Ocean Wilsons : 3Q19 Conference Call Transcript

Q&A SESSION
Mr. Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald (via webcast)
Towage: Can you explain the reasons for some pricing stabilisation in the market? Is this price discipline by the competition or customers wishing to secure capacity?
Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services
Hi Rob, this is Arnaldo. Well, actually this is deeply connected to the level of price that we've reached. We've reached very low fares. All competitors realized that this price was unsustainable and therefore the market movements started to allow prices to grow a bit. There's still a relative and subtle stability, but this is not related to the idea of clients wishing to secure capacity.
Mr. Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald (via webcast)
OSVs: Can you comment on the latest round of offshore field tendering and do you see this as positive or negative for WSUT and Brasco businesses?
Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services
Rob, it's Arnaldo again. These rounds still take some time to change the market dynamics. It will definitely result in a positive effect on the middle term, though not immediately, for both offshore vessels and base.
Mr. Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald (via webcast)
Salvador quay extension: This is now 60% completed, can you remind us of the planned completion date, and the cost of this part of the terminal expansion?
Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services
Hi, this is Sergio Fisher. The civil works should be completed by the end of April 2020 and we are still expecting to have an investment of around US$45 million.
Mr. Adam Sues - Yacktman Asset Management (via webcast)
Towage Special Operations: The company reported special operation revenues of US$10 million in the last twelve months, compared to US$25-35 million between 2010 and 2016. What happened and is this a structural shift or do you expect it to revert back?
Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services
Adam, this is Arnaldo Calbucci answering your question. What happened was that there was a major structural change in the oil and gas market in Brazil. So from 2010 to 2016, many oils rigs were being built and many floating structures were being concluded in the Brazilian market, which demanded a higher level of special operations than what we have seen currently. This is basically the reason why. Obviously, we have seen some salvatage activities, firefighting, which are sporadic and give a higher revenue during the years. However, we can't predict these kind of operation, they happen sporadically.
Mr. Adam Sues - Yacktman Asset Management (via webcast)
Container Terminals: What will it take to turnaround operating volumes at Rio Grande? 2019E TEUs of below 700k is basically the same as 2014, so no growth in containers for 5 years, why? Why add capacity in 2017 given this trend?
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services