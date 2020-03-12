|
Ocean Wilsons : AGM 2020 - Management Proposal
03/12/2020 | 07:58pm EDT
Management Proposal
Annual General Meeting
15 April 2020
Documents:
-
Notice of AGM
-
Clarification regarding distribution to Shareholders
-
Voting Instructions
-
Management Discussion
-
Curriculum Vitae of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman and new Board member proposed for election
Notice of Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited, incorporated in Bermuda (the "Company"), issuer of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") traded on São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 ticker symbol: WSON33), will be held on Thursday, 15 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs (Bermuda time) at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.
The General Meeting shall discuss and resolve the following proposals of the Board of Directors:
-
Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon.
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums should be credited to the Legal Reserve.
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve.
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.54 per share be made available to be distributed to members.
-
Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this
Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented.
-
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, that the number of Directors shall be seven (7).
-
That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the Company.
-
The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira to serve as Chairman and Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The financial statements for the year 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon are available on the Company's website: www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir.
The duly registered beneficial owners of the Company's BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) duly registered in the books of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A.or the registers of the Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia - CBLC at the close of trade on the B3 for the 12 March 2020 will have the right to instruct the depositary agent, Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A., at Rua Ururaí, 111 - Prédio II - Piso Térreo - Bairro: Tatuapé - São Paulo/SP - CEP: 03084-010 - C/O DSMC / Superintendência de Custódia Internacional / Unidade de Atendimento Cliente Não Residente - ADR/BDR, to exercise the right to vote in relation to their participation, with instructions that must be received by Itaú Unibanco S.A. no later than 16:00 hrs (Brasília time) on 1 April 2020.
Hamilton, 12 March 2020
By order of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons Limited
Malcolm Mitchell
Secretary
Clarification of distribution to Shareholders (Proposal # 4)
The proposed amount of US$0.54000000 per BDR is equivalent to US$38,642,972.40 considering 71,561,060 shares outstanding in 12 March 2020 and is subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Payment will be made on the 15 April 2020 via international transfer to all the shareholders who directly participate in the capital of the issuer or through the depositary bank in Brazil who will then send the funds to BDR holders.
The final exchange rate to be used for the payment in BRL will be disclosed on 16 April 2020 via Shareholder's Announcement, which explains why it is not yet possible to report the final per BDR value in BRL. The estimated amount to be paid in BRL is R$2.636982000 per BDR converted at the PTAX (4.8833) published by the Brazilian Central Bank on 12 March 2020. The ex-dividend trading date will be the 16 April 2020, subject to the Annual General Meeting approval of proposed amount for distribution.
Fernando Fleury Salek
Legal Representative in Brazil & Investor Relations
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS
______________________________________________________________________________________
For the Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") to be held on 15 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.
I am/we are the beneficial owner of __________________ (please indicate number) of the Company's BDRs
(Brazilian Depositary Receipts) listed on B3 - Code: WSON33.
The voting instructions below shall be applicable to all the BDRs registered under my/our name on the B3 on 12 March 2020.
Shareholders' Resolutions (Items pursuant to Agenda)
-
Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon (please check only one)
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums be credited to the Legal Reserve (please check only one)
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums be set aside to the Contingency Reserve (please check only one)
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.54 per share be made available to be distributed to members at the discretion of the Board (please check only one)
-
Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented (please check only one)
-
Delegation of authority to the Company's Board of Directors to establish the auditors' remuneration
(please check only one)
-
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, that the number of Directors shall be six (6) (please check only one)
-
That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the Company (please check only one)
-
(i) The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (please check only one)
(ii) The appointment of Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (please check only one)
|
Acceptance
|
Rejection of
|
Abstention
|
of the Board
|
the Board of
|
|
of Directors'
|
Directors'
|
|
Proposal
|
Proposal
|
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
|
☐
In the absence of instructions (or should the above instructions not be clear), the Custodian Agent, Itau Unibanco S.A. will not exercise your voting rights.
|
Date: ____________________
|
Signature of Beneficial Owner /
|
|
Legal Representative: ____________________
|
|
Name of Beneficial Owner /
|
|
Legal Representative: ____________________
|
|
CPF / CNPJ of Beneficial
|
|
Owner: ____________________
Voting instructions properly filled out, signed by a legal representative (with a copy of all the documents proving the legal representation), notarized, with a copy of a statement from B3 with the position registered on 12 March 2020, and received by the depositary agent, Itau Unibanco, no later than 4 p.m (Brasilia) on 1 April 2020 will be accepted. Forms arriving after that date or without signature will be disregarded.
Adress: Itaú Unibanco S.A., na Rua Ururaí, 111 - Prédio II - Piso Térreo - Bairro: Tatuapé - São
Paulo/SP - CEP: 03084-010 - C/O DSMC / Superintendência de Custódia Internacional / Unidade de Atendimento Cliente Não Residente - ADR/BDR
The Annual General Meeting will be held in English. The financial statements for the year 2019, the auditor's report, and all other documents relevant to the exercise of votes will be available on the Company's website www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir.
Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")
The following are the comments on the financial performance of the Company in 2019. All information contained herein, except as otherwise indicated, is expressed in U.S. dollars (US$) and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. The operational and financial performance of Wilson Sons is driven by three main factors: (i) Brazilian international trade flow, (ii) The dynamics of the Brazilian oil and gas industry, and (iii) The growth of the Brazilian economy.
CEO's of Operations in Brazil Statement:
"Wilson Sons 2019 EBITDA of US$141.3M decreased 12.0% against 2018 (US$160.6M) which, after an impairment charge of US$13.0M against goodwill and intangible assets of the offshore support bases (Brasco) and positive effects of changes to IFRS16, is largely due to reduced container terminal and towage results.
Container terminal results declined as economic growth in Brazil remains sluggish. The Salvador terminal reported a 3.7% increase in operating volumes with 13.9% growth in import volumes benefitting the cargo mix. Civil works at Salvador to extend the terminal's principal quay were 90% complete on 9 March 2020. The expansion project is a priority investment of the Brazilian government's Investment Partnership Program (PPI) and is critical to the Bahia state economy. The extended 800-metre quay will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships, facilitating access to the port and the largest economy in the north-east of Brazil. The Rio Grande terminal reported weaker volumes affected by reduced transshipment cargo with the loss of two feeder services in 1Q19.
Towage results continued to feel the temporary reduction of iron ore exports and a very competitive environment affecting volumes. During the quarter the division signed a R$42.6M financing agreement to be used for dry-docking, repair and maintenance of 34 tugboats between 2019 and 2020.
Our oil services businesses including support bases and offshore support vessels ("OSV") still face weak demand, although we expect a recovery in the medium term. We continue to explore alternative revenue streams for our off-hire vessels and base areas, which are well positioned to profit from the expected recovery in the industry over the next couple of years, although we have taken a more conservative approach to impairment evaluation of the offshore support bases (Brasco) to record an impairment of US$13.0M on goodwill and intangible assets. Since year end the oil price has dropped almost 50.0% and the BRL devalued 16.0% against the USD at the time of writing.
The Company remains focused on increasing cash flow and improving capacity utilisation across all businesses in order to maximise stakeholder value, maintaining our relentless commitment to safety."
Net revenue:
Group revenue for the year in BRL terms decreased by 5% while in USD terms revenue was 12% lower at US$406.1 million (2018: US$460.2 million). The fall in revenue is principally due to the higher average USD/BRL exchange rate and a difficult trading environment. Towage revenue at US$159.5 million was US$6.1
Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")
million lower than the prior year (2018: US$165.6 million) as results continued to be impacted by the competitive towage environment although there was some firming of prices in the year. The competitive environment and lower iron ore exports from Brazil resulted in harbour towage manoeuvres performed in the year declining 5% to 53,088 (2018: 56,114). Additionally towage revenue was impacted by a US$2.0 million fall in income from special operations to US$11.2 million (2018: US$13.2 million). The project based nature of special towage operations (ocean towage, shipyard support, firefighting and salvage assistance) means revenue streams are more unpredictable than harbour towage. Shipping agency revenue at US$9.2 million was 7% lower than the prior year (2018: US$10.0 million).
Container volumes handled fell 4% to 1,027,300 TEUs (2018: 1,072,700 TEUs) mainly due to a 68,900 TEUs reduction in lower priced transshipment volumes moved through our Rio Grande terminal. Due to the decrease in container volumes handled, lower import warehouse revenue and the higher average USD/BRL exchange rate in the year container terminal revenue declined 8% to US$167.8 million (2018: US$183.0 million). Despite vessel turnarounds in the year increasing 14% to 762 (2018: 670) revenue at our offshore support bases decreased US$1.4 million to US$19.4 million (2018: US$20.8 million) again mainly due to currency impacts.
Revenue at our logistics business for the year was 20% lower at US$45.7 million (2018: US$56.9 million) primarily as a result of the ending of a large warehousing contract at one of our logistics centres and the effect of the higher average USD/BRL exchange rate. Third-party shipyard revenue was US$19.5 million lower at US$4.5 million (2018: US$24.0 million) due to the poor market for small vessel construction in Brazil with third party work restricted to dry-docking repairs and maintenance operations in the period. The shipyard continues to provide important vessel construction and maintenance services for our towage and offshore support vessel fleets.
All Group revenue is derived from Wilson Sons' operations in Brazil.
IFRS16 - Leases:
As at 1 January 2019 the Group adopted the new accounting standard IFRS16 which requires a lessee to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value. Following the standard coming into effect, leases have been recorded as assets and liabilities (right-of-use assets and financial lease liabilities). The Group used the modified retrospective approach, meaning assets and liabilities recognised are equal at the point of application and that comparatives for the 2018 financial statements were not restated. Therefore for comparison purposes the principal impacts of IFRS16 on the income statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 are:
|
|
Positive / (negative) 2019
|
|
US$ million
|
Other operating expenses
|
23.2
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(12.0)
|
Operating profit
|
11.1
|
Finance costs
|
(17.7)
|
Deferred tax
|
1.6
|
Profit for the period
|
(4.9)
The principal impacts on the Group's balance sheet at 31 December 2019 are the recognition of a right-to-use asset of US$171.0 million and finance lease liabilities of US$175.6 million.
Further details of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are shown in Note 14 to the accounts.
Operating profit:
Operating profit was US$29.2 million lower than prior year at US$75.2 million (2018: US$104.4 million) principally due to lower revenue and operating margins for the period. Operating margins for the year declined to 15.8% (2018: 22.7%) principally due to poorer margins at the Group's towage and offshore support base businesses. Excluding the impacts of IFRS16, operating profit in the current period would have fallen to US$77.0 million and margins to 19.0%. IFRS16 principally impacts our container terminal, offshore support base and logistics businesses.
Raw materials and consumables used were US$12.8 million lower at US$25.3 million (2018: US$38.1 million) reflecting lower shipyard activity. Employee expenses were US$6.0 million lower at US$139.3 million (2018: US$145.2 million) due to the effect of the stronger average USD/BRL exchange rate and lower headcount.
Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")
The headcount at year end was 3,938 compared with 4,102 in 2018. Employee expenses rose in BRL terms mainly due to the rollback during 2018 of some temporary payroll exemptions. Employee expenses as a percentage of revenue rose from 32% in 2018 to 34% in the current year. Other operating expenses were US$28.4 million lower at US$87.5 million (2018: US$115.9 million) as a result of the stronger average USD/BRL exchange rate and a US$23.2 million adjustment from the implementation of IFRS16 relating to operating lease and container handling expenses that were previously included in other operating expenses. Amortisation of right-of-use assets (US$12.4 million) relates to the right-of-use assets recognised under IFRS16 from the 1 January 2019. The depreciation and amortisation expense at US$53.7 million was US$2.5 million lower than the comparative period (2018: US$56.2 million).
Share of results of joint ventures:
The share of results of joint ventures is Wilson Sons' 50% share of net profit for the period from our offshore joint ventures. Operating profit for a 50% share in the joint ventures in the year increased US$4.5 million to US$8.8 million compared to US$4.3 million in 2018. Revenue was 3% higher at US$60.1 million (2018: US$58.5 million) while operating days at 5,128 days were in line with prior year, (2018: 5,126 days). The improved operating profit, lower exchange losses on monetary items and an income tax credit in the period resulted in a profit for the year of US$0.6 million (2018: US$4.1 million loss). At the year end, our joint ventures had 17 offshore support vessels under contract out of a total fleet of 23.
Finance costs:
Finance costs for the year at US$11.8 million were US$11.1 million higher than the prior year (2018: US$22.9
million) as interest on lease liabilities increased US$15.8 million to US$15.9 million (2018: US$0.1 million) due to the impact of adopting IFRS16. Exchange losses on foreign currency borrowings were US$9.2 million lower at US$0.8 million (2018: US$10.0 million) as the BRL depreciated less against the USD in 2019 compared with 2018 and the Group has reduced borrowings in currencies other than the functional currencies of the subsidiaries. Interest on bank loans and overdrafts decreased US$1.5 million to US$10.8 million (2018: US$12.3 million) due to lower variable interest rates.
Exchange rates:
The Group reports in USD and has revenues, costs, assets and liabilities in both BRL and USD. Therefore movements in the USD/BRL exchange rate influence the Group's results both positively and negatively from year to year. During 2019 the BRL depreciated 4% against the USD from R$3.87 at 1 January 2019 to R$4.03 at the year end. In 2018 the BRL depreciated 17% against the USD from R$3.31 at 1 January 2018 to R$3.87 at the year end. The principal effects from the movement of the BRL against the USD on the income statement are set out in the table below:
|
Exchange Gains (Losses) (in millions of US$)
|
2019
|
2017
|
Exchange gains on monetary items (i)
|
(1.5)
|
(10.0)
|
Deferred taxes(ii)
|
(1.4)
|
0.3
|
Exchange Gains (Losses) on Foreign Currency Borrowings (iii)
|
0.0
|
(8.8)
|
Total
|
(2.8)
|
(18.5)
-
This arises from the translation of BRL denominated monetary items in USD functional currency entities.
-
The Group's fixed assets are located in Brazil and therefore future tax deductions from depreciation used in the Group's tax calculations are denominated in BRL. When the BRL depreciates against the US Dollar the future tax deduction in BRL terms remain unchanged but is reduced in US Dollar terms.
-
Deferred tax credit arising from the exchange losses on USD denominated borrowings in Brazil.
The movement of the BRL against the USD in 2019 resulted in a negative impact of US$2.8 million on the income statement in the year compared with a US$18.5 million negative impact in 2018.
A currency translation adjustment loss of US$10.9 million (2018: US$39.3 million) on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than USD is included in other comprehensive expense for the year and recognised directly in equity.
The average USD/BRL exchange rate during 2019 was 8% higher than prior year at 3.95 (2018: 3.66). A higher average exchange rate negatively affects BRL denominated revenues and positively impacts BRL denominated costs when converted into our USD reporting currency.
Profit Before Tax
Profit before tax for the year decreased US$19.3 million to US$53.4 million compared to US$72.7 million in
Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")
2018. This was primarily due to US$29.2 million decrease in operating profit and a US$11.1 million increase in finance costs.
Taxation
The tax charge for the year at US$21.5 million was US$4.9 million lower than last year (2018: US$26.4 million).
This represents an effective tax rate for the year of 40.2% (2018: 36.4%) compared with the corporate tax rate prevailing in Brazil of 34%. The remaining difference in the effective tax rate is due to deferred tax items and expenses that are not included in determining taxable profit in Brazil. The net impact of these items on the effective tax rate in the year at -1.6% are in line with the prior year, (-1.9%) while both deferred tax items and expenses not included in determining taxable profit are lower in the current year mainly due to lower exchange rate movements in the income statement.
A more detailed breakdown is provided in note 8 of the financial accounts.
Profit for the Year
Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the year is US$30.5 million (2018: US$44.3
million) after deducting profit attributable to non-controlling interests of US$1.5 million (2018: US$2.0 million).
Earnings Per Share
Earnings per share for the year were US$0.427 compared with US$0.621 in 2018.
Cash Flow
Net cash inflow from operating activities for the period at US$111.1 million was US$7.8 million lower than the comparative period in 2018, (US$118.9 million) mainly due to the lower operating profit in the year. Capital expenditure in the year at US$89.5 million was US$27.8 million higher than the prior year (2018: US$61.7 million) principally due to increased expenditure on the expansion of our Salvador container terminal. The Group drew down new loans of US$113.6 million (2018: US$9.4 million) to finance capital expenditure, while making loan repayments of US$85.9 million in the year (2018: US$54.2 million). Dividends of US$38.5 million were paid to shareholders (2018: US$38.5 million) with a further US$1.3 million paid to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries (2018: US$1.8 million).
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 increased US$23.7 million from the prior year end to US$63.6 million, (2018: US$39.9 million) of which US$35.7 million was denominated in Brazilian Real (2018: US$28.2 million). Wilson Sons Limited held a further US$14.1 million in USD denominated fixed rate certificates which are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (2018: US$29.1 million).
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company at the balance sheet date was US$18.1 million lower at US$497.5 million compared with US$515.6 million at 31 December 2018. The main movements in equity in the year were profits for the period of US$66.4 million, and a negative currency translation adjustment of US$10.9 million. The currency translation adjustment arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than USD.
Net Debt and Financing
The Group's borrowings are used principally to finance vessel construction and the development of our container terminal business. Borrowings are long-term with defined repayment schedules repayable over different periods of up to 18 years. At year end 68% of the Group's borrowings are denominated in BRL linked to the USD with the remaining 32% denominated in BRL. The Group's borrowings denominated in BRL linked to the USD loans are fixed rate loans while BRL denominated debt is variable rate. A significant portion of the Group's Brazilian pricing is denominated in USD which acts as a natural hedge to our long-term exchange rate exposure. In addition to our borrowings the Group has lease liabilities of US$194.1 million (2018: US$0.1 million). The increase in lease liabilities in the year is because the Group adopted the new accounting standard, IFRS16 in 2019 which requires a lessee to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value.
Net debt including lease liabilities at 31 December 2019 was US$451.4 million (2018: US$238.4 million) as set out in the following table:
|
Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")
|
|
|
Net Debt (in millions of US$)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Debt
|
|
|
Short-term
|
52.9
|
60.3
|
Long-term
|
476.3
|
247.2
|
Total debt
|
529.1
|
307.4
|
Cash and cash equivalents*
|
(77.7)
|
(69.0)
|
Net debt
|
451.4
|
238.4
-
Included in cash and cash equivalents are US$14.1 million of short-term investments held by Wilson Sons Limited which are intended to fund Wilson Sons Limited operations in Brazil.
The Group's reported net debt does not include US$229.3 million of debt from the Company's 50% share of borrowings in our Offshore Vessel joint venture.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Wilson Sons Limited
Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 with Independent Auditors' Report
|
Wilson Sons Limited
|
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
|
31 December 2019 and 2018
|
|
Contents
|
|
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements................................................................
|
1
|
Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ......................................
|
7
|
Consolidated statements of financial position .....................................................................................
|
8
|
Consolidated statements of changes in equity ....................................................................................
|
9
|
Consolidated statements of cash flows ..............................................................................................
|
11
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements .................................................................................
|
12
To the Board of Directors and shareholders of
Wilson Sons Limited
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2019, and the statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Wilson Sons Limited as at December 31, 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants, the professional standards issued by the Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.
Service revenue recognition (Note 4)
As provided for by IFRS, the Company recognises revenue when the respective services, such as; port terminals, towage operations, logistics, offshore businesses and agency services have been rendered.
Given the business is geographically dispersed and considering the Company's large volume of operations, the timely recognition of such revenues in the appropriate accounting period is more susceptible to the risk of error, especially for transactions in progress at year end.
Our audit approach
In evaluating the timing of the service revenue recognition, we assessed adherence of the Company's policies to the relevant accounting standards. Our procedures included testing the appropriateness of a sample of revenue items accrued and deferred at year end based on the respective agreements and performing substantive analytical procedures in each of the segments. We also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.
Based on the results of the audit procedures performed, we consider that the Company's revenue recognition policies are in line with relevant accounting standards in the context of the underlying contractual agreements and the disclosures in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole, are acceptable.
Impairment risk to goodwill and intangible assets relating to business combinations (Note 10)
The Company recognised goodwill and intangible assets in respect of the acquisitions made in prior years, including the acquisitions of Tecon Rio Grande, Tecon Salvador and Brasco Caju (Briclog). There are inherent risks and uncertainty involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows in this industry, which are the basis of impairment testing. In addition the magnitude of the goodwill and intangible assets balances and continued economic uncertainty in Brazil which could give rise to possible weakening of demand or variability of the cost base in the industry, we determined that this is a key audit matter.
Our audit approach
Our audit procedures included testing the Company's forecasting by considering the historical accuracy of previous forecasts compared with the actual results and projections in the current year and obtaining an understanding when significant variances were noted. We also compared the Company's port terminal cash-flow assumptions with underlying contracts to test forecast revenue streams and contract end dates. In addition, we used our own experience and held discussions with a range of operational personnel to assess the probability of the estimated handling (volumes), which is included as future cash flows in the forecasts.
We engaged a corporate finance valuation specialist to assist us in evaluating Management's assumptions and judgments relating to the main assumptions, such as the projected economic growth, inflation, exchange rates, cost base, terminal values and discount rates used to derive recoverable amounts.
We compared the Company's assumptions with externally derived data, industry guidance and our expectations based on our knowledge of the client and experience of the industry and conducted a sensitivity analysis around these assumptions to ascertain the extent of change that individually, or in combination, would be required for goodwill and intangible assets to be impaired.
As a result of these procedures, we identified an audit adjustment indicating the need to record an impairment loss on goodwill and concession-related intangible assets of its subsidiary Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda. The adjustment was recorded by management given its materiality in relation to the financial statements taken as a whole.
In addition, we evaluated the adequacy of disclosures about these issues, as described in Note 10 to the financial statements, and specifically about goodwill.
Based on the result of the audit procedures carried out in connection with the impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets, which is consistent with Management's assessment, we consider that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management for goodwill and intangible assets are acceptable in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole.
Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks (Note 19)
The Company is party to a high volume of legal claims arising from civil proceedings, labour claims and tax legislation. These resultant contingent liabilities are potentially significant and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be recognised as a liability or disclosed, is inherently subjective. In making these decisions, Management use their judgment and, where appropriate, are supported by their external legal consultants in order to make the judgements and to determine their best estimate of the provisions to be recorded or amounts to be disclosed in the financial statements. This is one of the key areas that our audit concentrated on, since inappropriate evaluations of the possible outcome on material claims may materially impact the Company's financial position and result for the year.
