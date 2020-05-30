Ocean Wilsons : 1Q20 Financial Statements 0 05/30/2020 | 07:35am EDT Send by mail :

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL 31 March 2020 IR CONTACTS: ri@wilsonsons.com.br +55 21 2126-4271 ENGAGE WITH US: wilsonsons.com.br/ir Instagram.com/WilsonSons Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information Wilson Sons Limited 31 March 2020 with Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information Wilson Sons Limited Condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 Contents Independent auditor's review report on the condensed consolidated interim financial information........................................................................................................................................... 1 Interim financial information Condensed Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ..................... 2 Condensed Consolidated statements of financial position.................................................................... 3 Condensed Consolidated statements of changes in equity .................................................................. 4 Condensed Consolidated statements of cash flows ............................................................................. 6 Notes to the consolidated financial statements .................................................................................... 7 Centro Empresarial PB 370 Praia de Botafogo, 370 6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo 22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information To the Board of Directors and Shareholders' of Wilson Sons Limited Hamilton, Bermuda Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2020 and the related statements of profit or loss and of comprehensive income, changes in equity and of cash flows for the three month period then ended, including the explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review engagements ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34. Rio de Janeiro, May 13, 2020. ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S. CRC-2SP015199/O-6 Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0 1 Wilson Sons Limited Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Notes 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Revenue 4 91,121 100,494 406,389 378,846 Raw materials and consumables used (5,252) (6,372) (23,361) (24,018) Employee charge and benefits expense 5 (30,521) (34,248) (135,880) (129,092) Amortisation of right-of-use assets 12.1 (2,724) (3,201) (12,104) (12,070) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (13,461) (13,526) (59,921) (50,995) Service costs and rentals 6 (14,870) (16,289) (66,548) (61,372) Energy, water and communication (2,947) (3,569) (13,285) (13,452) Insurance (670) (917) (3,015) (3,456) Other operating revenues (expenses) (920) (1,670) (3,977) (6,333) Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 154 (100) 646 (386) Results from operating activities 19,910 20,602 88,944 77,672 Share of result of joint ventures 25.2 (4,082) (1,270) (18,840) (4,790) Finance income 7 4,922 2,056 22,405 7,605 Finance costs 7 (2,328) (3,224) (10,357) (12,141) Interest on lease liabilities 12.3 (3,490) (3.900) (15,544) (14.705) Exchange gain (loss) on translation 7 (13,206) (486) (60,027) (2,000) Profit before tax 1,726 13,778 6,581 51,641 Income tax expense 8 (9,505) (7,372) (41,472) (27,897) Profit (loss) for the period (7,779) 6,406 (34,891) 23,744 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (7,985) 5,922 (35,805) 21,925 Non-controlling interests 206 484 914 1,819 (7,779) 6,406 (34,891) 23,744 Other comprehensive income Items that will never affect profit or loss Exchange differences on translating (50,723) (2,026) 314,589 7,383 Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges (179) 894 (931) 895 Total comprehensive income for the period (58,681) 5,274 278,767 32,022 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (58,717) 4,810 277,853 30,203 Non-controlling interests 36 464 914 1,819 (58,681) 5,274 278,767 32,022 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations Basic (cents per share) 23 (11.16c) 8.31c (50.03c) 30.78c Diluted (cents per share) 23 (10.80c) 8.00c (48.41c) 29.63c The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information. 2 Wilson Sons Limited Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited) and year ended 31 December 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Notes 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Assets US$ US$ R$ R$ Non-current assets Goodwill 10 13,428 14,089 69,811 56,792 Other intangible assets 11 17,790 22,312 92,487 89,935 Right-of-use assets 12.1 152,287 189,011 791,694 761,847 Property, plant and equipment 13 569,301 627,049 2,959,625 2,527,446 Deferred tax assets 9 28,542 31,874 148,379 128,473 Investment in joint ventures 25.3 26,019 30,334 135,265 122,267 Intergroup loans 30,218 30,132 157,096 121,453 Recoverable taxes 15 20,384 26,501 105,970 106,817 Escrow deposits 6,750 9,407 35,091 37,917 Other trade receivables 16 259 354 1,348 1,427 Total non-current assets 864,978 981,063 4,496,766 3,954,374 Current assets Inventories 14 9,699 10,507 50,422 42,351 Operational trade receivables 16 37,476 47,154 194,829 190,064 Other trade receivables 16 6,942 9,577 36,088 38,602 Recoverable taxes 15 18,634 25,047 96,871 100,956 Short-term investments 17 - 14,077 - 56,740 Cash and cash equivalents 17 96,804 63,647 503,255 256,542 Total current assets 169,555 170,009 881,465 685,255 Total assets 1,034,533 1,151,072 5,378,231 4,639,629 Equity and liabilities Share capital 23 9,951 9,918 26,993 26,860 Capital reserves 92,920 90,649 202,291 193,055 Profit reserve and derivatives 1,673 1,852 1,677 2,608 Share Options 13,846 13,794 33,165 33,040 Retained earnings 485,779 493,764 1,120,335 1,156,140 Translation reserve (163,646) (113,093) 905,689 591,100 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 440,523 496,884 2,290,150 2,002,803 Non-controlling interests 652 616 3,393 2,479 Total equity 441,175 497,500 2,293,543 2,005,282 Non-current liabilities Bank loans 18 276,081 298,342 1,435,262 1,202,527 Deferred tax liabilities 9 55,515 52,036 288,606 209,742 Post-employment benefits 22.2 1,869 2,369 9,718 9,547 Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks 19 11,254 14,643 58,506 59,022 Lease liabilities 12.2 138,895 172,210 722,073 694,126 Total non-current liabilities 483,614 539,600 2,514,165 2,174,964 Current liabilities Bank loans 18 48,238 36,636 250,775 147,669 Salaries, provisions and social contribution 16,975 18,544 88,248 74,744 Operational trade payables 20 14,855 19,477 77,226 78,506 Taxes payable 21 6,479 9,848 33,680 39,693 Other trade payables 20 5,360 6,990 27,864 28,174 Current tax liabilities 692 539 3,598 2,171 Lease liabilities 12.2 17,145 21,938 89,132 88,426 Total current liabilities 109,744 113,972 570,523 459,383 Total liabilities 593,358 653,572 3,084,688 2,634,347 Total equity and liabilities 1,034,533 1,151,072 5,378,231 4,639,629 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information. 3 Wilson Sons Limited Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Capital reserves Attributable Non- Share Share Additional Profit Share Retained Translation to owners of controlling Notes capital premium Others paid-in capital Derivatives reserve options earnings reserve the Company interests Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Balance at 1 January 2019 9,916 68,876 28,383 (7,138) (821) 1,984 13,424 502,946 (101,979) 515,591 523 516,114 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 5,922 - 5,922 484 6,406 Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - 894 - - - - 894 - 894 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - (2,006) (2,006) (20) (2,026) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 894 - - 5,922 (2,006) 4,810 464 5,274 Share Options - - - - - - 112 - - 112 - 112 Balance at 31 March 2019 23 9,916 68,876 28,383 (7,138) 73 1,984 13,536 508,868 (103,985) 520,513 987 521,500 Balance at 1 January 2020 9,918 69,007 28,780 (7,138) (132) 1,984 13,794 493,764 (113,093) 496,884 616 497,500 Profit (loss) for the period - - - - - - - (7,985) - (7,985) 206 (7,779) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - (179) - - - - (179) - (179) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - (50,553) (50,553) (170) (50,723) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - - - (179) - - (7,985) (50,553) (58,717) 36 (58,681) Share Options - - - - - 52 - - 52 - 52 Capital increase 33 2,271 - - - - - - - 2,304 - 2,304 Balance at 31 March 2020 23 9,951 71,278 28,780 (7,138) (311) 1,984 13,846 485,779 (163,646) 440,523 652 441,175 (Continues) 4 Wilson Sons Limited Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Capital reserves Attributable Non- Share Share Additional Profit Share Retained Translation to owners of controlling Notes capital premium Others paid- in capital Derivatives reserve Options earnings Reserve the Company interests Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Balance at 1 January 2019 26,852 139,502 76,018 (24,597) (536) 3,350 32,159 1,196,861 548,204 1,997,813 2,028 1,999,841 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 21,925 - 21,925 1,819 23,744 Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - 895 - - - - 895 - 895 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - 7,383 7,383 - 7,383 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 895 - - 21,925 7,383 30,203 1,819 32,022 Share Options - - - - - - 267 - - 267 - 267 Balance at 31 March 2019 23 26,852 139,502 76,018 (24,597) 359 3,350 32,426 1,218,786 555,587 2,028,283 3,847 2,032,130 Balance at 1 January 2020 26,860 140,037 77,615 (24,597) (742) 3,350 33,040 1,156,140 591,100 2,002,803 2,479 2,005,282 Profit (loss) for the period - - - - - - - (35,805) - (35,805) 914 (34,891) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - (931) - - - - (931) - (931) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - 314,589 314,589 - 314,589 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - - - (931) - - (35,805) 314,589 277,853 914 278,767 Share Options - - - - - - 125 - - 125 - 125 Capital increase 133 9,236 - - - - - - - 9,369 - 9,369 Balance at 31 March 2020 23 26,993 149,273 77,615 (24,597) (1,673) 3,350 33,165 1,120,335 905,689 2,290,150 3,393 2,293,543 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information. 5 Wilson Sons Limited Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Note 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Net cash generated by operating activities 28 44,020 26,558 197,070 100,288 Cash flow from investing activities 470 2,071 Interest received 616 2,323 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 82 151 344 579 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,631) (21,757) (65,229) (88,068) Other intangible assets (313) (84) (1,309) (323) Short-term investment 14,077 (244) 62,863 (921) Net cash used in investing activities (315) (21,318) (1,260) (86,410) Cash flow from financing activities Capital increase by issuance of new shares under employee share option plan 2,304 - 9,369 - Repayments of borrowings (11,086) (28,233) (48,335) (106,325) Repayments of leases obligations (1,572) (1,607) (7,037) (6,066) Derivative payments - (339) - (1,277) New borrowings obtained 22,808 25,049 117,915 91,741 Net cash used in financing activities 12,454 (5,130) 71,912 (21,927) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 56,159 110 267,722 (8,049) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 63,647 39,924 256,542 154,699 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (23,002) (888) (21,009) 5,890 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 96,804 39,146 503,255 152,540 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information. 6 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited General information

Wilson Sons Limited (the "Group" or "Company") is a limited company incorporated in Bermuda under the Companies Act 1981. The address of the registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda. The Group is one of the largest providers of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions in Brazil. With a business track record of over 180 years, the Company has developed an extensive national network and provides a comprehensive set of services related to domestic and international trade, as well as to the oil and gas industry. The Company's principal activities are divided into the following segments: towage and shipping agency, container terminals and offshore support bases, offshore support vessels, logistics and shipyards. Significant accounting policies and critical accounting judgements

Statement of compliance

The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB.

All relevant information specific to the financial statements, and only such information, is being evidenced, and corresponds to that used by the Company's management.

Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in US Dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. Entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are included in accordance with the accounting policies described below. All financial information presented in dollar has been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.

These interim financial statements are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except for derivatives that are measured at fair values, as explained in the accounting policies.

The accounting policies and most significant judgments adopted by the Group's management were not modified in relation to those presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 approved on 12 March 2020.

