|
Ocean Wilsons : 1Q20 Financial Statements
05/30/2020 | 07:35am EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL
31 March 2020
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
Wilson Sons Limited
31 March 2020
with Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim financial information
31 March 2020
Contents
|
Independent auditor's review report on the condensed consolidated interim financial
|
|
information...........................................................................................................................................
|
1
|
Interim financial information
|
|
Condensed Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .....................
|
2
|
Condensed Consolidated statements of financial position....................................................................
|
3
|
Condensed Consolidated statements of changes in equity ..................................................................
|
4
|
Condensed Consolidated statements of cash flows .............................................................................
|
6
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements ....................................................................................
|
7
Centro Empresarial PB 370
Praia de Botafogo, 370
6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo
22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil
Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br
Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders' of
Wilson Sons Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2020 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income, changes in equity and of cash flows for the three month period then ended, including the explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review engagements ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
Rio de Janeiro, May 13, 2020.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP015199/O-6
Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães
Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Notes
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Revenue
|
4
|
91,121
|
100,494
|
406,389
|
378,846
|
Raw materials and consumables used
|
|
(5,252)
|
(6,372)
|
(23,361)
|
(24,018)
|
Employee charge and benefits expense
|
5
|
(30,521)
|
(34,248)
|
(135,880)
|
(129,092)
|
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
|
12.1
|
(2,724)
|
(3,201)
|
(12,104)
|
(12,070)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
|
(13,461)
|
(13,526)
|
(59,921)
|
(50,995)
|
Service costs and rentals
|
6
|
(14,870)
|
(16,289)
|
(66,548)
|
(61,372)
|
Energy, water and communication
|
|
(2,947)
|
(3,569)
|
(13,285)
|
(13,452)
|
Insurance
|
|
(670)
|
(917)
|
(3,015)
|
(3,456)
|
Other operating revenues (expenses)
|
|
(920)
|
(1,670)
|
(3,977)
|
(6,333)
|
Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
154
|
(100)
|
646
|
(386)
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
19,910
|
20,602
|
88,944
|
77,672
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
25.2
|
(4,082)
|
(1,270)
|
(18,840)
|
(4,790)
|
Finance income
|
7
|
4,922
|
2,056
|
22,405
|
7,605
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(2,328)
|
(3,224)
|
(10,357)
|
(12,141)
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
12.3
|
(3,490)
|
(3.900)
|
(15,544)
|
(14.705)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
7
|
(13,206)
|
(486)
|
(60,027)
|
(2,000)
|
Profit before tax
|
|
1,726
|
13,778
|
6,581
|
51,641
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(9,505)
|
(7,372)
|
(41,472)
|
(27,897)
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
(7,779)
|
6,406
|
(34,891)
|
23,744
|
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(7,985)
|
5,922
|
(35,805)
|
21,925
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
206
|
484
|
914
|
1,819
|
|
|
(7,779)
|
6,406
|
(34,891)
|
23,744
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will never affect profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translating
|
|
(50,723)
|
(2,026)
|
314,589
|
7,383
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
|
|
(179)
|
894
|
(931)
|
895
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
(58,681)
|
5,274
|
278,767
|
32,022
|
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(58,717)
|
4,810
|
277,853
|
30,203
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
36
|
464
|
914
|
1,819
|
|
|
(58,681)
|
5,274
|
278,767
|
32,022
|
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (cents per share)
|
23
|
(11.16c)
|
8.31c
|
(50.03c)
|
30.78c
|
Diluted (cents per share)
|
23
|
(10.80c)
|
8.00c
|
(48.41c)
|
29.63c
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited) and year ended 31 December 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Notes
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
Assets
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
10
|
13,428
|
14,089
|
69,811
|
56,792
|
Other intangible assets
|
11
|
17,790
|
22,312
|
92,487
|
89,935
|
Right-of-use assets
|
12.1
|
152,287
|
189,011
|
791,694
|
761,847
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
13
|
569,301
|
627,049
|
2,959,625
|
2,527,446
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9
|
28,542
|
31,874
|
148,379
|
128,473
|
Investment in joint ventures
|
25.3
|
26,019
|
30,334
|
135,265
|
122,267
|
Intergroup loans
|
|
30,218
|
30,132
|
157,096
|
121,453
|
Recoverable taxes
|
15
|
20,384
|
26,501
|
105,970
|
106,817
|
Escrow deposits
|
|
6,750
|
9,407
|
35,091
|
37,917
|
Other trade receivables
|
16
|
259
|
354
|
1,348
|
1,427
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
864,978
|
981,063
|
4,496,766
|
3,954,374
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
14
|
9,699
|
10,507
|
50,422
|
42,351
|
Operational trade receivables
|
16
|
37,476
|
47,154
|
194,829
|
190,064
|
Other trade receivables
|
16
|
6,942
|
9,577
|
36,088
|
38,602
|
Recoverable taxes
|
15
|
18,634
|
25,047
|
96,871
|
100,956
|
Short-term investments
|
17
|
-
|
14,077
|
-
|
56,740
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
17
|
96,804
|
63,647
|
503,255
|
256,542
|
Total current assets
|
|
169,555
|
170,009
|
881,465
|
685,255
|
Total assets
|
|
1,034,533
|
1,151,072
|
5,378,231
|
4,639,629
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
23
|
9,951
|
9,918
|
26,993
|
26,860
|
Capital reserves
|
|
92,920
|
90,649
|
202,291
|
193,055
|
Profit reserve and derivatives
|
|
1,673
|
1,852
|
1,677
|
2,608
|
Share Options
|
|
13,846
|
13,794
|
33,165
|
33,040
|
Retained earnings
|
|
485,779
|
493,764
|
1,120,335
|
1,156,140
|
Translation reserve
|
|
(163,646)
|
(113,093)
|
905,689
|
591,100
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
440,523
|
496,884
|
2,290,150
|
2,002,803
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
652
|
616
|
3,393
|
2,479
|
Total equity
|
|
441,175
|
497,500
|
2,293,543
|
2,005,282
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
18
|
276,081
|
298,342
|
1,435,262
|
1,202,527
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
9
|
55,515
|
52,036
|
288,606
|
209,742
|
Post-employment benefits
|
22.2
|
1,869
|
2,369
|
9,718
|
9,547
|
Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks
|
19
|
11,254
|
14,643
|
58,506
|
59,022
|
Lease liabilities
|
12.2
|
138,895
|
172,210
|
722,073
|
694,126
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
483,614
|
539,600
|
2,514,165
|
2,174,964
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
18
|
48,238
|
36,636
|
250,775
|
147,669
|
Salaries, provisions and social contribution
|
|
16,975
|
18,544
|
88,248
|
74,744
|
Operational trade payables
|
20
|
14,855
|
19,477
|
77,226
|
78,506
|
Taxes payable
|
21
|
6,479
|
9,848
|
33,680
|
39,693
|
Other trade payables
|
20
|
5,360
|
6,990
|
27,864
|
28,174
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
692
|
539
|
3,598
|
2,171
|
Lease liabilities
|
12.2
|
17,145
|
21,938
|
89,132
|
88,426
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
109,744
|
113,972
|
570,523
|
459,383
|
Total liabilities
|
|
593,358
|
653,572
|
3,084,688
|
2,634,347
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
1,034,533
|
1,151,072
|
5,378,231
|
4,639,629
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
|
Additional
|
|
Profit
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Translation
|
to owners of
|
controlling
|
|
|
Notes
|
capital
|
premium
|
Others
|
paid-in capital
|
Derivatives
|
reserve
|
options
|
earnings
|
reserve
|
the Company
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Balance at 1 January 2019
|
|
9,916
|
68,876
|
28,383
|
(7,138)
|
(821)
|
1,984
|
13,424
|
502,946
|
(101,979)
|
515,591
|
523
|
516,114
|
Profit for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,922
|
-
|
5,922
|
484
|
6,406
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
894
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
894
|
-
|
894
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,006)
|
(2,006)
|
(20)
|
(2,026)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
894
|
-
|
-
|
5,922
|
(2,006)
|
4,810
|
464
|
5,274
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
-
|
112
|
Balance at 31 March 2019
|
23
|
9,916
|
68,876
|
28,383
|
(7,138)
|
73
|
1,984
|
13,536
|
508,868
|
(103,985)
|
520,513
|
987
|
521,500
|
Balance at 1 January 2020
|
|
9,918
|
69,007
|
28,780
|
(7,138)
|
(132)
|
1,984
|
13,794
|
493,764
|
(113,093)
|
496,884
|
616
|
497,500
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,985)
|
-
|
(7,985)
|
206
|
(7,779)
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(179)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(179)
|
-
|
(179)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(50,553)
|
(50,553)
|
(170)
|
(50,723)
|
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(179)
|
-
|
-
|
(7,985)
|
(50,553)
|
(58,717)
|
36
|
(58,681)
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
52
|
-
|
-
|
52
|
-
|
52
|
Capital increase
|
|
33
|
2,271
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,304
|
-
|
2,304
|
Balance at 31 March 2020
|
23
|
9,951
|
71,278
|
28,780
|
(7,138)
|
(311)
|
1,984
|
13,846
|
485,779
|
(163,646)
|
440,523
|
652
|
441,175
|
(Continues)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
|
Additional
|
|
Profit
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Translation
|
to owners of
|
controlling
|
|
|
Notes
|
capital
|
premium
|
Others
|
paid- in capital
|
Derivatives
|
reserve
|
Options
|
earnings
|
Reserve
|
the Company
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Balance at 1 January 2019
|
|
26,852
|
139,502
|
76,018
|
(24,597)
|
(536)
|
3,350
|
32,159
|
1,196,861
|
548,204
|
1,997,813
|
2,028
|
1,999,841
|
Profit for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21,925
|
-
|
21,925
|
1,819
|
23,744
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
895
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
895
|
-
|
895
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,383
|
7,383
|
-
|
7,383
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
895
|
-
|
-
|
21,925
|
7,383
|
30,203
|
1,819
|
32,022
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
267
|
-
|
-
|
267
|
-
|
267
|
Balance at 31 March 2019
|
23
|
26,852
|
139,502
|
76,018
|
(24,597)
|
359
|
3,350
|
32,426
|
1,218,786
|
555,587
|
2,028,283
|
3,847
|
2,032,130
|
Balance at 1 January 2020
|
|
26,860
|
140,037
|
77,615
|
(24,597)
|
(742)
|
3,350
|
33,040
|
1,156,140
|
591,100
|
2,002,803
|
2,479
|
2,005,282
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(35,805)
|
-
|
(35,805)
|
914
|
(34,891)
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(931)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(931)
|
-
|
(931)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
314,589
|
314,589
|
-
|
314,589
|
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(931)
|
-
|
-
|
(35,805)
|
314,589
|
277,853
|
914
|
278,767
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
125
|
-
|
-
|
125
|
-
|
125
|
Capital increase
|
|
133
|
9,236
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,369
|
-
|
9,369
|
Balance at 31 March 2020
|
23
|
26,993
|
149,273
|
77,615
|
(24,597)
|
(1,673)
|
3,350
|
33,165
|
1,120,335
|
905,689
|
2,290,150
|
3,393
|
2,293,543
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Note
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
28
|
44,020
|
26,558
|
197,070
|
100,288
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
470
|
|
2,071
|
|
Interest received
|
|
616
|
2,323
|
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
82
|
151
|
344
|
579
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(14,631)
|
(21,757)
|
(65,229)
|
(88,068)
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
(313)
|
(84)
|
(1,309)
|
(323)
|
Short-term investment
|
|
14,077
|
(244)
|
62,863
|
(921)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(315)
|
(21,318)
|
(1,260)
|
(86,410)
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital increase by issuance of new shares under employee
|
|
|
|
|
|
share option plan
|
|
2,304
|
-
|
9,369
|
-
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
|
(11,086)
|
(28,233)
|
(48,335)
|
(106,325)
|
Repayments of leases obligations
|
|
(1,572)
|
(1,607)
|
(7,037)
|
(6,066)
|
Derivative payments
|
|
-
|
(339)
|
-
|
(1,277)
|
New borrowings obtained
|
|
22,808
|
25,049
|
117,915
|
91,741
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
12,454
|
(5,130)
|
71,912
|
(21,927)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
56,159
|
110
|
267,722
|
(8,049)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
63,647
|
39,924
|
256,542
|
154,699
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
|
(23,002)
|
(888)
|
(21,009)
|
5,890
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
96,804
|
39,146
|
503,255
|
152,540
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
-
General information
Wilson Sons Limited (the "Group" or "Company") is a limited company incorporated in Bermuda under the Companies Act 1981. The address of the registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda. The Group is one of the largest providers of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions in Brazil. With a business track record of over 180 years, the Company has developed an extensive national network and provides a comprehensive set of services related to domestic and international trade, as well as to the oil and gas industry. The Company's principal activities are divided into the following segments: towage and shipping agency, container terminals and offshore support bases, offshore support vessels, logistics and shipyards.
