MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Ocean Wilsons : AGM 2020 - Management Proposal 0 03/25/2020 | 06:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL 29 April 2020 INDEX Call Notice Clarification regarding distribution to Shareholders Voting Instructions Management Discussion & Analysis (2019) Financial Statements (2019) Curriculum Vitae of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman and new Board member proposed for election Notice of Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited, incorporated in Bermuda (the "Company"), issuer of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") traded on São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 ticker symbol: WSON33), will be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs (Bermuda time) at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The General Meeting shall discuss and resolve the following proposals of the Board of Directors: Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums should be credited to the Legal Reserve. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 per issued share be made available to be distributed to members and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company. Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented. Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of Directors shall be seven (7). That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira to serve as Chairman and Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The financial statements for the year 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon are available on the Company's website: www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir. The duly registered beneficial owners of the Company's BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) duly registered in the books of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A.or the registers of the Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia - CBLC at the close of trade on the B3 for the 25 March 2020 will have the right to instruct the depositary agent, Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A., at Rua Ururaí, 111 - Prédio II - Piso Térreo - Bairro: Tatuapé - São Paulo/SP - CEP: 03084-010 - C/O DSMC / Superintendência de Custódia Internacional / Unidade de Atendimento Cliente Não Residente - ADR/BDR, to exercise the right to vote in relation to their participation, with instructions that must be received by Itaú Unibanco S.A. no later than 16:00 hrs (Brasília time) on 15 April 2020. Hamilton, 25 March 2020 By order of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons Limited. Malcolm Mitchell Secretary Clarification of distribution to Shareholders (Proposal #4) Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, the proposed amount of US$0.21000000 per issued Brazilian Depositary Receipt ("BDR"), equivalent to US$15,027,822.60 considering 71,561,060 shares outstanding on 25 March 2020, subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Payment will be made upon approval of the shareholders as of the close of business on 29 April 2020, via international transfer to all the shareholders who directly participate in the capital of the issuer or through the depositary bank in Brazil who will then send the funds to BDR holders. The remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) will remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company. The final exchange rate to be used for the payment in Brazil, in R$, will be disclosed on 30 April 2020 via announcement to shareholders, which explains why it is not yet possible to report the final amount per BDR in R$. The estimated amount to be paid in R$ is R$1.06482600 per BDR converted at the PTAX selling exchange rate of R$5.0706 published by the Brazilian Central Bank on 25 March 2020. The ex-dividend trading date will be 30 April 2020. Fernando Fleury Salek Legal Representative in Brazil and Investor Relations VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ______________________________________________________________________________________ For the Annual General Meeting of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") to be held on 29 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. I am/we are the beneficial owner of __________________ (please indicate number) of the Company's BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) listed on B3 - Code: WSON33. The voting instructions below shall be applicable to all the BDRs registered under my/our name on the B3 on 25 March 2020. Shareholders' Resolutions (Items pursuant to Agenda) Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the report of the auditors thereon (please check only one) Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums be credited to the Legal Reserve (please check only one) Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums be set aside to the Contingency Reserve (please check only one) Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 per issued share be made available to be distributed to members and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company. (please check only one) Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented (please check only one) Delegation of authority to the Company's Board of Directors to establish the auditors' remuneration

(please check only one) Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of Directors shall be seven (7) (please check only one) That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for Acceptance Rejection of Abstention of the Board the Board of of Directors' Directors' Proposal Proposal ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the Company (please check only one) (i) The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (please check only one)

(ii) The appointment of Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (please check only one) ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ ☐ In the absence of instructions (or should the above instructions not be clear), the Custodian Agent, Itau Unibanco S.A. will not exercise your voting rights. Date: ____________________ Signature of Beneficial Owner / Legal Representative: ____________________ Name of Beneficial Owner / Legal Representative: ____________________ CPF / CNPJ of Beneficial Owner: ____________________ Voting instructions properly filled out, signed by a legal representative (with a copy of all the documents proving the legal representation), notarized, with a copy of a statement from B3 with the position registered on 25 March 2020, and received by the depositary agent, Itau Unibanco, no later than 4 p.m (Brasilia) on 15 April 2020 will be accepted. Forms arriving after that date or without signature will be disregarded. Adress: Itaú Unibanco S.A., na Rua Ururaí, 111 - Prédio II - Piso Térreo - Bairro: Tatuapé - São Paulo/SP - CEP: 03084-010 - C/O DSMC / Superintendência de Custódia Internacional / Unidade de Atendimento Cliente Não Residente - ADR/BDR The Annual General Meeting will be held in English. The financial statements for the year 2019, the auditor's report, and all other documents relevant to the exercise of votes will be available on the Company's website www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir. Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") The following are the comments on the financial performance of the Company in 2019. All information contained herein, except as otherwise indicated, is expressed in U.S. dollars (US$) and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. The operational and financial performance of Wilson Sons is driven by three main factors: (i) Brazilian international trade flow, (ii) The dynamics of the Brazilian oil and gas industry, and (iii) The growth of the Brazilian economy. CEO's of Operations in Brazil Statement: "Wilson Sons 2019 EBITDA of US$141.3M decreased 12.0% against 2018 (US$160.6M) which, after an impairment charge of US$13.0M against goodwill and intangible assets of the offshore support bases (Brasco) and positive effects of changes to IFRS16, is largely due to reduced container terminal and towage results. Container terminal results declined as economic growth in Brazil remains sluggish. The Salvador terminal reported a 3.7% increase in operating volumes with 13.9% growth in import volumes benefitting the cargo mix. Civil works at Salvador to extend the terminal's principal quay were 90% complete on 9 March 2020. The expansion project is a priority investment of the Brazilian government's Investment Partnership Program (PPI) and is critical to the Bahia state economy. The extended 800-metre quay will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships, facilitating access to the port and the largest economy in the north-east of Brazil. The Rio Grande terminal reported weaker volumes affected by reduced transshipment cargo with the loss of two feeder services in 1Q19. Towage results continued to feel the temporary reduction of iron ore exports and a very competitive environment affecting volumes. During the quarter the division signed a R$42.6M financing agreement to be used for dry-docking, repair and maintenance of 34 tugboats between 2019 and 2020. Our oil services businesses including support bases and offshore support vessels ("OSV") still face weak demand, although we expect a recovery in the medium term. We continue to explore alternative revenue streams for our off-hire vessels and base areas, which are well positioned to profit from the expected recovery in the industry over the next couple of years, although we have taken a more conservative approach to impairment evaluation of the offshore support bases (Brasco) to record an impairment of US$13.0M on goodwill and intangible assets. Since year end the oil price has dropped almost 50.0% and the BRL devalued 16.0% against the USD at the time of writing. The Company remains focused on increasing cash flow and improving capacity utilisation across all businesses in order to maximise stakeholder value, maintaining our relentless commitment to safety." Net revenue: Group revenue for the year in BRL terms decreased by 5% while in USD terms revenue was 12% lower at US$406.1 million (2018: US$460.2 million). The fall in revenue is principally due to the higher average USD/BRL exchange rate and a difficult trading environment. Towage revenue at US$159.5 million was US$6.1 Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") million lower than the prior year (2018: US$165.6 million) as results continued to be impacted by the competitive towage environment although there was some firming of prices in the year. The competitive environment and lower iron ore exports from Brazil resulted in harbour towage manoeuvres performed in the year declining 5% to 53,088 (2018: 56,114). Additionally towage revenue was impacted by a US$2.0 million fall in income from special operations to US$11.2 million (2018: US$13.2 million). The project based nature of special towage operations (ocean towage, shipyard support, firefighting and salvage assistance) means revenue streams are more unpredictable than harbour towage. Shipping agency revenue at US$9.2 million was 7% lower than the prior year (2018: US$10.0 million). Container volumes handled fell 4% to 1,027,300 TEUs (2018: 1,072,700 TEUs) mainly due to a 68,900 TEUs reduction in lower priced transshipment volumes moved through our Rio Grande terminal. Due to the decrease in container volumes handled, lower import warehouse revenue and the higher average USD/BRL exchange rate in the year container terminal revenue declined 8% to US$167.8 million (2018: US$183.0 million). Despite vessel turnarounds in the year increasing 14% to 762 (2018: 670) revenue at our offshore support bases decreased US$1.4 million to US$19.4 million (2018: US$20.8 million) again mainly due to currency impacts. Revenue at our logistics business for the year was 20% lower at US$45.7 million (2018: US$56.9 million) primarily as a result of the ending of a large warehousing contract at one of our logistics centres and the effect of the higher average USD/BRL exchange rate. Third-party shipyard revenue was US$19.5 million lower at US$4.5 million (2018: US$24.0 million) due to the poor market for small vessel construction in Brazil with third party work restricted to dry-docking repairs and maintenance operations in the period. The shipyard continues to provide important vessel construction and maintenance services for our towage and offshore support vessel fleets. All Group revenue is derived from Wilson Sons' operations in Brazil. IFRS16 - Leases: As at 1 January 2019 the Group adopted the new accounting standard IFRS16 which requires a lessee to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value. Following the standard coming into effect, leases have been recorded as assets and liabilities (right-of-use assets and financial lease liabilities). The Group used the modified retrospective approach, meaning assets and liabilities recognised are equal at the point of application and that comparatives for the 2018 financial statements were not restated. Therefore for comparison purposes the principal impacts of IFRS16 on the income statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 are: Positive / (negative) 2019 US$ million Other operating expenses 23.2 Depreciation and amortisation (12.0) Operating profit 11.1 Finance costs (17.7) Deferred tax 1.6 Profit for the period (4.9) The principal impacts on the Group's balance sheet at 31 December 2019 are the recognition of a right-to-use asset of US$171.0 million and finance lease liabilities of US$175.6 million. Further details of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are shown in Note 14 to the accounts. Operating profit: Operating profit was US$29.2 million lower than prior year at US$75.2 million (2018: US$104.4 million) principally due to lower revenue and operating margins for the period. Operating margins for the year declined to 15.8% (2018: 22.7%) principally due to poorer margins at the Group's towage and offshore support base businesses. Excluding the impacts of IFRS16, operating profit in the current period would have fallen to US$77.0 million and margins to 19.0%. IFRS16 principally impacts our container terminal, offshore support base and logistics businesses. Raw materials and consumables used were US$12.8 million lower at US$25.3 million (2018: US$38.1 million) reflecting lower shipyard activity. Employee expenses were US$6.0 million lower at US$139.3 million (2018: US$145.2 million) due to the effect of the stronger average USD/BRL exchange rate and lower headcount. Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") The headcount at year end was 3,938 compared with 4,102 in 2018. Employee expenses rose in BRL terms mainly due to the rollback during 2018 of some temporary payroll exemptions. Employee expenses as a percentage of revenue rose from 32% in 2018 to 34% in the current year. Other operating expenses were US$28.4 million lower at US$87.5 million (2018: US$115.9 million) as a result of the stronger average USD/BRL exchange rate and a US$23.2 million adjustment from the implementation of IFRS16 relating to operating lease and container handling expenses that were previously included in other operating expenses. Amortisation of right-of-use assets (US$12.4 million) relates to the right-of-use assets recognised under IFRS16 from the 1 January 2019. The depreciation and amortisation expense at US$53.7 million was US$2.5 million lower than the comparative period (2018: US$56.2 million). Share of results of joint ventures: The share of results of joint ventures is Wilson Sons' 50% share of net profit for the period from our offshore joint ventures. Operating profit for a 50% share in the joint ventures in the year increased US$4.5 million to US$8.8 million compared to US$4.3 million in 2018. Revenue was 3% higher at US$60.1 million (2018: US$58.5 million) while operating days at 5,128 days were in line with prior year, (2018: 5,126 days). The improved operating profit, lower exchange losses on monetary items and an income tax credit in the period resulted in a profit for the year of US$0.6 million (2018: US$4.1 million loss). At the year end, our joint ventures had 17 offshore support vessels under contract out of a total fleet of 23. Finance costs: Finance costs for the year at US$11.8 million were US$11.1 million higher than the prior year (2018: US$22.9 million) as interest on lease liabilities increased US$15.8 million to US$15.9 million (2018: US$0.1 million) due to the impact of adopting IFRS16. Exchange losses on foreign currency borrowings were US$9.2 million lower at US$0.8 million (2018: US$10.0 million) as the BRL depreciated less against the USD in 2019 compared with 2018 and the Group has reduced borrowings in currencies other than the functional currencies of the subsidiaries. Interest on bank loans and overdrafts decreased US$1.5 million to US$10.8 million (2018: US$12.3 million) due to lower variable interest rates. Exchange rates: The Group reports in USD and has revenues, costs, assets and liabilities in both BRL and USD. Therefore movements in the USD/BRL exchange rate influence the Group's results both positively and negatively from year to year. During 2019 the BRL depreciated 4% against the USD from R$3.87 at 1 January 2019 to R$4.03 at the year end. In 2018 the BRL depreciated 17% against the USD from R$3.31 at 1 January 2018 to R$3.87 at the year end. The principal effects from the movement of the BRL against the USD on the income statement are set out in the table below: Exchange Gains (Losses) (in millions of US$) 2019 2017 Exchange gains on monetary items (i) (1.5) (10.0) Deferred taxes(ii) (1.4) 0.3 Exchange Gains (Losses) on Foreign Currency Borrowings (iii) 0.0 (8.8) Total (2.8) (18.5) This arises from the translation of BRL denominated monetary items in USD functional currency entities. The Group's fixed assets are located in Brazil and therefore future tax deductions from depreciation used in the Group's tax calculations are denominated in BRL. When the BRL depreciates against the US Dollar the future tax deduction in BRL terms remain unchanged but is reduced in US Dollar terms. Deferred tax credit arising from the exchange losses on USD denominated borrowings in Brazil. The movement of the BRL against the USD in 2019 resulted in a negative impact of US$2.8 million on the income statement in the year compared with a US$18.5 million negative impact in 2018. A currency translation adjustment loss of US$10.9 million (2018: US$39.3 million) on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than USD is included in other comprehensive expense for the year and recognised directly in equity. The average USD/BRL exchange rate during 2019 was 8% higher than prior year at 3.95 (2018: 3.66). A higher average exchange rate negatively affects BRL denominated revenues and positively impacts BRL denominated costs when converted into our USD reporting currency. Profit Before Tax Profit before tax for the year decreased US$19.3 million to US$53.4 million compared to US$72.7 million in Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") 2018. This was primarily due to US$29.2 million decrease in operating profit and a US$11.1 million increase in finance costs. Taxation The tax charge for the year at US$21.5 million was US$4.9 million lower than last year (2018: US$26.4 million). This represents an effective tax rate for the year of 40.2% (2018: 36.4%) compared with the corporate tax rate prevailing in Brazil of 34%. The remaining difference in the effective tax rate is due to deferred tax items and expenses that are not included in determining taxable profit in Brazil. The net impact of these items on the effective tax rate in the year at -1.6% are in line with the prior year, (-1.9%) while both deferred tax items and expenses not included in determining taxable profit are lower in the current year mainly due to lower exchange rate movements in the income statement. A more detailed breakdown is provided in note 8 of the financial accounts. Profit for the Year Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the year is US$30.5 million (2018: US$44.3 million) after deducting profit attributable to non-controlling interests of US$1.5 million (2018: US$2.0 million). Earnings Per Share Earnings per share for the year were US$0.427 compared with US$0.621 in 2018. Cash Flow Net cash inflow from operating activities for the period at US$111.1 million was US$7.8 million lower than the comparative period in 2018, (US$118.9 million) mainly due to the lower operating profit in the year. Capital expenditure in the year at US$89.5 million was US$27.8 million higher than the prior year (2018: US$61.7 million) principally due to increased expenditure on the expansion of our Salvador container terminal. The Group drew down new loans of US$113.6 million (2018: US$9.4 million) to finance capital expenditure, while making loan repayments of US$85.9 million in the year (2018: US$54.2 million). Dividends of US$38.5 million were paid to shareholders (2018: US$38.5 million) with a further US$1.3 million paid to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries (2018: US$1.8 million). Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 increased US$23.7 million from the prior year end to US$63.6 million, (2018: US$39.9 million) of which US$35.7 million was denominated in Brazilian Real (2018: US$28.2 million). Wilson Sons Limited held a further US$14.1 million in USD denominated fixed rate certificates which are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (2018: US$29.1 million). Balance Sheet Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company at the balance sheet date was US$18.1 million lower at US$497.5 million compared with US$515.6 million at 31 December 2018. The main movements in equity in the year were profits for the period of US$66.4 million, and a negative currency translation adjustment of US$10.9 million. The currency translation adjustment arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than USD. Net Debt and Financing The Group's borrowings are used principally to finance vessel construction and the development of our container terminal business. Borrowings are long-term with defined repayment schedules repayable over different periods of up to 18 years. At year end 68% of the Group's borrowings are denominated in BRL linked to the USD with the remaining 32% denominated in BRL. The Group's borrowings denominated in BRL linked to the USD loans are fixed rate loans while BRL denominated debt is variable rate. A significant portion of the Group's Brazilian pricing is denominated in USD which acts as a natural hedge to our long-term exchange rate exposure. In addition to our borrowings the Group has lease liabilities of US$194.1 million (2018: US$0.1 million). The increase in lease liabilities in the year is because the Group adopted the new accounting standard, IFRS16 in 2019 which requires a lessee to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value. Net debt including lease liabilities at 31 December 2019 was US$451.4 million (2018: US$238.4 million) as set out in the following table: Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") Net Debt (in millions of US$) 2019 2018 Debt Short-term 52.9 60.3 Long-term 476.3 247.2 Total debt 529.1 307.4 Cash and cash equivalents* (77.7) (69.0) Net debt 451.4 238.4 Included in cash and cash equivalents are US$14.1 million of short-term investments held by Wilson Sons Limited which are intended to fund Wilson Sons Limited operations in Brazil. The Group's reported net debt does not include US$229.3 million of debt from the Company's 50% share of borrowings in our Offshore Vessel joint venture. Consolidated Financial Statements Wilson Sons Limited Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 with Independent Auditors' Report Wilson Sons Limited Consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 and 2018 Contents Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements................................................................ 1 Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ...................................... 7 Consolidated statements of financial position ..................................................................................... 8 Consolidated statements of changes in equity .................................................................................... 9 Consolidated statements of cash flows .............................................................................................. 11 Notes to the consolidated financial statements ................................................................................. 12 Centro Empresarial PB 370 Praia de Botafogo, 370 6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo 22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br Independent auditor's report on consolidated financial statements To the Board of Directors and shareholders of Wilson Sons Limited Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2019, and the statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Wilson Sons Limited as at December 31, 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants, the professional standards issued by the Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements. 1 Service revenue recognition (Note 4) As provided for by IFRS, the Company recognises revenue when the respective services, such as; port terminals, towage operations, logistics, offshore businesses and agency services have been rendered. Given the business is geographically dispersed and considering the Company's large volume of operations, the timely recognition of such revenues in the appropriate accounting period is more susceptible to the risk of error, especially for transactions in progress at year end. Our audit approach In evaluating the timing of the service revenue recognition, we assessed adherence of the Company's policies to the relevant accounting standards. Our procedures included testing the appropriateness of a sample of revenue items accrued and deferred at year end based on the respective agreements and performing substantive analytical procedures in each of the segments. We also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Based on the results of the audit procedures performed, we consider that the Company's revenue recognition policies are in line with relevant accounting standards in the context of the underlying contractual agreements and the disclosures in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole, are acceptable. Impairment risk to goodwill and intangible assets relating to business combinations (Note 10) The Company recognised goodwill and intangible assets in respect of the acquisitions made in prior years, including the acquisitions of Tecon Rio Grande, Tecon Salvador and Brasco Caju (Briclog). There are inherent risks and uncertainty involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows in this industry, which are the basis of impairment testing. In addition the magnitude of the goodwill and intangible assets balances and continued economic uncertainty in Brazil which could give rise to possible weakening of demand or variability of the cost base in the industry, we determined that this is a key audit matter. 2 Our audit approach Our audit procedures included testing the Company's forecasting by considering the historical accuracy of previous forecasts compared with the actual results and projections in the current year and obtaining an understanding when significant variances were noted. We also compared the Company's port terminal cash-flow assumptions with underlying contracts to test forecast revenue streams and contract end dates. In addition, we used our own experience and held discussions with a range of operational personnel to assess the probability of the estimated handling (volumes), which is included as future cash flows in the forecasts. We engaged a corporate finance valuation specialist to assist us in evaluating Management's assumptions and judgments relating to the main assumptions, such as the projected economic growth, inflation, exchange rates, cost base, terminal values and discount rates used to derive recoverable amounts. We compared the Company's assumptions with externally derived data, industry guidance and our expectations based on our knowledge of the client and experience of the industry and conducted a sensitivity analysis around these assumptions to ascertain the extent of change that individually, or in combination, would be required for goodwill and intangible assets to be impaired. As a result of these procedures, we identified an audit adjustment indicating the need to record an impairment loss on goodwill and concession-related intangible assets of its subsidiary Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda. The adjustment was recorded by management given its materiality in relation to the financial statements taken as a whole. In addition, we evaluated the adequacy of disclosures about these issues, as described in Note 10 to the financial statements, and specifically about goodwill. Based on the result of the audit procedures carried out in connection with the impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets, which is consistent with Management's assessment, we consider that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management for goodwill and intangible assets are acceptable in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks (Note 19) The Company is party to a high volume of legal claims arising from civil proceedings, labour claims and tax legislation. These resultant contingent liabilities are potentially significant and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be recognised as a liability or disclosed, is inherently subjective. In making these decisions, Management use their judgment and, where appropriate, are supported by their external legal consultants in order to make the judgements and to determine their best estimate of the provisions to be recorded or amounts to be disclosed in the financial statements. This is one of the key areas that our audit concentrated on, since inappropriate evaluations of the possible outcome on material claims may materially impact the Company's financial position and result for the year. 3 Our audit approach Our audit procedures included obtaining an understanding from Management and in-house legal counsel of the basis for their judgements and best estimates of financial amounts. We challenged the basis of those judgements and estimates with reference to the latest available corroborative information, and assessed correspondence with the Company's external counsel on all significant legal cases and held discussions with them when further clarity was deemed necessary. In addition, we obtained direct formal confirmations from the Company's external counsel for all litigation. With regard to ongoing tax cases, in addition to the above, we engaged internal tax specialists to assist with assessing the reasonableness of the Company's material tax positions including reviewing its correspondence with the relevant tax authorities. Based on the results of our audit procedures performed, we consider that the judgements made and estimates prepared by the Company and the related disclosures in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole, are acceptable. Other information accompanying the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report Management is responsible for such other information, which comprise the Management Report. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 4 Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's and its subsidiaries' financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's and its subsidiaries' internal control.

Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Concluded on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 5 Obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the scope and timing of the planned audit procedures and significant audit findings, including deficiencies in internal control that we may have identified during our audit. We also provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including applicable independence requirements, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2020. ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S. CRC-2SP015199/O-6 Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0 6 Wilson Sons Limited Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Notes 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Revenue 4 406,128 460,196 1,602,226 1,677,470 Raw materials and consumables used (25,290) (38,128) (99,781) (138,034) Employee charge and benefits expense 5 (139,286) (145,237) (549,115) (529,030) Amortisation of right-of-use assets 12.1 (12,389) - (48,813) - Depreciation and amortisation expenses (53,733) (56,175) (211,960) (204,844) Service costs and rentals 6 (65,747) (93,847) (259,514) (342,002) Energy, water and communication (14,454) (14,761) (56,961) (53,892) Insurance (3,325) (3,749) (13,177) (13,709) Other operating revenues (expenses) (4,019) (3,562) (17,552) (13,647) Impairment loss 10 (13,025) - (53,530) - Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 294 (296) 1,223 (1,290) Results from operating activities 75,154 104,441 293,046 381,022 Share of result of joint ventures 25.2 564 (4,062) 2,310 (15,150) Finance income 7 6,865 5,243 27,477 19,185 Finance costs 7 (11,824) (22,888) (47,050) (83,605) Interest on lease liabilities 12.3 (15,912) (63) (62,809) (224) Exchange gain (loss) on translation 7 (1,454) (9,990) (6,145) (36,656) Profit before tax 53,393 72,681 206,829 264,572 Income tax expense 8 (21,481) (26,433) (85,415) (100,032) Profit for the year 31,912 46,248 121,414 164,540 Profit for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 30,454 44,263 115,696 157,220 Non-controlling interests 1,458 1,985 5,718 7,320 31,912 46,248 121,414 164,540 Other comprehensive income Items that will never affect profit or loss Exchange differences on translation (11,139) (39,336) 42,896 158,984 Post-employment benefits (1,168) (187) (4,875) (829) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges 689 542 (206) 1,971 Total comprehensive income for the year 20,294 7,267 159,229 324,666 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 18,865 5,436 153,528 317,382 Non-controlling interests 1,429 1,831 5,701 7,284 20,294 7,267 159,229 324,666 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic (cents per share) 23 42.74c 62.13c 162.36c 220.68c Diluted (cents per share) 23 41.17c 59.82c 156.42c 212.46c The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. 7 Wilson Sons Limited Consolidated statements of financial position Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Notes 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 10 14,089 27,515 56,792 106,615 Other intangible assets 11 22,312 25,468 89,935 98,683 Right-of-use assets 12.1 189,011 - 761,847 - Property, plant and equipment 13 627,049 602,451 2,527,446 2,334,377 Deferred tax assets 9 31,874 28,223 128,473 109,358 Investment in joint ventures 25.3 30,334 26,528 122,267 102,791 Intergroup loans 30,132 29,804 121,453 115,485 Recoverable taxes 15 26,501 25,603 106,817 99,207 Escrow deposits 9,407 7,446 37,917 28,852 Other trade receivables 16 354 483 1,427 1,872 Total non-current assets 981,063 773,521 3,954,374 2,997,240 Current assets Inventories 14 10,507 10,875 42,351 42,138 Operational trade receivables 16 47,154 57,627 190,064 223,291 Other trade receivables 16 9,577 15,925 38,602 61,707 Recoverable taxes 15 25,047 23,283 100,956 90,218 Short-term investments 17 14,077 29,110 56,740 112,794 Cash and cash equivalents 17 63,647 39,924 256,542 154,699 Total current assets 170,009 176,744 685,255 684,847 Total assets 1,151,072 950,265 4,639,629 3,682,087 Equity and liabilities Share capital 23 9,918 9,916 26,860 26,852 Capital reserves 90,649 90,121 193,055 190,923 Profit reserve and derivatives 1,852 1,163 2,608 2,814 Share Options 13,794 13,424 33,040 32,159 Retained earnings 493,764 502,946 1,156,140 1,196,861 Translation reserve (113,093) (101,979) 591,100 548,204 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 496,884 515,591 2,002,803 1,997,813 Non-controlling interests 616 523 2,479 2,028 Total equity 497,500 516,114 2,005,282 1,999,841 Non-current liabilities Bank loans 18 298,342 247,097 1,202,527 957,451 Deferred tax liabilities 9 52,036 50,023 209,742 193,829 Post-employment benefits 22.2 2,369 1,190 9,547 4,612 Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks 19 14,643 17,335 59,022 67,168 Lease liabilities 12.2 172,210 59 694,126 229 Total non-current liabilities 539,600 315,704 2,174,964 1,223,289 Current liabilities Bank loans 18 36,636 60,209 147,669 233,298 Salaries, provisions and social contribution 18,544 16,585 74,744 64,262 Operational trade payables 20 19,477 21,287 78,506 82,485 Taxes payable 21 9,848 11,215 39,693 43,455 Other trade payables 20 6,990 7,964 28,174 30,859 Derivatives - 422 - 1,635 Current tax liabilities 539 719 2,171 2,785 Lease liabilities 12.2 21,938 46 88,426 178 Total current liabilities 113,972 118,447 459,383 458,957 Total liabilities 653,572 434,151 2,634,347 1,682,246 Total equity and liabilities 1,151,072 950,265 4,639,629 3,682,087 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial information. 8 Wilson Sons Limited Consolidated statements of changes in equity Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Capital reserves Attributable Non- Share Share Additional Profit Share Retained Translation to owners of controlling Notes capital premium Others paid-in capital Derivatives reserve options earnings reserve the Company interests Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Balance at 1 January 2018 9,913 68,689 28,383 (7,138) (1,363) 1,983 12,121 497,312 (62,779) 547,121 527 547,648 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 44,263 - 44,263 1,985 46,248 Post-employment benefits - - - - - - - (169) - (169) (18) (187) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - 542 - - - - 542 - 542 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - (39,200) (39,200) (136) (39,336) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the year - - - - 542 - - 44,094 (39,200) 5,436 1,831 7,267 Share Options - - - - - - 1,303 - - 1,303 - 1,303 Capital increase 3 187 - - - 1 - (1) - 190 - 190 Dividends - - - - - - - (38,459) - (38,459) (1,835) (40,294) Balance at 31 December 2018 23 9,916 68,876 28,383 (7,138) (821) 1,984 13,424 502,946 (101,979) 515,591 523 516,114 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 30,454 - 30,454 1,458 31,912 Post-employment benefits - - - - - - - (1,164) - (1,164) (4) (1,168) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - 689 - - - - 689 - 689 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - (11,114) (11,114) (25) (11,139) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the year - - - - 689 - - 29,290 (11,114) 18,865 1,429 20,294 Share Options - - - - - 370 370 - 370 Tax incentive reserve (Adene) - - 397 - - - - - - 397 - 397 Capital increase 2 131 - - - - - - - 133 - 133 Dividends - - - - - - - (38,472) - (38,472) (1,336) (39,808) Balance at 31 December 2019 23 9,918 69,007 28,780 (7,138) (132) 1,984 13,794 493,764 (113,093) 496,884 616 497,500 (Continues) 9 Wilson Sons Limited Consolidated statements of changes in equity Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Capital reserves Attributable Non- Share Share Additional Profit Share Retained Translation to owners of controlling Notes capital premium Others paid- in capital Derivatives reserve Options earnings Reserve the Company interests Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Balance at 1 January 2018 26,842 138,770 76,018 (24,597) (2,507) 3,348 29,237 1,173,542 389,220 1,809,873 1,744 1,811,617 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 157,220 - 157,220 7,320 164,540 Post-employment benefits - - - - - - - (793) - (793) (36) (829) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - 1,971 - - - - 1,971 - 1,971 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - 158,984 158,984 - 158,984 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 1,971 - - 156,427 158,984 317,382 7,284 324,666 Share Options - - - - - - 2,922 - - 2,922 - 2,922 Capital increase 10 732 - - - 2 - (2) - 742 - 742 Dividends - - - - - - - (133,106) - (133,106) (7,000) (140,106) Balance at 31 December 2018 23 26,852 139,502 76,018 (24,597) (536) 3,350 32,159 1,196,861 548,204 1,997,813 2,028 1,999,841 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 115,696 - 115,696 5,718 121,414 Post-employment benefits - - - - - - - (4,858) - (4,858) (17) (4,875) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - - - - (206) - - - - (206) - (206) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - 42,896 42,896 - 42,896 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the year - - - - (206) - - 110,838 42,896 153,528 5,701 159,229 Share Options - - - - - - 881 - - 881 - 881 Tax incentive reserve (Adene) - - 1,597 - - - - - - 1,597 - 1,597 Capital increase 8 535 - - - - - - - 543 - 543 Dividends - - - - - - - (151,559) - (151,559) (5,250) (156,809) Balance at 31 December 2019 23 26,860 140,037 77,615 (24,597) (742) 3,350 33,040 1,156,140 591,100 2,002,803 2,479 2,005,282 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. 10 Wilson Sons Limited Condensed statements of cash flows For the year ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Note 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Net cash generated by operating activities 28 111,070 118,931 437,397 436,073 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 3,372 4,939 13,477 18,038 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 819 600 3,151 2,126 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (85,687) (59,554) (338,532) (219,919) Purchases of other intangible assets (1,545) (2,033) (6,215) (7,420) Short-term investment 15,033 2,526 59,321 9,236 Capital increase - WSUT (3,527) (4,003) (13,508) (14,928) Net cash used in investing activities (71,535) (57,525) (282,306) (212,867) Cash flow from financing activities Dividends paid (38,472) (38,459) (151,559) (133,106) Dividends paid - non controlling interest (1,336) (1,835) (5,250) (7,000) Capital increase by issuance of new shares under employee share option plan 133 190 543 742 Repayments of borrowings (85,856) (54,223) (337,929) (199,638) Repayments of leases obligations (6,424) (665) (25,413) (2,287) Derivative payments (339) (771) (1,277) (2,790) New borrowings obtained 113,629 9,381 453,922 34,541 Net cash used in financing activities (18,665) (86,382) (66,963) (309,538) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,870 (24,976) 88,128 (86,332) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 39,924 80,099 154,699 264,967 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 2,853 (15,199) 13,715 (23,936) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 63,647 39,924 256,542 154,699 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. 11 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) General information

Wilson Sons Limited (the "Group" or "Company") is a limited company incorporated in Bermuda under the Companies Act 1981. The address of the registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda. The Group is one of the largest providers of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions in Brazil. With a business track record of over 180 years, the Company has developed an extensive national network and provides a comprehensive set of services related to domestic and international trade, as well as to the oil and gas industry. The Company's principal activities are divided into the following segments: towage and shipping agency, container terminals and offshore support bases, offshore support vessels, logistics and shipyards. Significant accounting policies and critical accounting judgements

2.1. Significant accounting policies

Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB.

Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements are presented in US Dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. Entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are included in accordance with the accounting policies described below. All financial statements presented in dollar have been rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for derivatives that are measured at fair values, as explained in the accounting policies.

As allowed by IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Company also presents consolidated financial statements considering the Brazilian Real (R$) as presentation currency. The following procedures have been applied: Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented have been translated at the closing, exchange rate at the date of that statement of financial position;

Income and expenses for each statement of comprehensive income or separate income statement presented have been translated at average rate for the period, and

All resulting exchange differences have been recognised as foreign currency translation in other comprehensive income. Basis of consolidation The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). Control is achieved where the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements. 12 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income from the effective date of acquisition and up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate. Total comprehensive income of subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the Company and to the non-controlling interests even if these results in the non-controlling interests have a deficit balance. All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation. Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries are identified separately from the Group's equity therein. The interests of non-controlling shareholders may be initially measured either at fair value or at the non- controlling interests' proportionate share of the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The choice of measurement basis is made on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis. Subsequent to acquisition, the carrying amount of non-controlling interests is the amount of those interests at initial recognition plus the non-controlling interests' share of subsequent changes in equity. Interests in investments Interests in joint ventures A joint venture is a contractual agreement where the Group has rights to the net assets of the contractual arrangement, and not entitled to specific assets and liabilities arising from the agreement. Investments in joint venture entities are accounted for using the equity method. After initial recognition, the financial statements include the Group's share in the profit or loss for the year and other comprehensive income of the investee until the date that significant influence or joint control ceases. Interests in joint operations A joint operation is a contractual arrangement whereby the Group and other parties undertake an economic activity that is subject to joint control, which is when the strategic financial and operating policy decisions relating to the activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. The joint operations assets and any liabilities incurred jointly are recognised in the financial statements of the relevant entity and classified according to their nature. The Group's share of the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of joint operations are combined with the equivalent items in the consolidated financial statements on a line-by-line basis. The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of joint ventures and joint operations which are listed in Note 25. Foreign currency The functional currency for each Group entity is determined as the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates. Transactions in currencies other than the entity's functional currency (foreign currencies) are recognised at the rates of exchange prevailing at the dates of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing at that date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not retranslated. 13 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) On consolidation, income and expense items of entities with a functional currency other than US Dollars are translated into US Dollars, the Group's presentational currency, at average rates of exchange for the period. Balance sheet items are translated into US Dollars at year end exchange rates. Exchange differences arising on consolidation of entities with functional currencies other than US Dollars are classified as other comprehensive income. Employee Benefits Short-term employee benefits Obligations of short-term employee benefits are recognised as personnel expenses when the corresponding service is provided. The liability is recognised for the amount expected to be paid if the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation to pay this amount as a result of past service provided by the employee and the obligation can be estimated reliably. Stock option plan For equity-settledshare-based payment transactions, the Group measures the options granted, and the corresponding increase in equity, directly, at the fair value of the option grant. Subsequent to initial recognition and measurement the estimate of the number of equity instruments for which the service and non-market performance conditions are expected to be satisfied is revised during the vesting period. The cumulative amount recognised is based on the number of equity instruments for which the service and non-market conditions are expected to be satisfied. No adjustments are made in respect of market conditions. Defined health benefit plans The Group's net obligation regarding defined health benefit plans is calculated separately for each plan by estimating the amount of future benefit that employees receive in return for their service in the current period and prior periods. That health benefit is discounted to determine its present value. The calculation of the liability of the defined health benefit plan is performed annually by a qualified actuary using the projected unit credit method. Remeasurements of the net defined health benefit obligation, which include: actuarial gains and losses, are immediately recognised in other comprehensive income. The Group determines the net interest on the net amount of defined benefit liabilities for the period by multiplying them by the discount rate used to measure the defined health benefit obligation. Defined benefit liabilities for the period take into account the balance at the beginning of the period covered by the financial statements and any changes in the defined health benefit net liability during the period due to the payment of contributions and benefits. Net interest and other expenses related to defined health benefit plans are recognised in income. When the benefits of a plan are increased, the portion of the increased benefit relating to past services rendered by employees is recognised immediately in income. The Group recognises gains and losses on the settlement of a defined health benefit plan when settlement occurs. 14 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Other long-term employee benefits The Group's net obligation in respect of other long-term employee benefits is the amount of future benefit that employees receive in return for the service rendered in the current year and previous years. That benefit is discounted to determine its present value. Remeasurements are recognised in the income statement. Benefits of termination of employment relationship The benefits of termination of employment relationship are recognised as an expense when the Group can no longer withdraw the offer of such benefits and when the Group recognises the costs of restructuring. If payments are settled after 12 months from the balance sheet date, then they are discounted to their present values. Taxation Income tax and social contribution expense represent the sum of current tax and deferred tax. The current tax is based on taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from profit as reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income because it excludes or includes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's current tax expense is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on temporary differences and tax losses (i.e. differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax basis used in the computation of taxable profit). Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences. Deferred tax assets are generally recognised for all deductible temporary differences and tax losses to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which those assets can be utilised. Such deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit. Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and associates, and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets arising from deductible temporary differences associated with such investments and interests are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that there will be sufficient taxable profits against which to utilise the benefits of the temporary differences and they are expected to reverse in the foreseeable future. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered. 15 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period in which the liability is settled or the asset is realised, based on tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. The measurement of deferred tax liabilities and assets reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Group expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities. The Company offsets current tax assets against current tax liabilities when these items are in the same entity and relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the taxation authority permits the company to make or receive a single net payment. In the consolidated financial statements, a deferred tax asset of one entity in the Group cannot be offset against a deferred tax liability of another entity in the Group as there is no legally enforceable right to offset tax assets and liabilities between Group companies. Current and deferred tax are recognised as an expense or income in profit or loss, except when they relate to items charged or credited directly to equity, in which case the tax is also taken directly to equity. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation is charged so as to write off the cost or valuation of assets, other than land and assets under construction, over their estimated useful lives, using the straight-line method as follows. Buildings: 25 to 60 years Leasehold improvements: (*) Vessels: 25 years Vehicles: 5 years Plant and Equipment: 5 to 30 years (*) shorter of the rental period or useful life of underlying asset The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis. Assets in the course of construction are carried at cost, less any recognised impairment loss. Costs include professional fees and the borrowing costs for qualifying assets. Depreciation of these assets, on the same basis as other property assets, commences when the assets are ready for intended use. Assets held under finance leases are depreciated over their expected useful lives on the same basis as owned assets, except when there is no reasonable certainty that the Group will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term in which the asset shall be fully depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and its useful life. Docking costs are capitalised and depreciated over the period in which the economic benefits are received. Docking costs are presented under Vessels category. 16 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds, if applicable, and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Subsequent expenditure is capitalised only when it is probable that the future economic benefits associated with the expenditure will flow to the Group. Borrowing costs Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets, which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use or sale, are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale. Investment income earned on the temporary investment of specific borrowings pending their expenditure on qualifying assets is deducted from the borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation. All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred. Goodwill Goodwill arising on an acquisition of a business is carried at cost as established at the date of acquisition of the business less accumulated impairment losses, if any. Intangible assets Intangible assets with finite useful lives that are acquired separately are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Amortisation is recognised on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives as follows. Concession right: 10 to 33 years Computer software: 3 to 5 years The estimated useful life and amortisation method are reviewed at the end of each annual reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate being accounted for on a prospective basis. There are no indefinite life intangible assets. An intangible asset is derecognised on disposal, or when no future economic benefits are expected from use or disposal. Gains or losses arising from derecognition of an intangible asset, measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset, are recognised in profit or loss when the asset is derecognised. Leased assets The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore comparative information has not been restated. This means comparative information is still reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 and the lease liability opening balance was calculated considering the outstanding payments as from 1 January 2019. Also, the Group decided to adopt the portfolio approach for the interest rate estimation and hence, similar commitments related to similar assets rented for similar periods are discounted considering the same discount rate. 17 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Accounting policy applicable from 1 January 2019 The Group as a lessee For any new contracts entered into on or after 1 January 2019, the Group considers whether a contract is, or contains a lease. A lease is defined as 'a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration'. To apply this definition the Group assesses whether the contract meets three key evaluations which are whether: The contract contains an identified asset, which is either explicitly identified in the contract or implicitly specified by being identified at the time the asset is made available to the Group;

The Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset throughout the period of use, considering its rights within the defined scope of the contract;

The Group has the right to direct the use of the identified asset throughout the period of use. The Group assess whether it has the right to direct 'how and for what purpose' the asset is used throughout the period of use. Measurement and recognition of leases as a lessee At lease commencement date, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the balance sheet. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which is made up of the initial measurement of the lease liability, any initial direct costs incurred by the Group, an estimate of any costs to dismantle and remove the asset at the end of the lease, and any lease payments made in advance of the lease commencement date (net of any incentives received). The Group measures the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments unpaid at that date, using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be readily determined. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee shall use the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. Generally the Group applies the incremental borrowing rate. For a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics, lease liabilities are discounted using single discount rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability are made up of fixed payments, variable payments based on an index or rate, amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee and payments arising from options reasonably certain to be exercised. In accessing certain commitments related to rent of buildings, the Group cannot readily determinate the lease term as, in general, these can be terminated with no penalty every year. For these cases, the Group defined a standard lease term of 5 years. For machinery which the Group cannot readily determinate lease term, the Group defines the lease term as the useful life of the machinery. Subsequent to initial measurement, the carrying amount of liability is reduced to reflect the lease payments made and increased to reflect the interest. If there is a change in the expected cashflows, lease liability is readily remeasured. If the modification is related to change in the amounts to be paid, the discount rate is not revaluated. Otherwise the Group revises the discount rate as if a new lease arrangement is made. When the lease liability is remeasured, the corresponding adjustment is reflected in the right-of-use. When the right-of-use asset is reduced to zero, the amount is recognised in the profit or loss. 18 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The Group amortises the right-of-use assets on a straight-line basis from the lease commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term. The Group has elected to account for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets using the practical expedients. Instead of recognising a right-of-use asset and lease liability, the payments in relation to these are recognised as an expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. On the statement of financial position, right-of-use and lease liabilities have been presented with theses nomenclatures. Accounting policy applicable before 1 January 2019 Leasing Leases are classified as finance leases whenever the terms of the lease transfer substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership to the lessee. All other leases are classified as operating leases. The Group as lessee: Assets held under finance leases are recognised as assets of the Group at their fair value at the inception of the lease or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments. The corresponding liability to the lessor is included in the balance sheet as a finance lease obligation. Lease payments are apportioned between finance expenses and reduction of the lease obligation so as to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability. Finance expenses are recognised immediately in profit or loss, unless they are directly attributable to qualifying assets, in which case they are capitalised. Operating lease payments are recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease At inception of an arrangement, the Group determines whether such an arrangement is or contains a lease. This will be the case if the following two criteria are met: The fulfilment of the arrangement is dependent on the use of a specific asset or assets.

The arrangement contains a right to use the asset(s). At inception or on reassessment of the arrangement, the Group separates payments and other consideration required by such an arrangement into those for the lease and those for other elements on the basis of their relative fair values. If the Group concludes for a finance lease that it is impracticable to separate the payments reliably, then an asset and a liability are recognised at an amount equal to the fair value of the underlying asset. Subsequently the liability is reduced as payments are made and an imputed finance cost on the liability is recognised using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Impairment The carrying amounts of the Group's non-financial assets, other than inventories and deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists, then the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. 19 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Goodwill is tested annually for impairment. An impairment loss is recognised if the carrying amount of an asset or cash-generating unit (CGU) exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is the greater of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset or CGU. For impairment testing, assets are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generate cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or CGUs. Subject to an operating segment ceiling test, CGUs to which goodwill has been allocated are aggregated so that the level at which impairment testing is performed reflects the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored for internal reporting purposes. Goodwill acquired in a business combination is allocated to groups of CGUs that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination. Impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised in respect of CGUs are allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the CGU (group of CGUs), and then to reduce the carrying amounts of the other assets in the CGU (group of CGUs) on a pro rata basis. An impairment loss in respect of goodwill is not reversed. For other assets, an impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised. Assets that are subject to amortisation or depreciation are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on the weighted average principle and comprises direct materials and, where applicable, directly attributable labour costs and those overheads that have been incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price for inventories less all estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in marketing, selling and distribution. Financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are recognised in the Group's balance sheet when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets

Financial assets are classified, at initial recognition, as subsequently measured at amortised cost, fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), and fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI). The classification of financial assets at initial recognition depends on the financial asset´s contractual cash flow and the Group´s business model for managing them.

In order for a financial asset to be classified and measured at amortised cost or fair value through OCI, it needs to give rise to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI)' on the principal amount outstanding. This assessment is referred to as the SPPI test and is performed at an instrument level. 20 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The Group's business model for managing financial assets refers to how it manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows. The business model determines whether cash flows will result from collecting contractual cash flows, selling the financial assets, or both. Financial assets at amortised cost The following instruments have been classified and measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment loss: Cash and Cash Equivalents / Investments: Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and other short-term highly liquid cash equivalents with maturities of less than 90 days which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value; and Investments comprise cash in hand and other investments with more than 90 days of maturity.

short-term highly liquid cash equivalents with maturities of less than 90 days which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value; and Investments comprise cash in hand and other investments with more than 90 days of maturity. Trade Receivables: Trade receivables and other amounts receivable are stated at the present value of the amounts due, reduced by the impairment loss. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a debt instrument and of allocating interest income over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts (including all fees on points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the debt instrument, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss include financial assets held for trading, financial assets designated upon initial recognition at fair value through profit or loss, or financial assets mandatorily required to be measured at fair value. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are carried in the statement of financial position at fair value with net changes in fair value recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Changes in fair value are recognised in the profit or loss under "financial income" or "financial expenses", depending on the results obtained. Fixed income investment and exchange funds have been classified as FVTPL. Impairment of financial assets Financial assets that are measured at amortised cost are assessed for indicators of impairment at the end of each reporting period. Financial assets are considered to be impaired when there is objective evidence that, as a result of one or more events that occurred after the initial recognition of the financial asset, the estimated future cash flows of the investment have been affected. 21 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Objective evidence of impairment could include: Significant financial difficulty of the issuer or counterparty;

Default or delinquency in interest or principal payments;

It becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or financial re-organisation, or

re-organisation, or The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset due to financial difficulties. For trade receivables, the Group applies a simplified approach in calculation an allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs). Details are disclosed in Note 16. For financial assets carried at amortised cost, the amount of the impairment loss recognised is the difference between the asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated future cash flows, reflecting the impact of collateral and guarantees, discounted at the financial asset's original effective interest rate. The carrying amount of the financial asset is reduced by the impairment loss directly for all financial assets with the exception of trade receivables, where the carrying amount is reduced through the use of an allowance account. When a trade receivable is considered uncollectible, it is written off against the allowance account. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are credited against the allowance account. Changes in the carrying amount of the allowance account are recognised in profit or loss. Derecognition of financial assets The Group derecognises a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or when it transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another entity. If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Group recognises its retained interest in the asset and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Group continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognises a collateralized borrowing for the proceeds received. Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities are classified as either "FVTPL" or "other financial liabilities".

Financial liabilities are classified as at FVTPL when the financial liability is either held for trading or it is designated as at FVTPL.

Other financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs.

Other financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortisation cost, using the effective interest method, with interest expense recognised on an effective yield basis. 22 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments through the expected life of the financial liability, or (where appropriate) a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition. There are no financial liabilities classified at FVTPL. Other financial liabilities Bank loans: Interest-bearing bank loans, obligations under finance leases are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs. Finance charges, including premiums payable on settlement or redemption and direct issue costs, are accounted for on the accruals basis to the income statement using the effective interest method and are added to the carrying amount of the instrument to the extent that they are not settled in the period in which they arise.

Interest-bearing bank loans, obligations under finance leases are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs. Finance charges, including premiums payable on settlement or redemption and direct issue costs, are accounted for on the accruals basis to the income statement using the effective interest method and are added to the carrying amount of the instrument to the extent that they are not settled in the period in which they arise. Trade Payables: Trade payables and other amounts payable are measured at fair value, net of transaction costs. Derivatives One of the Group's subsidiaries held derivatives to hedge foreign currency exposure arising from capital expenditure denominated in Real. These derivatives were marked to market at the end of every month. This swap was settled in January 2019. Derivatives embedded in other financial instruments or other host contracts are treated as separate derivatives when their risks and characteristics are not closely related to those of host contracts and the host contracts are not carried at fair value, with gains or losses reported in the income statement. The Group does not have embedded derivatives for the periods presented. Hedge Accounting (Cash flow hedge) The Group seeks to apply hedge accounting (cash flow hedge) in order to manage volatility in profit or loss. When a derivative is designated as the hedging instrument in a hedge of the variability in cash flows attributable to a particular risk associated with a recognised asset or liability or a highly probable forecast transaction that could affect profit or loss, the effective portion of changes in the fair value of the derivative is recognised in other comprehensive income and presented in the derivatives reserve in equity. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the derivative is recognised immediately in profit or loss. However, when the forecast transaction that is hedged results in the recognition of a non-financial asset (for example, plant and equipment purchases) or a non-financial liability, the gains and losses previously deferred in equity are transferred from equity and included in the measurement of the initial carrying amount of the asset or liability. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the derivative is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Derecognition of financial liabilities The Group derecognises financial liabilities when, and only when, the Group's obligations are discharged, cancelled or they expire. 23 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Provisions Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle that obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. The amount recognised as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation. When some or all of the economic benefits required to settle a provision are expected to be recovered from a third party, a receivable is recognised as an asset if it is virtually certain that reimbursement will be received and the amount of the receivable can be measured reliably. Revenue Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable for goods and services provided in the normal course of business net of trade discounts and other sales related taxes. Shipyard revenue Revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised throughout the period of the project when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of the transaction contracted has been performed. Port terminals revenue Revenue from providing container movement and associated services is recognised on the date that the services have been performed. O&G Support Base revenue Revenue from providing vessel turnarounds is recognised on the date that the services have been performed. Towage revenue Revenue from towage services is recognised on the date that the services have been performed. Ship agency and logistics revenues Revenue from providing agency and logistics services is recognised when the services have been agreed performed. Interest income Interest income is recognised when it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably. Interest income is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at the effective interest rate applicable. Dividend income Dividend income from investments is recognised when the shareholders rights to receive payment have been established. 24 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Construction contracts Construction contracts in progress represent the gross amount expected to be collected from customers for contract work performed to date. When the outcome of a construction contract can be estimated reliably, revenue and costs are recognised by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at the end of the reporting period, measured based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for work performed to date relative to the estimated total contract costs, except where this would not be representative of the stage of completion. Variations in contract work, claims and incentive payments are included to the extent that the amount can be measured reliably, has been agreed with the customer and consequently is considered probable. When the outcome of a construction contract cannot be estimated reliably, contract revenue is recognised to the extent it is probable contract costs incurred will be recoverable. Contract costs are recognised as expenses in the period in which they are incurred. When it is probable that total contract costs will exceed total contract revenue, the expected loss is recognised as an expense immediately. Construction contracts in progress are presented as part of trade and other payables and trade and other receivables in the statement of financial position for all contracts in which costs incurred plus recognised profits exceed progress billings and recognised losses. Finance income and finance costs Finance income comprises interest income on funds invested; fair value gains on financial assets recognised through profit or loss and gains on hedging instruments that are recognised in profit or loss. Interest income is recognised as it accrues in profit or loss, using the effective interest method. Finance costs comprise interest expense on borrowings, unwinding of the discount on provisions and deferred consideration, fair value losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and contingent consideration, losses on hedging instruments that are recognised in profit or loss. Segment reporting Segment results that are reported for the Group include items directly attributable to a segment as well as those that can be allocated on a reasonable basis. Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets (primarily the Company's headquarters), head office expenses, and tax assets and liabilities. 2.2. Changes in accounting policies and disclosures The Group has applied IFRS 16 for the first time. The nature and effect of the changes as a result of adoption of this new accounting standard are described below. Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2019, but do not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued, but are not yet effective. 25 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments The pronouncement requires Companies to measure and recognise the accounting effects of any tax practices relating to income tax that they are adopting, but which may be rejected by the taxation authority. According to the pronouncement, in making this assessment, the Companies should consider that the taxation authority has full and extensive knowledge of the transactions of the Companies and their tax treatment. The Group, when calculating its taxes, does not adopt practices that may be in disagreement with the current tax literature and when the legislation is silent or unclear, consults its tax experts, the applicable jurisprudence and external consultants to address its decision-making to adopt one practice or another in a manner that minimises any risk of tax assessment. However, once assessed by a taxation authority, the Company assesses the triggering event for the tax inquiry and, if it arises from a practice to which the taxation authority is in disagreement, such practice is immediately terminated in order to prevent new assessments. In relation to the assessment accounting treatment, it follows as explained in note 2.3 a. At the end of the reporting period, the Company has not identified any potential adjustments or additional disclosures. IFRS 16 - Leases The pronouncement sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model similar to the accounting for finance leases under IAS 17. The standard includes two recognition exemptions for lessees - leases of 'low-value' assets (e.g., personal computers) and short-term leases (i.e., leases with a lease term of 12 months or less). At the commencement date of a lease, a lessee recognises a liability to make lease payments (i.e., the lease liability) and an asset representing the right to use the underlying asset during the lease term (i.e., the right-of-use asset). Lessees are required to separately recognise the interest expense on the lease liability and the depreciation expense on the right-of-use asset. In 2018, the Group performed a detailed impact assessment of IFRS 16 identifying existing contracts, as well as the environment of internal controls and systems impacted by the adoption of the new standard. The assessment was divided into stages, such as: Identification of contracts; Transition approach; Effects of first-time adoption. Identification of contracts Management prepared a full lease contract inventory identifying the types of contracts that would be in pronouncement scope. The Group will elect to use the exemptions proposed by the standard on lease contracts for which the lease terms ends within 12 months as of the date of initial application, and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value. Transition approach The Group applied IFRS 16 beginning from 1 January 2019, the date of initial application, using the modified retrospective approach. Accordingly, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. 26 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The Company used the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16: Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics. The weighted average rate applied was 8.76% p.a., depending on the contractual terms.