As allowed by IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Company also presents condensed consolidated interim financial information considering the Brazilian Real (R$) as presentation currency. The following procedures have been applied: 7 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented have been translated at the closing, exchange rate at the date of that statement of financial position;

Income and expenses for each statement of comprehensive income or separate income statement presented have been translated at average rate for the period, and

All resulting exchange differences have been recognised as foreign currency translation in other comprehensive income. Estimates The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, significant judgments were made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. 3. Segment information Reportable segments For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into five reportable segments: towage and agency services, port terminals, offshore vessels, logistics and shipyards. These divisions are reported for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. Finance costs relating to liabilities were allocated to reporting segments based on the loans taken to finance the acquisition or the construction of fixed assets in that segment. Finance income arising from bank balances held by Brazilian operating segments, including foreign exchange differences on such balances, were also allocated to the reporting segments. Administrative expenses are presented as non-segmented activities. Segment information relating to these businesses is presented below: 8 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 31 March 2020 (Three-month period ended) Revenue Operating profit Finance income Interest on lease liabilities Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation 2020 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ 42,942 39,430 - 8,084 1,433 - (768) 91,121 11,592 13,486 - 80 (1,565) (4,456) 773 19,910 50 60 - 203 15 4,531 - 4,859 (45) (2,794) - (581) (32) (38) - (3,490) (1,469) (686) - (19) (146) 55 - (2,265) 10,128 10,066 - (317) (1,728) 92 773 19,014 - - (4,075) (7) - - - (4,082) - - - - - - - (13,206) - - - - - - - 1,726 (2,387) (12,919) (46) (45) (681) - (16,078) (133) (1,690) (714) (12) (175) - (2,724) (7,897) (4,396) (233) (1,060) (316) 441 (13,461) 2019 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support Logistics Shipyard segmented Elimination Consolidated 31 March 2019 services support bases vessels activities US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ (Three-month period ended) Revenue 38,567 46,091 - 14,223 11,284 - (9,671) 100,494 Operating profit 8,058 13,869 - 3,135 (750) (4,457) 747 20,602 Finance income 4 529 - 121 - 1,402 - 2,056 Interest on lease liabilities (75) (3,034) - (696) (39) (56) - (3,900) Finance costs (1,574) (1,250) - (6) (170) (256) 32 (3,224) Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost 6,413 10,114 - 2,554 (959) (3,367) 779 15,534 Share of result of joint ventures - - (1,262) (8) - - - (1,270) Exchange gain (loss) on translation - - - - - - - (486) Profit before tax - - - - - - - 13,778 Other information: Capital expenditures (5,559) (15,814) - (131) (222) (126) - (21,852) Amortisation of right-of-use assets (146) (1,940) - (834) (13) (268) - (3,201) Depreciation and amortisation (7,297) (5,606) - (292) (1,115) (186) 970 (13,526) 9 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 31 March 2020 (Three-month period ended) Revenue Operating profit Finance income Interest on lease liabilities Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation 31 March 2019 (Three-month period ended) Revenue Operating profit Finance income Interest on lease liabilities Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation 2020 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 191,907 175,670 - 35,861 6,373 - (3,422) 406,389 52,295 60,236 - 234 (7,565) (20,223) 3,967 88,944 216 58 - 896 73 20,889 - 22,132 (199) (12,452) - (2,584) (142) (167) - (15,544) (6,552) (3,016) - (93) (653) 230 - (10,084) 45,760 44,826 - (1,547) (8,287) 729 3,967 85,448 - - (18,811) (29) - - - (18,840) - - - - - - - (60,027) - - - - - - - 6,581 (10,535) (57,954) - (141) (165) (2,900) - (71,695) (598) (7,507) - (3,166) (54) (779) - (12,104) (35,179) (19,529) - (1,034) (4,723) (1,413) 1,957 (59,921) 2019 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 145,437 173,777 - 53,571 42,522 - (36,461) 378,846 30,387 52,226 - 11,798 (2,826) (16,734) 2,821 77,672 14 1,874 - 458 - 5,259 - 7,605 (282) (11,443) - (2,623) (147) (210) - (14,705) (5,943) (5,097) - (18) (641) (564) 122 (12,141) 24,176 37,560 - 9,615 (3,614) (12,249) 2,943 58,431 - - (4,761) (29) - - - (4,790) - - - - - - - (2,000) - - - - - - - 51,641 (27,235) (59,398) - (495) (830) (477) - (88,435) (548) (7,322) - (3,144) (48) (1,008) - (12,070) (27,514) (21,130) - (1,100) (4,201) (705) 3,655 (50,995) Geographical information The Group's operations are mainly located in Brazil where it earns income and incurs expenses. The Group earns income on cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Bermuda and in Brazil. The Group, through its participation in an Offshore Vessel Joint Venture in Panama, earns income in that country and in Uruguay. 10 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 4. Revenue The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the period (excluding investment income - Note 7). 4.1. Disaggregated revenue information Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers: 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Towage and agency services US$ US$ R$ R$ Harbour Manoeuvres 35,835 34,419 159,614 129,809 Special Operations 5,002 1,997 22,882 7,516 Ship Agency 2,105 2,151 9,411 8,111 Total 42,942 38,567 191,907 145,436 Port Terminals Container Handling 19,749 22,550 88,083 85,001 Warehousing 8,594 8,458 38,235 31,890 Ancillary services 4,612 5,040 20,517 18,995 O&G Support Base 2,324 5,284 10,330 19,935 Other services 4,151 4,759 18,505 17,957 Total 39,430 46,091 175,670 173,778 Logistics Logistics 8,084 14,223 35,861 53,571 Total 8,084 14,223 35,861 53,571 Shipyard Repairs / dry-docking 665 1,613 2,951 6,061 Total 665 1,613 2,951 6,061 Total 91,121 100,494 406,389 378,846 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Timing of revenue recognition US$ US$ R$ R$ At a point in time 90,456 98,881 403,438 372,785 Over time 665 1,613 2,951 6,061 Total 91,121 100,494 406,389 378,846 4.2. Contract balance Trade receivables are generally received within 30 days. The carrying amount of operational trade receivables at the end of reporting period was US$37.5 million (R$194.8 million) (2019: US$47.2 million (R$190.1 million)). These amounts including US$10.8 million (R$56.0 million) (2019: US$12.4 million (R$49.8 million)) of contract assets (unbilled accounts receivables). Details are disclosed in Note 16. There are no other contract assets and liabilities recognised for the periodic presented. 11 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 4.3. Performance obligations Information about the Group´s performance obligation is summarised below: When performance obligation Performance obligation is typically satisfied Towage and shipping agency services Harbour Manoeuvres At a point in time Special Operations At a point in time Ship Agency At a point in time Container terminals offshore support bases Container handling At a point in time Warehousing At a point in time Ancillary services At a point in time Offshore support base At a point in time Other services At a point in time Logistics Logistics At a point in time Shipyard Ship construction contracts Over time Technical assistance / dry-docking Over time The majority of Group´s performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time, upon delivery of the service, and payment is generally due within 30 days upon completion of services. The performance obligation of ship construction contracts is satisfied over time and the revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of transactions contracted has been performed. There are no significant judgements on both scenarios of performance obligations. 5. Employee charges and benefits expenses 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Salaries and benefits (23,781) (26,927) (105,965) (101,532) Payroll taxes (6,528) (6,954) (28,953) (26,177) Pension costs (160) (255) (729) (962) Long-term incentive plan (52) (112) (233) (421) Total (30,521) (34,248) (135,880) (129,092) 12 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 6. Service costs and rentals 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Service costs (6,300) (6,032) (28,431) (22,763) Tugs rents (1) (3,950) (3,487) (17,592) (13,158) Freight (1,999) (3,384) (8,917) (12,738) Port expenses (1,743) (2,036) (7,704) (7,672) Vessels rents (3) (387) (475) (1,724) (1,772) Equipment rents (1) (327) (170) (1,444) (648) Container handling exceeding the minimum contract term (2) (71) (475) (309) (1,765) Buildings rents (1) (40) (12) (187) (51) Terminals rents (1) (29) (136) (131) (493) Vehicles rents (1) (24) (82) (109) (312) Total (14,870) (16,289) (66,548) (61,372) As of 1 January 2019, due to the application of IFRS 16, the amounts of rental expenses are related to: Expenses relating to short-term leases and low-value assets. Expenses relating to container movements, which exceeds the minimum contractual movements. Expenses relating to the quantity of vessel trips with variable elements. 7. Finance income and finance costs 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Interest on investments Exchange gain on investments Exchange gain on loans Other interest income Total finance income Interest on bank loans Exchange loss on investments Other interest Total finance costs Interest on lease liabilities Exchange gain (loss) on translation 133 601 542 2,262 4,306 - 19,720 - - 492 - 1,737 483 963 2,143 3,606 4,922 2,056 22,405 7,605 (2,310) (2,745) (10,266) (10,353) - (86) - (325) (18) (393) (91) (1,463) (2,328) (3,224) (10,357) (12,141) (3,490) (3,900) (15,544) (14,705) (13,206) (486) (60,027) (2,000) 13 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 8. Income tax expense Income tax recognised in profit or loss: 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Current US$ US$ R$ R$ Brazilian taxation Income tax (4,782) (4,678) (20,764) (17,596) Social contribution (1,920) (1,187) (10,096) (4,481) Total Brazilian current tax (6,702) (5,865) (30,860) (22,077) Deferred tax Total deferred tax (2,803) (1,507) (10,612) (5,820) Total income tax expense (9,505) (7,372) (41,472) (27,897) Brazilian income tax is calculated at 25% of the taxable profit for the period. Brazilian social contribution taxes are calculated at 9% of the taxable profit for the period. The income tax expense for the period can be reconciled to the accounting profit as follows: 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Profit before tax 1,726 13,778 6,581 51,641 Tax at the standard Brazilian tax rate (34%) (587) (4,685) (2,238) (17,558) Exchange variance on loans 16,934 (147) 79,683 (266) Tax effect of share of results of joint ventures (1,388) (431) (6,405) (1,629) Tax effect of foreign exchange gain or loss on monetary items (4,490) (165) (20,410) (680) Effect of different tax rates in other jurisdictions (40) (6) (178) (22) Retranslation of non-monetary items (19,238) 543 (88,228) 1,697 Share option scheme (18) (38) (79) (143) Non-deductible expenses (113) (157) (510) (591) Net operating losses of the period (836) (163) (2,413) (613) Leasing 46 35 198 131 Prior period adjustments (128) (1,892) (586) (7,140) Termination of tax litigation - (2) - (12) Others 353 (264) (306) (1,071) Income tax expense (9,505) (7,372) (41,472) (27,897) 14 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 9. Deferred taxes The following deferred tax assets and liabilities were recognised by the Group during the current and prior reporting years: At 1 January 2019 Charge (credit) to income Exchange differences At 31 December 2019 Charge (credit) to income Prior year adjustment Exchange differences At 31 March 2020 At 1 January 2019 Charge (credit) to income Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2019 Charge (credit) to income Prior year adjustment Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2020 Unrealised Non- Tax foreign Other monetary depreciation exchange taxes items Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ (38,328) 32,174 39,121 (54,767) (21,800) (587) (1,978) 3,381 592 1,408 1,641 (817) (594) - 230 (37,274) 29,379 41,908 (54,175) (20,162) (267) 16,964 (262) (19,238) (2,803) - - 18 - 18 8,455 (8,212) (4,269) - (4,026) (29,086) 38,131 37,395 (73,413) (26,973) Unrealised Non- Tax foreign Other monetary depreciation exchange taxes items Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ (148,524) 124,671 135,874 (196,492) (84,471) (1,725) (6,251) 13,507 1,073 6,604 - - 2,890 (6,292) (3,402) (150,249) 118,420 152,271 (201,711) (81,269) (971) 79,814 (1,227) (88,228) (10,612) - - 91 - 91 - - 20,048 (68,485) (48,437) (151,220) 198,234 171,183 (358,424) (140,227) Certain tax assets and liabilities have been offset on an entity-by-entity basis. After offset, deferred tax balances are disclosed in the balance sheet as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Deferred tax liabilities (55,515) (52,036) (288,606) (209,742) Deferred tax assets 28,542 31,874 148,379 128,473 Total (26,973) (20,162) (140,227) (81,269) Deferred taxes over Net Operating Losses At the end of the reporting period, the Group has a US$51.8 million (R$269.2 million) (2019: US$64.1 million (R$258.4 million)) balance of tax losses to carry forward available to be utilised against future taxable profits. Brazil has no tax consolidation rules, and it applies ring fencing on a legal entity basis in determining the utilisation of net operating losses (NOL) to carryforward. 