-
Significant accounting policies and critical accounting judgements
Statement of compliance
The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB.
All relevant information specific to the financial statements, and only such information, is being evidenced, and corresponds to that used by the Company's management.
Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in US Dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. Entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are included in accordance with the accounting policies described below. All financial information presented in dollar has been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.
These interim financial statements are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except for derivatives that are measured at fair values, as explained in the accounting policies.
The accounting policies and most significant judgments adopted by the Group's management were not modified in relation to those presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 approved on 12 March 2020.
As allowed by IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Company also presents condensed consolidated interim financial information considering the Brazilian Real (R$) as presentation currency. The following procedures have been applied:
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
-
Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented have been translated at the closing, exchange rate at the date of that statement of financial position;
-
Income and expenses for each statement of comprehensive income or separate income statement presented have been translated at average rate for the period, and
-
All resulting exchange differences have been recognised as foreign currency translation in other comprehensive income.
Estimates
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, significant judgments were made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
3. Segment information
Reportable segments
For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into five reportable segments: towage and agency services, port terminals, offshore vessels, logistics and shipyards. These divisions are reported for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance.
Finance costs relating to liabilities were allocated to reporting segments based on the loans taken to finance the acquisition or the construction of fixed assets in that segment. Finance income arising from bank balances held by Brazilian operating segments, including foreign exchange differences on such balances, were also allocated to the reporting segments.
Administrative expenses are presented as non-segmented activities. Segment information relating to these businesses is presented below:
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
31 March 2020
(Three-month period ended)
Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Interest on lease liabilities
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation
2020
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
42,942
|
39,430
|
-
|
8,084
|
1,433
|
-
|
(768)
|
91,121
|
11,592
|
13,486
|
-
|
80
|
(1,565)
|
(4,456)
|
773
|
19,910
|
50
|
60
|
-
|
203
|
15
|
4,531
|
-
|
4,859
|
(45)
|
(2,794)
|
-
|
(581)
|
(32)
|
(38)
|
-
|
(3,490)
|
(1,469)
|
(686)
|
-
|
(19)
|
(146)
|
55
|
-
|
(2,265)
|
10,128
|
10,066
|
-
|
(317)
|
(1,728)
|
92
|
773
|
19,014
|
-
|
-
|
(4,075)
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,082)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(13,206)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,726
|
(2,387)
|
(12,919)
|
|
(46)
|
(45)
|
(681)
|
-
|
(16,078)
|
(133)
|
(1,690)
|
|
(714)
|
(12)
|
(175)
|
-
|
(2,724)
|
(7,897)
|
(4,396)
|
|
(233)
|
(1,060)
|
(316)
|
441
|
(13,461)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
segmented
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
31 March 2019
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
activities
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
(Three-month period ended)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
38,567
|
46,091
|
-
|
14,223
|
11,284
|
-
|
(9,671)
|
100,494
|
Operating profit
|
8,058
|
13,869
|
-
|
3,135
|
(750)
|
(4,457)
|
747
|
20,602
|
Finance income
|
4
|
529
|
-
|
121
|
-
|
1,402
|
-
|
2,056
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(75)
|
(3,034)
|
-
|
(696)
|
(39)
|
(56)
|
-
|
(3,900)
|
Finance costs
|
(1,574)
|
(1,250)
|
-
|
(6)
|
(170)
|
(256)
|
32
|
(3,224)
|
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income and cost
|
6,413
|
10,114
|
-
|
2,554
|
(959)
|
(3,367)
|
779
|
15,534
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
(1,262)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,270)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(486)
|
Profit before tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,778
|
Other information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,559)
|
(15,814)
|
-
|
(131)
|
(222)
|
(126)
|
-
|
(21,852)
|
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
|
(146)
|
(1,940)
|
-
|
(834)
|
(13)
|
(268)
|
-
|
(3,201)
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(7,297)
|
(5,606)
|
-
|
(292)
|
(1,115)
|
(186)
|
970
|
(13,526)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
31 March 2020
(Three-month period ended) Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Interest on lease liabilities
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation
31 March 2019
(Three-month period ended)
Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Interest on lease liabilities
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation
2020
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
191,907
|
175,670
|
-
|
35,861
|
6,373
|
-
|
(3,422)
|
406,389
|
|
52,295
|
60,236
|
-
|
234
|
(7,565)
|
(20,223)
|
3,967
|
88,944
|
|
216
|
58
|
-
|
896
|
73
|
20,889
|
-
|
22,132
|
|
(199)
|
(12,452)
|
-
|
(2,584)
|
(142)
|
(167)
|
-
|
(15,544)
|
|
(6,552)
|
(3,016)
|
-
|
(93)
|
(653)
|
230
|
-
|
(10,084)
|
|
45,760
|
44,826
|
-
|
(1,547)
|
(8,287)
|
729
|
3,967
|
85,448
|
|
-
|
-
|
(18,811)
|
(29)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18,840)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(60,027)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,581
|
|
(10,535)
|
(57,954)
|
-
|
(141)
|
(165)
|
(2,900)
|
-
|
(71,695)
|
|
(598)
|
(7,507)
|
-
|
(3,166)
|
(54)
|
(779)
|
-
|
(12,104)
|
|
(35,179)
|
(19,529)
|
-
|
(1,034)
|
(4,723)
|
(1,413)
|
1,957
|
(59,921)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
145,437
|
173,777
|
-
|
53,571
|
42,522
|
-
|
(36,461)
|
378,846
|
|
30,387
|
52,226
|
-
|
11,798
|
(2,826)
|
(16,734)
|
2,821
|
77,672
|
|
14
|
1,874
|
-
|
458
|
-
|
5,259
|
-
|
7,605
|
|
(282)
|
(11,443)
|
-
|
(2,623)
|
(147)
|
(210)
|
-
|
(14,705)
|
|
(5,943)
|
(5,097)
|
-
|
(18)
|
(641)
|
(564)
|
122
|
(12,141)
|
|
24,176
|
37,560
|
-
|
9,615
|
(3,614)
|
(12,249)
|
2,943
|
58,431
|
|
-
|
-
|
(4,761)
|
(29)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,790)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,000)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51,641
|
|
(27,235)
|
(59,398)
|
-
|
(495)
|
(830)
|
(477)
|
-
|
(88,435)
|
|
(548)
|
(7,322)
|
-
|
(3,144)
|
(48)
|
(1,008)
|
-
|
(12,070)
|
|
(27,514)
|
(21,130)
|
-
|
(1,100)
|
(4,201)
|
(705)
|
3,655
|
(50,995)
|
Geographical information
The Group's operations are mainly located in Brazil where it earns income and incurs expenses. The Group earns income on cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Bermuda and in Brazil. The Group, through its participation in an Offshore Vessel Joint Venture in Panama, earns income in that country and in Uruguay.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
4. Revenue
The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the period (excluding investment income - Note 7).
4.1. Disaggregated revenue information
Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers:
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
Towage and agency services
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
|
|
|
Harbour Manoeuvres
|
35,835
|
34,419
|
159,614
|
129,809
|
Special Operations
|
5,002
|
1,997
|
22,882
|
7,516
|
Ship Agency
|
2,105
|
2,151
|
9,411
|
8,111
|
Total
|
42,942
|
38,567
|
191,907
|
145,436
|
Port Terminals
|
|
|
|
|
Container Handling
|
19,749
|
22,550
|
88,083
|
85,001
|
Warehousing
|
8,594
|
8,458
|
38,235
|
31,890
|
Ancillary services
|
4,612
|
5,040
|
20,517
|
18,995
|
O&G Support Base
|
2,324
|
5,284
|
10,330
|
19,935
|
Other services
|
4,151
|
4,759
|
18,505
|
17,957
|
Total
|
39,430
|
46,091
|
175,670
|
173,778
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics
|
8,084
|
14,223
|
35,861
|
53,571
|
Total
|
8,084
|
14,223
|
35,861
|
53,571
|
Shipyard
|
|
|
|
|
Repairs / dry-docking
|
665
|
1,613
|
2,951
|
6,061
|
Total
|
665
|
1,613
|
2,951
|
6,061
|
Total
|
91,121
|
100,494
|
406,389
|
378,846
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
Timing of revenue recognition
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
90,456
|
98,881
|
403,438
|
372,785
|
Over time
|
665
|
1,613
|
2,951
|
6,061
|
Total
|
|
91,121
|
100,494
|
406,389
|
378,846
4.2. Contract balance
Trade receivables are generally received within 30 days. The carrying amount of operational trade receivables at the end of reporting period was US$37.5 million (R$194.8 million) (2019: US$47.2 million (R$190.1 million)). These amounts including US$10.8 million (R$56.0 million) (2019: US$12.4 million (R$49.8 million)) of contract assets (unbilled accounts receivables). Details are disclosed in Note 16.
There are no other contract assets and liabilities recognised for the periodic presented.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
4.3. Performance obligations
Information about the Group´s performance obligation is summarised below:
|
|
When performance obligation
|
Performance obligation
|
is typically satisfied
|
Towage and shipping agency services
|
|
Harbour Manoeuvres
|
At a point in time
|
Special Operations
|
At a point in time
|
Ship Agency
|
At a point in time
|
Container terminals offshore support bases
|
|
Container handling
|
At a point in time
|
Warehousing
|
At a point in time
|
Ancillary services
|
At a point in time
|
Offshore support base
|
At a point in time
|
Other services
|
At a point in time
|
Logistics
|
|
Logistics
|
At a point in time
|
Shipyard
|
|
Ship construction contracts
|
Over time
|
Technical assistance / dry-docking
|
Over time
The majority of Group´s performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time, upon delivery of the service, and payment is generally due within 30 days upon completion of services.
The performance obligation of ship construction contracts is satisfied over time and the revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of transactions contracted has been performed.
There are no significant judgements on both scenarios of performance obligations.
5. Employee charges and benefits expenses
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Salaries and benefits
|
(23,781)
|
(26,927)
|
(105,965)
|
(101,532)
|
Payroll taxes
|
(6,528)
|
(6,954)
|
(28,953)
|
(26,177)
|
Pension costs
|
(160)
|
(255)
|
(729)
|
(962)
|
Long-term incentive plan
|
(52)
|
(112)
|
(233)
|
(421)
|
Total
|
(30,521)
|
(34,248)
|
(135,880)
|
(129,092)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
6. Service costs and rentals
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Service costs
|
(6,300)
|
(6,032)
|
(28,431)
|
(22,763)
|
Tugs rents (1)
|
(3,950)
|
(3,487)
|
(17,592)
|
(13,158)
|
Freight
|
(1,999)
|
(3,384)
|
(8,917)
|
(12,738)
|
Port expenses
|
(1,743)
|
(2,036)
|
(7,704)
|
(7,672)
|
Vessels rents (3)
|
(387)
|
(475)
|
(1,724)
|
(1,772)
|
Equipment rents (1)
|
(327)
|
(170)
|
(1,444)
|
(648)
|
Container handling exceeding the minimum contract term (2)
|
(71)
|
(475)
|
(309)
|
(1,765)
|
Buildings rents (1)
|
(40)
|
(12)
|
(187)
|
(51)
|
Terminals rents (1)
|
(29)
|
(136)
|
(131)
|
(493)
|
Vehicles rents (1)
|
(24)
|
(82)
|
(109)
|
(312)
|
Total
|
(14,870)
|
(16,289)
|
(66,548)
|
(61,372)
As of 1 January 2019, due to the application of IFRS 16, the amounts of rental expenses are related to:
-
Expenses relating to short-term leases and low-value assets.
-
Expenses relating to container movements, which exceeds the minimum contractual movements.
-
Expenses relating to the quantity of vessel trips with variable elements.
