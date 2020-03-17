Log in
Ocean Wilsons : Apresentação Institucional - Março 2020 (em inglês)

03/17/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Institutional Presentation

Investor Relations

March 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control.

Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward- looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. An independent auditors' review report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Wilson Sons at a Glance

Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics solutions in Brazil

Company Overview

  • Established in 1837: 180+ years of operational excellence.
  • Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.
  • Dominant nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade flow, as well as the oil & gas industry.
  • Financial strength, and solid reputation and credibility.
  • FY19 Revenues(1) of US$466M and EBITDA(1) of US$170M.
  • Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards.

Resilient Business Drivers

Offshore Oil & Gas Upstream

17% of revenue exposure

17%

  1. Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs.
  2. Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities.

83%

International & Domestic Trade Flow

83% of revenue exposure

Shareholding Structure

Free Float

57.91%

42.09%

Bermuda

Brazil

Container

Logistics

International

Towage

Shipping

Offshore

Offshore

Shipyards

Terminals

Centres

Logistics(2)

Agency

Support

Support

Bases

Vessels(3)

World-class Level of Safety

LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man- hours worked

7.14

MAJOR WINNER OF DUPONT'S

AWARD ON OCCUPATIONAL

Reduction of 98% in

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Lost-time Injuries

MANAGEMENT IN BRAZIL

International Benchmark: 0.50

0.48

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Wilson Sons

3

Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Corresponds to Allink JV, in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR).

Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd)

With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry

Dominant Footprint in Brazil

Towage

Amazon river TerminalsContainer

SpportOffshoreVessels

  • Largest operator in Brazil with 45% market share
  • Fleet of 75(1) tugboats
  • Own shipyard
  • Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil)

FY19 Pro Forma Results(2)

EBITDA

Net Revenue

US$ 75,7M

US$ 159,5M

  • Two container terminals in highly attractive markets
  • Renewed lease agreements
  • Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses

FY19 Pro Forma Results(2)

EBITDA

Net Revenue

US$ 85,3M

US$ 167,8M

  • 23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)
  • Long-termcontracts
  • 50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar
  • Own shipyard

FY19 Pro Forma Results(2)

EBITDA

Net Revenue

US$ 28,9M

US$ 60,1M

  • of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 40%
  • of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 45%
  • of FY19 Pro Forma EBITDA(3) 15%

Source: Wilson Sons

4

Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. (3) Shipyards, Ship Agency, Logistics, Brasco and Allink amount to 0% of 2019 Pro Forma EBITDA.

Macro Environment and Results

5

Brazilian Economy and Growth Drivers

The weak Brazilian GDP, foreign trade, container imports and active rig count have created a difficult backdrop for our businesses

Real GDP Growth

  • (median of market expectations, as of 17 October 2019)
    7.5%

4.0%

3.0%

1.9%

1.1%

1.1%

1.1%

0.5%

-3.5%-3.3%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Foreign Merchandise Trade

US$ B FOB

Exports

Imports

482

466

482

454

421

409

384

363

369

323

226

223

240

229

181

185

182

171

151

138

202

256

243

242

225

191

185

218

240

224

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Deep-sea Container Volume

M TEU

Exports

Imports

6.5

6.4

6.9

7.0

6.8

6.5

6.8

7.2

7.1

5.6

3.4

3.3

3.6

3.5

3.4

3.2

3.4

3.6

3.6

2.9

2.7

3.2

3.1

3.3

3.5

3.5

3.3

3.4

3.6

3.5

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Active Rig Count

Offshore units in service

66

70

72

71

53

48

28

24

28

19

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sources: Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN); Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC); National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Wilson Sons analysis

