Ocean Wilsons : Apresentação Institucional - Março 2020 (em inglês)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Institutional Presentation Investor Relations March 2020 Disclaimer This presentation contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward- looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. An independent auditors' review report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 Wilson Sons at a Glance Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics solutions in Brazil Company Overview Established in 1837: 180+ years of operational excellence.

Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.

Dominant nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade flow, as well as the oil & gas industry.

Financial strength, and solid reputation and credibility.

FY19 Revenues (1) of US$466M and EBITDA (1) of US$170M.

of US$466M and EBITDA of US$170M. Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards. Resilient Business Drivers Offshore Oil & Gas Upstream 17% of revenue exposure 17% Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs. Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities. 83% International & Domestic Trade Flow 83% of revenue exposure Shareholding Structure Free Float 57.91% 42.09% Bermuda Brazil Container Logistics International Towage Shipping Offshore Offshore Shipyards Terminals Centres Logistics(2) Agency Support Support Bases Vessels(3) World-class Level of Safety LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man- hours worked 7.14 MAJOR WINNER OF DUPONT'S AWARD ON OCCUPATIONAL Reduction of 98% in HEALTH AND SAFETY Lost-time Injuries MANAGEMENT IN BRAZIL International Benchmark: 0.50 0.48 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Wilson Sons 3 Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Corresponds to Allink JV, in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR). Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd) With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry Dominant Footprint in Brazil Towage Amazon river TerminalsContainer SpportOffshoreVessels Largest operator in Brazil with 45% market share

Fleet of 75 (1) tugboats

tugboats Own shipyard

Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil) FY19 Pro Forma Results(2) EBITDA Net Revenue US$ 75,7M US$ 159,5M Two container terminals in highly attractive markets

Renewed lease agreements

Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses FY19 Pro Forma Results(2) EBITDA Net Revenue US$ 85,3M US$ 167,8M 23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)

Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs) Long-term contracts

contracts 50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar

Own shipyard FY19 Pro Forma Results(2) EBITDA Net Revenue US$ 28,9M US$ 60,1M of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA (3) 40% of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA (3) 45% of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA (3) 15% Source: Wilson Sons 4 Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. (3) Shipyards, Ship Agency, Logistics, Brasco and Allink amount to 0% of 2019 Pro Forma EBITDA. Macro Environment and Results 5 Brazilian Economy and Growth Drivers The weak Brazilian GDP, foreign trade, container imports and active rig count have created a difficult backdrop for our businesses Real GDP Growth (median of market expectations, as of 17 October 2019)