Applied the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term and leases of low-value assets. The payments associated to these leases will be recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term and leases of low-value assets. The payments associated to these leases will be recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Used hindsight when determining the lease term, to determine if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. Following are the lease liabilities under IFRS 16 reconciled to the disclosed operating lease commitments under IAS 17 at 31 December 2018: Lease commitments disclosed Present value Lease liability recognised on 31 December 2018 adjustment on 1 January 2019 US$ US$ US$ Operational assets 499,828 (320,987) 178,841 Vessels 5,108 (583) 4,525 Buildings 7,886 (1,172) 6,714 Vehicles, plant and equipment 5,520 (1,467) 4,053 Total 518,342 (324,209) 194,133 Lease commitments disclosed Present value Lease liability recognised on 31 December 2018 adjustment on 1 January 2019 R$ R$ R$ Operational assets 1,936,733 (1,243,758) 692,975 Vessels 19,794 (2,261) 17,533 Buildings 30,557 (4,541) 26,016 Vehicles, plant and equipment 21,387 (5,686) 15,701 Total 2,008,471 (1,256,246) 752,225 Memorandum Circular from Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") On the basis of the guidelines contained in CVM/SNC/SEP Memorandum Circular No. 02/2019 of December 18, 2019, which establishes accounting procedures related to the measurement method of lease liabilities, the Group has restated the initial amounts of Lease liabilities and Right-of-use assets on the first-time adoption. According to CVM the Lease liabilities must be measured at present value of the remaining lease payments, gross of PIS and COFINS credits, discounted based on the incremental interest rates. IFRS is silent regarding the treatment of PIS and COFINS. In the previous quarters the Group disclosed the initial amounts of Lease liabilities on the first-time adoption considering the remaining lease payments, net of PIS and COFINS. The impact of re-measurement of initial amounts of Lease liabilities and Right-of-use is presented below: 27 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) As previously presented Impact At 1 January 2019 of CVM Circular Restated US$ US$ US$ Operational assets 162,292 16,549 178,841 Vessels 4,106 419 4,525 Buildings 6,137 577 6,714 Vehicles, plant and equipment 3,787 266 4,053 Total 176,322 17,811 194,133 As previously presented Impact At 1 January 2019 of CVM Circular Restated R$ R$ R$ Operational assets 628,850 64,125 692,975 Vessels 15,911 1,622 17,533 Buildings 23,779 2,237 26,016 Vehicles, plant and equipment 14,674 1,027 15,701 Total 683,214 69,011 752,225 As a consequence, the impact of re-measurement on profit or loss of previous quarters is presented below: Three-month period ended Six-month period ended None-month period ended As Impact As Impact As Impact previously of CVM previously of CVM previously of CVM Statements of profit or loss presented Circular Restated presented Circular Restated presented Circular Restated US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenue 100,494 - 100,494 199,217 - 199,217 305,290 - 305,290 Raw materials and consumable used (6,372) - (6,372) (12,898) - (12,898) (18,587) - (18,587) Employee benefits expense (34,248) - (34,248) (70,293) - (70,293) (104,704) - (104,704) Amortisation of right-of-use assets (3,201) 79 (3,122) (6,361) 51 (6,310) (9,434) (58) (9,492) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (13,526) - (13,526) (26,761) - (26,761) (40,404) - (40,404) Service costs and rentals (16,289) - (16,289) (32,995) - (32,995) (48,217) - (48,217) Energy, water and communication (3,569) - (3,569) (7,413) - (7,413) (11,080) - (11,080) Insurance (917) - (917) (1,820) - (1,820) (2,324) - (2,324) Other operating revenues (expenses) (1,670) - (1,670) (2,954) - (2,954) (4,183) - (4,183) Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (100) - (100) (119) - (119) 234 - 234 Results from operating activities 20,602 79 20,681 37,603 51 37,654 66,591 (58) 66,533 Share of result of joint ventures (1,270) 6 (1,264) (607) (67) (674) (1,100) (5) (1,105) Finance income 2,056 - 2,056 3,122 - 3,122 5,317 - 5,317 Finance costs (3,224) - (3,224) (6,363) - (6,363) (9,345) - (9,345) Interest on lease liabilities (3,900) (50) (3,950) (7,806) (239) (8,045) (11,604) (543) (12,147) Exchange gain (loss) on translation (486) 7 (479) 256 (105) 151 (2,942) 48 (2,894) Profit before tax 13,778 42 13,820 26,205 (360) 25,845 46,917 (558) 46,359 Income tax expense (7,372) (10) (7,382) (13,126) 64 (13,062) (20,825) 204 (20,621) Profit for the period 6,406 32 6,438 13,079 (296) 12,783 26,092 (354) 25,738 28 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Three-month period ended Six-month period ended None-month period ended As Impact As Impact As Impact previously of CVM previously of CVM previously of CVM Statements of profit or loss presented Circular Restated presented Circular Restated presented Circular Restated R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Revenue 378,846 - 378,846 765,806 - 765,806 1,187,156 - 1,187,156 Raw materials and consumable used (24,018) - (24,018) (49,586) - (49,586) (72,189) - (72,189) Employee benefits expense (129,092) - (129,092) (270,328) - (270,328) (406,713) - (406,713) Amortisation of right-of-use assets (12,070) (20) (12,090) (24,452) 24 (24,428) (36,648) (25) (36,673) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (50,995) - (50,995) (102,859) - (102,859) (157,078) - (157,078) Service costs and rentals (61,372) - (61,372) (126,785) - (126,785) (187,323) - (187,323) Energy, water and communication (13,452) - (13,452) (28,529) - (28,529) (43,069) - (43,069) Insurance (3,456) - (3,456) (6,998) - (6,998) (9,064) - (9,064) Other operating revenues (expenses) (6,333) - (6,333) (13,188) - (13,188) (18,208) - (18,208) Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (386) - (386) (456) - (456) 976 - 976 Results from operating activities 77,672 (20) 77,652 142,625 24 142,649 257,840 (25) 257,815 Share of result of joint ventures (4,790) 12 (4,778) (2,292) (127) (2,419) (4,440) (78) (4,518) Finance income 7,605 - 7,605 11,749 - 11,749 21,080 - 21,080 Finance costs (12,141) - (12,141) (24,424) - (24,424) (36,783) - (36,783) Interest on lease liabilities (14,705) (600) (15,305) (30,006) (1,151) (31,157) (45,077) (1,965) (47,042) Exchange gain (loss) on translation (2,000) (188) (2,188) (89) 334 245 (38,366) (540) (38,906) Profit before tax 51,641 (796) 50,845 97,563 (920) 96,643 154,254 (2,608) 151,646 Income tax expense (27,897) 211 (27,686) (50,440) 383 (50,057) (81,154) 677 (80,477) Profit for the period 23,744 (585) 23,159 47,123 (537) 46,586 73,100 (1,931) 71,169 2.3. Critical accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, which are described above, management has made the following judgments, estimates and assumptions that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements as mentioned below. Provision for tax, labour and civil risks - Judgment

In the normal course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to legal cases. Provisions for legal cases are made when the Group's management, together with their legal advisors, consider the outcome of a financial settlement against the Group is probable. Provisions are measured at the management's best estimate of the expected expenditure required to settle the obligation based upon legal advice received. For labour claims the provision is based on prior experience and managements' best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances.

The amount of provisions for tax, labour and civil risks at the end of the reporting period was US$14.6 million (R$59.0 million) (2018: US$17.3 million (R$67.2 million)). Details are disclosed in Note 19. 29 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Impairment of goodwill - Judgment and Estimation

Determining whether goodwill is impaired requires an estimation of the value in use of the cash- generating units to which goodwill has been allocated. The recoverable amount calculation requires the entity's management to estimate the future cash flows expected to arise from the cash-generating unit and a suitable discount rate in order to calculate present value.

The carrying amount of goodwill at the end of the reporting period was US$14.1 million (R$56.8 million) (2018: US$27.5 million (R$106.6 million)). Details are disclosed in Note 10. For the current year the Group recognised an impairment loss in the amount of US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) attributed to O&G Support Base. Fair value of derivatives - Estimation

As described in Note 26, the Company may use derivative contracts to manage risk. For derivative financial instruments, assumptions are made based on quoted market rates adjusted for specific features of the instruments.

Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, the only swap of the Group was settled in January 2019 (the amount of fair value at the end of 2018 was US$0.4 million (R$1.6 million)). Provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets - Estimation The Group uses a provision matrix to calculate ECLs for trade receivables and contract assets. The provision rates are based on days past due for groupings of various customer segments that have similar loss patterns.

The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information.

The Group's management will update the default rate per business every six months.

The amount of provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets at the end of the reporting period was US$0.8 million (R$3.4 million) (2018: US$1.5m (R$5.8 million)). Details are disclosed in note 16. Leases - Estimating the incremental borrowing rate

The Group cannot readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease, therefore, it uses its incremental borrowing rate (IBR) to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that the Group would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The Group estimates the IBR using observables inputs when available and is required to make certain entity-specific estimates. 30 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 2.4. Standards issued but not yet effective The Group has listed all new standards and interpretations issued by the IASB, but not yet effective. The following new or amended standards are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements and therefore the disclosures have not been made: Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17);

Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3);

Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8); and

Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting. 3. Segment information Reportable segments For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into five reportable segments: towage and agency services, port terminals, offshore vessels, logistics and shipyards. These divisions are reported for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. Finance costs relating to liabilities were allocated to reporting segments based on the loans taken to finance the acquisition or the construction of fixed assets in that segment. Finance income arising from bank balances held by Brazilian operating segments, including foreign exchange differences on such balances, were also allocated to the reporting segments. Administrative expenses are presented as non-segmented activities. Segment information relating to these businesses is presented below: 31 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 31 December 2019 Revenue Operating profit Finance income Interest on lease liabilities Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Impairment loss Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation Balance sheet Segment assets Segment liabilities 31 December 2018 Revenue Operating profit Finance income Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Capital expenditures Depreciation and amortisation Balance sheet Segment assets Segment liabilities 2019 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ 168,765 187,167 - 45,691 25,075 - (20,570) 406,128 46,235 46,277 - 5,779 (4,968) (21,566) 3,397 75,154 631 1,076 - 531 68 4,561 (2) 6,865 (258) (12,561) - (2,733) (160) (200) - (15,912) (6,222) (4,988) - (23) (558) (33) - (11,824) 40,386 29,804 - 3,554 (5,618) (17,238) 3,395 54,283 - - 587 (23) - - - 564 - - - - - - - (1,454) - - - - - - - 53,393 - (13,025) - - - - - (13,025) (23,253) (63,618) - (516) (1,070) (1,025) - (89,482) (546) (7,569) - (3,219) (49) (1,006) - (12,389) (30,474) (20,670) - (1,223) (4,296) (460) 3,390 (53,733) 353,894 581,092 30,054 57,332 79,573 49,128 - 1,151,073 (267,968) (270,280) - (41,584) (36,190) (37,550) - (653,572) 2018 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ 175,538 203,787 - 56,908 48,360 (14) (24,383) 460,196 52,120 65,837 - 5,628 (2,669) (20,152) 3,677 104,441 15 1,318 - 504 - 3,406 - 5,243 (6,812) (15,439) - (73) (736) 108 1 (22,951) 45,323 51,716 - 6,059 (3,405) (16,638) 3,678 86,733 - - (4,030) (32) - - - (4,062) - - - - - - - (9,990) - - - - - - - 72,681 (35,374) (22,669) - (1,792) (503) (1,368) - (61,706) (28,493) (22,825) - (1,506) (1,698) (1,653) - (56,175) 351,270 325,825 26,235 32,278 79,080 135,577 - 950,265 (274,454) (71,505) - (13,281) (42,463) (32,448) - (434,151) 32 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 31 December 2019 Revenue Operating profit Finance income Interest on lease liabilities Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Impairment Loss Capital expenditures Amortisation of right-of-use assets Depreciation and amortisation Balance sheet Segment assets Segment liabilities 31 December 2018 Revenue Operating profit Finance income Finance costs Operating profit (loss) adjusted by finance income and cost Share of result of joint ventures Exchange gain (loss) on translation Profit before tax Other information: Capital expenditures Depreciation and amortisation Balance sheet Segment assets Segment liabilities 2019 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 667,164 738,317 - 179,235 96,831 - (79,321) 1,602,226 183,460 180,735 - 22,431 (20,205) (85,453) 12,078 293,046 2,571 5,950 - 2,091 277 16,596 (8) 27,477 (1,012) (49,594) - (10,784) (633) (786) - (62,809) (24,529) (20,149) - (87) (2,614) (79) 408 (47,050) 160,490 116,942 - 13,651 (23,175) (69,722) 12,478 210,664 - - 2,425 (115) - - - 2,310 - - - - - - - (6,145) - - - - - - - 206,829 - (53,530) - - - - - (53,530) (90,997) (250,719) - (2,046) (4,254) (4,120) - (352,136) (2,150) (29,826) - (12,689) (193) (3,955) - (48,813) (120,290) (81,359) - (4,828) (16,936) (1,812) 13,265 (211,960) 1,426,439 2,342,208 121,139 231,088 320,735 198,020 - 4,639,629 (1,080,097) (1,089,417) - (167,612) (145,870) (151,351) - (2,634,347) 2018 Towage and Container shipping terminals and Offshore Non agency offshore support segmented services support bases vessels Logistics Shipyard activities Elimination Consolidated R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 639,742 744,291 - 207,525 177,305 - (91,393) 1,677,470 191,414 240,517 - 20,682 (9,565) (75,477) 13,451 381,022 73 4,428 - 1,838 2 12,845 (1) 19,185 (24,901) (56,407) - (266) (2,686) 428 3 (83,829) 166,586 188,538 - 22,254 (12,249) (62,204) 13,453 316,378 - - (15,034) (116) - - - (15,150) - - - - - - - (36,656) - - - - - - - 264,572 (128,689) (85,513) - (6,642) (1,904) (5,035) - (227,783) (104,236) (83,063) - (5,478) (6,050) (6,017) - (204,844) 1,361,101 1,262,507 101,655 125,071 306,419 525,334 - 3,682,087 (1,063,452) (277,067) - (51,461) (164,536) (125,730) - (1,682,246) 33 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Geographical information The Group's operations are mainly located in Brazil where it earns income and incurs expenses. The Group earns income on cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Bermuda and in Brazil. The Group, through its participation in an Offshore Vessel Joint Venture in Panama, earns income in that country and in Uruguay. 4. Revenue The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the period (excluding investment income - Note 7). 4.1. Disaggregated revenue information Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Towage and agency services Harbour Manoeuvres 148,330 152,376 586,059 555,227 Special Operations 11,194 13,212 44,618 48,182 Ship Agency 9,241 9,950 36,487 36,333 Total 168,765 175,538 667,164 639,742 Port Terminals Container Handling 92,341 97,627 364,383 356,401 Warehousing 33,545 43,995 132,356 160,754 Ancillary services 21,607 24,432 85,377 89,119 O&G Support Base 19,357 20,813 75,944 75,896 Other services 20,317 16,920 80,257 62,121 Total 187,167 203,787 738,317 744,291 Logistics Logistics 45,691 56,908 179,235 207,525 Total 45,691 56,908 179,235 207,525 Shipyard Ship construction contracts - 14,038 - 50,104 Repairs / dry-docking 4,505 9,939 17,510 35,808 Total 4,505 23,977 17,510 85,912 Non-Segmented activities Other services - (14) - - Total - (14) - - Total 406,128 460,196 1,602,226 1,677,470 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 401,623 436,219 1,584,716 1,591,558 Over time 4,505 23,977 17,510 85,912 Total 406,128 460,196 1,602,226 1,677,470 34 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Contract balance

Trade receivables are generally received within 30 days. The carrying amount of operational trade receivables at the end of reporting period was US$47.2 million (R$190.1 million) (2018 US$57.6 million (R$223.3 million)). These amounts including US$12.4 million (R$49.8 million) (2018: US$15.3 million (R$59.2 million)) of contract assets (unbilled accounts receivables). Details are disclosed in Note 16.

The balance of construction contracts is presented in Note 20. All contract liabilities were recognised as revenue throughout the year.

There are no other contract assets and liabilities recognised for the years presented. Performance obligations

Information about the Group´s performance obligation is summarised below: When performance obligation Performance obligation is typically satisfied Towage and shipping agency services Harbour Manoeuvres At a point in time Special Operations At a point in time Ship Agency At a point in time Container terminals offshore support bases Container handling At a point in time Warehousing At a point in time Ancillary services At a point in time Offshore support base At a point in time Other services At a point in time Logistics Logistics At a point in time Shipyard Ship construction contracts Over time Technical assistance / dry-docking Over time The majority of Group´s performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time, upon delivery of the service, and payment is generally due within 30 days upon completion of services. The performance obligation of ship construction contracts is satisfied over time and the revenue related to services and construction contracts is recognised when the work in proportion to the stage of completion of transactions contracted has been performed. There are no significant judgements on both scenarios of performance obligations. 35 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 5. Employee charges and benefits expenses 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Salaries and benefits (110,135) (118,451) (434,272) (429,854) Payroll taxes (28,056) (24,426) (110,584) (90,584) Pension costs (725) (1,057) (2,806) (3,842) Long-term incentive plan (370) (1,303) (1,453) (4,750) Total (139,286) (145,237) (549,115) (529,030) 6. Service costs and rentals 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Service cost (26,884) (27,422) (106,386) (99,839) Tug rents (1) (15,268) (16,938) (60,426) (61,428) Freight (10,868) (14,066) (42,642) (51,643) Port expenses (9,013) (9,676) (35,677) (35,422) Vessel rents (3) (1,777) (4,141) (6,988) (15,023) Equipment rents (1) (941) (1,484) (3,715) (5,462) Container minimum contractual movement (2) (445) (9,562) (1,574) (34,787) Buildings rents (1) (220) (7,335) (870) (26,599) Vehicle rents (1) (195) (848) (758) (3,088) Terminal rentals (1) (136) (2,375) (478) (8,711) Total (65,747) (93,847) (259,514) (342,002) As of 1 January 2019, due to the application of IFRS 16, the amounts of rental expenses are related to: Expenses relating to short-term leases and low-value assets. Expenses relating to container movements, which exceeds the minimum contractual movements. Expenses relating to the quantity of vessel trips with variable elements. 36 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 7. Finance income and finance costs Interest on investments Exchange gain on investments Other interest income Total finance income Interest on bank loans Exchange loss on loans Total bank and investment costs Other interest Total finance costs Interest on lease liabilities Exchange gain (loss) on translation 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ 1,733 3,473 6,767 12,499 820 1,183 3,424 4,588 4,312 587 17,286 2,098 6,865 5,243 27,477 19,185 (10,813) (12,300) (42,643) (44,956) (778) (10,009) (3,585) (36,604) (11,591) (22,309) (46,228) (81,560) (233) (579) (822) (2,045) (11,824) (22,888) (47,050) (83,605) (15,912) (63) (62,809) (224) (1,454) (9,990) (6,145) (36,656) 8. Income tax expense Income tax recognised in profit or loss: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Current Brazilian taxation Income tax (16,734) (20,764) (67,186) (78,584) Social contribution (6,155) (8,270) (24,833) (31,241) Total Brazilian current tax (22,889) (29,034) (92,019) (109,825) Deferred tax Total deferred tax 1,408 2,601 6,604 9,793 Total income tax expense (21,481) (26,433) (85,415) (100,032) Brazilian income tax is calculated at 25% of the taxable profit for the period. Brazilian social contribution taxes are calculated at 9% of the taxable profit for the period. 37 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The income tax expense for the year can be reconciled to the accounting profit as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Profit before tax 53,393 72,681 206,830 264,574 Tax at the standard Brazilian tax rate (34%) (18,154) (24,712) (70,322) (89,955) Utilization of net operating losses 506 4,839 2,096 16,991 Amortisation of goodwill - 1,093 - 3,844 Exchange variance on loans 804 10,988 4,172 39,678 Tax effect of share of results of joint ventures 192 (1,381) 785 (5,151) Tax effect of foreign exchange gain or loss on monetary items (494) (3,397) (2,089) (12,463) Effect of different tax rates in other jurisdictions (210) (137) (837) (493) Retranslation of non-current asset valuation 592 (9,826) 1,073 (35,031) Share option scheme (126) (443) (494) (1,615) Non-deductible expenses (1,701) (952) (6,666) (3,365) Net operating losses of the year (1,712) (1,336) (6,851) (4,742) Leasing 133 (730) 525 (2,389) Impairment Brasco (1,438) - (5,908) - Prior year adjustments (1,677) - (6,865) - Termination of tax litigation 126 (35) 493 (76) Others 1,678 (404) 5,473 (5,265) Income tax expense (21,481) (26,433) (85,415) (100,032) 9. Deferred taxes The following deferred tax assets and liabilities were recognised by the Group during the current and prior reporting years: Unrealised Non- Tax foreign Other monetary depreciation exchange taxes items Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ At 1 January 2018 (38,108) 26,684 33,473 (44,941) (22,892) Charge (credit) to income (6,218) 10,137 8,508 (9,826) 2,601 Compensation of tax losses - - (1,679) - (1,679) Exchange differences 5,998 (4,647) (1,181) - 170 At 31 December 2018 (38,328) 32,174 39,121 (54,767) (21,800) Charge (credit) to income (587) (1,978) 3,381 592 1,408 Exchange differences 1,641 (817) (594) - 230 At 31 December 2019 (37,274) 29,379 41,908 (54,175) (20,162) 38 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) At 1 January 2018 Charge (credit) to income Compensation of tax losses Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2018 Charge (credit) to income Translation adjustment to real At 31 December 2019 Unrealised Non- Tax foreign Other monetary depreciation exchange taxes items Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ (126,071) 88,272 99,171 (137,099) (75,727) (22,453) 36,399 30,878 (35,031) 9,793 - - (5,580) - (5,580) - - 11,405 (24,362) (12,957) (148,524) 124,671 135,874 (196,492) (84,471) (1,725) (6,251) 13,507 1,073 6,604 - - 2,890 (6,292) (3,402) (150,249) 118,420 152,271 (201,711) (81,269) Certain tax assets and liabilities have been offset on an entity-by-entity basis. After offset, deferred tax balances are disclosed in the balance sheet as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Deferred tax liabilities (52,036) (50,023) (209,742) (193,829) Deferred tax assets 31,874 28,223 128,473 109,358 Total (20,162) (21,800) (81,269) (84,471) Deferred taxes over Net Operating Losses At the end of the reporting period, the Group has a US$64.1 million (R$258.4 million) (2018: US$46.2 million (R$179.2 million)) balance of tax losses to carry forward available to be utilised against future taxable profits. Brazil has no tax consolidation rules, and it applies ring fencing on a legal entity basis in determining the utilisation of net operating losses (NOL) to carryforward. Out of US$21.3 million (R$86.0 million) (2018: US$15.5 million (R$60.0 million)) total deferred tax assets from net operating losses, US$15.1 million (R$60.7 million) (2018: US$11.1 million (R$43.2 million)) was recognised for accounting purposes at the end of reporting period and is expected to be utilised against the cash-generating entities future taxable profits. Deferred taxes over non-monetary items As disclosed in Note 2 ("Basis of Preparation"), under the IAS 21 the US dollar is the functional currency for the Company, and non-monetary items are re-measured using historical exchange rates. Changes in exchange rates and indexing for tax purposes will create differences between the Brazilian Reais cost of those items (tax basis) and the equivalent US dollar amount. The deferred tax liability or asset for those differences are recognised to neutralise the effect of changes in exchange rates on non-monetary items that were measured at historical BRL/USD versus the exchange rates at the period close. 39 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 10. Goodwill 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Cost and carrying amount attributed to: Offshore support bases - 13,307 - 51,561 Rio Grande container terminal 11,609 11,728 46,794 45,444 Salvador container terminal 2,480 2,480 9,998 9,610 Total 14,089 27,515 56,792 106,615 The goodwill associated with each cash-generating unit "CGU" (Brasco, Tecon Salvador and Tecon Rio Grande) is attributed to the Maritime services segment. The movement in goodwill balances in the year is due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US Dollar and the impairment of Brasco carrying amount referred below. Each CGU is assessed for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The carrying value of goodwill has been assessed with reference to its value in use reflecting the projected discounted cash flows of each CGU to which goodwill has been allocated. Salvador and Rio Grande container terminal The cash flows of these CGUs are derived from the most recent financial budget for which its estimate life is the remaining period of the concessions. The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador are driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity. The estimated average growth rate used does not exceed the historical average for Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador 1% (2018: 1%), while the discount rate used was 9.3% (2018: 10.5%). The growth rates reflect the products, industries and country in which the businesses operate. Having completed the annual impairment test, the level of headroom for each of these business units is significant and no reasonable change in any of the forecast assumptions would give rise to any impairment. Offshore support bases The cash-flows are based on ten-year cash flow projection plus terminal value. Future cash flows are derived from the most recent financial budget. The period of the cash flows has been determined in excess of 5 years to reflect the longer cycle period of the oil and gas industry. The key assumptions used in determining value in use relate to growth rate, discount rate and inflation rate. Further projections include sales and operating margins which are based on past experience taking into account the effect of known or likely changes in market or operating conditions. Projected volumes for Brasco are driven by the expected performance of the Brazilian economy and demand from the Brazilian offshore oil & gas industry production, until reaching operating capacity. The discount rate assumes the cost of capital 40 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) whereas the growth rate for perpetuity projection is based on the inflation rate only after reaching operating capacity and a growth rate that don't exceed past performance. The discount rate applied to the cash flow projections is 14.5% (2018: 10.5%) and cash flows beyond the ten- year period are extrapolated using a 1.0% terminal growth rate and 4.0% inflation (2018: 4.9%). It was concluded that carrying value of Brasco's assets of US$83.6 million (R$337.2 million) exceeded the value in use of US$70.4 million (R$283.7 million). As a result of this analysis, an impairment charge of US$13.3 million (R$53.5 million) has been recognised in the current year, of which US$12.8 million (R$51.6 million) against Goodwill and the remaining against other intangible assets. The impairment charge is recorded within a separate line item in the statement of profit or loss. The reason for the impairment charge arising in the year was an increase in the discount rate applied to the cash flows. Key assumptions used in the value in use calculations and sensitivity to changes in assumptions The calculation of value in use for Brasco unit is most sensitive to the following assumptions: Growth rate

