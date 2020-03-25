Ocean Wilsons : AGM Postponement and Dividend Update

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, 25 March 2020 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons", "Company" or "Group") informs that in light of the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the world and its impact on people's health, way of life and global logistics, our Board of Directors ("Board") has, after careful consideration, resolved to:

Postpone the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") from 15 April 2020 to 29 April 2020, which will take place at 10:00 hrs (Bermuda time) at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda; and Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.21 per issued share be made available to be distributed to members, and the remainder of US$0.33 per issued share (to a total of US$0.54 per issued share, previously proposed by the Board on 12 March 2020 and withdrawn at the meeting of the Board held on 24 March 2020) remain in accumulated profit reserves to be paid as a dividend only, if and when, the Board considers it prudent and in the interests of the Company.

By postponing the AGM and deferring the decision on the remaining amount allocated in the accumulated profit reserves, Wilson Sons seeks to better understand the global effects of the coronavirus outbreak and any subsequent impact on our clients volumes before completing the distribution in reference to our 2019 results. In doing so we strive to strengthen our short-term financial liquidity during the peak of the pandemic, mitigate risks and maximise our contributions to Brazilian and worldwide supply chains in this challenging period for all humanity.

As well as implementing additional protective measures for our staff, suppliers and customers as announced on 17 March 2020 (​link​), we are also taking immediate austerity measures to ensure the financial strength and resilience of our business. In order to preserve a robust cash flow through this downward cycle, we are actively managing all our operational and financial levers to maintaining safe and reliable operations each day, including reduction in our capital spend and operating expenses.

We continue to seek to maintain solid financial metrics and ensure a robust balance sheet. Our liquidity remains strong with around US$78 million in cash and cash equivalents and US$104 million of undrawn credit lines at year end.

While the full impact from the coronavirus outbreak on economic activity and global trade with the associated implications for our businesses is still uncertain, the worldwide effect will take at least some months to stabilise. In light of such circumstances, we are continuously assessing the impacts on our operations and financial situation and remain confident in the resilience of our assets, as demonstrated in other volatile periods such as the 2008 financial crisis.

Wilson Sons reaffirms its relentless commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees and the communities where we operate. We are closely monitoring the evolution of the virus in Brazil and will keep investors and the market in general informed of future developments.

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).