Our audit approach
Our audit procedures included obtaining an understanding from Management and in-house legal counsel of the basis for their judgements and best estimates of financial amounts. We challenged the basis of those judgements and estimates with reference to the latest available corroborative information, and assessed correspondence with the Company's external counsel on all significant legal cases and held discussions with them when further clarity was deemed necessary. In addition, we obtained direct formal confirmations from the Company's external counsel for all litigation. With regard to ongoing tax cases, in addition to the above, we engaged internal tax specialists to assist with assessing the reasonableness of the Company's material tax positions including reviewing its correspondence with the relevant tax authorities.
Based on the results of our audit procedures performed, we consider that the judgements made and estimates prepared by the Company and the related disclosures in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole, are acceptable.
Other information accompanying the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report
Management is responsible for such other information, which comprise the Management Report.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's and its subsidiaries' financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
-
Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
-
Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's and its subsidiaries' internal control.
-
Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
-
Concluded on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
-
Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
-
Obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the scope and timing of the planned audit procedures and significant audit findings, including deficiencies in internal control that we may have identified during our audit.
We also provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including applicable independence requirements, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2020.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP015199/O-6
Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães
Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0
Wilson Sons Limited
Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
Notes
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Revenue
|
4
|
406,128
|
460,196
|
1,602,226
|
1,677,470
|
Raw materials and consumables used
|
|
(25,290)
|
(38,128)
|
(99,781)
|
(138,034)
|
Employee charge and benefits expense
|
5
|
(139,286)
|
(145,237)
|
(549,115)
|
(529,030)
|
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
|
12.1
|
(12,389)
|
-
|
(48,813)
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
|
(53,733)
|
(56,175)
|
(211,960)
|
(204,844)
|
Service costs and rentals
|
6
|
(65,747)
|
(93,847)
|
(259,514)
|
(342,002)
|
Energy, water and communication
|
|
(14,454)
|
(14,761)
|
(56,961)
|
(53,892)
|
Insurance
|
|
(3,325)
|
(3,749)
|
(13,177)
|
(13,709)
|
Other operating revenues (expenses)
|
|
(4,019)
|
(3,562)
|
(17,552)
|
(13,647)
|
Impairment loss
|
10
|
(13,025)
|
-
|
(53,530)
|
-
|
Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
294
|
(296)
|
1,223
|
(1,290)
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
75,154
|
104,441
|
293,046
|
381,022
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
25.2
|
564
|
(4,062)
|
2,310
|
(15,150)
|
Finance income
|
7
|
6,865
|
5,243
|
27,477
|
19,185
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(11,824)
|
(22,888)
|
(47,050)
|
(83,605)
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
12.3
|
(15,912)
|
(63)
|
(62,809)
|
(224)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
7
|
(1,454)
|
(9,990)
|
(6,145)
|
(36,656)
|
Profit before tax
|
|
53,393
|
72,681
|
206,829
|
264,572
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(21,481)
|
(26,433)
|
(85,415)
|
(100,032)
|
Profit for the year
|
|
31,912
|
46,248
|
121,414
|
164,540
|
Profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
30,454
|
44,263
|
115,696
|
157,220
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,458
|
1,985
|
5,718
|
7,320
|
|
|
31,912
|
46,248
|
121,414
|
164,540
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will never affect profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation
|
|
(11,139)
|
(39,336)
|
42,896
|
158,984
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
(1,168)
|
(187)
|
(4,875)
|
(829)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
|
|
689
|
542
|
(206)
|
1,971
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
20,294
|
7,267
|
159,229
|
324,666
|
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
18,865
|
5,436
|
153,528
|
317,382
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,429
|
1,831
|
5,701
|
7,284
|
|
|
20,294
|
7,267
|
159,229
|
324,666
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (cents per share)
|
23
|
42.74c
|
62.13c
|
162.36c
|
220.68c
|
Diluted (cents per share)
|
23
|
41.17c
|
59.82c
|
156.42c
|
212.46c
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
Wilson Sons Limited
Consolidated statements of financial position Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Notes
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
10
|
14,089
|
27,515
|
56,792
|
106,615
|
Other intangible assets
|
11
|
22,312
|
25,468
|
89,935
|
98,683
|
Right-of-use assets
|
12.1
|
189,011
|
-
|
761,847
|
-
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
13
|
627,049
|
602,451
|
2,527,446
|
2,334,377
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9
|
31,874
|
28,223
|
128,473
|
109,358
|
Investment in joint ventures
|
25.3
|
30,334
|
26,528
|
122,267
|
102,791
|
Intergroup loans
|
|
30,132
|
29,804
|
121,453
|
115,485
|
Recoverable taxes
|
15
|
26,501
|
25,603
|
106,817
|
99,207
|
Escrow deposits
|
|
9,407
|
7,446
|
37,917
|
28,852
|
Other trade receivables
|
16
|
354
|
483
|
1,427
|
1,872
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
981,063
|
773,521
|
3,954,374
|
2,997,240
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
14
|
10,507
|
10,875
|
42,351
|
42,138
|
Operational trade receivables
|
16
|
47,154
|
57,627
|
190,064
|
223,291
|
Other trade receivables
|
16
|
9,577
|
15,925
|
38,602
|
61,707
|
Recoverable taxes
|
15
|
25,047
|
23,283
|
100,956
|
90,218
|
Short-term investments
|
17
|
14,077
|
29,110
|
56,740
|
112,794
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
17
|
63,647
|
39,924
|
256,542
|
154,699
|
Total current assets
|
|
170,009
|
176,744
|
685,255
|
684,847
|
Total assets
|
|
1,151,072
|
950,265
|
4,639,629
|
3,682,087
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
23
|
9,918
|
9,916
|
26,860
|
26,852
|
Capital reserves
|
|
90,649
|
90,121
|
193,055
|
190,923
|
Profit reserve and derivatives
|
|
1,852
|
1,163
|
2,608
|
2,814
|
Share Options
|
|
13,794
|
13,424
|
33,040
|
32,159
|
Retained earnings
|
|
493,764
|
502,946
|
1,156,140
|
1,196,861
|
Translation reserve
|
|
(113,093)
|
(101,979)
|
591,100
|
548,204
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
496,884
|
515,591
|
2,002,803
|
1,997,813
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
616
|
523
|
2,479
|
2,028
|
Total equity
|
|
497,500
|
516,114
|
2,005,282
|
1,999,841
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
18
|
298,342
|
247,097
|
1,202,527
|
957,451
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
9
|
52,036
|
50,023
|
209,742
|
193,829
|
Post-employment benefits
|
22.2
|
2,369
|
1,190
|
9,547
|
4,612
|
Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks
|
19
|
14,643
|
17,335
|
59,022
|
67,168
|
Lease liabilities
|
12.2
|
172,210
|
59
|
694,126
|
229
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
539,600
|
315,704
|
2,174,964
|
1,223,289
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
18
|
36,636
|
60,209
|
147,669
|
233,298
|
Salaries, provisions and social contribution
|
|
18,544
|
16,585
|
74,744
|
64,262
|
Operational trade payables
|
20
|
19,477
|
21,287
|
78,506
|
82,485
|
Taxes payable
|
21
|
9,848
|
11,215
|
39,693
|
43,455
|
Other trade payables
|
20
|
6,990
|
7,964
|
28,174
|
30,859
|
Derivatives
|
|
-
|
422
|
-
|
1,635
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
539
|
719
|
2,171
|
2,785
|
Lease liabilities
|
12.2
|
21,938
|
46
|
88,426
|
178
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
113,972
|
118,447
|
459,383
|
458,957
|
Total liabilities
|
|
653,572
|
434,151
|
2,634,347
|
1,682,246
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
1,151,072
|
950,265
|
4,639,629
|
3,682,087
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial information.
Wilson Sons Limited
Consolidated statements of changes in equity Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
|
Additional
|
|
Profit
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Translation
|
to owners of
|
controlling
|
|
|
Notes
|
capital
|
premium
|
Others
|
paid-in capital
|
Derivatives
|
reserve
|
options
|
earnings
|
reserve
|
the Company
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Balance at 1 January 2018
|
|
9,913
|
68,689
|
28,383
|
(7,138)
|
(1,363)
|
1,983
|
12,121
|
497,312
|
(62,779)
|
547,121
|
527
|
547,648
|
Profit for the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
44,263
|
-
|
44,263
|
1,985
|
46,248
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(169)
|
-
|
(169)
|
(18)
|
(187)
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
542
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
542
|
-
|
542
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(39,200)
|
(39,200)
|
(136)
|
(39,336)
|
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
542
|
-
|
-
|
44,094
|
(39,200)
|
5,436
|
1,831
|
7,267
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,303
|
-
|
-
|
1,303
|
-
|
1,303
|
Capital increase
|
|
3
|
187
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
190
|
-
|
190
|
Dividends
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(38,459)
|
-
|
(38,459)
|
(1,835)
|
(40,294)
|
Balance at 31 December 2018
|
23
|
9,916
|
68,876
|
28,383
|
(7,138)
|
(821)
|
1,984
|
13,424
|
502,946
|
(101,979)
|
515,591
|
523
|
516,114
|
Profit for the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30,454
|
-
|
30,454
|
1,458
|
31,912
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,164)
|
-
|
(1,164)
|
(4)
|
(1,168)
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
689
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
689
|
-
|
689
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(11,114)
|
(11,114)
|
(25)
|
(11,139)
|
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
689
|
-
|
-
|
29,290
|
(11,114)
|
18,865
|
1,429
|
20,294
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
370
|
|
|
370
|
-
|
370
|
Tax incentive reserve (Adene)
|
|
-
|
-
|
397
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
397
|
-
|
397
|
Capital increase
|
|
2
|
131
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
133
|
-
|
133
|
Dividends
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(38,472)
|
-
|
(38,472)
|
(1,336)
|
(39,808)
|
Balance at 31 December 2019
|
23
|
9,918
|
69,007
|
28,780
|
(7,138)
|
(132)
|
1,984
|
13,794
|
493,764
|
(113,093)
|
496,884
|
616
|
497,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilson Sons Limited
Consolidated statements of changes in equity Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
|
Additional
|
|
Profit
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Translation
|
to owners of
|
controlling
|
|
|
Notes
|
capital
|
premium
|
Others
|
paid- in capital
|
Derivatives
|
reserve
|
Options
|
earnings
|
Reserve
|
the Company
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Balance at 1 January 2018
|
|
26,842
|
138,770
|
76,018
|
(24,597)
|
(2,507)
|
3,348
|
29,237
|
1,173,542
|
389,220
|
1,809,873
|
1,744
|
1,811,617
|
Profit for the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
157,220
|
-
|
157,220
|
7,320
|
164,540
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(793)
|
-
|
(793)
|
(36)
|
(829)
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,971
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,971
|
-
|
1,971
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
158,984
|
158,984
|
-
|
158,984
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,971
|
-
|
-
|
156,427
|
158,984
|
317,382
|
7,284
|
324,666
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,922
|
-
|
-
|
2,922
|
-
|
2,922
|
Capital increase
|
|
10
|
732
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
742
|
-
|
742
|
Dividends
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(133,106)
|
-
|
(133,106)
|
(7,000)
|
(140,106)
|
Balance at 31 December 2018
|
23
|
26,852
|
139,502
|
76,018
|
(24,597)
|
(536)
|
3,350
|
32,159
|
1,196,861
|
548,204
|
1,997,813
|
2,028
|
1,999,841
|
Profit for the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
115,696
|
-
|
115,696
|
5,718
|
121,414
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,858)
|
-
|
(4,858)
|
(17)
|
(4,875)
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
flow hedges
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(206)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(206)
|
-
|
(206)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42,896
|
42,896
|
-
|
42,896
|
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(206)
|
-
|
-
|
110,838
|
42,896
|
153,528
|
5,701
|
159,229
|
Share Options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
881
|
-
|
-
|
881
|
-
|
881
|
Tax incentive reserve (Adene)
|
|
-
|
-
|
1,597
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,597
|
-
|
1,597
|
Capital increase
|
|
8
|
535
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
543
|
-
|
543
|
Dividends
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(151,559)
|
-
|
(151,559)
|
(5,250)
|
(156,809)
|
Balance at 31 December 2019
|
23
|
26,860
|
140,037
|
77,615
|
(24,597)
|
(742)
|
3,350
|
33,040
|
1,156,140
|
591,100
|
2,002,803
|
2,479
|
2,005,282
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed statements of cash flows
For the year ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Note
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
28
|
111,070
|
118,931
|
437,397
|
436,073
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
|
3,372
|
4,939
|
13,477
|
18,038
|
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
819
|
600
|
3,151
|
2,126
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(85,687)
|
(59,554)
|
(338,532)
|
(219,919)
|
Purchases of other intangible assets
|
|
(1,545)
|
(2,033)
|
(6,215)
|
(7,420)
|
Short-term investment
|
|
15,033
|
2,526
|
59,321
|
9,236
|
Capital increase - WSUT
|
|
(3,527)
|
(4,003)
|
(13,508)
|
(14,928)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(71,535)
|
(57,525)
|
(282,306)
|
(212,867)
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(38,472)
|
(38,459)
|
(151,559)
|
(133,106)
|
Dividends paid - non controlling interest
|
|
(1,336)
|
(1,835)
|
(5,250)
|
(7,000)
|
Capital increase by issuance of new shares under
|
|
|
|
|
|
employee share option plan
|
|
133
|
190
|
543
|
742
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
|
(85,856)
|
(54,223)
|
(337,929)
|
(199,638)
|
Repayments of leases obligations
|
|
(6,424)
|
(665)
|
(25,413)
|
(2,287)
|
Derivative payments
|
|
(339)
|
(771)
|
(1,277)
|
(2,790)
|
New borrowings obtained
|
|
113,629
|
9,381
|
453,922
|
34,541
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(18,665)
|
(86,382)
|
(66,963)
|
(309,538)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
20,870
|
(24,976)
|
88,128
|
(86,332)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
39,924
|
80,099
|
154,699
|
264,967
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
|
2,853
|
(15,199)
|
13,715
|
(23,936)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|
|
63,647
|
39,924
|
256,542
|
154,699
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
-
General information
Wilson Sons Limited (the "Group" or "Company") is a limited company incorporated in Bermuda under the Companies Act 1981. The address of the registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda. The Group is one of the largest providers of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions in Brazil. With a business track record of over 180 years, the Company has developed an extensive national network and provides a comprehensive set of services related to domestic and international trade, as well as to the oil and gas industry. The Company's principal activities are divided into the following segments: towage and shipping agency, container terminals and offshore support bases, offshore support vessels, logistics and shipyards.
-
Significant accounting policies and critical accounting judgements
2.1. Significant accounting policies
Statement of compliance
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB.
Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements are presented in US Dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. Entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are included in accordance with the accounting policies described below. All financial statements presented in dollar have been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for derivatives that are measured at fair values, as explained in the accounting policies.
As allowed by IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Company also presents consolidated financial statements considering the Brazilian Real (R$) as presentation currency. The following procedures have been applied:
-
-
Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented have been translated at the closing, exchange rate at the date of that statement of financial position;
-
Income and expenses for each statement of comprehensive income or separate income statement presented have been translated at average rate for the period, and
-
All resulting exchange differences have been recognised as foreign currency translation in other comprehensive income.
Basis of consolidation
The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). Control is achieved where the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities.
The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements.
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income from the effective date of acquisition and up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate. Total comprehensive income of subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the Company and to the non-controlling interests even if these results in the non-controlling interests have a deficit balance.
All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation.
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries are identified separately from the Group's equity therein. The interests of non-controlling shareholders may be initially measured either at fair value or at the non- controlling interests' proportionate share of the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The choice of measurement basis is made on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis. Subsequent to acquisition, the carrying amount of non-controlling interests is the amount of those interests at initial recognition plus the non-controlling interests' share of subsequent changes in equity.
Interests in investments
Interests in joint ventures
A joint venture is a contractual agreement where the Group has rights to the net assets of the contractual arrangement, and not entitled to specific assets and liabilities arising from the agreement.
Investments in joint venture entities are accounted for using the equity method. After initial recognition, the financial statements include the Group's share in the profit or loss for the year and other comprehensive income of the investee until the date that significant influence or joint control ceases.
Interests in joint operations
A joint operation is a contractual arrangement whereby the Group and other parties undertake an economic activity that is subject to joint control, which is when the strategic financial and operating policy decisions relating to the activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control.
The joint operations assets and any liabilities incurred jointly are recognised in the financial statements of the relevant entity and classified according to their nature. The Group's share of the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of joint operations are combined with the equivalent items in the consolidated financial statements on a line-by-line basis.
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of joint ventures and joint operations which are listed in Note 25.
Foreign currency
The functional currency for each Group entity is determined as the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates. Transactions in currencies other than the entity's functional currency (foreign currencies) are recognised at the rates of exchange prevailing at the dates of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing at that date.
Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not retranslated.
13
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
On consolidation, income and expense items of entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are translated into US Dollars, the Group's presentational currency, at average rates of exchange for the period. Balance sheet items are translated into US Dollars at year end exchange rates. Exchange differences arising on consolidation of entities with functional currencies other than US Dollars are classified as other comprehensive income.
Employee Benefits
Short-term employee benefits
Obligations of short-term employee benefits are recognised as personnel expenses when the corresponding service is provided. The liability is recognised for the amount expected to be paid if the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation to pay this amount as a result of past service provided by the employee and the obligation can be estimated reliably.
Stock option plan
For equity-settledshare-based payment transactions, the Group measures the options granted, and the corresponding increase in equity, directly, at the fair value of the option grant.
Subsequent to initial recognition and measurement the estimate of the number of equity instruments for which the service and non-market performance conditions are expected to be satisfied is revised during the vesting period. The cumulative amount recognised is based on the number of equity instruments for which the service and non-market conditions are expected to be satisfied. No adjustments are made in respect of market conditions.
Defined health benefit plans
The Group's net obligation regarding defined health benefit plans is calculated separately for each plan by estimating the amount of future benefit that employees receive in return for their service in the current period and prior periods. That health benefit is discounted to determine its present value.
The calculation of the liability of the defined health benefit plan is performed annually by a qualified actuary using the projected unit credit method.
Remeasurements of the net defined health benefit obligation, which include: actuarial gains and losses, are immediately recognised in other comprehensive income. The Group determines the net interest on the net amount of defined benefit liabilities for the period by multiplying them by the discount rate used to measure the defined health benefit obligation. Defined benefit liabilities for the period take into account the balance at the beginning of the period covered by the financial statements and any changes in the defined health benefit net liability during the period due to the payment of contributions and benefits. Net interest and other expenses related to defined health benefit plans are recognised in income.
When the benefits of a plan are increased, the portion of the increased benefit relating to past services rendered by employees is recognised immediately in income. The Group recognises gains and losses on the settlement of a defined health benefit plan when settlement occurs.
14
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Other long-term employee benefits
The Group's net obligation in respect of other long-term employee benefits is the amount of future benefit that employees receive in return for the service rendered in the current year and previous years. That benefit is discounted to determine its present value. Remeasurements are recognised in the income statement.
Benefits of termination of employment relationship
The benefits of termination of employment relationship are recognised as an expense when the Group can no longer withdraw the offer of such benefits and when the Group recognises the costs of restructuring. If payments are settled after 12 months from the balance sheet date, then they are discounted to their present values.
Taxation
Income tax and social contribution expense represent the sum of current tax and deferred tax.
The current tax is based on taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from profit as reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income because it excludes or includes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's current tax expense is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period.
Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on temporary differences and tax losses (i.e. differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax basis used in the computation of taxable profit). Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences. Deferred tax assets are generally recognised for all deductible temporary differences and tax losses to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which those assets can be utilised.
Such deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit.
Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and associates, and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets arising from deductible temporary differences associated with such investments and interests are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that there will be sufficient taxable profits against which to utilise the benefits of the temporary differences and they are expected to reverse in the foreseeable future.
The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.
15
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period in which the liability is settled or the asset is realised, based on tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. The measurement of deferred tax liabilities and assets reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Group expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities.
The Company offsets current tax assets against current tax liabilities when these items are in the same entity and relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the taxation authority permits the company to make or receive a single net payment. In the consolidated financial statements, a deferred tax asset of one entity in the Group cannot be offset against a deferred tax liability of another entity in the Group as there is no legally enforceable right to offset tax assets and liabilities between Group companies.
Current and deferred tax are recognised as an expense or income in profit or loss, except when they relate to items charged or credited directly to equity, in which case the tax is also taken directly to equity.
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses.
Depreciation is charged so as to write off the cost or valuation of assets, other than land and assets under construction, over their estimated useful lives, using the straight-line method as follows.
|
Buildings:
|
25 to 60 years
|
Leasehold improvements:
|
(*)
|
Vessels:
|
25 years
|
Vehicles:
|
5 years
|
Plant and Equipment:
|
5 to 30 years
|
(*) shorter of the rental period or useful life of underlying asset
|
The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.
Assets in the course of construction are carried at cost, less any recognised impairment loss. Costs include professional fees and the borrowing costs for qualifying assets. Depreciation of these assets, on the same basis as other property assets, commences when the assets are ready for intended use.
Assets held under finance leases are depreciated over their expected useful lives on the same basis as owned assets, except when there is no reasonable certainty that the Group will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term in which the asset shall be fully depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and its useful life.
Docking costs are capitalised and depreciated over the period in which the economic benefits are received. Docking costs are presented under Vessels category.
16
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds, if applicable, and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
Subsequent expenditure is capitalised only when it is probable that the future economic benefits associated with the expenditure will flow to the Group.
Borrowing costs
Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets, which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use or sale, are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale.
Investment income earned on the temporary investment of specific borrowings pending their expenditure on qualifying assets is deducted from the borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation.
All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred.
Goodwill
Goodwill arising on an acquisition of a business is carried at cost as established at the date of acquisition of the business less accumulated impairment losses, if any.
Intangible assets
Intangible assets with finite useful lives that are acquired separately are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Amortisation is recognised on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives as follows.
|
Concession right:
|
10 to 33 years
|
Computer software:
|
3 to 5 years
The estimated useful life and amortisation method are reviewed at the end of each annual reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate being accounted for on a prospective basis. There are no indefinite life intangible assets.
An intangible asset is derecognised on disposal, or when no future economic benefits are expected from use or disposal. Gains or losses arising from derecognition of an intangible asset, measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset, are recognised in profit or loss when the asset is derecognised.
Leased assets
The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore comparative information has not been restated. This means comparative information is still reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 and the lease liability opening balance was calculated considering the outstanding payments as from 1 January 2019. Also, the Group decided to adopt the portfolio approach for the interest rate estimation and hence, similar commitments related to similar assets rented for similar periods are discounted considering the same discount rate.
