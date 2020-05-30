Ocean Wilsons : 1Q20 Earnings Release 0 05/30/2020 | 07:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EARNINGS RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2020 14 May 2020 IR CONTACTS: ri@wilsonsons.com.br +55 21 2126-4271 ENGAGE WITH US: wilsonsons.com.br/ir Instagram.com/WilsonSons Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 2 Wilson Sons reports 1Q20 EBITDA of US$36.1M, a 3.3% decrease in US$ terms from 1Q19, but a 14.4% increase in R$ terms. 1Q20 results were little impacted by the effects of Covid-19 on trade flows, although 2Q20 expectations are significantly lower with our April container terminal and towage volumes already down 7.2% and 5.6% respectively, compared to April/19.

Covid-19 on trade flows, although 2Q20 expectations are significantly lower with our April container terminal and towage volumes already down 7.2% and 5.6% respectively, compared to April/19. Liquidity remains strong with US$96.8M in cash at the quarter end.

1Q20 loss after tax of US$7.8M due to negative exchange rate effects totalling US$14.4M. Excluding foreign currency movements, Wilson Sons would show a profit after tax of US$6.6M. Company Data (at 11-May-20) Ticker (B3) WSON33 Price (R$) R$ 29.01 Price (US$) US$5.01 52W Price Range (R$) R$27.30 - R$49.97 52W Price Range (US$) US$5.01 - US$11.91 Shares Outstanding (#) 71,561,060 30D Avg. Daily Volume (R$ '000) 1,968.4 30D Avg. Daily Volume (US$ '000) 365.8 Market Cap. (R$M) 2,107.5 Market Cap. (US$M) 364.1 While our 1Q20 results suffered little impact from the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand outlook heading into 2Q20 has been deteriorating sharply, with our April container terminal and towage volumes already down 7.2% and 5.6% respectively, compared to April/19. This reflects the lockdown strategy in many countries and will take some months to stabilise. The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts that global trade flows may contract between 13% and 32% in 2020, reflecting continuing uncertainties in forecasting the effects of the worldwide pandemic. Also the recent oil price shock will delay the recovery in offshore oil and gas support services. In light of such circumstances, we are continuously assessing the potential impacts on our businesses and remain confident in their resilience as demonstrated in other volatile Total Share Return (R$, at 11-May-2020) 89% 63% 41% 24% -23%-15% Since 2007 Last 5 years TTM periods such as the 2008 financial crisis. In view of the rapid spread of the virus, we are taking significant precautions to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our employees, clients and other stakeholders. To date we have been successful in keeping all our business activities operational. This has been made possible by the flexibility, commitment and courage of our more than 4,300 active employees. We have also taken immediate austerity measures to safeguard the financial strength and resilience of our business. In order to preserve a robust cash flow through this global crisis we are actively pursuing several operational and financial initiatives to further increase our liquidity, including reduction in our capital spend and operating expenses. The Company currently has material headroom in its bank covenants. In what is a challenging environment for world trade we reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees, clients, suppliers and the communities where we operate to ensure the continuity of the essential services we provide, connecting Brazil with its trading partners to meet the urgent needs of society, as well as ensuring support to the country's offshore oil and gas industry. All our operations and facilities are applying the more rigorous health and safety protocols established by Brazilian authorities and agencies, and we are closely monitoring the evolution of the disease in the country. WSON33 IBOVESPA Conference Call: 19 May 2020 (Tuesday) Time: 11 am (Brasília) │ 10 am (NY) │ 3 pm (London) English (simultaneous translation from Portuguese) Webcast: access link Dial-in: +1 412-717-9627 (US) │ +44 20 3795-9972 (UK) Portuguese Webcast: access link Dial-in: +55 11 3181-8565 (BR) │ +55 11 4210-1803 (BR) Cezar Baião, CEO of Operations in Brazil Financial Highlights Operational Highlights (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Net Revenues 91.1 100.5 (9.3) Container Terminals ('000 TEU) 243.9 244.1 -0.1 Net Revenues (Pro Forma) (1) 107.2 114.6 (6.5) Rio Grande Terminal 156.6 166.5 -5.9 EBITDA 36.1 37.3 (3.3) Salvador Terminal 87.2 77.6 12.4 EBITDA (ex-IFRS16) 31.3 29.5 6.4 Towage: Harbour Manoeuvres (#) 12,540 12,926 -3.0 EBITDA (Pro Forma) 44.6 43.3 3.0 Towage: Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes) 75.5 74.6 0.9 p.p. EBITDA (Pro Forma) (ex-IFRS16) 38.6 34.1 13.2 Offshore Vessels: Days in Operation (1) 1,327 1,044 27.1 EBIT 19.9 20.6 (3.4) Offshore Bases: Vessel Turnarounds (#) 171.0 193.0 -11.4 Share of Result of Joint Ventures (2) (4.1) (1.3) (221.7) 1. Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Profit (7.8) 6.4 n.a. Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Profit - FX Adjusted 6.6 9.5 (30.4) CAPEX 16.1 21.9 (26.4) Margins & Leverage CAPEX (Pro Forma) 17.1 24.1 (29.3) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Operating Cash Flow 44.0 26.6 65.8 EBITDA Margin (%) 39.6 37.1 2.5 p.p. Free Cash Flow 29.1 4.7 516.4 EBITDA Margin (Pro Forma) (1) (%) 41.6 37.8 3.8 p.p. Average Rate (US$ / R$) 4.5 3.8 18.5 Net Margin (%) n.a 6.4 n.a. Opening Rate (US$ / R$) 4.0 3.9 4.0 Net Debt / EBITDA 2.7 x 2.6 x 0.1 x Closing Rate (US$ / R$) 5.2 3.9 33.4 Net Debt / EBITDA (Pro Forma) 3.4 x 3.6 x -0.2 x 1. Includes 50% of the results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture and Net Bank Debt / EBITDA (ex-IFRS16) 2.0 x 1.6 x 0.4 x Net Bank Debt / EBITDA (Pro Forma) (ex-IFRS16) 3.1 x 2.7 x 0.4 x intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Long-Term Debt (%) 86.4 85.4 1.0 p.p. 2. Corresponds to 50% of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Total Debt from FMM (2) (%) 46.8 48.8 -2.1 p.p. Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Total Debt in US$ (%) 46.6 55.3 -8.7 p.p. 1. Includes 50% of the results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. 2. FMM stands for "Merchant Marine Fund". Company's operating and financial information are presented on this report on a consolidated basis and expressed in U.S. Dollars ("dollars or US$"), in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except as otherwise expressly indicated. This quarterly earnings report may contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. The accompanying consolidated statements of operations and financial condition were prepared in conformity with applicable IFRS accounting principles. EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 3 Net Revenues (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 37.1 40.8 -9.1 Logistics 8.1 14.2 -43.2 Tow age 40.8 36.4 12.1 Shipping Agency 2.1 2.2 -2.1 Offshore Support Bases 2.3 5.3 -56.0 Shipyards 0.7 1.6 -58.8 Corporate 0.0 0.0 n.a. Total (IFRS) 91.1 100.5 -9.3 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 16.1 14.1 14.1 Total (Pro Forma) 107.2 114.6 -6.5 1. Corresponds to 50%of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Consolidated Income Statement (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 91.1 100.5 -9.3 Costs & Expenses (55.2) (63.1) 12.5 Raw Materials and Consumables (5.3) (6.4) 17.6 Operating Materials (1.6) (2.4) 31.8 Petrol & Oil (3.6) (4.0) 9.2 Employee Benefits Expense (30.5) (34.2) 10.9 Salaries and Benefits (23.8) (26.9) 11.7 Payroll Taxes (6.5) (7.0) 6.1 Pension Costs (0.2) (0.3) 37.2 Long Term Incentive Plan (0.1) (0.1) 53.3 Other Operating Expenses (19.4) (22.4) 13.5 Service cost (1) (6.4) (6.0) -6.2 Freight and Rentals (2.7) (4.3) 36.7 Rent of Tugs (4.0) (3.5) -13.3 Energy, Water and Communic. (2.9) (3.6) 17.4 Container Handling (1.8) (2.5) 27.8 Insurance (0.7) (0.9) 27.0 Others (2) (0.9) (1.7) 44.9 Profit (Loss) on Disposal of PP&E 0.2 (0.1) n.a. EBITDA 36.1 37.3 -3.3 Depreciation & Amortisation (16.2) (16.7) 3.2 EBIT 19.9 20.6 -3.4 Share of Result of Joint Ventures (3) (4.1) (1.3) -221.7 Interest on Investments 0.1 0.6 -77.9 Interest on Bank Loans and Leases (5.8) (6.6) 12.7 FX on Investments and Loans 4.3 0.4 965.1 Fine and Interest on Taxes 0.0 0.0 n.a. Other Financial Results 0.5 0.6 -18.6 Exchange Gain (Loss) (4) (13.2) (0.5) -2,619.5 Profit Before Tax 1.7 13.8 -87.5 Current Taxes (6.7) (5.9) -14.3 Deferred Taxes (2.8) (1.5) -85.9 Profit (7.8) 6.4 n.a. Total Exchange Rate Effects (14.4) (3.1) -367.4 Profit - FX Adjusted 6.6 9.5 -30.4 1. Temporary workers, Outsourced Services, etc. 2. Travel, Sales Comission, Audit Fees, PIS & COFINS Credits, etc. 3. Corresponds to 50%of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. 4. Exchange Gain (Loss) on Translation of M onetary Items. EBITDA (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 19.9 20.3 -1.8 Logistics 1.0 4.3 -75.9 Tow age 19.6 15.4 27.6 Shipping Agency 0.0 0.1 -84.3 Offshore Support Bases (0.3) 1.1 n.a. Shipyards (0.2) 0.2 n.a. Corporate (4.0) (4.0) 0.9 Total (IFRS) 36.1 37.3 -3.3 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 8.5 6.0 42.5 Total (Pro Forma) 44.6 43.3 3.0 1. Corresponds to 50%of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Exchange Rate Effects (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Gain (Loss) on Monetary Items (13.2) (0.5) -2,619.5 Deferred Taxes (2.3) (3.1) 26.6 Gain (Loss) on Loans and Investments 4.3 0.4 965.1 Share of Result of Joint Ventures (1) (3.2) 0.1 n.a. Total Exchange Effects (14.4) (3.1) -367.4 Opening Rate (US$ / R$) 4.03 3.87 4.0 Closing Rate (US$ / R$) 5.20 3.90 33.4 R$ Appreciation / Depreciation (%) -29.0% -0.6% n.a. 1. Corresponds to 50%of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Net Revenues Revenues decreased 9.3% to US$91.1M as a result of (i) a decline in logistics revenues due to the end of a specific high volume contract, (ii) the devaluation of the R$ against the US$ adversely impacting container terminal revenues, and (iii) lower offshore support base revenues on the backdrop of a pressured oil and gas sector. In R$ terms revenues rose 7.3%. Costs and Expenses Overall expenses in US$ were 12.5% lower driven by a weaker R$ against the US$ (18.5% y/y). Raw materials costs fell 17.6% reflecting the lower level of operating activity.

Employee benefits expenses declined 10.9% due to (i) the R$ devaluation against the US$, and (ii) headcount reduction.

Other operating expenses declined 13.5% with (i) decreased freight and rentals in container terminal and logistics divisions reflecting the reduction of operational activity, and (ii) the R$ devaluation against the US$. EBITDA EBITDA fell 3.3% in US$ terms to US$36.1M (1Q19: US$37.3M) mainly due to a decrease in logistics and offshore support base results. In R$ terms EBITDA increased 14.4%. Profit Depreciation remained flat, as depreciation of the Salvador terminal expansion will only start following the completion of the project.

