Ocean Wilsons : Apresentação Institucional - Fevereiro 2020 (em inglês)

Disclaimer This presentation contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward- looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. An independent auditors' review report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 Wilson Sons at a Glance Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics solutions in Brazil Company Overview Established in 1837: 180+ years of financial strength.

Largest integrated provider of port, maritime and logistics solutions in Brazil.

Dominant nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade flow, as well as the oil & gas industry.

Solid operational know-how, reputation and credibility.

know-how, reputation and credibility. FY18 Revenues (1) of US$519M and EBITDA (1) of US$186M.

of US$519M and EBITDA of US$186M. Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards. Resilient Business Drivers Offshore Oil & Gas Upstream 15% of revenue exposure 15% Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs. Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities. 85% International & Domestic Trade Flow 85% of revenue exposure Shareholding Structure Free Float 57.91% 42.09% Bermuda Brazil Container Logistics International Towage Shipping Offshore Offshore Shipyards Terminals Centres Logistics(2) Agency Support Support Bases Vessels(3) World-class Level of Safety LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man- hours worked 7.14 MAJOR WINNER OF DUPONT'S AWARD ON OCCUPATIONAL Reduction of 98% in HEALTH AND SAFETY Lost-time Injuries MANAGEMENT IN BRAZIL International Benchmark: 0.50 0.42 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 9M19 Source: Wilson Sons 3 Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Corresponds to Allink JV, in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR). Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd) With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry Dominant Footprint in Brazil Towage Amazon river TerminalsContainer SpportOffshoreVessels Largest operator in Brazil with 45% market share

Fleet of 75 (1) tugboats

tugboats Own shipyard

Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil) FY18 Pro Forma Results(2) EBITDA Net Revenue US$ 79.4M US$ 165.6M Two container terminals in highly attractive markets

Renewed lease agreements

Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses FY18 Pro Forma Results(2) EBITDA Net Revenue US$ 83.6M US$ 183.0M 23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)

Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs) Long-term contracts

contracts 50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar

Own shipyard FY18 Pro Forma Results(2) EBITDA Net Revenue US$ 25.3M US$ 58.5M % of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 39% % of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 41% % of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 12% Source: Wilson Sons 4 Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. (3) Shipyards, Ship Agency, Logistics, Brasco and Allink amount to 8% of 2018 Pro Forma EBITDA. Macro Environment and Results 5 Brazilian Economy and Growth Drivers The weak Brazilian GDP, foreign trade, container imports and active rig count have created a difficult backdrop for our businesses Real GDP Growth (median of market expectations, as of 17 October 2019)