7.5% 4.0% 3.0% 1.9% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 0.5% -3.5%-3.3% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Foreign Merchandise Trade US$ B FOB Exports Imports 482 466 482 454 421 409 384 363 369 323 226 223 240 229 181 185 182 171 151 138 202 256 243 242 225 191 185 218 240 224 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Deep-sea Container Volume M TEU Exports Imports 6.5 6.4 6.9 7.0 6.8 6.5 6.8 7.2 7.1 5.6 3.4 3.3 3.6 3.5 3.4 3.2 3.4 3.6 3.6 2.9 2.7 3.2 3.1 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.6 3.5 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Active Rig Count Offshore units in service 66 70 72 71 53 48 28 24 28 19 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sources: Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN); Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC); National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Wilson Sons analysis 6 Main Growth Drivers 7 Positive Outlook for Brazilian Trade Flow Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals Cargo Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type M tonnes Deep Sea Cabotage Other 1.088 1.121 1.104 969 1.008 1.003 929 887 904 231 222 240 840 211 214 212 205 193 197 182 714 754 743 805 825 795 657 671 684 622 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession Trade Flow Benchmark Merchandise trade as % of GDP, 2017 Netherlands 148% Thailand 101% Mexico 73% South Korea 69% World 52% Spain 51% Significant Chile 48% growth potential Russia 38% LatAm & Caribbean 37% China 34% Uruguay 29% Colombia 27% Brazil Evolution 30% United States 20% 20% Argentina 20% 10% Brazil 18% 0% 2000 2005 2010 2017 + Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); World Bank 8 Brazilian Container Market Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals and considerable upsides to be captured in the short-term Container Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type '000 TEU Deep Sea Cabotage Other 10.097 10.454 8.995 9.316 9.196 9.365 8.814 7.905 8.219 2.770 3.166 2.290 2.341 2.499 2.082 2.251 6.783 1.310 1.757 1.112 6.512 6.436 6.881 6.994 6.818 6.491 6.790 7.171 7.116 5.623 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession Container Penetration Benchmark TEU volume per 1,000 people, 2017 Netherlands 814 South Korea 533 Spain 366 Australia 313 Germany 235 Chile 232 Japan 173 United Kingdom 159 Significant United States 158 growth potential Thailand 155 China 154 World 100 LatAm & Caribbean 76 Peru 74 Brazil Evolution Colombia 70 60 Mexico 49 40 Brazil 48 20 Argentina 40 Russia 31 0 2000 2005 2010 2017 + Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); World Bank 9 Main Brazilian Container Ports Rio Grande and Salvador are among the largest container ports in Brazil, strategically positioned in highly attractive markets Overview of Major Container Ports Container Volume Handled by Port '000 TEU, 2019 Vila do Conde Santos 3.905 Belém Navegantes + Itajaí 1.233 Manaus Pecém Paranaguá 865 Amazon river Fortaleza Itapoá + SFS 735 Natal Rio Grande 693 Suape Manaus 681 790 km Suape 476 Salvador Pecém 406 Container Terminal Rio de Janeiro 373 Salvador 334 Terminal Ownership Vitória % of TEU, equity-weighted, 2018 Itaguaí 254 STBP, Others, 16,0% 23,5% Rio de Janeiro Vitória 227 Itaguaí Santos Paranaguá Vila do Conde + BEL 128 APMT, Itapoá ICTSI, 15,4% Navegantes Imbituba 59 5,9% Itajaí DPW, Imbituba 685 km Natal 47 6,5% TIL, 15,4% CMPH, WSON, Rio Grande Others 15 6,8% 10,5% Latin America Container Terminal of

