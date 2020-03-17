Ocean Wilsons : Apresentação Institucional - Março 2020 (em inglês)

|
Institutional Presentation
Investor Relations
This presentation contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control.
Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward- looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. An independent auditors' review report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.
Wilson Sons at a Glance
Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics solutions in Brazil
Company Overview
-
Established in 1837: 180+ years of operational excellence.
-
Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.
-
Dominant nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade flow, as well as the oil & gas industry.
-
Financial strength, and solid reputation and credibility.
-
FY19 Revenues(1) of US$466M and EBITDA(1) of US$170M.
-
Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards.
Resilient Business Drivers
Offshore Oil & Gas Upstream
17% of revenue exposure
17%
-
Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs.
-
Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities.
83%
International & Domestic Trade Flow
83% of revenue exposure
|
Shareholding Structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Float
|
|
57.91%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42.09%
|
Bermuda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Container
|
Logistics
|
International
|
Towage
|
Shipping
|
Offshore
|
Offshore
|
Shipyards
|
Terminals
|
Centres
|
Logistics(2)
|
|
Agency
|
Support
|
Support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bases
|
Vessels(3)
|
World-class Level of Safety
LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man- hours worked
|
7.14
|
MAJOR WINNER OF DUPONT'S
|
|
|
AWARD ON OCCUPATIONAL
|
Reduction of 98% in
|
HEALTH AND SAFETY
|
Lost-time Injuries
|
MANAGEMENT IN BRAZIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Benchmark: 0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Source: Wilson Sons
|
|
Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Corresponds to Allink JV, in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR).
Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd)
With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry
Dominant Footprint in Brazil
Towage
Amazon river TerminalsContainer
SpportOffshoreVessels
-
Largest operator in Brazil with 45% market share
-
Fleet of 75(1) tugboats
-
Own shipyard
-
Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil)
FY19 Pro Forma Results(2)
|
EBITDA
|
Net Revenue
|
US$ 75,7M
|
US$ 159,5M
-
Two container terminals in highly attractive markets
-
Renewed lease agreements
-
Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses
FY19 Pro Forma Results(2)
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
Net Revenue
|
US$ 85,3M
|
US$ 167,8M
|
|
|
|
-
23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)
-
Long-termcontracts
-
50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar
-
Own shipyard
FY19 Pro Forma Results(2)
|
EBITDA
|
Net Revenue
|
US$ 28,9M
|
US$ 60,1M
|
|
-
of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 40%
-
of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 45%
-
of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 15%
|
Source: Wilson Sons
|
4
|
Macro Environment and Results
Brazilian Economy and Growth Drivers
The weak Brazilian GDP, foreign trade, container imports and active rig count have created a difficult backdrop for our businesses
Real GDP Growth
-
(median of market expectations, as of 17 October 2019)
7.5%
|
4.0%
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
-3.5%-3.3%
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Foreign Merchandise Trade
US$ B FOB
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
482
|
466
|
482
|
454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
421
|
409
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
226
|
223
|
240
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
181
|
185
|
182
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
256
|
243
|
242
|
225
|
191
|
185
|
218
|
240
|
224
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Deep-sea Container Volume
M TEU
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
6.9
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
6.5
|
6.8
|
7.2
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Active Rig Count
Offshore units in service
|
66
|
70
|
72
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
24
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
6
Positive Outlook for Brazilian Trade Flow
Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals
Cargo Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type
M tonnes
|
|
|
|
Deep Sea
|
Cabotage
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.088
|
1.121
|
1.104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
969
|
1.008
|
1.003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
887
|
904
|