17
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Accounting policy applicable from 1 January 2019
The Group as a lessee
For any new contracts entered into on or after 1 January 2019, the Group considers whether a contract is, or contains a lease. A lease is defined as 'a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration'. To apply this definition the Group assesses whether the contract meets three key evaluations which are whether:
-
The contract contains an identified asset, which is either explicitly identified in the contract or implicitly specified by being identified at the time the asset is made available to the Group;
-
The Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset throughout the period of use, considering its rights within the defined scope of the contract;
-
The Group has the right to direct the use of the identified asset throughout the period of use. The Group assess whether it has the right to direct 'how and for what purpose' the asset is used throughout the period of use.
Measurement and recognition of leases as a lessee
At lease commencement date, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the balance sheet. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which is made up of the initial measurement of the lease liability, any initial direct costs incurred by the Group, an estimate of any costs to dismantle and remove the asset at the end of the lease, and any lease payments made in advance of the lease commencement date (net of any incentives received).
The Group measures the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments unpaid at that date, using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be readily determined. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee shall use the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. Generally the Group applies the incremental borrowing rate. For a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics, lease liabilities are discounted using single discount rate.
Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability are made up of fixed payments, variable payments based on an index or rate, amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee and payments arising from options reasonably certain to be exercised.
In accessing certain commitments related to rent of buildings, the Group cannot readily determinate the lease term as, in general, these can be terminated with no penalty every year. For these cases, the Group defined a standard lease term of 5 years. For machinery which the Group cannot readily determinate lease term, the Group defines the lease term as the useful life of the machinery.
Subsequent to initial measurement, the carrying amount of liability is reduced to reflect the lease payments made and increased to reflect the interest. If there is a change in the expected cashflows, lease liability is readily remeasured. If the modification is related to change in the amounts to be paid, the discount rate is not revaluated. Otherwise the Group revises the discount rate as if a new lease arrangement is made.
When the lease liability is remeasured, the corresponding adjustment is reflected in the right-of-use. When the right-of-use asset is reduced to zero, the amount is recognised in the profit or loss.
18
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The Group amortises the right-of-use assets on a straight-line basis from the lease commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term.
The Group has elected to account for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets using the practical expedients. Instead of recognising a right-of-use asset and lease liability, the payments in relation to these are recognised as an expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
On the statement of financial position, right-of-use and lease liabilities have been presented with theses nomenclatures.
Accounting policy applicable before 1 January 2019
Leasing
Leases are classified as finance leases whenever the terms of the lease transfer substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership to the lessee. All other leases are classified as operating leases.
The Group as lessee:
Assets held under finance leases are recognised as assets of the Group at their fair value at the inception of the lease or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments. The corresponding liability to the lessor is included in the balance sheet as a finance lease obligation.
Lease payments are apportioned between finance expenses and reduction of the lease obligation so as to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability. Finance expenses are recognised immediately in profit or loss, unless they are directly attributable to qualifying assets, in which case they are capitalised.
Operating lease payments are recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease
At inception of an arrangement, the Group determines whether such an arrangement is or contains a lease. This will be the case if the following two criteria are met:
-
The fulfilment of the arrangement is dependent on the use of a specific asset or assets.
-
The arrangement contains a right to use the asset(s).
At inception or on reassessment of the arrangement, the Group separates payments and other consideration required by such an arrangement into those for the lease and those for other elements on the basis of their relative fair values. If the Group concludes for a finance lease that it is impracticable to separate the payments reliably, then an asset and a liability are recognised at an amount equal to the fair value of the underlying asset. Subsequently the liability is reduced as payments are made and an imputed finance cost on the liability is recognised using the Group's incremental borrowing rate.
Impairment
The carrying amounts of the Group's non-financial assets, other than inventories and deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists, then the asset's recoverable amount is estimated.
19
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Goodwill is tested annually for impairment. An impairment loss is recognised if the carrying amount of an asset or cash-generating unit (CGU) exceeds its recoverable amount.
The recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is the greater of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset or CGU. For impairment testing, assets are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generate cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or CGUs. Subject to an operating segment ceiling test, CGUs to which goodwill has been allocated are aggregated so that the level at which impairment testing is performed reflects the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored for internal reporting purposes. Goodwill acquired in a business combination is allocated to groups of CGUs that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination.
Impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised in respect of CGUs are allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the CGU (group of CGUs), and then to reduce the carrying amounts of the other assets in the CGU (group of CGUs) on a pro rata basis.
An impairment loss in respect of goodwill is not reversed. For other assets, an impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised. Assets that are subject to amortisation or depreciation are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable.
Inventories
Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on the weighted average principle and comprises direct materials and, where applicable, directly attributable labour costs and those overheads that have been incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price for inventories less all estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in marketing, selling and distribution.
Financial instruments
Financial assets and liabilities are recognised in the Group's balance sheet when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.
-
Financial assets
Financial assets are classified, at initial recognition, as subsequently measured at amortised cost, fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), and fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI). The classification of financial assets at initial recognition depends on the financial asset´s contractual cash flow and the Group´s business model for managing them.
In order for a financial asset to be classified and measured at amortised cost or fair value through OCI, it needs to give rise to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI)' on the principal amount outstanding. This assessment is referred to as the SPPI test and is performed at an instrument level.
20
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The Group's business model for managing financial assets refers to how it manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows. The business model determines whether cash flows will result from collecting contractual cash flows, selling the financial assets, or both.
Financial assets at amortised cost
The following instruments have been classified and measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment loss:
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents / Investments: Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and other short-term highly liquid cash equivalents with maturities of less than 90 days which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value; and Investments comprise cash in hand and other investments with more than 90 days of maturity.
-
Trade Receivables: Trade receivables and other amounts receivable are stated at the present value of the amounts due, reduced by the impairment loss.
The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a debt instrument and of allocating interest income over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts (including all fees on points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the debt instrument, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition.
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss include financial assets held for trading, financial assets designated upon initial recognition at fair value through profit or loss, or financial assets mandatorily required to be measured at fair value. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are carried in the statement of financial position at fair value with net changes in fair value recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Changes in fair value are recognised in the profit or loss under "financial income" or "financial expenses", depending on the results obtained.
Fixed income investment and exchange funds have been classified as FVTPL.
Impairment of financial assets
Financial assets that are measured at amortised cost are assessed for indicators of impairment at the end of each reporting period. Financial assets are considered to be impaired when there is objective evidence that, as a result of one or more events that occurred after the initial recognition of the financial asset, the estimated future cash flows of the investment have been affected.
21
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Objective evidence of impairment could include:
-
Significant financial difficulty of the issuer or counterparty;
-
Default or delinquency in interest or principal payments;
-
It becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or financial re-organisation, or
-
The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset due to financial difficulties.
For trade receivables, the Group applies a simplified approach in calculation an allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs). Details are disclosed in Note 16.
For financial assets carried at amortised cost, the amount of the impairment loss recognised is the difference between the asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated future cash flows, reflecting the impact of collateral and guarantees, discounted at the financial asset's original effective interest rate.
The carrying amount of the financial asset is reduced by the impairment loss directly for all financial assets with the exception of trade receivables, where the carrying amount is reduced through the use of an allowance account.
When a trade receivable is considered uncollectible, it is written off against the allowance account. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are credited against the allowance account. Changes in the carrying amount of the allowance account are recognised in profit or loss.
Derecognition of financial assets
The Group derecognises a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or when it transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another entity. If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Group recognises its retained interest in the asset and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Group continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognises a collateralized borrowing for the proceeds received.
-
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities are classified as either "FVTPL" or "other financial liabilities".
Financial liabilities are classified as at FVTPL when the financial liability is either held for trading or it is designated as at FVTPL.
Other financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs.
Other financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortisation cost, using the effective interest method, with interest expense recognised on an effective yield basis.
22
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments through the expected life of the financial liability, or (where appropriate) a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition.
There are no financial liabilities classified at FVTPL.
Other financial liabilities
-
Bank loans: Interest-bearing bank loans, obligations under finance leases are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs. Finance charges, including premiums payable on settlement or redemption and direct issue costs, are accounted for on the accruals basis to the income statement using the effective interest method and are added to the carrying amount of the instrument to the extent that they are not settled in the period in which they arise.
-
Trade Payables: Trade payables and other amounts payable are measured at fair value, net of transaction costs.
Derivatives
One of the Group's subsidiaries held derivatives to hedge foreign currency exposure arising from capital expenditure denominated in Real. These derivatives were marked to market at the end of every month. This swap was settled in January 2019.
Derivatives embedded in other financial instruments or other host contracts are treated as separate derivatives when their risks and characteristics are not closely related to those of host contracts and the host contracts are not carried at fair value, with gains or losses reported in the income statement. The Group does not have embedded derivatives for the periods presented.
Hedge Accounting (Cash flow hedge)
The Group seeks to apply hedge accounting (cash flow hedge) in order to manage volatility in profit or loss. When a derivative is designated as the hedging instrument in a hedge of the variability in cash flows attributable to a particular risk associated with a recognised asset or liability or a highly probable forecast transaction that could affect profit or loss, the effective portion of changes in the fair value of the derivative is recognised in other comprehensive income and presented in the derivatives reserve in equity. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the derivative is recognised immediately in profit or loss.
However, when the forecast transaction that is hedged results in the recognition of a non-financial asset (for example, plant and equipment purchases) or a non-financial liability, the gains and losses previously deferred in equity are transferred from equity and included in the measurement of the initial carrying amount of the asset or liability. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the derivative is recognised immediately in profit or loss.
Derecognition of financial liabilities
The Group derecognises financial liabilities when, and only when, the Group's obligations are discharged, cancelled or they expire.
23
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Provisions
Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle that obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.
The amount recognised as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation.
When some or all of the economic benefits required to settle a provision are expected to be recovered from a third party, a receivable is recognised as an asset if it is virtually certain that reimbursement will be received and the amount of the receivable can be measured reliably.
Revenue
Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable for goods and services provided in the normal course of business net of trade discounts and other sales related taxes.
Shipyard revenue
Revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised throughout the period of the project when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of the transaction contracted has been performed.
Port terminals revenue
Revenue from providing container movement and associated services is recognised on the date that the services have been performed.
O&G Support Base revenue
Revenue from providing vessel turnarounds is recognised on the date that the services have been performed.
Towage revenue
Revenue from towage services is recognised on the date that the services have been performed.
Ship agency and logistics revenues
Revenue from providing agency and logistics services is recognised when the services have been agreed performed.
Interest income
Interest income is recognised when it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably. Interest income is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at the effective interest rate applicable.
Dividend income
Dividend income from investments is recognised when the shareholders rights to receive payment have been established.
24
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Construction contracts
Construction contracts in progress represent the gross amount expected to be collected from customers for contract work performed to date. When the outcome of a construction contract can be estimated reliably, revenue and costs are recognised by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at the end of the reporting period, measured based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for work performed to date relative to the estimated total contract costs, except where this would not be representative of the stage of completion. Variations in contract work, claims and incentive payments are included to the extent that the amount can be measured reliably, has been agreed with the customer and consequently is considered probable.
When the outcome of a construction contract cannot be estimated reliably, contract revenue is recognised to the extent it is probable contract costs incurred will be recoverable. Contract costs are recognised as expenses in the period in which they are incurred.
When it is probable that total contract costs will exceed total contract revenue, the expected loss is recognised as an expense immediately.
Construction contracts in progress are presented as part of trade and other payables and trade and other receivables in the statement of financial position for all contracts in which costs incurred plus recognised profits exceed progress billings and recognised losses.
Finance income and finance costs
Finance income comprises interest income on funds invested; fair value gains on financial assets recognised through profit or loss and gains on hedging instruments that are recognised in profit or loss. Interest income is recognised as it accrues in profit or loss, using the effective interest method.
Finance costs comprise interest expense on borrowings, unwinding of the discount on provisions and deferred consideration, fair value losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and contingent consideration, losses on hedging instruments that are recognised in profit or loss.
Segment reporting
Segment results that are reported for the Group include items directly attributable to a segment as well as those that can be allocated on a reasonable basis. Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets (primarily the Company's headquarters), head office expenses, and tax assets and liabilities.
2.2. Changes in accounting policies and disclosures
The Group has applied IFRS 16 for the first time. The nature and effect of the changes as a result of adoption of this new accounting standard are described below.
Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2019, but do not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued, but are not yet effective.
25
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
The pronouncement requires Companies to measure and recognise the accounting effects of any tax practices relating to income tax that they are adopting, but which may be rejected by the taxation authority. According to the pronouncement, in making this assessment, the Companies should consider that the taxation authority has full and extensive knowledge of the transactions of the Companies and their tax treatment.
The Group, when calculating its taxes, does not adopt practices that may be in disagreement with the current tax literature and when the legislation is silent or unclear, consults its tax experts, the applicable jurisprudence and external consultants to address its decision-making to adopt one practice or another in a manner that minimises any risk of tax assessment.
However, once assessed by a taxation authority, the Company assesses the triggering event for the tax inquiry and, if it arises from a practice to which the taxation authority is in disagreement, such practice is immediately terminated in order to prevent new assessments. In relation to the assessment accounting treatment, it follows as explained in note 2.3 a.
At the end of the reporting period, the Company has not identified any potential adjustments or additional disclosures.
IFRS 16 - Leases
The pronouncement sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model similar to the accounting for finance leases under IAS 17. The standard includes two recognition exemptions for lessees - leases of 'low-value' assets (e.g., personal computers) and short-term leases (i.e., leases with a lease term of 12 months or less). At the commencement date of a lease, a lessee recognises a liability to make lease payments (i.e., the lease liability) and an asset representing the right to use the underlying asset during the lease term (i.e., the right-of-use asset). Lessees are required to separately recognise the interest expense on the lease liability and the depreciation expense on the right-of-use asset.
In 2018, the Group performed a detailed impact assessment of IFRS 16 identifying existing contracts, as well as the environment of internal controls and systems impacted by the adoption of the new standard. The assessment was divided into stages, such as:
-
Identification of contracts;
-
Transition approach;
-
Effects of first-time adoption.
Identification of contracts
Management prepared a full lease contract inventory identifying the types of contracts that would be in pronouncement scope. The Group will elect to use the exemptions proposed by the standard on lease contracts for which the lease terms ends within 12 months as of the date of initial application, and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value.
Transition approach
The Group applied IFRS 16 beginning from 1 January 2019, the date of initial application, using the modified retrospective approach. Accordingly, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4.
26
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The Company used the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16:
-
Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics. The weighted average rate applied was 8.76% p.a., depending on the contractual terms.
-
Applied the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term and leases of low-value assets. The payments associated to these leases will be recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
-
Used hindsight when determining the lease term, to determine if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
Following are the lease liabilities under IFRS 16 reconciled to the disclosed operating lease commitments under IAS 17 at 31 December 2018:
|
|
|
Lease commitments disclosed
|
Present value
|
Lease liability recognised
|
|
|
on 31 December 2018
|
adjustment
|
on 1 January 2019
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Operational assets
|
499,828
|
(320,987)
|
178,841
|
Vessels
|
5,108
|
(583)
|
4,525
|
Buildings
|
7,886
|
(1,172)
|
6,714
|
Vehicles, plant and equipment
|
5,520
|
(1,467)
|
4,053
|
Total
|
518,342
|
(324,209)
|
194,133
|
|
|
Lease commitments disclosed
|
Present value
|
Lease liability recognised
|
|
|
on 31 December 2018
|
adjustment
|
on 1 January 2019
|
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Operational assets
|
1,936,733
|
(1,243,758)
|
692,975
|
Vessels
|
19,794
|
(2,261)
|
17,533
|
Buildings
|
30,557
|
(4,541)
|
26,016
|
Vehicles, plant and equipment
|
21,387
|
(5,686)
|
15,701
|
Total
|
|
2,008,471
|
(1,256,246)
|
752,225
Memorandum Circular from Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM")
On the basis of the guidelines contained in CVM/SNC/SEP Memorandum Circular No. 02/2019 of December 18, 2019, which establishes accounting procedures related to the measurement method of lease liabilities, the Group has restated the initial amounts of Lease liabilities and Right-of-use assets on the first-time adoption. According to CVM the Lease liabilities must be measured at present value of the remaining lease payments, gross of PIS and COFINS credits, discounted based on the incremental interest rates. IFRS is silent regarding the treatment of PIS and COFINS. In the previous quarters the Group disclosed the initial amounts of Lease liabilities on the first-time adoption considering the remaining lease payments, net of PIS and COFINS.
The impact of re-measurement of initial amounts of Lease liabilities and Right-of-use is presented below:
27
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
As previously
|
|
|
|
|
presented
|
Impact
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
of CVM Circular
|
Restated
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Operational assets
|
162,292
|
16,549
|
178,841
|
Vessels
|
4,106
|
419
|
4,525
|
Buildings
|
6,137
|
577
|
6,714
|
Vehicles, plant and equipment
|
3,787
|
266
|
4,053
|
Total
|
176,322
|
17,811
|
194,133
|
|
|
As previously
|
|
|
|
|
presented
|
Impact
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
of CVM Circular
|
Restated
|
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Operational assets
|
628,850
|
64,125
|
692,975
|
Vessels
|
15,911
|
1,622
|
17,533
|
Buildings
|
23,779
|
2,237
|
26,016
|
Vehicles, plant and equipment
|
14,674
|
1,027
|
15,701
|
Total
|
|
683,214
|
69,011
|
752,225
As a consequence, the impact of re-measurement on profit or loss of previous quarters is presented below:
|
|
Three-month period ended
|
|
Six-month period ended
|
|
None-month period ended
|
|
As
|
Impact
|
|
|
As
|
Impact
|
|
|
As
|
Impact
|
|
|
previously
|
of CVM
|
|
|
previously
|
of CVM
|
|
|
previously
|
of CVM
|
|
Statements of profit or loss
|
presented
|
Circular
|
Restated
|
|
presented
|
Circular
|
Restated
|
|
presented
|
Circular
|
Restated
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Revenue
|
100,494
|
-
|
100,494
|
199,217
|
-
|
199,217
|
305,290
|
-
|
305,290
|
Raw materials and consumable used
|
(6,372)
|
-
|
(6,372)
|
(12,898)
|
-
|
(12,898)
|
(18,587)
|
-
|
(18,587)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(34,248)
|
-
|
(34,248)
|
(70,293)
|
-
|
(70,293)
|
(104,704)
|
-
|
(104,704)
|
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
|
(3,201)
|
79
|
(3,122)
|
(6,361)
|
51
|
(6,310)
|
(9,434)
|
(58)
|
(9,492)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
(13,526)
|
-
|
(13,526)
|
(26,761)
|
-
|
(26,761)
|
(40,404)
|
-
|
(40,404)
|
Service costs and rentals
|
(16,289)
|
-
|
(16,289)
|
(32,995)
|
-
|
(32,995)
|
(48,217)
|
-
|
(48,217)
|
Energy, water and communication
|
(3,569)
|
-
|
(3,569)
|
(7,413)
|
-
|
(7,413)
|
(11,080)
|
-
|
(11,080)
|
Insurance
|
(917)
|
-
|
(917)
|
(1,820)
|
-
|
(1,820)
|
(2,324)
|
-
|
(2,324)
|
Other operating revenues (expenses)
|
(1,670)
|
-
|
(1,670)
|
(2,954)
|
-
|
(2,954)
|
(4,183)
|
-
|
(4,183)
|
Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
(100)
|
-
|
(100)
|
(119)
|
-
|
(119)
|
|
234
|
-
|
234
|
Results from operating activities
|
20,602
|
79
|
20,681
|
37,603
|
51
|
37,654
|
66,591
|
(58)
|
66,533
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
(1,270)
|
6
|
(1,264)
|
(607)
|
(67)
|
(674)
|
(1,100)
|
(5)
|
(1,105)
|
Finance income
|
2,056
|
-
|
2,056
|
3,122
|
-
|
3,122
|
5,317
|
-
|
5,317
|
Finance costs
|
(3,224)
|
-
|
(3,224)
|
(6,363)
|
-
|
(6,363)
|
(9,345)
|
-
|
(9,345)
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(3,900)
|
(50)
|
(3,950)
|
(7,806)
|
(239)
|
(8,045)
|
(11,604)
|
(543)
|
(12,147)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
(486)
|
7
|
(479)
|
|
256
|
(105)
|
151
|
|
(2,942)
|
48
|
(2,894)
|
Profit before tax
|
13,778
|
42
|
13,820
|
26,205
|
(360)
|
25,845
|
46,917
|
(558)
|
46,359
|
Income tax expense
|
(7,372)
|
(10)
|
(7,382)
|
|
(13,126)
|
64
|
(13,062)
|
|
(20,825)
|
204
|
(20,621)
|
Profit for the period
|
6,406
|
32
|
6,438
|
13,079
|
(296)
|
12,783
|
26,092
|
(354)
|
25,738
28
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Three-month period ended
|
|
Six-month period ended
|
|
None-month period ended
|
|
As
|
Impact
|
|
|
As
|
Impact
|
|
|
As
|
Impact
|
|
|
previously
|
of CVM
|
|
|
previously
|
of CVM
|
|
|
previously
|
of CVM
|
|
Statements of profit or loss
|
presented
|
Circular
|
Restated
|
|
presented
|
Circular
|
Restated
|
|
presented
|
Circular
|
Restated
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Revenue
|
378,846
|
-
|
378,846
|
765,806
|
-
|
765,806
|
1,187,156
|
-
|
1,187,156
|
Raw materials and consumable used
|
(24,018)
|
-
|
(24,018)
|
(49,586)
|
-
|
(49,586)
|
(72,189)
|
-
|
(72,189)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(129,092)
|
-
|
(129,092)
|
(270,328)
|
-
|
(270,328)
|
(406,713)
|
-
|
(406,713)
|
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
|
(12,070)
|
(20)
|
(12,090)
|
(24,452)
|
24
|
(24,428)
|
(36,648)
|
(25)
|
(36,673)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
(50,995)
|
-
|
(50,995)
|
(102,859)
|
-
|
(102,859)
|
(157,078)
|
-
|
(157,078)
|
Service costs and rentals
|
(61,372)
|
-
|
(61,372)
|
(126,785)
|
-
|
(126,785)
|
(187,323)
|
-
|
(187,323)
|
Energy, water and communication
|
(13,452)
|
-
|
(13,452)
|
(28,529)
|
-
|
(28,529)
|
(43,069)
|
-
|
(43,069)
|
Insurance
|
(3,456)
|
-
|
(3,456)
|
(6,998)
|
-
|
(6,998)
|
(9,064)
|
-
|
(9,064)
|
Other operating revenues (expenses)
|
(6,333)
|
-
|
(6,333)
|
(13,188)
|
-
|
(13,188)
|
(18,208)
|
-
|
(18,208)
|
Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
(386)
|
-
|
(386)
|
|
(456)
|
-
|
(456)
|
|
976
|
-
|
976
|
Results from operating activities
|
77,672
|
(20)
|
77,652
|
142,625
|
24
|
142,649
|
257,840
|
(25)
|
257,815
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
(4,790)
|
12
|
(4,778)
|
(2,292)
|
(127)
|
(2,419)
|
(4,440)
|
(78)
|
(4,518)
|
Finance income
|
7,605
|
-
|
7,605
|
11,749
|
-
|
11,749
|
21,080
|
-
|
21,080
|
Finance costs
|
(12,141)
|
-
|
(12,141)
|
(24,424)
|
-
|
(24,424)
|
(36,783)
|
-
|
(36,783)
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(14,705)
|
(600)
|
(15,305)
|
(30,006)
|
(1,151)
|
(31,157)
|
(45,077)
|
(1,965)
|
(47,042)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
(2,000)
|
(188)
|
(2,188)
|
|
(89)
|
334
|
245
|
|
(38,366)
|
(540)
|
(38,906)
|
Profit before tax
|
51,641
|
(796)
|
50,845
|
97,563
|
(920)
|
96,643
|
154,254
|
(2,608)
|
151,646
|
Income tax expense
|
(27,897)
|
211
|
(27,686)
|
|
(50,440)
|
383
|
(50,057)
|
|
(81,154)
|
677
|
(80,477)
|
Profit for the period
|
23,744
|
(585)
|
23,159
|
47,123
|
(537)
|
46,586
|
73,100
|
(1,931)
|
71,169
2.3. Critical accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, which are described above, management has made the following judgments, estimates and assumptions that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements as mentioned below.