terminals 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 3 Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); Datamar; Company Information 10 Improved Regulation in the Oil Sector Recent legal and regulatory enhancements are attracting significant investments from international oil majors Changes in the 5-year Bidding Flexible Local Petrobras Divestment New Transfer of Pre-salt Law Rounds Calendar Content / Repetro(1) Programme Rights Regulation New Calendar for Oilfield Auctions 2017 2018 2019 ✔ 15th ✔ 16th ✔ 4th Marginal Exploratory Exploratory Areas Round Round Round 14th ✔ ✔ ✔ 4th Pre-salt 6th Pre-salt Exploratory Round Round Round ✔ ✔ Transfer ✔ 2nd Pre-salt 5th Pre-salt of Rights Round Round Surplus Round ✔ 3rd Pre-salt Round Brazil E&P Potential 2020 2021 7.5 M bpd +50 FPSOs ~US$500B 17th 18th Forecast (next 10 years) The most prominent Full Investment Potential ToR Upside: +2.0 M bpd deepwater environment (US$112B in recent rounds) Exploratory Exploratory Round Round Recent Bid Rounds (2017-2019(2)): ~US$10B in Signing Bonuses 7th Pre-salt 8th Pre-salt Round Round Pre-salt Fields (Production Sharing) Exploratory Blocks (Concession) Transfer of Rights (Production Sharing) Marginal Areas (Concession) Source: National Petroleum Agency (ANP) 11 Notes: (1) Repetro is a special tax and customs regime for E&P activities. (2) Considers only the 16th round for 2019. Brazilian Pre-salt Reserves Brazil is expected to become the most attractive offshore play globally Competitive Breakeven Lower Lifting Cost Exceptional Productivity High‐quality Reserves ~36 US$/boe < 8 US$/boe > 35k boe/day ~50 billion boe Breakeven of Non-producing and Recently Onstream Oil Assets Commercial breakeven (US$/bbl) 120 - 160 Top Producing Pre-salt Wells in Brazil O&G production, '000 boe/d (Jun-2019) 60,0 48,1 44,5 42,4 41,2 40,0 39,9 39,4 38,7 37,7 90 - 110 Mero 1 Buzios 1 Lula Buzios 2 Buzios 3 Lula 1 Lula Sapinhoa 1 Lula 2 Buzios 4 80 - 90 South 1 South 2 70 - 80 60 - 70 20 - 30 30 - 40 40 - 50 50 - 60 Kurdistan, Kenya Brazil Santos Best of GoM, Johan Best of Canadian Argentina shales, Brazil Campos Russia, Eagle ford More Russia, Marginal heavy oil transfer of rights, Svedrup, Brazil heavy oil, more more GoM and basin, Bakken core, Oil and wet gas, Bakken non‐core, and deep water, Brazil pre-salt Santos basin and GoM and Brazil North Sea Permian Delaware, marginal GoM, Angola pre‐salt, Kashagan Brazil pre-salt Santos basin Utica, more GoM heavy oil GoM paleogene (Kazakhstan) and heavy oil Sources: Goldman Sachs; National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Petrobras 12 Our Businesses 13 Container Terminals US$168M 1.0M TEU 1.9M TEU/year Net Revenues (FY19) Containers Handled Handling Capacity Tecon Salvador Tecon Rio Grande Source: Company Information 14 Rio Grande Container Terminal World-class infrastructure with the largest backyard area in the country 1,420,000 TEU 900m 9 438,000 m2 Handling capacity Quay Extension STS Cranes Paved Area Amazon RIver Source: Company Information 15 Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd) Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo Volume vs Capacity '000 TEU 1.420 1.271 1.001 659 316 543 612 670 615 622 626 656 666 639 636 648 687 743 719 761 750 693 91 134 197 291 344 444 Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU) Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1) 6% 3% 9% FAR EAST (ASIA) 29% NORTH EUROPE NORTH AMERICA 8% SOUTH AMERICA MEDITERRANEAN 9% MIDDLE EAST CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB. 19% AFRICA 17% Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU) Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1) AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS 18% PLASTICS & RESINS 27% MEAT (ALL KINDS) WOOD & PRODUCTS CONSUMER GOODS 17% STEEL PRODUCTS 3% RUBBERS & PRODUCTS 3% MACHINERY & APPLIANCES 3% CHEMICAL PRODUCTS 3% 11% 4% 5% FOOD PRODUCTS 7% OTHER Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU) Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1) 7% 3% 5% MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD 38% HAPAG-LLOYD MSC 22% CMA CGM EVERGREEN OTHER 25% Note: (1) Figures presented on this slide do not consider transshipment and cabotage (domestic shipping) volumes. 