6

Main Growth Drivers

7

Positive Outlook for Brazilian Trade Flow

Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals

Cargo Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type

M tonnes

Deep Sea

Cabotage

Other

1.088

1.121

1.104

969

1.008

1.003

929

887

904

231

222

240

840

211

214

212

205

193

197

182

714

754

743

805

825

795

657

671

684

622

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession

Trade Flow Benchmark

Merchandise trade as % of GDP, 2017

Netherlands

148%

Thailand

101%

Mexico

73%

South Korea

69%

World

52%

Spain

51%

Significant

Chile

48%

growth potential

Russia

38%

LatAm & Caribbean

37%

China

34%

Uruguay

29%

Colombia

27%

Brazil Evolution

30%

United States

20%

20%

Argentina

20%

10%

Brazil

18%

0%

2000

2005

2010

2017

+

Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average

Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); World Bank

8

Brazilian Container Market

Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals and considerable upsides to be captured in the short-term

Container Volume Handled in Brazil by Navigation Type

'000 TEU

Deep Sea

Cabotage

Other

10.097

10.454

8.995

9.316

9.196

9.365

8.814

7.905

8.219

2.770

3.166

2.290

2.341

2.499

2.082

2.251

6.783

1.310

1.757

1.112

6.512

6.436

6.881

6.994

6.818

6.491

6.790

7.171

7.116

5.623

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Resilient growth during Brazil's worst economic recession

Container Penetration Benchmark

TEU volume per 1,000 people, 2017

Netherlands

814

South Korea

533

Spain

366

Australia

313

Germany

235

Chile

232

Japan

173

United Kingdom

159

Significant

United States

158

growth potential

Thailand

155

China

154

World

100

LatAm & Caribbean

76

Peru

74

Brazil Evolution

Colombia

70

60

Mexico

49

40

Brazil

48

20

Argentina

40

Russia

31

0

2000

2005

2010

2017

+

Significant growth potential by matching LatAm average

Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); World Bank

9

Main Brazilian Container Ports

Rio Grande and Salvador are among the largest container ports in Brazil, strategically positioned in highly attractive markets

Overview of Major Container Ports

Container Volume Handled by Port

'000 TEU, 2019

Vila do Conde

Santos

3.905

Belém

Navegantes + Itajaí

1.233

Manaus

Pecém

Paranaguá

865

Amazon river

Fortaleza

Itapoá + SFS

735

Natal

Rio Grande

693

Suape

Manaus

681

790 km

Suape

476

Salvador

Pecém

406

Container Terminal

Rio de Janeiro

373

Salvador

334

Terminal Ownership

Vitória

% of TEU, equity-weighted, 2018

Itaguaí

254

STBP,

Others,

16,0%

23,5%

Rio de Janeiro

Vitória

227

Itaguaí

Santos

Paranaguá

Vila do Conde + BEL

128

APMT,

Itapoá

ICTSI,

15,4%

Navegantes

Imbituba

59

5,9%

Itajaí

DPW,

Imbituba

685 km

Natal

47

6,5%

TIL, 15,4%

CMPH,

WSON,

Rio Grande

Others

15

6,8%

10,5%

Latin America

Container Terminal

  • of
    terminals

3

2

1

2

1

2

1

1

2

1

1

1

2

1

1

3

Sources: National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ); Datamar; Company Information

10

Improved Regulation in the Oil Sector

Recent legal and regulatory enhancements are attracting significant investments from international oil majors

Changes in the

5-year Bidding

Flexible Local

Petrobras Divestment

New Transfer of

Pre-salt Law

Rounds Calendar

Content / Repetro(1)

Programme

Rights Regulation

New Calendar for Oilfield Auctions

2017

2018

2019

15th

16th

4th Marginal

Exploratory

Exploratory

Areas Round

Round

Round

14th

4th Pre-salt

6th Pre-salt

Exploratory

Round

Round

Round

Transfer

2nd Pre-salt

5th Pre-salt

of Rights

Round

Round

Surplus

Round

3rd Pre-salt

Round

Brazil E&P Potential

2020

2021

7.5 M bpd

+50 FPSOs

~US$500B

17th

18th

Forecast (next 10 years)

