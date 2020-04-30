Log in
Occupational Employment and Wages in Knoxville — May 2019

04/30/2020 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

20-706-ATL
Thursday, April 30, 2020

Workers in the Knoxville, TN Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $21.85 in May 2019, about 15 percent below the nationwide average of $25.72, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that, after testing for statistical significance, 20 of the 22 major occupational groups had average wages in the local area that were significantly lower than their respective national averages, including computer and mathematical, legal, and construction and extraction.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, Knoxville area employment was more highly concentrated in 7 of the 22 occupational groups, including office and administrative support, production, and management. Eleven groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including business and financial operations, healthcare support, and educational instruction and library. (See table A and box note at end of release.)

Major occupational group Percent of total employment Mean hourly wage
United States Knoxville United States Knoxville Percent difference

Total, all occupations

100.0 100.0 $25.72 $21.85* -15

Management

5.5 6.4* 58.88 46.96* -20

Business and financial operations

5.6 4.1* 37.56 31.09* -17

Computer and mathematical

3.1 2.2* 45.08 34.26* -24

Architecture and engineering

1.8 2.0* 42.69 39.82* -7

Life, physical, and social science

0.9 0.9 37.28 33.11* -11

Community and social service

1.5 1.3* 24.27 20.04* -17

Legal

0.8 0.6* 52.71 40.33* -23

Educational instruction and library

6.1 5.1* 27.75 24.33* -12

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media

1.4 1.1* 29.79 23.76* -20

Healthcare practitioners and technical

5.9 6.7* 40.21 33.70* -16

Healthcare support

4.4 3.4* 14.91 13.97* -6

Protective service

2.4 1.9* 23.98 19.21* -20

Food preparation and serving related

9.2 9.4 12.82 10.97* -14

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

3.0 3.7* 15.03 12.33* -18

Personal care and service

2.2 2.0* 15.03 12.57* -16

Sales and related

9.8 10.0 20.70 17.86* -14

Office and administrative support

13.3 15.2* 19.73 17.63* -11

Farming, fishing, and forestry

0.3 0.1* 15.07 15.47 3

Construction and extraction

4.2 3.5* 25.28 19.95* -21

Installation, maintenance, and repair

3.9 4.3* 24.10 21.57* -10

Production

6.2 7.3* 19.30 18.67 -3

Transportation and material moving

8.5 9.0 18.23 16.11* -12

One occupational group-office and administrative support-was chosen to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. Knoxville had 58,120 jobs in office and administrative support occupations, accounting for 15.2 percent of local area employment, significantly higher than the 13.3-percent share nationally. The local average hourly wage for this occupational group was $17.63, significantly lower than the national wage of $19.73.

Some of the larger detailed occupations within the office and administrative support group included customer service representatives (11,350); general office clerks (8,900); and secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive (5,930). Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants, and first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers, with mean hourly wages of $27.31 and $26.63, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were clerical library assistants ($12.50) and tellers ($13.13). (Detailed data for the office and administrative support occupations are presented in table 1; for a complete listing of detailed occupations available go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_28940.htm.)

Location quotients allow us to explore the occupational make-up of a metropolitan area by comparing the composition of jobs in an area relative to the national average. (See table 1.) For example, a location quotient of 2.0 indicates that an occupation accounts for twice the share of employment in the area than it does nationally. In the Knoxville area, above-average concentrations of employment were found in some of the occupations within the office and administrative support group. For instance, order clerks were employed at 2.5 times the national rate in Knoxville, and customer service representatives, at 1.5 times the U.S. average. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants had a location quotient of 1.0 in Knoxville, indicating that this particular occupation's local and national employment shares were similar.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Changes to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Data

With the May 2019 estimates, the OES program has begun implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Each set of OES estimates is calculated from six panels of survey data collected over three years. Because the May 2019 estimates are based on a combination of survey data collected using the 2010 SOC and survey data collected using the 2018 SOC, these estimates use a hybrid of the two classification systems that contains some combinations of occupations that are not found in either the 2010 or 2018 SOC. These combinations may include occupations from more than one 2018 SOC minor group or broad occupation. Therefore, OES will not publish data for some 2018 SOC minor groups and broad occupations in the May 2019 estimates. The May 2021 estimates, to be published in Spring 2022, will be the first OES estimates based entirely on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC.

In addition, the OES program has replaced some 2018 SOC detailed occupations with SOC broad occupations or OES-specific aggregations. These include home health aides and personal care aides, for which OES will publish only the 2018 SOC broad occupation 31-1120 Home Health and Personal Care Aides.

For more information on the occupational classification system used in the May 2019 OES estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm and www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm#qf10.

The May 2019 OES estimates use the metropolitan area definitions delineated in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Bulletin 17-01, which add a new Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) for Twin Falls, Idaho. For more information on the area definitions used in the May 2019 estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/current/msa_def.htm.


