Ocean Wilsons : AGM 2020 - Consolidated Remote Voting Summary

04/29/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

MAP OF SYNTHETIC DISTANCE VOTES

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

REALISED ON 29 APRIL 2020

Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company") announces in accordance with CVM nº 481/09, as amended, the consolidated voting instructions transmitted by the holders of BDRs to the shareholder custodian, with indications of the total approvals, rejections and abstaining votes for each of the materials that were deliberated, discussed and voted at the Annual General meeting held on 29 April 2020.

Shareholders' Resolutions

Acceptance

Rejection of

Abstention

(Items pursuant to Agenda)

of the Board

the Board of

of Directors'

Directors'

Proposal

Proposal

1)

Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended

31 December 2019 and the report of the auditors

5,895,697

0

0

thereon.

2)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums be

credited to the Legal Reserve.

5,895,697

0

0

3)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums be

set aside to the Contingency Reserve.

5,895,697

0

0

4)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 per

issued share be made available to be distributed to

members and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued

share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share,

previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020

and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24

5,895,697

0

0

March 2020) remain in accumulated profit reserves to

be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board

considers it prudent and in the interests of the

Company.

5)

Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the

Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this

Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the

5,895,697

0

0

next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's

financial statements are presented.

6)

Delegation of authority to the Company's Board of

Directors to establish the auditors' remuneration.

5,895,697

0

0

7)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of

Directors shall be seven (7).

5,895,697

0

0

8)

That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as

Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the

conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for

5,895,697

0

0

reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the

Company.

9)

(i) The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea

4,601,490

1,294,207

0

Vieira to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the

2021 Annual General Meeting.

(ii) The appointment of Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as

Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual

5,895,697

0

0

General Meeting.

Additionally, the Company informs that the shareholders of the company with shares that are not tied to BDR´s, representing 41,444,000 shares, voted in favour of all the proposals.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 19:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
