Ocean Wilsons : AGM 2020 - Call Notice

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited, incorporated in Bermuda (the "Company"), issuer of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") traded on São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 ticker symbol: WSON33), will be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs (Bermuda time) at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The General Meeting shall discuss and resolve the following proposals of the Board of Directors:

Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums should be credited to the Legal Reserve. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 per issued share be made available to be distributed to members and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company. Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented. Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of Directors shall be seven (7). That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira to serve as Chairman and Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The financial statements for the year 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon are available on the Company's website: www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir.

The duly registered beneficial owners of the Company's BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) duly registered in the books of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A.or the registers of the Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia - CBLC at the close of trade on the B3 for the 25 March 2020 will have the right to instruct the depositary agent, Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A., at Rua Ururaí, 111 - Prédio II - Piso Térreo - Bairro: Tatuapé - São Paulo/SP - CEP: 03084-010 - C/O DSMC / Superintendência de Custódia Internacional / Unidade de Atendimento Cliente Não Residente - ADR/BDR, to exercise the right to vote in relation to their participation, with instructions that must be received by Itaú Unibanco S.A. no later than 16:00 hrs (Brasília time) on 15 April 2020.

Hamilton, 25 March 2020

By order of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons Limited.

Malcolm Mitchell

Secretary