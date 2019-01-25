Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ocean Bunkering tops 2018 list of Singapore's largest marine fuel suppliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 04:13am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-based Ocean Bunkering Services (OBS) Pte Ltd topped the 2018 list of largest marine fuel suppliers operating in the world's biggest ship refuelling hub, data released from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed on Friday.

OBS, bunkering arm of Singapore oil trader and shipper Hin Leong Group, leapt to become Singapore's top marine fuels supplier by volume in 2018, after ranking eighth in the year before and 31st in 2016, the MPA data showed.

Singapore is the world's largest marine refuelling hub, with sales totalling 49.8 million tonnes last year.

Singapore suppliers of marine fuels, or bunkers, have come under pressure in the past couple of years, however, due to tougher rules and shrinking margins from increased competition, resulting in some companies exiting the market.

OBS's ascent to the top of MPA's supplier list came as little surprise, though, as industry participants had noted the company's growing influence in the market throughout the year.

OBS declined to comment when contacted by phone.

In December 2017, an OBS spokeswoman told Reuters it saw the challenging market environment and "the narrowing down of industry participants as an avenue to consolidate our position and expand our reach."

PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd took the second spot in MPA's list, unchanged from 2017, the data showed.

Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd, which ranked first on the list in 2017, slipped to third last year.

Other notable moves include Maersk Oil Trading Singapore Pte Ltd climbing to ninth position in 2018, from the 27th spot in the previous year.

Reuters reported in October that Maersk Oil Trading - in a push by one of the world's biggest ship fuel buyers into the Asian bunkering hub - had for the first time leased oil storage in Singapore ahead of the changes to global fuel standards coming in 2020.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Roslan Khasawneh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aAs dismal data flows, ECB policymakers promise caution
RE
04:59aUK mortgage lending slows in December - UK Finance
RE
04:59aEarnings lift stocks, euro recovers from dovish ECB comments
RE
04:55aGerman business morale declines in January as economy suffers downturn - Ifo
RE
04:53aNearly half WTO members agree to talks on new e-commerce rules
RE
04:52aEarnings lift stocks, euro recovers from dovish ECB comments
RE
04:50aVolkswagen to create battery production unit in push for e-cars mass production
RE
04:47aGerman government slashes 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.0 percent - sources
RE
04:44aGerman Business Sentiment Drops to 3-Year Low, Signaling Downturn
DJ
04:40aVodafone 'pauses' Huawei deployment in its core network
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
4TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : 3Q Revenue Fell, Backs Full-Year Guidance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.