Discount rate

Inflation rate Growth rate - Growth rate is determined based on management's best estimates using data from Petroleum National Agency (ANP), Energy Research Agency (EPE, subordinated to Ministry of Energy), Oil Companies' releases and specialised industry reports. The business is expected to contract in 2020 due to market demand and recover in subsequent years. Decrease in demand can lead to a decrease in growth rate. A decrease in the growth by 1% would result in a further impairment of US$5.0 million (R$20.0 million). An increase in the growth by 1% would result in a reversal of the impairment recorded in other intangible assets of US$0.5 million (R$2.0 million). Discount rate - discount rate represents the current market assessment of the risks specific to the CGU, taking into consideration the time value of money and individual risks of the underlying assets that have not been incorporated in the cash flow estimates. The discount rate calculation is based on the specific circumstances of the CGU and its operating segments and is a weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The WACC takes into account both debt and equity. The cost of equity is derived from the expected return on investment by the potential investors. The cost of debt is based on an assessment of the interest-bearing borrowings the CGU is able to borrow in the market. Segment-specific risk is incorporated by applying individual beta factors. The beta factors are evaluated annually based on publicly available market data. A rise in the pre-tax discount rate to (i.e., +0.5%) would result in a further impairment of US$5.2 million (R$21.0 million). A decrease in the discount rate by -0.5% would result in a reversal of the impairment recorded in other intangible assets of US$0.5 million (R$2.0 million). Inflation rate - rate is based on published market data available at the time of the assessment. Management recognises that the volatility in the Brazilian market and its impact in the inflation rates of the country can have a significant impact on the model. A reduction by 0.5% in the inflation rate would result in a further impairment of US$6.0 million (R$24.0 million). An increase in the inflation rate by 0.5% would result in a reversal of the impairment recorded in other intangible assets of US$0.5 million (R$2.0 million). 41 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 11. Other intangible assets Applications and software Lease Right Other Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost At 1 January 2018 42,897 25,418 75 68,390 Additions 2,033 - - 2,033 Disposals (553) - - (553) Exchange differences (2,028) (3,694) (11) (5,733) At 31 December 2018 42,349 21,724 64 64,137 Additions 1,545 - - 1,545 Transfers to property, plant and equipment (72) - - (72) Impairment - constitution - (488) - (488) Disposals (927) (422) (1) (1,350) Exchange differences (475) (841) (2) (1,318) At 31 December 2019 42,420 19,973 61 62,454 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2018 30,372 7,426 - 37,798 Charge for the year 2,784 637 - 3,421 Disposals (551) - - (551) Exchange differences (897) (1,102) - (1,999) At 31 December 2018 31,708 6,961 - 38,669 Charge for the year 2,822 558 - 3,380 Disposals (926) (422) - (1,348) Exchange differences (278) (281) - (559) At 31 December 2019 33,326 6,816 - 40,142 Carrying amount 31 December 2019 9,094 13,157 61 22,312 31 December 2018 10,641 14,763 64 25,468 42 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Applications and software Lease Right Other Total R$ R$ R$ R$ Cost At 1 January 2018 141,904 84,083 246 226,233 Additions 7,420 - - 7,420 Disposals (2,154) - - (2,154) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 16,925 92 1 17,018 At 31 December 2018 164,095 84,175 247 248,517 Additions 6,215 - - 6,215 Transfers to property, plant and equipment (215) - - (215) Impairment - constitution - (1,969) - (1,969) Disposals (3,838) (1,724) (3) (5,565) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 4,727 25 - 4,752 At 31 December 2019 170,984 80,507 244 251,735 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2018 100,469 24,566 - 125,035 Charge for the year 10,189 2,312 - 12,501 Disposals (2,150) - - (2,150) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 14,356 92 - 14,448 At 31 December 2018 122,864 26,970 - 149,834 Charge for the year 11,131 2,200 - 13,331 Disposals (3,834) (1,724) - (5,558) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 4,168 25 - 4,193 At 31 December 2019 134,329 27,471 - 161,800 Carrying amount 31 December 2019 36,655 53,036 244 89,935 31 December 2018 41,231 57,205 247 98,683 The impairment charge in the year refers to the impairment of Brasco's assets as described in note 10. 43 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 12. Lease arrangements 12.1. Right-of-use Vehicles, Operational plant and Finance Right-of-use by class of asset assets Vessels Buildings equipment Leases Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost or valuation At 1 January 2019 178,841 4,525 6,714 4,053 - 194,133 Contractual amendments 14,748 173 (218) (269) - 14,434 Additions - - 65 161 - 226 Transfers - - - - 9,798 9,798 Terminated contracts - - - (144) (318) (462) Exchange differences (7,563) (217) (112) (161) (417) (8,470) At 31 December 2019 186,026 4,481 6,449 3,640 9,063 209,659 Accumulated amortisations At 1 January 2019 - - - - - - Charge for the year 8,422 2,321 1,473 959 367 13,542 Transfers - - - - 7,969 7,969 Terminated contracts - - - (22) (309) (331) Exchange differences (153) (45) (4) (22) (308) (532) At 31 December 2019 8,269 2,276 1,469 915 7,719 20,648 Carrying amount 31 December 2019 177,757 2,205 4,980 2,725 1,344 189,011 1 January 2019 178,841 4,525 6,714 4,053 - 194,133 Vehicles, Operational plant and Finance Right-of-use by class of asset assets Vessels Buildings equipment Leases Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Cost or valuation At 1 January 2019 692,975 17,533 26,016 15,701 - 752,225 Contractual amendments 56,503 530 (852) (1,055) - 55,126 Additions - - 258 613 - 871 Transfers - - - - 37,967 37,967 Terminated contracts - - - (797) (1,231) (2,028) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 337 - 471 212 (210) 810 At 31 December 2019 749,815 18,063 25,893 14,674 36,526 844,971 Accumulated amortisations At 1 January 2019 - - - - - - Charge for the year 33,329 9,173 5,820 3,785 1,444 53,551 Transfers - - - - 30,878 30,878 Terminated contracts - - - (138) (1,196) (1,334) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 1 - 1 44 (17) 29 At 31 December 2019 33,330 9,173 5,821 3,691 31,109 83,124 Carrying amount 31 December 2019 716,485 8,890 20,072 10,983 5,417 761,847 1 January 2019 692,975 17,533 26,016 15,701 - 752,225 44 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Operational assets The main lease commitments for operational assets are described below: The Rio Grande container terminal The Rio Grande container terminal lease was signed on 3 February 1997 for a period of 25 years renewable for a further 25 and, in view of the compliance with the contractual requirements and advanced investments in the expansion works of the terminal, construction of a third berth of docking and of the annual volume handled together with other considerations, the Rio Grande container terminal was granted the right to renew of the lease as set forth in the first amendment signed on 7 March 2006. Among the commitments set forth in the Lease Agreement and its Addendum, the following are highlighted: Monthly payment for facilities and leased areas;

Payment by container moved, with a commitment for minimum contractual movement (MMC);

Pay per tonne in general cargo handling and unloading. Salvador container terminal Tecon Salvador S.A. has the right to lease and operate the Container Terminal and the Heavy and Unitized Cargo Terminal (Liaison Quay) in the Port of Salvador for 25 years renewed in 2016 for a further 25 years. The total lease term of 50 years, until March 2050, is provided in the Second Addendum to the Rental Agreement. This addendum provides for the expansion of the lease area through the completing minimum investments. As a result of the lease agreement with CODEBA, the Company has the following commitments: Payment of monthly instalments readjusted for the minimum periodicity established in the contract;

Payment for the lease of the existing area and the area added under the terms of the second contractual addendum;