-
Provision for tax, labour and civil risks - Judgment
In the normal course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to legal cases. Provisions for legal cases are made when the Group's management, together with their legal advisors, consider the outcome of a financial settlement against the Group is probable. Provisions are measured at the management's best estimate of the expected expenditure required to settle the obligation based upon legal advice received. For labour claims the provision is based on prior experience and managements' best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances.
The amount of provisions for tax, labour and civil risks at the end of the reporting period was US$14.6 million (R$59.0 million) (2018: US$17.3 million (R$67.2 million)). Details are disclosed in Note 19.
29
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
-
Impairment of goodwill - Judgment and Estimation
Determining whether goodwill is impaired requires an estimation of the value in use of the cash- generating units to which goodwill has been allocated. The recoverable amount calculation requires the entity's management to estimate the future cash flows expected to arise from the cash-generating unit and a suitable discount rate in order to calculate present value.
The carrying amount of goodwill at the end of the reporting period was US$14.1 million (R$56.8 million) (2018: US$27.5 million (R$106.6 million)). Details are disclosed in Note 10. For the current year the Group recognised an impairment loss in the amount of US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) attributed to O&G Support Base.
-
Fair value of derivatives - Estimation
As described in Note 26, the Company may use derivative contracts to manage risk. For derivative financial instruments, assumptions are made based on quoted market rates adjusted for specific features of the instruments.
Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, the only swap of the Group was settled in January 2019 (the amount of fair value at the end of 2018 was US$0.4 million (R$1.6 million)).
-
Provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets - Estimation The Group uses a provision matrix to calculate ECLs for trade receivables and contract assets. The provision rates are based on days past due for groupings of various customer segments that have similar loss patterns.
The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information.
The Group's management will update the default rate per business every six months.
The amount of provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets at the end of the reporting period was US$0.8 million (R$3.4 million) (2018: US$1.5m (R$5.8 million)). Details are disclosed in note 16.
-
Leases - Estimating the incremental borrowing rate
The Group cannot readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease, therefore, it uses its incremental borrowing rate (IBR) to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that the Group would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The Group estimates the IBR using observables inputs when available and is required to make certain entity-specific estimates.
30
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
2.4. Standards issued but not yet effective
The Group has listed all new standards and interpretations issued by the IASB, but not yet effective. The following new or amended standards are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements and therefore the disclosures have not been made:
-
Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17);
-
Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3);
-
Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8); and
-
Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting.
3. Segment information
Reportable segments
For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into five reportable segments: towage and agency services, port terminals, offshore vessels, logistics and shipyards. These divisions are reported for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance.
Finance costs relating to liabilities were allocated to reporting segments based on the loans taken to finance the acquisition or the construction of fixed assets in that segment. Finance income arising from bank balances held by Brazilian operating segments, including foreign exchange differences on such balances, were also allocated to the reporting segments.
Administrative expenses are presented as non-segmented activities. Segment information relating to these businesses is presented below:
31
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
31 December 2019
Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Interest on lease liabilities
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Impairment loss Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation
Balance sheet
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
31 December 2018
Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Capital expenditures Depreciation and amortisation
Balance sheet
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
2019
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
168,765
|
187,167
|
-
|
45,691
|
25,075
|
-
|
(20,570)
|
406,128
|
46,235
|
46,277
|
-
|
5,779
|
(4,968)
|
(21,566)
|
3,397
|
75,154
|
631
|
1,076
|
-
|
531
|
68
|
4,561
|
(2)
|
6,865
|
(258)
|
(12,561)
|
-
|
(2,733)
|
(160)
|
(200)
|
-
|
(15,912)
|
(6,222)
|
(4,988)
|
-
|
(23)
|
(558)
|
(33)
|
-
|
(11,824)
|
40,386
|
29,804
|
-
|
3,554
|
(5,618)
|
(17,238)
|
3,395
|
54,283
|
-
|
-
|
587
|
(23)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
564
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,454)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
53,393
|
-
|
(13,025)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(13,025)
|
(23,253)
|
(63,618)
|
-
|
(516)
|
(1,070)
|
(1,025)
|
-
|
(89,482)
|
(546)
|
(7,569)
|
-
|
(3,219)
|
(49)
|
(1,006)
|
-
|
(12,389)
|
(30,474)
|
(20,670)
|
-
|
(1,223)
|
(4,296)
|
(460)
|
3,390
|
(53,733)
|
353,894
|
581,092
|
30,054
|
57,332
|
79,573
|
49,128
|
-
|
1,151,073
|
(267,968)
|
(270,280)
|
-
|
(41,584)
|
(36,190)
|
(37,550)
|
-
|
(653,572)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
175,538
|
203,787
|
-
|
56,908
|
48,360
|
(14)
|
(24,383)
|
460,196
|
52,120
|
65,837
|
-
|
5,628
|
(2,669)
|
(20,152)
|
3,677
|
104,441
|
15
|
1,318
|
-
|
504
|
-
|
3,406
|
-
|
5,243
|
(6,812)
|
(15,439)
|
-
|
(73)
|
(736)
|
108
|
1
|
(22,951)
|
45,323
|
51,716
|
-
|
6,059
|
(3,405)
|
(16,638)
|
3,678
|
86,733
|
-
|
-
|
(4,030)
|
(32)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,062)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,990)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
72,681
|
(35,374)
|
(22,669)
|
-
|
(1,792)
|
(503)
|
(1,368)
|
-
|
(61,706)
|
(28,493)
|
(22,825)
|
-
|
(1,506)
|
(1,698)
|
(1,653)
|
-
|
(56,175)
|
351,270
|
325,825
|
26,235
|
32,278
|
79,080
|
135,577
|
-
|
950,265
|
(274,454)
|
(71,505)
|
-
|
(13,281)
|
(42,463)
|
(32,448)
|
-
|
(434,151)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
31 December 2019
Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Interest on lease liabilities
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Impairment Loss Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation
Balance sheet
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
31 December 2018
Revenue
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance costs
Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost
Share of result of joint ventures
Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax
Other information: Capital expenditures Depreciation and amortisation
Balance sheet
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
2019
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
667,164
|
738,317
|
-
|
179,235
|
96,831
|
-
|
(79,321)
|
1,602,226
|
183,460
|
180,735
|
-
|
22,431
|
(20,205)
|
(85,453)
|
12,078
|
293,046
|
2,571
|
5,950
|
-
|
2,091
|
277
|
16,596
|
(8)
|
27,477
|
(1,012)
|
(49,594)
|
-
|
(10,784)
|
(633)
|
(786)
|
-
|
(62,809)
|
(24,529)
|
(20,149)
|
-
|
(87)
|
(2,614)
|
(79)
|
408
|
(47,050)
|
160,490
|
116,942
|
-
|
13,651
|
(23,175)
|
(69,722)
|
12,478
|
210,664
|
-
|
-
|
2,425
|
(115)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,310
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,145)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
206,829
|
-
|
(53,530)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(53,530)
|
(90,997)
|
(250,719)
|
-
|
(2,046)
|
(4,254)
|
(4,120)
|
-
|
(352,136)
|
(2,150)
|
(29,826)
|
-
|
(12,689)
|
(193)
|
(3,955)
|
-
|
(48,813)
|
(120,290)
|
(81,359)
|
-
|
(4,828)
|
(16,936)
|
(1,812)
|
13,265
|
(211,960)
|
1,426,439
|
2,342,208
|
121,139
|
231,088
|
320,735
|
198,020
|
-
|
4,639,629
|
(1,080,097)
|
(1,089,417)
|
-
|
(167,612)
|
(145,870)
|
(151,351)
|
-
|
(2,634,347)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Towage and
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipping
|
terminals and
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
agency
|
offshore
|
support
|
|
|
segmented
|
|
|
services
|
support bases
|
vessels
|
Logistics Shipyard
|
activities
|
Elimination Consolidated
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
639,742
|
744,291
|
-
|
207,525
|
177,305
|
-
|
(91,393)
|
1,677,470
|
191,414
|
240,517
|
-
|
20,682
|
(9,565)
|
(75,477)
|
13,451
|
381,022
|
73
|
4,428
|
-
|
1,838
|
2
|
12,845
|
(1)
|
19,185
|
(24,901)
|
(56,407)
|
-
|
(266)
|
(2,686)
|
428
|
3
|
(83,829)
|
166,586
|
188,538
|
-
|
22,254
|
(12,249)
|
(62,204)
|
13,453
|
316,378
|
-
|
-
|
(15,034)
|
(116)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,150)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(36,656)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
264,572
|
(128,689)
|
(85,513)
|
-
|
(6,642)
|
(1,904)
|
(5,035)
|
-
|
(227,783)
|
(104,236)
|
(83,063)
|
-
|
(5,478)
|
(6,050)
|
(6,017)
|
-
|
(204,844)
|
1,361,101
|
1,262,507
|
101,655
|
125,071
|
306,419
|
525,334
|
-
|
3,682,087
|
(1,063,452)
|
(277,067)
|
-
|
(51,461) (164,536)
|
(125,730)
|
-
|
(1,682,246)
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Geographical information
The Group's operations are mainly located in Brazil where it earns income and incurs expenses. The Group earns income on cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Bermuda and in Brazil. The Group, through its participation in an Offshore Vessel Joint Venture in Panama, earns income in that country and in Uruguay.
4. Revenue
The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the period (excluding investment income - Note 7).
4.1. Disaggregated revenue information
Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers:
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Towage and agency services
|
|
|
|
|
Harbour Manoeuvres
|
148,330
|
152,376
|
586,059
|
555,227
|
Special Operations
|
11,194
|
13,212
|
44,618
|
48,182
|
Ship Agency
|
9,241
|
9,950
|
36,487
|
36,333
|
Total
|
168,765
|
175,538
|
667,164
|
639,742
|
Port Terminals
|
|
|
|
|
Container Handling
|
92,341
|
97,627
|
364,383
|
356,401
|
Warehousing
|
33,545
|
43,995
|
132,356
|
160,754
|
Ancillary services
|
21,607
|
24,432
|
85,377
|
89,119
|
O&G Support Base
|
19,357
|
20,813
|
75,944
|
75,896
|
Other services
|
20,317
|
16,920
|
80,257
|
62,121
|
Total
|
187,167
|
203,787
|
738,317
|
744,291
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics
|
45,691
|
56,908
|
179,235
|
207,525
|
Total
|
45,691
|
56,908
|
179,235
|
207,525
|
Shipyard
|
|
|
|
|
Ship construction contracts
|
-
|
14,038
|
-
|
50,104
|
Repairs / dry-docking
|
4,505
|
9,939
|
17,510
|
35,808
|
Total
|
4,505
|
23,977
|
17,510
|
85,912
|
Non-Segmented activities
|
|
|
|
|
Other services
|
-
|
(14)
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
-
|
(14)
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
406,128
|
460,196
|
1,602,226
|
1,677,470
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Timing of revenue recognition
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
401,623
|
436,219
|
1,584,716
|
1,591,558
|
Over time
|
4,505
|
23,977
|
17,510
|
85,912
|
Total
|
|
406,128
|
460,196
|
1,602,226
|
1,677,470
34
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
-
Contract balance
Trade receivables are generally received within 30 days. The carrying amount of operational trade receivables at the end of reporting period was US$47.2 million (R$190.1 million) (2018 US$57.6 million (R$223.3 million)). These amounts including US$12.4 million (R$49.8 million) (2018: US$15.3 million (R$59.2 million)) of contract assets (unbilled accounts receivables). Details are disclosed in Note 16.
The balance of construction contracts is presented in Note 20. All contract liabilities were recognised as revenue throughout the year.
There are no other contract assets and liabilities recognised for the years presented.
-
Performance obligations
Information about the Group´s performance obligation is summarised below:
|
|
When performance obligation
|
Performance obligation
|
is typically satisfied
|
Towage and shipping agency services
|
|
Harbour Manoeuvres
|
At a point in time
|
Special Operations
|
At a point in time
|
Ship Agency
|
At a point in time
|
Container terminals offshore support bases
|
|
Container handling
|
At a point in time
|
Warehousing
|
At a point in time
|
Ancillary services
|
At a point in time
|
Offshore support base
|
At a point in time
|
Other services
|
At a point in time
|
Logistics
|
|
Logistics
|
At a point in time
|
Shipyard
|
|
Ship construction contracts
|
Over time
|
Technical assistance / dry-docking
|
Over time
The majority of Group´s performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time, upon delivery of the service, and payment is generally due within 30 days upon completion of services.
The performance obligation of ship construction contracts is satisfied over time and the revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of transactions contracted has been performed.
There are no significant judgements on both scenarios of performance obligations.
35
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
5. Employee charges and benefits expenses
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Salaries and benefits
|
(110,135)
|
(118,451)
|
(434,272)
|
(429,854)
|
Payroll taxes
|
(28,056)
|
(24,426)
|
(110,584)
|
(90,584)
|
Pension costs
|
(725)
|
(1,057)
|
(2,806)
|
(3,842)
|
Long-term incentive plan
|
(370)
|
(1,303)
|
(1,453)
|
(4,750)
|
Total
|
(139,286)
|
(145,237)
|
(549,115)
|
(529,030)
6. Service costs and rentals
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Service cost
|
(26,884)
|
(27,422)
|
(106,386)
|
(99,839)
|
Tug rents (1)
|
(15,268)
|
(16,938)
|
(60,426)
|
(61,428)
|
Freight
|
(10,868)
|
(14,066)
|
(42,642)
|
(51,643)
|
Port expenses
|
(9,013)
|
(9,676)
|
(35,677)
|
(35,422)
|
Vessel rents (3)
|
(1,777)
|
(4,141)
|
(6,988)
|
(15,023)
|
Equipment rents (1)
|
(941)
|
(1,484)
|
(3,715)
|
(5,462)
|
Container minimum contractual movement (2)
|
(445)
|
(9,562)
|
(1,574)
|
(34,787)
|
Buildings rents (1)
|
(220)
|
(7,335)
|
(870)
|
(26,599)
|
Vehicle rents (1)
|
(195)
|
(848)
|
(758)
|
(3,088)
|
Terminal rentals (1)
|
(136)
|
(2,375)
|
(478)
|
(8,711)
|
Total
|
(65,747)
|
(93,847)
|
(259,514)
|
(342,002)
As of 1 January 2019, due to the application of IFRS 16, the amounts of rental expenses are related to:
-
Expenses relating to short-term leases and low-value assets.
-
Expenses relating to container movements, which exceeds the minimum contractual movements.
-
Expenses relating to the quantity of vessel trips with variable elements.
36
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
7. Finance income and finance costs
Interest on investments Exchange gain on investments Other interest income
Total finance income
Interest on bank loans
Exchange loss on loans
Total bank and investment costs
Other interest
Total finance costs
Interest on lease liabilities
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
1,733
|
3,473
|
6,767
|
12,499
|
820
|
1,183
|
3,424
|
4,588
|
4,312
|
587
|
17,286
|
2,098
|
6,865
|
5,243
|
27,477
|
19,185
|
(10,813)
|
(12,300)
|
(42,643)
|
(44,956)
|
(778)
|
(10,009)
|
(3,585)
|
(36,604)
|
(11,591)
|
(22,309)
|
(46,228)
|
(81,560)
|
(233)
|
(579)
|
(822)
|
(2,045)
|
(11,824)
|
(22,888)
|
(47,050)
|
(83,605)
|
(15,912)
|
(63)
|
(62,809)
|
(224)
|
(1,454)
|
(9,990)
|
(6,145)
|
(36,656)
|
|
|
|
|
8. Income tax expense
Income tax recognised in profit or loss:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Brazilian taxation
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
(16,734)
|
(20,764)
|
(67,186)
|
(78,584)
|
Social contribution
|
(6,155)
|
(8,270)
|
(24,833)
|
(31,241)
|
Total Brazilian current tax
|
(22,889)
|
(29,034)
|
(92,019)
|
(109,825)
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
|
|
Total deferred tax
|
1,408
|
2,601
|
6,604
|
9,793
|
Total income tax expense
|
(21,481)
|
(26,433)
|
(85,415)
|
(100,032)
Brazilian income tax is calculated at 25% of the taxable profit for the period. Brazilian social contribution taxes are calculated at 9% of the taxable profit for the period.
37
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The income tax expense for the year can be reconciled to the accounting profit as follows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Profit before tax
|
53,393
|
72,681
|
206,830
|
264,574
|
Tax at the standard Brazilian tax rate (34%)
|
(18,154)
|
(24,712)
|
(70,322)
|
(89,955)
|
Utilization of net operating losses
|
506
|
4,839
|
2,096
|
16,991
|
Amortisation of goodwill
|
-
|
1,093
|
-
|
3,844
|
Exchange variance on loans
|
804
|
10,988
|
4,172
|
39,678
|
Tax effect of share of results of joint ventures
|
192
|
(1,381)
|
785
|
(5,151)
|
Tax effect of foreign exchange gain or loss on monetary items
|
(494)
|
(3,397)
|
(2,089)
|
(12,463)
|
Effect of different tax rates in other jurisdictions
|
(210)
|
(137)
|
(837)
|
(493)
|
Retranslation of non-current asset valuation
|
592
|
(9,826)
|
1,073
|
(35,031)
|
Share option scheme
|
(126)
|
(443)
|
(494)
|
(1,615)
|
Non-deductible expenses
|
(1,701)
|
(952)
|
(6,666)
|
(3,365)
|
Net operating losses of the year
|
(1,712)
|
(1,336)
|
(6,851)
|
(4,742)
|
Leasing
|
133
|
(730)
|
525
|
(2,389)
|
Impairment Brasco
|
(1,438)
|
-
|
(5,908)
|
-
|
Prior year adjustments
|
(1,677)
|
-
|
(6,865)
|
-
|
Termination of tax litigation
|
126
|
(35)
|
493
|
(76)
|
Others
|
1,678
|
(404)
|
5,473
|
(5,265)
|
Income tax expense
|
(21,481)
|
(26,433)
|
(85,415)
|
(100,032)
9. Deferred taxes
The following deferred tax assets and liabilities were recognised by the Group during the current and prior reporting years:
|
|
|
Unrealised
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Tax
|
foreign
|
Other
|
monetary
|
|
|
depreciation
|
exchange
|
taxes
|
items
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
At 1 January 2018
|
(38,108)
|
26,684
|
33,473
|
(44,941)
|
(22,892)
|
Charge (credit) to income
|
(6,218)
|
10,137
|
8,508
|
(9,826)
|
2,601
|
Compensation of tax losses
|
-
|
-
|
(1,679)
|
-
|
(1,679)
|
Exchange differences
|
5,998
|
(4,647)
|
(1,181)
|
-
|
170
|
At 31 December 2018
|
(38,328)
|
32,174
|
39,121
|
(54,767)
|
(21,800)
|
Charge (credit) to income
|
(587)
|
(1,978)
|
3,381
|
592
|
1,408
|
Exchange differences
|
1,641
|
(817)
|
(594)
|
-
|
230
|
At 31 December 2019
|
(37,274)
|
29,379
|
41,908
|
(54,175)
|
(20,162)
38
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
At 1 January 2018 Charge (credit) to income Compensation of tax losses Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2018
Charge (credit) to income Translation adjustment to real
At 31 December 2019
|
|
Unrealised
|
|
Non-
|
|
Tax
|
foreign
|
Other
|
monetary
|
|
depreciation
|
exchange
|
taxes
|
items
|
Total
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
(126,071)
|
88,272
|
99,171
|
(137,099)
|
(75,727)
|
(22,453)
|
36,399
|
30,878
|
(35,031)
|
9,793
|
-
|
-
|
(5,580)
|
-
|
(5,580)
|
-
|
-
|
11,405
|
(24,362)
|
(12,957)
|
(148,524)
|
124,671
|
135,874
|
(196,492)
|
(84,471)
|
(1,725)
|
(6,251)
|
13,507
|
1,073
|
6,604
|
-
|
-
|
2,890
|
(6,292)
|
(3,402)
|
(150,249)
|
118,420
|
152,271
|
(201,711)
|
(81,269)
Certain tax assets and liabilities have been offset on an entity-by-entity basis. After offset, deferred tax balances are disclosed in the balance sheet as follows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
(52,036)
|
(50,023)
|
(209,742)
|
(193,829)
|
Deferred tax assets
|
31,874
|
28,223
|
128,473
|
109,358
|
Total
|
(20,162)
|
(21,800)
|
(81,269)
|
(84,471)
Deferred taxes over Net Operating Losses
At the end of the reporting period, the Group has a US$64.1 million (R$258.4 million) (2018: US$46.2 million (R$179.2 million)) balance of tax losses to carry forward available to be utilised against future taxable profits.