7.5% 4.0% 3.0% 1.9% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 0.5% -3.5%-3.3% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Foreign Merchandise Trade US$ B FOB Exports Imports 482 466 482 454 421 409 384 363 369 323 226 223 240 229 181 185 182 171 151 138 202 256 243 242 225 191 185 218 240 224 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Deep-sea Container Volume M TEU Exports Imports 6.5 6.4 6.9 7.0 6.8 6.5 6.8 7.2 7.1 5.6 3.4 3.3 3.6 3.5 3.4 3.2 3.4 3.6 3.6 2.9 2.7 3.2 3.1 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.6 3.5 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Active Rig Count Offshore units in service 66 70 72 71 53 48 28 24 28 19 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sources: Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN); Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC); National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Wilson Sons analysis 6 Wilson Sons Financial Performance Within this environment, the Company's results have suffered in 2018 and YTD 2019 Net Revenues US$ M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV 580 528 569 519 -11.4% 71 73 71 59 394 349 45 43 509 457 496 460 349 305 2015 2016 2017 2018 9M18 9M19 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin US$ M and % (excluding IFRS16 effects) EBITDA IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV 36% 36% 37% 36% 37% 34% Margin -16.5% 208 191 208 186 144 120 40 37 36 25 21 168 154 172 161 20 124 100 2015 2016 2017 2018 9M18 9M19 Source: Company Information 7 Main Growth Drivers 8 Positive Outlook for Brazilian Trade Flow Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals Cargo Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type M tonnes Deep Sea Cabotage Other 1,088 1,121 1,104 969 1,008 1,003 929 887 904 231 222 240 840 211 214 212 205 193 197 182 714 754 743 805 825 795 657 671 684 622 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession Trade Flow Benchmark Merchandise trade as % of GDP, 2017 Netherlands 148% Thailand 101% Mexico 73% South Korea 69% World 52% Spain 51% Significant Chile 48% growth potential Russia 38% LatAm & Caribbean 37% China 34% Uruguay 29% Colombia 27% Brazil Evolution 30% United States 20% 20% Argentina 20% 10% Brazil 18% 0% 2000 2005 2010 2017 + Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); World Bank 9 Brazilian Container Market Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals and considerable upsides to be captured in the short-term Container Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type '000 TEU Deep Sea Cabotage Other 10,097 10,454 8,995 9,316 9,196 9,365 8,814 7,905 8,219 2,770 3,166 2,290 2,341 2,499 2,082 2,251 6,783 1,310 1,757 1,112 6,512 6,436 6,881 6,994 6,818 6,491 6,790 7,171 7,116 5,623 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession Container Penetration Benchmark TEU volume per 1,000 people, 2017 Netherlands 814 South Korea 533 Spain 366 Australia 313 Germany 235 Chile 232 Japan 173 United Kingdom 159 Significant United States 158 growth potential Thailand 155 China 154 World 100 LatAm & Caribbean 76 Peru 74 Brazil Evolution Colombia 70 60 Mexico 49 40 Brazil 48 20 Argentina 40 Russia 31 0 2000 2005 2010 2017 + Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); World Bank 10 Main Brazilian Container Ports Rio Grande and Salvador are among the largest container ports in Brazil, strategically positioned in highly attractive markets Overview of Major Container Ports Container Volume Handled by Port '000 TEU, 2019 Vila do Conde Santos 3,905 Belém Navegantes + Itajaí 1,233 Manaus Pecém Paranaguá 865 Amazon river Fortaleza Itapoá + SFS 735 Natal Rio Grande 693 Suape Manaus 681 790 km Suape 476 Salvador Pecém 406 Container Terminal Rio de Janeiro 373 Salvador 334 Terminal Ownership Vitória % of TEU, equity-weighted, 2018 Itaguaí 254 STBP, Others, 16.0% 23.5% Rio de Janeiro Vitória 227 Itaguaí Santos Paranaguá Vila do Conde + BEL 128 APMT, Itapoá ICTSI, 15.4% Navegantes Imbituba 59 5.9% Itajaí DPW, Imbituba 685 km Natal 47 6.5% TIL, 15.4% CMPH, WSON, Rio Grande Others 15 6.8% 10.5% Latin America Container Terminal of