7. Finance income and finance costs
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
Interest on investments Exchange gain on investments Exchange gain on loans Other interest income
Total finance income
Interest on bank loans Exchange loss on investments Other interest
Total finance costs
Interest on lease liabilities
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
133
|
601
|
542
|
2,262
|
4,306
|
-
|
19,720
|
-
|
-
|
492
|
-
|
1,737
|
483
|
963
|
2,143
|
3,606
|
4,922
|
2,056
|
22,405
|
7,605
|
(2,310)
|
(2,745)
|
(10,266)
|
(10,353)
|
-
|
(86)
|
-
|
(325)
|
(18)
|
(393)
|
(91)
|
(1,463)
|
(2,328)
|
(3,224)
|
(10,357)
|
(12,141)
|
(3,490)
|
(3,900)
|
(15,544)
|
(14,705)
|
(13,206)
|
(486)
|
(60,027)
|
(2,000)
|
|
|
|
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
8. Income tax expense
Income tax recognised in profit or loss:
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
Current
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
|
|
|
Brazilian taxation
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
(4,782)
|
(4,678)
|
(20,764)
|
(17,596)
|
Social contribution
|
(1,920)
|
(1,187)
|
(10,096)
|
(4,481)
|
Total Brazilian current tax
|
(6,702)
|
(5,865)
|
(30,860)
|
(22,077)
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
|
|
Total deferred tax
|
(2,803)
|
(1,507)
|
(10,612)
|
(5,820)
|
Total income tax expense
|
|
(9,505)
|
(7,372)
|
(41,472)
|
(27,897)
Brazilian income tax is calculated at 25% of the taxable profit for the period. Brazilian social contribution taxes are calculated at 9% of the taxable profit for the period.
The income tax expense for the period can be reconciled to the accounting profit as follows:
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Profit before tax
|
1,726
|
13,778
|
6,581
|
51,641
|
Tax at the standard Brazilian tax rate (34%)
|
(587)
|
(4,685)
|
(2,238)
|
(17,558)
|
Exchange variance on loans
|
16,934
|
(147)
|
79,683
|
(266)
|
Tax effect of share of results of joint ventures
|
(1,388)
|
(431)
|
(6,405)
|
(1,629)
|
Tax effect of foreign exchange gain or loss on monetary items
|
(4,490)
|
(165)
|
(20,410)
|
(680)
|
Effect of different tax rates in other jurisdictions
|
(40)
|
(6)
|
(178)
|
(22)
|
Retranslation of non-monetary items
|
(19,238)
|
543
|
(88,228)
|
1,697
|
Share option scheme
|
(18)
|
(38)
|
(79)
|
(143)
|
Non-deductible expenses
|
(113)
|
(157)
|
(510)
|
(591)
|
Net operating losses of the period
|
(836)
|
(163)
|
(2,413)
|
(613)
|
Leasing
|
46
|
35
|
198
|
131
|
Prior period adjustments
|
(128)
|
(1,892)
|
(586)
|
(7,140)
|
Termination of tax litigation
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
(12)
|
Others
|
353
|
(264)
|
(306)
|
(1,071)
|
Income tax expense
|
(9,505)
|
(7,372)
|
(41,472)
|
(27,897)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
9. Deferred taxes
The following deferred tax assets and liabilities were recognised by the Group during the current and prior reporting years:
At 1 January 2019 Charge (credit) to income Exchange differences At 31 December 2019
Charge (credit) to income Prior year adjustment Exchange differences
At 31 March 2020
At 1 January 2019 Charge (credit) to income Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2019
Charge (credit) to income Prior year adjustment Translation adjustment to real
At 31 December 2020
|
|
Unrealised
|
|
Non-
|
|
Tax
|
foreign
|
Other
|
monetary
|
|
depreciation
|
exchange
|
taxes
|
items
|
Total
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
(38,328)
|
32,174
|
39,121
|
(54,767)
|
(21,800)
|
(587)
|
(1,978)
|
3,381
|
592
|
1,408
|
1,641
|
(817)
|
(594)
|
-
|
230
|
(37,274)
|
29,379
|
41,908
|
(54,175)
|
(20,162)
|
(267)
|
16,964
|
(262)
|
(19,238)
|
(2,803)
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
-
|
18
|
8,455
|
(8,212)
|
(4,269)
|
-
|
(4,026)
|
(29,086)
|
38,131
|
37,395
|
(73,413)
|
(26,973)
|
|
Unrealised
|
|
Non-
|
|
Tax
|
foreign
|
Other
|
monetary
|
|
depreciation
|
(148,524)
(1,725)
-
(150,249)
(971)
-
-
(151,220)
At the end of the reporting period, the Group has a US$51.8 million (R$269.2 million) (2019: US$64.1 million (R$258.4 million)) balance of tax losses to carry forward available to be utilised against future taxable profits.
Brazil has no tax consolidation rules, and it applies ring fencing on a legal entity basis in determining the utilisation of net operating losses (NOL) to carryforward.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Out of US$17.4 million (R$90.3 million) (2019: US$21.3 million (R$86.0 million)) total deferred tax assets from
net operating losses, US$12.2 million (R$63.6 million) (2019: US$15.1 million (R$60.7 million)) was recognised for accounting purposes at the end of reporting period and is expected to be utilised against the cash-generating entities future taxable profits.
Deferred taxes over non-monetary items
As disclosed in Note 2 ("Basis of Preparation"), under the IAS 21 the US dollar is the functional currency for the Company, and non-monetary items are re-measured using historical exchange rates. Changes in exchange rates and indexing for tax purposes will create differences between the Brazilian Reais cost of those items (tax basis) and the equivalent US dollar amount.
The deferred tax liability or asset for those differences are recognised to neutralise the effect of changes in exchange rates on non-monetary items that were measured at historical BRL/USD versus the exchange rates at the period close.
10. Goodwill
Each CGU is assessed for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The carrying value of goodwill has been assessed with reference to its value in use reflecting the projected discounted cash flows of each CGU to which goodwill has been allocated.
Salvador and Rio Grande container terminal
The cash flows of these CGUs are derived from the most recent financial budget for which its estimate life is the remaining period of the concessions.
The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador were driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity.
The estimated average growth rate used does not exceed the historical average for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador (2019: 1%), while the discount rate used was (2019: 9.3%). The growth rates reflect the products, industries and country in which the businesses operate.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Having completed the annual impairment test, the level of headroom for each of these business units was significant and no reasonable change in any of the forecast assumptions gave rise to any impairment.
Offshore support bases
The cash-flows are based on ten-year cash flow projection plus terminal value. Future cash flows were derived from the most recent financial budget. The period of the cash flows had been determined in excess of 5 years to reflect the longer cycle period of the oil and gas industry.
The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections included sales and operating margins which were based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Brasco were driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy and demand from the Brazilian offshore oil
-
gas industry production, until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumed the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection was based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity and a growth rate that don't exceed past performance.
The discount rate applied to the cash flow projections was 14.5% (2019) and cash flows beyond the ten-year period were extrapolated using a 1.0% terminal growth rate and 4.0% inflation.
On 2019, it was concluded that carrying value of Brasco's assets of US$83.6 million (R$337.2 million) exceeded the value in use of US$70.4 million (R$283.7 million). As a result of this analysis, an impairment charge of US$13.3 million (R$53.5 million) was recognised in 2019, of which US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) against Goodwill and the remaining against other intangible assets. The impairment charge was recorded within a separate line item in the statement of profit or loss. The reason for the impairment charge arising in 2019 was an increase in the discount rate applied to the cash flows.
The key assumptions used in the value in use calculations and sensitivity to changes in assumptions are detailed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
11. Other intangible assets
Cost
|
Additions
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
Impairment - constitution
Disposals
Exchange differences
At 31 December 2019
Additions
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
Exchange differences
At 31 March 2020
Accumulated amortisation
Charge for the year
Disposals
Exchange differences
At 31 December 2019
Charge for the period
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
Exchange differences
At 31 March 2020
Carrying amount
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Cost
|
Additions
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
Impairment - constitution
Disposals
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 December 2019
Additions
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 March 2020
Accumulated amortisation
Charge for the year
Disposals
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 December 2019
Charge for the period
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 March 2020
Carrying amount
The impairment charge in 2019 refers to the impairment of Brasco's assets as described in note 10.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
12. Lease arrangements
12.1. Right-of-use
Cost or valuation
|
Contractual amendments
Additions
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Terminated contracts
Exchange differences
At 31 December 2019
Contractual amendments
Additions
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Exchange differences
At 31 March 2020
Accumulated amortisations
Charge for the year
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Terminated contracts
Exchange differences
At 31 December 2019
Charge for the period
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Exchange differences
At 31 March 2020
Carrying amount
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Cost or valuation
|
Contractual amendments
Additions
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Terminated contracts
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 December 2019
Contractual amendments
Additions
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Terminated contracts
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 March 2019
Accumulated amortisations
Charge for the year
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Terminated contracts
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 December 2019
Charge for the period
Transfers from property, plant and equipment
Terminated contracts
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 March 2020
Carrying amount
Operational assets
The main lease commitments for operational assets are described below:
The Rio Grande container terminal
The Rio Grande container terminal lease was signed on 3 February 1997 for a period of 25 years renewable for a further 25 and, in view of the compliance with the contractual requirements and advanced investments in the expansion works of the terminal, construction of a third berth of docking and of the annual volume handled together with other considerations, the Rio Grande container terminal was granted the right to renew of the lease as set forth in the first amendment signed on 7 March 2006.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Among the commitments set forth in the Lease Agreement and its Addendum, the following are highlighted:
-
Monthly payment for facilities and leased areas;
-
Payment by container moved, with a commitment for minimum contractual movement (MMC);
-
Pay per tonne in general cargo handling and unloading.
Salvador container terminal
Tecon Salvador S.A. has the right to lease and operate the Container Terminal and the Heavy and Unitized Cargo Terminal (Liaison Quay) in the Port of Salvador for 25 years renewed in 2016 for a further 25 years.
The total lease term of 50 years, until March 2050, is provided in the Second Addendum to the Rental Agreement. This addendum provides for the expansion of the lease area through the completing minimum investments.
As a result of the lease agreement with CODEBA, the Company has the following commitments:
-
Payment of monthly instalments readjusted for the minimum periodicity established in the contract;
-
Payment for the lease of the existing area and the area added under the terms of the second contractual addendum;
-
Payment of minimum contractual movement - MMC.
Wilson Sons Estaleiros
Wilson Sons Estaleiros lease commitments mainly refer to a 60-year lease right of its operational asset (30 years, renewable for a further period of 30 years, under Group's solely option). Management intention is to exercise its renewal option.
Offshore support bases
Offshore support base lease commitments mainly refer to a 30-year lease right to operate an in sheltered area at Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with privileged location to service the Campos and Santos oil producing basins.
Logistics
Logistics lease commitments mainly refer to the bonded terminals and distribution centres located in Santo André and Suape with terms between eighteen and twenty-four years.
Vessels
Chartering of vessels for maritime transport between port terminals.
The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities.
Buildings
The Group has lease commitments for its headquarters, branches and commercial offices in several Brazilian cities.
Vehicles, plant and equipment
Rental contracts mainly refer to forklifts and other operating equipment. Rental of vehicles for operational, commercial and administrative activities.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Finance Leases
Lease contracts previously classified under IAS 17 and substantially represented by Machines and Equipment.
12.2. Lease liabilities
Operational assets
Vehicles, plant and equipment
Finance leases
The breakdown of lease libilities by maturity is as follows:
Within one year
In the second year
In the third to fifth years (inclusive)
After five years
Total undiscounted lease liabilities
Adjustment to present value
Total lease liabilities
Inflation adjustment of the lease liabilities
The table below presents the lease liabilities balance considering the projected future inflation in the discounted payment flows. For the purposes of this calculation, all other assumptions were maintained.
Actual flow
Embedded interest
Lease liabilities
|
Inflated flow
Embedded interest
Lease liabilities
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
12.3. Amounts recognised in profit or loss
Amortisation of Right-of-use Amortisation of PIS and COFINS Interest on lease liabilities Interest PIS and COFINS
Variable lease payments not included in the measurement of lease liabilities (1) (2) Expenses relating to short-termleases Expenses relating to low-valueassets
Total
(2,991)
267
(3,750)
260
(458)
(4,060)
(310)
(11,042)
-
The amounts refers to payments, which exceeded the minimum forecast volumes of the Rio Grande container terminal and Salvador container terminals.