The most prominent

Full Investment Potential

ToR Upside: +2.0 M bpd

deepwater environment

(US$112B in recent rounds)

Exploratory

Exploratory

Round

Round

Recent Bid Rounds (2017-2019(2)): ~US$10B in Signing Bonuses

7th Pre-salt

8th Pre-salt

Round

Round

Pre-salt Fields (Production Sharing)

Exploratory Blocks (Concession)

Transfer of Rights (Production Sharing)

Marginal Areas (Concession)

Source: National Petroleum Agency (ANP)

11

Notes: (1) Repetro is a special tax and customs regime for E&P activities. (2) Considers only the 16th round for 2019.

Brazilian Pre-salt Reserves

Brazil is expected to become the most attractive offshore play globally

Competitive Breakeven

Lower Lifting Cost

Exceptional Productivity

Highquality Reserves

~36 US$/boe

< 8 US$/boe

> 35k boe/day

~50 billion boe

Breakeven of Non-producing and Recently Onstream Oil Assets

Commercial breakeven (US$/bbl)

120 - 160

Top Producing Pre-salt Wells in Brazil

O&G production, '000 boe/d (Jun-2019)

60,0

48,1

44,5

42,4

41,2

40,0

39,9

39,4

38,7

37,7

90 - 110

Mero 1 Buzios 1

Lula

Buzios 2

Buzios 3

Lula 1

Lula

Sapinhoa 1 Lula 2

Buzios 4

80 - 90

South 1

South 2

70 - 80

60 - 70

20 - 30

30 - 40

40 - 50

50 - 60

Kurdistan, Kenya

Brazil Santos

Best of GoM, Johan

Best of Canadian

Argentina shales,

Brazil Campos

Russia, Eagle ford

More Russia,

Marginal heavy oil

transfer of rights,

Svedrup, Brazil

heavy oil, more

more GoM and

basin, Bakken core,

Oil and wet gas,

Bakken noncore,

and deep water,

Brazil pre-salt

Santos basin and

GoM and Brazil

North Sea

Permian Delaware,

marginal GoM,

Angola presalt,

Kashagan

Brazil pre-salt

Santos basin

Utica, more GoM

heavy oil

GoM paleogene

(Kazakhstan)

and heavy oil

Sources: Goldman Sachs; National Petroleum Agency (ANP); Petrobras

12

Our Businesses

13

Container Terminals

US$168M

1.0M TEU

1.9M TEU/year

Net Revenues (FY19)

Containers Handled

Handling Capacity

Tecon Salvador

Tecon Rio Grande

Source: Company Information

14

Rio Grande Container Terminal

World-class infrastructure with the largest backyard area in the country

1,420,000 TEU

900m

9

438,000 m2

Handling capacity

Quay Extension

STS Cranes

Paved Area

Amazon RIver

Source: Company Information

15

Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd)

Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo

Volume vs Capacity

'000 TEU

1.420

1.271

1.001

659

316

543

612

670

615

622

626

656

666

639

636

648

687

743

719

761

750

693

91

134

197

291

344

444

Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU)

Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1)

6% 3%

9%

FAR EAST (ASIA)

29%

NORTH EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

8%

SOUTH AMERICA

MEDITERRANEAN

9%

MIDDLE EAST

CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB.

19%

AFRICA

17%

Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU)

Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1)

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

18%

PLASTICS & RESINS

27%

MEAT (ALL KINDS)

WOOD & PRODUCTS

CONSUMER GOODS

17%

STEEL PRODUCTS

3%

RUBBERS & PRODUCTS

3%

MACHINERY & APPLIANCES

3%

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS

3%

11%

4%

5%

FOOD PRODUCTS

7%

OTHER

Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU)

Deep-sea shipping and full containers(1)

7%

3%

5%

MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD

38%

HAPAG-LLOYD

MSC

22%

CMA CGM

EVERGREEN

OTHER

25%

Note: (1) Figures presented on this slide do not consider transshipment and cabotage (domestic shipping) volumes.