15 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Out of US$17.4 million (R$90.3 million) (2019: US$21.3 million (R$86.0 million)) total deferred tax assets from net operating losses, US$12.2 million (R$63.6 million) (2019: US$15.1 million (R$60.7 million)) was recognised for accounting purposes at the end of reporting period and is expected to be utilised against the cash-generating entities future taxable profits. Deferred taxes over non-monetary items As disclosed in Note 2 ("Basis of Preparation"), under the IAS 21 the US dollar is the functional currency for the Company, and non-monetary items are re-measured using historical exchange rates. Changes in exchange rates and indexing for tax purposes will create differences between the Brazilian Reais cost of those items (tax basis) and the equivalent US dollar amount. The deferred tax liability or asset for those differences are recognised to neutralise the effect of changes in exchange rates on non-monetary items that were measured at historical BRL/USD versus the exchange rates at the period close. 10. Goodwill 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Cost and carrying amount attributed to: US$ US$ R$ R$ Rio Grande container terminal 10,948 11,609 56,918 46,794 Salvador container terminal 2,480 2,480 12,893 9,998 Total 13,428 14,089 69,811 56,792 The goodwill associated with each cash-generating unit "CGU" (Tecon Salvador and Tecon Rio Grande) is attributed to the Maritime services segment. The movement in goodwill balances in the year is due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US Dollar. Each CGU is assessed for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The carrying value of goodwill has been assessed with reference to its value in use reflecting the projected discounted cash flows of each CGU to which goodwill has been allocated. Salvador and Rio Grande container terminal The cash flows of these CGUs are derived from the most recent financial budget for which its estimate life is the remaining period of the concessions. The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador were driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity. The estimated average growth rate used does not exceed the historical average for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador (2019: 1%), while the discount rate used was (2019: 9.3%). The growth rates reflect the products, industries and country in which the businesses operate. 16 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Having completed the annual impairment test, the level of headroom for each of these business units was significant and no reasonable change in any of the forecast assumptions gave rise to any impairment. Offshore support bases The cash-flows are based on ten-year cash flow projection plus terminal value. Future cash flows were derived from the most recent financial budget. The period of the cash flows had been determined in excess of 5 years to reflect the longer cycle period of the oil and gas industry. The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections included sales and operating margins which were based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Brasco were driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy and demand from the Brazilian offshore oil gas industry production, until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumed the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection was based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity and a growth rate that don't exceed past performance. The discount rate applied to the cash flow projections was 14.5% (2019) and cash flows beyond the ten-year period were extrapolated using a 1.0% terminal growth rate and 4.0% inflation. On 2019, it was concluded that carrying value of Brasco's assets of US$83.6 million (R$337.2 million) exceeded the value in use of US$70.4 million (R$283.7 million). As a result of this analysis, an impairment charge of US$13.3 million (R$53.5 million) was recognised in 2019, of which US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) against Goodwill and the remaining against other intangible assets. The impairment charge was recorded within a separate line item in the statement of profit or loss. The reason for the impairment charge arising in 2019 was an increase in the discount rate applied to the cash flows. The key assumptions used in the value in use calculations and sensitivity to changes in assumptions are detailed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 17 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 11. Other intangible assets Applications and software Lease Right Other Total Cost US$ US$ US$ US$ At 1 January 2019 42,349 21,724 64 64,137 Additions 1,545 - - 1,545 Transfers to property, plant and equipment (72) - - (72) Impairment - constitution - (488) - (488) Disposals (927) (422) (1) (1,350) Exchange differences (475) (841) (2) (1,318) At 31 December 2019 42,420 19,973 61 62,454 Additions 313 - - 313 Transfers to property, plant and equipment (30) - - (30) Exchange differences (2,488) (4,446) (14) (6,948) At 31 March 2020 40,215 15,527 47 55,789 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2019 31,708 6,961 - 38,669 Charge for the year 2,822 558 - 3,380 Disposals (926) (422) - (1,348) Exchange differences (278) (281) - (559) At 31 December 2019 33,326 6,816 - 40,142 Charge for the period 606 124 - 730 Transfers to property, plant and equipment 4 - - 4 Exchange differences (1,364) (1,513) - (2,877) At 31 March 2020 32,572 5,427 - 37,999 Carrying amount 31 March 2020 7,643 10,100 47 17,790 31 December 2019 9,094 13,157 61 22,312 18 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Applications and software Lease Right Other Total Cost R$ R$ R$ R$ At 1 January 2019 164,095 84,175 247 248,517 Additions 6,215 - - 6,215 Transfers to property, plant and equipment (215) - - (215) Impairment - constitution - (1,969) - (1,969) Disposals (3,838) (1,724) (3) (5,565) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 4,727 25 - 4,752 At 31 December 2019 170,984 80,507 244 251,735 Additions 1,309 - - 1,309 Transfers to property, plant and equipment (145) - - (145) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 36,918 210 2 37,130 At 31 March 2020 209,066 80,717 246 290,029 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2019 122,864 26,970 - 149,834 Charge for the year 11,131 2,200 - 13,331 Disposals (3,834) (1,724) - (5,558) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 4,168 25 - 4,193 At 31 December 2019 134,329 27,471 - 161,800 Charge for the period 2,699 550 - 3,249 Transfers to property, plant and equipment 16 - - 16 Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 32,289 188 - 32,477 At 31 March 2020 169,333 28,209 - 197,542 Carrying amount 31 March 2020 39,733 52,508 246 92,487 31 December 2019 36,655 53,036 244 89,935 The impairment charge in 2019 refers to the impairment of Brasco's assets as described in note 10. 19 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 12. Lease arrangements 12.1. Right-of-use Operational Vehicles, plant Finance Right-of-use by class of asset assets Vessels Buildings and equipment Leases Total Cost or valuation US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ At 1 January 2019 178,841 4,525 6,714 4,053 - 194,133 Contractual amendments 14,748 173 (218) (269) - 14,434 Additions - - 65 161 - 226 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 9,798 9,798 Terminated contracts - - - (144) (318) (462) Exchange differences (7,563) (217) (112) (161) (417) (8,470) At 31 December 2019 186,026 4,481 6,449 3,640 9,063 209,659 Contractual amendments 8,114 - 32 (10) - 8,136 Additions - - - 41 - 41 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 420 420 Exchange differences (42,532) (1,006) (406) (599) (2,878) (47,421) At 31 March 2020 151,608 3,475 6,075 3,072 6,605 170,835 Accumulated amortisations At 1 January 2019 - - - - - - Charge for the year 8,422 2,321 1,473 959 367 13,542 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 7,969 7,969 Terminated contracts - - - (22) (309) (331) Exchange differences (153) (45) (4) (22) (308) (532) At 31 December 2019 8,269 2,276 1,469 915 7,719 20,648 Charge for the period 1,932 497 275 205 82 2,991 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 387 387 Exchange differences (2,098) (581) (79) (141) (2,579) (5,478) At 31 March 2020 8,103 2,192 1,665 979 5,609 18,548 Carrying amount 31 March 2020 143,505 1,283 4,410 2,093 996 152,287 31 December 2019 177,757 2,205 4,980 2,725 1,344 189,011 20 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Operational Vehicles, plant Finance Right-of-use by class of asset assets Vessels Buildings and equipment Leases Total Cost or valuation R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ At 1 January 2019 692,975 17,533 26,016 15,701 - 752,225 Contractual amendments 56,503 530 (852) (1,055) - 55,126 Additions - - 258 613 - 871 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 37,967 37,967 Terminated contracts - - - (797) (1,231) (2,028) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 337 - 471 212 (210) 810 At 31 December 2019 749,815 18,063 25,893 14,674 36,526 844,971 Contractual amendments 35,863 - 266 (49) - 36,080 Additions - - - 166 - 166 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 1,990 1,990 Terminated contracts - - (161) (707) - (868) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 2,487 - 4,746 1,886 (4,182) 4,937 At 31 March 2019 788,165 18,063 30,744 15,970 34,334 887,276 Accumulated amortisations At 1 January 2019 - - - - - - Charge for the year 33,329 9,173 5,820 3,785 1,444 53,551 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 30,878 30,878 Terminated contracts - - - (138) (1,196) (1,334) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 1 - 1 44 (17) 29 At 31 December 2019 33,330 9,173 5,821 3,691 31,109 83,124 Charge for the period 8,648 2,222 1,236 930 366 13,402 Transfers from property, plant and equipment - - - - 1,834 1,834 Terminated contracts - - (37) (173) - (210) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 135 1 797 645 (4,146) (2,568) At 31 March 2020 42,113 11,396 7,817 5,093 29,163 95,582 Carrying amount 31 March 2020 746,052 6,667 22,927 10,877 5,171 791,694 31 December 2019 716,485 8,890 20,072 10,983 5,417 761,847 Operational assets The main lease commitments for operational assets are described below: The Rio Grande container terminal The Rio Grande container terminal lease was signed on 3 February 1997 for a period of 25 years renewable for a further 25 and, in view of the compliance with the contractual requirements and advanced investments in the expansion works of the terminal, construction of a third berth of docking and of the annual volume handled together with other considerations, the Rio Grande container terminal was granted the right to renew of the lease as set forth in the first amendment signed on 7 March 2006. 21 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Among the commitments set forth in the Lease Agreement and its Addendum, the following are highlighted: Monthly payment for facilities and leased areas;

