Ocean Wilsons : 1Q20 Conference Call Transcript

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PARTICIPANTS Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil Mr. Fernando Salek​- ​CFO of the Brazilian Subsidiaries and Investor Relations Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci​- ​COO of Operations in Brazil PRESENTATION Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call for the Wilson Sons Limited 1st Quarter 2020. Today with us we have Mr. Cezar Baião, CEO of operations in Brazil, Mr. Fernando Salek, CFO of the Brazilian subsidiaries and Investor Relations, and Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci, COO of operations in Brazil. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and we will have simultaneous translation for those who wish to listen to the English version. During the Company's presentation, all participants will be connected in a listen-only mode. At the end of the presentation, we will begin the question and answer session for industry analysts. In line with the rules of physical isolation, the Company is conducting this conference digitally, and the executives may take more time to respond compared to traditional conference calls. Before proceeding, we would like to mention that page 3 of the presentation contains the usual forward-looking statements for your reference. Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fernando Salek. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Fernando Salek​- ​CFO of the Brazilian Subsidiaries and Investor Relations Good morning everyone. Welcome to our results conference call for the first quarter of 2020. I hope you are well and safe in these challenging times. I would like to start on slide 4 with an update on how we are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Aware of the importance of our services we have focused our efforts on three key pillars: Preserving the health and well-being of our employees and other stakeholders; Ensuring the operational continuity of our assets; and Safeguarding the Company's financial strength. To guarantee responsiveness and adaptability in the face of this dynamic situation, in early March we have created a multidisciplinary crisis committee to lead our response efforts. To date, we have been successful in keeping all our business activities operational, and this has only been made possible by the flexibility and commitment of all our employees. We have also taken immediate austerity measures to safeguard the financial strength and resilience of our business. In order to preserve a robust cash flow through this global crisis, we are implementing several operational and financial initiatives to further increase our liquidity, including reduction in our capital spend and operating expenses. Turning to slide 5. Here we highlight our safety performance, not only for its importance to protect the lives of our people and our operations, but also as a fundamental principle for our customers who contract our services to ensure the safety of their employees, assets and products. Our commitment to safety can be evidenced by the improvement in workplace safety. In the first three months of 2020, our lost-time injury frequency rate dropped to 0.34 incidents per one million man-hours worked, a 95% reduction since 2010. EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 1Q19 Page 2 We are pleased to see that even during such a serious health crisis we have managed to remain focused and absolutely committed to our safety standards, clearly demonstrating that they are non-negotiable. The safety in all our operations is our top priority. We will strive for the continuous improvement of our work safety to maintain best practice in this area, ensuring the quality of the services we provide to our customers. Now moving to slide 6. Here we present an overview of our results in the first quarter of 2020. While results in the first three months of the year suffered little impact from the Covid-19, we expect the second quarter to show a further reduction in operating volumes. Container terminal volumes were broadly stable, down 0.1% from the first quarter of 2019. The towage division registered a 3.0% drop in harbour manoeuvres mainly due to increased competition and reduced iron ore exports. Offshore support vessel days in operation increased 27.1% driven by the commencement of five new contracts since the second quarter of 2019, in addition to the improvement in spot activities. It is important to note that the environment remains challenging and the recent oil price shock will delay the recovery in offshore oil and gas support services. EBITDA fell 3.3% against the 2019 comparative due to a reduction in operating revenues. At the bottom line we reported a net loss in the quarter due to the negative impacts of exchange rate variation. Our liquidity remains solid with 96.8 million dollars in cash at the quarter end. We now move to slide 7. On this slide we present an overview of our results for the reported period. Net revenues decreased 9.3% to 91.1 million dollars in the quarter compared to the same period of 2019 mainly reflecting (i) a decline in logistics revenues due to the end of a specific high volume contract, (ii) the negative impact of the Brazilian Real devaluation on container terminal revenues, and (iii) the reduction in offshore support base revenues on the backdrop of a pressured oil and gas sector. Operating expenses declined 12.5% in US Dollars benefiting from the 18.5% devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the US Dollar against the comparative period. EBITDA fell 3.3% compared to the first quarter of last year to 36.1 million dollars mainly driven by the decrease in