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
240
|
840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
193
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
714
|
754
|
743
|
805
|
825
|
795
|
|
657
|
671
|
684
|
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession
|
|
Trade Flow Benchmark
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise trade as % of GDP, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
|
|
|
148%
|
|
|
Thailand
|
|
|
101%
|
|
|
Mexico
|
|
73%
|
|
|
|
|
South Korea
|
|
69%
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
|
52%
|
|
|
|
|
Spain
|
|
51%
|
|
Significant
|
|
|
Chile
|
|
48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
growth potential
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
LatAm & Caribbean
|
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
|
Uruguay
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
Colombia
|
27%
|
Brazil Evolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
20%
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
20%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
18%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
2005
|
2010
|
2017
|
|
|
|
+
|
Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average
|
|
|
8
Brazilian Container Market
Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals and considerable upsides to be captured in the short-term
Container Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type
'000 TEU
|
|
|
|
Deep Sea
|
Cabotage
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.097
|
10.454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.995
|
9.316
|
9.196
|
|
9.365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.905
|
8.219
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.770
|
3.166
|
|
|
|
2.290
|
2.341
|
|
2.499
|
|
|
|
|
2.082
|
2.251
|
|
|
6.783
|
1.310
|
1.757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.512
|
6.436
|
6.881
|
6.994
|
6.818
|
6.491
|
6.790
|
7.171
|
7.116
|
5.623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession
|
|
Container Penetration Benchmark
|
|
|
|
|
|
TEU volume per 1,000 people, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
South Korea
|
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
Spain
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
Australia
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
Chile
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
159
|
|
|
Significant
|
|
|
United States
|
158
|
|
|
growth potential
|
|
|
Thailand
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
154
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
LatAm & Caribbean
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peru
|
74
|
|
Brazil Evolution
|
|
|
Colombia
|
70
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
31
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
2005
|
2010
|
2017
|
+
|
Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average
|
|
|
9
Main Brazilian Container Ports
Rio Grande and Salvador are among the largest container ports in Brazil, strategically positioned in highly attractive markets
|
Overview of Major Container Ports
|
|
|
Container Volume Handled by Port
|
|
|
|
|
|
'000 TEU, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vila do Conde
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Santos
|
|
|
|
3.905
|
|
Belém
|
|
Navegantes + Itajaí
|
|
1.233
|
|
|
Manaus
|
|
Pecém
|
Paranaguá
|
865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amazon river
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fortaleza
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itapoá + SFS
|
735
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rio Grande
|
693
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suape
|
Manaus
|
681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
790 km
|
Suape
|
476
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salvador
|
Pecém
|
406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Container Terminal
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salvador
|
334
|
Terminal Ownership
|
|
|
Vitória
|
|
|
% of TEU, equity-weighted, 2018
|
|
|
Itaguaí
|
254
|
|
|
STBP,
|
|
|
|
Others,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,5%
|
|
|
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
Vitória
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaguaí
|
|
|
|
|
Santos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paranaguá
|
|
Vila do Conde + BEL
|
128
|
|
|
APMT,
|
|
Itapoá
|
|
|
|
ICTSI,
|
|
15,4%
|
|
Navegantes
|
|
Imbituba
|
59
|
5,9%
|
|
|
|
Itajaí
|
|
|
|
DPW,
|
|
|
|
Imbituba
|
685 km
|
Natal
|
47
|
6,5%
|
|
TIL, 15,4%
|
|
|
|
|
CMPH,
|
WSON,
|
|
Rio Grande
|
|
Others
|
15
|
6,8%
|
10,5%
|
|
Latin America
|
|
|
|
Container Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
2
1
2
1
2
1
1
2
1
1
1
2
1
1
3
|
|
10
Improved Regulation in the Oil Sector
Recent legal and regulatory enhancements are attracting significant investments from international oil majors
|
Changes in the
|
|
5-year Bidding
|
|
Flexible Local
|
|
Petrobras Divestment
