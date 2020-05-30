Ocean Wilsons : 1Q20 Financial Statements

Log in
05/30/2020 | 07:35am EDT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

31 March 2020

IR CONTACTS:

ri@wilsonsons.com.br +55 21 2126-4271

ENGAGE WITH US:

wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Instagram.com/WilsonSons

Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR

YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Wilson Sons Limited

31 March 2020

with Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim financial information

31 March 2020

Contents

Independent auditor's review report on the condensed consolidated interim financial

information...........................................................................................................................................

1

Interim financial information

Condensed Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .....................

2

Condensed Consolidated statements of financial position....................................................................

3

Condensed Consolidated statements of changes in equity ..................................................................

4

Condensed Consolidated statements of cash flows .............................................................................

6

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ....................................................................................

7

Centro Empresarial PB 370

Praia de Botafogo, 370

6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo

22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil

Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders' of

Wilson Sons Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2020 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income, changes in equity and of cash flows for the three month period then ended, including the explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review engagements ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

Rio de Janeiro, May 13, 2020.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães

Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0

1

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Notes

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Revenue

4

91,121

100,494

406,389

378,846

Raw materials and consumables used

(5,252)

(6,372)

(23,361)

(24,018)

Employee charge and benefits expense

5

(30,521)

(34,248)

(135,880)

(129,092)

Amortisation of right-of-use assets

12.1

(2,724)

(3,201)

(12,104)

(12,070)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(13,461)

(13,526)

(59,921)

(50,995)

Service costs and rentals

6

(14,870)

(16,289)

(66,548)

(61,372)

Energy, water and communication

(2,947)

(3,569)

(13,285)

(13,452)

Insurance

(670)

(917)

(3,015)

(3,456)

Other operating revenues (expenses)

(920)

(1,670)

(3,977)

(6,333)

Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

154

(100)

646

(386)

Results from operating activities

19,910

20,602

88,944

77,672

Share of result of joint ventures

25.2

(4,082)

(1,270)

(18,840)

(4,790)

Finance income

7

4,922

2,056

22,405

7,605

Finance costs

7

(2,328)

(3,224)

(10,357)

(12,141)

Interest on lease liabilities

12.3

(3,490)

(3.900)

(15,544)

(14.705)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

7

(13,206)

(486)

(60,027)

(2,000)

Profit before tax

1,726

13,778

6,581

51,641

Income tax expense

8

(9,505)

(7,372)

(41,472)

(27,897)

Profit (loss) for the period

(7,779)

6,406

(34,891)

23,744

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(7,985)

5,922

(35,805)

21,925

Non-controlling interests

206

484

914

1,819

(7,779)

6,406

(34,891)

23,744

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never affect profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating

(50,723)

(2,026)

314,589

7,383

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

(179)

894

(931)

895

Total comprehensive income for the period

(58,681)

5,274

278,767

32,022

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(58,717)

4,810

277,853

30,203

Non-controlling interests

36

464

914

1,819

(58,681)

5,274

278,767

32,022

Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

Basic (cents per share)

23

(11.16c)

8.31c

(50.03c)

30.78c

Diluted (cents per share)

23

(10.80c)

8.00c

(48.41c)

29.63c

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

2

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited) and year ended 31 December 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Notes

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Assets

US$

US$

R$

R$

Non-current assets

Goodwill

10

13,428

14,089

69,811

56,792

Other intangible assets

11

17,790

22,312

92,487

89,935

Right-of-use assets

12.1

152,287

189,011

791,694

761,847

Property, plant and equipment

13

569,301

627,049

2,959,625

2,527,446

Deferred tax assets

9

28,542

31,874

148,379

128,473

Investment in joint ventures

25.3

26,019

30,334

135,265

122,267

Intergroup loans

30,218

30,132

157,096

121,453

Recoverable taxes

15

20,384

26,501

105,970

106,817

Escrow deposits

6,750

9,407

35,091

37,917

Other trade receivables

16

259

354

1,348

1,427

Total non-current assets

864,978

981,063

4,496,766

3,954,374

Current assets

Inventories

14

9,699

10,507

50,422

42,351

Operational trade receivables

16

37,476

47,154

194,829

190,064

Other trade receivables

16

6,942

9,577

36,088

38,602

Recoverable taxes

15

18,634

25,047

96,871

100,956

Short-term investments

17

-

14,077

-

56,740

Cash and cash equivalents

17

96,804

63,647

503,255

256,542

Total current assets

169,555

170,009

881,465

685,255

Total assets

1,034,533

1,151,072

5,378,231

4,639,629

Equity and liabilities

Share capital

23

9,951

9,918

26,993

26,860

Capital reserves

92,920

90,649

202,291

193,055

Profit reserve and derivatives

1,673

1,852

1,677

2,608

Share Options

13,846

13,794

33,165

33,040

Retained earnings

485,779

493,764

1,120,335

1,156,140

Translation reserve

(163,646)

(113,093)

905,689

591,100

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

440,523

496,884

2,290,150

2,002,803

Non-controlling interests

652

616

3,393

2,479

Total equity

441,175

497,500

2,293,543

2,005,282

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans

18

276,081

298,342

1,435,262

1,202,527

Deferred tax liabilities

9

55,515

52,036

288,606

209,742

Post-employment benefits

22.2

1,869

2,369

9,718

9,547

Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks

19

11,254

14,643

58,506

59,022

Lease liabilities

12.2

138,895

172,210

722,073

694,126

Total non-current liabilities

483,614

539,600

2,514,165

2,174,964

Current liabilities

Bank loans

18

48,238

36,636

250,775

147,669

Salaries, provisions and social contribution

16,975

18,544

88,248

74,744

Operational trade payables

20

14,855

19,477

77,226

78,506

Taxes payable

21

6,479

9,848

33,680

39,693

Other trade payables

20

5,360

6,990

27,864

28,174

Current tax liabilities

692

539

3,598

2,171

Lease liabilities

12.2

17,145

21,938

89,132

88,426

Total current liabilities

109,744

113,972

570,523

459,383

Total liabilities

593,358

653,572

3,084,688

2,634,347

Total equity and liabilities

1,034,533

1,151,072

5,378,231

4,639,629

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

3

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Capital reserves

Attributable

Non-

Share

Share

Additional

Profit

Share

Retained

Translation

to owners of

controlling

Notes

capital

premium

Others

paid-in capital

Derivatives

reserve

options

earnings

reserve

the Company

interests

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Balance at 1 January 2019

9,916

68,876

28,383

(7,138)

(821)

1,984

13,424

502,946

(101,979)

515,591

523

516,114

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,922

-

5,922

484

6,406

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash

flow hedges

-

-

-

-

894

-

-

-

-

894

-

894

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,006)

(2,006)

(20)

(2,026)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

894

-

-

5,922

(2,006)

4,810

464

5,274

Share Options

-

-

-

-

-

-

112

-

-

112

-

112

Balance at 31 March 2019

23

9,916

68,876

28,383

(7,138)

73

1,984

13,536

508,868

(103,985)

520,513

987

521,500

Balance at 1 January 2020

9,918

69,007

28,780

(7,138)

(132)

1,984

13,794

493,764

(113,093)

496,884

616

497,500

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,985)

-

(7,985)

206

(7,779)

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash

flow hedges

-

-

-

-

(179)

-

-

-

-

(179)

-

(179)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50,553)

(50,553)

(170)

(50,723)

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the

period

-

-

-

-

(179)

-

-

(7,985)

(50,553)

(58,717)

36

(58,681)

Share Options

-

-

-

-

-

52

-

-

52

-

52

Capital increase

33

2,271

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,304

-

2,304

Balance at 31 March 2020

23

9,951

71,278

28,780

(7,138)

(311)

1,984

13,846

485,779

(163,646)

440,523

652

441,175

(Continues)

4

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Capital reserves

Attributable

Non-

Share

Share

Additional

Profit

Share

Retained

Translation

to owners of

controlling

Notes

capital

premium

Others

paid- in capital

Derivatives

reserve

Options

earnings

Reserve

the Company

interests

Total

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

Balance at 1 January 2019

26,852

139,502

76,018

(24,597)

(536)

3,350

32,159

1,196,861

548,204

1,997,813

2,028

1,999,841

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,925

-

21,925

1,819

23,744

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash

flow hedges

-

-

-

-

895

-

-

-

-

895

-

895

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,383

7,383

-

7,383

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

895

-

-

21,925

7,383

30,203

1,819

32,022

Share Options

-

-

-

-

-

-

267

-

-

267

-

267

Balance at 31 March 2019

23

26,852

139,502

76,018

(24,597)

359

3,350

32,426

1,218,786

555,587

2,028,283

3,847

2,032,130

Balance at 1 January 2020

26,860

140,037

77,615

(24,597)

(742)

3,350

33,040

1,156,140

591,100

2,002,803

2,479

2,005,282

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(35,805)

-

(35,805)

914

(34,891)

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash

flow hedges

-

-

-

-

(931)

-

-

-

-

(931)

-

(931)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

314,589

314,589

-

314,589

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the

period

-

-

-

-

(931)

-

-

(35,805)

314,589

277,853

914

278,767

Share Options

-

-

-

-

-

-

125

-

-

125

-

125

Capital increase

133

9,236

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,369

-

9,369

Balance at 31 March 2020

23

26,993

149,273

77,615

(24,597)

(1,673)

3,350

33,165

1,120,335

905,689

2,290,150

3,393

2,293,543

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

5

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Note

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Net cash generated by operating activities

28

44,020

26,558

197,070

100,288

Cash flow from investing activities

470

2,071

Interest received

616

2,323

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

82

151

344

579

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(14,631)

(21,757)

(65,229)

(88,068)

Other intangible assets

(313)

(84)

(1,309)

(323)

Short-term investment

14,077

(244)

62,863

(921)

Net cash used in investing activities

(315)

(21,318)

(1,260)

(86,410)

Cash flow from financing activities

Capital increase by issuance of new shares under employee

share option plan

2,304

-

9,369

-

Repayments of borrowings

(11,086)

(28,233)

(48,335)

(106,325)

Repayments of leases obligations

(1,572)

(1,607)

(7,037)

(6,066)

Derivative payments

-

(339)

-

(1,277)

New borrowings obtained

22,808

25,049

117,915

91,741

Net cash used in financing activities

12,454

(5,130)

71,912

(21,927)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

56,159

110

267,722

(8,049)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

63,647

39,924

256,542

154,699

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(23,002)

(888)

(21,009)

5,890

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

96,804

39,146

503,255

152,540

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

6

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

  1. General information
    Wilson Sons Limited (the "Group" or "Company") is a limited company incorporated in Bermuda under the Companies Act 1981. The address of the registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda. The Group is one of the largest providers of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions in Brazil. With a business track record of over 180 years, the Company has developed an extensive national network and provides a comprehensive set of services related to domestic and international trade, as well as to the oil and gas industry. The Company's principal activities are divided into the following segments: towage and shipping agency, container terminals and offshore support bases, offshore support vessels, logistics and shipyards.
  2. Significant accounting policies and critical accounting judgements
    Statement of compliance
    The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB.
    All relevant information specific to the financial statements, and only such information, is being evidenced, and corresponds to that used by the Company's management.
    Basis of preparation
    The condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in US Dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. Entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are included in accordance with the accounting policies described below. All financial information presented in dollar has been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.
    These interim financial statements are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
    The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except for derivatives that are measured at fair values, as explained in the accounting policies.
    The accounting policies and most significant judgments adopted by the Group's management were not modified in relation to those presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 approved on 12 March 2020.
    As allowed by IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Company also presents condensed consolidated interim financial information considering the Brazilian Real (R$) as presentation currency. The following procedures have been applied:

7

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

  • Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented have been translated at the closing, exchange rate at the date of that statement of financial position;
  • Income and expenses for each statement of comprehensive income or separate income statement presented have been translated at average rate for the period, and
  • All resulting exchange differences have been recognised as foreign currency translation in other comprehensive income.

Estimates

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, significant judgments were made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.

3. Segment information

Reportable segments

For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into five reportable segments: towage and agency services, port terminals, offshore vessels, logistics and shipyards. These divisions are reported for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance.

Finance costs relating to liabilities were allocated to reporting segments based on the loans taken to finance the acquisition or the construction of fixed assets in that segment. Finance income arising from bank balances held by Brazilian operating segments, including foreign exchange differences on such balances, were also allocated to the reporting segments.