-
The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities.
The Group is not able to estimate the future cash outflows to variable lease payments due to operational, economics and exchange aspects.
12.4. Amounts recognised in the statement of cash flows
Amortisation - lease liability Interest paid - lease liability Short-term leases paid Low-value
Total
(1,572)
(3,765)
(4,060)
(310)
(9,707)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
13. Property, plant and equipment
Cost or valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charge for the year
Elimination on construction contracts
Transfers to right-of-use
Disposals
Exchange differences
At 31 December 2019
Charge for the period
Elimination on construction contracts
Transfers to right-of-use
Transfers from intangible assets
Disposals
Exchange differences
At 31 March 2020
Carrying amount
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Cost or valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 December 2019
Additions
Transfers
Transfers to right-of-use
Transfers from intangible assets
Disposals
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 March 2020
Accumulated depreciation
Charge for the year
Elimination on construction contracts
Transfers to right-of-use
Disposals
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 December 2019
Charge for the period
Elimination on construction contracts
Transfers to right-of-use
Transfers from intangible assets
Disposals
Foreign currency effect in respect of
At 31 March 2020
Carrying amount
Land and buildings with a net carrying amount of US$0.1 million (R$0.6 million) (2019: US$0.2 million (R$0.6
million)) and plant and equipment with a net carrying amount of US$0.1 million (R$0.6 million) (2019: US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million)) have been pledged as collateral for various tax lawsuits.
The Group has pledged assets with a carrying amount of approximately US$265.4 million (R$661.0 million) (2019: US$269.3 million (R$670.3 million)) to secure loans granted to the Group.
The amount of borrowing costs capitalised in 2020 is US$1.1 million (R$5.2 million) (2019: US$2.3 million (R$7.4 million)), at an average interest rate of 2.83%.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
On 31 March 2020, the Group had contractual commitments to suppliers for the acquisition and construction of property, plant and equipment amounting to US$16.7 million (R$87.0 million) (2019: US$3.0 million (R$12.2 million)). The amount mainly refers to investments in The Salvador container terminal with some smaller amounts related to the Rio Grande container terminal and Offshore support bases.
14. Inventories
Operating materials
Raw materials for construction contracts (external customers)
Total
15. Recoverable taxes
PIS and COFINS recoverable
FUNDAF recoverable
Judiciary bond recoverable
Other recoverable taxes
Total recoverable taxes non-current
PIS and COFINS recoverable
Income tax and social contribution recoverable
FUNDAF recoverable
Judiciary bond recoverable
ISS recoverable
INSS recoverable
Other recoverable taxes
Total recoverable taxes current
Total
As a matter of routine, the Group reviews taxes and levies impacting its business to ensure that payments are accurately made. In the event that tax credits arise, the Group intends to use them in future years within their legal term. If the Company does not utilise the tax credit within their legal term, a reimbursement of such amounts will be requested from the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service ("Receita Federal do Brasil").
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
16. Operational and other trade receivables
Other trade receivables
Total other non-current trade receivables
Receivable for services rendered
Allowance for bad debts
Total operational current trade receivables
Prepayment
Insurance indenisation receivable
Employee credits
Other trade receivables
Total other current trade receivables
Total
Trade receivables disclosed are classified as financial assets measured at amortised cost.
The aging list of receivables for services rendered is as follows:
Current
Overdue:
31 to 90 days
91 to 180 days
More than 180 days
Total
Generally, interest of one percent per month plus a two percent penalty is charged on overdue balances. Allowances for bad debts are recognised as a reduction of receivables and are recognised whenever a loss is identified. As of 1 January 2018, due to the application of IFRS 9, the Group has recognised an allowance for bad debts taking into account an expected credit loss model that involves historical evaluation of effective loss over billing cycles. The period over review is 3.5 years, being renewed every 180 days. The measurement of default rate shall consider the recoverability of receivables and will apply according of payment profile of the debtors. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. The provision matrix is disclosed in Note 26.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Changes in allowance for bad debts are as follows:
At 1 January 2019
Decrease in allowance
Exchange difference
At 31 December 2019
Decrease in allowance
Exchange difference
At 31 March 2020
Management believes that no additional provision is required for the allowance for bad debts.
17. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, bank accounts and short-term investments that are highly liquid and readily convertible to known amounts of cash, and which are subject to an immaterial risk of changes in value.
US dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in time deposits placed with major financial institutions, Real-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in deposit certificates and Brazilian treasury bonds.
Short-term investments
Short-term investments comprise investments with maturity dates of more than 90 days but less than 365 days.
The breakdown of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments is as follows:
|
Time deposits
Exchange funds
Cash and bank
Total
Denominated in Brazilian Real:
Cash and bank
Deposit certificates
Total
Total
Total cash and cash equivalents
Total short-term investments
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Exclusive investment fund
The Group has investments in an exclusive investment fund managed by Itaú BBA S.A. that is consolidated in this financial information. The fund portfolio is marked to fair value on a daily basis in profit and loss. This fund's financial obligations are limited to service fees to the asset management company employed to execute investment transactions, audit fees and other similar expenses. The fund's investments are highly liquid which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which is subjected to insignificant risk of changes in value.
18. Bank loans
BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
BNDES - Real
BNDES - Real
|
BNDES - Finame Real
Total BNDES
Banco do Brasil - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
Itaú - NCE - Real
Bradesco - NCE - Real
Santander - Real
Santander - Real
China Construction Bank - Real
Total others
-
As agents of the Merchant Marine Fund (Fundo da Marinha Mercante - FMM), Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") and Banco do Brasil ("BB") finance the construction of tugboats and shipyard facilities.
The breakdown of bank overdrafts and loans by maturity is as follows:
Within one year
In the second year
In the third to fifth years (including)
After five years
Total
Total current
Total non-current
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
The analysis of borrowings by currency is as follows:
|
|
At 31 December 2019
|
|
|
At 31 December 2019
Loan agreement for civil works
Due to the financing agreement with BNDES, to be used for civil works during the expansion of Tecon Salvador, the loan agreement with IFC was repaid on 30 January 2019.
Guarantees
Loans with BNDES and Banco do Brasil rely on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda or Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. For some contracts, the corporate guarantee is additional to pledge of the respective tug boat or lien on the logistics.
The loan agreement for both the Salvador and Rio Grande container terminals from Bradesco for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.
The loan agreement from Itaú for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.
The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from Santander for equipment acquisition relied on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. until its prepayment in full on 06 November 2019.
Undrawn credit facilities
At 31 March 2020, the Group had available US$85.6 million (R$444.8 million) (2019: US$104.3 million (R$420.6 million)) of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador Terminal expansion, (ii) the dry- docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Fair value
To date, management has not identified or recognised differences in the fair value and the book value of the Group's borrowings as follows:
|
Banco do Brasil
Bradesco - NCE - Real
China Construction Bank
Itaú
Santander
Total
Covenants
Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. ("WSAC") as corporate guarantor has to comply with annual loan covenants for Wilson Sons Estaleiros, Brasco Logística Offshore and Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S/A in respect of loan agreements signed with BNDES.
Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. as corporate guarantor for loan agreements signed with both Bradesco for Tecon Salvador S.A and Tecon Rio Grande, and BNDES for Tecon Salvador S.A has to comply with annual loan covenants including ratios of debt service coverage, net debt ratio over EBITDA and equity over total assets. For the BNDES agreements the Salvador container terminal has to comply with the debt service coverage ratio covenant. The ratios will be determined excluding impacts of IFRS 16.
At 31 March 2020, the Company was in compliance with all clauses in the above mentioned loan contracts.
19. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks
At 1 January 2019
Increase in provision in the period
Utilisation of provisions
Exchange difference
At 31 December 2019
Increase in provision in the period
Utilisation of provisions
Exchange difference
At 31 March 2020
13,813
1,326
(3,878)
(557)
10,704
363
(476)
(2,398)
8,193
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
At 1 January 2019
Increase (decrease) in provision in the period
Utilisation of provisions
At 31 December 2019
Increase in provision in the period
Utilisation of provisions
At 31 March 2020
In the ordinary course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the Group's policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance or merit, and to manage such claims through its lawyers.
In addition to the cases for which the Group booked provisions there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$81.7 million (R$424.6 million) (2019: US$103.6 million (R$417.5 million)) with probability of loss estimated by the legal counsels as possible.
The breakdown of possible claims is described as follows:
Tax cases
Civil cases
Labour claims
Total
The main probable and possible claims against the Group are described below:
Tax cases - The Group defends against government tax assessments considered inappropriate.
Labour claims - Most claims involve payment of health risks, additional overtime and other allowances.
Civil and environmental cases - Indemnification claims involving material damages, environmental and shipping claims and other contractual disputes.
Procedure for classification of legal liabilities identifies claims as probable, possible or remote, as assessed by the external lawyers:
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
-
Upon receipt of notices of new judicial lawsuits, external lawyers generally classify the claim as possible, recorded at the total amount involved. Wilson Sons uses the criteria of the estimated value at risk and not the total order value involved in each process.
-
Exceptionally, if there is sufficient knowledge from the beginning that there is very high or very low risk of loss, the lawyer may classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.
-
During the course of the lawsuit and considering, for instance, its first judicial decision, legal precedents, arguments of the claimant, thesis under discussion, applicable laws, documentation for the defense and other variables, the lawyer may re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.
-
When classifying the claim as a probable loss, the lawyer estimates the amount at risk for such claim.
Management are not able to give an indication when the provisions are likely to be utilised as the majority of provisions involve litigations the resolution of which is highly uncertain as to timing.
20. Operational and other trade payables
|
Advance from customers
Total operational trade payables
Other trade payables
Other advances
Other trade payables
Total other trade payables
|
5,360
|
6,990
|
27,864
|
28,174
|
Total
|
|
20,215
|
26,467
|
105,091
|
106,680
21. Taxes payable
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
PIS and COFINS payable
|
2,073
|
1,686
|
10,779
|
6,795
|
INSS payable
|
1,699
|
4,041
|
8,832
|
16,290
|
ISS payable
|
1,627
|
1,853
|
8,457
|
7,468
|
Income tax payable
|
527
|
1,365
|
2,739
|
5,501
|
FGTS payable
|
336
|
668
|
1,745
|
2,693
|
Other payable taxes
|
217
|
235
|
1,128
|
946
|
Total
|
6,479
|
9,848
|
33,680
|
39,693
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
22. Stock options plan and post-employment benefits
22.1. Stock option plan
The shareholders in special general meeting approved grant of options to eligible participants to be selected by the board on the 8 January 2014 including increase in the authorised capital of the Company through the creation of up to 4,410,927 new shares. The options provide participants with the right to acquire shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDR") in Wilson Sons Limited at a predetermined fixed price not less than the three day average mid price for the days preceding the date of option issuance. The stock option plan is detailed below:
|
|
Original
|
|
Exercise
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Total
|
Options series Grant date
|
vesting date Expiry date
|
price
|
Number
|
Expired
|
Exercised
|
Vested
|
not vested
|
subsisting
|
|
|
|
(R$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 10/01/2014
|
10/01/2017
|
10/01/2024
|
31.23
|
961,653
|
(178,695)
|
(138,039)
|
644,919
|
-
|
644,919
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 10/01/2014
|
10/01/2018
|
10/01/2024
|
31.23
|
961,653
|
(178,695)
|
(138,039)
|
644,919
|
-
|
644,919
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 10/01/2014
|
10/01/2019
|
10/01/2024
|
31.23
|
990,794
|
(184,110)
|
(129,982)
|
676,702
|
-
|
676,702
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 13/11/2014
|
13/11/2017
|
13/11/2024
|
33.98
|
45,870
|
(12,870)
|
(3,630)
|
29,370
|
-
|
29,370
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 13/11/2014
|
13/11/2018
|
13/11/2024
|
33.98
|
45,870
|
(12,870)
|
(3,630)
|
29,370
|
-
|
29,370
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 13/11/2014
|
13/11/2019
|
13/11/2024
|
33.98
|
47,260
|
(13,260)
|
(3,740)
|
30,260
|
-
|
30,260
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 11/08/2016
|
11/08/2019
|
11/08/2026
|
34.03
|
82,500
|
-
|
-
|
82,500
|
-
|
82,500
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 11/08/2016
|
11/08/2020
|
11/08/2026
|
34.03
|
82,500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
82,500
|
82,500
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 11/08/2016
|
11/08/2021
|
11/08/2026
|
34.03
|
85,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85,000
|
85,000
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 15/05/2017
|
15/05/2020
|
15/05/2027
|
38.00
|
20,130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,130
|
20,130
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 15/05/2017
|
15/05/2021
|
15/05/2027
|
38.00
|
20,130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,130
|
20,130
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 15/05/2017
|
15/05/2022
|
15/05/2027
|
38.00
|
20,740
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,740
|
20,740
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 09/11/2017
|
09/11/2020
|
09/11/2027
|
40.33
|
23,760
|
(11,880)
|
-
|
-
|
11,880
|
11,880
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 09/11/2017
|
09/11/2021
|
09/11/2027
|
40.33
|
23,760
|
(11,880)
|
-
|
-
|
11,880
|
11,880
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 09/11/2017
|
09/11/2022
|
09/11/2027
|
40.33
|
24,480
|
(12,240)
|
-
|
-
|
12,240
|
12,240
|
Total
|
|
|
|
3,436,100
|
(616,500)
|
(417,060)
|
2,138,040
|
264,500
|
2,402,540
The options terminate on their expiry date or immediately on the resignation of the director or senior employee, whichever is earlier. Options lapse if not exercised within 6 months of the date that the participant ceases to be employed or hold office within the Group by reason of, among others: injury, disability or retirement; or dismissal without cause.