Profit was mainly affected by the following foreign exchange effects on the consolidated income statement:

A US$13.2M exchange loss caused by balance sheet translations of R$ denominated net monetary assets, such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, and cash & cash equivalents in US$ functional currency subsidiaries; A net US$2.3M negative impact on deferred taxes, principally as a result of the balance between the Company's fixed assets and US$ loans. The R$ depreciation decreased the net future tax deduction allowable of net assets and loans when converted to the US$ reporting currency; A US$4.3M positive FX impact on investments and loans due to US$ denominated investments in R$ functional currency subsidiaries; and A US$3.2M negative impact on R$ denominated monetary items of the offshore support vessel joint venture.

1Q20 loss of US$7.8M compared to a profit of US$6.4M in 1Q19. Excluding the aforementioned exchange rate effects, the 1Q20 profit would have been US$6.6M. www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 4 CAPEX (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 12.9 15.6 -17.5 Logistics 0.0 0.1 -64.7 Tow age 2.3 5.5 -59.2 Shipping Agency 0.1 0.0 n.a. Offshore Support Bases 0.1 0.2 -71.5 Shipyards 0.0 0.2 -79.9 Corporate 0.7 0.1 440.4 Total (IFRS) 16.1 21.9 -26.4 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 1.0 2.3 -56.8 Total (Pro Forma) 17.1 24.1 -29.3 1. Corresponds to 50%of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Net Debt (US$ million) 31/03/20 31/12/19 (%) Total Debt 480.4 529.1 -9.2 Short Term 65.4 52.9 23.7 Long Term 415.0 476.3 -12.9 Cash & Cash Equivalents (1) (96.8) (77.7) -24.5 Net Debt 383.6 451.4 -15.0 Lease Liabilities 156.0 194.1 -19.6 Bank Loans 324.3 335.0 -3.2 Net Bank Debt 227.5 257.3 -11.6 1. Cash and Cash Equivalents includes amounts placed on short -term investments. Debt Maturity Schedule (US$ million) 137 139 48 Within 1 year Within 1-5 years After 5 years Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (1) (US$ million) 44.0 22.8 2.7 (12.7) (14.9) (22.8) 96.8 77.7 Opening Cash Cash generated by Operations New bank loans raised Others Repayments of loans ⁽³⁾ PP&E Investment ⁽²⁾ Exchange Rate Effects Closing Cash Please see Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and note 28 of Financial Statements for more details. Property, Plant & Equipment, and Other Intangible Assets Cash Investment. Including Lease Arrangements. Corporate (1) (2) (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 0.0 0.0 n.a. Employee Benefits Expense (3.2) (3.5) 7.4 Other Operating Expenses (0.9) (0.5) -66.4 Profit (Loss) on Disposal of PP&E (3) 0.2 0.0 n.a. EBITDA (4.0) (4.0) 0.9 Corporate costs include head-office and Group support functions together with costs not allocated to the individual businesses. Corporate costs are predominantly denominated in R$. Property, Plant, and Equipment . Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) (1) (2) (including all employees since 2013) 7.14 4.68 3.18 2.37 1.80 1.53 0.69 0.45 0.37 0.48 0.34 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 3M20 LTIFR refers to the number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked. Considers the total results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture. Capex Capex decreased 26.4% with (i) costs on the primary quay extension of Salvador Container Terminal greater in the comparative quarter, and (ii) the construction of the WS Aries escort tug also in 1Q19.

Non-consolidated Capex for the offshore support vessel joint venture declined with lower levels of dry-docking, conversions and vessel reactivation. Debt and Cash Profiles Net bank debt decreased 11.6% to US$227.5M with 7.2% resulting from exchange effects on R$ denominated debt.

The reported IFRS figures do not include US$214.1M of net bank debt from the Company's 50% share in the offshore support vessel joint venture.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio, excluding the IFRS16 effects, for the trailing twelve months increased slightly to 2.0x. If the offshore support vessel joint venture was proportionally consolidated, the trailing-twelve-month net debt to EBITDA ratio, excluding the IFRS16 effects, would have been 3.1x. Debt service ratios benefit from low average interest costs and long maturity profile.

trailing-twelve-month net debt to EBITDA ratio, excluding the IFRS16 effects, would have been 3.1x. Debt service ratios benefit from low average interest costs and long maturity profile. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to US$96.8M with the loan disbursements, mainly for the container terminal division.

short-term investments increased to US$96.8M with the loan disbursements, mainly for the container terminal division. At quarter end 86.4% of the total debt was long term.

As at 31 March 2020 the Group had US$85.6M of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador terminal expansion, (ii) the dry-docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats.

dry-docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats. During the quarter, the Company signed financing agreements totalling US$24.6M denominated in Brazilian Real to reinforce short-term liquidity given the volatility caused by the Covid-19 crisis on global markets. Corporate Costs Corporate costs were in line with the 1Q19 comparative. Health, Safety and Environmental Practices (HSE) The Company has developed a detailed set of working practices and protocols to ensure (i) the health, safety and well-being of our employees, clients and other stakeholders, and (ii) the continuity of all our operations safely, in line with the latest guidance. Further details are given in the Covid-19 Response Efforts section (page 8).

well-being of our employees, clients and other stakeholders, and (ii) the continuity of all our operations safely, in line with the latest guidance. Further details are given in the Covid-19 Response Efforts section (page 8). During the quarter we had a number of tugboats along with three offshore support vessels employed to support salvage and oil spill recovery standby, with professional waste management being a key revenue stream for our offshore support base business.

