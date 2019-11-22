Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ocean Wilsons : 3Q19 Conference Call Transcript

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:48pm EST

RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT

B3: WSON33 │ WILSON SONS 3Q 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

19 November 2019 / 11:00AM BRT (3:00PM BST)

Webcast replay available at: wilsonsons.com.br/ir

IR CONTACTS:

ri@wilsonsons.com.br

+55 21 2126-4271

Engage with us:

wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Instagram.com/WilsonSons

Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR

YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR

EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 3Q19

Page 2

PARTICIPANTS

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services

Mr. Michael Connell - Head of Treasury and Investor Relations

PRESENTATION

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call for the Wilson Sons Limited 3rd Quarter 2019 results. Today with us we have Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci, COO of Maritime Services, Mr. Sergio Fisher, COO of Port & Logistics Services, and Mr. Michael Connell, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and we will have simultaneous translation for those who wish to listen to the English version. During the Company's presentation, all participants will be connected in a listen-only mode. Then we will begin the question and answer session for industry analysts.

Before proceeding, we would like to mention that page 2 of the presentation contains the usual forward-looking statements for your reference.

Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Thank you.

Good morning everyone. Welcome to our results conference call for the third quarter of 2019.

Let's start with slide 3.

As is customary here at Wilson Sons we highlight safety, not only for its importance to the lives and security of our employees and operations but also, as a fundamental principle for our clients who contract our services to ensure the safety and security of their employees, assets and cargo.

Our relentless commitment to workplace safety was evidenced by the improvement in the lost-time injury frequency rate which decreased to 0.42, a 94% reduction between 2010 and 9M19.

The commitment to safety in all our operations continues to be our top priority. We will strive for the continuous improvement of our work safety to achieve and maintain best practice in this area, ensuring the quality of the services we provide to our clients.

Turning to slide 4.

Here we summarise our consolidated results.

As of 1 January 2019 the Company adopted the new IFRS16 accounting standard using the modified retrospective approach, meaning assets and liabilities recognised are equal at the point of application, with no need to republish the financial statements of previous periods. Therefore, comparatives for the 2018 financial statements were not restated. Thus, for comparison purposes we present the adjusted 3Q19 figures excluding the impacts of IFRS16.

The adoption of IFRS16 for the 3Q19 resulted in a US$5.2 million increase in EBITDA but a US$1.0 million reduction in Profit after tax.

Net Revenues amounted to US$106.1 million in 3Q19. Compared to the 3Q18, we had a 7.0% decrease due to (i) reduced import warehousing revenue for container terminals, (ii) the decline in logistics revenues due to the end of a specific high-volume contract, and (iii) lower shipyard revenues.

Despite cost reductions, adjusted EBITDA in US$ terms was 11.6% below 3Q18, largely driven by container terminals experiencing reduced import warehousing revenues and lower transshipment at the Rio Grande terminal.

Capex increased to US$25.2 million largely due to the progress made on the primary quay extension of Salvador container terminal, achieving 60% of completion. Non-consolidated Capex for the offshore support vessels joint venture was higher in relation to the comparative quarter with planned dry-dockings.

WWW.WILSONSONS.COM.BR

EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 3Q19

Page 3

We now move to slide 5.

On this slide we can see some of our liquidity and leverage ratios.

The metrics show that all liquidity ratios remain strong as a result of a robust balance sheet.

During the quarter, there was a slight reduction in the Company's cash largely due to (i) investments made in the Salvador terminal expansion, and (ii) planned loan amortisations.

Following to slide 6.

On this slide we outline the Company's operating data registered in the first ten months of 2019.

Container terminal total volumes declined 4.5% largely due to lower transhipment at the Rio Grande terminal, although full gateway volumes increased 4.2%.

Container handling at the Salvador terminal increased 3.2% supported by a solid performance of imports and cabotage. The Rio Grande terminal reported weaker volumes affected by the significant reduction of transshipment with the loss of two services in 1Q19, although full gateway volumes improved 3.3%.

The towage division presented a 5.1% drop in harbour manoeuvres negatively affected by (i) increased competition in some ports, and (ii) the temporary reduction of iron ore exports in Vitória and Sepetiba.

Offshore vessel operating days fell 8.4% negatively affected by weakened demand. Our oil and gas services division still face a challenging market, although we expect a recovery in the medium term. We continue to explore alternative revenue streams for our off-hire vessels and base areas, which are well positioned to profit from the expected recovery in the industry over the next couple of years.

Turning to slide 7.

In this image we can see the civil works at the Salvador terminal expansion, which have achieved 60% of completion, extending the principal quay to 800 metres of length. When finished, the expansion will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships, facilitating access to the port and the largest economy in the north-east of Brazil.

This project is a priority investment of the federal government's Investment Partnership Program and is critical to the economy of the state of Bahia.

The presentation ends here, and I would like to invite you to the Q&A session. Thank you.