Brazil has no tax consolidation rules, and it applies ring fencing on a legal entity basis in determining the utilisation of net operating losses (NOL) to carryforward.
Out of US$21.3 million (R$86.0 million) (2018: US$15.5 million (R$60.0 million)) total deferred tax assets
from net operating losses, US$15.1 million (R$60.7 million) (2018: US$11.1 million (R$43.2 million)) was recognised for accounting purposes at the end of reporting period and is expected to be utilised against the cash-generating entities future taxable profits.
Deferred taxes over non-monetary items
As disclosed in Note 2 ("Basis of Preparation"), under the IAS 21 the US dollar is the functional currency for the Company, and non-monetary items are re-measured using historical exchange rates. Changes in exchange rates and indexing for tax purposes will create differences between the Brazilian Reais cost of those items (tax basis) and the equivalent US dollar amount.
The deferred tax liability or asset for those differences are recognised to neutralise the effect of changes in exchange rates on non-monetary items that were measured at historical BRL/USD versus the exchange rates at the period close.
39
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
10. Goodwill
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Cost and carrying amount attributed to:
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore support bases
|
-
|
13,307
|
-
|
51,561
|
Rio Grande container terminal
|
11,609
|
11,728
|
46,794
|
45,444
|
Salvador container terminal
|
2,480
|
2,480
|
9,998
|
9,610
|
Total
|
14,089
|
27,515
|
56,792
|
106,615
The goodwill associated with each cash-generating unit "CGU" (Brasco, Tecon Salvador and Tecon Rio Grande) is attributed to the Maritime services segment. The movement in goodwill balances in the year is due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US Dollar and the impairment of Brasco carrying amount referred below.
Each CGU is assessed for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The carrying value of goodwill has been assessed with reference to its value in use reflecting the projected discounted cash flows of each CGU to which goodwill has been allocated.
Salvador and Rio Grande container terminal
The cash flows of these CGUs are derived from the most recent financial budget for which its estimate life is the remaining period of the concessions.
The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador are driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity.
The estimated average growth rate used does not exceed the historical average for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador 1% (2018: 1%), while the discount rate used was 9.3% (2018: 10.5%). The growth rates reflect the products, industries and country in which the businesses operate.
Having completed the annual impairment test, the level of headroom for each of these business units is significant and no reasonable change in any of the forecast assumptions would give rise to any impairment.
Offshore support bases
The cash-flows are based on ten-year cash flow projection plus terminal value. Future cash flows are derived from the most recent financial budget. The period of the cash flows has been determined in excess of 5 years to reflect the longer cycle period of the oil and gas industry.
The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Brasco are driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy and demand from the Brazilian offshore oil & gas industry production, until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital
40
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity and a growth rate that don't exceed past performance.
The discount rate applied to the cash flow projections is 14.5% (2018: 10.5%) and cash flows beyond the ten-
year period are extrapolated using a 1.0% terminal growth rate and 4.0% inflation (2018: 4.9%).
It was concluded that carrying value of Brasco's assets of US$83.6 million (R$337.2 million) exceeded the value in use of US$70.4 million (R$283.7 million). As a result of this analysis, an impairment charge of US$13.3 million (R$53.5 million) has been recognised in the current year, of which US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) against Goodwill and the remaining against other intangible assets. The impairment charge is recorded within a separate line item in the statement of profit or loss. The reason for the impairment charge arising in the year was an increase in the discount rate applied to the cash flows.
Key assumptions used in the value in use calculations and sensitivity to changes in assumptions The calculation of value in use for Brasco unit is most sensitive to the following assumptions:
-
Growth rate
-
Discount rate
-
Inflation rate
Growth rate - Growth rate is determined based on management's best estimates using data from Petroleum National Agency (ANP), Energy Research Agency (EPE, subordinated to Ministry of Energy), Oil Companies' releases and specialised industry reports. The business is expected to contract in 2020 due to market demand and recover in subsequent years. Decrease in demand can lead to a decrease in growth rate. A decrease in the growth by 1% would result in a further impairment of US$5.0 million (R$20.0 million). An increase in the growth by 1% would result in a reversal of the impairment recorded in other intangible assets of US$0.5 million (R$2.0 million).
Discount rate - discount rate represents the current market assessment of the risks specific to the CGU, taking into consideration the time value of money and individual risks of the underlying assets that have not been incorporated in the cash flow estimates. The discount rate calculation is based on the specific circumstances of the CGU and its operating segments and is a weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The WACC takes into account both debt and equity. The cost of equity is derived from the expected return on investment by the potential investors. The cost of debt is based on an assessment of the interest-bearing borrowings the CGU is able to borrow in the market. Segment-specific risk is incorporated by applying individual beta factors. The beta factors are evaluated annually based on publicly available market data.
A rise in the pre-tax discount rate to (i.e., +0.5%) would result in a further impairment of US$5.2 million (R$21.0 million). A decrease in the discount rate by -0.5% would result in a reversal of the impairment recorded in other intangible assets of US$0.5 million (R$2.0 million).
Inflation rate - rate is based on published market data available at the time of the assessment. Management recognises that the volatility in the Brazilian market and its impact in the inflation rates of the country can have a significant impact on the model. A reduction by 0.5% in the inflation rate would result in a further impairment of US$6.0 million (R$24.0 million). An increase in the inflation rate by 0.5% would result in a reversal of the impairment recorded in other intangible assets of US$0.5 million (R$2.0 million).
41
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
11. Other intangible assets
|
|
Applications and
|
|
|
|
|
software
|
Lease Right
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
42,897
|
25,418
|
75
|
68,390
|
Additions
|
2,033
|
-
|
-
|
2,033
|
Disposals
|
(553)
|
-
|
-
|
(553)
|
Exchange differences
|
(2,028)
|
(3,694)
|
(11)
|
(5,733)
|
At 31 December 2018
|
42,349
|
21,724
|
64
|
64,137
|
Additions
|
1,545
|
-
|
-
|
1,545
|
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
|
(72)
|
-
|
-
|
(72)
|
Impairment - constitution
|
-
|
(488)
|
-
|
(488)
|
Disposals
|
(927)
|
(422)
|
(1)
|
(1,350)
|
Exchange differences
|
(475)
|
(841)
|
(2)
|
(1,318)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
42,420
|
19,973
|
61
|
62,454
|
Accumulated amortisation
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
30,372
|
7,426
|
-
|
37,798
|
Charge for the year
|
2,784
|
637
|
-
|
3,421
|
Disposals
|
(551)
|
-
|
-
|
(551)
|
Exchange differences
|
(897)
|
(1,102)
|
-
|
(1,999)
|
At 31 December 2018
|
31,708
|
6,961
|
-
|
38,669
|
Charge for the year
|
2,822
|
558
|
-
|
3,380
|
Disposals
|
(926)
|
(422)
|
-
|
(1,348)
|
Exchange differences
|
(278)
|
(281)
|
-
|
(559)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
33,326
|
6,816
|
-
|
40,142
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
9,094
|
13,157
|
61
|
22,312
|
31 December 2018
|
10,641
|
14,763
|
64
|
25,468
42
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
Applications and
|
|
|
|
|
software
|
Lease Right
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
141,904
|
84,083
|
246
|
226,233
|
Additions
|
7,420
|
-
|
-
|
7,420
|
Disposals
|
(2,154)
|
-
|
-
|
(2,154)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of translation
|
|
|
|
|
into Brazilian Real
|
16,925
|
92
|
1
|
17,018
|
At 31 December 2018
|
164,095
|
84,175
|
247
|
248,517
|
Additions
|
6,215
|
-
|
-
|
6,215
|
Transfers to property, plant and equipment
|
(215)
|
-
|
-
|
(215)
|
Impairment - constitution
|
-
|
(1,969)
|
-
|
(1,969)
|
Disposals
|
(3,838)
|
(1,724)
|
(3)
|
(5,565)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of translation
|
|
|
|
|
into Brazilian Real
|
4,727
|
25
|
-
|
4,752
|
At 31 December 2019
|
170,984
|
80,507
|
244
|
251,735
|
Accumulated amortisation
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
100,469
|
24,566
|
-
|
125,035
|
Charge for the year
|
10,189
|
2,312
|
-
|
12,501
|
Disposals
|
(2,150)
|
-
|
-
|
(2,150)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of translation
|
|
|
|
|
into Brazilian Real
|
14,356
|
92
|
-
|
14,448
|
At 31 December 2018
|
122,864
|
26,970
|
-
|
149,834
|
Charge for the year
|
11,131
|
2,200
|
-
|
13,331
|
Disposals
|
(3,834)
|
(1,724)
|
-
|
(5,558)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of translation
|
|
|
|
|
into Brazilian Real
|
4,168
|
25
|
-
|
4,193
|
At 31 December 2019
|
134,329
|
27,471
|
-
|
161,800
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
36,655
|
53,036
|
244
|
89,935
|
31 December 2018
|
41,231
|
57,205
|
247
|
98,683
The impairment charge in the year refers to the impairment of Brasco's assets as described in note 10.
43
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
12. Lease arrangements 12.1. Right-of-use
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicles,
|
|
|
|
Operational
|
|
|
plant and
|
Finance
|
|
Right-of-use by class of asset
|
assets
|
Vessels
|
Buildings
|
equipment
|
Leases
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Cost or valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
178,841
|
4,525
|
6,714
|
4,053
|
-
|
194,133
|
Contractual amendments
|
14,748
|
173
|
(218)
|
(269)
|
-
|
14,434
|
Additions
|
-
|
-
|
65
|
161
|
-
|
226
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,798
|
9,798
|
Terminated contracts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(144)
|
(318)
|
(462)
|
Exchange differences
|
(7,563)
|
(217)
|
(112)
|
(161)
|
(417)
|
(8,470)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
186,026
|
4,481
|
6,449
|
3,640
|
9,063
|
209,659
|
Accumulated amortisations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Charge for the year
|
8,422
|
2,321
|
1,473
|
959
|
367
|
13,542
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,969
|
7,969
|
Terminated contracts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(22)
|
(309)
|
(331)
|
Exchange differences
|
(153)
|
(45)
|
(4)
|
(22)
|
(308)
|
(532)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
8,269
|
2,276
|
1,469
|
915
|
7,719
|
20,648
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
177,757
|
2,205
|
4,980
|
2,725
|
1,344
|
189,011
|
1 January 2019
|
178,841
|
4,525
|
6,714
|
4,053
|
-
|
194,133
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicles,
|
|
|
|
Operational
|
|
|
plant and
|
Finance
|
|
Right-of-use by class of asset
|
assets
|
Vessels
|
Buildings
|
equipment
|
Leases
|
Total
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Cost or valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
692,975
|
17,533
|
26,016
|
15,701
|
-
|
752,225
|
Contractual amendments
|
56,503
|
530
|
(852)
|
(1,055)
|
-
|
55,126
|
Additions
|
-
|
-
|
258
|
613
|
-
|
871
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37,967
|
37,967
|
Terminated contracts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(797)
|
(1,231)
|
(2,028)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation into Brazilian Real
|
337
|
-
|
471
|
212
|
(210)
|
810
|
At 31 December 2019
|
749,815
|
18,063
|
25,893
|
14,674
|
36,526
|
844,971
|
Accumulated amortisations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Charge for the year
|
33,329
|
9,173
|
5,820
|
3,785
|
1,444
|
53,551
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30,878
|
30,878
|
Terminated contracts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(138)
|
(1,196)
|
(1,334)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation into Brazilian Real
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
44
|
(17)
|
29
|
At 31 December 2019
|
33,330
|
9,173
|
5,821
|
3,691
|
31,109
|
83,124
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
716,485
|
8,890
|
20,072
|
10,983
|
5,417
|
761,847
|
1 January 2019
|
692,975
|
17,533
|
26,016
|
15,701
|
-
|
752,225
Operational assets
The main lease commitments for operational assets are described below:
The Rio Grande container terminal
The Rio Grande container terminal lease was signed on 3 February 1997 for a period of 25 years renewable for a further 25 and, in view of the compliance with the contractual requirements and advanced investments in the expansion works of the terminal, construction of a third berth of docking and of the annual volume handled together with other considerations, the Rio Grande container terminal was granted the right to renew of the lease as set forth in the first amendment signed on 7 March 2006.
Among the commitments set forth in the Lease Agreement and its Addendum, the following are highlighted:
-
Monthly payment for facilities and leased areas;
-
Payment by container moved, with a commitment for minimum contractual movement (MMC);
-
Pay per tonne in general cargo handling and unloading.
Salvador container terminal
Tecon Salvador S.A. has the right to lease and operate the Container Terminal and the Heavy and Unitized Cargo Terminal (Liaison Quay) in the Port of Salvador for 25 years renewed in 2016 for a further 25 years.
The total lease term of 50 years, until March 2050, is provided in the Second Addendum to the Rental Agreement. This addendum provides for the expansion of the lease area through the completing minimum investments.
As a result of the lease agreement with CODEBA, the Company has the following commitments:
-
Payment of monthly instalments readjusted for the minimum periodicity established in the contract;
-
Payment for the lease of the existing area and the area added under the terms of the second contractual addendum;
-
Payment of minimum contractual movement - MMC.
Wilson Sons Estaleiros
Wilson Sons Estaleiros lease commitments mainly refer to a 60-year lease right of its operational asset (30 years, renewable for a further period of 30 years, under Group's solely option). Management intention is to exercise its renewal option.
Offshore support bases
Offshore support base lease commitments mainly refer to a 30-year lease right to operate an in sheltered area at Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with privileged location to service the Campos and Santos oil producing basins.
Logistics
Logistics lease commitments mainly refer to the bonded terminals and distribution centres located in Santo André and Suape with terms between eighteen and twenty-four years.
Vessels
Chartering of vessels for maritime transport between port terminals.
The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities.
Buildings
The Group has lease commitments for its headquarters, branches and commercial offices in several Brazilian cities.
Vehicles, plant and equipment
Rental contracts mainly refer to forklifts and other operating equipment. Rental of vehicles for operational, commercial and administrative activities.
Finance Leases
Lease contracts previously classified under IAS 17 and substantially represented by Machines and Equipment.
12.2. Lease liabilities
|
Lease liabilities by class of asset
|
Discount Rate
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
Operational assets
|
8.75% - 9.33%
|
183,895
|
741,227
|
Buildings
|
8.75% - 8.88%
|
5,072
|
20,443
|
Vehicles, plant and equipment
|
8.88% - 11.86%
|
2,827
|
11,393
|
Vessels
|
9.25%
|
2,294
|
9,246
|
Finance leases
|
8.80%
|
60
|
243
|
Total
|
|
194,148
|
782,552
|
Total current
|
|
21,938
|
88,426
|
Total non-current
|
|
172,210
|
694,126
The breakdown of lease libilities by maturity is as follows:
|
Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flows
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
Within one year
|
22,918
|
92,374
|
In the second year
|
20,456
|
82,451
|
In the third to fifth years (inclusive)
|
60,954
|
245,687
|
After five years
|
371,236
|
1,496,339
|
Total undiscounted lease liabilities
|
475,564
|
1,916,851
|
Adjustment to present value
|
(281,416)
|
(1,134,299)
|
Total lease liabilities
|
194,148
|
782,552
Inflation adjustment of the lease liabilities
The table below presents the lease liabilities balance considering the projected future inflation in the discounted payment flows. For the purposes of this calculation, all other assumptions were maintained.
|
|
|
01/01/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
01/01/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Actual flow
|
518,353
|
475,564
|
2,008,516
|
1,916,851
|
Lease liabilities
|
(324,220)
|
(281,416)
|
(1,256,291)
|
(1,134,299)
|
Embedded interest
|
194,133
|
194,148
|
752,225
|
782,552
|
|
|
01/01/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
01/01/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Inflated flow
|
550,181
|
506,078
|
2,131,843
|
2,039,847
|
Lease liabilities
|
(334,973)
|
(304,730)
|
(1,297,954)
|
(1,228,275)
|
Embedded interest
|
|
215,208
|
201,348
|
833,889
|
811,572
12.3. Amounts recognised in profit or loss
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
Amortisation of Right-of-use
|
(13,542)
|
(53,551)
|
Amortisation of PIS and COFINS
|
1,153
|
4,738
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(16,799)
|
(66,452)
|
Interest PIS and COFINS
|
887
|
3,643
|
Variable lease payments not included in the measurement of lease liabilities (1) (2)
|
(2,222)
|
(8,562)
|
Expenses relating to short-term leases
|
(15,852)
|
(62,654)
|
Expenses relating to low-value assets
|
(908)
|
(3,593)
-
The amounts refers to payments, which exceeded the minimum forecast volumes of the Rio Grande container terminal and Salvador container terminals.
-
The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities.
The Group is not able to estimate the future cash outflows to variable lease payments due to operational, economics and exchange aspects.
12.4. Amounts recognised in the statement of cash flows
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
Low-value leases paid
|
(908)
|
(3,593)
|
Amortisation - lease liability
|
(6,424)
|
(25,413)
|
Interest paid - lease liability
|
(16,806)
|
(66,482)
|
Variable lease payments paid
|
(2,222)
|
(8,562)
|
Short-term leases paid
|
(15,852)
|
(62,654)
|
Total
|
(42,212)
|
(166,704)
13. Property, plant and equipment
|
|
Land and
|
|
Vehicles, plant
|
Assets under
|
|
|
buildings
|
Vessels
|
and equipment
|
construction
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Cost or valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
301,306
|
462,105
|
259,507
|
2,760
|
1,025,678
|
Additions
|
16,827
|
12,620
|
8,856
|
21,370
|
59,673
|
Transfers
|
1,163
|
13,997
|
(1,163)
|
(13,997)
|
-
|
Disposals
|
(1,781)
|
-
|
(2,854)
|
-
|
(4,635)
|
Exchange differences
|
(35,009)
|
-
|
(33,782)
|
-
|
(68,791)
|
At 31 December 2018
|
282,506
|
488,722
|
230,564
|
10,133
|
1,011,925
|
Additions
|
40,320
|
14,450
|
27,325
|
5,842
|
87,937
|
Transfers
|
212
|
15,712
|
(241)
|
(15,683)
|
-
|
Transfers to right-of-use
|
-
|
-
|
(9,798)
|
-
|
(9,798)
|
Transfers from intangible assets
|
(11)
|
(22)
|
105
|
-
|
72
|
Disposals
|
(294)
|
(2,501)
|
(9,067)
|
-
|
(11,862)
|
Exchange differences
|
(9,301)
|
-
|
(7,662)
|
-
|
(16,963)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
313,432
|
516,361
|
231,226
|
292
|
1,061,311
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
91,919
|
167,158
|
131,723
|
-
|
390,800
|
Charge for the year
|
8,589
|
25,499
|
18,666
|
-
|
52,754
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
-
|
163
|
-
|
-
|
163
|
Disposals
|
(1,405)
|
-
|
(3,409)
|
-
|
(4,814)
|
Exchange differences
|
(11,968)
|
-
|
(17,461)
|
-
|
(29,429)
|
At 31 December 2018
|
87,135
|
192,820
|
129,519
|
-
|
409,474
|
Charge for the year
|
8,018
|
26,741
|
15,594
|
-
|
50,353
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
-
|
128
|
-
|
-
|
128
|
Transfers to right-of-use
|
-
|
-
|
(7,969)
|
-
|
(7,969)
|
Disposals
|
(234)
|
(2,320)
|
(8,195)
|
-
|
(10,749)
|
Exchange differences
|
(2,974)
|
-
|
(4,001)
|
-
|
(6,975)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
91,945
|
217,369
|
124,948
|
-
|
434,262
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
221,487
|
298,992
|
106,278
|
292
|
627,049
|
31 December 2018
|
195,371
|
295,902
|
101,045
|
10,133
|
602,451
|
|
Land and
|
|
Vehicles, plant
|
Assets under
|
|
|
buildings
|
Vessels
|
and equipment
|
construction
|
Total
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Cost or valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
996,722
|
1,528,643
|
858,448
|
9,129
|
3,392,942
|
Additions
|
64,363
|
44,791
|
32,321
|
78,888
|
220,363
|
Transfers
|
4,555
|
52,636
|
(4,586)
|
(52,605)
|
-
|
Disposals
|
(6,624)
|
-
|
(10,129)
|
-
|
(16,753)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation into Brazilian Real
|
35,640
|
267,625
|
17,338
|
3,853
|
324,456
|
At 31 December 2018
|
1,094,656
|
1,893,695
|
893,392
|
39,265
|
3,921,008
|
Additions
|
159,292
|
56,478
|
107,429
|
22,722
|
345,921
|
Transfers
|
850
|
59,372
|
(952)
|
(59,270)
|
-
|
Transfers to right-of-use
|
|
|
(37,967)
|
|
(37,967)
|
Transfers from intangible assets
|
(40)
|
(89)
|
344
|
|
215
|
Disposals
|
(1,196)
|
(10,306)
|
(35,607)
|
-
|
(47,109)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation into Brazilian Real
|
9,791
|
82,147
|
5,360
|
(1,540)
|
95,758
|
At 31 December 2019
|
1,263,353
|
2,081,297
|
931,999
|
1,177
|
4,277,826
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
304,067
|
552,958
|
435,741
|
-
|
1,292,766
|
Charge for the year
|
31,251
|
93,147
|
67,945
|
-
|
192,343
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
-
|
615
|
-
|
-
|
615
|
Disposals
|
(5,193)
|
-
|
(12,577)
|
-
|
(17,770)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation into Brazilian Real
|
7,506
|
100,417
|
10,754
|
-
|
118,677
|
At 31 December 2018
|
337,631
|
747,137
|
501,863
|
-
|
1,586,631
|
Charge for the year
|
31,587
|
105,693
|
61,349
|
-
|
198,629
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
-
|
484
|
-
|
-
|
484
|
Transfers to right-of-use
|
-
|
-
|
(30,877)
|
-
|
(30,877)
|
Disposals
|
(954)
|
(9,561)
|
(32,227)
|
-
|
(42,742)
|
Foreign currency effect in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation into Brazilian Real
|
2,343
|
32,390
|
3,522
|
-
|
38,255
|
At 31 December 2019
|
370,607
|
876,143
|
503,630
|
-
|
1,750,380
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
892,746
|
1,205,154
|
428,369
|
1,177
|
2,527,446
|
31 December 2018
|
757,025
|
1,146,558
|
391,529
|
39,265
|
2,334,377
Land and buildings with a net carrying amount of US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million) (2018: US$0.2 million (R$0.6
million)) and plant and equipment with a net carrying amount of US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million) (2018: US$0.2 million (R$0.8 million)) have been pledged as collateral for various tax lawsuits.
