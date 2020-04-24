Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Occupational Employment and Wages in Huntsville — May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:38am EDT

News Release Information

20-676-ATL
Friday, April 24, 2020

Workers in the Huntsville, AL Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $26.91 in May 2019, compared to the nationwide average of $25.72, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that, after testing for statistical significance, 3 of the 22 major occupational groups had average wages in the local area that were significantly higher than their respective national averages: architecture and engineering, business and financial operations, and computer and mathematical. Sixteen groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including food preparation and serving related; arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media; and personal care and service.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, Huntsville area employment was more highly concentrated in 4 of the 22 occupational groups, including architecture and engineering, and computer and mathematical. Sixteen groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including transportation and material moving, office and administrative support, and construction and extraction. (See table A and box note at end of release.)

Major occupational group Percent of total employment Mean hourly wage
United States Huntsville United States Huntsville Percent difference

Total, all occupations

100.0 100.0 $25.72 $26.91 5

Management

5.5 4.8* 58.88 60.06 2

Business and financial operations

5.6 7.4* 37.56 41.59* 11

Computer and mathematical

3.1 7.0* 45.08 47.47* 5

Architecture and engineering

1.8 8.2* 42.69 48.56* 14

Life, physical, and social science

0.9 0.6* 37.28 38.72 4

Community and social service

1.5 0.8* 24.27 20.72* -15

Legal

0.8 0.4* 52.71 46.01* -13

Educational instruction and library

6.1 5.5* 27.75 20.92* -25

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media

1.4 1.1* 29.79 24.35* -18

Healthcare practitioners and technical

5.9 5.8 40.21 35.33* -12

Healthcare support

4.4 3.4* 14.91 12.86* -14

Protective service

2.4 1.8* 23.98 20.58* -14

Food preparation and serving related

9.2 8.4* 12.82 10.33* -19

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

3.0 2.7* 15.03 13.07* -13

Personal care and service

2.2 1.4* 15.03 12.43* -17

Sales and related

9.8 9.3 20.70 17.35* -16

Office and administrative support

13.3 11.4* 19.73 18.02* -9

Farming, fishing, and forestry

0.3 * 15.07 14.84 -2

Construction and extraction

4.2 3.2* 25.28 21.30* -16

Installation, maintenance, and repair

3.9 3.3* 24.10 22.69* -6

Production

6.2 7.6* 19.30 17.77* -8

Transportation and material moving

8.5 6.0* 18.23 15.68* -14

One occupational group-architecture and engineering-was chosen to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. Huntsville had 19,090 jobs in architecture and engineering occupations, accounting for 8.2 percent of local area employment, significantly higher than the 1.8-percent share nationally. The local average hourly wage for this occupational group was $48.56, significantly higher than the national wage of $42.69.

Some of the larger detailed occupations within the architecture and engineering group included aerospace engineers (3,300), electrical engineers (2,260), and electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians (1,510). Among the higher paying jobs were aerospace engineers and computer hardware engineers, with mean hourly wages of $56.74 and $53.71, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were surveying and mapping technicians ($18.83) and civil engineering technologists and technicians ($22.66). (Detailed data for the architecture and engineering occupations are presented in table 1; for a complete listing of detailed occupations available go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_26620.htm.)

Location quotients allow us to explore the occupational make-up of a metropolitan area by comparing the composition of jobs in an area relative to the national average. (See table 1.) For example, a location quotient of 2.0 indicates that an occupation accounts for twice the share of employment in the area than it does nationally. In the Huntsville area, above-average concentrations of employment were found in many of the occupations within the architecture and engineering group. For instance, aerospace engineers were employed at 32.9 times the national rate in Huntsville, and aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians, at 22.8 times the U.S. average. Architectural and civil drafters had a location quotient of 1.2 in Huntsville, indicating that this particular occupation's local and national employment shares were similar.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, the Alabama Department of Labor.

Changes to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Data

With the May 2019 estimates, the OES program has begun implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Each set of OES estimates is calculated from six panels of survey data collected over three years. Because the May 2019 estimates are based on a combination of survey data collected using the 2010 SOC and survey data collected using the 2018 SOC, these estimates use a hybrid of the two classification systems that contains some combinations of occupations that are not found in either the 2010 or 2018 SOC. These combinations may include occupations from more than one 2018 SOC minor group or broad occupation. Therefore, OES will not publish data for some 2018 SOC minor groups and broad occupations in the May 2019 estimates. The May 2021 estimates, to be published in Spring 2022, will be the first OES estimates based entirely on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC.

In addition, the OES program has replaced some 2018 SOC detailed occupations with SOC broad occupations or OES-specific aggregations. These include home health aides and personal care aides, for which OES will publish only the 2018 SOC broad occupation 31-1120 Home Health and Personal Care Aides.