Payment by container moved, with a commitment for minimum contractual movement (MMC);

Pay per tonne in general cargo handling and unloading. Salvador container terminal Tecon Salvador S.A. has the right to lease and operate the Container Terminal and the Heavy and Unitized Cargo Terminal (Liaison Quay) in the Port of Salvador for 25 years renewed in 2016 for a further 25 years. The total lease term of 50 years, until March 2050, is provided in the Second Addendum to the Rental Agreement. This addendum provides for the expansion of the lease area through the completing minimum investments. As a result of the lease agreement with CODEBA, the Company has the following commitments: Payment of monthly instalments readjusted for the minimum periodicity established in the contract;

Payment for the lease of the existing area and the area added under the terms of the second contractual addendum;

Payment of minimum contractual movement - MMC. Wilson Sons Estaleiros Wilson Sons Estaleiros lease commitments mainly refer to a 60-year lease right of its operational asset (30 years, renewable for a further period of 30 years, under Group's solely option). Management intention is to exercise its renewal option. Offshore support bases Offshore support base lease commitments mainly refer to a 30-year lease right to operate an in sheltered area at Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with privileged location to service the Campos and Santos oil producing basins. Logistics Logistics lease commitments mainly refer to the bonded terminals and distribution centres located in Santo André and Suape with terms between eighteen and twenty-four years. Vessels Chartering of vessels for maritime transport between port terminals. The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities. Buildings The Group has lease commitments for its headquarters, branches and commercial offices in several Brazilian cities. Vehicles, plant and equipment Rental contracts mainly refer to forklifts and other operating equipment. Rental of vehicles for operational, commercial and administrative activities. 22 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Finance Leases Lease contracts previously classified under IAS 17 and substantially represented by Machines and Equipment. 12.2. Lease liabilities Lease liabilities by class of asset Discount Rate 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Operational assets 8.75% - 9.33% 148,961 183,895 774,405 741,227 Buildings 7.73% - 8.88% 3,732 5,072 19,401 20,443 Vehicles, plant and equipment 8.88% - 12.9% 1,998 2,827 10,388 11,393 Vessels 9.25% - 9.25% 1,349 2,294 7,011 9,246 Finance leases - - 60 - 243 Total 156,040 194,148 811,205 782,552 Total current 17,145 21,938 89,132 88,426 Total non-current 138,895 172,210 722,073 694,126 The breakdown of lease libilities by maturity is as follows: Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flows 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Within one year 17,934 22,918 93,236 92,374 In the second year 16,415 20,456 85,336 82,451 In the third to fifth years (inclusive) 49,052 60,954 255,009 245,687 After five years 299,495 371,236 1,556,983 1,496,339 Total undiscounted lease liabilities 382,896 475,564 1,990,564 1,916,851 Adjustment to present value (226,856) (281,416) (1,179,359) (1,134,299) Total lease liabilities 156,040 194,148 811,205 782,552 Inflation adjustment of the lease liabilities The table below presents the lease liabilities balance considering the projected future inflation in the discounted payment flows. For the purposes of this calculation, all other assumptions were maintained. 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Actual flow 382,896 475,564 1,990,564 1,916,851 Embedded interest (226,856) (281,416) (1,179,359) (1,134,299) Lease liabilities 156,040 194,148 811,205 782,552 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Inflated flow 405,071 506,078 2,105,845 2,039,847 Embedded interest (244,013) (304,730) (1,268,549) (1,228,275) Lease liabilities 161,058 201,348 837,296 811,572 23 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 12.3. Amounts recognised in profit or loss Amortisation of Right-of-use Amortisation of PIS and COFINS Interest on lease liabilities Interest PIS and COFINS Variable lease payments not included in the measurement of lease liabilities (1) (2) Expenses relating to short-termleases Expenses relating to low-valueassets Total 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ (2,991) (3,201) (13,402) (12,070) 267 - 1,298 - (3,750) (3,900) (16,812) (14,705) 260 - 1,268 - (458) (950) (2,033) (3,537) (4,060) (3,705) (18,093) (13,982) (310) (182) (1,370) (680) (11,042) (11,938) (49,144) (44,974) The amounts refers to payments, which exceeded the minimum forecast volumes of the Rio Grande container terminal and Salvador container terminals. The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities. The Group is not able to estimate the future cash outflows to variable lease payments due to operational, economics and exchange aspects. 12.4. Amounts recognised in the statement of cash flows Amortisation - lease liability Interest paid - lease liability Short-term leases paid Low-value Total 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ R$ R$ R$ (1,572) (1,607) (7,037) (6,066) (3,765) (3,902) (16,879) (14,170) (4,060) (3,705) (18,093) (13,982) (310) (182) (1,370) (680) (9,707) (9,396) (43,379) (34,898) 24 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 13. Property, plant and equipment Land and Vehicles, plant Assets under buildings Vessels and equipment construction Total Cost or valuation US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ At 1 January 2019 282,506 488,722 230,564 10,133 1,011,925 Additions 40,320 14,450 27,325 5,842 87,937 Transfers 212 15,712 (241) (15,683) - Transfers to right-of-use - - (9,798) - (9,798) Transfers from intangible assets (11) (22) 105 - 72 Disposals (294) (2,501) (9,067) - (11,862) Exchange differences (9,301) - (7,662) - (16,963) At 31 December 2019 313,432 516,361 231,226 292 1,061,311 Additions 12,057 1,979 1,729 - 15,765 Transfers (4) (30) 34 - - Transfers to right-of-use (6) - (414) - (420) Transfers from intangible assets - - 30 - 30 Disposals (403) - (13) - (416) Exchange differences (57,060) - (43,504) - (100,564) At 31 March 2020 268,016 518,310 189,088 292 975,706 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2019 87,135 192,820 129,519 - 409,474 Charge for the year 8,018 26,741 15,594 - 50,353 Elimination on construction contracts - 128 - - 128 Transfers to right-of-use - - (7,969) - (7,969) Disposals (234) (2,320) (8,195) - (10,749) Exchange differences (2,974) - (4,001) - (6,975) At 31 December 2019 91,945 217,369 124,948 - 434,262 Charge for the period 1,843 7,466 3,422 - 12,731 Elimination on construction contracts - 5 - - 5 Transfers to right-of-use - - (387) - (387) Transfers from intangible assets - - (4) - (4) Disposals (333) - (11) - (344) Exchange differences (16,828) - (23,030) - (39,858) At 31 March 2020 76,627 224,840 104,938 - 406,405 Carrying amount 191,389 293,470 84,150 292 569,301 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 221,487 298,992 106,278 292 627,049 25 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Land and Vehicles, plant Assets under buildings Vessels and equipment construction Total Cost or valuation R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ At 1 January 2019 1,094,656 1,893,695 893,392 39,265 3,921,008 Additions 159,292 56,478 107,429 22,722 345,921 Transfers 850 59,372 (952) (59,270) - Transfers to right-of-use - - (37,967) - (37,967) Transfers from intangible assets (40) (89) 344 - 215 Disposals (1,196) (10,306) (35,607) - (47,109) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 9,791 82,147 5,360 (1,540) 95,758 At 31 December 2019 1,263,353 2,081,297 931,999 1,177 4,277,826 Additions 53,510 8,738 8,138 - 70,386 Transfers (26) (123) 149 - - Transfers to right-of-use (28) - (1,962) - (1,990) Transfers from intangible assets - - 145 - 145 Disposals (1,674) - (56) - (1,730) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 78,200 604,627 44,598 342 727,767 At 31 March 2020 1,393,335 2,694,539 983,011 1,519 5,072,404 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2019 337,631 747,137 501,863 - 1,586,631 Charge for the year 31,587 105,693 61,349 - 198,629 Elimination on construction contracts - 484 - - 484 Transfers to right-of-use - - (30,877) - (30,877) Disposals (954) (9,561) (32,227) - (42,742) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 2,343 32,390 3,522 - 38,255 At 31 December 2019 370,607 876,143 503,630 - 1,750,380 Charge for the period 8,195 33,256 15,221 - 56,672 Elimination on construction contracts - 24 - - 24 Transfers to right-of-use - - (1,834) - (1,834) Transfers from intangible assets - - (16) - (16) Disposals (1,382) - (46) - (1,428) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 20,938 259,436 28,607 - 308,981 At 31 March 2020 398,358 1,168,859 545,562 - 2,112,779 Carrying amount 31 March 2020 994,977 1,525,680 437,449 1,519 2,959,625 31 December 2019 892,746 1,205,154 428,369 1,177 2,527,446 Land and buildings with a net carrying amount of US$0.1 million (R$0.6 million) (2019: US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million)) and plant and equipment with a net carrying amount of US$0.1 million (R$0.6 million) (2019: US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million)) have been pledged as collateral for various tax lawsuits. The Group has pledged assets with a carrying amount of approximately US$265.4 million (R$661.0 million) (2019: US$269.3 million (R$670.3 million)) to secure loans granted to the Group. The amount of borrowing costs capitalised in 2020 is US$1.1 million (R$5.2 million) (2019: US$2.3 million (R$7.4 million)), at an average interest rate of 2.83%. 26 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited On 31 March 2020, the Group had contractual commitments to suppliers for the acquisition and construction of property, plant and equipment amounting to US$16.7 million (R$87.0 million) (2019: US$3.0 million (R$12.2 million)). The amount mainly refers to investments in The Salvador container terminal with some smaller amounts related to the Rio Grande container terminal and Offshore support bases. 14. Inventories 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Operating materials 8,523 9,228 44,308 37,196 Raw materials for construction contracts (external customers) 1,176 1,279 6,114 5,155 Total 9,699 10,507 50,422 42,351 15. Recoverable taxes 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ PIS and COFINS recoverable 14,319 18,467 74,439 74,438 FUNDAF recoverable 3,386 4,578 17,600 18,452 Judiciary bond recoverable 2,092 2,698 10,878 10,874 Other recoverable taxes 587 758 3,053 3,053 Total recoverable taxes non-current 20,384 26,501 105,970 106,817 PIS and COFINS recoverable 9,760 11,764 50,732 47,415 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 4,719 7,877 24,530 31,749 FUNDAF recoverable 1,578 1,954 8,206 7,876 Judiciary bond recoverable 1,320 1,911 6,864 7,702 ISS recoverable 1,044 1,264 5,430 5,093 INSS recoverable 185 238 960 960 Other recoverable taxes 28 39 149 161 Total recoverable taxes current 18,634 25,047 96,871 100,956 Total 39,018 51,548 202,841 207,773 As a matter of routine, the Group reviews taxes and levies impacting its business to ensure that payments are accurately made. In the event that tax credits arise, the Group intends to use them in future years within their legal term. If the Company does not utilise the tax credit within their legal term, a reimbursement of such amounts will be requested from the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service ("Receita Federal do Brasil"). 27 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 16. Operational and other trade receivables 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Other trade receivables 259 354 1,348 1,427 Total other non-current trade receivables 259 354 1,348 1,427 Receivable for services rendered 38,075 47,991 197,943 193,438 Allowance for bad debts (599) (837) (3,114) (3,374) Total operational current trade receivables 37,476 47,154 194,829 190,064 Prepayment 3,627 6,452 18,853 26,007 Insurance indenisation receivable 583 1,972 3,032 7,948 Employee credits 1,639 799 8,518 3,222 Other trade receivables 1,093 354 5,685 1,425 Total other current trade receivables 6,942 9,577 36,088 38,602 Total 44,677 57,085 232,265 230,093 Total current 44,418 56,731 230,917 228,666 Total non-current 259 354 1,348 1,427 Trade receivables disclosed are classified as financial assets measured at amortised cost. The aging list of receivables for services rendered is as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Current 32,531 37,146 169,118 149,723 Overdue: 01 to 30 days 2,725 7,641 14,166 30,799 31 to 90 days 795 1,434 4,133 5,781 91 to 180 days 1,205 694 6,265 2,799 More than 180 days 819 1,076 4,261 4,336 Total 38,075 47,991 197,943 193,438 Generally, interest of one percent per month plus a two percent penalty is charged on overdue balances. Allowances for bad debts are recognised as a reduction of receivables and are recognised whenever a loss is identified. As of 1 January 2018, due to the application of IFRS 9, the Group has recognised an allowance for bad debts taking into account an expected credit loss model that involves historical evaluation of effective loss over billing cycles. The period over review is 3.5 years, being renewed every 180 days. The measurement of default rate shall consider the recoverability of receivables and will apply according of payment profile of the debtors. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. The provision matrix is disclosed in Note 26. 28 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Changes in allowance for bad debts are as follows: At 1 January 2019 Decrease in allowance Exchange difference At 31 December 2019 Decrease in allowance Exchange difference At 31 March 2020 US$R$ 1,4905,773 (2,399) - 8373,374 (260) -