16

Rio Grande Container Terminal (cont'd)

The terminal has consolidated its position as the leading terminal in the region

Diversified Hinterland

State of Rio Grande

Highway

do Sul

Railway

Waterway

Santa Clara

Terminal

Porto Alegre

Lagoa dos Patos

Rio Grande

Container Terminal

Main

Shippers:

PULP &

REEFER CARGO

TOBACCO

INDUSTRY

PAPER

AGRICULTURAL

PETROCHEMICAL

AUTO PARTS

Shipping Line Services(1)

NEUR

ECNA

MED

FEAS

Rio Grande terminal

USGC

WAFR

ME

ECSA

10 direct services

WCSA

AFRES

indirect services

Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region

Exceptional worldwide connectivity

Diversified captive cargo within the hinterland

Premium infrastructure with multimodal access to the hinterland and

Triunfo Petrochemical Complex

Source: Company information

Note: (1) Main destinations are: FEAS (Far East Asia), NEUR (North Europe), ECNA (East Coast North America), WCNA (West Coast North America), USGC (US Gulf and Caribbean), ECSA (East Coast South America), WCSA (West Coast South America), and MED

17

(Mediterranean)

Salvador Container Terminal

Well-equipped infrastructure with an ongoing expansion plan which will double the terminal capacity at the end of 2nd stage

Amazon River

435,000 TEU

377m + 240m

6

118,000 m2

Handling capacity

Quay Length

STS Cranes

Paved Area

18

Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd)

Only dedicated container terminal in the region diversified captive cargo

Volume vs Capacity

'000 TEU

553

435

273

334

85

161

177

221

253

272

236

234

262

262

272

290

288

292

310

307

323

49

78

117

Container Volume Breakdown by Destination: 2019 (% of TEU)

Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1)

2%

4% 4%

FAR EAST (ASIA)

9%

32%

NORTH AMERICA

NORTH EUROPE

11%

MEDITERRANEAN

SOUTH AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

CENTRAL AMER. / CARIBB.

18%

20%

AFRICA

Container Volume Breakdown by Top Cargoes: 2019 (% of TEU)

Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1)

PLASTICS & RESINS

14%

PULP & PAPER

26%

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

STEEL PRODUCTS

12%

RUBBERS & PRODUCTS

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS

4%

9%

PARTS & ACCESSORIES

4%

TEXTILE MATERIALS

4%

8%

CONSUMER GOODS

5%

MACHINERY & APPLIANCES

6%

7%

OTHER

Container Volume Breakdown by Shipping Line: 2019 (% of TEU)

Source: Datamar (deep-sea shipping and full containers)(1)

8% 2%

16%

38%

MSC

MAERSK / HAMBURG SUD

HAPAG-LLOYD

CMA CGM

OTHER

36%

Note: (1) Figures presented on this slide do not consider transshipment and cabotage (domestic shipping) volumes.

19

Salvador Container Terminal (cont'd)

The terminal is strategically located in the fast-growing state of Bahia

Diversified Hinterland

State of Bahia

Highway

Railway

Salvador

Salvador Container

Terminal

Main

Shippers:

PULP AND PAPER

MINING

INDUSTRY

AGRICULTURAL

PETROCHEMICAL

AUTO PARTS

Shipping Line Services Calling (1)

NEUR

ECNA

MED

FEAS

Salvador terminal

USGC

WAFR

ME

11 direct services

ECSA

WCSA

AFRES

indirect services

Leading position as the only dedicated container terminal in the region

Best connectivity in the region

Diversified captive cargo within TSA hinterland

Well-equipped infrastructure with privileged access to the

hinterland and Camaçari Industrial Complex

Source: Company information

Note: (1) Main destinations are: FEAS (Far East Asia), NEUR (North Europe), ECNA (East Coast North America), WCNA (West Coast North America), USGC (US Gulf and Caribbean), ECSA (East Coast South America), WCSA (West Coast South America), and MED