Payment of minimum contractual movement - MMC. Wilson Sons Estaleiros Wilson Sons Estaleiros lease commitments mainly refer to a 60-year lease right of its operational asset (30 years, renewable for a further period of 30 years, under Group's solely option). Management intention is to exercise its renewal option. Offshore support bases Offshore support base lease commitments mainly refer to a 30-year lease right to operate an in sheltered area at Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with privileged location to service the Campos and Santos oil producing basins. Logistics Logistics lease commitments mainly refer to the bonded terminals and distribution centres located in Santo André and Suape with terms between eighteen and twenty-four years. 45 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Vessels Chartering of vessels for maritime transport between port terminals. The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities. Buildings The Group has lease commitments for its headquarters, branches and commercial offices in several Brazilian cities. Vehicles, plant and equipment Rental contracts mainly refer to forklifts and other operating equipment. Rental of vehicles for operational, commercial and administrative activities. Finance Leases Lease contracts previously classified under IAS 17 and substantially represented by Machines and Equipment. 12.2. Lease liabilities Lease liabilities by class of asset Discount Rate 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 US$ R$ Operational assets 8.75% - 9.33% 183,895 741,227 Buildings 8.75% - 8.88% 5,072 20,443 Vehicles, plant and equipment 8.88% - 11.86% 2,827 11,393 Vessels 9.25% 2,294 9,246 Finance leases 8.80% 60 243 Total 194,148 782,552 Total current 21,938 88,426 Total non-current 172,210 694,126 The breakdown of lease libilities by maturity is as follows: Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flows 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 US$ R$ Within one year 22,918 92,374 In the second year 20,456 82,451 In the third to fifth years (inclusive) 60,954 245,687 After five years 371,236 1,496,339 Total undiscounted lease liabilities 475,564 1,916,851 Adjustment to present value (281,416) (1,134,299) Total lease liabilities 194,148 782,552 46 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Inflation adjustment of the lease liabilities The table below presents the lease liabilities balance considering the projected future inflation in the discounted payment flows. For the purposes of this calculation, all other assumptions were maintained. 01/01/2019 31/12/2019 01/01/2019 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Actual flow 518,353 475,564 2,008,516 1,916,851 Lease liabilities (324,220) (281,416) (1,256,291) (1,134,299) Embedded interest 194,133 194,148 752,225 782,552 01/01/2019 31/12/2019 01/01/2019 31/12/2019 US$ US$ R$ R$ Inflated flow 550,181 506,078 2,131,843 2,039,847 Lease liabilities (334,973) (304,730) (1,297,954) (1,228,275) Embedded interest 215,208 201,348 833,889 811,572 12.3. Amounts recognised in profit or loss 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 US$ R$ Amortisation of Right-of-use (13,542) (53,551) Amortisation of PIS and COFINS 1,153 4,738 Interest on lease liabilities (16,799) (66,452) Interest PIS and COFINS 887 3,643 Variable lease payments not included in the measurement of lease liabilities (1) (2) (2,222) (8,562) Expenses relating to short-term leases (15,852) (62,654) Expenses relating to low-value assets (908) (3,593) The amounts refers to payments, which exceeded the minimum forecast volumes of the Rio Grande container terminal and Salvador container terminals. The payments related to the quantity of vessel trips were not included in the measurement of lease liabilities. The Group is not able to estimate the future cash outflows to variable lease payments due to operational, economics and exchange aspects. 12.4. Amounts recognised in the statement of cash flows 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 US$ R$ Low-value leases paid (908) (3,593) Amortisation - lease liability (6,424) (25,413) Interest paid - lease liability (16,806) (66,482) Variable lease payments paid (2,222) (8,562) Short-term leases paid (15,852) (62,654) Total (42,212) (166,704) 47 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 13. Property, plant and equipment Land and Vehicles, plant Assets under buildings Vessels and equipment construction Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost or valuation At 1 January 2018 301,306 462,105 259,507 2,760 1,025,678 Additions 16,827 12,620 8,856 21,370 59,673 Transfers 1,163 13,997 (1,163) (13,997) - Disposals (1,781) - (2,854) - (4,635) Exchange differences (35,009) - (33,782) - (68,791) At 31 December 2018 282,506 488,722 230,564 10,133 1,011,925 Additions 40,320 14,450 27,325 5,842 87,937 Transfers 212 15,712 (241) (15,683) - Transfers to right-of-use - - (9,798) - (9,798) Transfers from intangible assets (11) (22) 105 - 72 Disposals (294) (2,501) (9,067) - (11,862) Exchange differences (9,301) - (7,662) - (16,963) At 31 December 2019 313,432 516,361 231,226 292 1,061,311 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2018 91,919 167,158 131,723 - 390,800 Charge for the year 8,589 25,499 18,666 - 52,754 Elimination on construction contracts - 163 - - 163 Disposals (1,405) - (3,409) - (4,814) Exchange differences (11,968) - (17,461) - (29,429) At 31 December 2018 87,135 192,820 129,519 - 409,474 Charge for the year 8,018 26,741 15,594 - 50,353 Elimination on construction contracts - 128 - - 128 Transfers to right-of-use - - (7,969) - (7,969) Disposals (234) (2,320) (8,195) - (10,749) Exchange differences (2,974) - (4,001) - (6,975) At 31 December 2019 91,945 217,369 124,948 - 434,262 Carrying amount 31 December 2019 221,487 298,992 106,278 292 627,049 31 December 2018 195,371 295,902 101,045 10,133 602,451 48 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Land and Vehicles, plant Assets under buildings Vessels and equipment construction Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Cost or valuation At 1 January 2018 996,722 1,528,643 858,448 9,129 3,392,942 Additions 64,363 44,791 32,321 78,888 220,363 Transfers 4,555 52,636 (4,586) (52,605) - Disposals (6,624) - (10,129) - (16,753) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 35,640 267,625 17,338 3,853 324,456 At 31 December 2018 1,094,656 1,893,695 893,392 39,265 3,921,008 Additions 159,292 56,478 107,429 22,722 345,921 Transfers 850 59,372 (952) (59,270) - Transfers to right-of-use (37,967) (37,967) Transfers from intangible assets (40) (89) 344 215 Disposals (1,196) (10,306) (35,607) - (47,109) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 9,791 82,147 5,360 (1,540) 95,758 At 31 December 2019 1,263,353 2,081,297 931,999 1,177 4,277,826 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2018 304,067 552,958 435,741 - 1,292,766 Charge for the year 31,251 93,147 67,945 - 192,343 Elimination on construction contracts - 615 - - 615 Disposals (5,193) - (12,577) - (17,770) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 7,506 100,417 10,754 - 118,677 At 31 December 2018 337,631 747,137 501,863 - 1,586,631 Charge for the year 31,587 105,693 61,349 - 198,629 Elimination on construction contracts - 484 - - 484 Transfers to right-of-use - - (30,877) - (30,877) Disposals (954) (9,561) (32,227) - (42,742) Foreign currency effect in respect of translation into Brazilian Real 2,343 32,390 3,522 - 38,255 At 31 December 2019 370,607 876,143 503,630 - 1,750,380 Carrying amount 31 December 2019 892,746 1,205,154 428,369 1,177 2,527,446 31 December 2018 757,025 1,146,558 391,529 39,265 2,334,377 Land and buildings with a net carrying amount of US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million) (2018: US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million)) and plant and equipment with a net carrying amount of US$0.2 million (R$0.6 million) (2018: US$0.2 million (R$0.8 million)) have been pledged as collateral for various tax lawsuits. The Group has pledged assets with a carrying amount of approximately US$269.3 million (R$670.3 million) (2018: US$293.8 million (R$733.0 million)) to secure loans granted to the Group. The amount of borrowing costs capitalised in 2019 is US$2.3 million (R$7.4 million) (2018: US$0.1 million (R$0.4 million)), at an average interest rate of 2.85%. On 31 December 2019, the Group had contractual commitments to suppliers for the acquisition and construction of property, plant and equipment amounting to US$3.0 million (R$12.2 million) (2018: US$52.1 million (R$201.7 million)). The amount mainly refers to investments in The Salvador container terminal with some smaller amounts related to the Rio Grande container terminal and Offshore support bases. 49 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 14. Inventories 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Operating materials 9,228 8,906 37,196 34,509 Raw materials for construction contracts (external customers) 1,279 1,969 5,155 7,629 Total 10,507 10,875 42,351 42,138 15. Recoverable taxes 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ PIS and COFINS recoverable 18,467 17,306 74,438 67,060 FUNDAF recoverable 4,578 3,828 18,452 14,831 Judiciary bond recoverable 2,698 3,681 10,874 14,263 Other recoverable taxes 758 788 3,053 3,053 Total recoverable taxes non-current 26,501 25,603 106,817 99,207 PIS and COFINS recoverable 11,764 12,993 47,415 50,343 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 7,877 5,718 31,749 22,158 FUNDAF recoverable 1,954 2,819 7,876 10,923 Judiciary bond recoverable 1,911 - 7,702 - ISS recoverable 1,264 1,303 5,093 5,050 INSS recoverable 238 409 960 1,584 Other recoverable taxes 39 41 161 160 Total recoverable taxes current 25,047 23,283 100,956 90,218 Total 51,548 48,886 207,773 189,425 As a matter of routine, the Group reviews taxes and levies impacting its business to ensure that payments are accurately made. In the event that tax credits arise, the Group intends to use them in future years within their legal term. If the Company does not utilise the tax credit within their legal term, a reimbursement of such amounts will be requested from the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service ("Receita Federal do Brasil"). 50 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 16. Operational and other trade receivables 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Other trade receivables 354 483 1,427 1,872 Total other non-current trade receivables 354 483 1,427 1,872 Receivable for services rendered 47,991 59,117 193,438 229,064 Allowance for bad debts (837) (1,490) (3,374) (5,773) Total operational current trade receivables 47,154 57,627 190,064 223,291 Prepayment 6,452 10,917 26,007 42,301 Insurance indenisation receivable 1,972 3,314 7,948 12,840 Employee credits 799 980 3,222 3,799 Other trade receivables 354 714 1,425 2,767 Total other current trade receivables 9,577 15,925 38,602 61,707 Total 57,085 74,035 230,093 286,870 Total current 56,731 73,552 228,666 284,998 Total non-current 354 483 1,427 1,872 Trade receivables disclosed are classified as financial assets measured at amortised cost. The aging list of receivables for services rendered is as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Current 37,146 45,138 149,723 174,901 Overdue: 01 to 30 days 7,641 9,325 30,799 36,128 31 to 90 days 1,434 2,405 5,781 9,318 91 to 180 days 694 1,276 2,799 4,945 More than 180 days 1,076 973 4,336 3,772 Total 47,991 59,117 193,438 229,064 Generally, interest of one percent per month plus a two percent penalty is charged on overdue balances. Allowances for bad debts are recognised as a reduction of receivables and are recognised whenever a loss is identified. As of 1 January 2018, due to the application of IFRS 9, the Group has recognised an allowance for bad debts taking into account an expected credit loss model that involves historical evaluation of effective loss over billing cycles. The period over review is 3.5 years, being renewed every 180 days. The measurement of default rate shall consider the recoverability of receivables and will apply according of payment profile of the debtors. The Group will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. The provision matrix is disclosed in Note 26. 51 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Changes in allowance for bad debts are as follows: At 1 January 2018 Increase in allowance Exchange difference At 31 December 2018 Decrease in allowance Exchange difference At 31 December 2019 US$ R$ 958 3,163 690 2,610 (158) - 1,490 5,773 (2,399) (91)- 8373,374 Management believes that no additional provision is required for the allowance for bad debts. 17. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, bank accounts and short-term investments that are highly liquid and readily convertible to known amounts of cash, and which are subject to an immaterial risk of changes in value. US dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in time deposits placed with major financial institutions, Real-denominated cash and cash equivalents refer principally to investments in deposit certificates and Brazilian treasury bonds. Short-term investments Short-term investments comprise investments with maturity dates of more than 90 days but less than 365 days. The breakdown of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments is as follows: Denominated in US dollar: Short-term investments - Time deposit Exchange funds Cash and bank Total Denominated in Brazilian Real: Fixed income investments Cash and bank Total Total Total cash and cash equivalents Total short-term investments 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ 14,077 29,110 56,740 112,794 16,292 3,191 65,666 12,366 11,666 8,579 47,027 33,241 42,035 40,880 169,433 158,401 34,739 25,580 140,020 99,118 950 2,574 3,829 9,974 35,689 28,154 143,849 109,092 77,724 69,034 313,282 267,493 63,647 39,924 256,542 154,699 14,077 29,110 56,740 112,794 52 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Exclusive investment fund The Group has investments in an exclusive investment fund managed by Itaú BBA S.A. that is consolidated in this financial information. The fund portfolio is marked to fair value on a daily basis in profit and loss. This fund's financial obligations are limited to service fees to the asset management company employed to execute investment transactions, audit fees and other similar expenses. The fund's investments are highly liquid which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which is subjected to insignificant risk of changes in value. 18. Bank loans Interest rate - Secured borrowings % p.a. Business 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 2.30% - 3.71% Towage 117,919 116,975 475,296 453,254 BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 2.07% - 4.08% Shipyards 28,403 31,618 114,484 122,515 BNDES - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 5.00% Towage 2,242 3,409 9,037 13,210 BNDES - Real 7.33% - 8.44% Container terminals 29,793 - 120,087 - BNDES - Real 7.18% Offshore support bases 10,014 14,267 40,362 55,282 BNDES - FMM Real¹ 9.28% Towage 1,064 1,250 4,288 4,843 BNDES - Finame Real 4.50% - 5.50% Container terminals 35 150 142 582 Total BNDES 189,470 167,669 763,696 649,686 Banco do Brasil - FMM linked to US Dollar¹ 2.00% - 3.00% Towage 79,535 85,142 320,579 329,907 Bradesco - NCE - Real 5.33% - 5.70% Container terminals 50,043 - 201,710 - Itaú - NCE - Real 5.88% Container terminals 15,930 - 64,211 - Santander - US Dollar 3.97% Container terminals - 25,523 - 98,897 IFC - US Dollar 7.00% Container terminals - 21,547 - 83,490 China Construction Bank - US Dollar 6.14% Towage - 6,364 - 24,658 Eximbank - US Dollar 6.22% Container terminals - 1,061 - 4,111 Total others 145,508 139,637 586,500 541,063 Total 334,978 307,306 1,350,196 1,190,749 As agents of the Merchant Marine Fund (Fundo da Marinha Mercante - FMM), Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") and Banco do Brasil ("BB") finance the construction of tugboats and shipyard facilities. The breakdown of bank overdrafts and loans by maturity is as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Within one year 36,636 60,209 147,669 233,298 In the second year 41,492 30,504 167,243 118,197 In the third to fifth years (including) 106,523 79,460 429,362 307,891 After five years 150,327 137,133 605,922 531,363 Total 334,978 307,306 1,350,196 1,190,749 Total current 36,636 60,209 147,669 233,298 Total non-current 298,342 247,097 1,202,527 957,451 53 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The analysis of borrowings by currency is as follows: Real linked US Real to US Dollars Dollars Total US$ US$ US$ US$ At 31 December 2019 Bank loans 106,879 228,099 - 334,978 Total 106,879 228,099 - 334,978 At 31 December 2018 Bank loans 15,667 237,144 54,495 307,306 Total 15,667 237,144 54,495 307,306 Real linked US Real to US Dollars Dollars Total R$ R$ R$ R$ At 31 December 2019 Bank loans 430,800 919,396 - 1,350,196 Total 430,800 919,396 - 1,350,196 At 31 December 2018 Bank loans 60,707 918,886 211,156 1,190,749 Total 60,707 918,886 211,156 1,190,749 Loan agreement for civil works In December 2018, the subsidiary Tecon Salvador S.A. signed a US$67.9 million (R$263.1 million) financing agreement with BNDES, to be used for civil works during the terminal´s expansion. In 2019, part of the debt has already been disbursed (US$29.7 million (R$119.6 million). Due to the new contract, the loan agreement with IFC was repaid on 30 January 2019. Guarantees Loans with BNDES and Banco do Brasil rely on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda or Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. For some contracts, the corporate guarantee is additional to pledge of the respective tug boat or lien on the logistics. The loan agreement for the Salvador container terminal from International Finance Corporation ("IFC") was guaranteed by the totality of the subsidiaries shares, along with receivables, plant and equipment until its prepayment in full on 30 January 2019. The loan agreement for both the Salvador and Rio Grande container terminals from Bradesco for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from the Export-Import Bank of China for equipment acquisition was guaranteed by a standby letter of credit issued by Itaú BBA S.A, which in turn had a pledge on the equipment financed, until its payment in full on 21 January 2019. The loan agreement from Itau for equipment acquisition relies on a corporate guarantee from Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. 54 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The loan agreement for the Rio Grande container terminal from Santander for equipment acquisition relied on a corporate guarantee from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda until its prepayment in full on 06 November 2019. Undrawn credit facilities At 31 December 2019, the Group had available US$104.3 million (R$420.6 million) (2018: US$116.2 million (R$450.1 million)) of undrawn borrowing facilities. Fair value To date, management has not identified or recognised differences in the fair value and the book value of the Group's borrowings as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Bank loans BNDES 189,470 167,669 763,696 649,686 Banco do Brasil 79,535 85,142 320,579 329,907 Bradesco - NCE - Real 50,043 - 201,710 - Itaú 15,930 - 64,211 - Santander - 25,523 - 98,897 IFC - 21,547 - 83,490 China Construction Bank - 6,364 - 24,658 Eximbank - 1,061 - 4,111 Total 334,978 307,306 1,350,196 1,190,749 Covenants Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. ("WSAC") as corporate guarantor has to comply with annual loan covenants for Wilson Sons Estaleiros, Brasco Logística Offshore and Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S/A in respect of loan agreements signed with BNDES. Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda as corporate guarantor for loan agreements signed with both Bradesco for Tecon Salvador S.A and Tecon Rio Grande, and BNDES for Tecon Salvador S.A has to comply with annual loan covenants including ratios of debt service coverage, net debt ratio over EBITDA and equity over total assets. For the BNDES agreements the Salvador container terminal has to comply with the debt service coverage ratio covenant. The ratios will be determined excluding impacts of IFRS 16. At 31 December 2019, the Company was in compliance with all clauses in the above mentioned loan contracts. 55 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 19. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks At 1 January 2018 Increase in provision in the year Utilisation of provisions Exchange difference At 31 December 2018 Increase in provision in the year Utilisation of provisions Exchange difference At 31 December 2019 At 1 January 2018 Increase (decrease) in provision in the year Utilisation of provisions At 31 December 2018 Increase in provision in the year Utilisation of provisions At 31 December 2019 Labour claims Tax cases Civil cases Total US$ US$ US$ US$ 14,942 2,468 822 18,232 3,297 754 15 4,066 (2,197) - (14) (2,211) (2,229) (384) (139) (2,752) 13,813 2,838 684 17,335 1,326 322 1,445 3,093 (3,878) (977) (308) (5,163) (557) (73) 8 (622) 10,704 2,110 1,829 14,643 Labour claims Tax cases Civil cases Total R$ R$ R$ R$ 49,428 8,163 2,720 60,311 12,484 2,834 (20) 15,298 (8,391) - (50) (8,441) 53,521 10,997 2,650 67,168 5,224 1,287 5,909 12,420 (15,600) (3,778) (1,188) (20,566) 43,145 8,506 7,371 59,022 In the ordinary course of business in Brazil, the Group is exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the Group's policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance or merit, and to manage such claims through its lawyers. In addition to the cases for which the Group booked provisions there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$103.6 million (R$417.5 million) (2018: US$120.2 million (R$465.7 million)) with probability of loss estimated by the legal counsels as possible. The breakdown of possible claims is described as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Tax cases 78,258 86,204 315,434 334,021 Civil cases 14,223 15,156 57,330 58,727 Labour claims 11,108 18,839 44,775 72,997 Total 103,589 120,199 417,539 465,745 56 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The main probable and possible claims against the Group are described below: Tax cases - The Group defends against government tax assessments considered inappropriate. Labour claims - Most claims involve payment of health risks, additional overtime and other allowances. Civil and environmental cases - Indemnification claims involving material damages, environmental and shipping claims and other contractual disputes. Procedure for classification of legal liabilities identifies claims as probable, possible or remote, as assessed by the external lawyers: Upon receipt of notices of new judicial lawsuits, external lawyers generally classify the claim as possible, recorded at the total amount involved. Wilson Sons uses the criteria of the estimated value at risk and not the total order value involved in each process.

Exceptionally, if there is sufficient knowledge from the beginning that there is very high or very low risk of loss, the lawyer may classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.

During the course of the lawsuit and considering, for instance, its first judicial decision, legal precedents, arguments of the claimant, thesis under discussion, applicable laws, documentation for the defense and other variables, the lawyer may re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss.

re-classify the claim as a probable loss or remote loss. When classifying the claim as a probable loss, the lawyer estimates the amount at risk for such claim. Management are not able to give an indication when the provisions are likely to be utilised as the majority of provisions involve litigations the resolution of which is highly uncertain as to timing. 20. Operational and other trade payables 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Operational trade payables Trade payables 18,567 20,890 74,838 80,947 Advance from customers 910 397 3,668 1,538 Total operational trade payables 19,477 21,287 78,506 82,485 Other trade payables Accruals 5,891 7,144 23,744 27,682 Other advances 864 8 3,483 31 Other trade payables 235 812 947 3,146 Total other trade payables 6,990 7,964 28,174 30,859 Total 26,467 29,251 106,680 113,344 57 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 21. Taxes payable 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ INSS payable 4,041 4,125 16,290 15,982 ISS payable 1,853 1,956 7,468 7,581 PIS and COFINS payable 1,686 2,768 6,795 10,725 Income tax payable 1,365 1,342 5,501 5,201 FGTS payable 668 643 2,693 2,492 Other payable taxes 235 381 946 1,474 Total 9,848 11,215 39,693 43,455 22. Stock options plan and post-employment benefits 22.1. Stock option plan The shareholders in special general meeting approved grant of options to eligible participants to be selected by the board on the 8 January 2014 including increase in the authorised capital of the Company through the creation of up to 4,410,927 new shares. The options provide participants with the right to acquire shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDR") in Wilson Sons Limited at a predetermined fixed price not less than the three day average mid price for the days preceding the date of option issuance. The stock option plan is detailed below: Original Exercise Outstanding Total Options series Grant date vesting date Expiry date price Number Expired Exercised Vested not vested subsisting (R$) 07 ESO - 3 Year 10/01/2014 10/01/2017 10/01/2024 31.23 961,653 (178,695) (39,039) 743,919 - 743,919 07 ESO - 4 Year 10/01/2014 10/01/2018 10/01/2024 31.23 961,653 (178,695) (39,039) 743,919 - 743,919 07 ESO - 5 Year 10/01/2014 10/01/2019 10/01/2024 31.23 990,794 (184,110) (27,982) 778,702 - 778,702 07 ESO - 3 Year 13/11/2014 13/11/2017 13/11/2024 33.98 45,870 (12,870) (3,630) 29,370 - 29,370 07 ESO - 4 Year 13/11/2014 13/11/2018 13/11/2024 33.98 45,870 (12,870) (3,630) 29,370 - 29,370 07 ESO - 5 Year 13/11/2014 13/11/2019 13/11/2024 33.98 47,260 (13,260) (3,740) 30,260 - 30,260 07 ESO - 3 Year 11/08/2016 11/08/2019 11/08/2026 34.03 82,500 - - 82,500 - 82,500 07 ESO - 4 Year 11/08/2016 11/08/2020 11/08/2026 34.03 82,500 - - - 82,500 82,500 07 ESO - 5 Year 11/08/2016 11/08/2021 11/08/2026 34.03 85,000 - - - 85,000 85,000 07 ESO - 3 Year 15/05/2017 15/05/2020 15/05/2027 38.00 20,130 - - - 20,130 20,130 07 ESO - 4 Year 15/05/2017 15/05/2021 15/05/2027 38.00 20,130 - - - 20,130 20,130 07 ESO - 5 Year 15/05/2017 15/05/2022 15/05/2027 38.00 20,740 - - - 20,740 20,740 07 ESO - 3 Year 09/11/2017 09/11/2020 09/11/2027 40.33 23,760 (11,880) - - 11,880 11,880 07 ESO - 4 Year 09/11/2017 09/11/2021 09/11/2027 40.33 23,760 (11,880) - - 11,880 11,880 07 ESO - 5 Year 09/11/2017 09/11/2022 09/11/2027 40.33 24,480 (12,240) - - 12,240 12,240 Total 3,436,100 (616,500) (117,060) 2,438,040 264,500 2,702,540 The options terminate on their expiry date or immediately on the resignation of the director or senior employee, whichever is earlier. Options lapse if not exercised within 6 months of the date that the participant ceases to be employed or hold office within the Group by reason of, among others: injury, disability or retirement; or dismissal without cause. 58 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Movements during the year The following table illustrates the number and weighted average exercise prices (WAEP) of, and movements in, share options during the year: Number WAEP (R$) Subsisting at 1 January 2018 2,779,700 31.95 Exercised during the year ¹ (23,760) 31.23 Subsisting at 31 December 2018 2,755,940 31.96 Exercised during the year ² (17,400) 31.23 Expired during the year (36,000) 40.33 Subsisting at 31 December 2019 2,702,540 31.85 The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$42.80. ² The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of these options was R$40.87. The following fair value expense of the grant to be recorded as a liability in the respective accounting periods was determined using a binomial model based on the assumptions detailed below: Projected IFRS2 Projected IFRS2 Period commencing fair value expense US$ fair value expense R$ 2014 2,826 7,507 2015 3,296 7,848 2016 3,409 8,234 2017 2,331 5,811 2018 1,303 3,388 2019 370 1,129 2020 206 652 2021 99 316 2022 27 85 Total 13,867 34,970 10 January 2014 13 November 2014 11 August 2016 16 May 2017 9 November 2017 Closing share price (in Real) R$30.05 R$33.50 R$32.15 R$38.00 R$38.01 Expected volatility 28.00% 29.75% 31.56% 31.82% 31.82% Expected life 10 years 10 years 10 years 10 years 10 years Risk free rate 10.8% 12.74% 12.03% 10.17% 10.17% Expected dividend yield 1.7% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% Expected volatility was determined by calculating the historical volatility of the Company's share price. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted based on management´s best estimate for exercise restrictions and behavioural considerations. 22.2. Post-employment benefits The Group operates a private medical insurance scheme for its employees which require the eligible employees to pay fixed monthly contributions. In accordance with regulation of the Brazilian law, eligible employees with greater than ten years' service acquire the right to remain in the plan following retirement or termination of employment, generating a post-employment commitment for the Group. Ex-employees remaining in the plan will be liable for paying the full cost of their continued scheme membership. The present value of actuarial liabilities in 31 December 2019 is US$2.4 million (R$9.5 million) (2018: US$1.2 million (R$4.6 million). The future actuarial liability for the Group relates to the 59 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) potential increase in plan costs resulting from additional claims as a result of the expanded membership of the scheme. Actuarial assumptions The calculation of the liability generated by the post-employment commitment involves actuarial assumptions. The following are the principal actuarial assumptions at the reporting date: Economic and financial assumptions 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Annual interest rate 6.76% 9.20% a.a. Estimated inflation rate in the long-term 3.50% 4.00% a.a. Aging factor Based on the experience Based on the experience of Wilson Sons (1) of Wilson Sons (1) Health care cost trend rate 6.09% a.a 6.60% a.a. The amount of current contributions of both retirees and medical costs used in the actuarial valuation, in monthly amounts per health care provider, may vary between R$101.83 and R$12,486.16 (absolute value). Biometric and demographic assumptions 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Employee turnover 21.27% 21.27% Mortality table AT-2000 AT-2000 Disability table Álvaro Vindas Álvaro Vindas Retirement age 100% at 62 100% at 62 Employees who opt to keep the health plan after retirement and termination 23% 23% Family composition before retirement: Probability of marriage 80% of the participants 80% of the participants Age difference for active participants Man 3 years older than the Man 3 years older than the woman woman Family composition before retirement Composition of the family group Composition of the family group Sensitivity analysis The present value of future liabilities may change depending on market conditions and actuarial assumptions. Changes on a relevant actuarial assumption, keeping the other assumptions constant, would have affected the defined benefit obligation as shown below: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ CiPBO(*) - discount rate + 0.5% (379) (210) (1,529) (812) CiPBO(*) - discount rate - 0.5% 532 245 2,144 949 CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate + 0.5% 449 250 1,810 969 CiPBO(*) - Health Care Cost Trend Rate - 0.5% (383) (175) (1,545) (677) CiPBO(*) - Aging factor + 0.5% 213 170 859 658 CiPBO(*) - Aging factor - 0.5% (213) (136) (859) (526) (*) CiPBO means Change in Projected Benefit Obligation. 60 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 23. Equity Share Capital 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ 71,261,060 common shares issued and fully paid 9,918 9,916 26,860 26,852 In 2018, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 23,760 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.7 million), respectively. The Share Option Scheme is designed to motivate highly qualified personnel and top management to contribute to the Company's value over the long term by granting such persons rights to purchase BDRs, each BDR representing one common share of the Company. In 2019, eligible members also exercised their options and acquired 17,400 shares via Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BRD"), increasing the Company's capital and share premium by US$0.01 million (R$0.01 million) and US$0.2 million (R$0.5 million), respectively. Dividends The Board has approved a dividend policy defined in 2015 proposing a distribution of a target amount of 50% of the Company's net profit, provided that: The dividend policy will not compromise the policy for growth of the Company whether it be, through acquisition of other companies, or by reason of development of new business.