599 3,114 Management believes that no additional provision is required for the allowance for bad debts. 17. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, bank accounts and short-term investments that are highly liquid and readily convertible to known amounts of cash, and which are subject to an immaterial risk of changes in value. US dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in time deposits placed with major financial institutions, Real-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in deposit certificates and Brazilian treasury bonds. Short-term investments Short-term investments comprise investments with maturity dates of more than 90 days but less than 365 days. The breakdown of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments is as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Denominated in US dollar: US$ US$ R$ R$ Short-term investments - Time deposit - 14,077 - 56,740 Time deposits 14,172 - 73,676 - Exchange funds 15,716 16,292 81,705 65,666 Cash and bank 18,818 11,666 97,831 47,027 Total 48,706 42,035 253,212 169,433 Denominated in Brazilian Real: Fixed income investments 29,639 34,739 154,084 140,020 Cash and bank 12,611 950 65,559 3,829 Deposit certificates 5,848 - 30,400 - Total 48,098 35,689 250,043 143,849 Total 96,804 77,724 503,255 313,282 Total cash and cash equivalents 96,804 63,647 503,255 256,542 Total short-term investments - 14,077 - 56,740 29 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Exclusive investment fund The Group has investments in an exclusive investment fund managed by Itaú BBA S.A. that is consolidated in this financial information. The fund portfolio is marked to fair value on a daily basis in profit and loss. This fund's financial obligations are limited to service fees to the asset management company employed to execute investment transactions, audit fees and other similar expenses. The fund's investments are highly liquid which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which is subjected to insignificant risk of changes in value. 18. Bank loans Interest rate - Secured borrowings % p.a. Business 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 2.30% - 3,71% Towage 116,174 117,919 603,953 475,296 BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 2.07% - 4.08% Shipyards 27,599 28,403 143,479 114,484 BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 5.00% Towage 1,950 2,242 10,138 9,037 BNDES - Real 6.70% - 9.18% Container terminals 31,149 29,793 161,936 120,087 BNDES - Real 7,92% Offshore support bases - 10,014 - 40,362 BNDES - FMM Real¹ 8,65% Towage 798 1,064 4,149 4,288 BNDES - Finame Real 4.50% - 5.50% Container terminals 16 35 84 142 Total BNDES 177,686 189,470 923,739 763,696 Banco do Brasil - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 2.00% - 3.00% Towage 78,132 79,535 406,184 320,579 Itaú - NCE - Real 5.13% Container terminals 8,070 15,930 41,953 64,211 Bradesco - NCE - Real 4,58% - 4.95% Container terminals 39,306 50,043 204,336 201,710 Santander - Real 8,19% Container Terminals 5,851 - 30,419 - Santander - Real 8,19% Towage 1,809 - 9,406 - China Construction Bank - Real 7,40% Container Terminals 13,465 - 70,000 - Total others 146,633 145,508 762,298 586,500 Total 324,319 334,978 1,686,037 1,350,196 As agents of the Merchant Marine Fund (Fundo da Marinha Mercante - FMM), Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") and Banco do Brasil ("BB") finance the construction of tugboats and shipyard facilities. The breakdown of bank overdrafts and loans by maturity is as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Within one year 48,238 36,636 250,775 147,669 In the second year 40,494 41,492 210,517 167,243 In the third to fifth years (including) 96,843 106,523 503,455 429,362 After five years 138,744 150,327 721,290 605,922 Total 324,319 334,978 1,686,037 1,350,196 Total current 48,238 36,636 250,775 147,669 Total non-current 276,081 298,342 1,435,262 1,202,527 30 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited The analysis of borrowings by currency is as follows: Real linked Real to US Dollars Total At 31 March 2020 US$ US$ US$ Bank loans 100,464 223,855 324,319 Total 100,464 223,855 324,319 At 31 December 2019 Bank loans 106,879 228,099 334,978 Total 106,879 228,099 334,978 Real linked Real to US Dollars Total At 31 March 2020 R$ R$ R$ Bank loans 522,283 1,163,754 1,686,037 Total 522,283 1,163,754 1,686,037 At 31 December 2019 Bank loans 430,800 919,396 1,350,196 Total 430,800 919,396 1,350,196 Loan agreement for civil works Due to the financing agreement with BNDES, to be used for civil works during the expansion of Tecon Salvador, the loan agreement with IFC was repaid on 30 January 2019. Guarantees Loans with BNDES and Banco do Brasil rely on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda or Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. For some contracts, the corporate guarantee is additional to pledge of the respective tug boat or lien on the logistics. The loan agreement for both the Salvador and Rio Grande container terminals from Bradesco for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. The loan agreement from Itaú for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from Santander for equipment acquisition relied on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. until its prepayment in full on 06 November 2019. Undrawn credit facilities At 31 March 2020, the Group had available US$85.6 million (R$444.8 million) (2019: US$104.3 million (R$420.6 million)) of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador Terminal expansion, (ii) the dry- docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats. 31 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Fair value To date, management has not identified or recognised differences in the fair value and the book value of the Group's borrowings as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Bank loans US$ US$ R$ R$ BNDES 177,686 189,470 923,739 763,696 Banco do Brasil 78,132 79,535 406,184 320,579 Bradesco - NCE - Real 39,306 50,043 204,336 201,710 China Construction Bank 13,465 - 70,000 - Itaú 8,070 15,930 41,953 64,211 Santander 7,660 - 39,825 - Total 324,319 334,978 1,686,037 1,350,196 Covenants Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. ("WSAC") as corporate guarantor has to comply with annual loan covenants for Wilson Sons Estaleiros, Brasco Logística Offshore and Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S/A in respect of loan agreements signed with BNDES. Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. as corporate guarantor for loan agreements signed with both Bradesco for Tecon Salvador S.A and Tecon Rio Grande, and BNDES for Tecon Salvador S.A has to comply with annual loan covenants including ratios of debt service coverage, net debt ratio over EBITDA and equity over total assets. For the BNDES agreements the Salvador container terminal has to comply with the debt service coverage ratio covenant. The ratios will be determined excluding impacts of IFRS 16. At 31 March 2020, the Company was in compliance with all clauses in the above mentioned loan contracts. 19. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks At 1 January 2019 Increase in provision in the period Utilisation of provisions Exchange difference At 31 December 2019 Increase in provision in the period Utilisation of provisions Exchange difference At 31 March 2020 Labour claims Tax cases Civil cases Total US$ US$ US$ US$ 13,813 2,838 684 17,335 1,326 322 1,445 3,093 (3,878) (977) (308) (5,163) (557) (73) 8 (622) 10,704 2,110 1,829 14,643 363 - 69 432 (476) (59) (2) (537) (2,398) (471) (415) (3,284) 8,193 1,580 1,481 11,254 32 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Labour claims Tax cases Civil cases Total R$ R$ R$ R$ At 1 January 2019 53,521 10,997 2,650 67,168 Increase (decrease) in provision in the period 5,224 1,287 5,909 12,420 Utilisation of provisions (15,600) (3,778) (1,188) (20,566) At 31 December 2019 43,145 8,506 7,371 59,022 Increase in provision in the period 1,773 - 335 2,108 Utilisation of provisions (2,326) (290) (8) (2,624) At 31 March 2020 42,592 8,216 7,698 58,506 In the ordinary course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the Group's policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance or merit, and to manage such claims through its lawyers. In addition to the cases for which the Group booked provisions there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$81.7 million (R$424.6 million) (2019: US$103.6 million (R$417.5 million)) with probability of loss estimated by the legal counsels as possible. The breakdown of possible claims is described as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Tax cases 62,308 78,258 323,919 315,434 Civil cases 11,759 14,223 61,132 57,330 Labour claims 7,614 11,108 39,583 44,775 Total 81,681 103,589 424,634 417,539 The main probable and possible claims against the Group are described below: Tax cases - The Group defends against government tax assessments considered inappropriate. Labour claims - Most claims involve payment of health risks, additional overtime and other allowances. Civil and environmental cases - Indemnification claims involving material damages, environmental and shipping claims and other contractual disputes. Procedure for classification of legal liabilities identifies claims as probable, possible or remote, as assessed by the external lawyers: 33 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Upon receipt of notices of new judicial lawsuits, external lawyers generally classify the claim as possible, recorded at the total amount involved. Wilson Sons uses the criteria of the estimated value at risk and not the total order value involved in each process.

Exceptionally, if there is sufficient knowledge from the beginning that there is very high or very low risk of loss, the lawyer may classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.

During the course of the lawsuit and considering, for instance, its first judicial decision, legal precedents, arguments of the claimant, thesis under discussion, applicable laws, documentation for the defense and other variables, the lawyer may re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.

re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss. When classifying the claim as a probable loss, the lawyer estimates the amount at risk for such claim. Management are not able to give an indication when the provisions are likely to be utilised as the majority of provisions involve litigations the resolution of which is highly uncertain as to timing. 20. Operational and other trade payables 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Operational trade payables US$ US$ R$ R$ Trade payables 14,076 18,567 73,177 74,838 Advance from customers 779 910 4,050 3,668 Total operational trade payables 14,855 19,477 77,227 78,506 Other trade payables Accruals 4,569 5,891 23,752 23,744 Other advances 628 864 3,265 3,483 Other trade payables 163 235 847 947 Total other trade payables 5,360 6,990 27,864 28,174 Total 20,215 26,467 105,091 106,680 21. Taxes payable 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ PIS and COFINS payable 2,073 1,686 10,779 6,795 INSS payable 1,699 4,041 8,832 16,290 ISS payable 1,627 1,853 8,457 7,468 Income tax payable 527 1,365 2,739 5,501 FGTS payable 336 668 1,745 2,693 Other payable taxes 217 235 1,128 946 Total 6,479 9,848 33,680 39,693 34 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 22. Stock options plan and post-employment benefits 22.1. Stock option plan The shareholders in special general meeting approved grant of options to eligible participants to be selected by the board on the 8 January 2014 including increase in the authorised capital of the Company through the creation of up to 4,410,927 new shares. The options provide participants with the right to acquire shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDR") in Wilson Sons Limited at a predetermined fixed price not less than the three day average mid price for the days preceding the date of option issuance. The stock option plan is detailed below: Original Exercise Outstanding Total Options series Grant date vesting date Expiry date price Number Expired Exercised Vested not vested subsisting (R$) 07 ESO - 3 Year 10/01/2014 10/01/2017 10/01/2024 31.23 961,653 (178,695) (138,039) 644,919 - 644,919 07 ESO - 4 Year 10/01/2014 10/01/2018 10/01/2024 31.23 961,653 (178,695) (138,039) 644,919 - 644,919 07 ESO - 5 Year 10/01/2014 10/01/2019 10/01/2024 31.23 990,794 (184,110) (129,982) 676,702 - 676,702 07 ESO - 3 Year 13/11/2014 13/11/2017 13/11/2024 33.98 45,870 (12,870) (3,630) 29,370 - 29,370 07 ESO - 4 Year 13/11/2014 13/11/2018 13/11/2024 33.98 45,870 (12,870) (3,630) 29,370 - 29,370 07 ESO - 5 Year 13/11/2014 13/11/2019 13/11/2024 33.98 47,260 (13,260) (3,740) 30,260 - 30,260 07 ESO - 3 Year 11/08/2016 11/08/2019 11/08/2026 34.03 82,500 - - 82,500 - 82,500 07 ESO - 4 Year 11/08/2016 11/08/2020 11/08/2026 34.03 82,500 - - - 82,500 82,500 07 ESO - 5 Year 11/08/2016 11/08/2021 11/08/2026 34.03 85,000 - - - 85,000 85,000 07 ESO - 3 Year 15/05/2017 15/05/2020 15/05/2027 38.00 20,130 - - - 20,130 20,130 07 ESO - 4 Year 15/05/2017 15/05/2021 15/05/2027 38.00 20,130 - - - 20,130 20,130 07 ESO - 5 Year 15/05/2017 15/05/2022 15/05/2027 38.00 20,740 - - - 20,740 20,740 07 ESO - 3 Year 09/11/2017 09/11/2020 09/11/2027 40.33 23,760 (11,880) - - 11,880 11,880 07 ESO - 4 Year 09/11/2017 09/11/2021 09/11/2027 40.33 23,760 (11,880) - - 11,880 11,880 07 ESO - 5 Year 09/11/2017 09/11/2022 09/11/2027 40.33 24,480 (12,240) - - 12,240 12,240 Total 3,436,100 (616,500) (417,060) 2,138,040 264,500 2,402,540 The options terminate on their expiry date or immediately on the resignation of the director or senior employee, whichever is earlier. Options lapse if not exercised within 6 months of the date that the participant ceases to be employed or hold office within the Group by reason of, among others: injury, disability or retirement; or dismissal without cause. Movements during the year The following table illustrates the number and weighted average exercise prices (WAEP) of, and movements in, share options during the year: Number WAEP (R$) Subsisting at 1 January 2019 2,755,940 31.96 Exercised during the year (17,400) 31.23 Expired during the year (36,000) 40.33 Subsisting at 31 December 2019 2,702,540 31.85 Exercised during the year 1 (300,000) 31.23 Subsisting at 31 March 2020 2,402,540 31.83 ¹ The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$46.50. The following fair value expense of the grant to be recorded as a liability in the respective accounting periods was determined using a binomial model based on the assumptions detailed below: 35 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Projected IFRS2 Projected IFRS2 Period commencing fair value expense US$ fair value expense R$ 2014 2,826 7,507 2015 3,296 7,848 2016 3,409 8,234 2017 2,331 5,811 2018 1,303 3,388 2019 370 1,129 2020 206 652 2021 99 316 2022 27 85 Total 13,867 34,970 10 January 2014 13 November 2014 11 August 2016 16 May 2017 9 November 2017 Closing share price (in Real) R$30.05 R$33.50 R$32.15 R$38.00 R$38.01 Expected volatility 28.00% 29.75% 31.56% 31.82% 31.82% Expected life 10 years 10 years 10 years 10 years 10 years Risk free rate 10.8% 12.74% 12.03% 10.17% 10.17% Expected dividend yield 1.7% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% Expected volatility was determined by calculating the historical volatility of the Company's share price. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted based on management´s best estimate for exercise restrictions and behavioural considerations. 22.2. Post-employment benefits The Group operates a private medical insurance scheme for its employees which require the eligible employees to pay fixed monthly contributions. In accordance with regulation of the Brazilian law, eligible employees with greater than ten years' service acquire the right to remain in the plan following retirement or termination of employment, generating a post-employment commitment for the Group. Ex-employees remaining in the plan will be liable for paying the full cost of their continued scheme membership. The present value of actuarial liabilities in 31 March 2020 is US$1.9 million (R$9.7 million) (2019: US$2.4 million (R$9.5 million). The future actuarial liability for the Group relates to the potential increase in plan costs resulting from additional claims as a result of the expanded membership of the scheme. Actuarial assumptions The calculation of the liability generated by the post-employment commitment involves actuarial assumptions. The following are the principal actuarial assumptions at the reporting date: Economic and financial assumptions 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Annual interest rate 6.76% 6.76% Estimated inflation rate in the long-term 3.50% 3.50% Aging factor Based on the experience Based on the experience of Wilson Sons (1) of Wilson Sons (1) Health care cost trend rate 6.09% a.a 6.09% a.a The amount of current contributions of both retirees and medical costs used in the actuarial valuation, in monthly amounts per health care provider, may vary between R$101.83 and R$12,486.16 (absolute value). 36 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Biometric and demographic assumptions 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Employee turnover 21.27% 21.27% Mortality table AT-2000 AT-2000 Disability table Álvaro Vindas Álvaro Vindas Retirement age 100% at 62 100% at 62 Employees who opt to keep the health plan after retirement and termination 23% 23% Family composition before retirement: Probability of marriage 80% of the participants 80% of the participants Age difference for active participants Man 3 years older than the woman Man 3 years older than the woman Family composition before retirement Composition of the family group Composition of the family group Sensitivity analysis The present value of future liabilities may change depending on market conditions and actuarial assumptions. Changes on a relevant actuarial assumption, keeping the other assumptions constant, would have affected the defined benefit obligation as shown below: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ CiPBO(*) - discount rate + 0.5% (294) (379) (1,529) (1,529) CiPBO(*) - discount rate - 0.5% 412 532 2,144 2,144 CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate + 0.5% 348 449 1,810 1,810 CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate - 0.5% (297) (383) (1,545) (1,545) CiPBO(*) - Aging factor + 0.5% 165 213 859 859 CiPBO(*) - Aging factor - 0.5% (165) (213) (859) (859) CiPBO means Change in Projected Benefit Obligation. 23. Equity Share Capital 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ 71,261,060 common shares issued and fully paid 9,951 9,918 26,993 26,860 In 2019, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 17,400 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.5 million), respectively. In 2020, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 300,000 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.03 million (R$0.1 million) and US$2.3 million (R$9.2 million), respectively. 37 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Dividends The Board has approved a dividend policy defined in 2015 proposing a distribution of a target amount of 50% of the Company's net profit, provided that: The dividend policy will not compromise the policy for growth of the Company whether it be, through acquisition of other companies, or by reason of development of new business.