16 Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd) The terminal has consolidated its position as the leading terminal in the region Diversified Hinterland State of Rio Grande Highway do Sul Railway Waterway Santa Clara Terminal Porto Alegre Lagoa dos Patos Rio Grande Container Terminal Main Shippers: PULP & REEFER CARGO TOBACCO INDUSTRY PAPER AGRICULTURAL PETROCHEMICAL AUTO PARTS Shipping Line Services(1) NEUR ECNA MED FEAS Rio Grande terminal USGC WAFR ME ECSA 10 direct services WCSA AFRES indirect services Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region Exceptional worldwide connectivity Diversified captive cargo within the hinterland Premium infrastructure with multimodal access to the hinterland and Triunfo Petrochemical Complex Source: Company information Note: (1) Main destinations are: FEAS (Far East Asia), NEUR (North Europe), ECNA (East Coast North America), WCNA (West Coast North America), USGC (US Gulf and Caribbean), ECSA (East Coast South America), WCSA (West Coast South America), and MED 17 (Mediterranean) Salvador Container Terminal Well-equipped infrastructure with an ongoing expansion plan which will double the terminal capacity at the end of 2nd stage Amazon River 435,000 TEU 377m + 240m 6 118,000 m2 Handling capacity Quay Length STS Cranes Paved Area 18 Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd) Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo Volume vs Capacity '000 TEU 553 435 273 334 85 161 177 221 253 272 236 234 262 262 272 290 288 292 310 307 323 49 78 117 Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU) Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1) 2% 4% 4% FAR EAST (ASIA) 9% 32% NORTH AMERICA NORTH EUROPE 11% MEDITERRANEAN SOUTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB. 18% 20% AFRICA Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU) Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1) PLASTICS & RESINS 14% PULP & PAPER 26% AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS STEEL PRODUCTS 12% RUBBERS & PRODUCTS CHEMICAL PRODUCTS 4% 9% PARTS & ACCESSORIES 4% TEXTILE MATERIALS 4% 8% CONSUMER GOODS 5% MACHINERY & APPLIANCES 6% 7% OTHER Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU) Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1) 8% 2% 16% 38% MSC MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD HAPAG-LLOYD CMA CGM OTHER 36% Note: (1) Figures presented on this slide do not consider transshipment and cabotage (domestic shipping) volumes. 19 Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd) The terminal is strategically located in the fast-growing state of Bahia Diversified Hinterland State of Bahia Highway Railway Salvador Salvador Container Terminal Main Shippers: PULP AND PAPER MINING INDUSTRY AGRICULTURAL PETROCHEMICAL AUTO PARTS Shipping Line Services Calling (1) NEUR ECNA MED FEAS Salvador terminal USGC WAFR ME 11 direct services ECSA WCSA AFRES indirect services Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region Best connectivity in the region Diversified captive cargo within TSA hinterland Well-equipped infrastructure with privileged access to the hinterland and Camaçari Industrial Complex Source: Company information Note: (1) Main destinations are: FEAS (Far East Asia), NEUR (North Europe), ECNA (East Coast North America), WCNA (West Coast North America), USGC (US Gulf and Caribbean), ECSA (East Coast South America), WCSA (West Coast South America), and MED 20 (Mediterranean) Salvador: Ongoing Expansion (1st Stage of Capex Plan) Principal quay extension to 800 metres will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships Illustrative image A Principal Quay Extension to 800m Paving of a 30,360m2 B A Backyard Area 553,000 TEU Capacity After Investments (1st Stage) US$ 110M Total Investment (1st Stage) B Source: Company Information 21 Salvador: 2nd Stage of Capex Plan Landfill of a 80,660m² backyard area only necessary when demand requires as the backstop date is 2034 Illustrative image Landfill of a 80,660m2 C Backyard Area 924,300 TEU Capacity After Investments (2nd Stage) US$ 80M Total Investment (2nd Stage) C Source: Company Information 22 Towage Largest towage operator in Brazil with leading position in all major ports US$160M 75 Tugboats with Net Revenues (FY19) 24/7 Monitoring Over 30 ports and terminals covered Amazon river Source: Company Information Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Does not consider one tugboat chartered to a third party. (3) Deadweight (DWT). 