The Board of Directors considers that the payment of such dividend would be in the interests of the Company and in compliance with the laws to which the Company is subject. 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period: Final dividend paid for the year ended 31 December 2018 of US$0.54 (2017: US$0.54) per share 38,472 38,459 Earnings per share The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 30,454 44,263 115,696 157,220 Weighted average number of common shares 71,261,060 71,243,660 71,261,060 71,243,660 Basic earnings per share (cents per share) 42.74 62.13 162.36 220.68 Weighted average number of common shares 73,963,600 73,999,600 73,963,600 73,999,600 Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) 41.17 59.82 156.42 212.46 61 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Capital reserves The capital reserves arise principally from transfers from revenue which in prior periods were required by law to be transferred to capital reserves and other profits not available for distribution, share premium on incoming IPO issues and gains/losses on purchase and sale of non-controlling interest. Profit reserve An amount equal to 5% of the Company's net profit for the current year is to be credited to a retained earnings account to be called "profit reserve" until such account equals 20% of the Company's paid up share capital. The Company recognised, in 2018, US$ 1 (R$ 2), of profit reserve and reached the limit of 20% of share capital. Additional paid in capital The additional paid in capital arises from purchase of non-controlling interests in Brasco, sales of shares to non-controlling interests of Tecon Salvador S/A in 2011 and the purchase of non-controlling interests in Tecon Salvador S/A in 2016. Translation reserve The translation reserve arises from exchange differences on the translation of operations with a functional currency other than the US Dollar. 62 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 24. Subsidiaries Details of the Company's subsidiaries, and other entities and operations under its control, at the end of the reporting period are as follows: Place of incorporation Proportion of ownership interest and operation 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Holding company Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% WS Participações Ltda Brazil 100% 100% WS Participaciones S.A. Uruguay 100% 100% Wilson, Sons Administração de Bens Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Towage Saveiros Camuyrano Serviços Marítimos S.A. Brazil 100% 100% Shipyards Wilson, Sons Comércio, Indústria, e Agência de Navegação Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Wilson, Sons Estaleiros Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Shipping agency Wilson, Sons Agência Marítima Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Transamérica Visas Serviços de Despachos Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Logistics Wilson, Sons Logística Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% EADI Santo André Terminal de Carga Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda.(1) Brazil 50% 50% Offshore support bases Brasco Logística Offshore Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% Container terminal Tecon Rio Grande S.A. Brazil 100% 100% Tecon Salvador S.A. Brazil 100% 100% Wilport Operadores Portuários Ltda. Brazil 100% 100% The Group considers that it controls the subsidiary Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda, despite having 50% of shares. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda . 25. Joint ventures and joint operations The Group holds the following significant interests in joint operations and joint ventures at the end of the reporting period: Place of Proportion incorporation of ownership interest and operation 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Towage Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros (¹) Brazil 50% 50% Consórcio de Rebocadores Baia de São Marcos (¹) Brazil 50% 50% Offshore support vessels Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.(²) Brazil 50% 50% Atlantic Offshore S.A. (³) Panamá 50% 50% Logistics Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda Brazil 50% 50% Joint operations. Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. controls Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A. These latter two companies are indirect joint ventures of the Company. Atlantic Offshore S.A. controls South Patagonia S.A. This Company is indirect joint venture of Wilson Sons Limited. 63 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 25.1. Joint operations The following amounts are included in the Group's financial information as a result of proportional consolidation of joint operations listed above: Income Expenses Net income Intangible assets Right of use Property, plant & equipment Inventories Trade and other trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents Total assets Trade and other trade payables Deferred tax liabilities Obligations under finance leases Total liabilities 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ 13,310 14,598 52,769 53,602 (7,397) (7,544) (29,199) (27,666) 5,913 7,054 23,570 25,936 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ 13 24 53 94 3 - 14 - 2,619 2,688 10,557 10,415 482 385 1,941 1,493 2,365 2,418 9,531 9,370 874 796 3,524 3,083 6,356 6,311 25,620 24,455 (6,235) (6,172) (25,132) (23,915) (118) (139) (477) (540) (3) - (11) - (6,356) (6,311) (25,620) (24,455) 25.2. Joint ventures The following amounts are not consolidated in the Group's financial information as they are considered as joint ventures. The Group´s interests on joint ventures are equity accounted. 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of profit or loss profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenue 130,911 (10,759) 120,152 117,055 - - 117,055 Raw materials and consumable used (7,590) - (7,590) (9,758) - - (9,758) Employee benefits expense (40,594) - (40,594) (40,396) - - (40,396) Right-of-use (10,205) - 9,721 (484) - - - - Depreciation and amortisation expenses (39,636) - (39,636) (41,907) - - (41,907) Other operating expenses (15,037) 10,759 (10,030) (14,308) (16,390) - - (16,390) Loss on disposal of property, plant and (2) - - (2) equipment (26) - - (26) Results from operating activities 17,847 - (309) 17,538 8,578 - - 8,578 Finance income 747 - - 747 302 - - 302 Interest on lease liabilities (1,163) - 1,065 (98) - - - - Finance costs (17,073) - - (17,073) (17,318) - - (17,318) Exchange gain (loss) on translation (2,073) - 1,849 (224) (9,160) - - (9,160) Profit (loss) before tax (1,715) - 2,605 890 (17,598) - - (17,598) Income tax expense 2,843 - (118) 2,725 9,474 - - 9,474 Profit (loss) for the year 1,128 - 2,487 3,615 (8,124) - - (8,124) Participation 50% - - - 50% - - - Equity result 564 - - - (4,062) - - - *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. 64 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of profit or loss profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Revenue 518,049 (42,459) - 475,590 428,135 - - 428,135 Raw materials and consumable used (29,710) - - (29,710) (36,146) - - (36,146) Employee benefits expense (159,986) - - (159,986) (148,214) - - (148,214) Right-of-use (40,307) - 38,378 (1,929) - - - - Depreciation and amortisation expenses (156,380) - - (156,380) (154,000) - - (154,000) Other operating expenses (59,655) 42,459 (39,537) (56,733) (59,908) - - (59,908) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (7) - - (7) (96) - - (96) Results from operating activities 72,004 - (1,159) 70,845 29,771 - - 29,771 Finance income 2,901 - - 2,901 966 - - 966 Interest on lease liabilities (4,561) 4,191 (370) - - - - Finance costs (67,313) - - (67,313) (63,108) - - (63,108) Exchange gain (loss) on translation (9,336) - 7,187 (2,149) (33,799) - - (33,799) Profit (loss) before tax (6,305) - 10,219 3,914 (66,170) - - (66,170) Income tax expense 10,925 - (473) 10,452 35,870 - - 35,870 Profit (loss) for the year 4,620 - 9,746 14,366 (30,300) - - (30,300) Participation 50% - - - 50% - - - Equity result 2,310 - - - (15,150) - - - *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of financial position profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Right-of-use 20,280 - (19,120) 1,160 - - - - Property, plant and equipment 596,213 - - 596,213 628,135 - - 628,135 Long-term investment 2,185 - - 2,185 2,171 - - 2,171 Other assets 11,753 - - 11,753 8,821 - - 8,821 Trade and other trade receivables 35,182 (665) - 34,517 24,684 (461) - 24,223 Derivative 3 - - 3 507 - - 507 Cash and cash equivalents 21,183 - - 21,183 18,145 - - 18,145 Total assets 686,799 (665) (19,120) 667,014 682,463 (461) - 682,002 Bank loans 440,561 - - 440,561 484,009 - - 484,009 Lease liability 20,685 - (21,607) (922) - - - - Other non-current liabilities 39,884 - - 39,884 31,468 - - 31,468 Trade and other trade payables 93,305 (665) - 92,640 78,207 (461) - 77,746 Equity 92,364 - 2,487 94,851 88,779 - - 88,779 Total liabilities and equity 686,799 (665) (19,120) 667,014 682,463 (461) - 682,002 *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. 65 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 31/12/2018 31/12/2018 Investee´s Investee´s adjusted Pro forma Eliminations adjusted Pro forma Eliminations Statements of financial position profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined profit or loss eliminations from IFRS 16* Combined R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Right-of-use 81,743 - (77,068) 4,675 - - - - Property, plant and equipment 2,403,157 - - 2,403,157 2,433,897 - - 2,433,897 Long-term investment 8,807 - - 8,807 8,412 - - 8,412 Other assets 47,371 - - 47,371 34,180 - - 34,180 Trade and other trade receivables 141,808 (2,680) - 139,128 95,646 (1,786) - 93,860 Derivative 12 - - 12 1,965 - - 1,965 Cash and cash equivalents 85,383 - - 85,383 70,308 - - 70,308 Total assets 2,768,281 (2,680) (77,068) 2,688,533 2,644,408 (1,786) - 2,642,622 Bank loans 1,775,769 - - 1,775,769 1,875,438 - - 1,875,438 Lease liability 83,375 - (87,092) (3,717) - - - - Other non-current liabilities 160,763 - - 160,763 121,932 - - 121,932 Trade and other trade payables 376,084 (2,680) - 373,404 303,036 (1,786) - 301,250 Equity 372,290 - 10,024 382,314 344,002 - - 344,002 Total liabilities and equity 2,768,281 (2,680) (77,068) 2,688,533 2,644,408 (1,786) - 2,642,622 *Elimination related to the chartering of Atlantic Offshore S.A. vessels by Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and that entered for the latter company, within the scope of IFRS 16. We have not given separated disclosure of all material Joint Ventures because they belong the same economic group and are managed on a unified basis. Wilson Sons Limited holds a non-controlling interest in Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A and Atlantic Offshore S.A. Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A is a controlling shareholder of Wilson, Sons Offshore S.A. and Magallanes Navegação Brasileira S.A, while the Atlantic Offshore S.A. is a controlling shareholder of South Patagonia S.A. Guarantees Loan agreements of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and subsidiaries with the BNDES are guaranteed by a lien on the financed supply vessels and in the majority of the contracts a corporate guarantee from both Wilson Sons Administração e Comércio and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, each guaranteeing 50% of its subsidiary's debt balance with the BNDES. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$176.5 million (R$711.4 million). Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. subsidiary´s loan agreement with Banco do Brasil is guaranteed by a pledge on the financed offshore support vessels. The security package also includes a standby letter of credit issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones - Chile for part of the debt balance, assignment of Petrobras' long-term contracts and a corporate guarantee issued by Inversiones Magallanes Ltda - Chile. A cash reserve account of US$2.2 million (R$8.6 million), classified as a long term investment is required to be maintained until full repayment of the loan agreement. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$28.2 million (R$113.7 million). The loan agreements for Atlantic Offshore from Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB" for the financing of the offshore support vessels is guaranteed by a pledge on the vessels, the shares of Atlantic Offshore and a corporate guarantee for half of the credit from Wilson, Sons de Administração e Comércio Ltda. and Remolcadores Ultratug Ltda, which is the partner in the business, guarantee the other half of the loans. The loan agreements, equivalent to 50%, amount to US$11.7 million (R$47.2 million). 66 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Covenants On 31 December 2019, the Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A.´s subsidiary was in compliance with covenant ratios with Banco do Brasil. Atlantic Offshore S.A. has to comply with specific financial covenants on its two loan agreements with Deutsche Verkehrs-Bank "DVB" and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Trade "Nord/LB". At 31 December 2019 the subsidiary was in compliance with all loan agreement clauses. Provisions for tax, labour and civil risks In its ordinary course of business in Brazil, Wilson, Sons Ultratug Offshore S.A. (WSUT) remains exposed to numerous local legal claims. It is the WSUT policy to vigorously contest such claims, many of which appear to have little substance in merit, and to manage such claims through its legal counsel. WSUT booked provisions related to labour claims amounting to US$0.1 million (R$0.4 million) (2018: US$0.05 million (R$0.2 million)), whose probability of loss was estimated as probable. In addition to the cases for which WSUT booked the provision, there are other tax, civil and labour disputes amounting to US$15.5 million (R$62.5 million) (2018: US$14.5 million (R$56.3 million)), whose probability of loss was estimated by the legal counsel as possible. The breakdown of possible losses is described as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Tax cases 8,304 6,901 33,471 26,740 Labour claims 7,192 7,629 28,990 29,561 Civil claims 6 - 22 - Total 15,502 14,530 62,483 56,301 Insurance coverage The main insurance coverage in 31 December 2019 that the Joint Ventures contracted: Risks Subject Coverage Coverage US$ R$ Maritime Hull Platform Supply Vessels 814,980 3,284,941 Total 814,980 3,284,941 67 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 25.3. Investment in joint ventures The investments valued by using the equity accounting method are shown as follows: 31/12/2019 Investee's Elimination of adjusted profit on Investee's Number of Ownership Share shareholders' Construction adjusted Equity in Book value Currency shares interest - % capital equity Contracts profit or loss subsidiaries of investment Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. US$ 102,469,250 50.00 40,138 87,708 (31,696) (3,000) (1,500) 28,006 Atlantic Offshore S.A. US$ 10,000 50.00 8,010 4,096 - 4,188 2,094 2,048 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda US$ 5,823,862 50.00 1,752 560 - (60) (30) 280 Total 92,364 (31,696) 1,128 564 30,334 Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. R$ 102,469,250 50.00 102,469 353,525 (127,757) (11,709) (5,854) 112,884 Atlantic Offshore S.A. R$ 10,000 50.00 18,345 16,508 - 16,560 8,280 8,254 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda R$ 5,823,862 50.00 5,824 2,257 - (231) (116) 1,129 Total 372,290 (127,757) 4,620 2,310 122,267 31/12/2018 Investee's Elimination of adjusted profit on Investee's Number of Ownership Share shareholders' Construction adjusted Equity in Book value Currency shares interest - % capital equity Contracts profit or loss subsidiaries of investment Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. US$ 75,672,550 50.00 33,138 87,541 (35,723) (8,888) (4,444) 25,909 Atlantic Offshore S.A. US$ 10,000 50.00 8,010 653 - 828 414 326 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda US$ 5,823,862 50.00 1,752 585 - (64) (32) 293 Total 88,779 (35,723) (8,124) (4,062) 26,528 Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. R$ 75,672,550 50.00 75,673 339,205 (138,419) (34,150) (17,075) 100,392 Atlantic Offshore S.A. R$ 10,000 50.00 18,345 2,529 - 4,082 2,041 1,265 Porto Campinas Logística e Intermodal Ltda R$ 5,823,862 50.00 5,824 2,268 - (232) (116) 1,134 Total 344,002 (138,419) (30,300) (15,150) 102,791 68 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The reconciliation of the investment in joint ventures balance, including the impact of profit recognised by joint ventures: Investments US$ R$ At 1 January 2018 26,644 88,138 Share of result of joint ventures (4,062) (15,150) Capital increase 4,032 15,038 Elimination on construction contracts (86) (359) Post-employment benefits (10) (19) Derivatives 58 97 Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais (48) 15,046 At 31 December 2018 26,528 102,791 Share of result of joint ventures 564 2,310 Capital increase 3,527 13,508 Elimination on construction contracts 156 609 Post-employment benefits (51) (205) Derivatives (380) (1,469) Foreign currency loss in respect of translation into Brazilian Reais (10) 4,723 At 31 December 2019 30,334 122,267 26. Financial instruments and risk assessment Capital risk management

The Group manages its capital to ensure that its entities will be able to continue as going concerns while maximizing the return to stakeholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The Group's capital structure consists of debt (which includes the borrowings disclosed in Note 18), cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments disclosed in Note 17, and equity attributable to owners of the parent company comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in Note 23. Categories of financial instruments Fair value Book value 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ Financial assets classified as amortised cost Cash and cash equivalents 12,616 11,153 12,616 11,153 Short-term Investments 14,077 29,110 14,077 29,110 Operational trade receivables 47,154 57,627 47,154 57,627 Intergroup loans 30,132 29,804 30,132 29,804 Total financial assets - amortised cost 103,979 127,694 103,979 127,694 Financial assets classified as FVPL Fixed income investments 34,739 25,580 34,739 25,580 Exchange funds 16,292 3,191 16,292 3,191 Total financial assets - FVPL 51,031 28,771 51,031 28,771 Total 155,010 156,465 155,010 156,465 Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost Bank loans 334,978 307,306 334,978 307,306 Trade payables 18,567 37,872 18,567 37,872 Lease liabilities 194,148 105 194,148 105 Total financial instruments - amortised cost 547,693 345,283 547,693 345,283 Financial liabilities classified as cash flow hedge Derivatives - 422 - 422 Total 547,693 345,705 547,693 345,705 69 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Fair value Book value 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 R$ R$ R$ R$ Financial assets classified as amortised cost Cash and cash equivalents 50,856 43,215 50,856 43,215 Short-term Investments 56,740 112,794 56,740 112,794 Operational trade receivables 190,064 223,291 190,064 223,291 Intergroup loans 121,453 115,485 121,453 115,485 Total financial assets - amortised cost 419,113 494,785 419,113 494,785 Financial assets classified as FVPL Fixed income investments 140,020 99,118 140,020 99,118 Exchange funds 65,666 12,366 65,666 12,366 Total financial assets - FVPL 205,686 111,484 205,686 111,484 Total 624,799 606,269 624,799 606,269 Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost Bank loans 1,350,196 1,190,749 1,350,196 1,190,749 Trade payables 74,838 146,747 74,838 146,747 Lease liabilities 782,552 407 782,552 407 Total financial instruments - amortised cost 2,207,586 1,337,903 2,207,586 1,337,903 Financial liabilities classified as cash flow hedge Derivatives - 1,635 - 1,635 Total 2,207,586 1,339,538 2,207,586 1,339,538 Financial risk management objectives

The Group monitors and manages financial risks related to the operations. A financial risk committee meets regularly to assess financial risks and decide mitigation based on guidelines stated in the Group's financial risk policy.