The Group has pledged assets with a carrying amount of approximately US$269.3 million (R$670.3 million) (2018: US$293.8 million (R$733.0 million)) to secure loans granted to the Group.
The amount of borrowing costs capitalised in 2019 is US$2.3 million (R$7.4 million) (2018: US$0.1 million (R$0.4 million)), at an average interest rate of 2.85%.
On 31 December 2019, the Group had contractual commitments to suppliers for the acquisition and construction of property, plant and equipment amounting to US$3.0 million (R$12.2 million) (2018: US$52.1 million (R$201.7 million)). The amount mainly refers to investments in The Salvador container terminal with some smaller amounts related to the Rio Grande container terminal and Offshore support bases.
14. Inventories
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Operating materials
|
9,228
|
8,906
|
37,196
|
34,509
|
Raw materials for construction contracts (external customers)
|
1,279
|
1,969
|
5,155
|
7,629
|
Total
|
10,507
|
10,875
|
42,351
|
42,138
15. Recoverable taxes
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
PIS and COFINS recoverable
|
18,467
|
17,306
|
74,438
|
67,060
|
FUNDAF recoverable
|
4,578
|
3,828
|
18,452
|
14,831
|
Judiciary bond recoverable
|
2,698
|
3,681
|
10,874
|
14,263
|
Other recoverable taxes
|
758
|
788
|
3,053
|
3,053
|
Total recoverable taxes non-current
|
26,501
|
25,603
|
106,817
|
99,207
|
PIS and COFINS recoverable
|
11,764
|
12,993
|
47,415
|
50,343
|
Income tax and social contribution recoverable
|
7,877
|
5,718
|
31,749
|
22,158
|
FUNDAF recoverable
|
1,954
|
2,819
|
7,876
|
10,923
|
Judiciary bond recoverable
|
1,911
|
-
|
7,702
|
-
|
ISS recoverable
|
1,264
|
1,303
|
5,093
|
5,050
|
INSS recoverable
|
238
|
409
|
960
|
1,584
|
Other recoverable taxes
|
39
|
41
|
161
|
160
|
Total recoverable taxes current
|
25,047
|
23,283
|
100,956
|
90,218
|
Total
|
51,548
|
48,886
|
207,773
|
189,425
As a matter of routine, the Group reviews taxes and levies impacting its business to ensure that payments are accurately made. In the event that tax credits arise, the Group intends to use them in future years within their legal term. If the Company does not utilise the tax credit within their legal term, a reimbursement of such amounts will be requested from the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service ("Receita Federal do Brasil").
50
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
16. Operational and other trade receivables
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Other trade receivables
|
354
|
483
|
1,427
|
1,872
|
Total other non-current trade receivables
|
354
|
483
|
1,427
|
1,872
|
Receivable for services rendered
|
47,991
|
59,117
|
193,438
|
229,064
|
Allowance for bad debts
|
(837)
|
(1,490)
|
(3,374)
|
(5,773)
|
Total operational current trade receivables
|
47,154
|
57,627
|
190,064
|
223,291
|
Prepayment
|
6,452
|
10,917
|
26,007
|
42,301
|
Insurance indenisation receivable
|
1,972
|
3,314
|
7,948
|
12,840
|
Employee credits
|
799
|
980
|
3,222
|
3,799
|
Other trade receivables
|
354
|
714
|
1,425
|
2,767
|
Total other current trade receivables
|
9,577
|
15,925
|
38,602
|
61,707
|
Total
|
57,085
|
74,035
|
230,093
|
286,870
|
Total current
|
56,731
|
73,552
|
228,666
|
284,998
|
Total non-current
|
354
|
483
|
1,427
|
1,872
Trade receivables disclosed are classified as financial assets measured at amortised cost.
The aging list of receivables for services rendered is as follows:
|
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Current
|
|
|
37,146
|
45,138
|
149,723
|
174,901
|
Overdue:
|
|
|
|
|
01 to
|
30 days
|
7,641
|
9,325
|
30,799
|
36,128
|
31 to
|
90 days
|
1,434
|
2,405
|
5,781
|
9,318
|
91 to
|
180 days
|
694
|
1,276
|
2,799
|
4,945
|
More than 180 days
|
1,076
|
973
|
4,336
|
3,772
|
Total
|
|
|
47,991
|
59,117
|
193,438
|
229,064
Generally, interest of one percent per month plus a two percent penalty is charged on overdue balances. Allowances for bad debts are recognised as a reduction of receivables and are recognised whenever a loss is identified. As of 1 January 2018, due to the application of IFRS 9, the Group has recognised an allowance for bad debts taking into account an expected credit loss model that involves historical evaluation of effective loss over billing cycles. The period over review is 3.5 years, being renewed every 180 days. The measurement of default rate shall consider the recoverability of receivables and will apply according of payment profile of the debtors. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. The provision matrix is disclosed in Note 26.
Changes in allowance for bad debts are as follows:
At 1 January 2018 Increase in allowance Exchange difference At 31 December 2018
Decrease in allowance Exchange difference
At 31 December 2019
|
US$
|
R$
|
958
|
3,163
|
690
|
2,610
|
(158)
|
-
|
1,490
|
5,773
-
(2,399)
(91)-
8373,374
Management believes that no additional provision is required for the allowance for bad debts.
17. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, bank accounts and short-term investments that are highly liquid and readily convertible to known amounts of cash, and which are subject to an immaterial risk of changes in value.
US dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in time deposits placed with major financial institutions, Real-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in deposit certificates and Brazilian treasury bonds.
Short-term investments
Short-term investments comprise investments with maturity dates of more than 90 days but less than 365 days.
The breakdown of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments is as follows:
Denominated in US dollar:
Short-term investments - Time deposit Exchange funds
Cash and bank
Total
Denominated in Brazilian Real: Fixed income investments Cash and bank
Total
Total
Total cash and cash equivalents Total short-term investments
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
14,077
|
29,110
|
56,740
|
112,794
|
16,292
|
3,191
|
65,666
|
12,366
|
11,666
|
8,579
|
47,027
|
33,241
|
42,035
|
40,880
|
169,433
|
158,401
|
34,739
|
25,580
|
140,020
|
99,118
|
950
|
2,574
|
3,829
|
9,974
|
35,689
|
28,154
|
143,849
|
109,092
|
77,724
|
69,034
|
313,282
|
267,493
|
63,647
|
39,924
|
256,542
|
154,699
|
14,077
|
29,110
|
56,740
|
112,794
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Exclusive investment fund
The Group has investments in an exclusive investment fund managed by Itaú BBA S.A. that is consolidated in this financial information. The fund portfolio is marked to fair value on a daily basis in profit and loss. This fund's financial obligations are limited to service fees to the asset management company employed to execute investment transactions, audit fees and other similar expenses. The fund's investments are highly liquid which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which is subjected to insignificant risk of changes in value.
18. Bank loans
|
|
Interest rate -
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured borrowings
|
% p.a.
|
Business
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
|
2.30% - 3.71%
|
Towage
|
117,919
|
116,975
|
475,296
|
453,254
|
BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
|
2.07% - 4.08%
|
Shipyards
|
28,403
|
31,618
|
114,484
|
122,515
|
BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
|
5.00%
|
Towage
|
2,242
|
3,409
|
9,037
|
13,210
|
BNDES - Real
|
7.33% - 8.44%
|
Container terminals
|
29,793
|
-
|
120,087
|
-
|
BNDES - Real
|
7.18%
|
Offshore support
|
|
|
|
|
bases
|
10,014
|
14,267
|
40,362
|
55,282
|
|
|
BNDES - FMM Real¹
|
9.28%
|
Towage
|
1,064
|
1,250
|
4,288
|
4,843
|
BNDES - Finame Real
|
4.50% - 5.50%
|
Container terminals
|
35
|
150
|
142
|
582
|
Total BNDES
|
|
|
189,470
|
167,669
|
763,696
|
649,686
|
Banco do Brasil - FMM linked to US Dollar¹
|
2.00% - 3.00%
|
Towage
|
79,535
|
85,142
|
320,579
|
329,907
|
Bradesco - NCE - Real
|
5.33% - 5.70%
|
Container terminals
|
50,043
|
-
|
201,710
|
-
|
Itaú - NCE - Real
|
5.88%
|
Container terminals
|
15,930
|
-
|
64,211
|
-
|
Santander - US Dollar
|
3.97%
|
Container terminals
|
-
|
25,523
|
-
|
98,897
|
IFC - US Dollar
|
7.00%
|
Container terminals
|
-
|
21,547
|
-
|
83,490
|
China Construction Bank - US Dollar
|
6.14%
|
Towage
|
-
|
6,364
|
-
|
24,658
|
Eximbank - US Dollar
|
6.22%
|
Container terminals
|
-
|
1,061
|
-
|
4,111
|
Total others
|
|
|
145,508
|
139,637
|
586,500
|
541,063
|
Total
|
|
|
334,978
|
307,306
|
1,350,196
|
1,190,749
-
As agents of the Merchant Marine Fund (Fundo da Marinha Mercante - FMM), Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") and Banco do Brasil ("BB") finance the construction of tugboats and shipyard facilities.
The breakdown of bank overdrafts and loans by maturity is as follows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Within one year
|
36,636
|
60,209
|
147,669
|
233,298
|
In the second year
|
41,492
|
30,504
|
167,243
|
118,197
|
In the third to fifth years (including)
|
106,523
|
79,460
|
429,362
|
307,891
|
After five years
|
150,327
|
137,133
|
605,922
|
531,363
|
Total
|
334,978
|
307,306
|
1,350,196
|
1,190,749
|
Total current
|
36,636
|
60,209
|
147,669
|
233,298
|
Total non-current
|
298,342
|
247,097
|
1,202,527
|
957,451
The analysis of borrowings by currency is as follows:
|
|
|
Real linked
|
US
|
|
|
Real
|
to US Dollars
|
Dollars
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
At 31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
106,879
|
228,099
|
-
|
334,978
|
Total
|
106,879
|
228,099
|
-
|
334,978
|
At 31 December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
15,667
|
237,144
|
54,495
|
307,306
|
Total
|
15,667
|
237,144
|
54,495
|
307,306
|
|
|
Real linked
|
US
|
|
|
Real
|
to US Dollars
|
Dollars
|
Total
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
At 31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
430,800
|
919,396
|
-
|
1,350,196
|
Total
|
430,800
|
919,396
|
-
|
1,350,196
|
At 31 December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
60,707
|
918,886
|
211,156
|
1,190,749
|
Total
|
60,707
|
918,886
|
211,156
|
1,190,749
Loan agreement for civil works
In December 2018, the subsidiary Tecon Salvador S.A. signed a US$67.9 million (R$263.1 million) financing agreement with BNDES, to be used for civil works during the terminal´s expansion. In 2019, part of the debt has already been disbursed (US$29.7 million (R$119.6 million).
Due to the new contract, the loan agreement with IFC was repaid on 30 January 2019.
Guarantees
Loans with BNDES and Banco do Brasil rely on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda or Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. For some contracts, the corporate guarantee is additional to pledge of the respective tug boat or lien on the logistics.
The loan agreement for the Salvador container terminal from International Finance Corporation ("IFC") was guaranteed by the totality of the subsidiaries shares, along with receivables, plant and equipment until its prepayment in full on 30 January 2019.
The loan agreement for both the Salvador and Rio Grande container terminals from Bradesco for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.
The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from the Export-Import Bank of China for equipment acquisition was guaranteed by a standby letter of credit issued by Itaú BBA S.A, which in turn had a pledge on the equipment financed, until its payment in full on 21 January 2019.
The loan agreement from Itau for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.
54
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from Santander for equipment acquisition relied on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda until its prepayment in full on 06 November 2019.
Undrawn credit facilities
At 31 December 2019, the Group had available US$104.3 million (R$420.6 million) (2018: US$116.2 million (R$450.1 million)) of undrawn borrowing facilities.
Fair value
To date, management has not identified or recognised differences in the fair value and the book value of the Group's borrowings as follows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Bank loans
|
|
|
|
|
BNDES
|
189,470
|
167,669
|
763,696
|
649,686
|
Banco do Brasil
|
79,535
|
85,142
|
320,579
|
329,907
|
Bradesco - NCE - Real
|
50,043
|
-
|
201,710
|
-
|
Itaú
|
15,930
|
-
|
64,211
|
-
|
Santander
|
-
|
25,523
|
-
|
98,897
|
IFC
|
-
|
21,547
|
-
|
83,490
|
China Construction Bank
|
-
|
6,364
|
-
|
24,658
|
Eximbank
|
-
|
1,061
|
-
|
4,111
|
Total
|
334,978
|
307,306
|
1,350,196
|
1,190,749
Covenants
Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. ("WSAC") as corporate guarantor has to comply with annual loan covenants for Wilson Sons Estaleiros, Brasco Logística Offshore and Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S/A in respect of loan agreements signed with BNDES.
Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda as corporate guarantor for loan agreements signed with both Bradesco for Tecon Salvador S.A and Tecon Rio Grande, and BNDES for Tecon Salvador S.A has to comply with annual loan covenants including ratios of debt service coverage, net debt ratio over EBITDA and equity over total assets. For the BNDES agreements the Salvador container terminal has to comply with the debt service coverage ratio covenant. The ratios will be determined excluding impacts of IFRS 16.
At 31 December 2019, the Company was in compliance with all clauses in the above mentioned loan contracts.
55
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
19. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks
At 1 January 2018
Increase in provision in the year
Utilisation of provisions
Exchange difference
At 31 December 2018
Increase in provision in the year
Utilisation of provisions
Exchange difference
At 31 December 2019
At 1 January 2018
Increase (decrease) in provision in the year Utilisation of provisions
At 31 December 2018
Increase in provision in the year
Utilisation of provisions
At 31 December 2019
|
Labour claims
|
Tax cases
|
Civil cases
|
Total
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
14,942
|
2,468
|
822
|
18,232
|
3,297
|
754
|
15
|
4,066
|
(2,197)
|
-
|
(14)
|
(2,211)
|
(2,229)
|
(384)
|
(139)
|
(2,752)
|
13,813
|
2,838
|
684
|
17,335
|
1,326
|
322
|
1,445
|
3,093
|
(3,878)
|
(977)
|
(308)
|
(5,163)
|
(557)
|
(73)
|
8
|
(622)
|
10,704
|
2,110
|
1,829
|
14,643
|
Labour claims
|
Tax cases
|
Civil cases
|
Total
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
49,428
|
8,163
|
2,720
|
60,311
|
12,484
|
2,834
|
(20)
|
15,298
|
(8,391)
|
-
|
(50)
|
(8,441)
|
53,521
|
10,997
|
2,650
|
67,168
|
5,224
|
1,287
|
5,909
|
12,420
|
(15,600)
|
(3,778)
|
(1,188)
|
(20,566)
|
43,145
|
8,506
|
7,371
|
59,022
In the ordinary course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the Group's policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance or merit, and to manage such claims through its lawyers.
In addition to the cases for which the Group booked provisions there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$103.6 million (R$417.5 million) (2018: US$120.2 million (R$465.7 million)) with probability of loss estimated by the legal counsels as possible.
The breakdown of possible claims is described as follows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Tax cases
|
78,258
|
86,204
|
315,434
|
334,021
|
Civil cases
|
14,223
|
15,156
|
57,330
|
58,727
|
Labour claims
|
11,108
|
18,839
|
44,775
|
72,997
|
Total
|
103,589
|
120,199
|
417,539
|
465,745
The main probable and possible claims against the Group are described below:
Tax cases - The Group defends against government tax assessments considered inappropriate.
Labour claims - Most claims involve payment of health risks, additional overtime and other allowances.
Civil and environmental cases - Indemnification claims involving material damages, environmental and shipping claims and other contractual disputes.
Procedure for classification of legal liabilities identifies claims as probable, possible or remote, as assessed by the external lawyers:
-
Upon receipt of notices of new judicial lawsuits, external lawyers generally classify the claim as possible, recorded at the total amount involved. Wilson Sons uses the criteria of the estimated value at risk and not the total order value involved in each process.
-
Exceptionally, if there is sufficient knowledge from the beginning that there is very high or very low risk of loss, the lawyer may classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.
-
During the course of the lawsuit and considering, for instance, its first judicial decision, legal precedents, arguments of the claimant, thesis under discussion, applicable laws, documentation for the defense and other variables, the lawyer may re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.
-
When classifying the claim as a probable loss, the lawyer estimates the amount at risk for such claim.
Management are not able to give an indication when the provisions are likely to be utilised as the majority of provisions involve litigations the resolution of which is highly uncertain as to timing.
20. Operational and other trade payables
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Operational trade payables
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
18,567
|
20,890
|
74,838
|
80,947
|
Advance from customers
|
910
|
397
|
3,668
|
1,538
|
Total operational trade payables
|
19,477
|
21,287
|
78,506
|
82,485
|
Other trade payables
|
|
|
|
|
Accruals
|
5,891
|
7,144
|
23,744
|
27,682
|
Other advances
|
864
|
8
|
3,483
|
31
|
Other trade payables
|
235
|
812
|
947
|
3,146
|
Total other trade payables
|
6,990
|
7,964
|
28,174
|
30,859
|
Total
|
26,467
|
29,251
|
106,680
|
113,344
21. Taxes payable
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
INSS payable
|
4,041
|
4,125
|
16,290
|
15,982
|
ISS payable
|
1,853
|
1,956
|
7,468
|
7,581
|
PIS and COFINS payable
|
1,686
|
2,768
|
6,795
|
10,725
|
Income tax payable
|
1,365
|
1,342
|
5,501
|
5,201
|
FGTS payable
|
668
|
643
|
2,693
|
2,492
|
Other payable taxes
|
235
|
381
|
946
|
1,474
|
Total
|
9,848
|
11,215
|
39,693
|
43,455
22. Stock options plan and post-employment benefits
22.1. Stock option plan
The shareholders in special general meeting approved grant of options to eligible participants to be selected by the board on the 8 January 2014 including increase in the authorised capital of the Company through the creation of up to 4,410,927 new shares. The options provide participants with the right to acquire shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDR") in Wilson Sons Limited at a predetermined fixed price not less than the three day average mid price for the days preceding the date of option issuance. The stock option plan is detailed below:
|
|
Original
|
|
Exercise
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Total
|
Options series Grant date
|
vesting date Expiry date
|
price
|
Number
|
Expired
|
Exercised
|
Vested
|
not vested
|
subsisting
|
|
|
|
(R$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 10/01/2014
|
10/01/2017
|
10/01/2024
|
31.23
|
961,653
|
(178,695)
|
(39,039)
|
743,919
|
-
|
743,919
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 10/01/2014
|
10/01/2018
|
10/01/2024
|
31.23
|
961,653
|
(178,695)
|
(39,039)
|
743,919
|
-
|
743,919
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 10/01/2014
|
10/01/2019
|
10/01/2024
|
31.23
|
990,794
|
(184,110)
|
(27,982)
|
778,702
|
-
|
778,702
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 13/11/2014
|
13/11/2017
|
13/11/2024
|
33.98
|
45,870
|
(12,870)
|
(3,630)
|
29,370
|
-
|
29,370
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 13/11/2014
|
13/11/2018
|
13/11/2024
|
33.98
|
45,870
|
(12,870)
|
(3,630)
|
29,370
|
-
|
29,370
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 13/11/2014
|
13/11/2019
|
13/11/2024
|
33.98
|
47,260
|
(13,260)
|
(3,740)
|
30,260
|
-
|
30,260
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 11/08/2016
|
11/08/2019
|
11/08/2026
|
34.03
|
82,500
|
-
|
-
|
82,500
|
-
|
82,500
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 11/08/2016
|
11/08/2020
|
11/08/2026
|
34.03
|
82,500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
82,500
|
82,500
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 11/08/2016
|
11/08/2021
|
11/08/2026
|
34.03
|
85,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85,000
|
85,000
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 15/05/2017
|
15/05/2020
|
15/05/2027
|
38.00
|
20,130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,130
|
20,130
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 15/05/2017
|
15/05/2021
|
15/05/2027
|
38.00
|
20,130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,130
|
20,130
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 15/05/2017
|
15/05/2022
|
15/05/2027
|
38.00
|
20,740
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,740
|
20,740
|
07 ESO - 3 Year 09/11/2017
|
09/11/2020
|
09/11/2027
|
40.33
|
23,760
|
(11,880)
|
-
|
-
|
11,880
|
11,880
|
07 ESO - 4 Year 09/11/2017
|
09/11/2021
|
09/11/2027
|
40.33
|
23,760
|
(11,880)
|
-
|
-
|
11,880
|
11,880
|
07 ESO - 5 Year 09/11/2017
|
09/11/2022
|
09/11/2027
|
40.33
|
24,480
|
(12,240)
|
-
|
-
|
12,240
|
12,240
|
Total
|
|
|
|
3,436,100
|
(616,500)
|
(117,060)
|
2,438,040
|
264,500
|
2,702,540
The options terminate on their expiry date or immediately on the resignation of the director or senior employee, whichever is earlier. Options lapse if not exercised within 6 months of the date that the participant ceases to be employed or hold office within the Group by reason of, among others: injury, disability or retirement; or dismissal without cause.
58
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
Movements during the year
The following table illustrates the number and weighted average exercise prices (WAEP) of, and movements in, share options during the year:
|
|
Number
|
WAEP (R$)
|
Subsisting at 1 January 2018
|
2,779,700
|
31.95
|
Exercised during the year ¹
|
(23,760)
|
31.23
|
Subsisting at 31 December 2018
|
2,755,940
|
31.96
|
Exercised during the year ²
|
(17,400)
|
31.23
|
Expired during the year
|
(36,000)
|
40.33
|
Subsisting at 31 December 2019
|
2,702,540
|
31.85
-
The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$42.80. ² The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$40.87.
The following fair value expense of the grant to be recorded as a liability in the respective accounting periods was determined using a binomial model based on the assumptions detailed below:
|
|
|
|
|
Projected IFRS2
|
|
Projected IFRS2
|
|
|
|
Period commencing
|
fair value expense US$
|
fair value expense R$
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
2,826
|
|
|
7,507
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
3,296
|
|
|
7,848
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
3,409
|
|
|
8,234
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
5,811
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
3,388
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
370
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
206
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
99
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
27
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
13,867
|
|
|
34,970
|
|
|
|
10 January 2014
|
13 November 2014
|
11 August 2016
|
16 May 2017
|
9 November 2017
|
|
Closing share price (in Real)
|
R$30.05
|
R$33.50
|
R$32.15
|
|
R$38.00
|
R$38.01
|
|
Expected volatility
|
28.00%
|
29.75%
|
31.56%
|
|
31.82%
|
31.82%
|
|
Expected life
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
|
10 years
|
10 years
|
|
Risk free rate
|
10.8%
|
12.74%
|
12.03%
|
|
10.17%
|
10.17%
|
|
Expected dividend yield
|
1.7%
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
Expected volatility was determined by calculating the historical volatility of the Company's share price. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted based on management´s best estimate for exercise restrictions and behavioural considerations.