Administrative expenses are presented as non-segmented activities. Segment information relating to these businesses is presented below:

8

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

31 March 2020

(Three-month period ended)

Revenue

Operating profit

Finance income

Interest on lease liabilities

Finance costs

Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost

Share of result of joint ventures

Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax

Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation

2020

Towage and

Container

shipping

terminals and

Offshore

Non

agency

offshore

support

segmented

services

support bases

vessels

Logistics Shipyard

activities

Elimination Consolidated

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

42,942

39,430

-

8,084

1,433

-

(768)

91,121

11,592

13,486

-

80

(1,565)

(4,456)

773

19,910

50

60

-

203

15

4,531

-

4,859

(45)

(2,794)

-

(581)

(32)

(38)

-

(3,490)

(1,469)

(686)

-

(19)

(146)

55

-

(2,265)

10,128

10,066

-

(317)

(1,728)

92

773

19,014

-

-

(4,075)

(7)

-

-

-

(4,082)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,206)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,726

(2,387)

(12,919)

(46)

(45)

(681)

-

(16,078)

(133)

(1,690)

(714)

(12)

(175)

-

(2,724)

(7,897)

(4,396)

(233)

(1,060)

(316)

441

(13,461)

2019

Towage and

Container

shipping

terminals and

Offshore

Non

agency

offshore

support

Logistics Shipyard

segmented

Elimination Consolidated

31 March 2019

services

support bases

vessels

activities

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

(Three-month period ended)

Revenue

38,567

46,091

-

14,223

11,284

-

(9,671)

100,494

Operating profit

8,058

13,869

-

3,135

(750)

(4,457)

747

20,602

Finance income

4

529

-

121

-

1,402

-

2,056

Interest on lease liabilities

(75)

(3,034)

-

(696)

(39)

(56)

-

(3,900)

Finance costs

(1,574)

(1,250)

-

(6)

(170)

(256)

32

(3,224)

Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance

income and cost

6,413

10,114

-

2,554

(959)

(3,367)

779

15,534

Share of result of joint ventures

-

-

(1,262)

(8)

-

-

-

(1,270)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(486)

Profit before tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,778

Other information:

Capital expenditures

(5,559)

(15,814)

-

(131)

(222)

(126)

-

(21,852)

Amortisation of right-of-use assets

(146)

(1,940)

-

(834)

(13)

(268)

-

(3,201)

Depreciation and amortisation

(7,297)

(5,606)

-

(292)

(1,115)

(186)

970

(13,526)

9

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

31 March 2020

(Three-month period ended) Revenue

Operating profit

Finance income

Interest on lease liabilities

Finance costs

Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost

Share of result of joint ventures

Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax

Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation

31 March 2019

(Three-month period ended)

Revenue

Operating profit

Finance income

Interest on lease liabilities

Finance costs

Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost

Share of result of joint ventures

Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax

Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation

2020

Towage and

Container

shipping

terminals and

Offshore

Non

agency

offshore

support

segmented

services

support bases

vessels

Logistics Shipyard

activities

Elimination Consolidated

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

191,907

175,670

-

35,861

6,373

-

(3,422)

406,389

52,295

60,236

-

234

(7,565)

(20,223)

3,967

88,944

216

58

-

896

73

20,889

-

22,132

(199)

(12,452)

-

(2,584)

(142)

(167)

-

(15,544)

(6,552)

(3,016)

-

(93)

(653)

230

-

(10,084)

45,760

44,826

-

(1,547)

(8,287)

729

3,967

85,448

-

-

(18,811)

(29)

-

-

-

(18,840)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(60,027)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,581

(10,535)

(57,954)

-

(141)

(165)

(2,900)

-

(71,695)

(598)

(7,507)

-

(3,166)

(54)

(779)

-

(12,104)

(35,179)

(19,529)

-

(1,034)

(4,723)

(1,413)

1,957

(59,921)

2019

Towage and

Container

shipping

terminals and

Offshore

Non

agency

offshore

support

segmented

services

support bases

vessels

Logistics Shipyard

activities

Elimination Consolidated

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

145,437

173,777

-

53,571

42,522

-

(36,461)

378,846

30,387

52,226

-

11,798

(2,826)

(16,734)

2,821

77,672

14

1,874

-

458

-

5,259

-

7,605

(282)

(11,443)

-

(2,623)

(147)

(210)

-

(14,705)

(5,943)

(5,097)

-

(18)

(641)

(564)

122

(12,141)

24,176

37,560

-

9,615

(3,614)

(12,249)

2,943

58,431

-

-

(4,761)

(29)

-

-

-

(4,790)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

51,641

(27,235)

(59,398)

-

(495)

(830)

(477)

-

(88,435)

(548)

(7,322)

-

(3,144)

(48)

(1,008)

-

(12,070)

(27,514)

(21,130)

-

(1,100)

(4,201)

(705)

3,655

(50,995)

Geographical information

The Group's operations are mainly located in Brazil where it earns income and incurs expenses. The Group earns income on cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Bermuda and in Brazil. The Group, through its participation in an Offshore Vessel Joint Venture in Panama, earns income in that country and in Uruguay.

10

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

4. Revenue

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the period (excluding investment income - Note 7).

4.1. Disaggregated revenue information

Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers:

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

Towage and agency services

US$

US$

R$

R$

Harbour Manoeuvres

35,835

34,419

159,614

129,809

Special Operations

5,002

1,997

22,882

7,516

Ship Agency

2,105

2,151

9,411

8,111

Total

42,942

38,567

191,907

145,436

Port Terminals

Container Handling

19,749

22,550

88,083

85,001

Warehousing

8,594

8,458

38,235

31,890

Ancillary services

4,612

5,040

20,517

18,995

O&G Support Base

2,324

5,284

10,330

19,935

Other services

4,151

4,759

18,505

17,957

Total

39,430

46,091

175,670

173,778

Logistics

Logistics

8,084

14,223

35,861

53,571

Total

8,084

14,223

35,861

53,571

Shipyard

Repairs / dry-docking

665

1,613

2,951

6,061

Total

665

1,613

2,951

6,061

Total

91,121

100,494

406,389

378,846

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

Timing of revenue recognition

US$

US$

R$

R$

At a point in time

90,456

98,881

403,438

372,785

Over time

665

1,613

2,951

6,061

Total

91,121

100,494

406,389

378,846

4.2. Contract balance

Trade receivables are generally received within 30 days. The carrying amount of operational trade receivables at the end of reporting period was US$37.5 million (R$194.8 million) (2019: US$47.2 million (R$190.1 million)). These amounts including US$10.8 million (R$56.0 million) (2019: US$12.4 million (R$49.8 million)) of contract assets (unbilled accounts receivables). Details are disclosed in Note 16.

There are no other contract assets and liabilities recognised for the periodic presented.

11

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

4.3. Performance obligations

Information about the Group´s performance obligation is summarised below:

When performance obligation

Performance obligation

is typically satisfied

Towage and shipping agency services

Harbour Manoeuvres

At a point in time

Special Operations

At a point in time

Ship Agency

At a point in time

Container terminals offshore support bases

Container handling

At a point in time

Warehousing

At a point in time

Ancillary services

At a point in time

Offshore support base

At a point in time

Other services

At a point in time

Logistics

Logistics

At a point in time

Shipyard

Ship construction contracts

Over time

Technical assistance / dry-docking

Over time

The majority of Group´s performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time, upon delivery of the service, and payment is generally due within 30 days upon completion of services.

The performance obligation of ship construction contracts is satisfied over time and the revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of transactions contracted has been performed.

There are no significant judgements on both scenarios of performance obligations.

5. Employee charges and benefits expenses

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Salaries and benefits

(23,781)

(26,927)

(105,965)

(101,532)

Payroll taxes

(6,528)

(6,954)

(28,953)

(26,177)

Pension costs

(160)

(255)

(729)

(962)

Long-term incentive plan

(52)

(112)

(233)

(421)

Total

(30,521)

(34,248)

(135,880)

(129,092)

12

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

6. Service costs and rentals

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Service costs

(6,300)

(6,032)

(28,431)

(22,763)

Tugs rents (1)

(3,950)

(3,487)

(17,592)

(13,158)

Freight

(1,999)

(3,384)

(8,917)

(12,738)

Port expenses

(1,743)

(2,036)

(7,704)

(7,672)

Vessels rents (3)

(387)

(475)

(1,724)

(1,772)

Equipment rents (1)

(327)

(170)

(1,444)

(648)

Container handling exceeding the minimum contract term (2)

(71)

(475)

(309)

(1,765)

Buildings rents (1)

(40)

(12)

(187)

(51)

Terminals rents (1)

(29)

(136)

(131)

(493)

Vehicles rents (1)

(24)

(82)

(109)

(312)

Total

(14,870)

(16,289)

(66,548)

(61,372)

As of 1 January 2019, due to the application of IFRS 16, the amounts of rental expenses are related to:

  1. Expenses relating to short-term leases and low-value assets.
  2. Expenses relating to container movements, which exceeds the minimum contractual movements.
  3. Expenses relating to the quantity of vessel trips with variable elements.

7. Finance income and finance costs

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Interest on investments Exchange gain on investments Exchange gain on loans Other interest income

Total finance income

Interest on bank loans Exchange loss on investments Other interest

Total finance costs

Interest on lease liabilities

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

133

601

542

2,262

4,306

-

19,720

-

-

492

-

1,737

483

963

2,143

3,606

4,922

2,056

22,405

7,605

(2,310)

(2,745)

(10,266)

(10,353)

-

(86)

-

(325)

(18)

(393)

(91)

(1,463)

(2,328)

(3,224)

(10,357)

(12,141)

(3,490)

(3,900)

(15,544)

(14,705)

(13,206)

(486)

(60,027)

(2,000)

13

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

8. Income tax expense

Income tax recognised in profit or loss:

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

Current

US$

US$

R$

R$

Brazilian taxation

Income tax

(4,782)

(4,678)

(20,764)

(17,596)

Social contribution

(1,920)

(1,187)

(10,096)

(4,481)

Total Brazilian current tax

(6,702)

(5,865)

(30,860)

(22,077)

Deferred tax

Total deferred tax

(2,803)

(1,507)

(10,612)

(5,820)

Total income tax expense

(9,505)

(7,372)

(41,472)

(27,897)

Brazilian income tax is calculated at 25% of the taxable profit for the period. Brazilian social contribution taxes are calculated at 9% of the taxable profit for the period.

The income tax expense for the period can be reconciled to the accounting profit as follows:

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Profit before tax

1,726

13,778

6,581

51,641

Tax at the standard Brazilian tax rate (34%)

(587)

(4,685)

(2,238)

(17,558)

Exchange variance on loans

16,934

(147)

79,683

(266)

Tax effect of share of results of joint ventures

(1,388)

(431)

(6,405)

(1,629)

Tax effect of foreign exchange gain or loss on monetary items

(4,490)

(165)

(20,410)

(680)

Effect of different tax rates in other jurisdictions

(40)

(6)

(178)

(22)

Retranslation of non-monetary items

(19,238)

543

(88,228)

1,697

Share option scheme

(18)

(38)

(79)

(143)

Non-deductible expenses

(113)

(157)

(510)

(591)

Net operating losses of the period

(836)

(163)

(2,413)

(613)

Leasing

46

35

198

131

Prior period adjustments

(128)

(1,892)

(586)

(7,140)

Termination of tax litigation

-

(2)

-

(12)

Others

353

(264)

(306)

(1,071)

Income tax expense

(9,505)

(7,372)

(41,472)

(27,897)

14

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

9. Deferred taxes

The following deferred tax assets and liabilities were recognised by the Group during the current and prior reporting years:

At 1 January 2019 Charge (credit) to income Exchange differences At 31 December 2019

Charge (credit) to income Prior year adjustment Exchange differences

At 31 March 2020

At 1 January 2019 Charge (credit) to income Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2019

Charge (credit) to income Prior year adjustment Translation adjustment to real

At 31 December 2020

Unrealised

Non-

Tax

foreign

Other

monetary

depreciation

exchange

taxes

items

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

(38,328)

32,174

39,121

(54,767)

(21,800)

(587)

(1,978)

3,381

592

1,408

1,641

(817)

(594)

-

230

(37,274)

29,379

41,908

(54,175)

(20,162)

(267)

16,964

(262)

(19,238)

(2,803)

-

-

18

-

18

8,455

(8,212)

(4,269)

-

(4,026)

(29,086)

38,131

37,395

(73,413)

(26,973)

Unrealised

Non-

Tax

foreign

Other

monetary

depreciation

exchange

taxes

items

Total

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

(148,524)

124,671

135,874

(196,492)

(84,471)

(1,725)

(6,251)

13,507

1,073

6,604

-

-

2,890

(6,292)

(3,402)

(150,249)

118,420

152,271

(201,711)

(81,269)

(971)

79,814

(1,227)

(88,228)

(10,612)

-

-

91

-

91

-

-

20,048

(68,485)

(48,437)

(151,220)

198,234

171,183

(358,424)

(140,227)

Certain tax assets and liabilities have been offset on an entity-by-entity basis. After offset, deferred tax balances are disclosed in the balance sheet as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Deferred tax liabilities

(55,515)

(52,036)

(288,606)

(209,742)

Deferred tax assets

28,542

31,874

148,379

128,473

Total

(26,973)

(20,162)

(140,227)

(81,269)

Deferred taxes over Net Operating Losses

At the end of the reporting period, the Group has a US$51.8 million (R$269.2 million) (2019: US$64.1 million (R$258.4 million)) balance of tax losses to carry forward available to be utilised against future taxable profits.

Brazil has no tax consolidation rules, and it applies ring fencing on a legal entity basis in determining the utilisation of net operating losses (NOL) to carryforward.

15

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Out of US$17.4 million (R$90.3 million) (2019: US$21.3 million (R$86.0 million)) total deferred tax assets from

net operating losses, US$12.2 million (R$63.6 million) (2019: US$15.1 million (R$60.7 million)) was recognised for accounting purposes at the end of reporting period and is expected to be utilised against the cash-generating entities future taxable profits.

Deferred taxes over non-monetary items

As disclosed in Note 2 ("Basis of Preparation"), under the IAS 21 the US dollar is the functional currency for the Company, and non-monetary items are re-measured using historical exchange rates. Changes in exchange rates and indexing for tax purposes will create differences between the Brazilian Reais cost of those items (tax basis) and the equivalent US dollar amount.