These risks include market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The primary objective is to minimise exposure to those risks by using financial instruments and by assessing and controlling the credit and liquidity risks. The Group may use derivatives and other financial instruments for hedging purposes only. Foreign currency risk management

The operating cash flows are exposed to currency fluctuations because they are denominated partially in Brazilian Real. These proportions vary according to the characteristics of each business.

Cash flows from investments in fixed assets are denominated partly in Brazilian Real. These investments are subject to currency fluctuations between the moment when those goods or services are acquired and the actual payment date. The resources and their application are monitored with purpose of matching the currency cash flows and payment dates.

In general terms, the Group seeks to neutralise the currency risk of operating cash flows by matching revenues and expenses. Furthermore, the Group seeks to generate an operating cash surplus in the same currency in which the debt service of each business is denominated.

The Group has part of its debt and part of its Cash and cash equivalents denominated in Brazilian Real.

The carrying amounts of the Group's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities at the reporting dates are as follows: 70 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Assets Liabilities 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ Amounts denominated in Real 173,593 176,477 381,839 109,764 Assets Liabilities 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 R$ R$ R$ R$ Amounts denominated in Real 699,582 683,813 1,539,080 425,314 Foreign currency sensitivity analysis The sensitivity analysis presented in the following sections estimates the impacts of the Brazilian Real devaluation against the US Dollar based on the position at 31 December 2019. Three exchange rate scenarios are contemplated: the likely scenario (Probable) and two scenarios of deterioration of 25% (Possible) and 50% (Remote) in the exchange rate. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" report to determine the probable scenario. 31/12/2019 Exchange rates (1) Probable scenario Possible scenario (25%) Remote scenario (50%) R$4.0500 / US$1.00 R$5.0625 / US$1.00 R$6.0750 / US$1.00 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 173,593 Exchange effects (827) (35,374) (58,406) Total liabilities R$ 381,839 Exchange effects 1,820 77,824 128,493 993 42,450 70,087 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 699,582 Exchange effects (3,334) (142,583) (235,416) Total liabilities R$ 1,539,080 Exchange effects 7,334 313,684 517,916 4,000 171,101 282,500 Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 17 January 2020. 71 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 31/12/2018 Exchange rates (1) Probable scenario Possible scenario (25%) Remote scenario (50%) R$3.7500 / US$1.00 R$4.6875 / US$1.00 R$5.6250 / US$1.00 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 176,477 Exchange effects 5,873 (30,597) (54,910) Total liabilities R$ 109,764 Exchange effects (3,653) 19,030 34,153 2,220 (11,567) (20,757) Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Operation Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Total assets R$ 683,813 Exchange effects 22,757 (118,557) (212,765) Total liabilities R$ 425,314 Exchange effects (14,154) 73,739 132,336 8,603 (44,818) (80,429) Information source: Focus BACEN, report from 18 January 2019. Derivative financial instruments The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations, All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee, Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss. Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, this swap was settled in January 2019. Interest rate risk management

The Group holds most of its debts linked to fixed rates and most of which are with the FMM (Merchant Marine Fund).

Other loans exposed to floating rates are as follows: TJLP (Brazilian Long Term Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations;

Real-denominated funding through Finame credit line to port operations and Logistics operations; DI (Brazilian Interbank Interest Rate) for Brazilian Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and;

Real-denominated funding in logistics operations, and; 6-month Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate) for US Dollar-denominated funding for port operations (Eximbank). The Group´s Brazilian Real-denominated investments yield interest rates corresponding to the DI daily fluctuation for privately-issued securities and/or "Selic-Over"government-issued bonds. The US Dollar- denominated investments are short-term time deposits. 72 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Interest rate sensitivity analysis The Group does not currently fair value account for financial assets or liabilities through profit or loss. Therefore, a change in interest rates at the reporting date would not change the profit or loss result. The Group uses the Brazilian Central Bank's "Focus" BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), Bloomberg and Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) data to estimate the probable scenarios. The following analysis concerns a possible fluctuation of revenue or expenses linked to the transactions and scenarios shown, without considering their fair value. 31/12/2019 CDI (1), TJLP(2) , IPCA(3) , Libor (4) and Di - BM&F(5) Possible Remote Probable scenario scenario Transaction scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI 4.50% 5.63% 6.75% Loans - TJLP 5.09% 6.36% 7.64% Loans - IPCA 4.31% 5.39% 6.47% Investments - Libor 12 3.17% 3.67% 4.16% Investments - CDI 4.50% 5.63% 6.75% Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Transaction Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI CDI 65,974 Interest (47) (574) (1,095) Loans - TJLP TJLP 1,190 Interest - (10) (20) Loans - IPCA IPCA 39,680 Interest - (317) (632) Loans - Fixed None 228,134 None - - - Total loans 334,978 (47) (901) (1,747) Investments Libor 24,153 Income - 56 111 Investments CDI 34,739 Income 85 1,105 2,125 Total investments 58,892 85 1,161 2,236 Net income 38 260 489 Possible Remote Amount Probable scenario scenario Transaction Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - CDI CDI 265,921 Interest (190) (2,313) (4,415) Loans - TJLP TJLP 4,798 Interest - (40) (79) Loans - IPCA IPCA 159,940 Interest - (1,279) (2,547) Loans - Fixed None 919,537 None - - - Total loans 1,350,196 (190) (3,632) (7,041) Investments Libor 97,355 Income - 225 449 Investments CDI 140,021 Income 341 4,453 8,565 Total investments 237,376 341 4,678 9,014 Net income 151 1,046 1,973 Information source: B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão), report from 13 January 2020. Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from 14 January 2020. Information source: IPCA (Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo), report from 13 January 2020. Information source: Bloomberg, report from 14 January 2020. Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 13 January 2020. 73 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2019 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate. 31/12/2018 Libor (1), CDI (2), and TJLP(3) Possible Remote Probable scenario scenario Transaction scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - Libor 3.01% 3.76% 4.52% Loans - TJLP 6.98% 8.73% 10.47% Investments - Libor 2.62% 3.38% 4.13% Investments - CDI 6.55% 8.19% 9.83% Possible Remote Amount Probable Scenario scenario Transaction Risk US$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - Libor Libor 32,948 Interest (11) (69) (126) Loans - TJLP TJLP 15,517 Interest - (164) (325) Loans - Fixed N/A 258,841 None - - - Total loans 307,306 (11) (233) (451) Investments Libor 35,273 Income - 290 579 Investments CDI 27,015 Income 273 1,150 2,028 Total investments 62,288 273 1,440 2,607 Net income 262 1,207 2,156 Possible Remote Amount Probable Scenario scenario Transaction Risk R$ Result scenario (25%) (50%) Loans - Libor Libor 127,666 Interest (42) (266) (490) Loans - TJLP TJLP 60,123 Interest - (635) (1,261) Loans - Fixed N/A 1,002,960 None - - - Total loans 1,190,749 (42) (901) (1,751) Investments Libor 136,676 Income - 1,123 2,245 Investments CDI 104,679 Income 1,057 4,457 7,857 Total investments 241,355 1,057 5,580 10,102 Net income 1,015 4,679 8,351 Information source: Bloomberg, report from 16 January 2019. Information source: BM&F (Bolsa de Mercadorias e Futuros), report from 17 January 2019. Information source: BNDES (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), report from October until December 2018. The net effect was obtained by assuming a 12 month period starting 31 December 2018 in which interest rates vary and all other variables are held constant. The scenarios express the difference between the weighted scenario rate and actual rate. Derivative financial instruments The Group may enter into derivative contracts to manage risks arising from interest rate fluctuations. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Financial Risk Committee. Generally, the Group seeks to apply hedge accounting in order to manage volatility in profit or loss. 74 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) The Group uses cash flow hedges to limit its exposure that may result from the variation of floating interest rates. On 16 September 2013, Tecon Salvador S/A entered into an interest rate swap agreement to hedge a portion of its outstanding floating-rate debt with IFC. Due to the new contract with BNDES, the derivative was settled in January 2019. Liquidity risk management

The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash reserves, banking facilities and reserve borrowing facilities, continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows, and matching the maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities.

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in fulfilling obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled with cash payments or other financial assets. The Group's approach in managing liquidity is to ensure that the Group always has sufficient liquidity to fulfil the obligations that expire, under normal and stress conditions, without causing unacceptable losses or risk damage to the reputation of the Group.

The Group ensures that it has sufficient cash reserves to meet the expected operational expenses, including financial obligations. This practice excludes the potential impact of extreme circumstances that cannot be reasonably foreseen, such as natural disasters.

The following tables detail the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities. The tables have been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows. Weighted average Less than More than effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total 31 December 2019 % US$ US$ US$ US$ Variable interest rate instruments 3.07% 18,362 81,187 32,264 131,813 Fixed interest rate instruments 2.75% 30,869 101,423 138,093 270,385 Lease liability (under IAS 17) 3.17% 67 11 - 78 Lease liability 8.80% 22,851 81,399 371,236 475,486 72,149 264,020 541,593 877,762 Weighted average Less than More than effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total 31 December 2019 % R$ R$ R$ R$ Variable interest rate instruments 3.07% 74,012 327,240 130,047 531,299 Fixed interest rate instruments 2.75% 124,424 408,806 556,611 1,089,841 Lease liability (under IAS 17) 3.17% 270 44 - 314 Lease liability 8.80% 92,104 328,094 1,496,339 1,916,537 290,810 1,064,184 2,182,997 3,537,991 75 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Weighted average Less than More than effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total 31 December 2018 % US$ US$ US$ US$ Variable interest rate instruments 4.78% 17,057 30,875 533 48,465 Fixed interest rate instruments 3.12% 43,152 79,089 136,600 258,841 Lease liability (under IAS 17) 7.06% 46 59 - 105 60,255 110,023 137,133 307,411 Weighted average Less than More than effective interest rate 12 months 1-5 years 5 years Total 31 December 2018 % R$ R$ R$ R$ Variable interest rate instruments 4.78% 66,092 119,632 2,065 187,789 Fixed interest rate instruments 3.12% 167,206 306,456 529,298 1,002,960 Lease liability (under IAS 17) 7.06% 178 229 - 407 233,476 426,317 531,363 1,191,156 Credit risk

The Group's credit risk can be attributed mainly to balances such as cash and cash equivalents, short term investments, debt securities, loans, trade receivables and other trade receivables. The disclosure in the balance sheet are shown net of the allowance for bad debts.

The Group invests temporary cash surpluses in government and private bonds, according to regulations approved by management, which follow the Group policy on credit risk concentration. Credit risk on investments in non-government backed bonds is mitigated by investing only in assets issued by leading financial institutions. The Group's sales policy follows the criteria for credit sales set by management, which seeks to mitigate any loss due to customer default. Nota 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Cash and cash equivalents 17 63,647 39,924 256,542 154,699 Short-term investments 17 14,077 29,110 56,740 112,794 Operational trade receivables 16 47,154 57,627 190,064 223,291 Other receivables 16 9,931 16,408 40,029 63,579 Exposed to credit risk 134,809 143,069 543,375 554,363 Operational trade receivables An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group evaluates the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables and contract assets as low, as historically trade receivables are generally received between 30 and 45 days. 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than 31 December 2019 Current days days days 180 days Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Expected credit loss rate 0.19% 0.19% 1.78% 12.11% 60.38% Receivables for services rendered 37,146 7,641 1,434 694 1,076 47,991 Accumulated credit loss (63) (15) (26) (84) (649) (837) 76 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 31 December 2019 Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss 31 December 2018 Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss 31 December 2018 Expected credit loss rate Receivables for services rendered Accumulated credit loss 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than Current days days days 180 days Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 0.19% 0.19% 1.78% 12.11% 60.38% 149,723 30,799 5,781 2,799 4,336 193,438 (254) (60) (103) (339) (2,618) (3,374) 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than Current days days days 180 days Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ 0.25% 0.25% 8.07% 32.01% 74.20% 45,138 9,325 2,405 1,276 973 59,117 (141) (24) (194) (409) (722) (1,490) 01 to 30 31 to 90 91 to 180 More than Current days days days 180 days Total R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ 0.25% 0.25% 8.07% 32.01% 74.20% 174,901 36,128 9,318 4,945 3,772 229,064 (547) (92) (752) (1,583) (2,799) (5,773) Fair value of financial instruments

The Group's financial instruments are recorded in balance sheet accounts at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 at amounts consistent with the fair value at those dates. These instruments are managed though operating strategies aimed to obtain liquidity, profitability and security. The control policy consists of ongoing monitoring of rates agreed versus those in force in the market, and confirmation of whether its short-term financial investments are being properly marked to market by the institutions dealing with its funds.

The determination of estimated realisable values of the Group's financial assets and liabilities relies on information available in the market and relevant assessment methodologies. Nevertheless, considerable judgment is required when interpreting market data to derive the most adequate estimated realisable value.

IFRS 7 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives: the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements), the second highest priority to inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) (Level 2 measurements), and the lowest priority to measurements involving significant unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). All the Group's financial instruments (as disclosed in note 26 b) are considered as level 2. There were no amounts related to levels 1 or 3 at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. Criteria, assumptions and limitations used when computing market values

Cash and cash equivalents

The market values of the bank current account balances are consistent with book balances. 77 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) Investments The market values of the short term investments are consistent with book balances. Trade and other trade receivables/payables According to management estimates the market values of the trade receivables and trade payables are consistent with book balances. Bank and loans Fair value of loan arrangements were calculated at their present value determined by future cash flows and at interest rates applicable to instruments of similar nature, terms and risks or at market quotations of these securities. Fair value measurements recognised in the consolidated financial statements are grouped into levels based on the degree to which the fair value is observable. The fair values of BNDES, BB, CCB, Itaú and Santander financing arrangements are considered similar to their carrying amounts as the Group has to date not identified comparable instruments. 27. Related-party transactions Transactions between the Company and its related party subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the Group and its associates, joint ventures, other investments and other related parties are disclosed below. There are no repayment terms and it is not the intention of the parties the loan would be repaid within one year. Assets Assets (liabilities) Revenues Expenses (liabilities) Revenues Expenses US$ US$ US$ R$ R$ R$ Joint operations and joint ventures: 1. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. (28) - (339) (113) - (1,335) 2. Consórcio de Rebocadores Barra de Coqueiros 62 - - 250 - - 3. Consórcio de Rebocadores Baía de São Marcos 2,383 470 - 9,605 1,781 - 4. Wilson, Sons Ultratug and subsidiaries 10,088 584 - 40,662 2,306 - 5. Atlantic Offshore S.A. 20,167 - - 81,286 - - 6. Porto Campinas, Logística e Intermodal Ltda. - - - - - - Other: 7. Gouvêa Vieira Advogados - - (66) - - (257) 8. CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. - - (81) - - (318) At 31 December 2019 32,672 1,054 (486) 131,690 4,087 (1,910) At 31 December 2018 32,502 2,584 (529) 125,938 9,556 (1,941) Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda. is 50% owned by the Group and rents terminal warehousing from the Group. Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda controls 100% of Allink Serviços e Gerenciamento de Cargas Ltda. Mr Augusto Cezar Baião is a minority shareholder of Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda..

2-3. The transactions with the joint operations are disclosed as a result of proportionate amounts not eliminated on consolidation. Related party loan with Wilson, Sons Ultratug (interest - 0.3% per month with no maturity); advance for future capital increase and other trade payables and receivables from Wilson, Sons Offshore and Magallanes. Related party loan with Atlantic Offshore S.A. (with no interest and with no maturity). Advance for future capital increase from Porto Campinas. Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira is a partner with the law firm Gouvêa Vieira Advogados. Fees were paid to Gouvêa Vieira Advogados for legal services. Mr. C.M. Marote is a shareholder and director of CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. Fees were paid to CMMR Intermediação Comercial Ltda. for consultancy services to the Wilson Sons towage segment. The Company has adopted the policy of netting the assets and liabilities of the Group related party transactions. 78 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 28. Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows Profit before tax Less: Finance income Add: Exchange gain (loss) on translation Add: Share of result of joint ventures Add: Interest on lease liabilities Add: Finance costs Operating profit from operations Adjustments for: Amortisation of right-of-use Depreciation and amortisation expenses Impairment loss Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment Provision equity-settledshare-based payment Post-employment benefits Increase in provisions Operating cash flows before movements in working capital Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories Trade and other trade receivables Trade and other trade payables Other non-current assets Cash generated by operations Income taxes paid Interest paid - borrowings Interest paid - leasing Interest paid - others Net cash from operating activities 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ 53,393 72,681 206,829 264,572 (6,865) (5,243) (27,477) (19,185) 1,454 9,990 6,145 36,656 (564) 4,062 (2,310) 15,150 15,912 63 62,809 224 11,824 22,888 47,050 83,605 75,154 104,441 293,046 381,022 12,389 - 48,813 - 53,733 56,175 211,960 204,844 13,025 - 53,530 - (294) 296 (1,223) 1,290 370 1,303 689 4,750 109 62 431 216 (421) (418) (1,648) (1,434) 154,065 161,859 605,598 590,688 368 2,898 1,452 10,595 15,733 1,270 61,971 4,702 (2,192) (7,012) (8,653) (23,843) (4,623) 2,089 (18,240) 7,637 163,351 161,104 642,128 589,779 (23,324) (30,079) (92,201) (109,372) (11,840) (11,442) (44,866) (42,062) (16,806) (390) (66,482) (1,347) (311) (262) (1,182) (925) 111,070 118,931 437,397 436,073 Non-cash transactions During the current period, the Group entered into the following non-cash investing and financing activities which are not reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Additions to fixed assets Capitalised interest 2,250 119 7,389 444 Taxes settlement Income tax compensation - 833 - 3,044 79 Wilson Sons Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted) 29. Compensation of key management personnel Compensation of the Group's statutory directors of Brazilian subsidiary and Board of Directors, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 US$ US$ R$ R$ Short-term employee benefits (9,003) (9,458) (35,358) (33,303) Post-employment benefits and social charges (1,455) (1,102) (5,749) (4,017) Stock Option (370) (1,303) (1,453) (4,750) Total (10,828) (11,863) (42,560) (42,070) 30. Insurance coverage The main insurance coverage contracted by the Group in force at 31 December 2019 is detailed below: Risks Subject Coverage Coverage