logistics and offshore support base results. However, despite the lower operating revenues EBITDA margin increased by 2.5 percentage points to 39.6% as a result of cost reductions. We recorded a loss after tax of 7.8 million dollars in the first quarter due negative exchange rate effects totalling 14.4 million dollars. Excluding FX impacts, the Company would show a net profit of 6.6 million dollars. Following to slide 8. Here we detail our main operating yield ratios. The average revenue per TEU fell 9.0% in US Dollars negatively affected by currency devaluation in the period. In Brazilian Real terms, the average yield per TEU increased 7.6%. EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 1Q19 Page 3 In towage, the average revenue per harbour manoeuvres improved by 7.3% in US Dollars benefiting from the overall price increase, despite the 3.0% drop in volumes. In the offshore support vessel division, the average daily rate decreased 10.2% in US Dollars due to the negative impact of currency depreciation on the portion of revenue denominated in Brazilian Reais, despite the 27.1% growth on days in operation. In Brazilian Real terms, the average daily rate increased 27.3%. Moving to slide 9. On this slide we can see some of our liquidity and leverage ratios. The metrics show that all liquidity ratios remain strong as a result of a robust balance sheet. The Company had 96.8 million dollars in cash at quarter end with the loan disbursements, mainly for the container terminal division. Net bank debt decreased 2.8% to 227.5 million dollars, of which 85.1% was long-term. Excluding the effects of IFRS16, the trailing-twelve-month net debt bank to EBITDA ratio increased slightly to 2.0x. During the quarter, we signed financing agreements totalling 24.6 million dollars to reinforce our liquidity given the volatility caused by the Covid-19 crisis on global markets. Recently, the BNDES has granted us eligibility for the Covid-19 Standstill financing line with the postponement of installment payments that would occur between May and October 2020. The approximate amount will be 10.3 million dollars for the Group's consolidated companies and 9.9 million dollars regarding the Company's 50% share in the offshore support vessel joint venture, to be paid according to the remaining term of the contracts included. Capex decreased 26.4% year-on-year to 16.1 million dollars with the construction of the WS Aries escort tugboat in the first quarter of 2019 and the Salvador expansion costs also higher in the comparative quarter. We now move to slide 10. Here, we highlight our Capex expectation for the next two years, basically comprising the investments necessary to maintain our operations, as well as the completion of Salvador terminal expansion. In 2020, we are estimating a total investment of 60 to 70 million dollars, of which approximately 38 million dollars will be allocated to the Salvador expansion. For 2021, we forecast between 50 and 65 million dollars in maintenance Capex. Turning to slide 11. In this image taken in May, we can see the arrival of new equipment at the Salvador terminal. We received three STS quay cranes and three RTG yard cranes as planned in the expansion project, as well as two RTGs to replace older equipment. In April we completed the civil works to extend the principal quay to 800 meters in length, allowing the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships, facilitating access to the port and the largest economy in the north-east of Brazil. Operations on the new berth are expected to start in the second half of 2020, after installing the new STSs. Of critical importance to the economy of Bahia, this project is a priority investment of the Brazilian government's Investment Partnership Program, and reflects the Company's commitment to continuously improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the Port of Salvador. Moving to slide 12. EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 1Q19 Page 4 On this slide we outline the Company's operating data registered in the first four months of 2020. While our 1Q20 results suffered little impact from the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand outlook heading into the second quarter of 2020 has been deteriorating sharply. In April, container terminal volumes fell 7.2% and harbour towage manoeuvres decreased by 5.6%. Container handling at the Rio Grande terminal fell 4.4% negatively affected by the decrease in export and cabotage volumes, as well as two blank sailings and three vessel call cancellations due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Exports fell 11.6% as the comparative period benefitted from the one-off carry over of excess volumes of tobacco from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the first half of 2019. The 27.4% decrease in cabotage was mainly driven by the significant reduction of industrial activity in Brazil. At the Salvador terminal, volumes declined 1.2% also reflecting lower industrial activity and its impact on domestic and international consumption. Additionally, cabotage volumes decreased with the shift of cargo to road transportation due to lower prices, and the following cancellation of a service given the volume reduction. The towage division saw a 5.6% drop in harbour manoeuvres with Covid-19 adding to the negative effect of increased competition and lower iron ore exports. Offshore vessel days in operation of offshore support vessels increased 16.1% with the commencement of five new contracts since the second quarter of 2019 and higher spot activity. Vessel turnarounds at our offshore support bases fell 42.9% mainly due to reduced activities for Equinor. It is important to note that the environment remains challenging and the recent oil price shock will delay the recovery in offshore oil and gas support services. While the full impact from the Coronavirus outbreak on economic activity and global trade is still uncertain, we remain confident in the resilience of our assets as demonstrated in other volatile periods such as the 2008 financial crisis. More importantly, I would like to highlight the commitment of all our employees who have guaranteed the continuity of our services to our customers. The presentation ends here, and I would like to invite you to the Q&A session. Thank you. EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 1Q19 Page 5 Q&A SESSION Operator Excuse me ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Q&A session. Our first question comes from Mr. Robin Byde, Cantor Fitzgerald. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Robin Byde​- ​Analyst, Cantor Fitzgerald I have three questions, please. Firstly, can you say all of your businesses are still operational through this crisis? Second question, could you talk a bit about your bank covenants and how close to those levels you might be? And thirdly, could you talk a bit about the operating expenses/savings that you are making? Thank you. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil Hi, Rob. This is Baião. I can tell you that 100% of our operations are fully operational. Our terminals, our tugboats, shipping agency, PSVs, offshore bases, all our units are fully operational. The second question was about our bank covenants? I'll let Fernando answer your second question. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Fernando Salek​- ​CFO of the Brazilian Subsidiaries and Investor Relations Thank you, Baião. Regarding the bank covenants, when we decided to reinforce our liquidity we ran some stress test scenarios to assess the impact to our covenants. So we calibrated our debt-related initiatives so it would not pressure our bank covenants in case of a more difficult scenario. Obviously, a very radical scenario with a substantial drop in EBITDA could cause challenges related to covenants, but we're very comfortable with the current scenario considering the covenant levels that we have. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil Thank you, Fernando. And the third question, regarding operating expense savings. We have implemented several measures across all our segments like cost reduction initiatives and a lot of concern with the cash flow of all our operations, not only from an operational point of view but also financially. We were one of the first companies to request and to be granted a six-month suspension of principal and interest payments on our financing agreements with banks that act as financial agents for the Merchant Marine Fund, especially the BNDES. This will give us a very important cash relief to ensure our financial strength during this crisis. I'll hand it over to Arnaldo and Fernando, so that they can contribute a little more. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Fernando Salek​- ​CFO of the Brazilian Subsidiaries and Investor Relations I would add some austerity measures that we have adopted. Regarding Capex, even for investments that had already been budgeted, we have implemented a much more rigorous process of approval to ensure that we'll only do what is absolutely essential, and not spend more than we should. We have also managed other important levers, as previously disclosed to our shareholders, such as the reduction of dividends paid during this period, so that we can better understand the current scenario and wait for a lower level of uncertainties before we make any future decisions. We also reinforced our liquidity with some working capital lines, so that we can overcome any stress scenario with the adequate liquidity. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci​- ​COO of Operations in Brazil Rob, this is Arnaldo Calbucci. Obviously, we have also taken some measures that increased our costs such as hiring temporary tugboat crews to act as a backup for crew members in high risk groups that have been isolated, in order to meet the requirements established by the Ministry of Health, to ensure the well-being of our seamen, and also to replace crew members that may become infected. So we have a buffer for a while, slightly increasing our costs, but it's absolutely necessary for the continuity of our operations which have been at a good level so far. EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 1Q19Page 6 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Operator Our next question comes from Lucas Facury, Ártica Investimentos. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Lucas Facury ​- ​Ártica Investimentos Good morning everyone, I have three questions. Firstly, regarding the offshore joint venture, as per your latest institutional presentation, there are six OSV contracts ending in 2020. Do you have any updates on these contracts? Are they expected to be renewed or do you see other opportunities? Secondly, in towage, do you have an update on the competitive scenario in towage and how it's playing out given the Covid-19 crisis? Have prices deteriorated? And thirdly, could you give us some detail on the cancellation of a cabotage service at the Salvador terminal? Has it caused any significant impact on volumes? ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil Ok Lucas. I'll hand it over to Arnaldo so that he can answer your questions. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci​- ​COO of Operations in Brazil Regarding the three contracts for our offshore vessel joint venture, here is a possibility to renew one of them. At the beginning of the pandemic Petrobras showed some interest to renew it, but they have created a resilience committee, which has increased the bureaucracy and this approval is taking a bit longer than expected, and obviously surprises may occur. We also have new contracts with Petrobras from successful tenders awarded last year and earlier this year, which we can discuss in detail with you afterwards. In towage, the competitive scenario hasn't changed much, although new tugboats delivered to Starnav are now operational, so the market is still very competitive. We have reported resilient results mainly due to new contracts for special operations awarded in the last months, as well as efficiency improvements. So far our prices have remained stable, with a slight improvement compared to last year. However, it is very difficult to predict if the Covid-19 will negatively impact our prices, and we haven't seen any material effect so far. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil Lucas, I would like to add that, besides not having any significant change in the competitive environment, we have seen a slight recovery in prices since last year and commodity volumes remain strong despite the Covid-19 crisis, and this is always good news. Agricultural and mineral commodities are exported mainly by sea on large ships, which greatly benefits towage activities. On your third question you mentioned the cancellation of a cabotage service at the Salvador terminal. We clearly see this as a one-off negative impact caused by the Covid-19 crisis. This has significantly affected the industries of Manaus, with the consequent impact on south-bound routes that carry a relevant volume of goods coming from the free trade zone. Therefore, the shipowner has decided to cancel the service given the volume reduction, and it was not transferred to a different terminal. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil We have another question through the webcast from Pedro Fonseca, Edison Group. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Pedro Fonseca​- ​Edison Group (via webcast) Have any actions been taken to adjust the hedge to FX US Dollar movements? ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil I'll hand it over to Salek, but before that I would like to say that we have always been very concerned with hedging our cash flow, but we were never very active in hedging our balance sheet. We have a natural hedge as our revenues and EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 1Q19 Page 7 EBITDA denominated in US Dollars allow us to cover our expenses, especially financial expenses, that are also denominated in US Dollars. We never really hedged for balance impacts, but we do hedge for cash impacts and that's a natural hedge that we get from our revenues in dollars, so that allows us to cover the expenses, especially financial expenses, that we have related to the dollars. I'll now hand it over to Fernando because I'm sure he'll be able to give you some more information on that. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Fernando Salek​- ​CFO of the Brazilian Subsidiaries and Investor Relations Thank you, Baião. Firstly, to reinforce what Baião said, from the cash flow point of view, we have a natural hedge as our costs denominated in Brazilian Reais are almost equivalent to our revenues denominated in Brazilian Reais, and that gives us an EBITDA which is fundamentally linked to the US Dollars. However, there are some impacts on our balance sheet and bottom line, regarding specifically our Brazilan Real functional subsidiaries, which were mitigated over time by replacing US Dollar debt with Brazilian Real-based loans, greatly reducing the fluctuation in the results of these companies. Also, our US Dollar functional subsidiaries suffered a negative impact on the gain or loss line due to significant exchange variation in the period, since our monetary assets denominated in Brazilian Real exceeded our liabilities linked to the Brazilian Real, as we mentioned during the presentation. This was obviously an unusual situation, and even though we suffered a significant impact due to the difference between assets and liabilities denominated in Brazilian Reais, we do not intend to hedge this kind of movement, in line with our policy. Thank you. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Operator This concludes the Q&A session. I would like to invite Mr. Cezar Baião to proceed with his closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Mr. Cezar Baião​- ​CEO of Operations in Brazil In what is a challenging environment for humanity we reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders, and remain very confident in the resilience of our businesses. I am very proud of the impressive commitment and courage of our more than 4,300 employees across the country. We are working hard to support our people, our customer's businesses and the societies we are part of. To date, we have been successful in keeping all our business activities operational. Our services are essential to meet the urgent needs of society, and contribute daily to ensure supply to Brazilian citizens. We have also taken immediate austerity measures to safeguard the financial strength and resilience of our business. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are strongly positioned to navigate through this crisis. I would like to thank everyone for participating in our conference call. I hope you are well and safe. Thank you and have a good day. ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Operator This concludes Wilson Sons' Conference Call for today. Thank you very much for your participation and have a good day. Attachments Original document