Technical Note

The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey is a semiannual survey measuring occupational employment and wage rates for wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments in the United States. The OES data available from BLS include cross-industry occupational employment and wage estimates for the nation; over 580 areas, including states and the District of Columbia, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), nonmetropolitan areas, and territories; national industry-specific estimates at the NAICS sector, 3-digit, most 4-digit, and selected 5- and 6-digit industry levels, and national estimates by ownership across all industries and for schools and hospitals. OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/tables.htm.

The OES survey is a cooperative effort between BLS and the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). BLS funds the survey and provides the procedures and technical support, while the State Workforce Agencies collect most of the data. OES estimates are constructed from a sample of about 1.1 million establishments. Each year, two semiannual panels of approximately 180,000 to 200,000 sampled establishments are contacted, one panel in May and the other in November. Responses are obtained by mail, Internet or other electronic means, email, telephone, or personal visit. The May 2019 estimates are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over a 3-year period: May 2019, November 2018, May 2018, November 2017, May 2017, and November 2016. The unweighted sample employment of 83 million across all six semiannual panels represents approximately 57 percent of total national employment. The overall national response rate for the six panels, based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia, is 71 percent based on establishments and 68 percent based on weighted sampled employment. The sample in the Knoxville, TN Metropolitan Statistical Area included 2,885 establishments with a response rate of 66 percent. For more information about OES concepts and methodology, go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_tec.htm.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with the ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. It is entirely possible that a large difference between two values is not significantly different statistically, while a small difference is, since both the size and heterogeneity of the sample affect the relative error of the data being tested.

The May 2019 OES estimates are the first set of OES estimates to be based in part on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC. These estimates use a hybrid of the 2010 and 2018 SOC systems. More information on the hybrid classification system is available at www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm.

The May 2019 OES estimates are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). More information about the 2017 NAICS is available at www.bls.gov/bls/naics.htm.

Metropolitan area definitions

The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The Knoxville, TN Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Grainger, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, and Union Counties.

For more information

Answers to frequently asked questions about the OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm. Detailed information about the OES program is available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_doc.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Occupation Employment Mean wages
Level Location quotient Hourly Annual

Office and administrative support occupations

58,120 1.1 $17.63 $36,660

First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

4,940 1.3 26.63 55,390

Switchboard operators, including answering service

150 0.9 14.00 29,130

Bill and account collectors

660 1.1 16.42 34,160

Billing and posting clerks

1,420 1.2 17.78 36,980

Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

4,400 1.1 19.40 40,360

Payroll and timekeeping clerks

300 0.8 20.57 42,780

Procurement clerks

160 0.9 22.16 46,090

Tellers

1,420 1.2 13.13 27,320

Financial clerks, all other

60 0.7 22.09 45,940

Brokerage clerks

150 1.2

Court, municipal, and license clerks

580 1.5 18.23 37,920

Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks

180 2.6 18.17 37,790

Customer service representatives

11,350 1.5 14.77 30,710

Eligibility interviewers, government programs

220 0.6 18.08 37,610

File clerks

290 1.1 14.81 30,800

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

460 0.7 10.02 20,840

Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

620 1.3 13.73 28,570

Library assistants, clerical

270 1.2 12.50 26,010

Loan interviewers and clerks

400 0.7 20.10 41,800

New accounts clerks

120 1.0 16.49 34,300

Order clerks

900 2.5 15.04 31,290

Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

180 0.6 19.68 40,930

Receptionists and information clerks

2,470 0.9 14.07 29,270

Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

280 0.9 20.05 41,710

Cargo and freight agents

250 1.0 19.98 41,570

Couriers and messengers

320 1.6 13.49 28,060

Public safety telecommunicators

180 0.7 19.38 40,310

Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

570 1.1 19.04 39,610

Meter readers, utilities

70 0.9 24.05 50,020

Postal service clerks

160 0.8 24.79 51,560

Postal service mail carriers

940 1.1 24.96 51,910

Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

420 1.6 23.49 48,850

Production, planning, and expediting clerks

1,040 1.1 22.54 46,880

Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

2,190 1.2 15.92 33,110

Weighers, measurers, checkers, and samplers, recordkeeping

220 1.4 16.39 34,090

Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

570 0.4 27.31 56,800

Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

360 0.8 23.26 48,390

Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

1,490 1.0 15.54 32,330

Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

5,930 1.1 17.30 35,990

Data entry keyers

470 1.1 16.25 33,790

Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

590 0.9 16.25 33,810

Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

120 0.6 15.48 32,210

Office clerks, general

8,900 1.2 16.51 34,350

Office machine operators, except computer

100 0.9 14.17 29,460

Office and administrative support workers, all other

340 0.7 13.77 28,640

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 15:17:09 UTC