22.2. Post-employment benefits
The Group operates a private medical insurance scheme for its employees which require the eligible employees to pay fixed monthly contributions. In accordance with regulation of the Brazilian law, eligible employees with greater than ten years' service acquire the right to remain in the plan following retirement or termination of employment, generating a post-employment commitment for the Group. Ex-employees remaining in the plan will be liable for paying the full cost of their continued scheme membership. The present value of actuarial liabilities in 31 December 2019 is US$2.4 million (R$9.5 million) (2018: US$1.2 million (R$4.6 million). The future actuarial liability for the Group relates to the
potential increase in plan costs resulting from additional claims as a result of the expanded membership of the scheme.
Actuarial assumptions
The calculation of the liability generated by the post-employment commitment involves actuarial assumptions. The following are the principal actuarial assumptions at the reporting date:
Economic and financial assumptions
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Annual interest rate
|
6.76%
|
9.20% a.a.
|
Estimated inflation rate in the long-term
|
3.50%
|
4.00% a.a.
|
Aging factor
|
Based on the experience
|
Based on the experience
|
of Wilson Sons (1)
|
of Wilson Sons (1)
|
|
Health care cost trend rate
|
6.09% a.a
|
6.60% a.a.
-
The amount of current contributions of both retirees and medical costs used in the actuarial valuation, in monthly amounts per health care provider, may vary between R$101.83 and R$12,486.16 (absolute value).
Biometric and demographic assumptions
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Employee turnover
|
21.27%
|
21.27%
|
Mortality table
|
AT-2000
|
AT-2000
|
Disability table
|
Álvaro Vindas
|
Álvaro Vindas
|
Retirement age
|
100% at 62
|
100% at 62
|
Employees who opt to keep the health plan after
|
|
|
retirement and termination
|
23%
|
23%
|
Family composition before retirement:
|
|
|
Probability of marriage
|
80% of the participants
|
80% of the participants
|
Age difference for active participants
|
Man 3 years older than the
|
Man 3 years older than the
|
|
woman
|
woman
|
Family composition before retirement
|
Composition of the family group
|
Composition of the family group
Sensitivity analysis
The present value of future liabilities may change depending on market conditions and actuarial assumptions. Changes on a relevant actuarial assumption, keeping the other assumptions constant, would have affected the defined benefit obligation as shown below:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
CiPBO(*) - discount rate + 0.5%
|
(379)
|
(210)
|
(1,529)
|
(812)
|
CiPBO(*) - discount rate - 0.5%
|
532
|
245
|
2,144
|
949
|
CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate + 0.5%
|
449
|
250
|
1,810
|
969
|
CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate - 0.5%
|
(383)
|
(175)
|
(1,545)
|
(677)
|
CiPBO(*) - Aging factor + 0.5%
|
213
|
170
|
859
|
658
|
CiPBO(*) - Aging factor - 0.5%
|
(213)
|
(136)
|
(859)
|
(526)
(*) CiPBO means Change in Projected Benefit Obligation.
23. Equity
Share Capital
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
71,261,060 common shares issued and fully paid
|
9,918
|
9,916
|
26,860
|
26,852
In 2018, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 23,760 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.7 million), respectively. The Share Option Scheme is designed to motivate highly qualified personnel and top management to contribute to the Company's value over the long term by granting such persons rights to purchase BDRs, each BDR representing one common share of the Company.
In 2019, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 17,400 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.5 million), respectively.
Dividends
The Board has approved a dividend policy defined in 2015 proposing a distribution of a target amount of 50% of the Company's net profit, provided that:
-
The dividend policy will not compromise the policy for growth of the Company whether it be, through acquisition of other companies, or by reason of development of new business.
-
The Board of Directors considers that the payment of such dividend would be in the interests of the Company and in compliance with the laws to which the Company is subject.
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period:
|
|
|
Final dividend paid for the year ended 31 December 2018 of US$0.54 (2017: US$0.54) per
|
|
|
share
|
38,472
|
38,459
Earnings per share
The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|
30,454
|
44,263
|
115,696
|
157,220
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
71,261,060
|
71,243,660
|
71,261,060
|
71,243,660
|
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
|
42.74
|
62.13
|
162.36
|
220.68
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
73,963,600
|
73,999,600
|
73,963,600
|
73,999,600
|
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
|
41.17
|
59.82
|
156.42
|
212.46
Capital reserves
The capital reserves arise principally from transfers from revenue which in prior periods were required by law to be transferred to capital reserves and other profits not available for distribution, share premium on incoming IPO issues and gains/losses on purchase and sale of non-controlling interest.
Profit reserve
An amount equal to 5% of the Company's net profit for the current year is to be credited to a retained earnings account to be called "profit reserve" until such account equals 20% of the Company's paid up share capital. The Company recognised, in 2018, US$ 1 (R$ 2), of profit reserve and reached the limit of 20% of share capital.
Additional paid in capital
The additional paid in capital arises from purchase of non-controlling interests in Brasco, sales of shares to non-controlling interests of Tecon Salvador S/A in 2011 and the purchase of non-controlling interests in Tecon Salvador S/A in 2016.
Translation reserve
The translation reserve arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than the US Dollar.
24. Subsidiaries
Details of the Company's subsidiaries, and other entities and operations under its control, at the end of the reporting period are as follows:
|
|
Place of
|
|
|
|
incorporation
|
Proportion of ownership interest
|
|
and operation
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Holding company
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
WS Participações Ltda
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
WS Participaciones S.A.
|
Uruguay
|
100%
|
100%
|
Wilson, Sons Administração de Bens Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Towage
|
|
|
|
Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S.A.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Shipyards
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Comércio, Indústria, e Agência de Navegação Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Wilson, Sons Estaleiros Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Shipping agency
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Agência Marítima Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Transamérica Visas Serviços de Despachos Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Logística Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
EADI Santo André Terminal de Carga Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.(1)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Offshore support bases
|
|
|
|
Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Container terminal
|
|
|
|
Tecon Rio Grande S.A.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Tecon Salvador S.A.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
|
Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda.
|
Brazil
|
100%
|
100%
-
The Group considers that it controls the subsidiary Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda, despite having 50% of shares. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda.
25. Joint ventures and joint operations
The Group holds the following significant interests in joint operations and joint ventures at the end of the reporting period:
|
|
Place of
|
Proportion
|
|
incorporation
|
of ownership interest
|
|
and operation
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Towage
|
|
|
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros (¹)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Baia de São Marcos (¹)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Offshore support vessels
|
|
|
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.(²)
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A. (³)
|
Panamá
|
50%
|
50%
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
50%
-
Joint operations.
-
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. controls Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A. These latter two companies are indirect joint ventures of the Company.
-
Atlantic Offshore S.A. controls South Patagonia S.A. This Company is indirect joint venture of Wilson Sons Limited.
63
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
25.1. Joint operations
The following amounts are included in the Group's financial information as a result of proportional consolidation of joint operations listed above:
Income
Expenses
Net income
Intangible assets Right of use
Property, plant & equipment Inventories
Trade and other trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents
Total assets
Trade and other trade payables Deferred tax liabilities Obligations under finance leases
Total liabilities
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
|
13,310
|
14,598
|
52,769
|
53,602
|
|
(7,397)
|
(7,544)
|
(29,199)
|
(27,666)
|
|
5,913
|
7,054
|
23,570
|
25,936
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
|
13
|
24
|
53
|
94
|
|
3
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
|
2,619
|
2,688
|
10,557
|
10,415
|
|
482
|
385
|
1,941
|
1,493
|
|
2,365
|
2,418
|
9,531
|
9,370
|
|
|
874
|
796
|
3,524
|
3,083
|
|
6,356
|
6,311
|
25,620
|
24,455
|
|
(6,235)
|
(6,172)
|
(25,132)
|
(23,915)
|
|
(118)
|
(139)
|
(477)
|
(540)
|
|
|
(3)
|
-
|
(11)
|
-
|
|
|
(6,356)
|
|
(6,311)
|
(25,620)
|
|
(24,455)
|
25.2. Joint ventures
The following amounts are not consolidated in the Group's financial information as they are considered as joint ventures. The Group´s interests on joint ventures are equity accounted.
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of profit or loss
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Revenue
|
130,911
|
(10,759)
|
|
120,152
|
117,055
|
-
|
-
|
117,055
|
Raw materials and consumable used
|
(7,590)
|
-
|
|
(7,590)
|
(9,758)
|
-
|
-
|
(9,758)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(40,594)
|
-
|
|
(40,594)
|
(40,396)
|
-
|
-
|
(40,396)
|
Right-of-use
|
(10,205)
|
-
|
9,721
|
(484)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
(39,636)
|
-
|
|
(39,636)
|
(41,907)
|
-
|
-
|
(41,907)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(15,037)
|
10,759
|
(10,030)
|
(14,308)
|
(16,390)
|
-
|
-
|
(16,390)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26)
|
-
|
-
|
(26)
|
Results from operating activities
|
17,847
|
-
|
(309)
|
17,538
|
|
8,578
|
-
|
-
|
8,578
|
Finance income
|
747
|
-
|
-
|
747
|
302
|
-
|
-
|
302
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(1,163)
|
-
|
1,065
|
(98)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Finance costs
|
(17,073)
|
-
|
-
|
(17,073)
|
(17,318)
|
-
|
-
|
(17,318)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
(2,073)
|
-
|
1,849
|
(224)
|
|
(9,160)
|
-
|
-
|
(9,160)
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
(1,715)
|
-
|
2,605
|
890
|
(17,598)
|
-
|
-
|
(17,598)
|
Income tax expense
|
2,843
|
-
|
(118)
|
2,725
|
|
9,474
|
-
|
-
|
9,474
|
Profit (loss) for the year
|
1,128
|
-
|
2,487
|
3,615
|
(8,124)
|
-
|
-
|
(8,124)
|
Participation
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity result
|
564
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,062)
|
-
|
-
|
-
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
64
Wilson Sons Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of profit or loss
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Revenue
|
518,049
|
(42,459)
|
-
|
475,590
|
428,135
|
-
|
-
|
428,135
|
Raw materials and consumable used
|
(29,710)
|
-
|
-
|
(29,710)
|
(36,146)
|
-
|
-
|
(36,146)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(159,986)
|
-
|
-
|
(159,986)
|
(148,214)
|
-
|
-
|
(148,214)
|
Right-of-use
|
(40,307)
|
-
|
38,378
|
(1,929)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
(156,380)
|
-
|
-
|
(156,380)
|
(154,000)
|
-
|
-
|
(154,000)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(59,655)
|
42,459
|
(39,537)
|
(56,733)
|
(59,908)
|
-
|
-
|
(59,908)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
|
(96)
|
-
|
-
|
(96)
|
Results from operating activities
|
72,004
|
-
|
(1,159)
|
70,845
|
|
29,771
|
-
|
-
|
29,771
|
Finance income
|
2,901
|
-
|
-
|
2,901
|
966
|
-
|
-
|
966
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
(4,561)
|
|
4,191
|
(370)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Finance costs
|
(67,313)
|
-
|
-
|
(67,313)
|
(63,108)
|
-
|
-
|
(63,108)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
(9,336)
|
-
|
7,187
|
(2,149)
|
|
(33,799)
|
-
|
-
|
(33,799)
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
(6,305)
|
-
|
10,219
|
3,914
|
(66,170)
|
-
|
-
|
(66,170)
|
Income tax expense
|
10,925
|
-
|
(473)
|
10,452
|
|
35,870
|
-
|
-
|
35,870
|
Profit (loss) for the year
|
4,620
|
-
|
9,746
|
14,366
|
(30,300)
|
-
|
-
|
(30,300)
|
Participation
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity result
|
2,310
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,150)
|
-
|
-
|
-
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of financial position
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Right-of-use
|
20,280
|
-
|
(19,120)
|
1,160
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
596,213
|
-
|
-
|
596,213
|
628,135
|
-
|
-
|
628,135
|
Long-term investment
|
2,185
|
-
|
-
|
2,185
|
2,171
|
-
|
-
|
2,171
|
Other assets
|
11,753
|
-
|
-
|
11,753
|
8,821
|
-
|
-
|
8,821
|
Trade and other trade receivables
|
35,182
|
(665)
|
-
|
34,517
|
24,684
|
(461)
|
-
|
24,223
|
Derivative
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
507
|
-
|
-
|
507
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
21,183
|
-
|
-
|
21,183
|
|
18,145
|
-
|
-
|
18,145
|
Total assets
|
686,799
|
(665)
|
(19,120)
|
667,014
|
682,463
|
(461)
|
-
|
682,002
|
Bank loans
|
440,561
|
-
|
-
|
440,561
|
484,009
|
-
|
-
|
484,009
|
Lease liability
|
20,685
|
-
|
(21,607)
|
(922)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
39,884
|
-
|
-
|
39,884
|
31,468
|
-
|
-
|
31,468
|
Trade and other trade payables
|
93,305
|
(665)
|
-
|
92,640
|
78,207
|
(461)
|
-
|
77,746
|
Equity
|
92,364
|
-
|
2,487
|
94,851
|
|
88,779
|
-
|
-
|
88,779
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
686,799
|
(665)
|
(19,120)
|
667,014
|
682,463
|
(461)
|
-
|
682,002
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
Investee´s
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
adjusted
|
Pro forma
|
Eliminations
|
|
Statements of financial position
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
profit or loss
|
eliminations
|
from IFRS 16*
|
Combined
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Right-of-use
|
81,743
|
-
|
(77,068)
|
4,675
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2,403,157
|
-
|
-
|
2,403,157
|
2,433,897
|
-
|
-
|
2,433,897
|
Long-term investment
|
8,807
|
-
|
-
|
8,807
|
8,412
|
-
|
-
|
8,412
|
Other assets
|
47,371
|
-
|
-
|
47,371
|
34,180
|
-
|
-
|
34,180
|
Trade and other trade receivables
|
141,808
|
(2,680)
|
-
|
139,128
|
95,646
|
(1,786)
|
-
|
93,860
|
Derivative
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
1,965
|
-
|
-
|
1,965
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
85,383
|
-
|
-
|
85,383
|
|
70,308
|
-
|
-
|
70,308
|
Total assets
|
2,768,281
|
(2,680)
|
(77,068)
|
2,688,533
|
2,644,408
|
(1,786)
|
-
|
2,642,622
|
Bank loans
|
1,775,769
|
-
|
-
|
1,775,769
|
1,875,438
|
-
|
-
|
1,875,438
|
Lease liability
|
83,375
|
-
|
(87,092)
|
(3,717)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
160,763
|
-
|
-
|
160,763
|
121,932
|
-
|
-
|
121,932
|
Trade and other trade payables
|
376,084
|
(2,680)
|
-
|
373,404
|
303,036
|
(1,786)
|
-
|
301,250
|
Equity
|
372,290
|
-
|
10,024
|
382,314
|
|
344,002
|
-
|
-
|
344,002
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
2,768,281
|
(2,680)
|
(77,068)
|
2,688,533
|
2,644,408
|
(1,786)
|
-
|
2,642,622
*Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16.
We have not given separated disclosure of all material Joint Ventures because they belong the same economic group and are managed on a unified basis. Wilson Sons Limited holds a non-controlling interest in Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A and Atlantic Offshore S.A.
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A is a controlling shareholder of Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A, while the Atlantic Offshore S.A. is a controlling shareholder of South Patagonia S.A.
Guarantees
Loan agreements of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and subsidiaries with the BNDES are guaranteed by a lien on the financed supply vessels and in the majority of the contracts a corporate guarantee from both Wilson Sons Administração e Comércio and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, each guaranteeing 50% of its subsidiary's debt balance with the BNDES. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$176.5 million (R$711.4 million).
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. subsidiary´s loan agreement with Banco do Brasil is guaranteed by a pledge on the financed offshore support vessels. The security package also includes a standby letter of credit issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones - Chile for part of the debt balance, assignment of Petrobras' long-term contracts and a corporate guarantee issued by Inversiones Magallanes Ltda - Chile. A cash reserve account of US$2.2 million (R$8.6 million), classified as a long term investment is required to be maintained until full repayment of the loan agreement. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$28.2 million (R$113.7 million).
The loan agreements for Atlantic Offshore from Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB" for the financing of the offshore support vessels is guaranteed by a pledge on the vessels, the shares of Atlantic Offshore and a corporate guarantee for half of the credit from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, which is the partner in the business, guarantee the other half of the loans. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$11.7 million (R$47.2 million).
Covenants
On 31 December 2019, the Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.´s subsidiary was in compliance with covenant ratios with Banco do Brasil.
Atlantic Offshore S.A. has to comply with specific financial covenants on its two loan agreements with Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB". At 31 December 2019 the subsidiary was in compliance with all loan agreement clauses.
Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks
In its ordinary course of business in Brazil, Wilson, Sons Ultratug Offshore S.A. (WSUT) remains exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the WSUT policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance in merit, and to manage such claims through its legal counsel.
WSUT booked provisions related to labour claims amounting to US$0.1 million (R$0.4 million) (2018: US$0.05 million (R$0.2 million)), whose probability of loss was estimated as probable.
In addition to the cases for which WSUT booked the provision, there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$15.5 million (R$62.5 million) (2018: US$14.5 million (R$56.3 million)), whose probability of loss was estimated by the legal counsel as possible.
The breakdown of possible losses is described as follows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Tax cases
|
8,304
|
6,901
|
33,471
|
26,740
|
Labour claims
|
7,192
|
7,629
|
28,990
|
29,561
|
Civil claims
|
6
|
-
|
22
|
-
|
Total
|
15,502
|
14,530
|
62,483
|
56,301
Insurance coverage
The main insurance coverage in 31 December 2019 that the Joint Ventures contracted:
|
Risks
|
Subject
|
Coverage
|
Coverage
|
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
Maritime Hull
|
Platform Supply Vessels
|
814,980
|
3,284,941
|
Total
|
|
814,980
|
3,284,941
25.3. Investment in joint ventures
The investments valued by using the equity accounting method are shown as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investee's
|
Elimination of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
profit on
|
Investee's
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Ownership
|
Share
|
shareholders'
|
Construction
|
adjusted
|
Equity in
|
Book value
|
|
Currency
|
shares
|
interest - %
|
capital
|
equity
|
Contracts
|
profit or loss
|
subsidiaries
|
of investment
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
US$
|
102,469,250
|
50.00
|
40,138
|
87,708
|
|
(31,696)
|
(3,000)
|
(1,500)
|
28,006
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
US$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
8,010
|
4,096
|
|
-
|
4,188
|
2,094
|
2,048
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
US$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
1,752
|
560
|
|
-
|
(60)
|
(30)
|
280
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
92,364
|
|
(31,696)
|
1,128
|
564
|
30,334
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
R$
|
102,469,250
|
50.00
|
102,469
|
353,525
|
|
(127,757)
|
(11,709)
|
(5,854)
|
112,884
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
R$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
18,345
|
16,508
|
|
-
|
16,560
|
8,280
|
8,254
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
R$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
5,824
|
2,257
|
|
-
|
(231)
|
(116)
|
1,129
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
372,290
|
|
(127,757)
|
4,620
|
2,310
|
122,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investee's
|
Elimination of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
profit on
|
Investee's
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Ownership
|
Share
|
shareholders'
|
Construction
|
adjusted
|
Equity in
|
Book value
|
|
Currency
|
shares
|
interest - %
|
capital
|
equity
|
Contracts
|
profit or loss
|
subsidiaries
|
of investment
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
US$
|
75,672,550
|
50.00
|
33,138
|
87,541
|
|
(35,723)
|
(8,888)
|
(4,444)
|
25,909
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
US$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
8,010
|
653
|
|
-
|
828
|
414
|
326
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
US$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
1,752
|
585
|
|
-
|
(64)
|
(32)
|
293
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
88,779
|
|
(35,723)
|
(8,124)
|
(4,062)
|
26,528
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.
|
R$
|
75,672,550
|
50.00
|
75,673
|
339,205
|
|
(138,419)
|
(34,150)
|
(17,075)
|
100,392
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
R$
|
10,000
|
50.00
|
18,345
|
2,529
|
|
-
|
4,082
|
2,041
|
1,265
|
Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda
|
R$
|
5,823,862
|
50.00
|
5,824
|
2,268
|
|
-
|
(232)
|
(116)
|
1,134
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
344,002
|
|
(138,419)
|
(30,300)
|
(15,150)
|
102,791
The reconciliation of the investment in joint ventures balance, including the impact of profit recognised by joint ventures:
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
At 1 January 2018
|
26,644
|
88,138
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
(4,062)
|
(15,150)
|
Capital increase
|
4,032
|
15,038
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
(86)
|
(359)
|
Post-employment benefits
|
(10)
|
(19)
|
Derivatives
|
58
|
97
|
Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais
|
(48)
|
15,046
|
At 31 December 2018
|
26,528
|
102,791
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
564
|
2,310
|
Capital increase
|
3,527
|
13,508
|
Elimination on construction contracts
|
156
|
609
|
Post-employment benefits
|
(51)
|
(205)
|
Derivatives
|
(380)
|
(1,469)
|
Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais
|
(10)
|
4,723
|
At 31 December 2019
|
30,334
|
122,267
26. Financial instruments and risk assessment
-
Capital risk management
The Group manages its capital to ensure that its entities will be able to continue as going concerns while maximizing the return to stakeholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The Group's capital structure consists of debt (which includes the borrowings disclosed in Note 18), cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments disclosed in Note 17, and equity attributable to owners of the parent company comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in Note 23.