Workplace safety improvement reflected our relentless commitment to safety, with a reduction of 95% in lost-time injuries per one million man- hours worked between 2010 and 1Q20.

lost-time injuries per one million man- hours worked between 2010 and 1Q20. Wilson Sons continues to monitor its performance through environmental and other social responsibility indexes, as disclosed in the Integrated Annual Report published on the Company's investor relations website (wilsonsons.com.br/ir). www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 5 Container Terminals (1) (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 37.1 40.8 -9.1 Container Handling 19.7 22.6 -12.4 Warehousing 8.6 8.5 1.6 Other Services (2) 8.8 9.8 -10.6 Costs & Expenses (17.2) (20.5) 16.2 EBITDA 19.9 20.3 -1.8 EBIT 14.6 13.6 6.8 EBITDA Margin (%) 53.6 49.7 3.9 p.p. EBIT Margin (%) 39.3 33.4 5.9 p.p. Avg. Revenue per TEU (US$) 152.2 167.2 -9.0 The majority of Container Terminal revenues and all costs are R$ based. Container scanning, reefer energy supply and monitoring, among others. Volume indicators '000 TEU 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Rio Grande Terminal Gatew ay (Full) 84.4 88.6 -4.8 Exports 53.4 58.1 -8.1 Imports 19.6 18.7 4.8 Cabotage 11.5 11.9 -3.6 Inland Navigation (Full) 6.3 5.3 17.5 Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)* 13.7 12.7 8.2 Empty (total, except transshipment) 52.2 59.8 -12.7 Total Rio Grande 156.6 166.5 -5.9 Salvador Terminal Gatew ay (Full) 58.9 57.9 1.7 Export 24.5 22.7 7.8 Import 17.8 15.3 16.6 Cabotage 16.6 19.9 -16.6 Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)* 13.2 5.3 147.9 Empty (total, except transshipment) 15.2 14.4 5.5 Total Salvador 87.2 77.6 12.4 Total Gatew ay (Full) 143.3 146.6 -2.2 Total Exports 77.9 80.8 -3.6 Total Imports 37.4 33.9 10.1 Total Cabotage 28.1 31.8 -11.7 Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)* 26.9 18.0 49.3 Grand Total (Full) 176.5 169.9 3.9 Grand Total (Empty) 67.4 74.2 -9.2 Grand Total 243.9 244.1 -0.1 Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally. Logistics (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 8.1 14.2 -43.2 Logistics Centres 3.9 9.2 -57.8 International Logistics (Allink) (1) 4.2 5.0 -16.3 Costs & Expenses (7.1) (10.0) 29.2 EBITDA 1.0 4.3 -75.9 EBIT 0.1 3.1 -97.4 EBITDA Margin (%) 12.7 30.0 -17.3 p.p. EBIT Margin (%) 1.0 22.0 -21.0 p.p. Container Terminals Revenues decreased 9.1% to US$37.1M mainly due to the devaluation of the R$ against the US$. In R$ terms revenues increased 7.5%.

EBITDA was down 1.8% to US$19.9M with lower revenues largely compensated by cost reductions. In R$ terms EBITDA rose 16.2%.

While our consolidated operating performance was resilient in 1Q20 with throughput broadly flat y/y (-0.1%), impacts of Covid-19 are expected from 2Q20 onwards with April volumes already down 7.2%.

(-0.1%), impacts of Covid-19 are expected from 2Q20 onwards with April volumes already down 7.2%. Rio Grande terminal (highlights against 1Q19):

Overall volumes decreased 5.9% mainly due to export and empties reduction, as well as four blank sailings and four vessel call cancellations due to the Chinese New Year and the Coronavirus outbreak; Exports fell 8.1% against a strong comparative supported by the one- off carry over of excess volumes of tobacco from 4Q18 to 1H19; Imports increased 4.8% in the quarter driven by higher volumes of spare parts (mainly automotive); Cabotage decreased 3.6% as a result of the nationwide lockdown and its impact on consumption; Inland navigation improved 17.5% with higher volumes of resins, fertilisers and furniture; and Transshipment and shifting were up 8.2% due to an increase in transshipment from the River Plate region.

Salvador terminal (highlights against 1Q19):

Overall volumes rose 12.4% with solid performance of transshipment and imports. This was achieved despite one blank sailing and 18 vessel call cancellations as volumes remained solid with consignment increase; Exports were up 4.8% with higher volumes of ores, cotton and cellulose on the back of a weakened R$; Imports increased 22.2% benefitting from exceptional volumes of solar panels for the development of photovoltaic power plants; Cabotage fell 16.7% negatively affected by a decrease in market share with the shift of cargo to road transportation due to lower prices, and the consequent cancellation of a service given the volume reduction; and Transshipment & shifting improved markedly with higher volumes from the River Plate region.