The deferred tax liability or asset for those differences are recognised to neutralise the effect of changes in exchange rates on non-monetary items that were measured at historical BRL/USD versus the exchange rates at the period close.

10. Goodwill

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Cost and carrying amount attributed to:

US$

US$

R$

R$

Rio Grande container terminal

10,948

11,609

56,918

46,794

Salvador container terminal

2,480

2,480

12,893

9,998

Total

13,428

14,089

69,811

56,792

The goodwill associated with each cash-generating unit "CGU" (Tecon Salvador and Tecon Rio Grande) is attributed to the Maritime services segment. The movement in goodwill balances in the year is due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US Dollar.

Each CGU is assessed for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The carrying value of goodwill has been assessed with reference to its value in use reflecting the projected discounted cash flows of each CGU to which goodwill has been allocated.

Salvador and Rio Grande container terminal

The cash flows of these CGUs are derived from the most recent financial budget for which its estimate life is the remaining period of the concessions.

The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador were driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity.

The estimated average growth rate used does not exceed the historical average for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador (2019: 1%), while the discount rate used was (2019: 9.3%). The growth rates reflect the products, industries and country in which the businesses operate.

16

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Having completed the annual impairment test, the level of headroom for each of these business units was significant and no reasonable change in any of the forecast assumptions gave rise to any impairment.

Offshore support bases

The cash-flows are based on ten-year cash flow projection plus terminal value. Future cash flows were derived from the most recent financial budget. The period of the cash flows had been determined in excess of 5 years to reflect the longer cycle period of the oil and gas industry.

The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections included sales and operating margins which were based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Brasco were driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy and demand from the Brazilian offshore oil

  • gas industry production, until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumed the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection was based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity and a growth rate that don't exceed past performance.

The discount rate applied to the cash flow projections was 14.5% (2019) and cash flows beyond the ten-year period were extrapolated using a 1.0% terminal growth rate and 4.0% inflation.

On 2019, it was concluded that carrying value of Brasco's assets of US$83.6 million (R$337.2 million) exceeded the value in use of US$70.4 million (R$283.7 million). As a result of this analysis, an impairment charge of US$13.3 million (R$53.5 million) was recognised in 2019, of which US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) against Goodwill and the remaining against other intangible assets. The impairment charge was recorded within a separate line item in the statement of profit or loss. The reason for the impairment charge arising in 2019 was an increase in the discount rate applied to the cash flows.

The key assumptions used in the value in use calculations and sensitivity to changes in assumptions are detailed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

17

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

11. Other intangible assets

Applications and

software

Lease Right

Other

Total

Cost

US$

US$

US$

US$

At 1 January 2019

42,349

21,724

64

64,137

Additions

1,545

-

-

1,545

Transfers to property, plant and equipment

(72)

-

-

(72)

Impairment - constitution

-

(488)

-

(488)

Disposals

(927)

(422)

(1)

(1,350)

Exchange differences

(475)

(841)

(2)

(1,318)

At 31 December 2019

42,420

19,973

61

62,454

Additions

313

-

-

313

Transfers to property, plant and equipment

(30)

-

-

(30)

Exchange differences

(2,488)

(4,446)

(14)

(6,948)

At 31 March 2020

40,215

15,527

47

55,789

Accumulated amortisation

At 1 January 2019

31,708

6,961

-

38,669

Charge for the year

2,822

558

-

3,380

Disposals

(926)

(422)

-

(1,348)

Exchange differences

(278)

(281)

-

(559)

At 31 December 2019

33,326

6,816

-

40,142

Charge for the period

606

124

-

730

Transfers to property, plant and equipment

4

-

-

4

Exchange differences

(1,364)

(1,513)

-

(2,877)

At 31 March 2020

32,572

5,427

-

37,999

Carrying amount

31 March 2020

7,643

10,100

47

17,790

31 December 2019

9,094

13,157

61

22,312

18

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Applications and

software

Lease Right

Other

Total

Cost

R$

R$

R$

R$

At 1 January 2019

164,095

84,175

247

248,517

Additions

6,215

-

-

6,215

Transfers to property, plant and equipment

(215)

-

-

(215)

Impairment - constitution

-

(1,969)

-

(1,969)

Disposals

(3,838)

(1,724)

(3)

(5,565)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

4,727

25

-

4,752

At 31 December 2019

170,984

80,507

244

251,735

Additions

1,309

-

-

1,309

Transfers to property, plant and equipment

(145)

-

-

(145)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

36,918

210

2

37,130

At 31 March 2020

209,066

80,717

246

290,029

Accumulated amortisation

At 1 January 2019

122,864

26,970

-

149,834

Charge for the year

11,131

2,200

-

13,331

Disposals

(3,834)

(1,724)

-

(5,558)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

4,168

25

-

4,193

At 31 December 2019

134,329

27,471

-

161,800

Charge for the period

2,699

550

-

3,249

Transfers to property, plant and equipment

16

-

-

16

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

32,289

188

-

32,477

At 31 March 2020

169,333

28,209

-

197,542

Carrying amount

31 March 2020

39,733

52,508

246

92,487

31 December 2019

36,655

53,036

244

89,935

The impairment charge in 2019 refers to the impairment of Brasco's assets as described in note 10.

19

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

12. Lease arrangements

12.1. Right-of-use

Operational

Vehicles, plant

Finance

Right-of-use by class of asset

assets

Vessels

Buildings

and equipment

Leases

Total

Cost or valuation

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

At 1 January 2019

178,841

4,525

6,714

4,053

-

194,133

Contractual amendments

14,748

173

(218)

(269)

-

14,434

Additions

-

-

65

161

-

226

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

9,798

9,798

Terminated contracts

-

-

-

(144)

(318)

(462)

Exchange differences

(7,563)

(217)

(112)

(161)

(417)

(8,470)

At 31 December 2019

186,026

4,481

6,449

3,640

9,063

209,659

Contractual amendments

8,114

-

32

(10)

-

8,136

Additions

-

-

-

41

-

41

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

420

420

Exchange differences

(42,532)

(1,006)

(406)

(599)

(2,878)

(47,421)

At 31 March 2020

151,608

3,475

6,075

3,072

6,605

170,835

Accumulated amortisations

At 1 January 2019

-

-

-

-

-

-

Charge for the year

8,422

2,321

1,473

959

367

13,542

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

7,969

7,969

Terminated contracts

-

-

-

(22)

(309)

(331)

Exchange differences

(153)

(45)

(4)

(22)

(308)

(532)

At 31 December 2019

8,269

2,276

1,469

915

7,719

20,648

Charge for the period

1,932

497

275

205

82

2,991

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

387

387

Exchange differences

(2,098)

(581)

(79)

(141)

(2,579)

(5,478)

At 31 March 2020

8,103

2,192

1,665

979

5,609

18,548

Carrying amount

31 March 2020

143,505

1,283

4,410

2,093

996

152,287

31 December 2019

177,757

2,205

4,980

2,725

1,344

189,011

20

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Operational

Vehicles, plant

Finance

Right-of-use by class of asset

assets

Vessels

Buildings

and equipment

Leases

Total

Cost or valuation

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

At 1 January 2019

692,975

17,533

26,016

15,701

-

752,225

Contractual amendments

56,503

530

(852)

(1,055)

-

55,126

Additions

-

-

258

613

-

871

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

37,967

37,967

Terminated contracts

-

-

-

(797)

(1,231)

(2,028)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

337

-

471

212

(210)

810

At 31 December 2019

749,815

18,063

25,893

14,674

36,526

844,971

Contractual amendments

35,863

-

266

(49)

-

36,080

Additions

-

-

-

166

-

166

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

1,990

1,990

Terminated contracts

-

-

(161)

(707)

-

(868)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

2,487

-

4,746

1,886

(4,182)

4,937

At 31 March 2019

788,165

18,063

30,744

15,970

34,334

887,276

Accumulated amortisations

At 1 January 2019

-

-

-

-

-

-

Charge for the year

33,329

9,173

5,820

3,785

1,444

53,551

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

30,878

30,878

Terminated contracts

-

-

-

(138)

(1,196)

(1,334)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

1

-

1

44

(17)

29

At 31 December 2019

33,330

9,173

5,821

3,691

31,109

83,124

Charge for the period

8,648

2,222

1,236

930

366

13,402

Transfers from property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

1,834

1,834

Terminated contracts

-

-

(37)

(173)

-

(210)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

135

1

797

645

(4,146)

(2,568)

At 31 March 2020

42,113

11,396

7,817

5,093

29,163

95,582

Carrying amount

31 March 2020

746,052

6,667

22,927

10,877

5,171

791,694

31 December 2019

716,485

8,890

20,072

10,983

5,417

761,847

Operational assets

The main lease commitments for operational assets are described below:

The Rio Grande container terminal

The Rio Grande container terminal lease was signed on 3 February 1997 for a period of 25 years renewable for a further 25 and, in view of the compliance with the contractual requirements and advanced investments in the expansion works of the terminal, construction of a third berth of docking and of the annual volume handled together with other considerations, the Rio Grande container terminal was granted the right to renew of the lease as set forth in the first amendment signed on 7 March 2006.

21

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Among the commitments set forth in the Lease Agreement and its Addendum, the following are highlighted:

  • Monthly payment for facilities and leased areas;
  • Payment by container moved, with a commitment for minimum contractual movement (MMC);
  • Pay per tonne in general cargo handling and unloading.

Salvador container terminal

Tecon Salvador S.A. has the right to lease and operate the Container Terminal and the Heavy and Unitized Cargo Terminal (Liaison Quay) in the Port of Salvador for 25 years renewed in 2016 for a further 25 years.

The total lease term of 50 years, until March 2050, is provided in the Second Addendum to the Rental Agreement. This addendum provides for the expansion of the lease area through the completing minimum investments.

As a result of the lease agreement with CODEBA, the Company has the following commitments:

  • Payment of monthly instalments readjusted for the minimum periodicity established in the contract;
  • Payment for the lease of the existing area and the area added under the terms of the second contractual addendum;
  • Payment of minimum contractual movement - MMC.

Wilson Sons Estaleiros

Wilson Sons Estaleiros lease commitments mainly refer to a 60-year lease right of its operational asset (30 years, renewable for a further period of 30 years, under Group's solely option). Management intention is to exercise its renewal option.

Offshore support bases

Offshore support base lease commitments mainly refer to a 30-year lease right to operate an in sheltered area at Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with privileged location to service the Campos and Santos oil producing basins.

Logistics

Logistics lease commitments mainly refer to the bonded terminals and distribution centres located in Santo André and Suape with terms between eighteen and twenty-four years.

Vessels

Chartering of vessels for maritime transport between port terminals.

The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities.

Buildings

The Group has lease commitments for its headquarters, branches and commercial offices in several Brazilian cities.

Vehicles, plant and equipment

Rental contracts mainly refer to forklifts and other operating equipment. Rental of vehicles for operational, commercial and administrative activities.

22

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Finance Leases

Lease contracts previously classified under IAS 17 and substantially represented by Machines and Equipment.

12.2. Lease liabilities

Lease liabilities by class of asset

Discount Rate

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Operational assets

8.75% - 9.33%

148,961

183,895

774,405

741,227

Buildings

7.73% - 8.88%

3,732

5,072

19,401

20,443

Vehicles, plant and equipment

8.88% - 12.9%

1,998

2,827

10,388

11,393

Vessels

9.25% - 9.25%

1,349

2,294

7,011

9,246

Finance leases

-

-

60

-

243

Total

156,040

194,148

811,205

782,552

Total current

17,145

21,938

89,132

88,426

Total non-current

138,895

172,210

722,073

694,126

The breakdown of lease libilities by maturity is as follows:

Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash

flows

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Within one year

17,934

22,918

93,236

92,374

In the second year

16,415

20,456

85,336

82,451

In the third to fifth years (inclusive)

49,052

60,954

255,009

245,687

After five years

299,495

371,236

1,556,983

1,496,339

Total undiscounted lease liabilities

382,896

475,564

1,990,564

1,916,851

Adjustment to present value

(226,856)

(281,416)

(1,179,359)

(1,134,299)

Total lease liabilities

156,040

194,148

811,205

782,552

Inflation adjustment of the lease liabilities

The table below presents the lease liabilities balance considering the projected future inflation in the discounted payment flows. For the purposes of this calculation, all other assumptions were maintained.

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Actual flow

382,896

475,564

1,990,564

1,916,851

Embedded interest

(226,856)

(281,416)

(1,179,359)

(1,134,299)

Lease liabilities

156,040

194,148

811,205

782,552

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Inflated flow

405,071

506,078

2,105,845

2,039,847

Embedded interest

(244,013)

(304,730)

(1,268,549)

(1,228,275)

Lease liabilities

161,058

201,348

837,296

811,572

23

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

12.3. Amounts recognised in profit or loss

Amortisation of Right-of-use Amortisation of PIS and COFINS Interest on lease liabilities Interest PIS and COFINS

Variable lease payments not included in the measurement of lease liabilities (1) (2) Expenses relating to short-termleases Expenses relating to low-valueassets

Total

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

(2,991)

(3,201)

(13,402)

(12,070)

267

-

1,298

-

(3,750)

(3,900)

(16,812)

(14,705)

260

-

1,268

-

(458)

(950)

(2,033)

(3,537)

(4,060)

(3,705)

(18,093)

(13,982)

(310)

(182)

(1,370)

(680)

(11,042)

(11,938)

(49,144)

(44,974)

  1. The amounts refers to payments, which exceeded the minimum forecast volumes of the Rio Grande container terminal and Salvador container terminals.
  2. The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities.