Movements during the year
The following table illustrates the number and weighted average exercise prices (WAEP) of, and movements in, share options during the year:
|
|
Number
|
WAEP (R$)
|
Subsisting at 1 January 2019
|
2,755,940
|
31.96
|
Exercised during the year
|
(17,400)
|
31.23
|
Expired during the year
|
(36,000)
|
40.33
|
Subsisting at 31 December 2019
|
2,702,540
|
31.85
|
Exercised during the year 1
|
(300,000)
|
31.23
|
Subsisting at 31 March 2020
|
2,402,540
|
31.83
¹ The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$46.50.
The following fair value expense of the grant to be recorded as a liability in the respective accounting periods was determined using a binomial model based on the assumptions detailed below:
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
|
|
Projected IFRS2
|
Projected IFRS2
|
Period commencing
|
fair value expense US$
|
fair value expense R$
|
2014
|
2,826
|
7,507
|
2015
|
3,296
|
7,848
|
2016
|
3,409
|
8,234
|
2017
|
2,331
|
5,811
|
2018
|
1,303
|
3,388
|
2019
|
370
|
1,129
|
2020
|
206
|
652
|
2021
|
99
|
316
|
2022
|
27
|
85
|
Total
|
13,867
|
34,970
|
|
10 January 2014
|
13 November 2014
|
11 August 2016
|
16 May 2017
|
9 November 2017
|
Closing share price (in Real)
|
R$30.05
|
R$33.50
|
R$32.15
|
R$38.00
|
R$38.01
|
Expected volatility
|
28.00%
|
29.75%
|
31.56%
|
31.82%
|
31.82%
|
Expected life
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
Risk free rate
|
10.8%
|
12.74%
|
12.03%
|
10.17%
|
10.17%
|
Expected dividend yield
|
1.7%
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
Expected volatility was determined by calculating the historical volatility of the Company's share price. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted based on management´s best estimate for exercise restrictions and behavioural considerations.
22.2. Post-employment benefits
The Group operates a private medical insurance scheme for its employees which require the eligible employees to pay fixed monthly contributions. In accordance with regulation of the Brazilian law, eligible employees with greater than ten years' service acquire the right to remain in the plan following retirement or termination of employment, generating a post-employment commitment for the Group. Ex-employees remaining in the plan will be liable for paying the full cost of their continued scheme membership. The present value of actuarial liabilities in 31 March 2020 is US$1.9 million (R$9.7 million) (2019: US$2.4 million (R$9.5 million). The future actuarial liability for the Group relates to the potential increase in plan costs resulting from additional claims as a result of the expanded membership of the scheme.
Actuarial assumptions
The calculation of the liability generated by the post-employment commitment involves actuarial assumptions. The following are the principal actuarial assumptions at the reporting date:
Economic and financial assumptions
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
Annual interest rate
|
6.76%
|
6.76%
|
Estimated inflation rate in the long-term
|
3.50%
|
3.50%
|
Aging factor
|
Based on the experience Based on the experience
|
of Wilson Sons (1)
|
of Wilson Sons (1)
|
Health care cost trend rate
|
6.09% a.a
|
6.09% a.a
-
The amount of current contributions of both retirees and medical costs used in the actuarial valuation, in monthly amounts per health care provider, may vary between R$101.83 and R$12,486.16 (absolute value).
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Biometric and demographic assumptions
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
Employee turnover
|
21.27%
|
21.27%
|
Mortality table
|
AT-2000
|
AT-2000
|
Disability table
|
Álvaro Vindas
|
Álvaro Vindas
|
Retirement age
|
100% at 62
|
100% at 62
|
Employees who opt to keep the health plan after
|
|
|
retirement and termination
|
23%
|
23%
|
Family composition before retirement:
|
|
|
Probability of marriage
|
80% of the participants
|
80% of the participants
|
Age difference for active participants
|
Man 3 years older than the woman
|
Man 3 years older than the woman
|
Family composition before retirement
|
Composition of the family group
|
Composition of the family group
Sensitivity analysis
The present value of future liabilities may change depending on market conditions and actuarial assumptions. Changes on a relevant actuarial assumption, keeping the other assumptions constant, would have affected the defined benefit obligation as shown below:
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
CiPBO(*) - discount rate + 0.5%
|
(294)
|
(379)
|
(1,529)
|
(1,529)
|
CiPBO(*) - discount rate - 0.5%
|
412
|
532
|
2,144
|
2,144
|
CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate + 0.5%
|
348
|
449
|
1,810
|
1,810
|
CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate - 0.5%
|
(297)
|
(383)
|
(1,545)
|
(1,545)
|
CiPBO(*) - Aging factor + 0.5%
|
165
|
213
|
859
|
859
|
CiPBO(*) - Aging factor - 0.5%
|
(165)
|
(213)
|
(859)
|
(859)
-
CiPBO means Change in Projected Benefit Obligation.
23. Equity Share Capital
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
71,261,060 common shares issued and fully paid
|
9,951
|
9,918
|
26,993
|
26,860
In 2019, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 17,400 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.5 million), respectively.
In 2020, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 300,000 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.03 million (R$0.1 million) and US$2.3 million (R$9.2 million), respectively.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Dividends
The Board has approved a dividend policy defined in 2015 proposing a distribution of a target amount of 50% of the Company's net profit, provided that:
-
The dividend policy will not compromise the policy for growth of the Company whether it be, through acquisition of other companies, or by reason of development of new business.
-
The Board of Directors considers that the payment of such dividend would be in the interests of the Company and in compliance with the laws to which the Company is subject.
Earnings per share
The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data:
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
|
(7,985)
|
5,922
|
(35,805)
|
21,925
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
71,561,060
|
71,243,660
|
71,561,060
|
71,243,660
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents per share)
|
(11.16)
|
8.31
|
(50.03)
|
30.78
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
73,963,600
|
73,999,600
|
73,963,600
|
73,999,600
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents per share)
|
(10.80)
|
8.00
|
(48.41)
|
29.63
Capital reserves
The capital reserves arise principally from transfers from revenue which in prior periods were required by law to be transferred to capital reserves and other profits not available for distribution, share premium on incoming IPO issues and gains/losses on purchase and sale of non-controlling interest.
Profit reserve
An amount equal to 5% of the Company's net profit for the current year is to be credited to a retained earnings account to be called "profit reserve" until such account equals 20% of the Company's paid up share capital.
Additional paid in capital
The additional paid in capital arises from purchase of non-controlling interests in Brasco, sales of shares to non- controlling interests of Tecon Salvador S/A in 2011 and the purchase of non-controlling interests in Tecon Salvador S/A in 2016.
Translation reserve
The translation reserve arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than the US Dollar.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
24. Subsidiaries
Details of the Company's subsidiaries, and other entities and operations under its control, at the end of the reporting period are as follows:
|
|
Place of
|
|
|
|
incorporation
|
Proportion of ownership interest
|
Holding company
|
and operation
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
WS Participações Ltda
|
Brazil
|
-
|
100%
|
WS Participaciones S.A.
|
Uruguay
|
100%
|
100%
|
Wilson, Sons Administração de Bens Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
-
|
100%
|
Towage
|
|
|
|
Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S.A.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Shipyards
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Comércio, Indústria, e Agência de Navegação Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Wilson, Sons Estaleiros Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Shipping agency
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Agência Marítima Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Transamérica Visas Serviços de Despachos Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Logística Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
EADI Santo André Terminal de Carga Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.(1)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Offshore support bases
|
|
|
|
Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Container terminal
|
|
|
|
Tecon Rio Grande S.A.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Tecon Salvador S.A.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
-
The Group considers that it controls the subsidiary Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda., despite having 50% of shares. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda.
25. Joint ventures and joint operations
The Group holds the following significant interests in joint operations and joint ventures at the end of the reporting period:
|
|
Place of
|
Proportion
|
|
incorporation
|
of ownership interest
|
Towage
|
and operation
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros (¹)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Baia de São Marcos (¹)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Offshore support vessels
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.(²)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A. (³)
|
Panamá
|
50%
|
50%
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
-
Joint operations.
-
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. controls Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A. These latter two companies are indirect joint
ventures of the Company.
(³) Atlantic Offshore S.A. controls South Patagonia S.A. This Company is indirect joint venture of Wilson Sons Limited.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
25.1. Joint operations
The following amounts are included in the Group's financial information as a result of proportional consolidation of joint operations listed above:
Income
Expenses
Net income
Intangible assets Right of use
Property, plant & equipment Inventories
Trade and other trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents
Total assets
Trade and other trade payables Deferred tax liabilities Obligations under finance leases
Total liabilities
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
2,987
|
2,676
|
13,284
|
10,090
|
(1,163)
|
(1,734)
|
(5,046)
|
(6,532)
|
1,824
|
942
|
8,238
|
3,558
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
10
|
13
|
53
|
53
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
14
|
2,474
|
2,619
|
12,860
|
10,557
|
484
|
482
|
2,518
|
1,941
|
1,822
|
2,365
|
9,473
|
9,531
|
551
|
874
|
2,864
|
3,524
|
5,343
|
6,356
|
27,776
|
25,620
|
(5,051)
|
(6,235)
|
(26,258)
|
(25,132)
|
(291)
|
(118)
|
(1,515)
|
(477)
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(11)
|
(5,343)
|
(6,356)
|
(27,776)
|
(25,620)
25.2. Joint ventures
The following amounts are not consolidated in the Group's financial information as they are considered as joint ventures. The Group´s interests on joint ventures are equity accounted.