terminals 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 3 Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); Datamar; Company Information 11 Improved Regulation in the Oil Sector Recent legal and regulatory enhancements are attracting significant investments from international oil majors Changes in the 5-year Bidding Flexible Local Petrobras Divestment New Transfer of Pre-salt Law Rounds Calendar Content / Repetro(1) Programme Rights Regulation INVESTMENT New Calendar for Oilfield Auctions 2017 2018 2019 ✔ 15th ✔ 16th ✔ 4th Marginal Exploratory Exploratory Areas Round Round Round 14th ✔ ✔ ✔ 4th Pre-salt 6th Pre-salt Exploratory Round Round Round ✔ ✔ Transfer ✔ 2nd Pre-salt 5th Pre-salt of Rights Round Round Surplus Round ✔ 3rd Pre-salt Round Brazil E&P Potential 2020 2021 7.5 M bpd +50 FPSOs ~US$500B 17th 18th Forecast (next 10 years) The most prominent Full Investment Potential ToR Upside: +2.0 M bpd deepwater environment (US$112B in recent rounds) Exploratory Exploratory Round Round Recent Bid Rounds (2017-2019(2)): ~US$10B in Signing Bonuses 7th Pre-salt 8th Pre-salt Round Round Pre-salt Fields (Production Sharing) Exploratory Blocks (Concession) Transfer of Rights (Production Sharing) Marginal Areas (Concession) Source: National Petroleum Agency (ANP) 12 Notes: (1) Repetro is a special tax and customs regime for E&P activities. (2) Considers only the 16th round for 2019. Brazilian Pre-salt Reserves Brazil is expected to become the most attractive offshore play globally Competitive Breakeven Lower Lifting Cost Exceptional Productivity High‐quality Reserves ~36 US$/boe < 8 US$/boe > 35k boe/day ~50 billion boe STRONG FUNDAMENTALS Breakeven of Non-producing and Recently Onstream Oil Assets Commercial breakeven (US$/bbl) Top Producing Pre-salt Wells in Brazil 120 - 160 O&G production, '000 boe/d (Jun-2019) 60.0 48.1 44.5 42.4 41.2 40.0 39.9 39.4 38.7 37.7 90 - 110 Mero 1 Buzios 1 Lula Buzios 2 Buzios 3 Lula 1 Lula Sapinhoa 1 Lula 2 Buzios 4 80 - 90 South 1 South 2 70 - 80 20 - 30 30 - 40 40 - 50 50 - 60 60 - 70 Kurdistan, Kenya Brazil Santos Best of GoM, Johan Best of Canadian Argentina shales, Brazil Campos Russia, Eagle ford More Russia, Marginal heavy oil transfer of rights, Svedrup, Brazil heavy oil, more more GoM and basin, Bakken core, Oil and wet gas, Bakken non‐core, and deep water, Brazil pre-salt Santos basin and GoM and Brazil North Sea Permian Delaware, marginal GoM, Angola pre‐salt, Kashagan Brazil pre-salt Santos basin Utica, more GoM heavy oil GoM paleogene (Kazakhstan) and heavy oil Sources: Goldman Sachs; National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Petrobras 13 Our Businesses 14 Container Terminals US$183M 1.0M TEU 1.9M TEU/year Net Revenues (FY18) Containers Handled Handling Capacity Tecon Salvador Tecon Rio Grande Source: Company Information 15 Rio Grande Container Terminal World-class infrastructure with the largest backyard area in the country 1,420,000 TEU 900m 9 438,000 m2 Handling capacity Quay Extension STS Cranes Paved Area Rio Amazonas Source: Company Information 16 Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd) Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo Volume vs Capacity '000 TEU 1,420 1,271 1,001 659 316 543 612 670 615 622 626 656 666 639 636 648 687 743 719 761 750 693 91 134 197 291 344 444 Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU) Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1) 6% 3% 9% FAR EAST (ASIA) 29% NORTH EUROPE NORTH AMERICA 8% SOUTH AMERICA MEDITERRANEAN 9% MIDDLE EAST CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB. 19% AFRICA 17% Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU) Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1) AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS 18% PLASTICS & RESINS 27% MEAT (ALL KINDS) WOOD & PRODUCTS CONSUMER GOODS 17% STEEL PRODUCTS 3% RUBBERS & PRODUCTS 3% MACHINERY & APPLIANCES 3% CHEMICAL PRODUCTS 3% 11% 4% 5% FOOD PRODUCTS 7% OTHER Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU) Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1) 7% 3% 5% MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD 38% HAPAG-LLOYD MSC 22% CMA CGM EVERGREEN OTHER 25% Note: (1) Figures presented on this slide do not consider transshipment and cabotage (domestic shipping) volumes. 