The Group is not able to estimate the future cash outflows to variable lease payments due to operational, economics and exchange aspects.

12.4. Amounts recognised in the statement of cash flows

Amortisation - lease liability Interest paid - lease liability Short-term leases paid Low-value

Total

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

R$

R$

R$

(1,572)

(1,607)

(7,037)

(6,066)

(3,765)

(3,902)

(16,879)

(14,170)

(4,060)

(3,705)

(18,093)

(13,982)

(310)

(182)

(1,370)

(680)

(9,707)

(9,396)

(43,379)

(34,898)

24

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

13. Property, plant and equipment

Land and

Vehicles, plant

Assets under

buildings

Vessels

and equipment

construction

Total

Cost or valuation

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

At 1 January 2019

282,506

488,722

230,564

10,133

1,011,925

Additions

40,320

14,450

27,325

5,842

87,937

Transfers

212

15,712

(241)

(15,683)

-

Transfers to right-of-use

-

-

(9,798)

-

(9,798)

Transfers from intangible assets

(11)

(22)

105

-

72

Disposals

(294)

(2,501)

(9,067)

-

(11,862)

Exchange differences

(9,301)

-

(7,662)

-

(16,963)

At 31 December 2019

313,432

516,361

231,226

292

1,061,311

Additions

12,057

1,979

1,729

-

15,765

Transfers

(4)

(30)

34

-

-

Transfers to right-of-use

(6)

-

(414)

-

(420)

Transfers from intangible assets

-

-

30

-

30

Disposals

(403)

-

(13)

-

(416)

Exchange differences

(57,060)

-

(43,504)

-

(100,564)

At 31 March 2020

268,016

518,310

189,088

292

975,706

Accumulated depreciation

At 1 January 2019

87,135

192,820

129,519

-

409,474

Charge for the year

8,018

26,741

15,594

-

50,353

Elimination on construction contracts

-

128

-

-

128

Transfers to right-of-use

-

-

(7,969)

-

(7,969)

Disposals

(234)

(2,320)

(8,195)

-

(10,749)

Exchange differences

(2,974)

-

(4,001)

-

(6,975)

At 31 December 2019

91,945

217,369

124,948

-

434,262

Charge for the period

1,843

7,466

3,422

-

12,731

Elimination on construction contracts

-

5

-

-

5

Transfers to right-of-use

-

-

(387)

-

(387)

Transfers from intangible assets

-

-

(4)

-

(4)

Disposals

(333)

-

(11)

-

(344)

Exchange differences

(16,828)

-

(23,030)

-

(39,858)

At 31 March 2020

76,627

224,840

104,938

-

406,405

Carrying amount

191,389

293,470

84,150

292

569,301

31 March 2020

31 December 2019

221,487

298,992

106,278

292

627,049

25

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Land and

Vehicles, plant

Assets under

buildings

Vessels

and equipment

construction

Total

Cost or valuation

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

At 1 January 2019

1,094,656

1,893,695

893,392

39,265

3,921,008

Additions

159,292

56,478

107,429

22,722

345,921

Transfers

850

59,372

(952)

(59,270)

-

Transfers to right-of-use

-

-

(37,967)

-

(37,967)

Transfers from intangible assets

(40)

(89)

344

-

215

Disposals

(1,196)

(10,306)

(35,607)

-

(47,109)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

9,791

82,147

5,360

(1,540)

95,758

At 31 December 2019

1,263,353

2,081,297

931,999

1,177

4,277,826

Additions

53,510

8,738

8,138

-

70,386

Transfers

(26)

(123)

149

-

-

Transfers to right-of-use

(28)

-

(1,962)

-

(1,990)

Transfers from intangible assets

-

-

145

-

145

Disposals

(1,674)

-

(56)

-

(1,730)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

78,200

604,627

44,598

342

727,767

At 31 March 2020

1,393,335

2,694,539

983,011

1,519

5,072,404

Accumulated depreciation

At 1 January 2019

337,631

747,137

501,863

-

1,586,631

Charge for the year

31,587

105,693

61,349

-

198,629

Elimination on construction contracts

-

484

-

-

484

Transfers to right-of-use

-

-

(30,877)

-

(30,877)

Disposals

(954)

(9,561)

(32,227)

-

(42,742)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

2,343

32,390

3,522

-

38,255

At 31 December 2019

370,607

876,143

503,630

-

1,750,380

Charge for the period

8,195

33,256

15,221

-

56,672

Elimination on construction contracts

-

24

-

-

24

Transfers to right-of-use

-

-

(1,834)

-

(1,834)

Transfers from intangible assets

-

-

(16)

-

(16)

Disposals

(1,382)

-

(46)

-

(1,428)

Foreign currency effect in respect of

translation into Brazilian Real

20,938

259,436

28,607

-

308,981

At 31 March 2020

398,358

1,168,859

545,562

-

2,112,779

Carrying amount

31 March 2020

994,977

1,525,680

437,449

1,519

2,959,625

31 December 2019

892,746

1,205,154

428,369

1,177

2,527,446

Land and buildings with a net carrying amount of US$0.1 million (R$0.6 million) (2019: US$0.2 million (R$0.6

million)) and plant and equipment with a net carrying amount of US$0.1 million (R$0.6 million) (2019: US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million)) have been pledged as collateral for various tax lawsuits.

The Group has pledged assets with a carrying amount of approximately US$265.4 million (R$661.0 million) (2019: US$269.3 million (R$670.3 million)) to secure loans granted to the Group.

The amount of borrowing costs capitalised in 2020 is US$1.1 million (R$5.2 million) (2019: US$2.3 million (R$7.4 million)), at an average interest rate of 2.83%.

26

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

On 31 March 2020, the Group had contractual commitments to suppliers for the acquisition and construction of property, plant and equipment amounting to US$16.7 million (R$87.0 million) (2019: US$3.0 million (R$12.2 million)). The amount mainly refers to investments in The Salvador container terminal with some smaller amounts related to the Rio Grande container terminal and Offshore support bases.

14. Inventories

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Operating materials

8,523

9,228

44,308

37,196

Raw materials for construction contracts (external customers)

1,176

1,279

6,114

5,155

Total

9,699

10,507

50,422

42,351

15. Recoverable taxes

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

PIS and COFINS recoverable

14,319

18,467

74,439

74,438

FUNDAF recoverable

3,386

4,578

17,600

18,452

Judiciary bond recoverable

2,092

2,698

10,878

10,874

Other recoverable taxes

587

758

3,053

3,053

Total recoverable taxes non-current

20,384

26,501

105,970

106,817

PIS and COFINS recoverable

9,760

11,764

50,732

47,415

Income tax and social contribution recoverable

4,719

7,877

24,530

31,749

FUNDAF recoverable

1,578

1,954

8,206

7,876

Judiciary bond recoverable

1,320

1,911

6,864

7,702

ISS recoverable

1,044

1,264

5,430

5,093

INSS recoverable

185

238

960

960

Other recoverable taxes

28

39

149

161

Total recoverable taxes current

18,634

25,047

96,871

100,956

Total

39,018

51,548

202,841

207,773

As a matter of routine, the Group reviews taxes and levies impacting its business to ensure that payments are accurately made. In the event that tax credits arise, the Group intends to use them in future years within their legal term. If the Company does not utilise the tax credit within their legal term, a reimbursement of such amounts will be requested from the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service ("Receita Federal do Brasil").

27

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

16. Operational and other trade receivables

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Other trade receivables

259

354

1,348

1,427

Total other non-current trade receivables

259

354

1,348

1,427

Receivable for services rendered

38,075

47,991

197,943

193,438

Allowance for bad debts

(599)

(837)

(3,114)

(3,374)

Total operational current trade receivables

37,476

47,154

194,829

190,064

Prepayment

3,627

6,452

18,853

26,007

Insurance indenisation receivable

583

1,972

3,032

7,948

Employee credits

1,639

799

8,518

3,222

Other trade receivables

1,093

354

5,685

1,425

Total other current trade receivables

6,942

9,577

36,088

38,602

Total

44,677

57,085

232,265

230,093

Total current

44,418

56,731

230,917

228,666

Total non-current

259

354

1,348

1,427

Trade receivables disclosed are classified as financial assets measured at amortised cost.

The aging list of receivables for services rendered is as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Current

32,531

37,146

169,118

149,723

Overdue:

01 to 30 days

2,725

7,641

14,166

30,799

31 to 90 days

795

1,434

4,133

5,781

91 to 180 days

1,205

694

6,265

2,799

More than 180 days

819

1,076

4,261

4,336

Total

38,075

47,991

197,943

193,438

Generally, interest of one percent per month plus a two percent penalty is charged on overdue balances. Allowances for bad debts are recognised as a reduction of receivables and are recognised whenever a loss is identified. As of 1 January 2018, due to the application of IFRS 9, the Group has recognised an allowance for bad debts taking into account an expected credit loss model that involves historical evaluation of effective loss over billing cycles. The period over review is 3.5 years, being renewed every 180 days. The measurement of default rate shall consider the recoverability of receivables and will apply according of payment profile of the debtors. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. The provision matrix is disclosed in Note 26.

28

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Changes in allowance for bad debts are as follows:

At 1 January 2019

Decrease in allowance

Exchange difference

At 31 December 2019

Decrease in allowance

Exchange difference

At 31 March 2020

US$R$

1,4905,773

  1. (2,399)
  1. -

8373,374

  1. (260)
  1. -
    5993,114

Management believes that no additional provision is required for the allowance for bad debts.

17. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, bank accounts and short-term investments that are highly liquid and readily convertible to known amounts of cash, and which are subject to an immaterial risk of changes in value.

US dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in time deposits placed with major financial institutions, Real-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in deposit certificates and Brazilian treasury bonds.

Short-term investments

Short-term investments comprise investments with maturity dates of more than 90 days but less than 365 days.

The breakdown of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments is as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Denominated in US dollar:

US$

US$

R$

R$

Short-term investments - Time deposit

-

14,077

-

56,740

Time deposits

14,172

-

73,676

-

Exchange funds

15,716

16,292

81,705

65,666

Cash and bank

18,818

11,666

97,831

47,027

Total

48,706

42,035

253,212

169,433

Denominated in Brazilian Real:

Fixed income investments

29,639

34,739

154,084

140,020

Cash and bank

12,611

950

65,559

3,829

Deposit certificates

5,848

-

30,400

-

Total

48,098

35,689

250,043

143,849

Total

96,804

77,724

503,255

313,282

Total cash and cash equivalents

96,804

63,647

503,255

256,542

Total short-term investments

-

14,077

-

56,740

29

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Exclusive investment fund

The Group has investments in an exclusive investment fund managed by Itaú BBA S.A. that is consolidated in this financial information. The fund portfolio is marked to fair value on a daily basis in profit and loss. This fund's financial obligations are limited to service fees to the asset management company employed to execute investment transactions, audit fees and other similar expenses. The fund's investments are highly liquid which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which is subjected to insignificant risk of changes in value.

18. Bank loans

Interest rate -

Secured borrowings

% p.a.

Business

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹

2.30% - 3,71%

Towage

116,174

117,919

603,953

475,296

BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹

2.07% - 4.08%

Shipyards

27,599

28,403

143,479

114,484

BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹

5.00%

Towage

1,950

2,242

10,138

9,037

BNDES - Real

6.70% - 9.18%

Container terminals

31,149

29,793

161,936

120,087

BNDES - Real

7,92%

Offshore support

bases

-

10,014

-

40,362

BNDES - FMM Real¹

8,65%

Towage

798

1,064

4,149

4,288

BNDES - Finame Real

4.50% - 5.50%

Container terminals

16

35

84

142

Total BNDES

177,686

189,470

923,739

763,696

Banco do Brasil - FMM linked to US Dollar¹

2.00% - 3.00%

Towage

78,132

79,535

406,184

320,579

Itaú - NCE - Real

5.13%

Container terminals

8,070

15,930

41,953

64,211

Bradesco - NCE - Real

4,58% - 4.95%

Container terminals

39,306

50,043

204,336

201,710

Santander - Real

8,19%

Container Terminals

5,851

-

30,419

-

Santander - Real

8,19%

Towage

1,809

-

9,406

-

China Construction Bank - Real

7,40%

Container Terminals

13,465

-

70,000

-

Total others

146,633

145,508

762,298

586,500

Total

324,319

334,978

1,686,037

1,350,196

  1. As agents of the Merchant Marine Fund (Fundo da Marinha Mercante - FMM), Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") and Banco do Brasil ("BB") finance the construction of tugboats and shipyard facilities.