|
|
New Transfer of
|
Pre-salt Law
|
|
Rounds Calendar
|
|
Content / Repetro(1)
|
|
Programme
|
|
Rights Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Calendar for Oilfield Auctions
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✔
|
|
15th
|
✔
|
|
16th
|
✔
|
4th Marginal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploratory
|
|
Exploratory
|
Areas Round
|
|
|
|
Round
|
|
|
Round
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14th
|
✔
|
|
|
✔
|
|
|
✔
|
|
|
4th Pre-salt
|
|
6th Pre-salt
|
Exploratory
|
|
|
|
Round
|
|
|
Round
|
|
Round
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✔
|
|
|
✔
|
|
Transfer ✔
|
2nd Pre-salt
|
|
5th Pre-salt
|
|
of Rights
|
|
Round
|
|
|
Round
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Round
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✔
3rd Pre-salt
Round
|
|
|
Brazil E&P Potential
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
7.5 M bpd
|
+50 FPSOs
|
~US$500B
|
|
|
17th
|
18th
|
Forecast (next 10 years)
|
The most prominent
|
Full Investment Potential
|
ToR Upside: +2.0 M bpd
|
deepwater environment
|
(US$112B in recent rounds)
|
Exploratory
|
Exploratory
|
|
|
|
Round
|
Round
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recent Bid Rounds (2017-2019(2)): ~US$10B in Signing Bonuses
|
7th Pre-salt
|
8th Pre-salt
|
|
|
|
Round
|
Round
|
|
|
|
Pre-salt Fields (Production Sharing)
|
|
|
|
Exploratory Blocks (Concession)
|
|
|
|
Transfer of Rights (Production Sharing)
|
|
|
|
Marginal Areas (Concession)
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Brazilian Pre-salt Reserves
Brazil is expected to become the most attractive offshore play globally
|
|
|
|
Competitive Breakeven
|
|
|
|
|
Lower Lifting Cost
|
|
|
|
|
Exceptional Productivity
|
|
|
High‐quality Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
~36 US$/boe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
< 8 US$/boe
|
|
|
|
|
|
> 35k boe/day
|
|
|
|
~50 billion boe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Breakeven of Non-producing and Recently Onstream Oil Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial breakeven (US$/bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120 - 160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top Producing Pre-salt Wells in Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O&G production, '000 boe/d (Jun-2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,0
|
48,1
|
44,5
|
42,4
|
|
41,2
|
40,0
|
39,9
|
39,4
|
38,7
|
37,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 - 110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mero 1 Buzios 1
|
Lula
|
|
Buzios 2
|
Buzios 3
|
Lula 1
|
Lula
|
Sapinhoa 1 Lula 2
|
Buzios 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 - 90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70 - 80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60 - 70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 - 30
|
|
30 - 40
|
|
40 - 50
|
|
50 - 60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kurdistan, Kenya
|
Brazil Santos
|
Best of GoM, Johan
|
Best of Canadian
|
Argentina shales,
|
Brazil Campos
|
Russia, Eagle ford
|
More Russia,
|
Marginal heavy oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transfer of rights,
|
Svedrup, Brazil
|
heavy oil, more
|
more GoM and
|
basin, Bakken core,
|
Oil and wet gas,
|
Bakken non‐core,
|
and deep water,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil pre-salt
|
Santos basin and
|
GoM and Brazil
|
North Sea
|
Permian Delaware,
|
marginal GoM,
|
Angola pre‐salt,
|
Kashagan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil pre-salt
|
Santos basin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utica, more GoM
|
heavy oil
|
GoM paleogene
|
(Kazakhstan)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and heavy oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: Goldman Sachs; National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Petrobras
|
12
Container Terminals
|
US$168M
|
1.0M TEU
|
1.9M TEU/year
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
Containers Handled
|
Handling Capacity
|
Tecon Salvador
|
|
Tecon Rio Grande
|
|
14
Rio Grande Container Terminal
World-class infrastructure with the largest backyard area in the country
|
1,420,000 TEU
|
900m
|
9
|
438,000 m2
|
Handling capacity
|
Quay Extension
|
STS Cranes
|
Paved Area
Amazon RIver
|
|
15
Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd)
Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo
Volume vs Capacity
'000 TEU
1.420
1.271
1.001
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
|
|
543
|
612
|
670
|
615
|
622
|
626
|
656
|
666
|
639
|
636
|
648
|
687
|
743
|
719
|
761
|
750
|
693
|
91
|
134
|
197
|
291
|
344
|
444
Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU)
Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1)
6% 3%
|
9%
|
|
FAR EAST (ASIA)
|
29%
|
NORTH EUROPE
|
|
|
|
NORTH AMERICA
|
8%
|
|
SOUTH AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
MEDITERRANEAN
|
9%
|
|
MIDDLE EAST
|
|
|
CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB.