53,088 Harbour Manoeuvres(2) (FY19) 23 Towage (cont'd) Wilson Sons leading operational performance is a competitive advantage facilitated further by increase in vessel size Brazilian Towage Market Harbour Towage Revenue per Manoeuvre (Wilson Sons) # (as of February 2020) US$ per manoeuvre Operated Fleet(1) 3.213 3.115 3.270 +13.4% 3.097 2.847 2.867 2.716 2.528 2.663 2.792 Wilson Sons 68 7 75 Saam 46 1 47 Camorim / Starnav⁽²⁾ 26 2 28 ASD ⁽³⁾ SulNorte 13 7 20 Conventional Vale 14 1 15 Svitzer 14 14 Total of Others 12 35 47 246 tugs 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Size of Vessels Attended (Wilson Sons) Ports & Terminals Attended Vessel deadweight, '000 tonnes (annual average) Wilson Sons 37 71 75 77 64 Saam 26 63 63 Camorim / Starnav 19 SulNorte 18 Svitzer 11 Vale 8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sources: Wilson Sons; IHS Sea-web 24 Notes: (1) Considers only tugs above 15 tonnes of bollard pull which are operating in berthing and unberthing of vessels. (2) Camorim's fleet includes 8 tugs chartered from Starnav. (3) Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Towage (cont'd) Towage Operations Centre, real-time manoeuvre control increasing operational safety and efficiency 24/7 Fleet Monitoring Across Brazil Increased Safety to our Fleet and Clients Operational Optimisation (Fuel and Chartering) Source: Company Information 25 Towage (cont'd) World-class training centre located in Guarujá (SP) Mandatory Training for Partnership with the Tailor-made Simulation of All Tugboat Captains Brazilian Navy Each Port Environment 26 Source: Company Information Offshore Support Vessels Diversified fleet offering logistics solutions for the oil and gas industry US$60M 23 Brazilian-flag Diversified Fleet: 18 PSVs(1), 4 SDSVs(2) and 1 Net Revenues (FY19) Offshore Support Vessels OSRV(3) Source: Company Information 27 Notes: (1) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (2) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV). Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd) Despite the challenges in the oil industry long-term contracts have helped maintain stable daily rates Days in Operation and Utilisation Rate (Wilson Sons) # of days; fleet utilisation rate (annual average) Operating Days Avg. Utilisation Rate Average Daily Rate (Wilson Sons) US$ +7.8% 6.683 6.586 5.369 98% 98% 98% 95% 94% 4.702 93% 3.969 6.429 6.035 85% 72% 24.267 24.627 0.0% 23.007 22.045 22.835 21.558 20.865 19.969 5.126 5.128 19.127 18.257 3.067 61% 61% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Company Information 28 Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd) Current Contract Orderbook Vessel Type DWT DP(1) Status End Date Client Option Cormoran PSV 3,000 2 Under Contract Apr-20 N/A Biguá PSV(2) 3,000 1 Under Contract Apr-20 N/A Sterna PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Mar-20 8 years Gaivota OSRV(3) 3,000 1 Under Contract Jul-20 2 years Batuíra PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Aug-20 8 years Fragata PSV 3,000 1 Under Contract Set-20 1 year Tagaz PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Mar-21 8 years Mandrião SDSV(4) 3,500 2 Under Contract Jul-21 2 years Talha-Mar PSV 4,500 1 Under Contract Jul-21 N/A Pardela SDSV 3,500 2 Under Contract Aug-21 2 years Prion PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Sep-21 8 years Alcatraz PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Nov-21 8 years Torda PSV 4,500 1 Under Contract Apr-22 2 years Ostreiro SDSV 3,500 2 Under Contract Apr-22 2 years Zarapito PSV 4,500 2 Under Contract Apr-22 8 years Fulmar SDSV 3,000 1 Under Contract Apr-22 2 years Larus PSV 5,000 2 Under Contract Aug-22 6 years Pinguim PSV 5,000 2 Under Contract Nov-22 6 years Atobá PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Albatroz PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Pelicano PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Petrel PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Skua PSV 3,000 1 Available N/A N/A Favourable Sector Outlook Brazilian O&G Production (million boe/day) 6,0 5,5 Wilson Sons ready to capture growth in upcoming years 5,0 4,5 4,0 3,5 3,0 2,5 Petrobras will deploy 19 new 2,0 offshore platforms by 2022 1,5 1,0 PETROBRAS PROJECTS AND RECENT ANP AUCTIONS INDICATE 0,5 SOLID GROWTH ON THE LONG RUN 0,0 Sources: Company Information; U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA); Petrobras 29 Notes: (1) Dynamic Positioning (DP). (2) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV). (4) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV). Offshore Support Bases Two private terminals strategically located within the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, the main hub for logistics support to the pre-salt region US$19M 8 Berths in 762 Net Revenues (FY19) 2 Private Bases Vessel Turnarounds (FY19) Niterói MG Rio Base ES Base RJ SP Pre-salt region Source: Company Information 30 Shipyards Two shipyards specialised in construction, maintenance and repair of medium-sized vessels US$5M +120 Vessels 2 Shipyards Located in Guarujá (SP), Net Revenues (FY19) Delivered in past 25 years within the Port of Santos Source: Company Information 31 Shipping Agency Wilson Sons began operating in 1837, offering shipping agency services US$9M +60 Ports and Solid Track Record in Net Revenues (FY19) Terminals Covered Foreign Trade and O&G Amazon river Source: Company Information 32 Logistics Centres Two bonded logistics centers located near the main ports and airports in São Paulo and Pernambuco US$26M 2 Bonded Centres One-Stop-Shop Located in Santo André (SP) and Net Revenues (FY19) Logistics Solution Suape (PE) Amazon river Source: Company Information 33 International Logistics (Allink(1)) Allink is a member of the WorldWide Alliance, the world's largest NVOCC platform US$20M +70 Countries +8.000 Services for Maritime and Air Net Revenues (FY19) Covered Transportation Source: Company Information 34 Financial and Company Highlights 35 Financial Highlights Pro Forma Net Revenue Pro Forma EBITDA US$M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV US$M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV EBITDA Margin CAGR06-19: 2.6% 698 657 715 710 23% 23% 24% 27% 21% 23% 25% 29% 28% 36% 36% 37% 36% 37% 54 576 41 47 77 580 570 206 209 209 528 519 199 498 CAGR06-19: 6.4% 191 186 478 28 71 466 73 163 162 23 170 404 22 71 59 39 40 36 38 37 25 60 334 122 128 11 16 29 11 121 8 548 657 610 660 634 509 76 91 13 19 13 477 457 496 460 5 183 168 172 393 440 406 3 152 146 160 154 161 141 326 109 109 108 87 73 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Estimated Revenue, Costs and EBITDA Pro Forma; as of Dec-2019 Revenues R$ Source / Denominated US$ Source / Denominated 53% 47% Costs⁽¹⁾ 90% 10% EBITDA -4%104% 1. Considers Petrol & Oil as a US$-denominated cost. Source: Company Information Note: (1) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. Pro Forma Net Revenue and EBITDA(1) by Business Segment %; as of Dec-2019 0% 17% 15% Container Terminals 36% 40% Towage 13% US$466M US$190M(1) Offshore Vessels 50% JV 45% Others 34% 36 Capex & Dividends Capital Expenditures - Pro Forma(1) US$M IFRS Offshore Vessels 50% JV Investment cycle of 263 more than US$1 billion 36 Lower 184 186 167 Capex level 150 49 39 56 127 118 125 99 33 94 227 15 23 95 70 - 90 75 48 63 50 - 65 6 42 40 24 36 128 129 137 8 13 20 116 111 102 90 1 16 70 70 62 59 55 20 35 27 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Distribution to Shareholders(2) - Dividend Policy Target of 50% of Net Profit US$M Dividend Yield since IPO: 1,72% 3,27% 2,67% 1,30% 1,61% 2,02% 2,52% 4,40% 5,71% 4,80% 4,65% 5,18% 4,92% 35,6 36,9 38,5 38,5 38,6 CAGR04-20: 10.3% 29,0 27,0 22,6 16,0 16,0 18,1 18,1 18,1 8,0 8,8 7,6 8,0 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Company Information 37 Note: (1) From 2012, Offshore JV CAPEX is not consolidated for IFRS. (2) Dividend Yield: Amount paid per BDR / closing share price on the date of payment. Considers the share price as of 29-Jan-2020. Debt Profile Debt Profile(1) As of 31-Dez-19 IFRS Pro Forma(2) CURRENCY Denominated in US$ 68.1% 80.8% Denominated in R$ 31.9% 19.2% RATE Fixed 68.1% 81.1% Variable 31.9% 18.9% SOURCE FMM(3) 68.4% 76.7% Others 31.6% 23.3% MATURITY Short term 10.9% 11.1% Long term 89.1% 88.9% Net Debt to EBITDA TTM Ratio(1) As of 31-Dez-19 IFRS Pro Forma (w/ Offshore Vessels 50% JV) 3.3x 2.8x 2.6x 2.8x 2.4x 2.4x 2.3x 2.5x 2.2x 1.4x 2.8x 0.5x 0.6x 2.2x 1.8x 1.7x 2.2x 1.5x 1.4x 1.4x 1.4x 1.4x 0.5x 0.6x 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Jul-05 Debt Maturity Schedule(1) - Pro Forma(2) IFRS: US$335.0M⁽⁴⁾ Offshore Vessels 50% JV: US$230.6M US$M; as of 31-Dec-19; @PTAX 4.03 76,1 5.87% Weighted Avg. 62,9 58,9 Borrowing Rate in 2019 34,6 53,5 53,3 26,2 23,3 39,1 38,8 37,6 18,0 17,8 34,6 26,1 16,1 15,7 14,7 23,3 22,0 14,1 17,6 41,5 11,0 10,9 36,7 35,6 11,0 35,5 35,5 11,0 7,4 8,5 23,1 23,1 22,9 20,5 15,1 3,8 3,6 0,0 0,0 0,0 12,3 11,0 2,4 2,4 9,1 7,1 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 1,1 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 Source: Wilson Sons 38 Note: (1) Excluding IFRS16 effects. (2) Pro Forma includes the Offshore Vessels 50% JV. (3) Merchant Marine Fund ("FMM"). (4) IFRS 31-Dec-18 = US$307.4, the adjustment in this report reflects the new debt contract that replaced IFC's debt in Jan-19. Governance & Management Alignment Corporate Governance 100% of tag-along for all minority shareholders;