WWW.WILSONSONS.COM.BR

EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 3Q19

Page 4

Q&A SESSION

Operator

Excuse me ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Q&A session.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald (via webcast)

Towage: Can you explain the reasons for some pricing stabilisation in the market? Is this price discipline by the competition or customers wishing to secure capacity?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Hi Rob, this is Arnaldo. Well, actually this is deeply connected to the level of price that we've reached. We've reached very low fares. All competitors realized that this price was unsustainable and therefore the market movements started to allow prices to grow a bit. There's still a relative and subtle stability, but this is not related to the idea of clients wishing to secure capacity.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald (via webcast)

OSVs: Can you comment on the latest round of offshore field tendering and do you see this as positive or negative for WSUT and Brasco businesses?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Rob, it's Arnaldo again. These rounds still take some time to change the market dynamics. It will definitely result in a positive effect on the middle term, though not immediately, for both offshore vessels and base.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald (via webcast)

Salvador quay extension: This is now 60% completed, can you remind us of the planned completion date, and the cost of this part of the terminal expansion?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services

Hi, this is Sergio Fisher. The civil works should be completed by the end of April 2020 and we are still expecting to have an investment of around US$45 million.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Adam Sues - Yacktman Asset Management (via webcast)

Towage Special Operations: The company reported special operation revenues of US$10 million in the last twelve months, compared to US$25-35 million between 2010 and 2016. What happened and is this a structural shift or do you expect it to revert back?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Adam, this is Arnaldo Calbucci answering your question. What happened was that there was a major structural change in the oil and gas market in Brazil. So from 2010 to 2016, many oils rigs were being built and many floating structures were being concluded in the Brazilian market, which demanded a higher level of special operations than what we have seen currently. This is basically the reason why. Obviously, we have seen some salvatage activities, firefighting, which are sporadic and give a higher revenue during the years. However, we can't predict these kind of operation, they happen sporadically.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Adam Sues - Yacktman Asset Management (via webcast)

Container Terminals: What will it take to turnaround operating volumes at Rio Grande? 2019E TEUs of below 700k is basically the same as 2014, so no growth in containers for 5 years, why? Why add capacity in 2017 given this trend?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services

WWW.WILSONSONS.COM.BR

EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT │ 3Q19

Page 5

The only issue we had in 2019 was the loss of transshipment volumes. For 2020 and the coming years, we expect an approximately 3% growth and we are trying to recover transshipment volumes from Argentina, yet this is not certain.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Michael Connell - Head of Treasury and Investor Relations

Just complementing Fisher's comment, in 10M19 transshipment volumes were approximately 70k TEUs lower than 10M18 (or -58%). So, we had a significant impact as transshipment accounts for 8% of Rio Grande volumes. However, it is important to highlight that full gateway volumes at Rio Grande grew 3.3% y/y in 10M19. Therefore, we see an implicit growth in the region and expect some transshipment volume recovery.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Rodrigo Glatt - GTI Administração de Recursos (via webcast)

What's the company's estimate of growth and capacity utilisation for the Salvador terminal after the completion of ongoing expansion?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services

The expansion was the Company's primary obligation concerning the Salvador terminal concession contract extension. We expect to grow by 3% to 4% a year, so it will take some time to increase capacity utilisation.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Michael Connell - Head of Treasury and Investor Relations

Full gateway volumes and overall volumes at the Salvador terminal increased 5.5% and 3.2% y/y respectively in 10M19, which is in line with the estimate presented by Fisher.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Operator

This concludes our Q&A session. I would like to invite Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci o to proceed with his closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

I would like to thank everyone for participating in our conference call.

The Company remains focused on increasing cash flow and improving capacity utilisation across all businesses in order to maximise stakeholder value, maintaining our relentless commitment to safety in all our operations.

Thank you and have a good day.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Operator

This concludes Wilson Sons' Conference Call for today. Thank you very much for your participation and have a good day.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

WWW.WILSONSONS.COM.BR

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 22:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16pINTOUCH INSIGHT : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:08pKROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Material Fact - Migration Debentures
PU
07:08pCARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07:06pALIO GOLD : Settles Arbitration With Maverix Metals
AQ
07:01pGlobal Packaged Burgers Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Beyond Meat Inc. & BUBBA foods LLC | Technavio
BU
06:58pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors
BU
06:56pT MOBILE US : Mobile Repors Unauhorized Access o Some Prepaid Accoun Informaion
DJ
06:55pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation Investors
BU
06:53pEvolve Announces November 2019 Distributions for Evolve ETFs
AQ
06:51pSYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. :  Annual General and Special Meeting – Voting Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
2NOS, SGPS : NOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions
3GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP. : Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Debt Settlement
4INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. : INTOUCH INSIGHT : Grants Stock Options
5SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : Annual General and Special Meeting – Voting Result..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group