Civil works on the Salvador terminal to extend the principal quay were 95% complete at 31 March 2020 and when finished, it will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships, facilitating access to the port and the largest economy in the north-east of Brazil. The expansion project is a priority investment of the Brazilian government's Investment Partnership Program (PPI) and is critical to the Bahia state economy. 1. Considers the total results from the International Logistics joint venture, namely Allink, in which Wilson Sons has a 50%controlling stake. Tow age (US$ million) Net Revenues Harbour Manoeuvres Special Operations Costs & Expenses EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Margin (%) Logistics Revenues declined 43.2% in US$ reflecting (i) the end of a specific high volume contract in logistics centres, (ii) the initial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on import volumes, and (iii) lower demand for international logistics services. In R$ terms revenues fell 33.1%. 1Q20 1Q19 (%) • EBITDA decreased significantly to US$1.0M due to import reduction. 40.8 36.4 12.1 35.8 34.4 4.1 Towage 5.0 2.0 150.4 • Revenue from harbour manoeuvres increased 4.1% to US$35.8M as (21.2) (21.1) -0.9 overall prices improved, despite weaker volumes. Revenue from special 19.6 15.4 27.6 operations rose markedly to US$5.0M. 11.7 8.0 45.0 48.0 42.2 5.8 p.p. • EBITDA was up 27.6% to US$19.6M, with higher revenues in harbour EBIT Margin (%) Volume Indicators 28.5 22.1 6.5 p.p. towage and special operations together with cost reduction initiatives and efficiency improvements. 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Harbour Manoeuvres (#) 12,540 12,926 -3.0 Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)* 75.5 74.6 1.2 Avg. Harbour Revenue per Manoeuvre (US$) 2,858 2,663 7.3 * As of 2017, figures consolidate results from joint ventures. DWT stands for deadweight . Harbour manoeuvres declined 3.0% negatively affected by (i) increased competition in some ports with an oversupply of tugs in harbour operations due to reduced oil and gas demand, and (ii) the temporary effects from the reduction of iron ore exports. Impacts of Covid-19 are expected from 2Q20 onwards with April volumes already down 5.6%. www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 6 Shipping Agency (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 2.1 2.2 -2.1 Costs & Expenses (2.1) (2.0) -3.3 EBITDA 0.0 0.1 -84.3 EBIT -0.1 0.0 n.a. EBITDA Margin (%) 1.0 6.2 -5.2 p.p. EBIT Margin (%) -3.1 0.9 -4.0 p.p. Offshore Support Vessels (1) (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 16.1 14.1 14.1 Costs & Expenses (7.6) (8.1) 6.8 Raw Materials and Consumables (1.0) (1.0) -3.1 Employee Benefits Expense (4.7) (5.2) 9.7 Other Operating Expenses (1.8) (1.9) 3.8 Profit (Loss) on Disposal of PP&E 0.0 (0.0) n.a. EBITDA 8.5 6.0 42.5 Depreciation & Amortisation (6.5) (6.2) -4.2 EBIT 2.0 (0.3) n.a. Financial Revenues (0.1) 0.0 n.a. Financial Expenses (2.2) (2.3) 4.1 Exchange Gain (Loss) (2) (9.1) 0.4 n.a. Profit before tax (9.5) (2.2) -330.7 Current Taxes (0.1) (0.0) n.a. Deferred Taxes (11.8) 1.8 n.a. Profit (WSL % Share of JV) (21.3) (0.4) -5,372.8 EBITDA Margin (%) 52.9 42.4 10.6 p.p. EBIT Margin (%) 12.4 (2.1) 14.4 p.p. Net Margin (%) n.a. n.a. n.a. CAPEX (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) CAPEX 1.0 2.3 -56.8 Net Debt (US$ million) 31/03/20 31/12/19 (%) Total Debt 235.7 241.0 -2.2 Cash & Cash Equivalents (11.7) (11.7) -0.5 Net Debt 224.0 229.3 -2.3 Lease Liabilities 9.9 10.3 -4.2 Bank Loans 225.8 230.6 -2.1 Net Bank Debt 214.1 218.9 -2.2 Volume Indicators (3) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Ow n OSV Fleet, end of period (#) 23 23 0.0 Days in Operation (#) 1,327 1,044 27.1 Avg. Daily Rate (US$) 24,196 26,959 -10.2 Figures here presented are considered in a single line item in Income Statement and Balance Sheet . Some figures includes intercompany results. Exchange Gain (Loss) on Translation of M onetary Items. Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Shipping Agency EBITDA decreased by US$0.1M in line with revenue reductions. Offshore Support Vessels Revenues were up 14.1% to US$16.1M due to an increase in operating days.

EBITDA rose 42.5% to US$8.5M with higher revenues and cost-control initiatives.

cost-control initiatives. As at 31 March 2020 the division had 17 vessels under contract out of a total fleet of 23 OSVs. The total firm period of the collective contracts equates to 6,964 days. Additionally, these term contracts have a combined option period of about 4,958 days. Additional contract details are available in the institutional presentation on the Company's investor relations website (wilsonsons.com.br/ir). Offshore Support Bases Revenues fell 56.0% to US$2.3M on the backdrop of a pressured oil and gas sector.

Despite cost reductions, EBITDA decreased largely affected by weaker revenues.

Vessel turnarounds declined 11.4% mainly due to reduced activities for Equinor.

During the quarter the division signed a new one-year contract with British Premier Oil to set up a temporary logistics base at the Port of Pecém and support drilling activities in block CE-M-717. It will be the first offshore support base operation to take place in the state of Ceará. Shipyards Revenues were down 58.8% to US$0.7M reflecting the decline in third- party shipbuilding activities and dry-docking operations.

dry-docking operations. EBITDA decreased in line with revenue reduction.

During the quarter our shipyard performed four dry-docking operations, including two tugboats for Wilson Sons, and two tugs for third parties.

dry-docking operations, including two tugboats for Wilson Sons, and two tugs for third parties. As at 31 March 2020 the shipyard orderbook consisted of 16 dry-docking operations scheduled for 2020, including 10 tugboats for Wilson Sons and six tugs for third parties. Offshore Support Bases (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 2.3 5.3 -56.0 Costs & Expenses (2.7) (4.1) 36.0 EBITDA (0.3) 1.1 n.a. EBIT (1.1) 0.2 n.a. EBITDA Margin (%) (14.3) 21.5 -35.8 p.p. EBIT Margin (%) (47.0) 4.2 -51.2 p.p. Volume Indicators 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Vessel Turnarounds (#) 171 193 -11.4 Shipyards (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Net Revenues 0.7 1.6 -58.8 Costs & Expenses (0.8) (1.5) 43.3 EBITDA (0.2) 0.2 n.a. EBIT (0.8) (0.0) n.a. EBITDA Margin (%) -24.3 9.6 -33.9 p.p. EBIT Margin (%) n.a. n.a. n.a. www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 7 COVID-19 & OIL PRICE IMPACT ASSESSMENT On 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. Measures to prevent transmission of the virus include limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and other travel, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. The disruption to global supply chains due to factory shutdowns has already exposed the vulnerabilities of global markets.

Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. Measures to prevent transmission of the virus include limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and other travel, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. The disruption to global supply chains due to factory shutdowns has already exposed the vulnerabilities of global markets. Various governments have announced measures to provide both financial and non-financial assistance to the disrupted economic sectors and the affected business organisations. In Brazil the Executive and Legislative branches have published several normative acts to prevent and contain the pandemic, as well as to mitigate its impacts on the economy, such as the postponement of the payments of tax and social charges.

non-financial assistance to the disrupted economic sectors and the affected business organisations. In Brazil the Executive and Legislative branches have published several normative acts to prevent and contain the pandemic, as well as to mitigate its impacts on the economy, such as the postponement of the payments of tax and social charges. Additionally, the recent oil price shock is expected to delay recovery for offshore oil and gas support services. Liquidity: The Company took a precautionary approach in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, including a number of austerity measures.

Covid-19 outbreak, including a number of austerity measures. As at 31 March 2020 cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to US$96.8M. During the quarter, the Company signed financing agreements totalling US$24.6M denominated in Brazilian Real to reinforce short-term liquidity given the volatility caused by the Covid- 19 crisis on global markets. Impairment: At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate an impairment trigger of the Company's assets, but if it continues for an extended period of time, the Company's financial or operational results in 2020 may be adversely impacted and this could necessitate that management reassess impairment at such time. Impairment of Financial Assets: At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any significant impact on the Company's client default rate, and the Company is closely evaluating the impacts of Covid-19 on its credit risk and will review the Expected Credit Loss Matrix, if necessary. Fair Value of Other Assets and Liabilities: At this time, the outbreak has not caused any significant impact on the fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities. However, abnormally large changes have occurred in the valuation of financial assets across many markets since the outbreak. The outbreak continues to be volatile and uncertain, making it impossible to forecast the final impact it could have on the economy, and in turn, on the Company's business, liquidity, and financial position meaning that the fair values of the Company's assets and liabilities may change in later periods. Supply Chain: The Company's supply chain might be impacted by Covid-19, which could result in the suspension of operations, operational challenges, and increases in costs and expenses. Going Concern: The Company has concluded on the appropriateness of using the going concern basis of accounting. As previously mentioned, the Company has stress tested a number of scenarios and implemented several actions to ensure the business continuity, and at this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate a going concern risk. Other impacts: No other impacts were evidenced. www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 8 COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS Since January 2020 we have been implementing several measures and protocols to ensure (i) the health, safety and well-being of our employees, clients and other stakeholders, (ii) the continuity of all our operations safely, and (iii) the financial strength and resilience of our business.

well-being of our employees, clients and other stakeholders, (ii) the continuity of all our operations safely, and (iii) the financial strength and resilience of our business. Additionally, a Covid-19 crisis committee has been created to manage risks and responses in alignment with the interests of all stakeholders. Workforce Safety: Remote-work routine for all administrative staff;

routine for all administrative staff; Physical isolation of operational employees over 60 years old, with controlled exceptions;

Extensive travel restrictions prohibiting international travel (since 3/Mar) and limiting domestic travel to business-critical movements;

business-critical movements; Non-essential internal events were cancelled or postponed;

internal events were cancelled or postponed; Employee participation in external events is prohibited;

In-person meetings are prohibited and must be held remotely;

meetings are prohibited and must be held remotely; Non-business critical third-party visits to the Company's operations and facilities are prohibited, with controlled exceptions;

critical third-party visits to the Company's operations and facilities are prohibited, with controlled exceptions; Reinforced hygiene measures and the use of masks;

Mandatory quarantine period until completely recovered in the event of employee contamination or direct contact with infected people;

Stricter measures for OSV crews (pre-boarding tests) and tugboat crews (medical checkups); and

(pre-boarding tests) and tugboat crews (medical checkups); and Other containment measures in accordance with the protocol established by the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Business Continuity: Individual business continuity plans;

Reinforced succession plans;

Flu vaccine campaign;

Covid-19 testing in specific operations;

testing in specific operations; Monitored quarantine for symptomatic and infected employees (reported cases);

Increased inventory for critical materials with short supply risk (~80 key suppliers monitored on a weekly basis);

Internal and external communication campaign;

Monitored remote-work routine (mental health, adherence, productivity, engagement, leadership, etc); and

remote-work routine (mental health, adherence, productivity, engagement, leadership, etc); and HSE protocol with protective measures and contingency plans (actions for suspected/confirmed cases, use of masks, mandatory temperature measurement, and other items included in workforce safety). Financial Resilience: Austerity:

Variable cost reductions (travel bans, hiring freezes, and restrictions on discretionary spend); Capex and Opex reductions; Administrative expense reductions; Personnel cost reductions; Contingency expense reductions; Corporate project reductions and postponements; and Substitution of judicial deposits.

Liquidity:

Temporary dividend reduction (as announced); Tax payment deferrals in line with government incentives; Debt amortisation postponements; Payables extensions and receivables anticipations; and New debt issuance, credit facility agreements, and pre-approved credit limits.

Revenue:

New revenue streams and business/service development; and Credit & Commercial Strategy workgroup to mitigate credit default risk.