|
|
19%
|
AFRICA
17%
Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU)
Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1)
|
|
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS
|
|
|
18%
|
|
PLASTICS & RESINS
|
27%
|
|
|
|
MEAT (ALL KINDS)
|
|
|
|
|
WOOD & PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
|
|
|
17%
|
STEEL PRODUCTS
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RUBBERS & PRODUCTS
|
3%
|
|
|
|
MACHINERY & APPLIANCES
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHEMICAL PRODUCTS
|
3%
|
|
11%
|
|
4%
|
5%
|
|
FOOD PRODUCTS
|
|
7%
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU)
Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1)
7%
3%
5%
|
|
MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD
|
38%
|
HAPAG-LLOYD
|
|
MSC
|
22%
|
CMA CGM
EVERGREEN
OTHER
25%
|
|
16
Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd)
The terminal has consolidated its position as the leading terminal in the region
|
|
Diversified Hinterland
|
|
State of Rio Grande
|
|
|
Highway
|
|
|
|
do Sul
|
|
|
Railway
|
|
|
|
Waterway
|
|
|
Santa Clara
|
|
|
Terminal
|
|
|
Porto Alegre
|
|
|
|
Lagoa dos Patos
|
|
|
|
Rio Grande
|
|
|
|
Container Terminal
|
|
Main
|
|
|
|
Shippers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PULP &
|
REEFER CARGO
|
TOBACCO
|
INDUSTRY
|
PAPER
|
AGRICULTURAL
|
PETROCHEMICAL
|
AUTO PARTS
|
|
Shipping Line Services(1)
|
|
|
|
NEUR
|
|
|
ECNA
|
MED
|
|
|
|
FEAS
|
|
|
|
Rio Grande terminal
|
USGC
|
WAFR
|
ME
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECSA
|
|
10 direct services
|
WCSA
|
|
|
|
AFRES
|
|
|
|
|
indirect services
|
|
|
Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region
Exceptional worldwide connectivity
Diversified captive cargo within the hinterland
Premium infrastructure with multimodal access to the hinterland and
Triunfo Petrochemical Complex
|
|
|
Salvador Container Terminal
Well-equipped infrastructure with an ongoing expansion plan which will double the terminal capacity at the end of 2nd stage
Amazon River
|
435,000 TEU
|
377m + 240m
|
6
|
118,000 m2
|
Handling capacity
|
Quay Length
|
STS Cranes
|
Paved Area
18
Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd)
Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo
Volume vs Capacity
'000 TEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
334
|
85
|
|
|
161
|
177
|
221
|
253
|
272
|
236
|
234
|
262
|
262
|
272
|
290
|
288
|
292
|
310
|
307
|
323
|
49
|
78
|
117
Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU)
Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1)
|
2%
|
|
|
4% 4%
|
|
FAR EAST (ASIA)
|
|
|
9%
|
32%
|
NORTH AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
NORTH EUROPE
|
11%
|
|
MEDITERRANEAN
|
|
SOUTH AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
MIDDLE EAST
|
|
|
CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB.
|
18%
|
20%
|
AFRICA
|
|
Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU)
Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1)
|
|
|
|
PLASTICS & RESINS
|
|
14%
|
|
PULP & PAPER
|
26%
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
STEEL PRODUCTS
|
|
|
12%
|
RUBBERS & PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHEMICAL PRODUCTS
|
4%
|
|
9%
|
PARTS & ACCESSORIES
|
4%
|
|
TEXTILE MATERIALS
|
|
|
4%
|
8%
|
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
5%
|
|
MACHINERY & APPLIANCES
|
|
|
6%
|
7%
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU)
Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1)
8% 2%
|
16%
|
38%
|
MSC
|
|
|
MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD
|
|
|
|
|
HAPAG-LLOYD
|
|
|
CMA CGM
|
|
|
OTHER
36%
|
|
19
Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd)
The terminal is strategically located in the fast-growing state of Bahia
|
|
Diversified Hinterland
|
|
State of Bahia
|
|
Highway
|
|
|
|
|
Railway
|
|
|
Salvador
|
|
|
Salvador Container
|
|
|
Terminal
|
Main
|
|
|
Shippers:
|
|
|
PULP AND PAPER
|
MINING
|
INDUSTRY
|
AGRICULTURAL
|
PETROCHEMICAL
|
AUTO PARTS
|
|
Shipping Line Services Calling (1)
|
|
|
NEUR
|
|
|
ECNA
|
MED
|
|
|
|
|
FEAS
|
Salvador terminal
|
USGC
|
WAFR
|
ME
|
|
|
|
11 direct services
|
|
ECSA
|
|
WCSA
|
|
|
|