17 Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd) The terminal has consolidated its position as the leading terminal in the region Diversified Hinterland State of Rio Grande Highway do Sul Railway Waterway Santa Clara Terminal Porto Alegre Lagoa dos Patos Rio Grande Container Terminal Main Shippers: PULP & REEFER CARGO TOBACCO INDUSTRY PAPER AGRICULTURAL PETROCHEMICAL AUTO PARTS Shipping Line Services(1) NEUR ECNA MED FEAS Rio Grande terminal USGC WAFR ME ECSA 10 direct services WCSA AFRES indirect services Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region Exceptional worldwide connectivity Diversified captive cargo within the hinterland Premium infrastructure with multimodal access to the hinterland and Triunfo Petrochemical Complex Source: Company information Note: (1) Main destinations are: FEAS (Far East Asia), NEUR (North Europe), ECNA (East Coast North America), WCNA (West Coast North America), USGC (US Gulf and Caribbean), ECSA (East Coast South America), WCSA (West Coast South America), and MED 18 (Mediterranean) Salvador Container Terminal Well-equipped infrastructure with an ongoing expansion plan which will double the terminal capacity at the end of 2nd stage Rio Amazonas 435,000 TEU 377m + 240m 6 118,000 m2 Handling capacity Quay Extension STS Cranes Paved Area 19 Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd) Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo Volume vs Capacity '000 TEU 435 273 323 334 85 161 177 221 253 272 236 234 262 262 272 290 288 292 310 307 49 78 117 Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU) Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1) 2% 4% 4% FAR EAST (ASIA) 9% 32% NORTH AMERICA NORTH EUROPE 11% MEDITERRANEAN SOUTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB. 18% 20% AFRICA Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU) Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1) PLASTICS & RESINS 14% PULP & PAPER 26% AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS STEEL PRODUCTS 12% RUBBERS & PRODUCTS CHEMICAL PRODUCTS 4% 9% PARTS & ACCESSORIES 4% TEXTILE MATERIALS 4% 8% CONSUMER GOODS 5% MACHINERY & APPLIANCES 6% 7% OTHER Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU) Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1) 8% 2% 16% 38% MSC MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD HAPAG-LLOYD CMA CGM OTHER 36% Note: (1) Figures presented on this slide do not consider transshipment and cabotage (domestic shipping) volumes. 20 Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd) The terminal is strategically located in the fast-growing state of Bahia Diversified Hinterland State of Bahia Highway Railway Salvador Salvador Container Terminal Main Shippers: PULP AND PAPER MINING INDUSTRY AGRICULTURAL PETROCHEMICAL AUTO PARTS Shipping Line Services Calling (1) NEUR ECNA MED FEAS Salvador terminal USGC WAFR ME 11 direct services ECSA WCSA AFRES indirect services Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region Best connectivity in the region Diversified captive cargo within TSA hinterland Well-equipped infrastructure with privileged access to the hinterland and Camaçari Industrial Complex Source: Company information Note: (1) Main destinations are: FEAS (Far East Asia), NEUR (North Europe), ECNA (East Coast North America), WCNA (West Coast North America), USGC (US Gulf and Caribbean), ECSA (East Coast South America), WCSA (West Coast South America), and MED 21 (Mediterranean) Salvador: Ongoing Expansion (1st Stage of Capex Plan) Principal quay extension to 800 metres