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
|
|
|
31/03/2019
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of profit or loss
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Revenue
|
32,107
|
(2,685)
|
-
|
29,422
|
28,140
|
(2,647)
|
-
|
25,493
|
Raw materials and consumable used
|
(1,969)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,969)
|
(1,910)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,910)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(9,454)
|
-
|
-
|
(9,454)
|
(10,471)
|
-
|
-
|
(10,471)
|
Right-of-use
|
(2,646)
|
-
|
2,527
|
(119)
|
(2,400)
|
-
|
2,277
|
(123)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
(10,378)
|
-
|
-
|
(10,378)
|
(10,099)
|
-
|
-
|
(10,099)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(3,706)
|
2,685
|
(2,319)
|
(3,340)
|
|
(3,856)
|
2,647
|
(2,465)
|
(3,674)
|
Results from operating activities
|
3,954
|
-
|
208
|
4,162
|
|
(596)
|
-
|
(188)
|
(784)
|
Finance income
|
(178)
|
-
|
-
|
(178)
|
96
|
-
|
-
|
96
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(214)
|
-
|
189
|
(25)
|
(331)
|
-
|
-
|
(331)
|
Finance costs
|
(4,269)
|
-
|
-
|
(4,269)
|
(4,346)
|
-
|
284
|
(4,062)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
(18,215)
|
-
|
2,600
|
(15,615)
|
|
769
|
-
|
(497)
|
272
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
(18,922)
|
-
|
2,997
|
(15,925)
|
|
(4,408)
|
-
|
(401)
|
(4,809)
|
Income tax expense
|
10,758
|
-
|
(62)
|
10,696
|
|
1,868
|
-
|
-
|
1,868
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
(8,164)
|
-
|
2,935
|
(5,229)
|
(2,540)
|
-
|
(401)
|
(2,941)
|
Participation
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity result
|
(4,082)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,270)
|
-
|
-
|
-
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
|
|
|
31/03/2019
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of profit or loss
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Revenue
|
143,524
|
(11,975)
|
-
|
131,549
|
106,095
|
(9,983)
|
-
|
96,112
|
Raw materials and consumable used
|
(8,798)
|
-
|
-
|
(8,798)
|
(7,213)
|
-
|
-
|
(7,213)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(42,022)
|
-
|
-
|
(42,022)
|
(39,473)
|
-
|
-
|
(39,473)
|
Right-of-use
|
(11,296)
|
-
|
11,264
|
(32)
|
(9,052)
|
-
|
8,589
|
(463)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
(46,209)
|
-
|
-
|
(46,209)
|
(38,073)
|
-
|
-
|
(38,073)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(16,653)
|
11,975
|
(10,288)
|
(14,966)
|
|
(14,537)
|
9,983
|
(9,300)
|
(13,854)
|
Results from operating activities
|
18,546
|
-
|
976
|
19,522
|
|
(2,253)
|
-
|
(711)
|
(2,964)
|
Finance income
|
(1,189)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,189)
|
364
|
-
|
-
|
364
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(949)
|
-
|
837
|
(112)
|
(1,122)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,122)
|
Finance costs
|
(19,049)
|
-
|
-
|
(19,049)
|
(16,519)
|
-
|
1,072
|
(15,447)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
(84,055)
|
-
|
13,727
|
(70,328)
|
|
2,786
|
-
|
(1,873)
|
913
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
(86,696)
|
-
|
15,540
|
(71,156)
|
|
(16,744)
|
-
|
(1,512)
|
(18,256)
|
Income tax expense
|
49,016
|
-
|
(283)
|
48,733
|
|
7,164
|
-
|
-
|
7,164
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
(37,680)
|
-
|
15,257
|
(22,423)
|
(9,580)
|
-
|
(1,512)
|
(11,092)
|
Participation
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity result
|
(18,840)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,790)
|
-
|
-
|
-
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of financial position
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Right-of-use
|
17,629
|
-
|
(16,594)
|
1,035
|
20,280
|
-
|
(19,120)
|
1,160
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
586,774
|
-
|
-
|
586,774
|
596,213
|
-
|
-
|
596,213
|
Long-term investment
|
2,172
|
-
|
-
|
2,172
|
2,185
|
-
|
-
|
2,185
|
Other assets
|
11,512
|
-
|
-
|
11,512
|
11,753
|
-
|
-
|
11,753
|
Trade and other trade receivables
|
28,891
|
(516)
|
-
|
28,375
|
35,182
|
(665)
|
-
|
34,517
|
Derivative
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
21,314
|
-
|
-
|
21,314
|
|
21,183
|
-
|
-
|
21,183
|
Total assets
|
668,292
|
(516)
|
(16,594)
|
651,182
|
|
686,799
|
(665)
|
(19,120)
|
667,014
|
Bank loans
|
431,810
|
-
|
-
|
431,810
|
440,561
|
-
|
-
|
440,561
|
Lease liability
|
19,816
|
-
|
(19,529)
|
287
|
20,685
|
-
|
(21,607)
|
(922)
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
43,249
|
-
|
-
|
43,249
|
39,884
|
-
|
-
|
39,884
|
Trade and other trade payables
|
90,627
|
(516)
|
-
|
90,111
|
93,305
|
(665)
|
-
|
92,640
|
Equity
|
82,790
|
-
|
2,935
|
85,725
|
|
92,364
|
-
|
2,487
|
94,851
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
668,292
|
(516)
|
(16,594)
|
651,182
|
|
686,799
|
(665)
|
(19,120)
|
667,014
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of financial position
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Right-of-use
|
91,648
|
-
|
(86,266)
|
5,382
|
81,743
|
-
|
(77,068)
|
4,675
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
3,050,462
|
-
|
-
|
3,050,462
|
2,403,157
|
-
|
-
|
2,403,157
|
Long-term investment
|
11,292
|
-
|
-
|
11,292
|
8,807
|
-
|
-
|
8,807
|
Other assets
|
59,849
|
-
|
-
|
59,849
|
47,371
|
-
|
-
|
47,371
|
Trade and other trade receivables
|
150,196
|
(2,683)
|
-
|
147,513
|
141,808
|
(2,680)
|
-
|
139,128
|
Derivative
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
110,803
|
-
|
-
|
110,803
|
|
85,383
|
-
|
-
|
85,383
|
Total assets
|
3,474,250
|
(2,683)
|
(86,266)
|
3,385,301
|
|
2,768,281
|
(2,680)
|
(77,068)
|
2,688,533
|
Bank loans
|
2,244,851
|
-
|
-
|
2,244,851
|
1,775,769
|
-
|
-
|
1,775,769
|
Lease liability
|
103,017
|
-
|
(101,523)
|
1,494
|
83,375
|
-
|
(87,092)
|
(3,717)
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
224,839
|
-
|
-
|
224,839
|
160,763
|
-
|
-
|
160,763
|
Trade and other trade payables
|
471,142
|
(2,683)
|
-
|
468,459
|
376,084
|
(2,680)
|
-
|
373,404
|
Equity
|
430,401
|
-
|
15,257
|
445,658
|
|
372,290
|
-
|
10,024
|
382,314
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
3,474,250
|
(2,683)
|
(86,266)
|
3,385,301
|
|
2,768,281
|
(2,680)
|
(77,068)
|
2,688,533
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
We have not given separated disclosure of all material Joint Ventures because they belong the same economic group and are managed on a unified basis. Wilson Sons Limited holds a non-controlling interest in Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A and Atlantic Offshore S.A.
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A is a controlling shareholder of Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A, while the Atlantic Offshore S.A. is a controlling shareholder of South Patagonia S.A.
Guarantees
Loan agreements of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and subsidiaries with the BNDES are guaranteed by a lien on the financed supply vessels and in the majority of the contracts a corporate guarantee from both Wilson Sons Administração e Comércio and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, each guaranteeing 50% of its subsidiary's debt balance with the BNDES. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$174.6 million (R$907.7 million).
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. subsidiary´s loan agreement with Banco do Brasil is guaranteed by a pledge on the financed offshore support vessels. The security package also includes a standby letter of credit issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones - Chile for part of the debt balance, assignment of Petrobras' long-term contracts and a corporate guarantee issued by Inversiones Magallanes Ltda - Chile. A cash reserve account of US$2.2 million (R$8.6 million), classified as a long term investment is required to be maintained until full repayment of the loan agreement. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$29.9 million (R$155.4 million).
The loan agreements for Atlantic Offshore from Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB" for the financing of the offshore support vessels is guaranteed by a pledge on the vessels, the shares of Atlantic Offshore and a corporate guarantee for half of the credit from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, which is the partner in the business, guarantee the other half of the loans. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$11.4 million (R$59.3 million).
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Covenants
On 31 March 2020, the Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.´s subsidiary was in compliance with covenant ratios with Banco do Brasil.
Atlantic Offshore S.A. has to comply with specific financial covenants on its two loan agreements with Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB". At 31 March 2020 the subsidiary was in compliance with all loan agreement clauses.
Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks
In its ordinary course of business in Brazil, Wilson, Sons Ultratug Offshore S.A. (WSUT) remains exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the WSUT policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance in merit, and to manage such claims through its legal counsel.
The breakdown of possible losses is described as follows:
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Tax cases
|
6,515
|
8,304
|
33,871
|
33,471
|
Labour claims
|
5,255
|
7,192
|
27,321
|
28,990
|
Civil claims
|
4
|
6
|
22
|
22
|
Total
|
61,214
|
15,502
|
11,775
|
62,483
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
25.3. Investment in joint ventures
The investments valued by using the equity accounting method are shown as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investee's
|
Elimination of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
profit on
|
Investee's
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Ownership
|
Share
|
shareholders'
|
Construction
|
adjusted
|
Equity in
|
Book value
|
|
Currency
|
shares
|
interest - %
|
capital
|
equity
|
Contracts
|
profit or loss
|
subsidiaries
|
of investment
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
US$
|
102,469,250
|
50.00
|
40,138
|
77,512
|
(30,752)
|
(9,207)
|
(4,604)
|
23,380
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
US$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
8,010
|
4,854
|
-
|
1,057
|
529
|
2,427
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
US$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
1,752
|
424
|
-
|
(14)
|
(7)
|
212
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
82,790
|
(30,752)
|
(8,164)
|
(4,082)
|
26,019
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
R$
|
102,469,250
|
50.00
|
102,469
|
402,964
|
(159,870)
|
(42,311)
|
(21,156)
|
121,546
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
R$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
18,345
|
25,237
|
-
|
4,689
|
2,345
|
12,619
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
R$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
5,824
|
2,200
|
-
|
(58)
|
(29)
|
1,100
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
430,401
|
(159,870)
|
(37,680)
|
(18,840)
|
135,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investee's
|
Elimination of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
profit on
|
Investee's
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Ownership
|
Share
|
shareholders'
|
Construction
|
adjusted
|
Equity in
|
Book value
|
|
Currency
|
shares
|
interest - %
|
capital
|
equity
|
Contracts
|
profit or loss
|
subsidiaries
|
of investment
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
US$
|
102,469,250
|
50.00
|
40,138
|
87,708
|
(31,696)
|
(3,000)
|
(1,500)
|
28,006
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
US$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
8,010
|
4,096
|
-
|
4,188
|
2,094
|
2,048
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
US$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
1,752
|
560
|
-
|
(60)
|
(30)
|
280
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
92,364
|
(31,696)
|
1,128
|
564
|
30,334
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
R$
|
102,469,250
|
50.00
|
102,469
|
353,525
|
(127,757)
|
(11,709)
|
(5,854)
|
112,884
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
R$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
18,345
|
16,508
|
-
|
16,560
|
8,280
|
8,254
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
R$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
5,824
|
2,257
|
-
|
(231)
|
(116)
|
1,129
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
372,290
|
(127,757)
|
4,620
|
2,310
|
122,267
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
The reconciliation of the investment in joint ventures balance, including the impact of profit recognised by joint ventures:
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
At 1 January 2019
|
26,528
|
102,791
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
564
|
2,310
|
Capital increase
|
3,527
|
13,508
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
156
|
609
|
Post-employment benefits
|
(51)
|
(205)
|
Derivatives
|
(380)
|
(1,469)
|
Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais
|
(10)
|
4,723
|
At 31 December 2019
|
30,334
|
122,267
|
Equity in subsidiaries
|
(4,082)
|
(18,840)
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
8
|
36
|
Derivatives
|
(179)
|
(931)
|
Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais
|
(62)
|
32,733
|
At 31 March 2020
|
|
26,019
|
135,265
26. Financial instruments and risk assessment
-
Capital risk management
The Group manages its capital to ensure that its entities will be able to continue as going concerns while maximizing the return to stakeholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The Group's capital structure consists of debt (which includes the borrowings disclosed in Note 18), cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments disclosed in Note 17, and equity attributable to owners of the parent company comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in Note 23.