20

(Mediterranean)

Salvador: Ongoing Expansion (1st Stage of Capex Plan)

Principal quay extension to 800 metres will allow the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-Panamax ships

Illustrative image

A

Principal Quay

Extension to 800m

Paving of a 30,360m2

B

A

Backyard Area

553,000 TEU

Capacity After

Investments (1st Stage)

US$ 110M

Total Investment (1st Stage)

B

Source: Company Information

21

Salvador: 2nd Stage of Capex Plan

Landfill of a 80,660m² backyard area only necessary when demand requires as the backstop date is 2034

Illustrative image

Landfill of a 80,660m2

C

Backyard Area

924,300 TEU

Capacity After Investments

(2nd Stage)

US$ 80M

Total Investment (2nd Stage)

C

Source: Company Information

22

Towage

Largest towage operator in Brazil with leading position in all major ports

US$160M

75 Tugboats with

Net Revenues (FY19)

24/7 Monitoring

Over 30 ports and terminals covered

Amazon river

Source: Company Information

Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Does not consider one tugboat chartered to a third party. (3) Deadweight (DWT).

53,088

Harbour Manoeuvres(2) (FY19)

23

Towage (cont'd)

Wilson Sons leading operational performance is a competitive advantage facilitated further by increase in vessel size

Brazilian Towage Market

Harbour Towage Revenue per Manoeuvre (Wilson Sons)

# (as of February 2020)

US$ per manoeuvre

Operated Fleet(1)

3.213

3.115

3.270

+13.4%

3.097

2.847

2.867

2.716

2.528

2.663

2.792

Wilson Sons

68

7

75

Saam

46

1 47

Camorim / Starnav²

26

2

28

ASD ³

SulNorte

13

7

20

Conventional

Vale

14

1 15

Svitzer

14

14

Total of

Others

12

35

47

246 tugs

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Size of Vessels Attended (Wilson Sons)

Ports & Terminals Attended

Vessel deadweight, '000 tonnes (annual average)

Wilson Sons

37

71

75

77

64

Saam

26

63

63

Camorim / Starnav

19

SulNorte

18

Svitzer

11

Vale

8

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sources: Wilson Sons; IHS Sea-web

24

Notes: (1) Considers only tugs above 15 tonnes of bollard pull which are operating in berthing and unberthing of vessels. (2) Camorim's fleet includes 8 tugs chartered from Starnav. (3) Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD)

Towage (cont'd)

Towage Operations Centre, real-time manoeuvre control increasing operational safety and efficiency

24/7 Fleet Monitoring

Across Brazil

Increased Safety to our

Fleet and Clients

Operational Optimisation

(Fuel and Chartering)

Source: Company Information

25

Towage (cont'd)

World-class training centre located in Guarujá (SP)

Mandatory Training for

Partnership with the

Tailor-made Simulation of

All Tugboat Captains

Brazilian Navy

Each Port Environment

26

Source: Company Information

Offshore Support Vessels

Diversified fleet offering logistics solutions for the oil and gas industry

US$60M

23 Brazilian-flag

Diversified Fleet: 18

PSVs(1), 4 SDSVs(2)

and 1

Net Revenues (FY19)

Offshore Support Vessels

OSRV(3)

Source: Company Information

27

Notes: (1) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (2) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV).

Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd)

Despite the challenges in the oil industry long-term contracts have helped maintain stable daily rates

Days in Operation and Utilisation Rate (Wilson Sons)

# of days; fleet utilisation rate (annual average)

Operating Days

Avg. Utilisation Rate

Average Daily Rate (Wilson Sons)

US$

+7.8%

6.683 6.586

5.369

98%

98%

98%

95%

94%

4.702

93%

3.969

6.429

6.035

85%

72%

24.267

24.627

0.0%

23.007

22.045

22.835

21.558

20.865

19.969

5.126

5.128

19.127

18.257

3.067

61%

61%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Company Information

28

Offshore Support Vessels (cont'd)

Current Contract Orderbook

Vessel

Type

DWT

DP(1)

Status

End Date

Client Option

Cormoran

PSV

3,000

2

Under Contract

Apr-20

N/A

Biguá

PSV(2)

3,000

1

Under Contract

Apr-20

N/A

Sterna

PSV

4,500

2

Under Contract

Mar-20

8 years

Gaivota

OSRV(3)

3,000

1

Under Contract

Jul-20

2 years

Batuíra

PSV

4,500

2

Under Contract

Aug-20

8 years

Fragata

PSV

3,000

1

Under Contract

Set-20

1 year

Tagaz

PSV

4,500

2

Under Contract

Mar-21

8 years

Mandrião

SDSV(4)

3,500

2

Under Contract

Jul-21

2 years

Talha-Mar

PSV

4,500

1

Under Contract

Jul-21

N/A

Pardela

SDSV

3,500

2

Under Contract

Aug-21

2 years

Prion

PSV

4,500

2

Under Contract

Sep-21

8 years

Alcatraz

PSV

4,500

2

Under Contract

Nov-21

8 years

Torda

PSV

4,500

1

Under Contract

Apr-22

2 years

Ostreiro

SDSV

3,500

2

Under Contract

Apr-22

2 years

Zarapito

PSV

4,500

2

Under Contract

Apr-22

8 years

Fulmar

SDSV

3,000

1

Under Contract

Apr-22

2 years

Larus

PSV

5,000

2

Under Contract

Aug-22

6 years

Pinguim

PSV

5,000

2

Under Contract

Nov-22

6 years

Atobá

PSV

3,000

1

Available

N/A

N/A

Albatroz

PSV

3,000

1

Available

N/A

N/A

Pelicano

PSV

3,000

1

Available

N/A

N/A

Petrel

PSV

3,000

1

Available

N/A

N/A

Skua

PSV

3,000

1

Available

N/A

N/A

Favourable Sector Outlook

Brazilian O&G Production (million boe/day)

6,0

5,5

Wilson Sons ready to capture growth in upcoming years

5,0

4,5

4,0

3,5

3,0

2,5

Petrobras will deploy 19 new

2,0

offshore platforms by 2022

1,5

1,0

PETROBRAS PROJECTS AND RECENT ANP AUCTIONS INDICATE

0,5

SOLID GROWTH ON THE LONG RUN

0,0

Sources: Company Information; U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA); Petrobras

29

Notes: (1) Dynamic Positioning (DP). (2) Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). (3) Oil Spill Recovery Vessel (OSRV). (4) Shallow-water Diving Support Vessel (SDSV).

Offshore Support Bases

Two private terminals strategically located within the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, the main hub for logistics support to the pre-salt region

US$19M

8 Berths in

762

Net Revenues (FY19)

2 Private Bases

Vessel Turnarounds (FY19)

Niterói

MG

Rio

Base

ES

Base

RJ

SP

Pre-salt region

Source: Company Information

30

Shipyards

Two shipyards specialised in construction, maintenance and repair of medium-sized vessels

US$5M

+120 Vessels

2 Shipyards

Located in Guarujá (SP),

Net Revenues (FY19)

Delivered in past 25 years

within the Port of Santos

Source: Company Information

31

Shipping Agency

Wilson Sons began operating in 1837, offering shipping agency services

US$9M

+60 Ports and

Solid Track Record in

Net Revenues (FY19)

Terminals Covered

Foreign Trade and O&G

Amazon river

Source: Company Information

32

Logistics Centres

Two bonded logistics centers located near the main ports and airports in São Paulo and Pernambuco

US$26M

2 Bonded Centres

One-Stop-Shop

Located in Santo André (SP) and

Net Revenues (FY19)