The Board of Directors considers that the payment of such dividend would be in the interests of the Company and in compliance with the laws to which the Company is subject. Earnings per share The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data: 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (7,985) 5,922 (35,805) 21,925 Weighted average number of common shares 71,561,060 71,243,660 71,561,060 71,243,660 Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents per share) (11.16) 8.31 (50.03) 30.78 Weighted average number of common shares 73,963,600 73,999,600 73,963,600 73,999,600 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents per share) (10.80) 8.00 (48.41) 29.63 Capital reserves The capital reserves arise principally from transfers from revenue which in prior periods were required by law to be transferred to capital reserves and other profits not available for distribution, share premium on incoming IPO issues and gains/losses on purchase and sale of non-controlling interest. Profit reserve An amount equal to 5% of the Company's net profit for the current year is to be credited to a retained earnings account to be called "profit reserve" until such account equals 20% of the Company's paid up share capital. Additional paid in capital The additional paid in capital arises from purchase of non-controlling interests in Brasco, sales of shares to non- controlling interests of Tecon Salvador S/A in 2011 and the purchase of non-controlling interests in Tecon Salvador S/A in 2016. Translation reserve The translation reserve arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than the US Dollar. 38 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 24. Subsidiaries Details of the Company's subsidiaries, and other entities and operations under its control, at the end of the reporting period are as follows: Place of incorporation Proportion of ownership interest Holding company and operation 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% WS Participações Ltda Brazil - 100% WS Participaciones S.A. Uruguay 100% 100% Wilson, Sons Administração de Bens Ltda. Brazil - 100% Towage Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S.A. Brazil 100% 100% Shipyards Wilson, Sons Comércio, Indústria, e Agência de Navegação Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Wilson, Sons Estaleiros Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Shipping agency Wilson, Sons Agência Marítima Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Transamérica Visas Serviços de Despachos Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Logistics Wilson, Sons Logística Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% EADI Santo André Terminal de Carga Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.(1) Brazil 50% 50% Offshore support bases Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Container terminal Tecon Rio Grande S.A. Brazil 100% 100% Tecon Salvador S.A. Brazil 100% 100% Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% The Group considers that it controls the subsidiary Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda., despite having 50% of shares. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda . 25. Joint ventures and joint operations The Group holds the following significant interests in joint operations and joint ventures at the end of the reporting period: Place of Proportion incorporation of ownership interest Towage and operation 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros (¹) Brazil 50% 50% Consórcio de Rebocadores Baia de São Marcos (¹) Brazil 50% 50% Offshore support vessels Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.(²) Brazil 50% 50% Atlantic Offshore S.A. (³) Panamá 50% 50% Logistics Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda Brazil 50% 50% Joint operations. Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. controls Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A. These latter two companies are indirect joint ventures of the Company. (³) Atlantic Offshore S.A. controls South Patagonia S.A. This Company is indirect joint venture of Wilson Sons Limited. 39 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 25.1. Joint operations The following amounts are included in the Group's financial information as a result of proportional consolidation of joint operations listed above: Income Expenses Net income Intangible assets Right of use Property, plant & equipment Inventories Trade and other trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents Total assets Trade and other trade payables Deferred tax liabilities Obligations under finance leases Total liabilities 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ 2,987 2,676 13,284 10,090 (1,163) (1,734) (5,046) (6,532) 1,824 942 8,238 3,558 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ 10 13 53 53 2 3 8 14 2,474 2,619 12,860 10,557 484 482 2,518 1,941 1,822 2,365 9,473 9,531 551 874 2,864 3,524 5,343 6,356 27,776 25,620 (5,051) (6,235) (26,258) (25,132) (291) (118) (1,515) (477) (1) (3) (3) (11) (5,343) (6,356) (27,776) (25,620) 25.2. Joint ventures The following amounts are not consolidated in the Group's financial information as they are considered as joint ventures. The Group´s interests on joint ventures are equity accounted. 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of profit or loss profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenue 32,107 (2,685) - 29,422 28,140 (2,647) - 25,493 Raw materials and consumable used (1,969) - - (1,969) (1,910) - - (1,910) Employee benefits expense (9,454) - - (9,454) (10,471) - - (10,471) Right-of-use (2,646) - 2,527 (119) (2,400) - 2,277 (123) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (10,378) - - (10,378) (10,099) - - (10,099) Other operating expenses (3,706) 2,685 (2,319) (3,340) (3,856) 2,647 (2,465) (3,674) Results from operating activities 3,954 - 208 4,162 (596) - (188) (784) Finance income (178) - - (178) 96 - - 96 Interest on lease liabilities (214) - 189 (25) (331) - - (331) Finance costs (4,269) - - (4,269) (4,346) - 284 (4,062) Exchange gain (loss) on translation (18,215) - 2,600 (15,615) 769 - (497) 272 Profit (loss) before tax (18,922) - 2,997 (15,925) (4,408) - (401) (4,809) Income tax expense 10,758 - (62) 10,696 1,868 - - 1,868 Profit (loss) for the period (8,164) - 2,935 (5,229) (2,540) - (401) (2,941) Participation 50% - - - 50% - - - Equity result (4,082) - - - (1,270) - - - *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. 40 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of profit or loss profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Revenue 143,524 (11,975) - 131,549 106,095 (9,983) - 96,112 Raw materials and consumable used (8,798) - - (8,798) (7,213) - - (7,213) Employee benefits expense (42,022) - - (42,022) (39,473) - - (39,473) Right-of-use (11,296) - 11,264 (32) (9,052) - 8,589 (463) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (46,209) - - (46,209) (38,073) - - (38,073) Other operating expenses (16,653) 11,975 (10,288) (14,966) (14,537) 9,983 (9,300) (13,854) Results from operating activities 18,546 - 976 19,522 (2,253) - (711) (2,964) Finance income (1,189) - - (1,189) 364 - - 364 Interest on lease liabilities (949) - 837 (112) (1,122) - - (1,122) Finance costs (19,049) - - (19,049) (16,519) - 1,072 (15,447) Exchange gain (loss) on translation (84,055) - 13,727 (70,328) 2,786 - (1,873) 913 Profit (loss) before tax (86,696) - 15,540 (71,156) (16,744) - (1,512) (18,256) Income tax expense 49,016 - (283) 48,733 7,164 - - 7,164 Profit (loss) for the period (37,680) - 15,257 (22,423) (9,580) - (1,512) (11,092) Participation 50% - - - 50% - - - Equity result (18,840) - - - (4,790) - - - *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of financial position profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Right-of-use 17,629 - (16,594) 1,035 20,280 - (19,120) 1,160 Property, plant and equipment 586,774 - - 586,774 596,213 - - 596,213 Long-term investment 2,172 - - 2,172 2,185 - - 2,185 Other assets 11,512 - - 11,512 11,753 - - 11,753 Trade and other trade receivables 28,891 (516) - 28,375 35,182 (665) - 34,517 Derivative - - - - 3 - - 3 Cash and cash equivalents 21,314 - - 21,314 21,183 - - 21,183 Total assets 668,292 (516) (16,594) 651,182 686,799 (665) (19,120) 667,014 Bank loans 431,810 - - 431,810 440,561 - - 440,561 Lease liability 19,816 - (19,529) 287 20,685 - (21,607) (922) Other non-current liabilities 43,249 - - 43,249 39,884 - - 39,884 Trade and other trade payables 90,627 (516) - 90,111 93,305 (665) - 92,640 Equity 82,790 - 2,935 85,725 92,364 - 2,487 94,851 Total liabilities and equity 668,292 (516) (16,594) 651,182 686,799 (665) (19,120) 667,014 *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. 41 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of financial position profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Right-of-use 91,648 - (86,266) 5,382 81,743 - (77,068) 4,675 Property, plant and equipment 3,050,462 - - 3,050,462 2,403,157 - - 2,403,157 Long-term investment 11,292 - - 11,292 8,807 - - 8,807 Other assets 59,849 - - 59,849 47,371 - - 47,371 Trade and other trade receivables 150,196 (2,683) - 147,513 141,808 (2,680) - 139,128 Derivative - - - - 12 - - 12 Cash and cash equivalents 110,803 - - 110,803 85,383 - - 85,383 Total assets 3,474,250 (2,683) (86,266) 3,385,301 2,768,281 (2,680) (77,068) 2,688,533 Bank loans 2,244,851 - - 2,244,851 1,775,769 - - 1,775,769 Lease liability 103,017 - (101,523) 1,494 83,375 - (87,092) (3,717) Other non-current liabilities 224,839 - - 224,839 160,763 - - 160,763 Trade and other trade payables 471,142 (2,683) - 468,459 376,084 (2,680) - 373,404 Equity 430,401 - 15,257 445,658 372,290 - 10,024 382,314 Total liabilities and equity 3,474,250 (2,683) (86,266) 3,385,301 2,768,281 (2,680) (77,068) 2,688,533 *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. We have not given separated disclosure of all material Joint Ventures because they belong the same economic group and are managed on a unified basis. Wilson Sons Limited holds a non-controlling interest in Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A and Atlantic Offshore S.A. Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A is a controlling shareholder of Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A, while the Atlantic Offshore S.A. is a controlling shareholder of South Patagonia S.A. Guarantees Loan agreements of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and subsidiaries with the BNDES are guaranteed by a lien on the financed supply vessels and in the majority of the contracts a corporate guarantee from both Wilson Sons Administração e Comércio and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, each guaranteeing 50% of its subsidiary's debt balance with the BNDES. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$174.6 million (R$907.7 million). Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. subsidiary´s loan agreement with Banco do Brasil is guaranteed by a pledge on the financed offshore support vessels. The security package also includes a standby letter of credit issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones - Chile for part of the debt balance, assignment of Petrobras' long-term contracts and a corporate guarantee issued by Inversiones Magallanes Ltda - Chile. A cash reserve account of US$2.2 million (R$8.6 million), classified as a long term investment is required to be maintained until full repayment of the loan agreement. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$29.9 million (R$155.4 million). The loan agreements for Atlantic Offshore from Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB" for the financing of the offshore support vessels is guaranteed by a pledge on the vessels, the shares of Atlantic Offshore and a corporate guarantee for half of the credit from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, which is the partner in the business, guarantee the other half of the loans. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$11.4 million (R$59.3 million). 42 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Covenants On 31 March 2020, the Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.´s subsidiary was in compliance with covenant ratios with Banco do Brasil. Atlantic Offshore S.A. has to comply with specific financial covenants on its two loan agreements with Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB". At 31 March 2020 the subsidiary was in compliance with all loan agreement clauses. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks In its ordinary course of business in Brazil, Wilson, Sons Ultratug Offshore S.A. (WSUT) remains exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the WSUT policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance in merit, and to manage such claims through its legal counsel. The breakdown of possible losses is described as follows: 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Tax cases 6,515 8,304 33,871 33,471 Labour claims 5,255 7,192 27,321 28,990 Civil claims 4 6 22 22 Total 61,214 15,502 11,775 62,483 43 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 25.3. Investment in joint ventures The investments valued by using the equity accounting method are shown as follows: 31/03/2020 Investee's Elimination of adjusted profit on Investee's Number of Ownership Share shareholders' Construction adjusted Equity in Book value Currency shares interest - % capital equity Contracts profit or loss subsidiaries of investment Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. US$ 102,469,250 50.00 40,138 77,512 (30,752) (9,207) (4,604) 23,380 Atlantic Offshore S.A. US$ 10,000 50.00 8,010 4,854 - 1,057 529 2,427 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda US$ 5,823,862 50.00 1,752 424 - (14) (7) 212 Total 82,790 (30,752) (8,164) (4,082) 26,019 Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. R$ 102,469,250 50.00 102,469 402,964 (159,870) (42,311) (21,156) 121,546 Atlantic Offshore S.A. R$ 10,000 50.00 18,345 25,237 - 4,689 2,345 12,619 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda R$ 5,823,862 50.00 5,824 2,200 - (58) (29) 1,100 Total 430,401 (159,870) (37,680) (18,840) 135,265 31/12/2019 Investee's Elimination of adjusted profit on Investee's Number of Ownership Share shareholders' Construction adjusted Equity in Book value Currency shares interest - % capital equity Contracts profit or loss subsidiaries of investment Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. US$ 102,469,250 50.00 40,138 87,708 (31,696) (3,000) (1,500) 28,006 Atlantic Offshore S.A. US$ 10,000 50.00 8,010 4,096 - 4,188 2,094 2,048 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda US$ 5,823,862 50.00 1,752 560 - (60) (30) 280 Total 92,364 (31,696) 1,128 564 30,334 Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. R$ 102,469,250 50.00 102,469 353,525 (127,757) (11,709) (5,854) 112,884 Atlantic Offshore S.A. R$ 10,000 50.00 18,345 16,508 - 16,560 8,280 8,254 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda R$ 5,823,862 50.00 5,824 2,257 - (231) (116) 1,129 Total 372,290 (127,757) 4,620 2,310 122,267 44 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited The reconciliation of the investment in joint ventures balance, including the impact of profit recognised by joint ventures: Investments US$ R$ At 1 January 2019 26,528 102,791 Share of result of joint ventures 564 2,310 Capital increase 3,527 13,508 Elimination on construction contracts 156 609 Post-employment benefits (51) (205) Derivatives (380) (1,469) Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais (10) 4,723 At 31 December 2019 30,334 122,267 Equity in subsidiaries (4,082) (18,840) Elimination on construction contracts 8 36 Derivatives (179) (931) Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais (62) 32,733 At 31 March 2020 26,019 135,265 26. Financial instruments and risk assessment Capital risk management