AFRES
|
|
|
|
|
indirect services
|
|
|
Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region
Best connectivity in the region
Diversified captive cargo within TSA hinterland
Well-equipped infrastructure with privileged access to the
hinterland and Camaçari Industrial Complex
|
|
|
Salvador: Ongoing Expansion (1st Stage of Capex Plan)
Principal quay extension to 800 metres will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships
Illustrative image
Principal Quay
Extension to 800m
Backyard Area
553,000 TEU
Capacity After
Investments (1st Stage)
US$ 110M
Total Investment (1st Stage)
B
|
|
21
Salvador: 2nd Stage of Capex Plan
Landfill of a 80,660m² backyard area only necessary when demand requires as the backstop date is 2034
Illustrative image
Landfill of a 80,660m2
Backyard Area
924,300 TEU
Capacity After Investments
(2nd Stage)
US$ 80M
Total Investment (2nd Stage)
C
|
|
22
Towage
Largest towage operator in Brazil with leading position in all major ports
|
US$160M
|
75 Tugboats with
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
24/7 Monitoring
|
|
Over 30 ports and terminals covered
Amazon river
53,088
Harbour Manoeuvres(2) (FY19)
23
Towage (cont'd)
Wilson Sons leading operational performance is a competitive advantage facilitated further by increase in vessel size
|
Brazilian Towage Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Harbour Towage Revenue per Manoeuvre (Wilson Sons)
|
|
|
# (as of February 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$ per manoeuvre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operated Fleet(1)
|
|
|
3.213
|
3.115
|
|
3.270
|
|
|
|
+13.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.097
|
|
|
|
|
2.847
|
2.867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.716
|
2.528
|
2.663
|
2.792
|
Wilson Sons
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
7
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saam
|
|
|
46
|
|
1 47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Camorim / Starnav⁽²⁾
|
|
26
|
2
|
28
|
|
ASD ⁽³⁾
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SulNorte
|
13
|
7
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conventional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vale
|
14
|
1 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Svitzer
|
14
|
14
|
|
|
|
Total of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
12
|
|
|
35
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
246 tugs
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Size of Vessels Attended (Wilson Sons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ports & Terminals Attended
|
|
|
Vessel deadweight, '000 tonnes (annual average)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilson Sons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
75
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
Saam
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
63
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Camorim / Starnav
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SulNorte
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Svitzer
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vale
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
24
|
Towage (cont'd)
Towage Operations Centre, real-time manoeuvre control increasing operational safety and efficiency
24/7 Fleet Monitoring
Across Brazil
Increased Safety to our
Fleet and Clients
Operational Optimisation
(Fuel and Chartering)
|
|
25
Towage (cont'd)
World-class training centre located in Guarujá (SP)
|
|
Mandatory Training for
|
Partnership with the
|
Tailor-made Simulation of
|
|
All Tugboat Captains
|
Brazilian Navy
|
Each Port Environment
|
|
|
|
26
|
Source: Company Information
|
Offshore Support Vessels
Diversified fleet offering logistics solutions for the oil and gas industry
|
US$60M
|
23 Brazilian-flag
|
Diversified Fleet: 18
|
PSVs(1), 4 SDSVs(2)
|
and 1
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
Offshore Support Vessels
|
OSRV(3)
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Company Information
|
27
|
Notes: (1) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (2) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV).
Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd)
Despite the challenges in the oil industry long-term contracts have helped maintain stable daily rates
Days in Operation and Utilisation Rate (Wilson Sons)
# of days; fleet utilisation rate (annual average)
|
Operating Days
|
|
Avg. Utilisation Rate
|
|
Average Daily Rate (Wilson Sons)
|
US$
|
+7.8%
6.683 6.586
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.369
|
|
|
|
|
98%
|
|
|
|
98%
|
|
98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95%
|
|
94%
|
|
|
|
|
4.702
|
|
93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.969
|
|
|
|
|
24.267
|
24.627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
23.007
|
|
22.045
|
22.835
|
|
|
21.558
|
|
|
|
20.865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.969
|
|
|
|
5.126
|
5.128
|
19.127
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.257
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Company Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd)
Current Contract Orderbook
|
Vessel
|
Type
|
DWT
|
DP(1)
|
Status
|
End Date
|
Client Option
|
Cormoran
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Apr-20
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biguá
|
PSV(2)
|
3,000
|
1
|
Under Contract
|
Apr-20
|
N/A
|
Sterna
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Mar-20
|
8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaivota
|
OSRV(3)
|
3,000
|
1
|
Under Contract
|
Jul-20
|
2 years
|
Batuíra
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Aug-20
|
8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fragata
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Under Contract
|
Set-20
|
1 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tagaz
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Mar-21
|
8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandrião
|
SDSV(4)
|
3,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Jul-21
|
2 years
|
Talha-Mar
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
1
|
Under Contract
|
Jul-21
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pardela
|
SDSV
|
3,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Aug-21
|
2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prion
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Sep-21
|
8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcatraz
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Nov-21
|
8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Torda
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
1
|
Under Contract
|
Apr-22
|
2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ostreiro
|
SDSV
|
3,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Apr-22
|
2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zarapito
|
PSV
|
4,500
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Apr-22
|
8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fulmar
|
SDSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Under Contract
|
Apr-22
|
2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Larus
|
PSV
|
5,000
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Aug-22
|
6 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pinguim
|
PSV
|
5,000
|
2
|
Under Contract
|
Nov-22
|
6 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atobá
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Available
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Albatroz
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Available
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pelicano
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Available
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petrel
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Available
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skua
|
PSV
|
3,000
|
1
|
Available
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Favourable Sector Outlook
Brazilian O&G Production (million boe/day)
|
6,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,5
|
|
Wilson Sons ready to capture growth in upcoming years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petrobras will deploy 19 new
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,0
|
|
|
offshore platforms by 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PETROBRAS PROJECTS AND RECENT ANP AUCTIONS INDICATE
|
0,5
|
|
|
|
SOLID GROWTH ON THE LONG RUN
0,0
|
Sources: Company Information; U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA); Petrobras
|
29
|
Notes: (1) Dynamic Positioning (DP). (2) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV). (4) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV).
Offshore Support Bases
Two private terminals strategically located within the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, the main hub for logistics support to the pre-salt region
|
US$19M
|
8 Berths in
|
762
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
2 Private Bases
|
Vessel Turnarounds (FY19)
|
|
|
|
|
Niterói
|
MG
|
Rio
|
|
Base
|
ES
|
Base
|
|
RJ
SP
Pre-salt region
|
Source: Company Information
|
30
Shipyards
Two shipyards specialised in construction, maintenance and repair of medium-sized vessels
|
US$5M
|
+120 Vessels
|
2 Shipyards
|
Located in Guarujá (SP),
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
Delivered in past 25 years
|
within the Port of Santos
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Company Information
|
31
Shipping Agency
Wilson Sons began operating in 1837, offering shipping agency services
|
US$9M
|
+60 Ports and
|
Solid Track Record in
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
Terminals Covered
|
Foreign Trade and O&G
|
|
|
Amazon river
|
Source: Company Information
|
32
Logistics Centres
Two bonded logistics centers located near the main ports and airports in São Paulo and Pernambuco
|
US$26M
|
2 Bonded Centres
|
One-Stop-Shop
|
Located in Santo André (SP) and
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
Logistics Solution