www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 9 ONGOINGEXPANSION AT THE SALVADOR CONTAINER TERMINAL (AT 18-APR-20) CAPITALEXPENDITURES - PRO FORMA (US$M) Does not include right-of-use assets. 263 Offshore Vessels 50% JV Salvador Ongoing Expansion 36 184 186 IFRS 150 167 49 56 39 127 125 33 118 15 23 99 94 227 86 95 48 6 60 - 70 50 - 65 40 24 66 13 128 129 137 11 8 55 42 116 111 3 36 102 38 20 1 16 70 70 59 55 62 35 34 20 27 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 10 Wilson Sons Financial Highlights - US$ Net Revenues (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 37.1 40.8 -9.1 42.7 -13.1 37.1 40.8 -9.1 Offshore Support Bases 2.3 5.3 -56.0 3.7 -36.3 2.3 5.3 -56.0 Logistics 8.1 14.2 -43.2 9.0 -10.1 8.1 14.2 -43.2 Towage 40.8 36.4 12.1 42.6 -4.2 40.8 36.4 12.1 Shipping Agency 2.1 2.2 -2.1 2.3 -8.9 2.1 2.2 -2.1 Shipyards 0.7 1.6 -58.8 0.5 22.8 0.7 1.6 -58.8 Corporate 0.0 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a. 0.0 0.0 n.a. Net Revenues (IFRS) 91.1 100.5 -9.3 100.8 -9.6 91.1 100.5 -9.3 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 16.1 14.1 14.1 18.0 -11.0 16.1 14.1 14.1 Net Revenues (Pro Forma) 107.2 114.6 -6.5 118.9 -9.8 107.2 114.6 -6.5 EBITDA (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 19.9 20.3 -1.8 22.9 -13.2 19.9 20.3 -1.8 Offshore Support Bases (0.3) 1.1 n.a. (13.6) 97.6 (0.3) 1.1 n.a. Logistics 1.0 4.3 -75.9 1.6 -34.2 1.0 4.3 -75.9 Towage 19.6 15.4 27.6 20.8 -5.8 19.6 15.4 27.6 Shipping Agency 0.0 0.1 -84.3 0.7 -96.9 0.0 0.1 -84.3 Shipyards (0.2) 0.2 n.a. (0.5) 70.2 (0.2) 0.2 n.a. Corporate (4.0) (4.0) 0.9 (7.0) 43.4 (4.0) (4.0) 0.9 EBITDA (IFRS) 36.1 37.3 -3.3 24.8 45.3 36.1 37.3 -3.3 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 8.5 6.0 42.5 9.8 -13.4 8.5 6.0 42.5 EBITDA (Pro Forma) 44.6 43.3 3.0 34.7 28.7 44.6 43.3 3.0 EBIT (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 14.6 13.6 6.8 17.2 -15.1 14.6 13.6 6.8 Offshore Support Bases (1.1) 0.2 n.a. (14.4) 92.4 (1.1) 0.2 n.a. Logistics 0.1 3.1 -97.4 0.5 -83.3 0.1 3.1 -97.4 Towage 11.7 8.0 45.0 13.0 -10.3 11.7 8.0 45.0 Shipping Agency (0.1) 0.0 n.a. 0.6 n.a. (0.1) 0.0 n.a. Shipyards (0.8) (0.0) n.a. (0.9) 11.9 (0.8) (0.0) n.a. Corporate (4.5) (4.5) 0.0 (7.4) 39.5 (4.5) (4.5) 0.0 EBIT (IFRS) 19.9 20.6 -3.4 8.6 132.6 19.9 20.6 -3.4 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 2.0 (0.3) n.a. 3.5 -42.7 2.0 (0.3) n.a. EBIT (Pro Forma) 21.9 20.3 7.8 12.0 82.1 21.9 20.3 7.8 CAPEX (US$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 12.9 15.6 -17.5 14.3 -10.3 12.9 15.6 -17.5 Offshore Support Bases 0.1 0.2 -71.5 0.1 -49.6 0.1 0.2 -71.5 Logistics 0.0 0.1 -64.7 0.2 -77.6 0.0 0.1 -64.7 Towage 2.3 5.5 -59.2 3.0 -25.5 2.3 5.5 -59.2 Shipping Agency 0.1 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a. 0.1 0.0 n.a. Shipyards 0.0 0.2 -79.9 0.4 -89.3 0.0 0.2 -79.9 Corporate 0.7 0.1 440.4 0.5 35.3 0.7 0.1 440.4 CAPEX (IFRS) 16.1 21.9 -26.4 18.6 -13.8 16.1 21.9 -26.4 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 1.0 2.3 -56.8 1.4 -29.2 1.0 2.3 -56.8 CAPEX (Pro Forma) 17.1 24.1 -29.3 20.0 -14.8 17.1 24.1 -29.3 1. Corresponds to 50% of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 11 Wilson Sons Financial Highlights - R$ Net Revenues (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 165.3 153.8 7.5 175.8 -6.0 165.3 153.8 7.5 Offshore Support Bases 10.3 19.9 -48.2 15.0 -31.2 10.3 19.9 -48.2 Logistics 35.9 53.6 -33.1 37.0 -3.1 35.9 53.6 -33.1 Towage 182.5 137.3 32.9 175.5 4.0 182.5 137.3 32.9 Shipping Agency 9.4 8.1 16.0 9.5 -1.0 9.4 8.1 16.0 Shipyards 3.0 6.1 -51.3 2.2 32.7 3.0 6.1 -51.3 Corporate 0.0 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a. 0.0 0.0 n.a. Net Revenues (IFRS) 406.4 378.8 7.3 415.1 -2.1 406.4 378.8 7.3 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 77.7 48.1 61.8 68.6 13.3 77.7 48.1 61.8 Net Revenues (Pro Forma) 484.1 426.9 13.4 483.7 0.1 484.1 426.9 13.4 EBITDA (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 88.7 76.4 16.2 94.3 -5.9 88.7 76.4 16.2 Offshore Support Bases (1.5) 4.3 n.a. (55.8) 97.4 (1.5) 4.3 n.a. Logistics 4.4 16.0 -72.4 6.4 -30.8 4.4 16.0 -72.4 Towage 87.9 57.9 51.8 85.7 2.7 87.9 57.9 51.8 Shipping Agency 0.1 0.5 -75.3 2.8 -95.6 0.1 0.5 -75.3 Shipyards (0.8) 0.6 n.a. (2.2) 65.3 (0.8) 0.6 n.a. Corporate (18.0) (15.0) -20.0 (28.8) 37.5 (18.0) (15.0) -20.0 EBITDA (IFRS) 161.0 140.7 14.4 102.2 57.4 161.0 140.7 14.4 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 32.9 17.8 84.7 35.5 -7.4 32.9 17.8 84.7 EBITDA (Pro Forma) 193.8 158.5 22.3 137.7 40.7 193.8 158.5 22.3 EBIT (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 65.1 51.4 26.6 70.6 -7.8 65.1 51.4 26.6 Offshore Support Bases (4.8) 0.8 n.a. (59.2) 91.8 (4.8) 0.8 n.a. Logistics 0.2 11.8 -98.0 