-
Categories of financial instruments
|
|
|
Fair value
|
Book value
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
Financial assets classified as amortised cost
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
31,429
|
12,616
|
31,429
|
12,616
|
Time deposit
|
14,172
|
-
|
14,172
|
-
|
Short-term Investments
|
-
|
14,077
|
-
|
14,077
|
Deposit certificates
|
5,848
|
-
|
5,848
|
-
|
Operational trade receivables
|
37,476
|
47,154
|
37,476
|
47,154
|
Intergroup loans
|
30,218
|
30,132
|
30,218
|
30,132
|
Total financial assets - amortised cost
|
119,143
|
103,979
|
119,143
|
103,979
|
Financial assets classified as FVPL
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
29,639
|
34,739
|
29,639
|
34,739
|
Exchange funds
|
15,716
|
16,292
|
15,716
|
16,292
|
Total financial assets - FVPL
|
45,355
|
51,031
|
45,355
|
51,031
|
Total
|
164,498
|
155,010
|
164,498
|
155,010
|
Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
324,319
|
334,978
|
324,319
|
334,978
|
Trade payables
|
14,076
|
18,567
|
14,076
|
18,567
|
Lease liabilities
|
156,040
|
194,148
|
156,040
|
194,148
|
Total financial instruments - amortised cost
|
494,435
|
547,693
|
494,435
|
547,693
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
494,435
|
547,693
|
494,435
|
547,693
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
|
|
|
Fair value
|
Book value
|
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
Financial assets classified as amortised cost
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
163,390
|
50,856
|
163,390
|
50,856
|
Time deposit
|
73,676
|
-
|
73,676
|
-
|
Short-term Investments
|
-
|
56,740
|
-
|
56,740
|
Deposit certificates
|
30,400
|
-
|
30,400
|
-
|
Operational trade receivables
|
194,829
|
190,064
|
194,829
|
190,064
|
Intergroup loans
|
157,096
|
121,453
|
157,096
|
121,453
|
Total financial assets - amortised cost
|
619,391
|
419,113
|
619,391
|
419,113
|
Financial assets classified as FVPL
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
154,084
|
140,020
|
154,084
|
140,020
|
Exchange funds
|
81,705
|
65,666
|
81,705
|
65,666
|
Total financial assets - FVPL
|
235,789
|
205,686
|
235,789
|
205,686
|
Total
|
855,180
|
624,799
|
855,180
|
624,799
|
Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
1,686,037
|
1,350,196
|
1,686,037
|
1,350,196
|
Trade payables
|
73,177
|
74,838
|
73,177
|
74,838
|
Lease liabilities
|
811,205
|
782,552
|
811,205
|
782,552
|
Total financial instruments - amortised cost
|
2,570,419
|
2,207,586
|
2,570,419
|
2,207,586
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,570,419
|
2,207,586
|
2,570,419
|
2,207,586
-
Financial risk management objectives
The Group monitors and manages financial risks related to the operations. A financial risk committee meets regularly to assess financial risks and decide mitigation based on guidelines stated in the Group's financial risk policy.
These risks include market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The primary objective is to minimise exposure to those risks by using financial instruments and by assessing and controlling the credit and liquidity risks. The Group may use derivatives and other financial instruments for hedging purposes only.
-
Foreign currency risk management
The operating cash flows are exposed to currency fluctuations because they are denominated partially in Brazilian Real. These proportions vary according to the characteristics of each business.
Cash flows from investments in fixed assets are denominated partly in Brazilian Real. These investments are subject to currency fluctuations between the moment when those goods or services are acquired and the actual payment date. The resources and their application are monitored with purpose of matching the currency cash flows and payment dates.
In general terms, the Group seeks to neutralise the currency risk of operating cash flows by matching revenues and expenses. Furthermore, the Group seeks to generate an operating cash surplus in the same currency in which the debt service of each business is denominated.
The Group has part of its debt and part of its Cash and cash equivalents denominated in Brazilian Real.
The carrying amounts of the Group's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities at the reporting dates are as follows:
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Amounts denominated in Real
|
155,160
|
173,593
|
313,912
|
381,839
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Amounts denominated in Real
|
806,631
|
699,582
|
1,631,936
|
1,539,080
Foreign currency sensitivity analysis
The sensitivity analysis presented in the following sections estimates the impacts of the Brazilian Real devaluation against the US Dollar based on the position at 31 March 2020. Three exchange rate scenarios are contemplated: the likely scenario (Probable) and two scenarios of deterioration of 25% (Possible) and 50% (Remote) in the exchange rate. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" report to determine the probable scenario.
31/03/2020
Exchange rates (1)
|
Probable scenario
|
|
Possible scenario (25%)
|
|
Remote scenario (50%)
|
R$4.8000 / US$1.00
|
|
R$6.0000 / US$1.00
|
|
R$7.2000 / US$1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
155,160
|
Exchange effects
|
12,888
|
(20,722)
|
(43,128)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
313,912
|
Exchange effects
|
(26,074)
|
41,923
|
87,255
|
|
|
|
|
(13,186)
|
21,201
|
44,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
806,631
|
Exchange effects
|
67,001
|
(107,726)
|
(224,210)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
1,631,936
|
Exchange effects
|
(135,553)
|
217,945
|
453,610
|
|
|
|
|
(68,552)
|
110,219
|
229,400
-
Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 April 2020.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
31/12/2019
Exchange rates (1)
|
Probable scenario
|
|
Possible scenario (25%)
|
|
Remote scenario (50%)
|
R$4.0500 / US$1.00
|
|
R$5.0625 / US$1.00
|
|
R$6.0750 / US$1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
173,593
|
Exchange effects
|
(827)
|
(35,374)
|
(58,406)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
381,839
|
Exchange effects
|
1,820
|
77,824
|
128,493
|
|
|
|
|
993
|
42,450
|
70,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
699,582
|
Exchange effects
|
(3,334)
|
(142,583)
|
(235,416)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
1,539,080
|
Exchange effects
|
7,334
|
313,684
|
517,916
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
171,101
|
282,500
-
Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 January 2020.
Derivative financial instruments
The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations, all such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee, Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss.
Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, this swap was settled in January 2019.
-
Interest rate risk management
The Group holds most of its debts linked to fixed rates and most of which are with the FMM (Merchant Marine Fund).
Other loans exposed to floating rates are as follows:
-
-
TJLP (Brazilian Long Term Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations;
-
DI (Brazilian Interbank Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and;
-
6-monthLibor (London Interbank Offered Rate) for US Dollar-denominated funding for port operations (Eximbank).
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
The Group´s Brazilian Real-denominated investments yield interest rates corresponding to the DI daily fluctuation for privately-issued securities and/or "Selic-Over"government-issued bonds. The US Dollar- denominated investments are short-term time deposits.
Interest rate sensitivity analysis
The Group does not currently fair value account for financial assets or liabilities through profit or loss. Therefore, a change in interest rates at the reporting date would not change the profit or loss result. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), Bloomberg and Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) data to estimate the probable scenarios.
The following analysis concerns a possible fluctuation of revenue or expenses linked to the transactions and scenarios shown, without considering their fair value.
31/03/2020
CDI(1), TJLP(2), IPCA(3), Libor (4), and DI - BM&F(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
|
|
|
3,17%
|
3,96%
|
4,76%
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
|
|
|
4,94%
|
6,18%
|
7,41%
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
|
|
|
3,30%
|
4,13%
|
4,95%
|
|
Investments - Libor 12
|
|
|
|
3,17%
|
3,44%
|
3,70%
|
|
Investments - CDI
|
|
|
|
3,17%
|
3,96%
|
4,76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
Scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
CDI
|
68,501
|
Interest
|
260
|
(169)
|
(594)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
881
|
Interest
|
-
|
(7)
|
(14)
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
IPCA
|
31,067
|
Interest
|
-
|
(176)
|
(351)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
None
|
223,870
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
324,319
|
|
260
|
(352)
|
(959)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
29,910
|
Income
|
-
|
17
|
34
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
35,486
|
Income
|
1
|
173
|
346
|
|
Total investments
|
|
65,396
|
|
1
|
190
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
261
|
(162)
|
(579)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
Scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
CDI
|
356,115
|
Interest
|
1,351
|
(877)
|
(3,089)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
4,578
|
Interest
|
-
|
(37)
|
(73)
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
IPCA
|
161,507
|
Interest
|
-
|
(915)
|
(1,822)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
None
|
1,163,837
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
1,686,037
|
|
1,351
|
(1,829)
|
(4,984)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
155,493
|
Income
|
-
|
89
|
177
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
184,483
|
Income
|
6
|
902
|
1,798
|
|
Total investments
|
|
339,976
|
|
6
|
991
|
1,975
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
1,357
|
(838)
|
(3,009)
|
-
Information source: B3 (Brasilia Bolsa Balcão), report from 14 April 2020
-
Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 April 2020
-
Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 14 April 2020
-
Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 April 2020
-
Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 14 April 2020
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
The net effect was obtained by assuming a 3 month period starting 31 March 2020 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate.
31/12/2019
CDI (1), TJLP(2) , IPCA(3) , Libor (4) and Di - BM&F(5)
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Transaction
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Loans - CDI
|
4.50%
|
5.63%
|
6.75%
|
Loans - TJLP
|
5.09%
|
6.36%
|
7.64%
|
Loans - IPCA
|
4.31%
|
5.39%
|
6.47%
|
Investments - Libor 12
|
3.17%
|
3.67%
|
4.16%
|
Investments - CDI
|
4.50%
|
5.63%
|
6.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
CDI
|
65,974
|
Interest
|
(47)
|
(574)
|
(1,095)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
1,190
|
Interest
|
-
|
(10)
|
(20)
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
IPCA
|
39,680
|
Interest
|
-
|
(317)
|
(632)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
None
|
228,134
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
334,978
|
|
(47)
|
(901)
|
(1,747)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
24,153
|
Income
|
-
|
56
|
111
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
34,739
|
Income
|
85
|
1,105
|
2,125
|
|
Total investments
|
|
58,892
|
|
85
|
1,161
|
2,236
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
38
|
260
|
489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
CDI
|
265,921
|
Interest
|
(190)
|
(2,313)
|
(4,415)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
4,798
|
Interest
|
-
|
(40)
|
(79)
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
IPCA
|
159,940
|
Interest
|
-
|
(1,279)
|
(2,547)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
None
|
919,537
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
1,350,196
|
|
(190)
|
(3,632)
|
(7,041)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
97,355
|
Income
|
-
|
225
|
449
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
140,021
|
Income
|
341
|
4,453
|
8,565
|
|
Total investments
|
|
237,376
|
|
341
|
4,678
|
9,014
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
151
|
1,046
|
1,973
|
-
Information source: B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão), report from 13 January 2020.
-
Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 January 2020.
-
Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 13 January 2020.
-
Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 January 2020.
-
Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 13 January 2020.
The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2019 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Derivative financial instruments
The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee. Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss.
The Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to the new contract with BNDES, the derivative was settled in January 2019.
-
Liquidity risk management
The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash reserves, banking facilities and reserve borrowing facilities, continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows, and matching the maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities.
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in fulfilling obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled with cash payments or other financial assets. The Group's approach in managing liquidity is to ensure that the Group always has sufficient liquidity to fulfil the obligations that expire, under normal and stress conditions, without causing unacceptable losses or risk damage to the reputation of the Group.
The Group ensures that it has sufficient cash reserves to meet the expected operational expenses, including financial obligations. This practice excludes the potential impact of extreme circumstances that cannot be reasonably foreseen, such as natural disasters.
The following tables detail the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities. The tables have been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows.
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
More than
|
|
31 March 2020
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
%
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
3.01%
|
30,585
|
65,960
|
23,967
|
120,512
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
2.75%
|
29,472
|
99,143
|
131,040
|
259,655
|
Lease liability (IFRS 16)
|
8.79%
|
17,934
|
65,467
|
299,495
|
382,896
|
|
|
77,991
|
230,570
|
454,502
|
763,063
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
More than
|
|
31 March 2020
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
%
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
3.01%
|
159,002
|
342,906
|
124,597
|
626,505
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
2.75%
|
153,216
|
515,415
|
681,238
|
1,349,869
|
Lease liability (IFRS 16)
|
8.79%
|
93,236
|
340,345
|
1,556,985
|
1,990,566
|
|
|
405,454
|
1,198,666
|
2,362,820
|
3,966,940
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
More than
|
|
31 December 2019
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
%
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
3.07%
|
18,362
|
81,187
|
32,264
|
131,813
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
2.75%
|
30,869
|
101,423
|
138,093
|
270,385
|
Lease liability (under IAS 17)
|
3.17%
|
67
|
11
|
-
|
78
|
Lease liability
|
8.80%
|
22,851
|
81,399
|
371,236
|
475,486
|
|
|
72,149
|
264,020
|
541,593
|
877,762
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
More than
|
|
31 December 2019
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
%
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
3.07%
|
74,012
|
327,240
|
130,047
|
531,299
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
2.75%
|
124,424
|
408,806
|
556,611
|
1,089,841
|
Lease liability (under IAS 17)
|
3.17%
|
270
|
44
|
-
|
314
|
Lease liability
|
8.80%
|
92,104
|
328,094
|
1,496,339
|
1,916,537
|
|
|
290,810
|
1,064,184
|
2,182,997
|
3,537,991
-
Credit risk
The Group's credit risk can be attributed mainly to balances such as cash and cash equivalents, short term investments, debt securities, loans, trade receivables and other trade receivables. The disclosure in the balance sheet are shown net of the allowance for bad debts.
