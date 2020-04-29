Log in
Ocean Wilsons : AGM 2020 - Minutes

04/29/2020

MINUTES of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of WILSON SONS LIMITED (the "Company") held via teleconference originating from Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda on 29 April 2020 at 10:00 am.

PRESENT:

OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED (in respect of 41,444,000 shares) represented by Mr. Keith Middleton - via telephone.

BANK OF NEW YORK DEPOSITORY (NOMINEES) LIMITED (in respect of 5,895,697 shares) represented by Ms. Chiara Nannini - via telephone.

IN ATTENDANCE:

Mr. M. Mitchell (Secretary) - via telephone.

  1. FORMALITIES:
    Mr. Keith Middleton chaired the meeting and Mr. Malcom Mitchell acted as Secretary to the meeting.
    The Secretary confirmed that notice of meeting had been given to all Members entitled to attend and vote at the meeting and that a quorum was present.
  2. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS' REPORT:
    RESOLVED:
    That the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, together with the auditors' report thereon, laid before the meeting be and hereby are received and adopted.
  3. LEGAL RESERVE:
    RESOLVED:
    That, pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3(a), no sums be credited to the Legal Reserve.
  4. CONTINGENCY RESERVE:
    RESOLVED:
    That, pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3(b), no sums be set aside to the Contingency Reserve.
  5. DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS:
    RESOLVED:
    Pursuant to Bye-law 15, US$0.21 per issued share be made available to be distributed to members and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company.

1

Legal - 13943457.15461066.1

  1. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS:

  2. RESOLVED:
    That Ernst & Young LLP be and hereby are appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual
    General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented.
  3. REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS:

  4. RESOLVED:
    That the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to establish the remuneration of the auditor.
  5. DIRECTORS:

    1. RESOLVED:
    2. That the number of Directors be seven (7); and
    3. That Mr. Mauro Moreira be and is hereby elected and appointed as a Director of the Company from 1 July 2020 until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting for reelection to coincide with the other Directors of the Company.
  7. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD:

  8. RESOLVED:
    That Mr. José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira be and is hereby appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
    RESOLVED:
    That Mr. Cezar Baião be and is hereby appointed to serve as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
  9. CLOSE:

  10. There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded.

____________________

Keith Middleton

Chairman

2

Legal - 13943457.15461066.1

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 19:27:05 UTC