-
Categories of financial instruments
|
|
Fair value
|
Book value
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Financial assets classified as amortised cost
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
12,616
|
11,153
|
12,616
|
11,153
|
Short-term Investments
|
14,077
|
29,110
|
14,077
|
29,110
|
Operational trade receivables
|
47,154
|
57,627
|
47,154
|
57,627
|
Intergroup loans
|
30,132
|
29,804
|
30,132
|
29,804
|
Total financial assets - amortised cost
|
103,979
|
127,694
|
103,979
|
127,694
|
Financial assets classified as FVPL
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
34,739
|
25,580
|
34,739
|
25,580
|
Exchange funds
|
16,292
|
3,191
|
16,292
|
3,191
|
Total financial assets - FVPL
|
51,031
|
28,771
|
51,031
|
28,771
|
Total
|
155,010
|
156,465
|
155,010
|
156,465
|
Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
334,978
|
307,306
|
334,978
|
307,306
|
Trade payables
|
18,567
|
37,872
|
18,567
|
37,872
|
Lease liabilities
|
194,148
|
105
|
194,148
|
105
|
Total financial instruments - amortised cost
|
547,693
|
345,283
|
547,693
|
345,283
|
Financial liabilities classified as cash flow hedge
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
-
|
422
|
-
|
422
|
Total
|
547,693
|
345,705
|
547,693
|
345,705
|
|
Fair value
|
Book value
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Financial assets classified as amortised cost
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
50,856
|
43,215
|
50,856
|
43,215
|
Short-term Investments
|
56,740
|
112,794
|
56,740
|
112,794
|
Operational trade receivables
|
190,064
|
223,291
|
190,064
|
223,291
|
Intergroup loans
|
121,453
|
115,485
|
121,453
|
115,485
|
Total financial assets - amortised cost
|
419,113
|
494,785
|
419,113
|
494,785
|
Financial assets classified as FVPL
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income investments
|
140,020
|
99,118
|
140,020
|
99,118
|
Exchange funds
|
65,666
|
12,366
|
65,666
|
12,366
|
Total financial assets - FVPL
|
205,686
|
111,484
|
205,686
|
111,484
|
Total
|
624,799
|
606,269
|
624,799
|
606,269
|
Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
1,350,196
|
1,190,749
|
1,350,196
|
1,190,749
|
Trade payables
|
74,838
|
146,747
|
74,838
|
146,747
|
Lease liabilities
|
782,552
|
407
|
782,552
|
407
|
Total financial instruments - amortised cost
|
2,207,586
|
1,337,903
|
2,207,586
|
1,337,903
|
Financial liabilities classified as cash flow hedge
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
-
|
1,635
|
-
|
1,635
|
Total
|
2,207,586
|
1,339,538
|
2,207,586
|
1,339,538
-
Financial risk management objectives
The Group monitors and manages financial risks related to the operations. A financial risk committee meets regularly to assess financial risks and decide mitigation based on guidelines stated in the Group's financial risk policy.
These risks include market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The primary objective is to minimise exposure to those risks by using financial instruments and by assessing and controlling the credit and liquidity risks. The Group may use derivatives and other financial instruments for hedging purposes only.
-
Foreign currency risk management
The operating cash flows are exposed to currency fluctuations because they are denominated partially in Brazilian Real. These proportions vary according to the characteristics of each business.
Cash flows from investments in fixed assets are denominated partly in Brazilian Real. These investments are subject to currency fluctuations between the moment when those goods or services are acquired and the actual payment date. The resources and their application are monitored with purpose of matching the currency cash flows and payment dates.
In general terms, the Group seeks to neutralise the currency risk of operating cash flows by matching revenues and expenses. Furthermore, the Group seeks to generate an operating cash surplus in the same currency in which the debt service of each business is denominated.
The Group has part of its debt and part of its Cash and cash equivalents denominated in Brazilian Real.
The carrying amounts of the Group's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities at the reporting dates are as follows:
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Amounts denominated in Real
|
173,593
|
176,477
|
381,839
|
109,764
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Amounts denominated in Real
|
699,582
|
683,813
|
1,539,080
|
425,314
Foreign currency sensitivity analysis
The sensitivity analysis presented in the following sections estimates the impacts of the Brazilian Real devaluation against the US Dollar based on the position at 31 December 2019. Three exchange rate scenarios are contemplated: the likely scenario (Probable) and two scenarios of deterioration of 25% (Possible) and 50% (Remote) in the exchange rate. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" report to determine the probable scenario.
31/12/2019
Exchange rates (1)
|
Probable scenario
|
|
Possible scenario (25%)
|
|
Remote scenario (50%)
|
R$4.0500 / US$1.00
|
|
R$5.0625 / US$1.00
|
|
R$6.0750 / US$1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
173,593
|
Exchange effects
|
(827)
|
(35,374)
|
(58,406)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
381,839
|
Exchange effects
|
1,820
|
77,824
|
128,493
|
|
|
|
|
993
|
42,450
|
70,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
699,582
|
Exchange effects
|
(3,334)
|
(142,583)
|
(235,416)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
1,539,080
|
Exchange effects
|
7,334
|
313,684
|
517,916
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
171,101
|
282,500
-
Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 January 2020.
31/12/2018
Exchange rates (1)
|
Probable scenario
|
Possible scenario (25%)
|
|
Remote scenario (50%)
|
R$3.7500 / US$1.00
|
|
R$4.6875 / US$1.00
|
|
|
R$5.6250 / US$1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
176,477
|
Exchange effects
|
5,873
|
(30,597)
|
(54,910)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
109,764
|
Exchange effects
|
(3,653)
|
19,030
|
34,153
|
|
|
|
|
2,220
|
(11,567)
|
(20,757)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Operation
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Total assets
|
R$
|
683,813
|
Exchange effects
|
22,757
|
(118,557)
|
(212,765)
|
Total liabilities
|
R$
|
425,314
|
Exchange effects
|
(14,154)
|
73,739
|
132,336
|
|
|
|
|
8,603
|
|
(44,818)
|
(80,429)
-
Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 18 January 2019.
Derivative financial instruments
The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations, All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee, Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss.
Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, this swap was settled in January 2019.
-
Interest rate risk management
The Group holds most of its debts linked to fixed rates and most of which are with the FMM (Merchant Marine Fund).
Other loans exposed to floating rates are as follows:
-
-
TJLP (Brazilian Long Term Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations;
-
DI (Brazilian Interbank Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and;
-
6-monthLibor (London Interbank Offered Rate) for US Dollar-denominated funding for port operations (Eximbank).
The Group´s Brazilian Real-denominated investments yield interest rates corresponding to the DI daily fluctuation for privately-issued securities and/or "Selic-Over"government-issued bonds. The US Dollar- denominated investments are short-term time deposits.
Interest rate sensitivity analysis
The Group does not currently fair value account for financial assets or liabilities through profit or loss. Therefore, a change in interest rates at the reporting date would not change the profit or loss result. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), Bloomberg and Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) data to estimate the probable scenarios.
The following analysis concerns a possible fluctuation of revenue or expenses linked to the transactions and scenarios shown, without considering their fair value.
31/12/2019
CDI (1), TJLP(2) , IPCA(3) , Libor (4) and Di - BM&F(5)
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
Transaction
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
Loans - CDI
|
4.50%
|
5.63%
|
6.75%
|
Loans - TJLP
|
5.09%
|
6.36%
|
7.64%
|
Loans - IPCA
|
4.31%
|
5.39%
|
6.47%
|
Investments - Libor 12
|
3.17%
|
3.67%
|
4.16%
|
Investments - CDI
|
4.50%
|
5.63%
|
6.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
CDI
|
65,974
|
Interest
|
(47)
|
(574)
|
(1,095)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
1,190
|
Interest
|
-
|
(10)
|
(20)
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
IPCA
|
39,680
|
Interest
|
-
|
(317)
|
(632)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
None
|
228,134
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
334,978
|
|
(47)
|
(901)
|
(1,747)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
24,153
|
Income
|
-
|
56
|
111
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
34,739
|
Income
|
85
|
1,105
|
2,125
|
|
Total investments
|
|
58,892
|
|
85
|
1,161
|
2,236
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
38
|
260
|
489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - CDI
|
CDI
|
265,921
|
Interest
|
(190)
|
(2,313)
|
(4,415)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
4,798
|
Interest
|
-
|
(40)
|
(79)
|
|
Loans - IPCA
|
IPCA
|
159,940
|
Interest
|
-
|
(1,279)
|
(2,547)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
None
|
919,537
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
1,350,196
|
|
(190)
|
(3,632)
|
(7,041)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
97,355
|
Income
|
-
|
225
|
449
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
140,021
|
Income
|
341
|
4,453
|
8,565
|
|
Total investments
|
|
237,376
|
|
341
|
4,678
|
9,014
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
151
|
1,046
|
1,973
|
-
Information source: B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão), report from 13 January 2020.
-
Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 January 2020.
-
Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 13 January 2020.
-
Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 January 2020.
-
Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 13 January 2020.
The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2019 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate.
31/12/2018
Libor (1), CDI (2), and TJLP(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Probable
|
scenario
|
scenario
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - Libor
|
|
|
|
|
3.01%
|
3.76%
|
4.52%
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
|
|
|
|
6.98%
|
8.73%
|
10.47%
|
|
Investments - Libor
|
|
|
|
|
2.62%
|
3.38%
|
4.13%
|
|
Investments - CDI
|
|
|
|
|
6.55%
|
8.19%
|
9.83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
Scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
US$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - Libor
|
Libor
|
32,948
|
Interest
|
(11)
|
(69)
|
(126)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
15,517
|
Interest
|
-
|
(164)
|
(325)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
N/A
|
258,841
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
307,306
|
|
(11)
|
(233)
|
(451)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
35,273
|
Income
|
-
|
290
|
579
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
27,015
|
Income
|
273
|
1,150
|
2,028
|
|
Total investments
|
|
|
62,288
|
|
273
|
1,440
|
2,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
262
|
1,207
|
2,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Remote
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Probable
|
Scenario
|
scenario
|
|
Transaction
|
Risk
|
R$
|
Result
|
scenario
|
(25%)
|
(50%)
|
|
Loans - Libor
|
Libor
|
127,666
|
Interest
|
(42)
|
(266)
|
(490)
|
|
Loans - TJLP
|
TJLP
|
60,123
|
Interest
|
-
|
(635)
|
(1,261)
|
|
Loans - Fixed
|
N/A
|
1,002,960
|
None
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
1,190,749
|
|
(42)
|
(901)
|
(1,751)
|
|
Investments
|
Libor
|
136,676
|
Income
|
-
|
1,123
|
2,245
|
|
Investments
|
CDI
|
104,679
|
Income
|
1,057
|
4,457
|
7,857
|
|
Total investments
|
|
|
241,355
|
|
1,057
|
5,580
|
10,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
1,015
|
4,679
|
8,351
|
-
Information source: Bloomberg, report from 16 January 2019.
-
Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 17 January 2019.
-
Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from October until December 2018.
The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2018 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate.
Derivative financial instruments
The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee. Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss.
The Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to the new contract with BNDES, the derivative was settled in January 2019.
-
Liquidity risk management
The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash reserves, banking facilities and reserve borrowing facilities, continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows, and matching the maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities.
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in fulfilling obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled with cash payments or other financial assets. The Group's approach in managing liquidity is to ensure that the Group always has sufficient liquidity to fulfil the obligations that expire, under normal and stress conditions, without causing unacceptable losses or risk damage to the reputation of the Group.
The Group ensures that it has sufficient cash reserves to meet the expected operational expenses, including financial obligations. This practice excludes the potential impact of extreme circumstances that cannot be reasonably foreseen, such as natural disasters.
The following tables detail the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities. The tables have been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows.
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
More than
|
|
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
31 December 2019
|
%
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
3.07%
|
18,362
|
81,187
|
32,264
|
131,813
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
2.75%
|
30,869
|
101,423
|
138,093
|
270,385
|
Lease liability (under IAS 17)
|
3.17%
|
67
|
11
|
-
|
78
|
Lease liability
|
8.80%
|
22,851
|
81,399
|
371,236
|
475,486
|
|
|
72,149
|
264,020
|
541,593
|
877,762
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
More than
|
|
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
31 December 2019
|
%
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
3.07%
|
74,012
|
327,240
|
130,047
|
531,299
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
2.75%
|
124,424
|
408,806
|
556,611
|
1,089,841
|
Lease liability (under IAS 17)
|
3.17%
|
270
|
44
|
-
|
314
|
Lease liability
|
8.80%
|
92,104
|
328,094
|
1,496,339
|
1,916,537
|
|
|
290,810
|
1,064,184
|
2,182,997
|
3,537,991
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
|
More than
|
|
|
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
|
31 December 2018
|
%
|
|
US$
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
4.78%
|
|
17,057
|
30,875
|
533
|
48,465
|
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
3.12%
|
|
43,152
|
79,089
|
136,600
|
258,841
|
|
Lease liability (under IAS 17)
|
7.06%
|
|
46
|
59
|
-
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
60,255
|
110,023
|
137,133
|
307,411
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
Less than
|
|
|
More than
|
|
|
|
effective interest rate
|
12 months
|
|
1-5 years
|
5 years
|
Total
|
|
31 December 2018
|
%
|
|
R$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
|
Variable interest rate instruments
|
4.78%
|
|
66,092
|
119,632
|
2,065
|
187,789
|
|
Fixed interest rate instruments
|
3.12%
|
|
167,206
|
306,456
|
529,298
|
1,002,960
|
|
Lease liability (under IAS 17)
|
7.06%
|
|
178
|
229
|
-
|
407
|
|
|
|
|
233,476
|
|
426,317
|
531,363
|
1,191,156
|
-
Credit risk
The Group's credit risk can be attributed mainly to balances such as cash and cash equivalents, short term investments, debt securities, loans, trade receivables and other trade receivables. The disclosure in the balance sheet are shown net of the allowance for bad debts.
The Group invests temporary cash surpluses in government and private bonds, according to regulations approved by management, which follow the Group policy on credit risk concentration. Credit risk on investments in non-government backed bonds is mitigated by investing only in assets issued by leading financial institutions.
The Group's sales policy follows the criteria for credit sales set by management, which seeks to mitigate any loss due to customer default.
|
|
Nota
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
17
|
63,647
|
39,924
|
256,542
|
154,699
|
Short-term investments
|
17
|
14,077
|
29,110
|
56,740
|
112,794
|
Operational trade receivables
|
16
|
47,154
|
57,627
|
190,064
|
223,291
|
Other receivables
|
16
|
9,931
|
16,408
|
40,029
|
63,579
|
Exposed to credit risk
|
|
134,809
|
143,069
|
543,375
|
554,363
Operational trade receivables
An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group evaluates the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables and contract assets as low, as historically trade receivables are generally received between 30 and 45 days.
|
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
31 December 2019
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Expected credit loss rate
|
0.19%
|
0.19%
|
1.78%
|
12.11%
|
60.38%
|
|
Receivables for services rendered
|
37,146
|
7,641
|
1,434
|
694
|
1,076
|
47,991
|
Accumulated credit loss
|
(63)
|
(15)
|
(26)
|
(84)
|
(649)
|
(837)
31 December 2019
Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss
31 December 2018
Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss
31 December 2018
Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
0.19%
|
0.19%
|
1.78%
|
12.11%
|
60.38%
|
|
149,723
|
30,799
|
5,781
|
2,799
|
4,336
|
193,438
|
(254)
|
(60)
|
(103)
|
(339)
|
(2,618)
|
(3,374)
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
0.25%
|
0.25%
|
8.07%
|
32.01%
|
74.20%
|
|
45,138
|
9,325
|
2,405
|
1,276
|
973
|
59,117
|
(141)
|
(24)
|
(194)
|
(409)
|
(722)
|
(1,490)
|
|
01 to 30
|
31 to 90
|
91 to 180
|
More than
|
|
Current
|
days
|
days
|
days
|
180 days
|
Total
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
0.25%
|
0.25%
|
8.07%
|
32.01%
|
74.20%
|
|
174,901
|
36,128
|
9,318
|
4,945
|
3,772
|
229,064
|
(547)
|
(92)
|
(752)
|
(1,583)
|
(2,799)
|
(5,773)
-
Fair value of financial instruments
The Group's financial instruments are recorded in balance sheet accounts at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 at amounts consistent with the fair value at those dates. These instruments are managed though operating strategies aimed to obtain liquidity, profitability and security. The control policy consists of ongoing monitoring of rates agreed versus those in force in the market, and confirmation of whether its short-term financial investments are being properly marked to market by the institutions dealing with its funds.
The determination of estimated realisable values of the Group's financial assets and liabilities relies on information available in the market and relevant assessment methodologies. Nevertheless, considerable judgment is required when interpreting market data to derive the most adequate estimated realisable value.
IFRS 7 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives:
-
-
the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements),
-
the second highest priority to inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) (Level 2 measurements), and
-
the lowest priority to measurements involving significant unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements).
All the Group's financial instruments (as disclosed in note 26 b) are considered as level 2. There were no amounts related to levels 1 or 3 at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.
-
Criteria, assumptions and limitations used when computing market values
Cash and cash equivalents
The market values of the bank current account balances are consistent with book balances.
Investments
The market values of the short term investments are consistent with book balances.
Trade and other trade receivables/payables
According to management estimates the market values of the trade receivables and trade payables are consistent with book balances.
Bank and loans
Fair value of loan arrangements were calculated at their present value determined by future cash flows and at interest rates applicable to instruments of similar nature, terms and risks or at market quotations of these securities. Fair value measurements recognised in the consolidated financial statements are grouped into levels based on the degree to which the fair value is observable.
The fair values of BNDES, BB, CCB, Itaú and Santander financing arrangements are considered similar to their carrying amounts as the Group has to date not identified comparable instruments.
27. Related-party transactions
Transactions between the Company and its related party subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the Group and its associates, joint ventures, other investments and other related parties are disclosed below.
There are no repayment terms and it is not the intention of the parties the loan would be repaid within one year.
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
(liabilities)
|
Revenues
|
Expenses
|
|
(liabilities)
|
Revenues
|
Expenses
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Joint operations and joint ventures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.
|
(28)
|
-
|
(339)
|
(113)
|
-
|
(1,335)
|
2.
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coqueiros
|
62
|
-
|
-
|
250
|
-
|
-
|
3.
|
Consórcio de Rebocadores Baía de São
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marcos
|
2,383
|
470
|
-
|
9,605
|
1,781
|
-
|
4.
|
Wilson, Sons Ultratug and subsidiaries
|
10,088
|
584
|
-
|
40,662
|
2,306
|
-
|
5.
|
Atlantic Offshore S.A.
|
20,167
|
-
|
-
|
81,286
|
-
|
-
|
6.
|
Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Gouvêa Vieira Advogados
|
-
|
-
|
(66)
|
-
|
-
|
(257)
|
8.
|
CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda.
|
-
|
-
|
(81)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(318)
|
At 31 December 2019
|
32,672
|
1,054
|
(486)
|
131,690
|
4,087
|
(1,910)
|
At 31 December 2018
|
32,502
|
2,584
|
(529)
|
125,938
|
9,556
|
(1,941)
-
Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. is 50% owned by the Group and rents terminal warehousing from the Group. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda. Mr Augusto Cezar Baião is a minority shareholder of Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda..
2-3. The transactions with the joint operations are disclosed as a result of proportionate amounts not eliminated on consolidation.
-
Related party loan with Wilson, Sons Ultratug (interest - 0.3% per month with no maturity); advance for future capital increase and other trade payables and receivables from Wilson, Sons Offshore and Magallanes.
-
Related party loan with Atlantic Offshore S.A. (with no interest and with no maturity).
-
Advance for future capital increase from Porto Campinas.
-
Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira is a partner with the law firm Gouvêa Vieira Advogados. Fees were paid to Gouvêa Vieira Advogados for legal services.
-
Mr. C.M. Marote is a shareholder and director of CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. Fees were paid to CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. for consultancy services to the Wilson Sons towage segment.
The Company has adopted the policy of netting the assets and liabilities of the Group related party transactions.
28. Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows
Profit before tax
Less: Finance income
Add: Exchange gain (loss) on translation
Add: Share of result of joint ventures
Add: Interest on lease liabilities
Add: Finance costs
Operating profit from operations
Adjustments for: Amortisation of right-of-use Depreciation and amortisation expenses Impairment loss
Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment Provision equity-settledshare-based payment Post-employment benefits
Increase in provisions
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Inventories
Trade and other trade receivables
Trade and other trade payables
Other non-current assets
Cash generated by operations
Income taxes paid
Interest paid - borrowings
Interest paid - leasing
Interest paid - others
Net cash from operating activities
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
53,393
|
72,681
|
206,829
|
264,572
|
(6,865)
|
(5,243)
|
(27,477)
|
(19,185)
|
1,454
|
9,990
|
6,145
|
36,656
|
(564)
|
4,062
|
(2,310)
|
15,150
|
15,912
|
63
|
62,809
|
224
|
11,824
|
22,888
|
47,050
|
83,605
|
75,154
|
104,441
|
293,046
|
381,022
|
12,389
|
-
|
48,813
|
-
|
53,733
|
56,175
|
211,960
|
204,844
|
13,025
|
-
|
53,530
|
-
|
(294)
|
296
|
(1,223)
|
1,290
|
370
|
1,303
|
689
|
4,750
|
109
|
62
|
431
|
216
|
(421)
|
(418)
|
(1,648)
|
(1,434)
|
154,065
|
161,859
|
605,598
|
590,688
|
368
|
2,898
|
1,452
|
10,595
|
15,733
|
1,270
|
61,971
|
4,702
|
(2,192)
|
(7,012)
|
(8,653)
|
(23,843)
|
(4,623)
|
2,089
|
(18,240)
|
7,637
|
163,351
|
161,104
|
642,128
|
589,779
|
(23,324)
|
(30,079)
|
(92,201)
|
(109,372)
|
(11,840)
|
(11,442)
|
(44,866)
|
(42,062)
|
(16,806)
|
(390)
|
(66,482)
|
(1,347)
|
(311)
|
(262)
|
(1,182)
|
(925)
|
111,070
|
118,931
|
437,397
|
436,073
Non-cash transactions
During the current period, the Group entered into the following non-cash investing and financing activities which are not reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Additions to fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalised interest
|
2,250
|
119
|
7,389
|
444
|
Taxes settlement
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax compensation
|
-
|
833
|
-
|
3,044
29. Compensation of key management personnel
Compensation of the Group's statutory directors of Brazilian subsidiary and Board of Directors, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories:
|
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Short-term employee benefits
|
(9,003)
|
(9,458)
|
(35,358)
|
(33,303)
|
Post-employment benefits and social charges
|
(1,455)
|
(1,102)
|
(5,749)
|
(4,017)
|
Stock Option
|
(370)
|
(1,303)
|
(1,453)
|
(4,750)
|
Total
|
(10,828)
|
(11,863)
|
(42,560)
|
(42,070)
30. Insurance coverage
The main insurance coverage contracted by the Group in force at 31 December 2019 is detailed below:
|
Risks
|
Subject
|
Coverage
|
Coverage
|
|
|
US$
|
R$
|
Maritime CR
|
CR - Protection and civil resp