|
Suape (PE)
|
|
|
|
|
Amazon river
|
Source: Company Information
|
33
International Logistics (Allink(1))
Allink is a member of the WorldWide Alliance, the world's largest NVOCC platform
|
US$20M
|
+70 Countries
|
+8.000 Services for
|
Maritime and Air
|
Net Revenues (FY19)
|
Covered
|
Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Company Information
|
34
Financial and Company Highlights
Financial Highlights
|
Pro Forma Net Revenue
|
Pro Forma EBITDA
|
US$M
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS
|
Offshore Vessels 50% JV
|
|
|
|
|
US$M
|
|
|
IFRS
|
Offshore Vessels 50% JV
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR06-19: 2.6%
|
|
|
698
|
657
|
715
|
710
|
|
|
|
|
|
23%
|
23%
|
24%
|
27%
|
21%
|
23%
|
25%
|
29%
|
28%
|
36%
|
36%
|
37%
|
36%
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
576
|
41
|
47
|
77
|
580
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
209
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
528
|
519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR06-19: 6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
191
|
186
|
|
|
|
478
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
163
|
162
|
23
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
404
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
40
|
|
36
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
128
|
|
11
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
548
|
657
|
610
|
660
|
634
|
509
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
91
|
13
|
19
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
|
|
457
|
496
|
460
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
168
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
393
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
|
406
|
3
|
|
|
|
152
|
146
|
160
|
154
|
161
|
141
|
326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
109
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Estimated Revenue, Costs and EBITDA
Pro Forma; as of Dec-2019
|
Revenues
|
|
R$ Source / Denominated
|
|
US$ Source / Denominated
|
|
|
|
|
53%
|
47%
|
Costs⁽¹⁾
|
90%
|
10%
EBITDA -4%104%
1. Considers Petrol & Oil as a US$-denominated cost.
Source: Company Information
Note: (1) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge.
Pro Forma Net Revenue and EBITDA(1) by Business Segment
%; as of Dec-2019
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
17%
|
15%
|
|
Container
|
|
|
|
|
Terminals
|
|
|
36%
|
40%
|
Towage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
US$466M
|
US$190M(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessels 50% JV
|
|
|
45%
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
34%
|
|
|
36
Capex & Dividends
Capital Expenditures - Pro Forma(1)
US$M
|
IFRS
|
|
Offshore Vessels 50% JV
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment cycle of
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
more than US$1 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capex level
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
56
|
127
|
118
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
227
|
|
15
|
|
23
|
|
|
95
|
70 - 90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
63
|
|
50 - 65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
42
|
40
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
128
|
129
|
137
|
|
|
|
8
|
13
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
116
|
111
|
|
102
|
90
|
|
1
|
16
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
70
|
62
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
35
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020E
|
2021E
Distribution to Shareholders(2) - Dividend Policy Target of 50% of Net Profit
US$M
Dividend Yield since IPO: 1,72% 3,27% 2,67% 1,30% 1,61% 2,02% 2,52% 4,40% 5,71% 4,80% 4,65% 5,18% 4,92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,6
|
36,9
|
38,5
|
38,5
|
38,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR04-20: 10.3%
|
|
29,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,0
|
16,0
|
|
18,1
|
18,1
|
18,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,0
|
8,8
|
7,6
|
8,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Company Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Note: (1) From 2012, Offshore JV CAPEX is not consolidated for IFRS. (2) Dividend Yield: Amount paid per BDR / closing share price on the date of payment. Considers the share price as of 29-Jan-2020.
|
Debt Profile(1)
As of 31-Dez-19
|
|
|
IFRS
|
Pro Forma(2)
|
CURRENCY
|
Denominated in US$
|
68.1%
|
80.8%
|
Denominated in R$
|
31.9%
|
19.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
RATE
|
Fixed
|
68.1%
|
81.1%
|
Variable
|
31.9%
|
18.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE
|
FMM(3)
|
68.4%
|
76.7%
|
Others
|
31.6%
|
23.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
MATURITY
|
Short term
|
10.9%
|
11.1%
|
|
|
|
Long term
|
89.1%
|
88.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to EBITDA TTM Ratio(1)
As of 31-Dez-19
|
|
|
|
IFRS
|
|
|
|
Pro Forma (w/ Offshore Vessels 50% JV)
|
|
3.3x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8x
|
2.6x
|
|
2.8x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4x
|
2.4x
|
|
2.3x
|
2.5x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8x
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5x
|
0.6x
|
2.2x
|
|
1.8x
|
|
1.7x
|
|
2.2x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5x
|
|
1.4x
|
|
|
|
1.4x
|
1.4x
|
1.4x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5x
|
0.6x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007
|
2008 2009 2010
|
2011 2012 2013
|
2014 2015
|
2016 2017
|
2018 Jul-05
|
|
Debt Maturity Schedule(1) - Pro Forma(2)
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS: US$335.0M⁽⁴⁾
|
|
|
Offshore Vessels 50% JV: US$230.6M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$M; as of 31-Dec-19; @PTAX 4.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.87% Weighted Avg.