The breakdown of bank overdrafts and loans by maturity is as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Within one year

48,238

36,636

250,775

147,669

In the second year

40,494

41,492

210,517

167,243

In the third to fifth years (including)

96,843

106,523

503,455

429,362

After five years

138,744

150,327

721,290

605,922

Total

324,319

334,978

1,686,037

1,350,196

Total current

48,238

36,636

250,775

147,669

Total non-current

276,081

298,342

1,435,262

1,202,527

30

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

The analysis of borrowings by currency is as follows:

Real linked

Real

to US Dollars

Total

At 31 March 2020

US$

US$

US$

Bank loans

100,464

223,855

324,319

Total

100,464

223,855

324,319

At 31 December 2019

Bank loans

106,879

228,099

334,978

Total

106,879

228,099

334,978

Real linked

Real

to US Dollars

Total

At 31 March 2020

R$

R$

R$

Bank loans

522,283

1,163,754

1,686,037

Total

522,283

1,163,754

1,686,037

At 31 December 2019

Bank loans

430,800

919,396

1,350,196

Total

430,800

919,396

1,350,196

Loan agreement for civil works

Due to the financing agreement with BNDES, to be used for civil works during the expansion of Tecon Salvador, the loan agreement with IFC was repaid on 30 January 2019.

Guarantees

Loans with BNDES and Banco do Brasil rely on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda or Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. For some contracts, the corporate guarantee is additional to pledge of the respective tug boat or lien on the logistics.

The loan agreement for both the Salvador and Rio Grande container terminals from Bradesco for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.

The loan agreement from Itaú for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.

The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from Santander for equipment acquisition relied on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. until its prepayment in full on 06 November 2019.

Undrawn credit facilities

At 31 March 2020, the Group had available US$85.6 million (R$444.8 million) (2019: US$104.3 million (R$420.6 million)) of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador Terminal expansion, (ii) the dry- docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats.

31

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Fair value

To date, management has not identified or recognised differences in the fair value and the book value of the Group's borrowings as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Bank loans

US$

US$

R$

R$

BNDES

177,686

189,470

923,739

763,696

Banco do Brasil

78,132

79,535

406,184

320,579

Bradesco - NCE - Real

39,306

50,043

204,336

201,710

China Construction Bank

13,465

-

70,000

-

Itaú

8,070

15,930

41,953

64,211

Santander

7,660

-

39,825

-

Total

324,319

334,978

1,686,037

1,350,196

Covenants

Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. ("WSAC") as corporate guarantor has to comply with annual loan covenants for Wilson Sons Estaleiros, Brasco Logística Offshore and Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S/A in respect of loan agreements signed with BNDES.

Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. as corporate guarantor for loan agreements signed with both Bradesco for Tecon Salvador S.A and Tecon Rio Grande, and BNDES for Tecon Salvador S.A has to comply with annual loan covenants including ratios of debt service coverage, net debt ratio over EBITDA and equity over total assets. For the BNDES agreements the Salvador container terminal has to comply with the debt service coverage ratio covenant. The ratios will be determined excluding impacts of IFRS 16.

At 31 March 2020, the Company was in compliance with all clauses in the above mentioned loan contracts.

19. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks

At 1 January 2019

Increase in provision in the period

Utilisation of provisions

Exchange difference

At 31 December 2019

Increase in provision in the period

Utilisation of provisions

Exchange difference

At 31 March 2020

Labour claims

Tax cases

Civil cases

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

13,813

2,838

684

17,335

1,326

322

1,445

3,093

(3,878)

(977)

(308)

(5,163)

(557)

(73)

8

(622)

10,704

2,110

1,829

14,643

363

-

69

432

(476)

(59)

(2)

(537)

(2,398)

(471)

(415)

(3,284)

8,193

1,580

1,481

11,254

32

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Labour claims

Tax cases

Civil cases

Total

R$

R$

R$

R$

At 1 January 2019

53,521

10,997

2,650

67,168

Increase (decrease) in provision in the period

5,224

1,287

5,909

12,420

Utilisation of provisions

(15,600)

(3,778)

(1,188)

(20,566)

At 31 December 2019

43,145

8,506

7,371

59,022

Increase in provision in the period

1,773

-

335

2,108

Utilisation of provisions

(2,326)

(290)

(8)

(2,624)

At 31 March 2020

42,592

8,216

7,698

58,506

In the ordinary course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the Group's policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance or merit, and to manage such claims through its lawyers.

In addition to the cases for which the Group booked provisions there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$81.7 million (R$424.6 million) (2019: US$103.6 million (R$417.5 million)) with probability of loss estimated by the legal counsels as possible.

The breakdown of possible claims is described as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Tax cases

62,308

78,258

323,919

315,434

Civil cases

11,759

14,223

61,132

57,330

Labour claims

7,614

11,108

39,583

44,775

Total

81,681

103,589

424,634

417,539

The main probable and possible claims against the Group are described below:

Tax cases - The Group defends against government tax assessments considered inappropriate.

Labour claims - Most claims involve payment of health risks, additional overtime and other allowances.

Civil and environmental cases - Indemnification claims involving material damages, environmental and shipping claims and other contractual disputes.

Procedure for classification of legal liabilities identifies claims as probable, possible or remote, as assessed by the external lawyers:

33

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

  • Upon receipt of notices of new judicial lawsuits, external lawyers generally classify the claim as possible, recorded at the total amount involved. Wilson Sons uses the criteria of the estimated value at risk and not the total order value involved in each process.
  • Exceptionally, if there is sufficient knowledge from the beginning that there is very high or very low risk of loss, the lawyer may classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.
  • During the course of the lawsuit and considering, for instance, its first judicial decision, legal precedents, arguments of the claimant, thesis under discussion, applicable laws, documentation for the defense and other variables, the lawyer may re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.
  • When classifying the claim as a probable loss, the lawyer estimates the amount at risk for such claim.

Management are not able to give an indication when the provisions are likely to be utilised as the majority of provisions involve litigations the resolution of which is highly uncertain as to timing.

20. Operational and other trade payables

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Operational trade payables

US$

US$

R$

R$

Trade payables

14,076

18,567

73,177

74,838

Advance from customers

779

910

4,050

3,668

Total operational trade payables

14,855

19,477

77,227

78,506

Other trade payables

Accruals

4,569

5,891

23,752

23,744

Other advances

628

864

3,265

3,483

Other trade payables

163

235

847

947

Total other trade payables

5,360

6,990

27,864

28,174

Total

20,215

26,467

105,091

106,680

21. Taxes payable

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

PIS and COFINS payable

2,073

1,686

10,779

6,795

INSS payable

1,699

4,041

8,832

16,290

ISS payable

1,627

1,853

8,457

7,468

Income tax payable

527

1,365

2,739

5,501

FGTS payable

336

668

1,745

2,693

Other payable taxes

217

235

1,128

946

Total

6,479

9,848

33,680

39,693

34

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

22. Stock options plan and post-employment benefits

22.1. Stock option plan

The shareholders in special general meeting approved grant of options to eligible participants to be selected by the board on the 8 January 2014 including increase in the authorised capital of the Company through the creation of up to 4,410,927 new shares. The options provide participants with the right to acquire shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDR") in Wilson Sons Limited at a predetermined fixed price not less than the three day average mid price for the days preceding the date of option issuance. The stock option plan is detailed below:

Original

Exercise

Outstanding

Total

Options series Grant date

vesting date Expiry date

price

Number

Expired

Exercised

Vested

not vested

subsisting

(R$)

07 ESO - 3 Year 10/01/2014

10/01/2017

10/01/2024

31.23

961,653

(178,695)

(138,039)

644,919

-

644,919

07 ESO - 4 Year 10/01/2014

10/01/2018

10/01/2024

31.23

961,653

(178,695)

(138,039)

644,919

-

644,919

07 ESO - 5 Year 10/01/2014

10/01/2019

10/01/2024

31.23

990,794

(184,110)

(129,982)

676,702

-

676,702

07 ESO - 3 Year 13/11/2014

13/11/2017

13/11/2024

33.98

45,870

(12,870)

(3,630)

29,370

-

29,370

07 ESO - 4 Year 13/11/2014

13/11/2018

13/11/2024

33.98

45,870

(12,870)

(3,630)

29,370

-

29,370

07 ESO - 5 Year 13/11/2014

13/11/2019

13/11/2024

33.98

47,260

(13,260)

(3,740)

30,260

-

30,260

07 ESO - 3 Year 11/08/2016

11/08/2019

11/08/2026

34.03

82,500

-

-

82,500

-

82,500

07 ESO - 4 Year 11/08/2016

11/08/2020

11/08/2026

34.03

82,500

-

-

-

82,500

82,500

07 ESO - 5 Year 11/08/2016

11/08/2021

11/08/2026

34.03

85,000

-

-

-

85,000

85,000

07 ESO - 3 Year 15/05/2017

15/05/2020

15/05/2027

38.00

20,130

-

-

-

20,130

20,130

07 ESO - 4 Year 15/05/2017

15/05/2021

15/05/2027

38.00

20,130

-

-

-

20,130

20,130

07 ESO - 5 Year 15/05/2017

15/05/2022

15/05/2027

38.00

20,740

-

-

-

20,740

20,740

07 ESO - 3 Year 09/11/2017

09/11/2020

09/11/2027

40.33

23,760

(11,880)

-

-

11,880

11,880

07 ESO - 4 Year 09/11/2017

09/11/2021

09/11/2027

40.33

23,760

(11,880)

-

-

11,880

11,880

07 ESO - 5 Year 09/11/2017

09/11/2022

09/11/2027

40.33

24,480

(12,240)

-

-

12,240

12,240

Total

3,436,100

(616,500)

(417,060)

2,138,040

264,500

2,402,540

The options terminate on their expiry date or immediately on the resignation of the director or senior employee, whichever is earlier. Options lapse if not exercised within 6 months of the date that the participant ceases to be employed or hold office within the Group by reason of, among others: injury, disability or retirement; or dismissal without cause.

Movements during the year

The following table illustrates the number and weighted average exercise prices (WAEP) of, and movements in, share options during the year:

Number

WAEP (R$)

Subsisting at 1 January 2019

2,755,940

31.96

Exercised during the year

(17,400)

31.23

Expired during the year

(36,000)

40.33

Subsisting at 31 December 2019

2,702,540

31.85

Exercised during the year 1

(300,000)

31.23

Subsisting at 31 March 2020

2,402,540

31.83

¹ The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$46.50.

The following fair value expense of the grant to be recorded as a liability in the respective accounting periods was determined using a binomial model based on the assumptions detailed below:

35

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Projected IFRS2

Projected IFRS2

Period commencing

fair value expense US$

fair value expense R$

2014

2,826

7,507

2015

3,296

7,848

2016

3,409

8,234

2017

2,331

5,811

2018

1,303

3,388

2019

370

1,129

2020

206

652

2021

99

316

2022

27

85

Total

13,867

34,970

10 January 2014

13 November 2014

11 August 2016

16 May 2017

9 November 2017

Closing share price (in Real)

R$30.05

R$33.50

R$32.15

R$38.00

R$38.01

Expected volatility

28.00%

29.75%

31.56%

31.82%

31.82%

Expected life

10 years

10 years

10 years

10 years

10 years

Risk free rate

10.8%

12.74%

12.03%

10.17%

10.17%

Expected dividend yield

1.7%

4.8%

4.8%

4.8%

4.8%

Expected volatility was determined by calculating the historical volatility of the Company's share price. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted based on management´s best estimate for exercise restrictions and behavioural considerations.

22.2. Post-employment benefits

The Group operates a private medical insurance scheme for its employees which require the eligible employees to pay fixed monthly contributions. In accordance with regulation of the Brazilian law, eligible employees with greater than ten years' service acquire the right to remain in the plan following retirement or termination of employment, generating a post-employment commitment for the Group. Ex-employees remaining in the plan will be liable for paying the full cost of their continued scheme membership. The present value of actuarial liabilities in 31 March 2020 is US$1.9 million (R$9.7 million) (2019: US$2.4 million (R$9.5 million). The future actuarial liability for the Group relates to the potential increase in plan costs resulting from additional claims as a result of the expanded membership of the scheme.

Actuarial assumptions

The calculation of the liability generated by the post-employment commitment involves actuarial assumptions. The following are the principal actuarial assumptions at the reporting date:

Economic and financial assumptions

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Annual interest rate

6.76%

6.76%

Estimated inflation rate in the long-term

3.50%

3.50%

Aging factor

Based on the experience Based on the experience

of Wilson Sons (1)

of Wilson Sons (1)

Health care cost trend rate

6.09% a.a

6.09% a.a

  1. The amount of current contributions of both retirees and medical costs used in the actuarial valuation, in monthly amounts per health care provider, may vary between R$101.83 and R$12,486.16 (absolute value).

36

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Biometric and demographic assumptions

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Employee turnover

21.27%

21.27%

Mortality table

AT-2000

AT-2000

Disability table

Álvaro Vindas

Álvaro Vindas

Retirement age

100% at 62

100% at 62

Employees who opt to keep the health plan after

retirement and termination

23%

23%

Family composition before retirement:

Probability of marriage

80% of the participants

80% of the participants

Age difference for active participants

Man 3 years older than the woman

Man 3 years older than the woman

Family composition before retirement

Composition of the family group

Composition of the family group

Sensitivity analysis

The present value of future liabilities may change depending on market conditions and actuarial assumptions. Changes on a relevant actuarial assumption, keeping the other assumptions constant, would have affected the defined benefit obligation as shown below:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

CiPBO(*) - discount rate + 0.5%

(294)

(379)

(1,529)

(1,529)

CiPBO(*) - discount rate - 0.5%

412

532

2,144

2,144

CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate + 0.5%

348

449

1,810

1,810

CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate - 0.5%

(297)

(383)

(1,545)

(1,545)

CiPBO(*) - Aging factor + 0.5%

165

213

859

859

CiPBO(*) - Aging factor - 0.5%

(165)

(213)

(859)

(859)

  1. CiPBO means Change in Projected Benefit Obligation.

23. Equity Share Capital

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

71,261,060 common shares issued and fully paid

9,951

9,918

26,993

26,860

In 2019, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 17,400 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.5 million), respectively.

