Ocean Wilsons : 3Q19 Conference Call Transcript

PARTICIPANTS

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Mr. Sergio Fisher - COO of Port & Logistics Services

Mr. Michael Connell - Head of Treasury and Investor Relations

PRESENTATION

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call for the Wilson Sons Limited 3rd Quarter 2019 results. Today with us we have Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci, COO of Maritime Services, Mr. Sergio Fisher, COO of Port & Logistics Services, and Mr. Michael Connell, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and we will have simultaneous translation for those who wish to listen to the English version. During the Company's presentation, all participants will be connected in a listen-only mode. Then we will begin the question and answer session for industry analysts.

Before proceeding, we would like to mention that page 2 of the presentation contains the usual forward-looking statements for your reference.

Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci - COO of Maritime Services

Thank you.

Good morning everyone. Welcome to our results conference call for the third quarter of 2019.

Let's start with slide 3.

As is customary here at Wilson Sons we highlight safety, not only for its importance to the lives and security of our employees and operations but also, as a fundamental principle for our clients who contract our services to ensure the safety and security of their employees, assets and cargo.

Our relentless commitment to workplace safety was evidenced by the improvement in the lost-time injury frequency rate which decreased to 0.42, a 94% reduction between 2010 and 9M19.

The commitment to safety in all our operations continues to be our top priority. We will strive for the continuous improvement of our work safety to achieve and maintain best practice in this area, ensuring the quality of the services we provide to our clients.

Turning to slide 4.

Here we summarise our consolidated results.

As of 1 January 2019 the Company adopted the new IFRS16 accounting standard using the modified retrospective approach, meaning assets and liabilities recognised are equal at the point of application, with no need to republish the financial statements of previous periods. Therefore, comparatives for the 2018 financial statements were not restated. Thus, for comparison purposes we present the adjusted 3Q19 figures excluding the impacts of IFRS16.

The adoption of IFRS16 for the 3Q19 resulted in a US$5.2 million increase in EBITDA but a US$1.0 million reduction in Profit after tax.

Net Revenues amounted to US$106.1 million in 3Q19. Compared to the 3Q18, we had a 7.0% decrease due to (i) reduced import warehousing revenue for container terminals, (ii) the decline in logistics revenues due to the end of a specific high-volume contract, and (iii) lower shipyard revenues.

Despite cost reductions, adjusted EBITDA in US$ terms was 11.6% below 3Q18, largely driven by container terminals experiencing reduced import warehousing revenues and lower transshipment at the Rio Grande terminal.

Capex increased to US$25.2 million largely due to the progress made on the primary quay extension of Salvador container terminal, achieving 60% of completion. Non-consolidated Capex for the offshore support vessels joint venture was higher in relation to the comparative quarter with planned dry-dockings.