The Group manages its capital to ensure that its entities will be able to continue as going concerns while maximizing the return to stakeholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The Group's capital structure consists of debt (which includes the borrowings disclosed in Note 18), cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments disclosed in Note 17, and equity attributable to owners of the parent company comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in Note 23. Categories of financial instruments Fair value Book value 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Financial assets classified as amortised cost US$ US$ US$ US$ Cash and cash equivalents 31,429 12,616 31,429 12,616 Time deposit 14,172 - 14,172 - Short-term Investments - 14,077 - 14,077 Deposit certificates 5,848 - 5,848 - Operational trade receivables 37,476 47,154 37,476 47,154 Intergroup loans 30,218 30,132 30,218 30,132 Total financial assets - amortised cost 119,143 103,979 119,143 103,979 Financial assets classified as FVPL Fixed income investments 29,639 34,739 29,639 34,739 Exchange funds 15,716 16,292 15,716 16,292 Total financial assets - FVPL 45,355 51,031 45,355 51,031 Total 164,498 155,010 164,498 155,010 Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost Bank loans 324,319 334,978 324,319 334,978 Trade payables 14,076 18,567 14,076 18,567 Lease liabilities 156,040 194,148 156,040 194,148 Total financial instruments - amortised cost 494,435 547,693 494,435 547,693 Total 494,435 547,693 494,435 547,693 45 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Fair value Book value 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 Financial assets classified as amortised cost R$ R$ R$ R$ Cash and cash equivalents 163,390 50,856 163,390 50,856 Time deposit 73,676 - 73,676 - Short-term Investments - 56,740 - 56,740 Deposit certificates 30,400 - 30,400 - Operational trade receivables 194,829 190,064 194,829 190,064 Intergroup loans 157,096 121,453 157,096 121,453 Total financial assets - amortised cost 619,391 419,113 619,391 419,113 Financial assets classified as FVPL Fixed income investments 154,084 140,020 154,084 140,020 Exchange funds 81,705 65,666 81,705 65,666 Total financial assets - FVPL 235,789 205,686 235,789 205,686 Total 855,180 624,799 855,180 624,799 Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost Bank loans 1,686,037 1,350,196 1,686,037 1,350,196 Trade payables 73,177 74,838 73,177 74,838 Lease liabilities 811,205 782,552 811,205 782,552 Total financial instruments - amortised cost 2,570,419 2,207,586 2,570,419 2,207,586 Total 2,570,419 2,207,586 2,570,419 2,207,586 Financial risk management objectives

The Group monitors and manages financial risks related to the operations. A financial risk committee meets regularly to assess financial risks and decide mitigation based on guidelines stated in the Group's financial risk policy.

These risks include market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The primary objective is to minimise exposure to those risks by using financial instruments and by assessing and controlling the credit and liquidity risks. The Group may use derivatives and other financial instruments for hedging purposes only. Foreign currency risk management

The operating cash flows are exposed to currency fluctuations because they are denominated partially in Brazilian Real. These proportions vary according to the characteristics of each business.

Cash flows from investments in fixed assets are denominated partly in Brazilian Real. These investments are subject to currency fluctuations between the moment when those goods or services are acquired and the actual payment date. The resources and their application are monitored with purpose of matching the currency cash flows and payment dates.

In general terms, the Group seeks to neutralise the currency risk of operating cash flows by matching revenues and expenses. Furthermore, the Group seeks to generate an operating cash surplus in the same currency in which the debt service of each business is denominated.

The Group has part of its debt and part of its Cash and cash equivalents denominated in Brazilian Real.

The carrying amounts of the Group's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities at the reporting dates are as follows: 46 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Assets Liabilities 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ US$ US$ Amounts denominated in Real 155,160 173,593 313,912 381,839 Assets Liabilities 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 R$ R$ R$ R$ Amounts denominated in Real 806,631 699,582 1,631,936 1,539,080 Foreign currency sensitivity analysis The sensitivity analysis presented in the following sections estimates the impacts of the Brazilian Real devaluation against the US Dollar based on the position at 31 March 2020. Three exchange rate scenarios are contemplated: the likely scenario (Probable) and two scenarios of deterioration of 25% (Possible) and 50% (Remote) in the exchange rate. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" report to determine the probable scenario. 31/03/2020 Exchange rates (1) Probable scenario Possible scenario (25%) Remote scenario (50%) R$4.8000 / US$1.00 R$6.0000 / US$1.00 R$7.2000 / US$1.00 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 155,160 Exchange effects 12,888 (20,722) (43,128) Total liabilities R$ 313,912 Exchange effects (26,074) 41,923 87,255 (13,186) 21,201 44,127 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 806,631 Exchange effects 67,001 (107,726) (224,210) Total liabilities R$ 1,631,936 Exchange effects (135,553) 217,945 453,610 (68,552) 110,219 229,400 Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 April 2020. 47 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 31/12/2019 Exchange rates (1) Probable scenario Possible scenario (25%) Remote scenario (50%) R$4.0500 / US$1.00 R$5.0625 / US$1.00 R$6.0750 / US$1.00 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 173,593 Exchange effects (827) (35,374) (58,406) Total liabilities R$ 381,839 Exchange effects 1,820 77,824 128,493 993 42,450 70,087 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 699,582 Exchange effects (3,334) (142,583) (235,416) Total liabilities R$ 1,539,080 Exchange effects 7,334 313,684 517,916 4,000 171,101 282,500 Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 January 2020. Derivative financial instruments The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations, all such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee, Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss. Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, this swap was settled in January 2019. Interest rate risk management

The Group holds most of its debts linked to fixed rates and most of which are with the FMM (Merchant Marine Fund).

Other loans exposed to floating rates are as follows: TJLP (Brazilian Long Term Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations;

Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations; DI (Brazilian Interbank Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and;

Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and; 6-month Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate) for US Dollar-denominated funding for port operations (Eximbank). 48 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited The Group´s Brazilian Real-denominated investments yield interest rates corresponding to the DI daily fluctuation for privately-issued securities and/or "Selic-Over"government-issued bonds. The US Dollar- denominated investments are short-term time deposits. Interest rate sensitivity analysis The Group does not currently fair value account for financial assets or liabilities through profit or loss. Therefore, a change in interest rates at the reporting date would not change the profit or loss result. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), Bloomberg and Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) data to estimate the probable scenarios. The following analysis concerns a possible fluctuation of revenue or expenses linked to the transactions and scenarios shown, without considering their fair value. 31/03/2020 CDI(1), TJLP(2), IPCA(3), Libor (4), and DI - BM&F(5) Possible Remote Probable scenario scenario Transaction scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI 3,17% 3,96% 4,76% Loans - TJLP 4,94% 6,18% 7,41% Loans - IPCA 3,30% 4,13% 4,95% Investments - Libor 12 3,17% 3,44% 3,70% Investments - CDI 3,17% 3,96% 4,76% Possible Remote Amount Probable Scenario scenario Transaction Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI CDI 68,501 Interest 260 (169) (594) Loans - TJLP TJLP 881 Interest - (7) (14) Loans - IPCA IPCA 31,067 Interest - (176) (351) Loans - Fixed None 223,870 None - - - Total loans 324,319 260 (352) (959) Investments Libor 29,910 Income - 17 34 Investments CDI 35,486 Income 1 173 346 Total investments 65,396 1 190 380 Net income 261 (162) (579) Possible Remote Amount Probable Scenario scenario Transaction Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI CDI 356,115 Interest 1,351 (877) (3,089) Loans - TJLP TJLP 4,578 Interest - (37) (73) Loans - IPCA IPCA 161,507 Interest - (915) (1,822) Loans - Fixed None 1,163,837 None - - - Total loans 1,686,037 1,351 (1,829) (4,984) Investments Libor 155,493 Income - 89 177 Investments CDI 184,483 Income 6 902 1,798 Total investments 339,976 6 991 1,975 Net income 1,357 (838) (3,009) Information source: B3 (Brasilia Bolsa Balcão), report from 14 April 2020 Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 April 2020 Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 14 April 2020 Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 April 2020 Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 14 April 2020 49 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited The net effect was obtained by assuming a 3 month period starting 31 March 2020 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate. 31/12/2019 CDI (1), TJLP(2) , IPCA(3) , Libor (4) and Di - BM&F(5) Possible Remote Probable scenario scenario Transaction scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI 4.50% 5.63% 6.75% Loans - TJLP 5.09% 6.36% 7.64% Loans - IPCA 4.31% 5.39% 6.47% Investments - Libor 12 3.17% 3.67% 4.16% Investments - CDI 4.50% 5.63% 6.75% Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Transaction Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI CDI 65,974 Interest (47) (574) (1,095) Loans - TJLP TJLP 1,190 Interest - (10) (20) Loans - IPCA IPCA 39,680 Interest - (317) (632) Loans - Fixed None 228,134 None - - - Total loans 334,978 (47) (901) (1,747) Investments Libor 24,153 Income - 56 111 Investments CDI 34,739 Income 85 1,105 2,125 Total investments 58,892 85 1,161 2,236 Net income 38 260 489 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Transaction Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI CDI 265,921 Interest (190) (2,313) (4,415) Loans - TJLP TJLP 4,798 Interest - (40) (79) Loans - IPCA IPCA 159,940 Interest - (1,279) (2,547) Loans - Fixed None 919,537 None - - - Total loans 1,350,196 (190) (3,632) (7,041) Investments Libor 97,355 Income - 225 449 Investments CDI 140,021 Income 341 4,453 8,565 Total investments 237,376 341 4,678 9,014 Net income 151 1,046 1,973 Information source: B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão), report from 13 January 2020. Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 January 2020. Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 13 January 2020. Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 January 2020. Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 13 January 2020. The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2019 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate. 50 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Derivative financial instruments The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee. Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss. The Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to the new contract with BNDES, the derivative was settled in January 2019. Liquidity risk management

The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash reserves, banking facilities and reserve borrowing facilities, continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows, and matching the maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities.

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in fulfilling obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled with cash payments or other financial assets. The Group's approach in managing liquidity is to ensure that the Group always has sufficient liquidity to fulfil the obligations that expire, under normal and stress conditions, without causing unacceptable losses or risk damage to the reputation of the Group.