In 2020, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 300,000 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.03 million (R$0.1 million) and US$2.3 million (R$9.2 million), respectively.

37

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Dividends

The Board has approved a dividend policy defined in 2015 proposing a distribution of a target amount of 50% of the Company's net profit, provided that:

  • The dividend policy will not compromise the policy for growth of the Company whether it be, through acquisition of other companies, or by reason of development of new business.
  • The Board of Directors considers that the payment of such dividend would be in the interests of the Company and in compliance with the laws to which the Company is subject.

Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data:

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

(7,985)

5,922

(35,805)

21,925

Weighted average number of common shares

71,561,060

71,243,660

71,561,060

71,243,660

Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents per share)

(11.16)

8.31

(50.03)

30.78

Weighted average number of common shares

73,963,600

73,999,600

73,963,600

73,999,600

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents per share)

(10.80)

8.00

(48.41)

29.63

Capital reserves

The capital reserves arise principally from transfers from revenue which in prior periods were required by law to be transferred to capital reserves and other profits not available for distribution, share premium on incoming IPO issues and gains/losses on purchase and sale of non-controlling interest.

Profit reserve

An amount equal to 5% of the Company's net profit for the current year is to be credited to a retained earnings account to be called "profit reserve" until such account equals 20% of the Company's paid up share capital.

Additional paid in capital

The additional paid in capital arises from purchase of non-controlling interests in Brasco, sales of shares to non- controlling interests of Tecon Salvador S/A in 2011 and the purchase of non-controlling interests in Tecon Salvador S/A in 2016.

Translation reserve

The translation reserve arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than the US Dollar.

38

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

24. Subsidiaries

Details of the Company's subsidiaries, and other entities and operations under its control, at the end of the reporting period are as follows:

Place of

incorporation

Proportion of ownership interest

Holding company

and operation

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

WS Participações Ltda

Brazil

-

100%

WS Participaciones S.A.

Uruguay

100%

100%

Wilson, Sons Administração de Bens Ltda.

Brazil

-

100%

Towage

Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S.A.

Brazil

100%

100%

Shipyards

Wilson, Sons Comércio, Indústria, e Agência de Navegação Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

Wilson, Sons Estaleiros Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

Shipping agency

Wilson, Sons Agência Marítima Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

Transamérica Visas Serviços de Despachos Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

Logistics

Wilson, Sons Logística Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

EADI Santo André Terminal de Carga Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.(1)

Brazil

50%

50%

Offshore support bases

Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

Container terminal

Tecon Rio Grande S.A.

Brazil

100%

100%

Tecon Salvador S.A.

Brazil

100%

100%

Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.

Brazil

100%

100%

  1. The Group considers that it controls the subsidiary Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda., despite having 50% of shares. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda.

25. Joint ventures and joint operations

The Group holds the following significant interests in joint operations and joint ventures at the end of the reporting period:

Place of

Proportion

incorporation

of ownership interest

Towage

and operation

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros (¹)

Brazil

50%

50%

Consórcio de Rebocadores Baia de São Marcos (¹)

Brazil

50%

50%

Offshore support vessels

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.(²)

Brazil

50%

50%

Atlantic Offshore S.A. (³)

Panamá

50%

50%

Logistics

Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda

Brazil

50%

50%

  1. Joint operations.
  1. Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. controls Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A. These latter two companies are indirect joint

ventures of the Company.

(³) Atlantic Offshore S.A. controls South Patagonia S.A. This Company is indirect joint venture of Wilson Sons Limited.

39

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

25.1. Joint operations

The following amounts are included in the Group's financial information as a result of proportional consolidation of joint operations listed above:

Income

Expenses

Net income

Intangible assets Right of use

Property, plant & equipment Inventories

Trade and other trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents

Total assets

Trade and other trade payables Deferred tax liabilities Obligations under finance leases

Total liabilities

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

2,987

2,676

13,284

10,090

(1,163)

(1,734)

(5,046)

(6,532)

1,824

942

8,238

3,558

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

10

13

53

53

2

3

8

14

2,474

2,619

12,860

10,557

484

482

2,518

1,941

1,822

2,365

9,473

9,531

551

874

2,864

3,524

5,343

6,356

27,776

25,620

(5,051)

(6,235)

(26,258)

(25,132)

(291)

(118)

(1,515)

(477)

(1)

(3)

(3)

(11)

(5,343)

(6,356)

(27,776)

(25,620)

25.2. Joint ventures

The following amounts are not consolidated in the Group's financial information as they are considered as joint ventures. The Group´s interests on joint ventures are equity accounted.

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

Investee´s

Investee´s

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

Statements of profit or loss

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Revenue

32,107

(2,685)

-

29,422

28,140

(2,647)

-

25,493

Raw materials and consumable used

(1,969)

-

-

(1,969)

(1,910)

-

-

(1,910)

Employee benefits expense

(9,454)

-

-

(9,454)

(10,471)

-

-

(10,471)

Right-of-use

(2,646)

-

2,527

(119)

(2,400)

-

2,277

(123)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(10,378)

-

-

(10,378)

(10,099)

-

-

(10,099)

Other operating expenses

(3,706)

2,685

(2,319)

(3,340)

(3,856)

2,647

(2,465)

(3,674)

Results from operating activities

3,954

-

208

4,162

(596)

-

(188)

(784)

Finance income

(178)

-

-

(178)

96

-

-

96

Interest on lease liabilities

(214)

-

189

(25)

(331)

-

-

(331)

Finance costs

(4,269)

-

-

(4,269)

(4,346)

-

284

(4,062)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

(18,215)

-

2,600

(15,615)

769

-

(497)

272

Profit (loss) before tax

(18,922)

-

2,997

(15,925)

(4,408)

-

(401)

(4,809)

Income tax expense

10,758

-

(62)

10,696

1,868

-

-

1,868

Profit (loss) for the period

(8,164)

-

2,935

(5,229)

(2,540)

-

(401)

(2,941)

Participation

50%

-

-

-

50%

-

-

-

Equity result

(4,082)

-

-

-

(1,270)

-

-

-

*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.

40

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

Investee´s

Investee´s

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

Statements of profit or loss

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

Revenue

143,524

(11,975)

-

131,549

106,095

(9,983)

-

96,112

Raw materials and consumable used

(8,798)

-

-

(8,798)

(7,213)

-

-

(7,213)

Employee benefits expense

(42,022)

-

-

(42,022)

(39,473)

-

-

(39,473)

Right-of-use

(11,296)

-

11,264

(32)

(9,052)

-

8,589

(463)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(46,209)

-

-

(46,209)

(38,073)

-

-

(38,073)

Other operating expenses

(16,653)

11,975

(10,288)

(14,966)

(14,537)

9,983

(9,300)

(13,854)

Results from operating activities

18,546

-

976

19,522

(2,253)

-

(711)

(2,964)

Finance income

(1,189)

-

-

(1,189)

364

-

-

364

Interest on lease liabilities

(949)

-

837

(112)

(1,122)

-

-

(1,122)

Finance costs

(19,049)

-

-

(19,049)

(16,519)

-

1,072

(15,447)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

(84,055)

-

13,727

(70,328)

2,786

-

(1,873)

913

Profit (loss) before tax

(86,696)

-

15,540

(71,156)

(16,744)

-

(1,512)

(18,256)

Income tax expense

49,016

-

(283)

48,733

7,164

-

-

7,164

Profit (loss) for the period

(37,680)

-

15,257

(22,423)

(9,580)

-

(1,512)

(11,092)

Participation

50%

-

-

-

50%

-

-

-

Equity result

(18,840)

-

-

-

(4,790)

-

-

-

*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Investee´s

Investee´s

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

Statements of financial position

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Right-of-use

17,629

-

(16,594)

1,035

20,280

-

(19,120)

1,160

Property, plant and equipment

586,774

-

-

586,774

596,213

-

-

596,213

Long-term investment

2,172

-

-

2,172

2,185

-

-

2,185

Other assets

11,512

-

-

11,512

11,753

-

-

11,753

Trade and other trade receivables

28,891

(516)

-

28,375

35,182

(665)

-

34,517

Derivative

-

-

-

-

3

-

-

3

Cash and cash equivalents

21,314

-

-

21,314

21,183

-

-

21,183

Total assets

668,292

(516)

(16,594)

651,182

686,799

(665)

(19,120)

667,014

Bank loans

431,810

-

-

431,810

440,561

-

-

440,561

Lease liability

19,816

-

(19,529)

287

20,685

-

(21,607)

(922)

Other non-current liabilities

43,249

-

-

43,249

39,884

-

-

39,884

Trade and other trade payables

90,627

(516)

-

90,111

93,305

(665)

-

92,640

Equity

82,790

-

2,935

85,725

92,364

-

2,487

94,851

Total liabilities and equity

668,292

(516)

(16,594)

651,182

686,799

(665)

(19,120)

667,014

*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.

41

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Investee´s

Investee´s

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

adjusted

Pro forma

Eliminations

Statements of financial position

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

profit or loss

eliminations

from IFRS 16*

Combined

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

Right-of-use

91,648

-

(86,266)

5,382

81,743

-

(77,068)

4,675

Property, plant and equipment

3,050,462

-

-

3,050,462

2,403,157

-

-

2,403,157

Long-term investment

11,292

-

-

11,292

8,807

-

-

8,807

Other assets

59,849

-

-

59,849

47,371

-

-

47,371

Trade and other trade receivables

150,196

(2,683)

-

147,513

141,808

(2,680)

-

139,128

Derivative

-

-

-

-

12

-

-

12

Cash and cash equivalents

110,803

-

-

110,803

85,383

-

-

85,383

Total assets

3,474,250

(2,683)

(86,266)

3,385,301

2,768,281

(2,680)

(77,068)

2,688,533

Bank loans

2,244,851

-

-

2,244,851

1,775,769

-

-

1,775,769

Lease liability

103,017

-

(101,523)

1,494

83,375

-

(87,092)

(3,717)

Other non-current liabilities

224,839

-

-

224,839

160,763

-

-

160,763

Trade and other trade payables

471,142

(2,683)

-

468,459

376,084

(2,680)

-

373,404

Equity

430,401

-

15,257

445,658

372,290

-

10,024

382,314

Total liabilities and equity

3,474,250

(2,683)

(86,266)

3,385,301

2,768,281

(2,680)

(77,068)

2,688,533

*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.

We have not given separated disclosure of all material Joint Ventures because they belong the same economic group and are managed on a unified basis. Wilson Sons Limited holds a non-controlling interest in Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A and Atlantic Offshore S.A.

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A is a controlling shareholder of Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A, while the Atlantic Offshore S.A. is a controlling shareholder of South Patagonia S.A.

Guarantees

Loan agreements of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and subsidiaries with the BNDES are guaranteed by a lien on the financed supply vessels and in the majority of the contracts a corporate guarantee from both Wilson Sons Administração e Comércio and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, each guaranteeing 50% of its subsidiary's debt balance with the BNDES. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$174.6 million (R$907.7 million).

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. subsidiary´s loan agreement with Banco do Brasil is guaranteed by a pledge on the financed offshore support vessels. The security package also includes a standby letter of credit issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones - Chile for part of the debt balance, assignment of Petrobras' long-term contracts and a corporate guarantee issued by Inversiones Magallanes Ltda - Chile. A cash reserve account of US$2.2 million (R$8.6 million), classified as a long term investment is required to be maintained until full repayment of the loan agreement. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$29.9 million (R$155.4 million).

The loan agreements for Atlantic Offshore from Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB" for the financing of the offshore support vessels is guaranteed by a pledge on the vessels, the shares of Atlantic Offshore and a corporate guarantee for half of the credit from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, which is the partner in the business, guarantee the other half of the loans. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$11.4 million (R$59.3 million).

42

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Covenants

On 31 March 2020, the Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.´s subsidiary was in compliance with covenant ratios with Banco do Brasil.

Atlantic Offshore S.A. has to comply with specific financial covenants on its two loan agreements with Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB". At 31 March 2020 the subsidiary was in compliance with all loan agreement clauses.

Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks

In its ordinary course of business in Brazil, Wilson, Sons Ultratug Offshore S.A. (WSUT) remains exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the WSUT policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance in merit, and to manage such claims through its legal counsel.

The breakdown of possible losses is described as follows:

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Tax cases

6,515

8,304

33,871

33,471

Labour claims

5,255

7,192

27,321

28,990

Civil claims

4

6

22

22

Total

61,214

15,502

11,775

62,483

43

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

25.3. Investment in joint ventures

The investments valued by using the equity accounting method are shown as follows:

31/03/2020

Investee's

Elimination of

adjusted

profit on

Investee's

Number of

Ownership

Share

shareholders'

Construction

adjusted

Equity in

Book value

Currency

shares

interest - %

capital

equity

Contracts

profit or loss

subsidiaries

of investment

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.

US$

102,469,250

50.00

40,138

77,512

(30,752)

(9,207)

(4,604)

23,380

Atlantic Offshore S.A.

US$

10,000

50.00

8,010

4,854

-

1,057

529

2,427

Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda

US$

5,823,862

50.00

1,752

424

-

(14)

(7)

212

Total

82,790

(30,752)

(8,164)

(4,082)

26,019

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.