2.0 -88.1 0.2 11.8 -98.0 Towage 52.6 30.3 73.3 53.5 -1.8 52.6 30.3 73.3 Shipping Agency (0.3) 0.1 n.a. 2.4 n.a. (0.3) 0.1 n.a. Shipyards (3.6) (0.0) n.a. (3.7) 3.0 (3.6) (0.0) n.a. Corporate (20.2) (16.7) -20.9 (30.3) 33.2 (20.2) (16.7) -20.9 EBIT (IFRS) 88.9 77.7 14.5 35.2 152.6 88.9 77.7 14.5 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 9.7 (1.5) n.a. 14.2 -31.6 9.7 (1.5) n.a. EBIT (Pro Forma) 98.7 76.2 29.5 49.4 99.6 98.7 76.2 29.5 CAPEX (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) 4Q19 (%) 1Q20 1Q19 (%) Container Terminals 57.7 58.5 -1.5 58.8 -1.9 57.7 58.5 -1.5 Offshore Support Bases 0.3 0.9 -66.6 0.5 -45.7 0.3 0.9 -66.6 Logistics 0.1 0.5 -71.6 0.9 -83.5 0.1 0.5 -71.6 Towage 10.0 27.2 -63.2 13.8 -27.4 10.0 27.2 -63.2 Shipping Agency 0.5 0.1 663.4 0.1 355.4 0.5 0.1 663.4 Shipyards 0.2 0.8 -80.1 1.7 -90.3 0.2 0.8 -80.1 Corporate 2.9 0.5 507.9 2.1 38.9 2.9 0.5 507.9 CAPEX (IFRS) 71.7 88.4 -18.9 77.8 -7.9 71.7 88.4 -18.9 Offshore Support Vessels (1) 4.3 8.5 -49.4 5.1 -16.2 4.3 8.5 -49.4 CAPEX (Pro Forma) 76.0 96.9 -21.6 83.0 -8.4 76.0 96.9 -21.6 1. Corresponds to 50% of results from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 12 Wilson Sons Operational Highlights Container Terminals ('000 TEU) Mar 20 Mar 19 ∆ (%) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Rio Grande Terminal Gateway (Full) 29.2 30.8 -5.3 84.4 88.6 -4.8 Exports 18.7 20.2 -7.2 53.4 58.1 -8.1 Imports 6.2 6.6 -5.9 19.6 18.7 4.8 Cabotage 4.3 4.0 5.5 11.5 11.9 -3.6 Inland Navigation (Full) 2.4 2.1 15.6 6.3 5.3 17.5 Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)* 4.6 4.8 -4.2 13.7 12.7 8.2 Empty (total, except transshipment) 20.5 20.3 0.9 52.2 59.8 -12.7 Total Rio Grande 56.8 58.1 -2.3 156.6 166.5 -5.9 Salvador Terminal Gateway (Full) 22.2 20.2 9.7 58.9 57.9 1.7 Export 10.0 7.2 38.9 24.5 22.7 7.8 Import 6.0 4.7 26.5 17.8 15.3 16.6 Cabotage 6.3 8.4 -24.8 16.6 19.9 -16.6 Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)* 5.9 2.0 200.0 13.2 5.3 147.9 Empty (total, except transshipment) 5.5 4.3 28.6 15.2 14.4 5.5 Total Salvador 33.6 26.5 26.8 87.2 77.6 12.4 Total Gateway (Full) 51.4 51.1 0.7 143.3 146.6 -2.2 Total Exports 28.7 27.4 4.9 77.9 80.8 -3.6 Total Imports 12.2 11.3 7.6 37.4 33.9 10.1 Total Cabotage 10.5 12.4 -14.9 28.1 31.8 -11.7 Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty) 10.5 6.8 54.7 26.9 18.0 49.3 Grand Total (Full) 64.4 60.0 7.3 176.5 169.9 3.9 Grand Total (Empty) 26.0 24.6 5.8 67.4 74.2 -9.2 Grand Total 90.4 84.6 6.9 243.9 244.1 -0.1 * Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally. Towage Mar 20 Mar 19 ∆ (%) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Harbour Manoeuvres (#) 4,206 4,229 -0.5 12,540 12,926 -3.0 Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes) 72.4 73.5 -1.4 75.5 74.6 1.2 Offshore Support Vessels* Mar 20 Mar 19 ∆ (%) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#) 23 23 0.0 23 23 0.0 Days in Operation (#) 465 348 33.9 1,327 1,044 27.1 * Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessels joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore. Offshore Support Bases Mar 20 Mar 19 ∆ (%) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ (%) Vessel Turnarounds (#) 34 79 -57.0 171 193 -11.4 www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 13 WILSON SONS LIMITED Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 14 WILSON SONS LIMITED Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir EARNINGS RELEASE │ 1Q20 Page 15 WILSON SONS LIMITED Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 11:34:01 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 07:50a COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 1Q20 Results. PU 07:50a COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : AGD Cemig GT 7º Issue 05/27/2020 PU 07:42a PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 29-05-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited AQ 07:40a Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout RE 07:35a OCEAN WILSONS : 1Q20 Financial Statements PU 07:35a OCEAN WILSONS : 1Q20 Earnings Release PU 07:24a LINAS : Activity results of three months of year 2020 of company AB “Linas” group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of three months of year 2020 AQ 07:20a COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holding - Interest Payment - Copel Dis PU 07:20a COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holding - Amortization of Principal and Interest - Copel GeT PU 07:20a COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : MF 04/20 - Copel Telecomunicações – consent of the National Electrical Energy Agency (Aneel)and Approval of the Continuity of Studies of Potential Disinvestment of Copel Telecommunications PU