The Group ensures that it has sufficient cash reserves to meet the expected operational expenses, including financial obligations. This practice excludes the potential impact of extreme circumstances that cannot be reasonably foreseen, such as natural disasters.

The following tables detail the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities. The tables have been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows. Weighted average Less than More than 31 March 2020 effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total % US$ US$ US$ US$ Variable interest rate instruments 3.01% 30,585 65,960 23,967 120,512 Fixed interest rate instruments 2.75% 29,472 99,143 131,040 259,655 Lease liability (IFRS 16) 8.79% 17,934 65,467 299,495 382,896 77,991 230,570 454,502 763,063 Weighted average Less than More than 31 March 2020 effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total % R$ R$ R$ R$ Variable interest rate instruments 3.01% 159,002 342,906 124,597 626,505 Fixed interest rate instruments 2.75% 153,216 515,415 681,238 1,349,869 Lease liability (IFRS 16) 8.79% 93,236 340,345 1,556,985 1,990,566 405,454 1,198,666 2,362,820 3,966,940 51 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Weighted average Less than More than 31 December 2019 effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total % US$ US$ US$ US$ Variable interest rate instruments 3.07% 18,362 81,187 32,264 131,813 Fixed interest rate instruments 2.75% 30,869 101,423 138,093 270,385 Lease liability (under IAS 17) 3.17% 67 11 - 78 Lease liability 8.80% 22,851 81,399 371,236 475,486 72,149 264,020 541,593 877,762 Weighted average Less than More than 31 December 2019 effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total % R$ R$ R$ R$ Variable interest rate instruments 3.07% 74,012 327,240 130,047 531,299 Fixed interest rate instruments 2.75% 124,424 408,806 556,611 1,089,841 Lease liability (under IAS 17) 3.17% 270 44 - 314 Lease liability 8.80% 92,104 328,094 1,496,339 1,916,537 290,810 1,064,184 2,182,997 3,537,991 Credit risk

The Group's credit risk can be attributed mainly to balances such as cash and cash equivalents, short term investments, debt securities, loans, trade receivables and other trade receivables. The disclosure in the balance sheet are shown net of the allowance for bad debts.

The Group invests temporary cash surpluses in government and private bonds, according to regulations approved by management, which follow the Group policy on credit risk concentration. Credit risk on investments in non-government backed bonds is mitigated by investing only in assets issued by leading financial institutions. The Group's sales policy follows the criteria for credit sales set by management, which seeks to mitigate any loss due to customer default. Nota 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Cash and cash equivalents 17 96,804 63,647 503,255 256,542 Short-term investments 17 - 14,077 - 56,740 Operational trade receivables 16 37,476 47,154 194,829 190,064 Other receivables 16 7,202 9,931 37,436 40,029 Exposed to credit risk 141,482 134,809 735,520 543,375 Operational trade receivables An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group evaluates the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables and contract assets as low, as historically trade receivables are generally received between 30 and 45 days. 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than 31 March 2020 Current days days days 180 days Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Expected credit loss rate 0.11% 0.11% 2.27% 5.65% 55.54% Receivables for services rendered 32,531 2,725 795 1,205 819 38,075 Accumulated credit loss (54) (3) (18) (68) (456) (599) 52 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 31 March 2020 Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss 31 December 2019 Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss 31 December 2019 Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than Current days days days 180 days Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 0.11% 0.11% 2.27% 5.65% 55.54% 169,118 14,166 4,133 6,265 4,261 197,943 (282) (16) (94) (354) (2.368) (3.114) 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than Current days days days 180 days Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ 0.19% 0.19% 1.78% 12.11% 60.38% 37,146 7,641 1,434 694 1,076 47,991 (63) (15) (26) (84) (649) (837) 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than Current days days days 180 days Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 0.19% 0.19% 1.78% 12.11% 60.38% 149,723 30,799 5,781 2,799 4,336 193,438 (254) (60) (103) (339) (2,618) (3,374) Fair value of financial instruments

The Group's financial instruments are recorded in balance sheet accounts at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019 at amounts consistent with the fair value at those dates. These instruments are managed though operating strategies aimed to obtain liquidity, profitability and security. The control policy consists of ongoing monitoring of rates agreed versus those in force in the market, and confirmation of whether its short-term financial investments are being properly marked to market by the institutions dealing with its funds.

The determination of estimated realisable values of the Group's financial assets and liabilities relies on information available in the market and relevant assessment methodologies. Nevertheless, considerable judgment is required when interpreting market data to derive the most adequate estimated realisable value.

IFRS 7 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives: the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements), the second highest priority to inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) (Level 2 measurements), and the lowest priority to measurements involving significant unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). All the Group's financial instruments (as disclosed in note 26 b) are considered as level 2. There were no amounts related to levels 1 or 3 at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019. Criteria, assumptions and limitations used when computing market values

Cash and cash equivalents

The market values of the bank current account balances are consistent with book balances. 53 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Investments The market values of the short term investments are consistent with book balances. Trade and other trade receivables/payables According to management estimates the market values of the trade receivables and trade payables are consistent with book balances. Bank and loans Fair value of loan arrangements were calculated at their present value determined by future cash flows and at interest rates applicable to instruments of similar nature, terms and risks or at market quotations of these securities. Fair value measurements recognised in the consolidated financial statements are grouped into levels based on the degree to which the fair value is observable. The fair values of BNDES, BB, CCB, Itaú and Santander financing arrangements are considered similar to their carrying amounts as the Group has to date not identified comparable instruments. 27. Related-party transactions Transactions between the Company and its related party subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the Group and its associates, joint ventures, other investments and other related parties are disclosed below. There are no repayment terms and it is not the intention of the parties the loan would be repaid within one year. Assets Assets (liabilities) Revenues Expenses (liabilities) Revenues Expenses US$ US$ US$ R$ R$ R$ Joint operations and joint ventures: - - (63) - - (276) 1. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. 48 - - 250 - - 2. Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros 1,800 54 - 9,358 242 - 3. Consórcio de Rebocadores Baía de São Marcos 10,177 142 - 52,907 634 - 4. Wilson, Sons Ultratug and subsidiaries 20,167 - - 104,840 - - 5. Atlantic Offshore S.A. 6 - - 31 - - 6. Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda. - - (63) - - (276) Other: 7. Gouvêa Vieira Advogados - - (11) - - (47) 8. CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. - - (6) - - (27) Three-month period ended 31 March 2020 32,198 196 (80) 167,386 876 (350) At 31 December 2019 32,672 1,054 (486) 131,690 4,087 (1,910) Three-month period ended 31 March 2019 36,753 695 (115) 143,213 2,644 (434) Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. is 50% owned by the Group and rents terminal warehousing from the Group. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda. Mr Augusto Cezar Baião is a minority shareholder of Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda..

2-3. The transactions with the joint operations are disclosed as a result of proportionate amounts not eliminated on consolidation. Related party loan with Wilson, Sons Ultratug (interest - 0.3% per month with no maturity); advance for future capital increase and other trade payables and receivables from Wilson, Sons Offshore and Magallanes. Related party loan with Atlantic Offshore S.A. (with no interest and with no maturity). Advance for future capital increase from Porto Campinas. Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira is a partner with the law firm Gouvêa Vieira Advogados. Fees were paid to Gouvêa Vieira Advogados for legal services. Mr. C.M. Marote is a shareholder and director of CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. Fees were paid to CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. for consultancy services to the Wilson Sons towage segment. 54 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited The Company has adopted the policy of netting the assets and liabilities of the Group related party transactions. 28. Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows Profit before tax Less: Finance income Add: Exchange gain (loss) on translation Add: Share of result of joint ventures Add: Finance costs Add: Interest on lease liabilities Operating profit from operations Adjustments for: Amortisation of right-of-use Depreciation and amortisation expenses Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment Provision equity-settledshare-based payment Post-employment benefits Increase in provisions Operating cash flows before movements in working capital Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories Trade and other trade receivables Trade and other trade payables Other non-current assets Cash generated by operations Income taxes paid Interest paid - borrowings Interest paid - leasing Interest paid - others Net cash from operating activities 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ 1,726 13,778 6,581 51,641 (4,922) (2,056) (22,405) (7,605) 13,206 486 60,027 2,000 4,082 1,270 18,840 4,790 2,328 3,224 10,357 12,141 3,490 3,900 15,544 14,705 19,910 20,602 88,944 77,672 2,991 3,201 13,402 12,070 13,461 13,526 59,921 50,995 (154) 100 (646) 386 52 112 233 421 39 27 171 103 69 158 325 596 36,368 37,726 162,350 142,243 808 95 3,608 358 12,896 883 57,811 3,329 (11,190) 3,408 (49,971) 12,843 15,187 (2,671) 67,821 (10,064) 54,069 39,441 241,619 148,709 (3,710) (5,967) (16,347) (22,393) (2,552) (2,780) (11,216) (10,447) (3,765) (3,902) (16,879) (14,710) (22) (234) (107) (871) 44,020 26,558 197,070 100,288 Non-cash transactions During the current period, the Group entered into the following non-cash investing and financing activities which are not reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows: 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Additions to fixed assets Capitalised interest 1,134 11 5,157 44 Taxes settlement Income tax compensation - 1,117 - 4,209 55 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited 29. Compensation of key management personnel Compensation of the Group's statutory directors of Brazilian subsidiary and Board of Directors, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories: Short-term employee benefits Post-employment benefits and social charges Stock Option Total 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ (2,061) (1,203) (9,033) (4,531) (347) (365) (1,517) (1,375) (52) (112) (233) (421) (2,460) (1,680) (10,783) (6,327) 30. Coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19") On 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. Measures to prevent transmission of the virus include limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and other travel, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. The disruption to global supply chains due to factory shutdowns has already exposed the vulnerabilities of global markets. Various governments have announced measures to provide both financial and non-financial assistance to the disrupted economic sectors and the affected business organisations. In Brazil the Executive and Legislative branches have published several normative acts to prevent and contain the pandemic, as well as to mitigate its impacts on the economy, such as the postponement of the payments of tax and social charges. Since January 2020 Wilson Sons has been implementing several measures and protocols to ensure (i) the health, safety and well-being of its employees, clients and other stakeholders, (ii) the continuity of all its operations, and (iii) the financial strength and resilience of its business. Liquidity The Company took a precautionary approach in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, including a number of austerity measures. As at 31 March 2020 cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to US$96.8 million, and the Company had US$85.6 million of undrawn borrowing facilities available in relation to (i) the Salvador terminal expansion, (ii) the dry-docking, maintenance and repair of tugs, and (iii) the future construction of tugboats. During the quarter, the Company signed financing agreements totalling US$24.6 million denominated in Brazilian Real to reinforce short-term liquidity given the market volatility caused by the Covid- 19 crisis on global markets. Impairment At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate an impairment trigger of the Company's assets, but if it continues for an extended period of time, the Company's financial or operational results in 2020 may be adversely impacted and this could necessitate that management reassess impairment at such time. Impairment of Financial Assets: At this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any significant impact on the Company's client default rate, and the Company is closely evaluating the impacts of Covid-19 on its credit risk and will review the Expected Credit Loss Matrix, if necessary. 56 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information 31 March 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) - Unaudited Fair value of other assets and liabilities At this time, the outbreak has not caused any significant impact on the fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities. However, abnormally large changes have occurred in the valuation of financial assets across many markets since the outbreak. The outbreak continues to be volatile and uncertain, making it impossible to forecast the final impact it could have on the economy, and in turn, on the Company's business, liquidity, and financial position meaning that the fair values of the Company's assets and liabilities may change in later period. Supply chain The Company's supply chain might be impacted by Covid-19, which could result in the suspension of operations, operational challenges, and increases in costs and expenses. Going Concern The Company has concluded on the appropriateness of using the going concern basis of accounting. As previously mentioned, the Company has stress tested a number of scenarios and implemented several actions to ensure the business continuity, and at this time, the outbreak has not yet caused any changes in the circumstances that would indicate a going concern risk. Other impacts No other impacts were evidenced. Subsequent event

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 (R$1.13799) per issued share were distributed to members, totalling US$15,028 (R$81,436), in 13 May 2020, and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) will remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company. Approval of the financial information

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 13 May 2020.

Directors Declaration

In compliance with article 25, section V of CVM Instruction 480 of 7 December 2009, the Directors of Wilson Sons Limited declare that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed with the consolidated financial statements and the views expressed in the independent auditor's review report. 57 Attachments Original document