will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships Illustrative image A Principal Quay Extension to 800m Paving of a 30,360m2 B A Backyard Area 553,000 TEU Capacity After Investments (1st Stage) B Salvador: 2nd Stage of Capex Plan Landfill of a 80,660m² backyard area only necessary when demand requires as the backstop date is 2034 Illustrative image Landfill of a 80,660m2 C Backyard Area 924,300 TEU Capacity After Investments (2nd Stage) C Source: Company Information 23 Long-Term Container Terminal Strategy Consistent growth opportunities RIO GRANDE SALVADOR CONTAINER TERMINAL CONTAINER TERMINAL New Cargo Increase Inland New Cargo Containerisation Containerisation Significant Growth (Wood Pulp, Grain Navigation Volume (Grain, Wood Pulp and Potential in Cabotage and Fertiliser) Steel Products) Railway Renewable Energy Transportation Upside Projects Industrial Zone Increase Hinterland Expansion Expansion Transshipment from to the New Near the Terminal Plate Region Agribusiness Frontier Source: Company Information 24 Towage Largest towage operator in Brazil with leading position in all major ports US$166M 75 Tugboats with Net Revenues 24/7 Monitoring (36% of FY18 Revenues) Over 30 ports and terminals covered Amazon river Source: Company Information Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Does not consider one tugboat chartered to a third party. (3) Deadweight (DWT). 53,088 Harbour Manoeuvres(2) (FY19) 25 Towage (cont'd) Wilson Sons leading operational performance is a competitive advantage facilitated further by increase in vessel size Brazilian Towage Market Harbour Towage Revenue per Manoeuvre (Wilson Sons) # (as of February 2020) US$ per manoeuvre Operated Fleet(1) 3,213 3,115 3,097 3,270 +12.6% 2,847 2,716 2,528 2,663 2,792 Wilson Sons 68 7 75 Saam 46 1 47 Camorim / Starnav⁽²⁾ 26 2 28 ASD ⁽³⁾ SulNorte 13 7 20 Conventional Vale 14 1 15 Svitzer 14 14 Total of Others 12 35 47 246 tugs 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Size of Vessels Attended (Wilson Sons) Ports & Terminals Attended Vessel deadweight, '000 tonnes (annual average) Wilson Sons 37 71 75 77 64 Saam 26 63 63 Camorim / Starnav 19 SulNorte 18 Svitzer 11 Vale 8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sources: Wilson Sons; IHS Sea-web 26 Notes: (1) Considers only tugs above 15 tonnes of bollard pull which are operating in berthing and unberthing of vessels. (2) Camorim's fleet includes 8 tugs chartered from Starnav. (3) Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Towage (cont'd) Towage Operations Centre, real-time manoeuvre control increasing operational safety and efficiency 24/7 Fleet Monitoring Across Brazil Increased Safety to our Fleet and Clients Fuel and Chartering Optimisation Source: Company Information 27 Towage (cont'd) World-class training centre located in Guarujá (SP) Mandatory Training for Partnership with the Tailor-made Simulation of All Tugboat Captains Brazilian Navy Each Port Environment 28 Source: Company Information Long-Term Container Towage Strategy Challenging short-term with future opportunities Growth Opportunities 1 Commodities Growth 2 Shipper Projects 3 Port Projects Across Brazil 4 Increase Fleet Utilisation Source: Company Information 29 Offshore Support Vessels Diversified fleet offering logistics solutions for the oil and gas industry US$59M 23 Brazilian-flag Diversified Fleet including Net Revenues Offshore Support Vessels 4 SDSVs(1) and 1 OSRV(2) (FY18) Source: Company Information 30 Notes: (1) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV). (2) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV). Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd) Despite the challenges in the oil industry long-term contracts have helped maintain stable daily rates Operating Days and Utilisation Rate (Wilson Sons) Average Daily Rate (Wilson Sons) # of days; fleet utilisation rate (annual average) US$ Operating Days Avg. Utilisation Rate +6.2% 6,683 6,586 24,267 6,429 23,843 23,007 6,035 22,835 22,452 0.0% 21,558 22,045 20,865 5,369 19,969 98% 98% 98% 5,126 5,128 19,127 94% 95% 93% 18,257 4,702 85% 3,969 72% 3,067 61% 61% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 9M18 9M19 Source: Company Information 31 Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd) Current Contract Orderbook Vessel Type DWT DP(1) Status End Date Client Option Fragata PSV 3,000 1 Under Contract Oct-19 1 year Torda PSV 4,500 1 Under Contract Oct-19 6 months Biguá PSV(2) 3,000 1 Under Contract Dec-19 N/A Sterna PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Mar-20 8 years Gaivota OSRV(3) 3,000 1 Under Contract Jul-20 2 years Batuíra PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Aug-20 8 years Tagaz PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Mar-21 8 years Mandrião SDSV(4) 3,500 2 Under Contract Jul-21 2 years Talha-Mar PSV 4,500 1 Under Contract Jul-21 N/A Pardela SDSV 3,500 2 Under Contract Aug-21 2 years Prion PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Sep-21 8 years Alcatraz PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Nov-21 8 years Ostreiro SDSV 3,500 2 Under Contract Apr-22 2 years Zarapito PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Apr-22 8 years Fulmar SDSV 3,000 1 Under Contract Apr-22 2 years Larus PSV 5,000 2 Under Contract Aug-22 6 years Pinguim PSV 5,000 2 Under Contract Nov-22 6 years Atobá PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Albatroz PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Cormoran PSV 3,000 2 Available N/A N/A Pelicano PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Petrel PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Skua PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Favourable Sector Outlook Brazilian O&G Production (million boe/day) 6.0 5.5 Wilson Sons ready to capture growth in upcoming years 5.0 4.5 4.0 3.5 3.0 2.5 Petrobras will deploy 19 new 2.0 offshore platforms by 2022 1.5 1.0 PETROBRAS PROJECTS AND RECENT ANP AUCTIONS INDICATE 0.5 SOLID GROWTH ON THE LONG-RUN 0.0 Sources: Company Information; U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA); Petrobras 32 Notes: (1) Dynamic Positioning (DP). (2) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV). (4) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV). Long-term OSV Strategy Challenging short-term with future opportunities Growth Opportunities 1 Vessel Type Diversification 2 Client Diversification 3 Flag Cover Opportunities 4 Oil Cycle Upside Source: Company Information 33 Offshore Support Bases Two private terminals strategically located within the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, the main hub for logistics support to the pre-salt region US$21M 8 Berths in 762 Net Revenues 2 Private Bases Vessel Turnarounds (FY19) (5% of FY18 Revenues) Niterói MG Rio Base ES Base RJ SP Pre-salt region Source: Company Information 34 Shipyards Two shipyards specialised in construction, maintenance and repair of medium-sized vessels US$24M +120 Vessels 2 Shipyards Net Revenues Located in Guarujá (SP), Delivered in past 25 years (5% of FY18 Revenues) within the Port of Santos Source: Company Information 35 Shipping Agency Wilson Sons began operating in 1837, offering shipping agency services US$10M +60 Ports and Solid Track Record in Net Revenues Terminals Covered Foreign Trade and O&G (2% of FY18 Revenues) Amazon river Source: Company Information 36 Logistics Centres Two bonded logistics centers located near the main ports and airports in São Paulo and Pernambuco US$35M 2 Bonded Centres One-Stop-Shop Net Revenues Located in Santo André (SP) and Logistics Solution (8% of FY18 Revenues) Suape (PE) Amazon river Source: Company Information 37 International Logistics (Allink(1)) Allink is a member of the WorldWide Alliance, the world's largest NVOCC platform US$22M +70 Countries +8.000 Services for Net Revenues Maritime and