R$

102,469,250

50.00

102,469

402,964

(159,870)

(42,311)

(21,156)

121,546

Atlantic Offshore S.A.

R$

10,000

50.00

18,345

25,237

-

4,689

2,345

12,619

Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda

R$

5,823,862

50.00

5,824

2,200

-

(58)

(29)

1,100

Total

430,401

(159,870)

(37,680)

(18,840)

135,265

31/12/2019

Investee's

Elimination of

adjusted

profit on

Investee's

Number of

Ownership

Share

shareholders'

Construction

adjusted

Equity in

Book value

Currency

shares

interest - %

capital

equity

Contracts

profit or loss

subsidiaries

of investment

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.

US$

102,469,250

50.00

40,138

87,708

(31,696)

(3,000)

(1,500)

28,006

Atlantic Offshore S.A.

US$

10,000

50.00

8,010

4,096

-

4,188

2,094

2,048

Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda

US$

5,823,862

50.00

1,752

560

-

(60)

(30)

280

Total

92,364

(31,696)

1,128

564

30,334

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.

R$

102,469,250

50.00

102,469

353,525

(127,757)

(11,709)

(5,854)

112,884

Atlantic Offshore S.A.

R$

10,000

50.00

18,345

16,508

-

16,560

8,280

8,254

Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda

R$

5,823,862

50.00

5,824

2,257

-

(231)

(116)

1,129

Total

372,290

(127,757)

4,620

2,310

122,267

44

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

The reconciliation of the investment in joint ventures balance, including the impact of profit recognised by joint ventures:

Investments

US$

R$

At 1 January 2019

26,528

102,791

Share of result of joint ventures

564

2,310

Capital increase

3,527

13,508

Elimination on construction contracts

156

609

Post-employment benefits

(51)

(205)

Derivatives

(380)

(1,469)

Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais

(10)

4,723

At 31 December 2019

30,334

122,267

Equity in subsidiaries

(4,082)

(18,840)

Elimination on construction contracts

8

36

Derivatives

(179)

(931)

Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais

(62)

32,733

At 31 March 2020

26,019

135,265

26. Financial instruments and risk assessment

  1. Capital risk management
    The Group manages its capital to ensure that its entities will be able to continue as going concerns while maximizing the return to stakeholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The Group's capital structure consists of debt (which includes the borrowings disclosed in Note 18), cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments disclosed in Note 17, and equity attributable to owners of the parent company comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in Note 23.
  2. Categories of financial instruments

Fair value

Book value

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Financial assets classified as amortised cost

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cash and cash equivalents

31,429

12,616

31,429

12,616

Time deposit

14,172

-

14,172

-

Short-term Investments

-

14,077

-

14,077

Deposit certificates

5,848

-

5,848

-

Operational trade receivables

37,476

47,154

37,476

47,154

Intergroup loans

30,218

30,132

30,218

30,132

Total financial assets - amortised cost

119,143

103,979

119,143

103,979

Financial assets classified as FVPL

Fixed income investments

29,639

34,739

29,639

34,739

Exchange funds

15,716

16,292

15,716

16,292

Total financial assets - FVPL

45,355

51,031

45,355

51,031

Total

164,498

155,010

164,498

155,010

Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost

Bank loans

324,319

334,978

324,319

334,978

Trade payables

14,076

18,567

14,076

18,567

Lease liabilities

156,040

194,148

156,040

194,148

Total financial instruments - amortised cost

494,435

547,693

494,435

547,693

Total

494,435

547,693

494,435

547,693

45

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Fair value

Book value

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Financial assets classified as amortised cost

R$

R$

R$

R$

Cash and cash equivalents

163,390

50,856

163,390

50,856

Time deposit

73,676

-

73,676

-

Short-term Investments

-

56,740

-

56,740

Deposit certificates

30,400

-

30,400

-

Operational trade receivables

194,829

190,064

194,829

190,064

Intergroup loans

157,096

121,453

157,096

121,453

Total financial assets - amortised cost

619,391

419,113

619,391

419,113

Financial assets classified as FVPL

Fixed income investments

154,084

140,020

154,084

140,020

Exchange funds

81,705

65,666

81,705

65,666

Total financial assets - FVPL

235,789

205,686

235,789

205,686

Total

855,180

624,799

855,180

624,799

Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost

Bank loans

1,686,037

1,350,196

1,686,037

1,350,196

Trade payables

73,177

74,838

73,177

74,838

Lease liabilities

811,205

782,552

811,205

782,552

Total financial instruments - amortised cost

2,570,419

2,207,586

2,570,419

2,207,586

Total

2,570,419

2,207,586

2,570,419

2,207,586

  1. Financial risk management objectives
    The Group monitors and manages financial risks related to the operations. A financial risk committee meets regularly to assess financial risks and decide mitigation based on guidelines stated in the Group's financial risk policy.
    These risks include market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The primary objective is to minimise exposure to those risks by using financial instruments and by assessing and controlling the credit and liquidity risks. The Group may use derivatives and other financial instruments for hedging purposes only.
  2. Foreign currency risk management
    The operating cash flows are exposed to currency fluctuations because they are denominated partially in Brazilian Real. These proportions vary according to the characteristics of each business.
    Cash flows from investments in fixed assets are denominated partly in Brazilian Real. These investments are subject to currency fluctuations between the moment when those goods or services are acquired and the actual payment date. The resources and their application are monitored with purpose of matching the currency cash flows and payment dates.
    In general terms, the Group seeks to neutralise the currency risk of operating cash flows by matching revenues and expenses. Furthermore, the Group seeks to generate an operating cash surplus in the same currency in which the debt service of each business is denominated.
    The Group has part of its debt and part of its Cash and cash equivalents denominated in Brazilian Real.
    The carrying amounts of the Group's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities at the reporting dates are as follows:

46

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Assets

Liabilities

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

US$

US$

Amounts denominated in Real

155,160

173,593

313,912

381,839

Assets

Liabilities

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

R$

R$

R$

R$

Amounts denominated in Real

806,631

699,582

1,631,936

1,539,080

Foreign currency sensitivity analysis

The sensitivity analysis presented in the following sections estimates the impacts of the Brazilian Real devaluation against the US Dollar based on the position at 31 March 2020. Three exchange rate scenarios are contemplated: the likely scenario (Probable) and two scenarios of deterioration of 25% (Possible) and 50% (Remote) in the exchange rate. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" report to determine the probable scenario.

31/03/2020

Exchange rates (1)

Probable scenario

Possible scenario (25%)

Remote scenario (50%)

R$4.8000 / US$1.00

R$6.0000 / US$1.00

R$7.2000 / US$1.00

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

scenario

scenario

Operation

Risk

US$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Total assets

R$

155,160

Exchange effects

12,888

(20,722)

(43,128)

Total liabilities

R$

313,912

Exchange effects

(26,074)

41,923

87,255

(13,186)

21,201

44,127

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

scenario

scenario

Operation

Risk

R$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Total assets

R$

806,631

Exchange effects

67,001

(107,726)

(224,210)

Total liabilities

R$

1,631,936

Exchange effects

(135,553)

217,945

453,610

(68,552)

110,219

229,400

  1. Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 April 2020.

47

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

31/12/2019

Exchange rates (1)

Probable scenario

Possible scenario (25%)

Remote scenario (50%)

R$4.0500 / US$1.00

R$5.0625 / US$1.00

R$6.0750 / US$1.00

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

scenario

scenario

Operation

Risk

US$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Total assets

R$

173,593

Exchange effects

(827)

(35,374)

(58,406)

Total liabilities

R$

381,839

Exchange effects

1,820

77,824

128,493

993

42,450

70,087

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

scenario

scenario

Operation

Risk

R$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Total assets

R$

699,582

Exchange effects

(3,334)

(142,583)

(235,416)

Total liabilities

R$

1,539,080

Exchange effects

7,334

313,684

517,916

4,000

171,101

282,500

  1. Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 January 2020.

Derivative financial instruments

The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations, all such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee, Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss.

Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, this swap was settled in January 2019.

  1. Interest rate risk management
    The Group holds most of its debts linked to fixed rates and most of which are with the FMM (Merchant Marine Fund).
    Other loans exposed to floating rates are as follows:
    • TJLP (Brazilian Long Term Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations;
    • DI (Brazilian Interbank Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and;
    • 6-monthLibor (London Interbank Offered Rate) for US Dollar-denominated funding for port operations (Eximbank).

48

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

The Group´s Brazilian Real-denominated investments yield interest rates corresponding to the DI daily fluctuation for privately-issued securities and/or "Selic-Over"government-issued bonds. The US Dollar- denominated investments are short-term time deposits.

Interest rate sensitivity analysis

The Group does not currently fair value account for financial assets or liabilities through profit or loss. Therefore, a change in interest rates at the reporting date would not change the profit or loss result. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), Bloomberg and Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) data to estimate the probable scenarios.

The following analysis concerns a possible fluctuation of revenue or expenses linked to the transactions and scenarios shown, without considering their fair value.

31/03/2020

CDI(1), TJLP(2), IPCA(3), Libor (4), and DI - BM&F(5)

Possible

Remote

Probable

scenario

scenario

Transaction

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Loans - CDI

3,17%

3,96%

4,76%

Loans - TJLP

4,94%

6,18%

7,41%

Loans - IPCA

3,30%

4,13%

4,95%

Investments - Libor 12

3,17%

3,44%

3,70%

Investments - CDI

3,17%

3,96%

4,76%

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

Scenario

scenario

Transaction

Risk

US$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Loans - CDI

CDI

68,501

Interest

260

(169)

(594)

Loans - TJLP

TJLP

881

Interest

-

(7)

(14)

Loans - IPCA

IPCA

31,067

Interest

-

(176)

(351)

Loans - Fixed

None

223,870

None

-

-

-

Total loans

324,319

260

(352)

(959)

Investments

Libor

29,910

Income

-

17

34

Investments

CDI

35,486

Income

1

173

346

Total investments

65,396

1

190

380

Net income

261

(162)

(579)

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

Scenario

scenario

Transaction

Risk

R$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Loans - CDI

CDI

356,115

Interest

1,351

(877)

(3,089)

Loans - TJLP

TJLP

4,578

Interest

-

(37)

(73)

Loans - IPCA

IPCA

161,507

Interest

-

(915)

(1,822)

Loans - Fixed

None

1,163,837

None

-

-

-

Total loans

1,686,037

1,351

(1,829)

(4,984)

Investments

Libor

155,493

Income

-

89

177

Investments

CDI

184,483

Income

6

902

1,798

Total investments

339,976

6

991

1,975

Net income

1,357

(838)

(3,009)

  1. Information source: B3 (Brasilia Bolsa Balcão), report from 14 April 2020
  2. Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 April 2020
  3. Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 14 April 2020
  4. Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 April 2020
  5. Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 14 April 2020

49

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

The net effect was obtained by assuming a 3 month period starting 31 March 2020 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate.

31/12/2019

CDI (1), TJLP(2) , IPCA(3) , Libor (4) and Di - BM&F(5)

Possible

Remote

Probable

scenario

scenario

Transaction

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Loans - CDI

4.50%

5.63%

6.75%

Loans - TJLP

5.09%

6.36%

7.64%

Loans - IPCA

4.31%

5.39%

6.47%

Investments - Libor 12

3.17%

3.67%

4.16%

Investments - CDI

4.50%

5.63%

6.75%

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

scenario

scenario

Transaction

Risk

US$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Loans - CDI

CDI

65,974

Interest

(47)

(574)

(1,095)

Loans - TJLP

TJLP

1,190

Interest

-

(10)

(20)

Loans - IPCA

IPCA

39,680

Interest

-

(317)

(632)

Loans - Fixed

None

228,134

None

-

-

-

Total loans

334,978

(47)

(901)

(1,747)

Investments

Libor

24,153

Income

-

56

111

Investments

CDI

34,739

Income

85

1,105

2,125

Total investments

58,892

85

1,161

2,236

Net income

38

260

489

Possible

Remote

Amount

Probable

scenario

scenario

Transaction

Risk

R$

Result

scenario

(25%)

(50%)

Loans - CDI

CDI

265,921

Interest

(190)

(2,313)

(4,415)

Loans - TJLP

TJLP

4,798

Interest

-

(40)

(79)

Loans - IPCA

IPCA

159,940

Interest

-

(1,279)

(2,547)

Loans - Fixed

None

919,537

None

-

-

-

Total loans

1,350,196

(190)

(3,632)

(7,041)

Investments

Libor

97,355

Income

-

225

449

Investments

CDI

140,021

Income

341

4,453

8,565

Total investments

237,376

341

4,678

9,014

Net income

151

1,046

1,973

  1. Information source: B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão), report from 13 January 2020.
  2. Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 January 2020.
  3. Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 13 January 2020.
  4. Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 January 2020.
  5. Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 13 January 2020.

The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2019 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate.

50

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Derivative financial instruments

The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee. Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss.

The Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to the new contract with BNDES, the derivative was settled in January 2019.

  1. Liquidity risk management
    The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash reserves, banking facilities and reserve borrowing facilities, continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows, and matching the maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities.
    Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in fulfilling obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled with cash payments or other financial assets. The Group's approach in managing liquidity is to ensure that the Group always has sufficient liquidity to fulfil the obligations that expire, under normal and stress conditions, without causing unacceptable losses or risk damage to the reputation of the Group.
    The Group ensures that it has sufficient cash reserves to meet the expected operational expenses, including financial obligations. This practice excludes the potential impact of extreme circumstances that cannot be reasonably foreseen, such as natural disasters.
    The following tables detail the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities. The tables have been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows.