Logistics Solution

Suape (PE)

Amazon river

Source: Company Information

33

International Logistics (Allink(1))

Allink is a member of the WorldWide Alliance, the world's largest NVOCC platform

US$20M

+70 Countries

+8.000 Services for

Maritime and Air

Net Revenues (FY19)

Covered

Transportation

Source: Company Information

34

Financial and Company Highlights

35

Financial Highlights

Pro Forma Net Revenue

Pro Forma EBITDA

US$M

IFRS

Offshore Vessels 50% JV

US$M

IFRS

Offshore Vessels 50% JV

EBITDA Margin

CAGR06-19: 2.6%

698

657

715

710

23%

23%

24%

27%

21%

23%

25%

29%

28%

36%

36%

37%

36%

37%

54

576

41

47

77

580

570

206

209

209

528

519

199

498

CAGR06-19: 6.4%

191

186

478

28

71

466

73

163

162

23

170

404

22

71

59

39

40

36

38

37

25

60

334

122

128

11

16

29

11

121

8

548

657

610

660

634

509

76

91

13

19

13

477

457

496

460

5

183

168

172

393

440

406

3

152

146

160

154

161

141

326

109

109

108

87

73

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Estimated Revenue, Costs and EBITDA

Pro Forma; as of Dec-2019

Revenues

R$ Source / Denominated

US$ Source / Denominated

53%

47%

Costs¹

90%

10%

EBITDA -4%104%

1. Considers Petrol & Oil as a US$-denominated cost.

Source: Company Information

Note: (1) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge.

Pro Forma Net Revenue and EBITDA(1) by Business Segment

%; as of Dec-2019

0%

17%

15%

Container

Terminals

36%

40%

Towage

13%

US$466M

US$190M(1)

Offshore

Vessels 50% JV

45%

Others

34%

36

Capex & Dividends

Capital Expenditures - Pro Forma(1)

US$M

IFRS

Offshore Vessels 50% JV

Investment cycle of

263

more than US$1 billion

36

Lower

184

186

167

Capex level

150

49

39

56

127

118

125

99

33

94

227

15

23

95

70 - 90

75

48

63

50 - 65

6

42

40

24

36

128

129

137

8

13

20

116

111

102

90

1

16

70

70

62

59

55

20

35

27

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

Distribution to Shareholders(2) - Dividend Policy Target of 50% of Net Profit

US$M

Dividend Yield since IPO: 1,72% 3,27% 2,67% 1,30% 1,61% 2,02% 2,52% 4,40% 5,71% 4,80% 4,65% 5,18% 4,92%

35,6

36,9

38,5

38,5

38,6

CAGR04-20: 10.3%

29,0

27,0

22,6

16,0

16,0

18,1

18,1

18,1

8,0

8,8

7,6

8,0

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Company Information

37

Note: (1) From 2012, Offshore JV CAPEX is not consolidated for IFRS. (2) Dividend Yield: Amount paid per BDR / closing share price on the date of payment. Considers the share price as of 29-Jan-2020.

Debt Profile

Debt Profile(1)

As of 31-Dez-19

IFRS

Pro Forma(2)

CURRENCY

Denominated in US$

68.1%

80.8%

Denominated in R$

31.9%

19.2%

RATE

Fixed

68.1%

81.1%

Variable

31.9%

18.9%

SOURCE

FMM(3)

68.4%

76.7%

Others

31.6%

23.3%

MATURITY

Short term

10.9%

11.1%

Long term

89.1%

88.9%

Net Debt to EBITDA TTM Ratio(1)

As of 31-Dez-19

IFRS

Pro Forma (w/ Offshore Vessels 50% JV)

3.3x

2.8x

2.6x

2.8x

2.4x

2.4x

2.3x

2.5x

2.2x

1.4x

2.8x

0.5x

0.6x

2.2x

1.8x

1.7x

2.2x

1.5x

1.4x

1.4x

1.4x

1.4x

0.5x

0.6x

2007

2008 2009 2010

2011 2012 2013

2014 2015

2016 2017

2018 Jul-05

Debt Maturity Schedule(1) - Pro Forma(2)

IFRS: US$335.0M⁽⁴⁾

Offshore Vessels 50% JV: US$230.6M

US$M; as of 31-Dec-19; @PTAX 4.03

76,1

5.87% Weighted Avg.