Air Covered (5% of FY18 Revenues) Transportation Source: Company Information 38 Other Businesses' Long-term Strategy The remaining businesses(1) are fully committed to improve capacity utilisation and cost efficiency Offshore Support Bases Shipyards Shipping Agency Logistics Centres International Logistics Recovery of the Economic and Trade Flow Expansion Oil Industry Strong Synergies Across Divisions Source: Company Information 39 Note: (1) Remaining businesses account for 8% of 2018 Pro Forma EBITDA. Financial and Company Highlights 40 Financial Highlights Pro Forma Net Revenue US$M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV CAGR06-18: 3.7% 698 715 710 657 54 576 41 77 580 570 47 528 498 519 478 28 71 73 404 22 38 71 59 334 11 8 657 610 660 634 548 477 509 457 496 460 440 326 393 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Pro Forma EBITDA US$M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV CAGR06-18: 7.7% 209 209 206 199 191 186 23 163 162 40 36 39 37 25 122 128 121 11 16 91 19 76 13 13 5 152 183 160 168 154 172 161 3 109 109 108 146 87 73 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Estimated Revenue, Costs and EBITDA Pro Forma; as of Dec-2018 Revenues R$ Source / Denominated US$ Source / Denominated 55% 45% Costs⁽¹⁾ 85% 15% EBITDA 1% 99% 1. Considers Petrol & Oil as a US$-denominated cost. Pro Forma EBITDA(1) by Business Segment %; as of Dec-2018 8% 12% 41% US$204M(1) 39% Container Terminals Towage Offshore Vessels 50% JV Others Source: Company Information 41 Note: (1) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. Capex & Dividends Capital Expenditures - Pro Forma(1) US$M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV Investment cycle of 263 more than US$1 billion 36 167 184 186 Lower Capex level 150 49 127 39 56 118 125 90 - 110 99 94 33 70 - 90 227 15 23 75 50 - 65 48 63 42 40 24 36 128 129 137 8 13 20 116 111 102 1 16 70 70 62 59 55 20 35 27 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020E 2021E Distribution to Shareholders(2) - Dividend Policy Target of 50% of Net Profit US$M Dividend Yield since IPO: 1.72% 3.27% 2.67% 1.30% 1.61% 2.02% 2.52% 4.40% 5.71% 4.80% 4.65% 5.18% 35.6 36.9 38.5 38.5 CAGR04-19: 11.0% 29.0 27.0 22.6 16.0 16.0 18.1 18.1 18.1 8.0 8.8 7.6 8.0 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Company Information 42 Note: (1) From 2012, Offshore JV CAPEX is not consolidated for IFRS. (2) Dividend Yield: Amount paid per BDR / closing share price on the date of payment. Considers the share price as of 14-Mar-2019. Debt Profile Debt Profile(1) As of 30-Sep-19 IFRS Pro Forma(2) CURRENCY Denominated in US$ 81.5% 89.3% Denominated in R$ 18.5% 10.7% RATE Fixed 74.2% 85.1% Variable 25.8% 14.9% SOURCE FMM(3) 74.5% 81.2% Others 25.5% 18.8% MATURITY Short term 14.1% 13.7% Long term 85.9% 86.3% Net Debt to EBITDA TTM Ratio(1) As of 30-Sep-19 IFRS Pro Forma (w/ Offshore Vessels 50% JV) 3.0x 2.8x 2.8x 2.6x 2.4x 2.4x 2.3x 2.5x 2.2x 1.4x 2.8x 0.5x 0.6x 2.2x 1.8x 1.7x 1.9x 1.5x 1.4x 1.4x 1.4x 1.4x 0.5x 0.6x 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 3Q19 Debt Maturity Schedule(1) - Pro Forma(2) IFRS: US$309.3M⁽⁴⁾ Offshore Vessels 50% JV: US$242.0M US$M; as of 31-Dec-18; @PTAX 3.87 80.3 3.38% Weighted Avg. Borrowing Rate in 2018 61.2 35.5 53.1 47.0 44.9 18.9 36.7 18.9 34.9 34.9 33.7 18.9 30.7 22.1 22.3 20.5 17.5 19.2 15.7 15.7 14.7 14.1 14.7 44.8 42.3 34.2 11.0 8.0 28.1 22.8 19.2 19.2 19.2 19.0 11.0 11.0 8.5 5.1 4.1 0.3 -0.1 16.6 2.4 11.3 9.5 8.2 6.2 3.8 2.4 0.0 2.7 1.7 0.3 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 Source: Wilson Sons 43 Note: (1) Excluding IFRS16 effects. (2) Pro Forma includes the Offshore Vessels 50% JV. (3) Merchant Marine Fund ("FMM"). (4) IFRS 31-Dec-18 = US$307.4, the adjustment in this report reflects the new debt contract that replaced IFC's debt in Jan-19. Governance & Management Alignment Corporate Governance 100% of tag-along for all minority shareholders;