For more information on the occupational classification system used in the May 2019 OES estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm and www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm#qf10.

The May 2019 OES estimates use the metropolitan area definitions delineated in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Bulletin 17-01, which add a new Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) for Twin Falls, Idaho. For more information on the area definitions used in the May 2019 estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/current/msa_def.htm.


Technical Note

The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey is a semiannual survey measuring occupational employment and wage rates for wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments in the United States. The OES data available from BLS include cross-industry occupational employment and wage estimates for the nation; over 580 areas, including states and the District of Columbia, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), nonmetropolitan areas, and territories; national industry-specific estimates at the NAICS sector, 3-digit, most 4-digit, and selected 5- and 6-digit industry levels, and national estimates by ownership across all industries and for schools and hospitals. OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/tables.htm.

The OES survey is a cooperative effort between BLS and the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). BLS funds the survey and provides the procedures and technical support, while the State Workforce Agencies collect most of the data. OES estimates are constructed from a sample of about 1.1 million establishments. Each year, two semiannual panels of approximately 180,000 to 200,000 sampled establishments are contacted, one panel in May and the other in November. Responses are obtained by mail, Internet or other electronic means, email, telephone, or personal visit. The May 2019 estimates are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over a 3-year period: May 2019, November 2018, May 2018, November 2017, May 2017, and November 2016. The unweighted sampled employment of 83 million across all six semiannual panels represents approximately 57 percent of total national employment. The overall national response rate for the six panels, based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia, is 71 percent based on establishments and 68 percent based on weighted sampled employment. The sample in the Huntsville Metropolitan Statistical Area included 1,890 establishments with a response rate of 76 percent. For more information about OES concepts and methodology, go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_tec.htm.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with the ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. It is entirely possible that a large difference between two values is not significantly different statistically, while a small difference is, since both the size and heterogeneity of the sample affect the relative error of the data being tested.

The May 2019 OES estimates are the first set of OES estimates to be based in part on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC. These estimates use a hybrid of the 2010 and 2018 SOC systems. More information on the hybrid classification system is available at www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm.

The May 2019 OES estimates are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). More information about the 2017 NAICS is available at www.bls.gov/bls/naics.htm.

Metropolitan area definitions

The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The Huntsville, AL Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Limestone and Madison Counties.

Additional information

Answers to frequently asked questions about the OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm. Detailed information about the OES program is available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_doc.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Occupation Employment Mean wages
Level Location quotient Hourly Annual

Architecture and engineering occupations

19,090 4.6 $48.56 $101,010

Architects, except landscape and naval

120 0.7 37.47 77,930

Surveyors

25.85 53,780

Aerospace engineers

3,300 32.9 56.74 118,020

Chemical engineers

51.41 106,940

Civil engineers

49.34 102,630

Computer hardware engineers

1,020 9.4 53.71 111,710

Electrical engineers

2,260 7.7 51.24 106,580

Electronics engineers, except computer

1,070 5.3 57.01 118,580

Environmental engineers

150 1.8 46.39 96,490

Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

230 5.6 49.54 103,050

Industrial engineers

1,310 2.8 49.22 102,380

Materials engineers

340 8.0 48.59 101,070

Mechanical engineers

1,250 2.6 48.63 101,150

Engineers, all other

3,110 12.9 58.25 121,150

Architectural and civil drafters

180 1.2 26.35 54,820

Electrical and electronics drafters

40 1.2 31.29 65,090

Mechanical drafters

120 1.3 34.89 72,580

Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

420 22.8 29.86 62,110

Civil engineering technologists and technicians

330 3.1 22.66 47,130

Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

1,510 7.8 28.47 59,210

Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

240 2.2 25.40 52,830

Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

180 2.7 25.02 52,040

Surveying and mapping technicians

130 1.5 18.83 39,170

Calibration technologists and technicians and engineering technologists and technicians, except drafters, all other

300 2.2 35.32 73,460

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 15:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:04pGUERRERO VENTURES : Announces Second Closing of Subscription Receipt Private Placement for an Additional C$5.96 Million for an Aggregate of C$9 Million and Opens Third Tranche
AQ
12:03pJD SPORTS FASHION : scraps final dividend, chairman opts for 75% salary cut
RE
12:03pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : ECB begins reluctant journey into junk debt
RE
12:03pCOVID-19 : When business resilience is put to the test
PU
12:03pSERVICENOW : New partner app helps banks process emergency loans
PU
12:03pICADE : performance as of March 31, 2020.
PU
12:03pOPEN TEXT : What's new in OpenText Enterprise Applications Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2
PU
12:03pINVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTMENT TRUST : Doc re rights attached to equity shares
PR
12:03pINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Doc re rights attached to equity shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group