Weighted average

Less than

More than

31 March 2020

effective interest rate

12 months

1-5 years

5 years

Total

%

US$

US$

US$

US$

Variable interest rate instruments

3.01%

30,585

65,960

23,967

120,512

Fixed interest rate instruments

2.75%

29,472

99,143

131,040

259,655

Lease liability (IFRS 16)

8.79%

17,934

65,467

299,495

382,896

77,991

230,570

454,502

763,063

Weighted average

Less than

More than

31 March 2020

effective interest rate

12 months

1-5 years

5 years

Total

%

R$

R$

R$

R$

Variable interest rate instruments

3.01%

159,002

342,906

124,597

626,505

Fixed interest rate instruments

2.75%

153,216

515,415

681,238

1,349,869

Lease liability (IFRS 16)

8.79%

93,236

340,345

1,556,985

1,990,566

405,454

1,198,666

2,362,820

3,966,940

51

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Weighted average

Less than

More than

31 December 2019

effective interest rate

12 months

1-5 years

5 years

Total

%

US$

US$

US$

US$

Variable interest rate instruments

3.07%

18,362

81,187

32,264

131,813

Fixed interest rate instruments

2.75%

30,869

101,423

138,093

270,385

Lease liability (under IAS 17)

3.17%

67

11

-

78

Lease liability

8.80%

22,851

81,399

371,236

475,486

72,149

264,020

541,593

877,762

Weighted average

Less than

More than

31 December 2019

effective interest rate

12 months

1-5 years

5 years

Total

%

R$

R$

R$

R$

Variable interest rate instruments

3.07%

74,012

327,240

130,047

531,299

Fixed interest rate instruments

2.75%

124,424

408,806

556,611

1,089,841

Lease liability (under IAS 17)

3.17%

270

44

-

314

Lease liability

8.80%

92,104

328,094

1,496,339

1,916,537

290,810

1,064,184

2,182,997

3,537,991

  1. Credit risk
    The Group's credit risk can be attributed mainly to balances such as cash and cash equivalents, short term investments, debt securities, loans, trade receivables and other trade receivables. The disclosure in the balance sheet are shown net of the allowance for bad debts.
    The Group invests temporary cash surpluses in government and private bonds, according to regulations approved by management, which follow the Group policy on credit risk concentration. Credit risk on investments in non-government backed bonds is mitigated by investing only in assets issued by leading financial institutions.

The Group's sales policy follows the criteria for credit sales set by management, which seeks to mitigate any loss due to customer default.

Nota

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Cash and cash equivalents

17

96,804

63,647

503,255

256,542

Short-term investments

17

-

14,077

-

56,740

Operational trade receivables

16

37,476

47,154

194,829

190,064

Other receivables

16

7,202

9,931

37,436

40,029

Exposed to credit risk

141,482

134,809

735,520

543,375

Operational trade receivables

An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group evaluates the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables and contract assets as low, as historically trade receivables are generally received between 30 and 45 days.

01 to 30

31 to 90

91 to 180

More than

31 March 2020

Current

days

days

days

180 days

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Expected credit loss rate

0.11%

0.11%

2.27%

5.65%

55.54%

Receivables for services rendered

32,531

2,725

795

1,205

819

38,075

Accumulated credit loss

(54)

(3)

(18)

(68)

(456)

(599)

52

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

31 March 2020

Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss

31 December 2019

Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss

31 December 2019

Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss

01 to 30

31 to 90

91 to 180

More than

Current

days

days

days

180 days

Total

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

0.11%

0.11%

2.27%

5.65%

55.54%

169,118

14,166

4,133

6,265

4,261

197,943

(282)

(16)

(94)

(354)

(2.368)

(3.114)

01 to 30

31 to 90

91 to 180

More than

Current

days

days

days

180 days

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

0.19%

0.19%

1.78%

12.11%

60.38%

37,146

7,641

1,434

694

1,076

47,991

(63)

(15)

(26)

(84)

(649)

(837)

01 to 30

31 to 90

91 to 180

More than

Current

days

days

days

180 days

Total

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

R$

0.19%

0.19%

1.78%

12.11%

60.38%

149,723

30,799

5,781

2,799

4,336

193,438

(254)

(60)

(103)

(339)

(2,618)

(3,374)

  1. Fair value of financial instruments
    The Group's financial instruments are recorded in balance sheet accounts at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019 at amounts consistent with the fair value at those dates. These instruments are managed though operating strategies aimed to obtain liquidity, profitability and security. The control policy consists of ongoing monitoring of rates agreed versus those in force in the market, and confirmation of whether its short-term financial investments are being properly marked to market by the institutions dealing with its funds.
    The determination of estimated realisable values of the Group's financial assets and liabilities relies on information available in the market and relevant assessment methodologies. Nevertheless, considerable judgment is required when interpreting market data to derive the most adequate estimated realisable value.
    IFRS 7 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives:
    1. the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements),
    2. the second highest priority to inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) (Level 2 measurements), and
    3. the lowest priority to measurements involving significant unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements).

All the Group's financial instruments (as disclosed in note 26 b) are considered as level 2. There were no amounts related to levels 1 or 3 at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.

  1. Criteria, assumptions and limitations used when computing market values
    Cash and cash equivalents
    The market values of the bank current account balances are consistent with book balances.

53

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Investments

The market values of the short term investments are consistent with book balances.

Trade and other trade receivables/payables

According to management estimates the market values of the trade receivables and trade payables are consistent with book balances.

Bank and loans

Fair value of loan arrangements were calculated at their present value determined by future cash flows and at interest rates applicable to instruments of similar nature, terms and risks or at market quotations of these securities. Fair value measurements recognised in the consolidated financial statements are grouped into levels based on the degree to which the fair value is observable.

The fair values of BNDES, BB, CCB, Itaú and Santander financing arrangements are considered similar to their carrying amounts as the Group has to date not identified comparable instruments.

27. Related-party transactions

Transactions between the Company and its related party subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the Group and its associates, joint ventures, other investments and other related parties are disclosed below.

There are no repayment terms and it is not the intention of the parties the loan would be repaid within one year.

Assets

Assets

(liabilities)

Revenues

Expenses

(liabilities)

Revenues

Expenses

US$

US$

US$

R$

R$

R$

Joint operations and joint ventures:

-

-

(63)

-

-

(276)

1.

Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.

48

-

-

250

-

-

2.

Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de

Coqueiros

1,800

54

-

9,358

242

-

3. Consórcio de Rebocadores Baía de São

Marcos

10,177

142

-

52,907

634

-

4. Wilson, Sons Ultratug and subsidiaries

20,167

-

-

104,840

-

-

5.

Atlantic Offshore S.A.

6

-

-

31

-

-

6.

Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda.

-

-

(63)

-

-

(276)

Other:

7.

Gouvêa Vieira Advogados

-

-

(11)

-

-

(47)

8.

CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda.

-

-

(6)

-

-

(27)

Three-month period ended 31 March 2020

32,198

196

(80)

167,386

876

(350)

At 31 December 2019

32,672

1,054

(486)

131,690

4,087

(1,910)

Three-month period ended 31 March 2019

36,753

695

(115)

143,213

2,644

(434)

  1. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. is 50% owned by the Group and rents terminal warehousing from the Group. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda. Mr Augusto Cezar Baião is a minority shareholder of Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda..
    2-3. The transactions with the joint operations are disclosed as a result of proportionate amounts not eliminated on consolidation.
  1. Related party loan with Wilson, Sons Ultratug (interest - 0.3% per month with no maturity); advance for future capital increase and other trade payables and receivables from Wilson, Sons Offshore and Magallanes.
  2. Related party loan with Atlantic Offshore S.A. (with no interest and with no maturity).
  3. Advance for future capital increase from Porto Campinas.
  4. Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira is a partner with the law firm Gouvêa Vieira Advogados. Fees were paid to Gouvêa Vieira Advogados for legal services.
  5. Mr. C.M. Marote is a shareholder and director of CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. Fees were paid to CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. for consultancy services to the Wilson Sons towage segment.

54

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

The Company has adopted the policy of netting the assets and liabilities of the Group related party transactions.

28. Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows

Profit before tax

Less: Finance income

Add: Exchange gain (loss) on translation

Add: Share of result of joint ventures

Add: Finance costs

Add: Interest on lease liabilities

Operating profit from operations

Adjustments for: Amortisation of right-of-use Depreciation and amortisation expenses

Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment Provision equity-settledshare-based payment Post-employment benefits

Increase in provisions

Operating cash flows before movements in working capital

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Inventories

Trade and other trade receivables

Trade and other trade payables

Other non-current assets

Cash generated by operations

Income taxes paid

Interest paid - borrowings

Interest paid - leasing

Interest paid - others

Net cash from operating activities

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

1,726

13,778

6,581

51,641

(4,922)

(2,056)

(22,405)

(7,605)

13,206

486

60,027

2,000

4,082

1,270

18,840

4,790

2,328

3,224

10,357

12,141

3,490

3,900

15,544

14,705

19,910

20,602

88,944

77,672

2,991

3,201

13,402

12,070

13,461

13,526

59,921

50,995

(154)

100

(646)

386

52

112

233

421

39

27

171

103

69

158

325

596

36,368

37,726

162,350

142,243

808

95

3,608

358

12,896

883

57,811

3,329

(11,190)

3,408

(49,971)

12,843

15,187

(2,671)

67,821

(10,064)

54,069

39,441

241,619

148,709

(3,710)

(5,967)

(16,347)

(22,393)

(2,552)

(2,780)

(11,216)

(10,447)

(3,765)

(3,902)

(16,879)

(14,710)

(22)

(234)

(107)

(871)

44,020

26,558

197,070

100,288

Non-cash transactions

During the current period, the Group entered into the following non-cash investing and financing activities which are not reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows:

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

Additions to fixed assets

Capitalised interest

1,134

11

5,157

44

Taxes settlement

Income tax compensation

-

1,117

-

4,209

55

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

29. Compensation of key management personnel

Compensation of the Group's statutory directors of Brazilian subsidiary and Board of Directors, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories:

Short-term employee benefits Post-employment benefits and social charges Stock Option

Total

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

US$

US$

R$

R$

(2,061)

(1,203)

(9,033)

(4,531)

(347)

(365)

(1,517)

(1,375)

(52)

(112)

(233)

(421)

(2,460)

(1,680)

(10,783)

(6,327)

30. Coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19")

On 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. Measures to prevent transmission of the virus include limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and other travel, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. The disruption to global supply chains due to factory shutdowns has already exposed the vulnerabilities of global markets.

Various governments have announced measures to provide both financial and non-financial assistance to the disrupted economic sectors and the affected business organisations. In Brazil the Executive and Legislative branches have published several normative acts to prevent and contain the pandemic, as well as to mitigate its impacts on the economy, such as the postponement of the payments of tax and social charges.

Since January 2020 Wilson Sons has been implementing several measures and protocols to ensure (i) the health, safety and well-being of its employees, clients and other stakeholders, (ii) the continuity of all its operations, and (iii) the financial strength and resilience of its business.

Liquidity

The Company took a precautionary approach in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, including a number of austerity measures.

As at 31 March 2020 cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to US$96.8 million, and the Company had US$85.6 million of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador terminal expansion, (ii) the dry-docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats. During the quarter, the Company signed financing agreements totalling US$24.6 million denominated in Brazilian Real to reinforce short-term liquidity given the market volatility caused by the Covid- 19 crisis on global markets.

Impairment

At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate an impairment trigger of the Company's assets, but if it continues for an extended period of time, the Company's financial or operational results in 2020 may be adversely impacted and this could necessitate that management reassess impairment at such time.

Impairment of Financial Assets:

At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any significant impact on the Company's client default rate, and the Company is closely evaluating the impacts of Covid-19 on its credit risk and will review the Expected Credit Loss Matrix, if necessary.

56

Wilson Sons Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited

Fair value of other assets and liabilities

At this time, the outbreak has not caused any significant impact on the fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities. However, abnormally large changes have occurred in the valuation of financial assets across many markets since the outbreak. The outbreak continues to be volatile and uncertain, making it impossible to forecast the final impact it could have on the economy, and in turn, on the Company's business, liquidity, and financial position meaning that the fair values of the Company's assets and liabilities may change in later period.

Supply chain

The Company's supply chain might be impacted by Covid-19, which could result in the suspension of operations, operational challenges, and increases in costs and expenses.

Going Concern

The Company has concluded on the appropriateness of using the going concern basis of accounting. As previously mentioned, the Company has stress tested a number of scenarios and implemented several actions to ensure the business continuity, and at this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate a going concern risk.

Other impacts

No other impacts were evidenced.

  1. Subsequent event
    Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 (R$1.13799) per issued share were distributed to members, totalling US$15,028 (R$81,436), in 13 May 2020, and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) will remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company.
  2. Approval of the financial information
    The consolidated financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 13 May 2020.
    Directors Declaration
    In compliance with article 25, section V of CVM Instruction 480 of 7 December 2009, the Directors of Wilson Sons Limited declare that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed with the consolidated financial statements and the views expressed in the independent auditor's review report.

57