for all minority shareholders; Single-class of shares with equal voting rights;

with equal voting rights; 42% of free-float (Brazilian Stock Exchange - B3);

free-float (Brazilian Stock Exchange - B3); 7 Board members (1 independent);

At least 4 Board meetings held annually;

held annually; Board approval of all projects higher than US$5.0M;

Separate Chairman of the Board and CEO roles;

Audit Committee. Management Alignment Management: Stock Option Plan for top management subsisting grant 2,755,940;

Stock Option Plan for top management subsisting grant 2,755,940; Remuneration program for executives based on Net Profit;

for executives based on Net Profit; Remuneration program for managers and other employees based on Group EBITDA, BUs EBT and individual goals;

for managers and other employees based on Group EBITDA, BUs EBT and individual goals; Individual performance plans: clear goals and meritocracy based on the 9-Box methodology;

clear goals and meritocracy based on the 9-Box methodology; Business Managers with specific HSE goals;

with specific HSE goals; Employees own 55,224 BDRs (as of 31-Jan-2020). Commitment Outstanding Credibility to Safety Assets Integrated Resilient Businesses Financial Strength Safety culture is one of our core values

Lost-time injuries have decreased substantially since 2010 Largest port and maritime logistics operator in Brazil

Wilson Sons enjoys a dominant nationwide footprint in Brazil

Leading volume capacity, strategically situated assets with premium infrastructure A track record of +180 years highlights our solid operational know-how, reputation and credibility

know-how, reputation and credibility Experienced and innovative management team Integration and multiple synergies among its businesses

Enduring relationships with a diversified client base Investments largely financed with low-cost by long-term resources

low-cost by long-term resources Capex reducing after investing more than US$1 Billion since IPO in 2007

High profitability and financial strength Source: Company Information 44 Diversified Client Base Enduring relationships with more than 2,000 active clients 45 Strategic Priorities Continue to be the first choice of clients and other stakeholders as the largest integrated provider of port, maritime and logistics solutions in Brazil Capacity Efficiency Capital Discipline Digital Transformation Utilisation & Innovation ✓ Strong commercial focus to improve ✓ Corporate restructuring consolidating ✓ Improved governance ✓ Digitisation (e.g. electronic document volumes Brazilian subsidiaries signatures) ✓ Salvador Terminal expansion ✓ Reinforce leading position ✓ Cost culture reinforcement ✓ Automation (e.g. Navis N4(1), ✓ Maintain historical leverage below robotisation) ✓ Aggressive contract renewal strategy 3.0x EBITDA ✓ Artificial intelligence (e.g. fuel and chartering optimisation) ✓ Innovation ecosystem (e.g. Cubo Itaú) Governance & Risk Management World-class Safety Source: Company Information 46 Note: (1) Navis N4 is the market-leading operating system running at our container terminals. Company Highlights Wilson Sons has developed a unique platform of businesses which is very difficult to replicate, with highly competitive operations Largest Operator of Port and Maritime Logistics in Brazil, with Dominant Nationwide Footprint in Highly Attractive Markets Strategically Situated Assets with Premium Infrastructure Client-Oriented Services with Unique Value Proposition Solid Growth Opportunities Source: Company Information 47 Thank you. IR CONTACTS: Michael Connell Pedro Rocha Gabriela Padilha ri@wilsonsons.com.br │ +55 21 2126-4271 ENGAGE WITH US: wilsonsons.com.br/ir 48 Attachments Original document

