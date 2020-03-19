Log in
News : Companies

Ocean Wilsons : 4Q19 Minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors

03/19/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

MINUTES of the meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Wilson

Sons Limited (the "Company") held at The Hamilton Princess & Beach

Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda on 11 and 12 March

2020 commencing at 9:00 a.m.

PRESENT:

Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira (Chairman)

Mr. W.H. Salomon

Mr. C. Baião

Mr. C. Frischtak

Mr. C. Marote

Mr. A. Rozental

Mr. F. Salek

IN ATTENDANCE:

Mr. A. Berzins

(OWHL)

Mr. C. Townsend

(OWHL)

Mr. K. Middleton

(OWHL)

Mr. C. Maltby

(OWHL)

Mr. M.S. Mitchell

(Secretary)

  1. CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY
    Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira chaired the meeting and Mr. M.S. Mitchell acted as Secretary to the meeting.
  2. CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM
    The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and that a quorum was present.
  3. MINUTES
    The following minutes of the Board of Directors' meetings were unanimously approved:
  1. 11 November 2019 and 12 November 2019; and

  1. II. 10 January 2020

  2. MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION
    Mr. F. Salek presented the Management Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and provided details of the operating performance against the 2019 budget, as well as a comparison to the 2018 financial year.
    This presentation also included a review of the performance of each business unit with a comparison of 2019 IFRS results against 2018 together with a breakdown of capital expenditure, debt and cash-flow movements during 2019.
    The Board noted this Report.
  3. BOARD MEETING ADJOURNED
    The Board meeting was then adjourned to conduct the Audit Committee Meeting at 10:30 a.m.
  1. BOARD MEETING RECONVENED
    Following completion of the Audit Committee Meeting, the Board meeting was then reconvened at 11:30 a.m.
  2. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT

Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Directors reviewed in detail the consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes to such financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

After discussion, it was:

Unanimously resolved that the consolidated financial statements of the Company of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 together with the auditor's report thereon, as presented to the meeting, be and are hereby approved for presentation to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting and that any Director be and is hereby authorised to sign the balance sheet on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Further unanimously resolved that the representation letter of the Company to Ernst & Young LLP be and is hereby approved and that any two Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to execute the representation letter on behalf of the Board of Directors.

  1. REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF A DISCLOSURE NOTE TO INVESTORS
    The Board of Directors reviewed a draft of the Disclosure Note to Investors to the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange in the form circulated to the Directors, and it was:
    Unanimously resolved that a sub-committee of the Board comprising of any two Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to finalize the Disclosure Note to Investors in the form determined by such persons.
    Further unanimously resolved that the Company hereby authorises and directs any Officer of the Company to release such announcement to both B3 and Luxembourg Stock Exchange for issuance on 12 March 2020 after closure of the markets.
  2. PROPOSALS FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice for 2020 Annual General Meeting
    The Board of Directors reviewed the draft Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting submitted to the meeting.
    After discussion, it was unanimously resolved that the draft Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the following proposals contained therein be and hereby are approved as proposals of the Board of Directors to the members to consider at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.
    1. Legal Reserve
      The Board reviewed whether any sums should be credited to the Legal Reserve pursuant to Bye-laws 15.3(a). It was noted that the maximum amount referred to in Bye-law 15.3(a) had been previously set aside to the Legal Reserve. It was:
      Unanimously resolved to recommend to the Members at the 2020 Annual General

2

Meeting that no sums should be credited to the Legal Reserve.

  1. Contingency Reserve
    The Board reviewed whether any sums were required to be set aside to meet contingencies as a Contingency Reserve pursuant to Bye-law 15.3(a). It was:
    Unanimously resolved to recommend to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting that no sums should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve.
  2. Distribution to Members
    The Chairman confirmed to the meeting that based on a review of the Company's financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019 that the Company had sufficient funds available, after taking into account the criteria set out in Bye-law 15 Section 54 of the Companies Act 1981, as amended (the "Companies Act") to distribute a dividend of US$0.54 per share or US$38,642,972.40 (the "Dividend") to the Members of the Company (the "Members").
    It was unanimously resolved that:
    1. The Board hereby recommends to the Members that US$0.54 per issued share of the Company, as of today US$38,642,972.40, be made available to be distributed to the Members; and
    2. Upon the Members approval, the US$0.54 per issued share of the Company, as of today US$38,642,972.40, will be made available to be distributed to the Members, the Dividend thereupon shall be declared at such time and shall be payable on 15 April 2020 to the Members of record at the close of business on 15 April 2020, provided that the Company shall not declare or pay the Dividend if there are reasonable grounds on either date for believing that (a) the Company is, or would after the payment be, unable to pay its liabilities as they become due or (b) the realizable value of the Company's assets would thereby be less that its liabilities.
  4. Auditor
    It was unanimously resolved to recommend to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting that Ernst & Young LLP be appointed auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which financial statements are presented and to delegate to the Board of Directors the authority to fix the auditor's remuneration.
  5. Number of Directors
    It was unanimous resolved to recommend to the members at the 2020 Annual General meeting that pursuant to Bye-law 34.1, that the number of Directors shall be seven.
  6. Election of Directors
    It was unanimously resolved to recommend to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting that Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as a Director of the

3

Company, effective 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

  1. Appointment of Chairman

The Board considered the proposals, that Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvêa Vieira be nominated to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting for appointment to serve as Chairman and Mr. Cezar Baião be nominated to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting for appointment to serve as Deputy Chairman, each until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

  1. It was unanimously resolved, Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvêa Vieira abstaining from voting, that Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvêa Vieira be nominated to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting for appointment to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting; and
  2. It was unanimously resolved, Mr. Cezar Baião abstaining from voting, that Mr. Cezar Baião be nominated to the Members at the 2020 Annual General Meeting for appointment to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

It was unanimously resolved that each of the Secretary and Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvêa Vieira be and are hereby authorised to issue and deliver, and to procure the delivery of, the said notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting so approved, with such changes as deemed necessary by legal counsel to the Company, to the Members entitled to receive notice thereof in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, and to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, to the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM) and to the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), in accordance with the regulations of such institutions.

10. ANY OTHER BUSINESSNothing to report.

  1. DISCLOSURE
    Due to the confidentiality of some strategic discussions, the Board agreed to approve in separated minutes other business discussed and resolved and will not publish such minutes with the CVM or Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), as permitted by CVM regulations; however, such separated minutes will be attached to these minutes and filed in the minute book of the Company.
  2. CLOSE
    There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded.

________________________________

J.F. Gouvêa Vieira Chairman

4

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:37:05 UTC
