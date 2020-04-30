Log in
Occupational Employment and Wages in Chattanooga — May 2019

04/30/2020 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

20-722-ATL
Thursday, April 30, 2020

Workers in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $21.63 in May 2019, about 16 percent below the nationwide average of $25.72, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that, after testing for statistical significance, 1 of the 22 major occupational groups had average wages in the local area that were significantly higher than their respective national averages. Twenty groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media; healthcare practitioners and technical; and business and financial operations.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, Chattanooga area employment was more highly concentrated in 4 of the 22 occupational groups, including production, and transportation and material moving. Eleven groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including business and financial operations, computer and mathematical, and construction and extraction. (See table A and box note at end of release.)

Major occupational group Percent of total employment Mean hourly wage
United States Chattanooga United States Chattanooga Percent difference

Total, all occupations

100.0 100.0 $25.72 $21.63* -16

Management

5.5 5.3 58.88 50.03* -15

Business and financial operations

5.6 4.2* 37.56 31.56* -16

Computer and mathematical

3.1 1.8* 45.08 38.85* -14

Architecture and engineering

1.8 1.5* 42.69 37.71* -12

Life, physical, and social science

0.9 0.5* 37.28 28.83* -23

Community and social service

1.5 1.3* 24.27 21.51* -11

Legal

0.8 0.6* 52.71

Educational instruction and library

6.1 4.9 27.75 24.25* -13

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media

1.4 1.1 29.79 23.19* -22

Healthcare practitioners and technical

5.9 6.9 40.21 32.88* -18

Healthcare support

4.4 3.9* 14.91 14.13* -5

Protective service

2.4 1.7* 23.98 19.24* -20

Food preparation and serving related

9.2 9.8* 12.82 10.40* -19

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

3.0 3.4 15.03 12.32* -18

Personal care and service

2.2 1.7* 15.03 13.29* -12

Sales and related

9.8 10.0 20.70 17.82* -14

Office and administrative support

13.3 13.6 19.73 18.01* -9

Farming, fishing, and forestry

0.3 0.2* 15.07 18.87* 25

Construction and extraction

4.2 3.1* 25.28 21.62* -14

Installation, maintenance, and repair

3.9 4.3* 24.10 22.41* -7

Production

6.2 10.5* 19.30 17.55* -9

Transportation and material moving

8.5 9.8* 18.23 17.29* -5

One occupational group-production-was chosen to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. Chattanooga had 26,500 jobs in production occupations, accounting for 10.5 percent of local area employment, significantly higher than the 6.2-percent share nationally. The local average hourly wage for this occupational group was $17.55, significantly lower than the national wage of $19.30.

Some of the larger detailed occupations within the production group included miscellaneous assemblers and fabricators (5,200); first-line supervisors of production and operating workers (1,740); and welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers (1,620). Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were power plant operators and first-line supervisors of production and operating workers, with mean hourly wages of $38.43 and $27.45, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were laundry and dry-cleaning workers ($10.20) and sewing machine operators ($12.94). (Detailed data for the production occupations are presented in table 1; for a complete listing of detailed occupations available go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_16860.htm.)

Location quotients allow us to explore the occupational make-up of a metropolitan area by comparing the composition of jobs in an area relative to the national average. (See table 1.) For example, a location quotient of 2.0 indicates that an occupation accounts for twice the share of employment in the area than it does nationally. In the Chattanooga area, above-average concentrations of employment were found in some of the occupations within the production group. For instance, textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders were employed at 16.5 times the national rate in Chattanooga, and textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders, at 12.6 times the U.S. average. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers had a location quotient of 1.1 in Chattanooga, indicating that this particular occupation's local and national employment shares were similar.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development and the Georgia Department of Labor.

Changes to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Data

With the May 2019 estimates, the OES program has begun implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Each set of OES estimates is calculated from six panels of survey data collected over three years. Because the May 2019 estimates are based on a combination of survey data collected using the 2010 SOC and survey data collected using the 2018 SOC, these estimates use a hybrid of the two classification systems that contains some combinations of occupations that are not found in either the 2010 or 2018 SOC. These combinations may include occupations from more than one 2018 SOC minor group or broad occupation. Therefore, OES will not publish data for some 2018 SOC minor groups and broad occupations in the May 2019 estimates. The May 2021 estimates, to be published in Spring 2022, will be the first OES estimates based entirely on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC.

In addition, the OES program has replaced some 2018 SOC detailed occupations with SOC broad occupations or OES-specific aggregations. These include home health aides and personal care aides, for which OES will publish only the 2018 SOC broad occupation 31-1120 Home Health and Personal Care Aides.

For more information on the occupational classification system used in the May 2019 OES estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm and www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm#qf10.

The May 2019 OES estimates use the metropolitan area definitions delineated in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Bulletin 17-01, which add a new Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) for Twin Falls, Idaho. For more information on the area definitions used in the May 2019 estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/current/msa_def.htm.