|
|
|
|
62,9
|
|
|
58,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing Rate in 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,6
|
|
|
|
53,5
|
53,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,1
|
38,8
|
37,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,0
|
|
17,8
|
|
34,6
|
26,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,1
|
|
15,7
|
|
14,7
|
|
|
23,3
|
22,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,1
|
|
|
|
|
17,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,7
|
|
|
35,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,5
|
|
35,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,0
|
|
|
|
7,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,1
|
|
23,1
|
|
22,9
|
|
20,5
|
|
|
|
15,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,8
|
|
|
|
|
3,6
|
|
0,0
|
|
0,0
|
|
0,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,3
|
|
11,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,4
|
|
|
|
2,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,1
|
|
|
7,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
2035
|
2036
|
|
2037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Wilson Sons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
Note: (1) Excluding IFRS16 effects. (2) Pro Forma includes the Offshore Vessels 50% JV. (3) Merchant Marine Fund ("FMM"). (4) IFRS 31-Dec-18 = US$307.4, the adjustment in this report reflects the new debt contract that replaced IFC's debt in Jan-19.
Governance & Management Alignment
Corporate Governance
-
100% of tag-along for all minority shareholders;
-
Single-classof shares with equal voting rights;
-
42% of free-float (Brazilian Stock Exchange - B3);
-
7 Board members (1 independent);
-
At least 4 Board meetings held annually;
-
Board approval of all projects higher than US$5.0M;
-
Separate Chairman of the Board and CEO roles;
-
Audit Committee.
Management Alignment
-
Management: Stock Option Plan for top management subsisting grant 2,755,940;
-
Remuneration program for executives based on Net Profit;
-
Remuneration program for managers and other employees based on Group EBITDA, BUs EBT and individual goals;
-
Individual performance plans: clear goals and meritocracy based on the 9-Boxmethodology;
-
Business Managers with specific HSE goals;
-
Employees own 55,224 BDRs (as of 31-Jan-2020).
|
Source: Company Information
|
39
Diversified Client Base
Enduring relationships with more than 2,000 active clients
40
Strategic Priorities
Continue to be the first choice of clients and other stakeholders as the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil
|
Capacity
|
|
Efficiency
|
|
Capital Discipline
|
|
Digital Transformation
|
Utilisation
|
|
|
|
& Innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓ Strong commercial focus to
|
✓ Corporate restructuring
|
✓ Improved governance
|
improve volumes
|
consolidating Brazilian
|
✓ Salvador Terminal expansion
|
✓ Reinforce leading position
|
subsidiaries
|
|
✓ Maintain balance sheet
|
✓ Aggressive contract renewal
|
✓ Cost culture reinforcement
|
|
strength
|
strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Digitisation (e.g. electronic document signatures)
-
Automation (e.g. Navis N4(1), robotisation)
-
Artificial intelligence (e.g. fuel and chartering optimisation)
-
Innovation ecosystem (e.g. Cubo Itaú)
Governance & Risk Management
World-class Safety
|
Source: Company Information
|
41
|
Note: (1) Navis N4 is the market-leading operating system running at our container terminals.
Company Highlights
Wilson Sons has developed a unique platform of businesses which is very difficult to replicate, with highly competitive operations
Largest Operator of Port and Maritime Logistics in Brazil, with
Dominant Nationwide Footprint in Highly Attractive Markets
Strategically Situated Assets with
Premium Infrastructure
Client-Oriented Services with Unique
Value Proposition
Solid Growth Opportunities
|
Source: Company Information
|
42
Thank you.
IR CONTACTS:
Michael Connell
Pedro Rocha
Gabriela Padilha
ri@wilsonsons.com.br │ +55 21 2126-4271
ENGAGE WITH US:
wilsonsons.com.br/ir
|
|