The Group invests temporary cash surpluses in government and private bonds, according to regulations approved by management, which follow the Group policy on credit risk concentration. Credit risk on investments in non-government backed bonds is mitigated by investing only in assets issued by leading financial institutions.
The Group's sales policy follows the criteria for credit sales set by management, which seeks to mitigate any loss due to customer default.
|
|
Nota
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
17
|
96,804
|
63,647
|
503,255
|
256,542
|
Short-term investments
|
17
|
-
|
14,077
|
-
|
56,740
|
Operational trade receivables
|
16
|
37,476
|
47,154
|
194,829
|
190,064
|
Other receivables
|
16
|
7,202
|
9,931
|
37,436
|
40,029
|
Exposed to credit risk
|
|
141,482
|
134,809
|
735,520
|
543,375
Operational trade receivables
An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group evaluates the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables and contract assets as low, as historically trade receivables are generally received between 30 and 45 days.
|
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
31 March 2020
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Expected credit loss rate
|
0.11%
|
0.11%
|
2.27%
|
5.65%
|
55.54%
|
|
Receivables for services rendered
|
32,531
|
2,725
|
795
|
1,205
|
819
|
38,075
|
Accumulated credit loss
|
(54)
|
(3)
|
(18)
|
(68)
|
(456)
|
(599)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
31 March 2020
Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss
31 December 2019
Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss
31 December 2019
Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
0.11%
|
0.11%
|
2.27%
|
5.65%
|
55.54%
|
|
169,118
|
14,166
|
4,133
|
6,265
|
4,261
|
197,943
|
(282)
|
(16)
|
(94)
|
(354)
|
(2.368)
|
(3.114)
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
0.19%
|
0.19%
|
1.78%
|
12.11%
|
60.38%
|
|
37,146
|
7,641
|
1,434
|
694
|
1,076
|
47,991
|
(63)
|
(15)
|
(26)
|
(84)
|
(649)
|
(837)
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
0.19%
|
0.19%
|
1.78%
|
12.11%
|
60.38%
|
|
149,723
|
30,799
|
5,781
|
2,799
|
4,336
|
193,438
|
(254)
|
(60)
|
(103)
|
(339)
|
(2,618)
|
(3,374)
-
Fair value of financial instruments
The Group's financial instruments are recorded in balance sheet accounts at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019 at amounts consistent with the fair value at those dates. These instruments are managed though operating strategies aimed to obtain liquidity, profitability and security. The control policy consists of ongoing monitoring of rates agreed versus those in force in the market, and confirmation of whether its short-term financial investments are being properly marked to market by the institutions dealing with its funds.
The determination of estimated realisable values of the Group's financial assets and liabilities relies on information available in the market and relevant assessment methodologies. Nevertheless, considerable judgment is required when interpreting market data to derive the most adequate estimated realisable value.
IFRS 7 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives:
-
-
the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements),
-
the second highest priority to inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) (Level 2 measurements), and
-
the lowest priority to measurements involving significant unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements).
All the Group's financial instruments (as disclosed in note 26 b) are considered as level 2. There were no amounts related to levels 1 or 3 at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.
-
Criteria, assumptions and limitations used when computing market values
Cash and cash equivalents
The market values of the bank current account balances are consistent with book balances.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Investments
The market values of the short term investments are consistent with book balances.
Trade and other trade receivables/payables
According to management estimates the market values of the trade receivables and trade payables are consistent with book balances.
Bank and loans
Fair value of loan arrangements were calculated at their present value determined by future cash flows and at interest rates applicable to instruments of similar nature, terms and risks or at market quotations of these securities. Fair value measurements recognised in the consolidated financial statements are grouped into levels based on the degree to which the fair value is observable.
The fair values of BNDES, BB, CCB, Itaú and Santander financing arrangements are considered similar to their carrying amounts as the Group has to date not identified comparable instruments.
27. Related-party transactions
Transactions between the Company and its related party subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the Group and its associates, joint ventures, other investments and other related parties are disclosed below.
There are no repayment terms and it is not the intention of the parties the loan would be repaid within one year.
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(liabilities)
|
Revenues
|
Expenses
|
|
|
(liabilities)
|
Revenues
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Joint operations and joint ventures:
|
-
|
-
|
(63)
|
-
|
-
|
(276)
|
1.
|
Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.
|
48
|
-
|
-
|
250
|
-
|
-
|
2.
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coqueiros
|
1,800
|
54
|
-
|
9,358
|
242
|
-
|
3. Consórcio de Rebocadores Baía de São
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marcos
|
10,177
|
142
|
-
|
52,907
|
634
|
-
|
4. Wilson, Sons Ultratug and subsidiaries
|
20,167
|
-
|
-
|
104,840
|
-
|
-
|
5.
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
-
|
-
|
6.
|
Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda.
|
-
|
-
|
(63)
|
-
|
-
|
(276)
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Gouvêa Vieira Advogados
|
-
|
-
|
(11)
|
-
|
-
|
(47)
|
8.
|
CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda.
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(27)
|
Three-month period ended 31 March 2020
|
32,198
|
196
|
(80)
|
167,386
|
876
|
(350)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
32,672
|
1,054
|
(486)
|
|
|
131,690
|
4,087
|
(1,910)
|
Three-month period ended 31 March 2019
|
|
36,753
|
695
|
(115)
|
|
|
143,213
|
2,644
|
(434)
-
Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. is 50% owned by the Group and rents terminal warehousing from the Group. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda. Mr Augusto Cezar Baião is a minority shareholder of Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda..
2-3. The transactions with the joint operations are disclosed as a result of proportionate amounts not eliminated on consolidation.
-
Related party loan with Wilson, Sons Ultratug (interest - 0.3% per month with no maturity); advance for future capital increase and other trade payables and receivables from Wilson, Sons Offshore and Magallanes.
-
Related party loan with Atlantic Offshore S.A. (with no interest and with no maturity).
-
Advance for future capital increase from Porto Campinas.
-
Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira is a partner with the law firm Gouvêa Vieira Advogados. Fees were paid to Gouvêa Vieira Advogados for legal services.
-
Mr. C.M. Marote is a shareholder and director of CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. Fees were paid to CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. for consultancy services to the Wilson Sons towage segment.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
The Company has adopted the policy of netting the assets and liabilities of the Group related party transactions.
28. Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows
Profit before tax
Less: Finance income
Add: Exchange gain (loss) on translation
Add: Share of result of joint ventures
Add: Finance costs
Add: Interest on lease liabilities
Operating profit from operations
Adjustments for: Amortisation of right-of-use Depreciation and amortisation expenses
Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment Provision equity-settledshare-based payment Post-employment benefits
Increase in provisions
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Inventories
Trade and other trade receivables
Trade and other trade payables
Other non-current assets
Cash generated by operations
Income taxes paid
Interest paid - borrowings
Interest paid - leasing
Interest paid - others
Net cash from operating activities
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
1,726
|
13,778
|
6,581
|
51,641
|
(4,922)
|
(2,056)
|
(22,405)
|
(7,605)
|
13,206
|
486
|
60,027
|
2,000
|
4,082
|
1,270
|
18,840
|
4,790
|
2,328
|
3,224
|
10,357
|
12,141
|
3,490
|
3,900
|
15,544
|
14,705
|
19,910
|
20,602
|
88,944
|
77,672
|
2,991
|
3,201
|
13,402
|
12,070
|
13,461
|
13,526
|
59,921
|
50,995
|
(154)
|
100
|
(646)
|
386
|
52
|
112
|
233
|
421
|
39
|
27
|
171
|
103
|
69
|
158
|
325
|
596
|
36,368
|
37,726
|
162,350
|
142,243
|
808
|
95
|
3,608
|
358
|
12,896
|
883
|
57,811
|
3,329
|
(11,190)
|
3,408
|
(49,971)
|
12,843
|
15,187
|
(2,671)
|
67,821
|
(10,064)
|
54,069
|
39,441
|
241,619
|
148,709
|
(3,710)
|
(5,967)
|
(16,347)
|
(22,393)
|
(2,552)
|
(2,780)
|
(11,216)
|
(10,447)
|
(3,765)
|
(3,902)
|
(16,879)
|
(14,710)
|
(22)
|
(234)
|
(107)
|
(871)
|
44,020
|
26,558
|
197,070
|
100,288
Non-cash transactions
During the current period, the Group entered into the following non-cash investing and financing activities which are not reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows:
|
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Additions to fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalised interest
|
1,134
|
11
|
5,157
|
44
|
Taxes settlement
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax compensation
|
-
|
1,117
|
-
|
4,209
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
29. Compensation of key management personnel
Compensation of the Group's statutory directors of Brazilian subsidiary and Board of Directors, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories:
Short-term employee benefits Post-employment benefits and social charges Stock Option
Total
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
31/03/2019
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
(2,061)
|
(1,203)
|
(9,033)
|
(4,531)
|
(347)
|
(365)
|
(1,517)
|
(1,375)
|
(52)
|
(112)
|
(233)
|
(421)
|
(2,460)
|
(1,680)
|
(10,783)
|
(6,327)
30. Coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19")
On 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. Measures to prevent transmission of the virus include limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and other travel, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. The disruption to global supply chains due to factory shutdowns has already exposed the vulnerabilities of global markets.
Various governments have announced measures to provide both financial and non-financial assistance to the disrupted economic sectors and the affected business organisations. In Brazil the Executive and Legislative branches have published several normative acts to prevent and contain the pandemic, as well as to mitigate its impacts on the economy, such as the postponement of the payments of tax and social charges.
Since January 2020 Wilson Sons has been implementing several measures and protocols to ensure (i) the health, safety and well-being of its employees, clients and other stakeholders, (ii) the continuity of all its operations, and (iii) the financial strength and resilience of its business.
Liquidity
The Company took a precautionary approach in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, including a number of austerity measures.
As at 31 March 2020 cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to US$96.8 million, and the Company had US$85.6 million of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador terminal expansion, (ii) the dry-docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats. During the quarter, the Company signed financing agreements totalling US$24.6 million denominated in Brazilian Real to reinforce short-term liquidity given the market volatility caused by the Covid- 19 crisis on global markets.
Impairment
At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate an impairment trigger of the Company's assets, but if it continues for an extended period of time, the Company's financial or operational results in 2020 may be adversely impacted and this could necessitate that management reassess impairment at such time.
Impairment of Financial Assets:
At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any significant impact on the Company's client default rate, and the Company is closely evaluating the impacts of Covid-19 on its credit risk and will review the Expected Credit Loss Matrix, if necessary.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited
Fair value of other assets and liabilities
At this time, the outbreak has not caused any significant impact on the fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities. However, abnormally large changes have occurred in the valuation of financial assets across many markets since the outbreak. The outbreak continues to be volatile and uncertain, making it impossible to forecast the final impact it could have on the economy, and in turn, on the Company's business, liquidity, and financial position meaning that the fair values of the Company's assets and liabilities may change in later period.
Supply chain
The Company's supply chain might be impacted by Covid-19, which could result in the suspension of operations, operational challenges, and increases in costs and expenses.
Going Concern
The Company has concluded on the appropriateness of using the going concern basis of accounting. As previously mentioned, the Company has stress tested a number of scenarios and implemented several actions to ensure the business continuity, and at this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate a going concern risk.
Other impacts
No other impacts were evidenced.
-
Subsequent event
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 (R$1.13799) per issued share were distributed to members, totalling US$15,028 (R$81,436), in 13 May 2020, and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) will remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company.
-
Approval of the financial information
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 13 May 2020.
Directors Declaration
In compliance with article 25, section V of CVM Instruction 480 of 7 December 2009, the Directors of Wilson Sons Limited declare that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed with the consolidated financial statements and the views expressed in the independent auditor's review report.
|
|