for all minority shareholders; Single-class of shares with equal voting rights;

with equal voting rights; 42% of free-float (Brazilian Stock Exchange - B3);

free-float (Brazilian Stock Exchange - B3); 7 Board members (1 independent);

At least 4 Board meetings held annually;

held annually; Board approval of all projects higher than US$5.0M;

Separate Chairman of the Board and CEO roles;

Audit Committee. Management Alignment Management: Stock Option Plan for top management subsisting grant 2,755,940;

Stock Option Plan for top management subsisting grant 2,755,940; Remuneration program for executives based on Net Profit;

for executives based on Net Profit; Remuneration program for managers and other employees based on Group EBITDA, BUs EBT and individual goals;

for managers and other employees based on Group EBITDA, BUs EBT and individual goals; Individual performance plans: clear goals and meritocracy based on the 9-Box methodology;

Business Managers with specific HSE goals;

with specific HSE goals; Employees own 55,224 BDRs (as of 31-Jan-2020). Source: Company Information 39 Diversified Client Base Enduring relationships with more than 2,000 active clients 40 Strategic Priorities Continue to be the first choice of clients and other stakeholders as the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil Capacity Efficiency Capital Discipline Digital Transformation Utilisation & Innovation ✓ Strong commercial focus to ✓ Corporate restructuring ✓ Improved governance improve volumes consolidating Brazilian ✓ Salvador Terminal expansion ✓ Reinforce leading position subsidiaries ✓ Maintain balance sheet ✓ Aggressive contract renewal ✓ Cost culture reinforcement strength strategy Digitisation (e.g. electronic document signatures)

Automation (e.g. Navis N4 (1) , robotisation)

, robotisation) Artificial intelligence (e.g. fuel and chartering optimisation)