62,9

58,9

Borrowing Rate in 2019

34,6

53,5

53,3

26,2

23,3

39,1

38,8

37,6

18,0

17,8

34,6

26,1

16,1

15,7

14,7

23,3

22,0

14,1

17,6

41,5

11,0

10,9

36,7

35,6

11,0

35,5

35,5

11,0

7,4

8,5

23,1

23,1

22,9

20,5

15,1

3,8

3,6

0,0

0,0

0,0

12,3

11,0

2,4

2,4

9,1

7,1

0,0

0,0

0,0

0,0

1,1

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

Source: Wilson Sons

38

Note: (1) Excluding IFRS16 effects. (2) Pro Forma includes the Offshore Vessels 50% JV. (3) Merchant Marine Fund ("FMM"). (4) IFRS 31-Dec-18 = US$307.4, the adjustment in this report reflects the new debt contract that replaced IFC's debt in Jan-19.

Governance & Management Alignment

Corporate Governance

  • 100% of tag-along for all minority shareholders;
  • Single-classof shares with equal voting rights;
  • 42% of free-float (Brazilian Stock Exchange - B3);
  • 7 Board members (1 independent);
  • At least 4 Board meetings held annually;
  • Board approval of all projects higher than US$5.0M;
  • Separate Chairman of the Board and CEO roles;
  • Audit Committee.

Management Alignment

  • Management: Stock Option Plan for top management subsisting grant 2,755,940;
  • Remuneration program for executives based on Net Profit;
  • Remuneration program for managers and other employees based on Group EBITDA, BUs EBT and individual goals;
  • Individual performance plans: clear goals and meritocracy based on the 9-Boxmethodology;
  • Business Managers with specific HSE goals;
  • Employees own 55,224 BDRs (as of 31-Jan-2020).

Source: Company Information

39

Diversified Client Base

Enduring relationships with more than 2,000 active clients

40

Strategic Priorities

Continue to be the first choice of clients and other stakeholders as the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil

Capacity

Efficiency

Capital Discipline

Digital Transformation

Utilisation

& Innovation

Strong commercial focus to

Corporate restructuring

Improved governance

improve volumes

consolidating Brazilian

Salvador Terminal expansion

Reinforce leading position

subsidiaries

Maintain balance sheet

Aggressive contract renewal

Cost culture reinforcement

strength

strategy

  • Digitisation (e.g. electronic document signatures)
  • Automation (e.g. Navis N4(1), robotisation)
  • Artificial intelligence (e.g. fuel and chartering optimisation)
  • Innovation ecosystem (e.g. Cubo Itaú)

Governance & Risk Management

World-class Safety

Source: Company Information

41

Note: (1) Navis N4 is the market-leading operating system running at our container terminals.

Company Highlights

Wilson Sons has developed a unique platform of businesses which is very difficult to replicate, with highly competitive operations

Largest Operator of Port and Maritime Logistics in Brazil, with

Dominant Nationwide Footprint in Highly Attractive Markets

Strategically Situated Assets with

Premium Infrastructure

Client-Oriented Services with Unique

Value Proposition

Solid Growth Opportunities

Source: Company Information

42

Thank you.

IR CONTACTS:

Michael Connell

Pedro Rocha

Gabriela Padilha

ri@wilsonsons.com.br │ +55 21 2126-4271

ENGAGE WITH US:

wilsonsons.com.br/ir

43

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:44:06 UTC