Technical Note

The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey is a semiannual survey measuring occupational employment and wage rates for wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments in the United States. The OES data available from BLS include cross-industry occupational employment and wage estimates for the nation; over 580 areas, including states and the District of Columbia, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), nonmetropolitan areas, and territories; national industry-specific estimates at the NAICS sector, 3-digit, most 4-digit, and selected 5- and 6-digit industry levels, and national estimates by ownership across all industries and for schools and hospitals. OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/tables.htm.

The OES survey is a cooperative effort between BLS and the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). BLS funds the survey and provides the procedures and technical support, while the State Workforce Agencies collect most of the data. OES estimates are constructed from a sample of about 1.1 million establishments. Each year, two semiannual panels of approximately 180,000 to 200,000 sampled establishments are contacted, one panel in May and the other in November. Responses are obtained by mail, Internet or other electronic means, email, telephone, or personal visit. The May 2019 estimates are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over a 3-year period: May 2019, November 2018, May 2018, November 2017, May 2017, and November 2016. The unweighted sample employment of 83 million across all six semiannual panels represents approximately 57 percent of total national employment. The overall national response rate for the six panels, based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia, is 71 percent based on establishments and 68 percent based on weighted sampled employment. The sample in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metropolitan Statistical Area included 2,568 establishments with a response rate of 72 percent. For more information about OES concepts and methodology, go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_tec.htm.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with the ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. It is entirely possible that a large difference between two values is not significantly different statistically, while a small difference is, since both the size and heterogeneity of the sample affect the relative error of the data being tested.

The May 2019 OES estimates are the first set of OES estimates to be based in part on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC. These estimates use a hybrid of the 2010 and 2018 SOC systems. More information on the hybrid classification system is available at www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm.

The May 2019 OES estimates are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). More information about the 2017 NAICS is available at www.bls.gov/bls/naics.htm.

Metropolitan area definitions

The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The Chattanooga, TN-GA Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Hamilton, Marion, and Sequatchie Counties of Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties of Georgia.

For more information

Answers to frequently asked questions about the OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm. Detailed information about the OES program is available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_doc.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Occupation Employment Mean wages
Level Location quotient Hourly Annual

Production occupations

26,500 1.7 $17.55 $36,500

First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

1,740 1.6 27.45 57,100

Electrical, electronic, and electromechanical assemblers, except coil winders, tapers, and finishers

200 0.4 15.28 31,780

Structural metal fabricators and fitters

360 2.7 16.90 35,140

Miscellaneous assemblers and fabricators

5,200 2.2 16.31 33,930

Bakers

510 1.6 12.95 26,930

Butchers and meat cutters

210 0.9 14.64 30,460

Food batchmakers

340 1.3 16.53 34,390

Food processing workers, all other

330 4.5 12.03 25,010

Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

50 0.4 17.07 35,500

Cutting, punching, and press machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

380 1.1 17.82 37,070

Grinding, lapping, polishing, and buffing machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

19.23 39,990

Machinists

810 1.2 20.84 43,350

Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

180 0.6 16.85 35,050

Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

360 1.4 14.89 30,960

Tool and die makers

130 1.1 23.70 49,290

Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

1,620 2.3 21.29 44,280

Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

240 4.0

Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

40 1.3 19.46 40,470

Plating machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

100 1.3 17.30 35,970

Prepress technicians and workers

50 1.0 18.44 38,350

Printing press operators

520 1.8 17.55 36,510

Print binding and finishing workers

18.56 38,610

Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

480 1.4 10.20 21,210

Sewing machine operators

200 0.9 12.94 26,910

Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

13.90 28,900

Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

600 16.5 16.34 33,980

Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders

670 12.6 14.70 30,570

Extruding and forming machine setters, operators, and tenders, synthetic and glass fibers

18.98 39,480

Textile, apparel, and furnishings workers, all other

11.78 24,500

Cabinetmakers and bench carpenters

70 0.4 16.39 34,090

Furniture finishers

16.87 35,090

Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

60 0.5 17.81 37,040

Power plant operators

40 0.8 38.43 79,940

Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

170 0.8 19.25 40,030

Chemical equipment operators and tenders

25.21 52,430

Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

19.53 40,620

Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders

110 1.9 17.32 36,020

Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

180 0.8 17.89 37,220

Cutting and slicing machine setters, operators, and tenders

150 1.5 15.88 33,030

Extruding, forming, pressing, and compacting machine setters, operators, and tenders

230 1.9 14.04 29,210

Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

1,040 1.1 18.63 38,740

Dental laboratory technicians

110 1.8 22.24 46,270

Ophthalmic laboratory technicians

80 1.5 14.56 30,280

Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

14.04 29,200

Painting, coating, and decorating workers

16.12 33,520

Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

480 1.9 19.25 40,030

Photographic process workers and processing machine operators

13.89 28,890

Computer numerically controlled tool operators

290 1.1 20.99 43,650

Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders

60 3.8 14.96 31,120

Molders, shapers, and casters, except metal and plastic

100 1.3 15.13 31,470

Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

20.14 41,880

Helpers--production workers

650 1.3 14.68 30,540

Production workers, all other

15.01 31,230

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 15:17:09 UTC
