maintenance workers

160 1.4 16.43 34,180

Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

100 6.2 21.83 45,400

Service unit operators, oil, gas, and mining

50 1.2 24.72 51,410

Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

160 4.7 30.06 62,520

Continuous mining machine operators

130 11.4 29.95 62,290

Roof bolters, mining

160 67.2 29.43 61,210

Loading and moving machine operators, underground mining

27.96 58,150

Roustabouts, oil and gas

60 1.3 23.91 49,740

Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

60 3.4 20.45 42,530

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 20:41:04 UTC
